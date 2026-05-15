Recent Headlines
GoGoNano Launches Whole-Home 2-in-1 Nano Cleaning Series
Estonian nanotechnology company GoGoNano has launched a whole-home cleaning series that combines cleaning and surface protection in a single step. The five-product range — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — deposits an invisible nano-layer during cleaning that keeps surfaces resistant to dirt, water marks, and limescale. All products are EU-made, PFAS-free, biodegradable, and ship worldwide. - May 15, 2026 - GoGoNano
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Hood Guyz of Ft. Lauderdale Launches New Grease Trap Cleaning Service
Hood Guyz, a trusted leader in commercial kitchen cleaning services, is proud to announce the launch of their new Grease Trap Cleaning Service in Ft. Lauderdale and the surrounding areas. With a focus on maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance, Hood Guyz aims to provide... - September 29, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Hood Guyz Expands Commercial Pressure Cleaning Services, Ensuring Sparkling Clean Surfaces for Businesses
Hood Guyz, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, announces the expansion of their pressure cleaning services. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, their professional team ensures businesses have spotless and well-maintained surfaces. The expansion of their services allows them to cater to a wider range of industries and meet the growing demand for high-quality pressure cleaning solutions. - June 02, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
Dong Sung Oil & Chemical Co., a Korean Metal Working Fluid Company Producing Metal-Working Fluid, Various Industrial Lubricants is Enters Global Market
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. is a company specializing in metal-working fluid, various industrial lubricants and emulsion for processing fiber in Korea. - July 17, 2021 - Dong Sung Oil & Chemical
Alfa Chemistry Diversifies Supply of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Preparation
Alfa Chemistry recently announces to have diversified its plentiful supply of varieties of active pharmaceutical ingredients, which could be used for pharmaceutical preparation. - June 26, 2021 - Alfa Chemistry
Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Haviland Pool and Spa Offers Three Ways to Ensure Enough Chlorine This Swimming Season
Following the recent shortage of chlorine tablets, Haviland Pool and Spa offers simple maintenance tips to save chlorine and extend the swimming pool season for all. “Diligent hygiene and easy changes to your pool’s maintenance routine can reduce your sanitizer consumption up to 30... - May 13, 2021 - Haviland Pool & Spa
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Floyd Memorial Foundation Partners with EARL Clean Solutions
Floyd Memorial Foundation is the latest non-profit to partner with EARL Clean Solutions in a joint fundraising venture. - March 03, 2021 - EARL Clean Solutions
Students Can Now Apply for a $1000 Scholarship with NW Maids
“The winner will receive a $1,000 academic scholarship grant,” says Ilya, founder of NW Maids. Any student currently enrolled in high school, college, university or trade school is eligible to apply. To apply, create a short video (maximum 3 minutes) telling NW Maids how you plan to... - February 22, 2021 - NW Maids
New Company Shakes Up Hand Sanitizer Market with Unique Business Model
EARL Clean Solutions has launched its operations, providing high-quality sanitizing products with a commitment to giving back to the community with every purchase. - February 03, 2021 - EARL Clean Solutions
The Sweet Living Group and EverCare Announce Global Distribution Partnership of Zinc Oxide for the Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries
The Sweet Living Group, a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a leader in high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announce an exclusive partnership to distribute ZnO to the textile industry and SLG customers around the globe. www.ecozinc.net - December 14, 2020 - The Sweet Living Group
Inventor Creates a Sustainable Long-Term Solution for Grocery Cart Sanitation with the Arch Cart Sanitizer
A team of inventors created an automated solution to grocery cart sanitation. Their focus is to eliminate the grocery cart wipes that end up in landfills each year. They took what they feel are some of the best technologies in other industries and incorporated them into the "Arch," an automated solution that uses less than 1.7 GPH of costly chemicals. The Arch is made of recycled materials, with American made products, and water-based sanitizer diluted on site. - July 28, 2020 - Arch Cart Sanitizer
Enozo Technologies, Inc. Expands Product Line with the New, Larger-Scale EnozoWASH
Enozo Partners with Agrify to Revolutionize the Agricultural Industry to Stop the Growth of Unwanted Pathogens and Fungi on Surfaces and Organic Plants - July 09, 2020 - Enozo Technologies, Inc.
