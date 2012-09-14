PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Shine Soaps Releases New Sets of All Natural Products Natural soap company releases two sets of new products. - April 25, 2019 - Shine Soaps

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Abrado Successfully Performs Two Complex Dual Casing String Windows Using Its Proprietary Medusa® Expandable Section Milling Technology Abrado Wellbore Services announced today that it has successfully completed a complex Dual-String Casing Section Milling plug and abandonment project on the South American continental shelf using its proprietary Medusa® expandable casing section-milling technology. - November 12, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group

Abrado Direct Displacement UltraClean Saves Operator $200K Abrado announces Successful Implementation of UltraClean; Balanced Direct Displacement for GOM operator - October 15, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

Abrado Announces the Appointment of Alan Glen as Operations Manager for Its UK Aberdeen Base Abrado Wellbore Services, the Houston based provider of multi-string section milling services for the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Alan Glen as Operations Manager for its Aberdeen base. - September 24, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics and... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Available for Licensing in Laundry Detergent Industry The Sweet Living Group's ZnO technology is set to make an immediate impact within the Laundry Detergent [Consumer Goods] and Textile Industries. - August 22, 2016 - The Sweet Living Group

Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces Launch of new brand of away from home washroom paper – FENTON Company’s new brand of luxury washroom paper FENTON is being released to the UK market. - August 17, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd

Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals Enters the Commercial Cleaning Product Industry Providing Customers with Innovative, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions Excalburstrong.com has announced its intent to emerge as a strong, competitive presence in the commercial and household cleaning product categories. Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals, well known in the industrial cleaning supply industry, provides multi-purpose cleaning products that are highly concentrated,... - July 30, 2016 - Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals

Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces New Branch Locations in Central London Company’s new office space supports current and future planned capacity growth in sales, distribution and customer support. - July 20, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd

Patent Issued for Stable Vitamin C Formulation Dr. Andrew Chadeayne has been issued a patent for a stable form of vitamin C - which does not breakdown in liquid solution. While vitamin C is useful anywhere that oxidation is a problem, it breaks down rapidly. According to the inventor, Dr. Chadeayne, “This is the first stable solution of naturally... - April 06, 2016 - SwimSpray

PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Healthy Splash Gives You the Low Down on Hand Sanitizers Brief description about hand sanitizers written by Healthy Splash. - January 29, 2016 - Healthy Splash

Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

"Push Push," a Unique Product That Moistens Toilet Paper Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign Push Push, is a wall mounted push spray device that lightly coats regular toilet paper with water. The inventor of Push Push, Michael Lewis, is crowdfunding the production of this device to provide it to customers. - February 16, 2015 - Push Push

Solar Maid Launches Pest Stop® Pest Abatement System Solar Maid has launched its new Pest Stop ® pest abatement system to its already growing menu of Janitorial Solar O&M services. Beginning in April of 2014, 4 of the 5 largest residential solar leasing companies in the United States have partnered with Solar Maid to provide nationwide pest abatement... - October 05, 2014 - The Solar Maid Company

LeSoie Cosmetics Expands - New Store Open in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall After launching in the UAE at Dubai BeautyWorld expo, the Belgian handmade cosmetics’ brand opens another store in Abu Dhabi. - June 26, 2014 - LeSoie Cosmetics

Leather Afterlife Leather Conditioner – Now Available in Two Sizes Top Selling Leather Cleaner Releases 16 Ounce Size. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies

Leather Afterlife Cuts Prices for Leather Conditioner and Restorer Prices Slashed by up to More Than 50%. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies

Lucas-Cide the Highest Available Germ-Killing Disinfectant A hospital grade sanitizing disinfectant created for the beauty industry helps stop the spread of contagious diseases. Proudly made in the USA. - May 07, 2014 - Lucas Products

Bio-Kleen Introduces GPS, Fish Finder Technology Cleaner Makers of Biodegradable Boat Cleaners Create “Screen Kleen” Technology Cleaner - February 13, 2014 - Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.

CRP Win Sustainable Innovation Competition Kent company Clean-Restore-Protect win major sustainable innovation competition with their nano-technology coatings. - November 23, 2013 - Clean Restore Protect Ltd

Propilco’s New High-Flow Clarified PP Resin Offers Customers Processing, Sustainability and Competitive Advantages Propilco, a Colombian polypropylene (PP) company with a very strong international presence, today unveiled a new addition to its portfolio of PP resins clarified with Millad® NX® 8000 technology from Milliken & Company. Propilco’s new 80R90CD (clarified random copolymer) grade offers... - November 02, 2013 - Milliken & Co

Solar Maid Adds Several Island Locations Solar Maid continues expansion of service locations to several island communities including Puerto Rico, HI and the Virgin Islands. - September 08, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company

Genesis 950 from Amerikal Products Provides Tips on Removing Odors from Carpets Removing odors from carpet can sometimes take more than a basic cleaning. Amerikal Products concentrate Genesis 950 will help remove unwanted odors and make your carpets look professionally cleaned. However if odors still persist after a proper cleaning, there may be other things to consider. - August 27, 2013 - Amerikal

Purogenics Announces SoapBerry for Fragrance Allergy Sufferers Purogenics, a supplier of hypoallergenic products to the health food industry, recently added SoapBerry to their line of quality products. SoapBerry is a fragrance and dye free natural soap that can be used by people suffering from allergies. - June 21, 2013 - Purogenics

Solar Maid Lands Solar City Recommendation Solar City and Real Goods Solar, two of the nation’s largest residential solar leasing companies have tapped Solar Maid as the referral choice for their customers requesting solar panel cleaning. As the summer quickly approaches, many solar system owners are asking, “Who can clean my solar... - May 22, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company

Cleanicity Brings the Stikitty Base — a Simple, Attractive Fix for Cat Litter Messes — to the Worldwide Crowd Cleanicity LLC announces the launch of an Indiegogo campaign today to fund the development of a stylish Base for its award winning, paw-cleaning cat litter mat, the Stikitty. - May 14, 2013 - Cleanicity

CARE&S Makes Beautiful Sustainable CARE&S is a new delicate fashion care for people who feel responsible for the environment and love beauty. To be launched in spring 2013. - March 27, 2013 - Careands

Solar Maid Adds 6 New Service Locations The Pittsburgh based Janitorial Solar O&M Company Solar Maid, announced the addition of 6 new service locations and one very popular product. - January 31, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company

New Harmony Soap Company to Debut Artisan Wine Soaps at Wabash Valley Wine & Art Festival New Harmony Soap Company, a maker of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products, will introduce a pair of Artisan Wine Soaps this weekend at the 10th Annual Wabash Valley Wine & Art Festival in historic Palestine, Illinois. - October 05, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company

New Harmony Soap Company Expands Retail Space and Production Facilities New Harmony Soap Company, the Indiana-based producer of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products has acquired a three-level, 4,350 sq. ft. building located at 512 North Main Street in New Harmony. "We are thrilled to expand our young business in New Harmony and we are eager to provide... - September 12, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company

New Harmony Soap Company to Donate 5% of Sales to Mt. Vernon Food Pantry Producer and retailer of natural, nutrient-rich soaps and skin health products is donating 5% of online and in-store sales to a vital community food pantry located in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. - August 28, 2012 - New Harmony Soap Company

Solar Maid Introduces New O&M Cost Reduction Tool Solar Maid, North America’s leading janitorial solar O&M company has released a new solar O&M cost reduction tool called “Soil Boundary Analysis”™ which is helping solar system owners and managers better determine optimal O&M scheduling which provides direct cost savings. - July 05, 2012 - The Solar Maid Company

Colloidal Chemistry Debunks the Myth That Green Cleaners do Not Perform National Colloid, manufacturer of SuperC environmental cleaners, is raising the bar with the expansion of its industrial strength colloidal cleaning line. Environmentally responsible companies no longer need to choose toxic industrial cleaners. - June 28, 2012 - National Colloid

Award-Winning Entrepreneur Carol O’Brien Releases the Essential Book for Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Think Create Sell Up and coming entrepreneur and founder of Cleanicity LLC, Carol O’Brien, has helped mentor many aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses. Through her new book, Think. Create. Sell., she is poised to help hundreds more achieve their dreams of launching a product. This book is a must read for anyone who has a great product idea and wants to know what to do next. - May 10, 2012 - Cleanicity

Cleo Of Lily - A Lifestyle Company Cleo of Lily ~ A lifestyle company launches their natural hair and skincare line. Manufacturing personal care items that include real handmade soaps, hair conditioners and pet care. - April 13, 2012 - Cleo Of Lily

Cleanicity Relieves the Itch with Furbliss, the Innovative Pet Massager and Back Scratcher in One Cleanicity, the leading makers of innovative pet products inspired by clean freaks, launches the Furbliss, the only combination massager and back scratcher for dogs and cats. - March 17, 2012 - Cleanicity

Major TV Channel Features Vinyl Shutter Restorer Outdoor Renu OneSource Organics, Inc. announces a clearance sale on its Outdoor Renu overstock inventory. For the first time, OneSource Organics, Inc. is offering their Outdoor Renu Kit at a discounted price for new customers who also purchase an additional product from them as well as all repeat customers. "We... - March 14, 2012 - OneSource Organics, Inc.

Solar Maid Starts Statewide Service in New Jersey New Jersey solar industry gets new O&M partner with Solar Maid. Starting in 2012, The Solar Maid Company will provide janitorial solar service throughout the entire state of NJ. With many big, west coast solar companies looking eastward for market expansion having an experienced aftermarket partner will make that transition much easier. - February 24, 2012 - The Solar Maid Company