Bactronix Franchise Push Sees Unprecedented Success in Marketplace
Bactronix, a science based microbial control company headquartered in Pennsylvania, has seen explosive growth since their latest franchise push announcement this spring. The company, specializing in environmentally safe, non-toxic sanitizing products and hospital-grade disinfection services, has... - June 11, 2020 - Bactronix
"Disinfecting of Schools Like Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Will be the New Norm Going Forward" - DisinfectSchools.com
Standard routine chemical cleaning and sanitizing are not enough to battle the pathogens found in many different work environments. UV-C surface and air treatments can be used as an additional measure to combat dangerous pathogens as its done in hospitals. DisinfectSchools.com is dedicated to... - April 10, 2020 - DisinfectSchools
Leading Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer BeCleanse Stocked More Than 1 Million Units Ready to Serve
BeCleanse announced today that it has more than one million units of hand sanitizers in stock ready to be dispatched. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the company has committed to using all of its resources to increase the production of hand sanitizers. This is to help private companies to meet the... - April 04, 2020 - BeCleanse
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Shine Soaps Releases New Sets of All Natural Products
Natural soap company releases two sets of new products. - April 25, 2019 - Shine Soaps
Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth,... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology
Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Abrado Successfully Performs Two Complex Dual Casing String Windows Using Its Proprietary Medusa® Expandable Section Milling Technology
Abrado Wellbore Services announced today that it has successfully completed a complex Dual-String Casing Section Milling plug and abandonment project on the South American continental shelf using its proprietary Medusa® expandable casing section-milling technology. - November 12, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F
On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group
Abrado Direct Displacement UltraClean Saves Operator $200K
Abrado announces Successful Implementation of UltraClean; Balanced Direct Displacement for GOM operator - October 15, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
Abrado Announces the Appointment of Alan Glen as Operations Manager for Its UK Aberdeen Base
Abrado Wellbore Services, the Houston based provider of multi-string section milling services for the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Alan Glen as Operations Manager for its Aberdeen base. - September 24, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services
The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries
The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group
N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM)
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Available for Licensing in Laundry Detergent Industry
The Sweet Living Group's ZnO technology is set to make an immediate impact within the Laundry Detergent [Consumer Goods] and Textile Industries. - August 22, 2016 - The Sweet Living Group
Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces Launch of new brand of away from home washroom paper – FENTON
Company’s new brand of luxury washroom paper FENTON is being released to the UK market. - August 17, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd
Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals Enters the Commercial Cleaning Product Industry Providing Customers with Innovative, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions
Excalburstrong.com has announced its intent to emerge as a strong, competitive presence in the commercial and household cleaning product categories. Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals, well known in the industrial cleaning supply industry, provides multi-purpose cleaning products that are highly... - July 30, 2016 - Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals
Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces New Branch Locations in Central London
Company’s new office space supports current and future planned capacity growth in sales, distribution and customer support. - July 20, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd
Patent Issued for Stable Vitamin C Formulation
Dr. Andrew Chadeayne has been issued a patent for a stable form of vitamin C - which does not breakdown in liquid solution. While vitamin C is useful anywhere that oxidation is a problem, it breaks down rapidly. According to the inventor, Dr. Chadeayne, “This is the first stable solution of... - April 06, 2016 - SwimSpray
PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement
PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Healthy Splash Gives You the Low Down on Hand Sanitizers
Brief description about hand sanitizers written by Healthy Splash. - January 29, 2016 - Healthy Splash
Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015
Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
"Push Push," a Unique Product That Moistens Toilet Paper Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign
Push Push, is a wall mounted push spray device that lightly coats regular toilet paper with water. The inventor of Push Push, Michael Lewis, is crowdfunding the production of this device to provide it to customers. - February 16, 2015 - Push Push
Solar Maid Launches Pest Stop® Pest Abatement System
Solar Maid has launched its new Pest Stop ® pest abatement system to its already growing menu of Janitorial Solar O&M services. Beginning in April of 2014, 4 of the 5 largest residential solar leasing companies in the United States have partnered with Solar Maid to provide nationwide pest... - October 05, 2014 - The Solar Maid Company
LeSoie Cosmetics Expands - New Store Open in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall
After launching in the UAE at Dubai BeautyWorld expo, the Belgian handmade cosmetics’ brand opens another store in Abu Dhabi. - June 26, 2014 - LeSoie Cosmetics
Leather Afterlife Leather Conditioner – Now Available in Two Sizes
Top Selling Leather Cleaner Releases 16 Ounce Size. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies
Leather Afterlife Cuts Prices for Leather Conditioner and Restorer
Prices Slashed by up to More Than 50%. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies
Lucas-Cide the Highest Available Germ-Killing Disinfectant
A hospital grade sanitizing disinfectant created for the beauty industry helps stop the spread of contagious diseases. Proudly made in the USA. - May 07, 2014 - Lucas Products
Bio-Kleen Introduces GPS, Fish Finder Technology Cleaner
Makers of Biodegradable Boat Cleaners Create “Screen Kleen” Technology Cleaner - February 13, 2014 - Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.