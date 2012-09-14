PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

G2 Launches New EnviroPass Pass-Through Consoles Website G2 announces the publication of our latest branded web site, EnviroPass.com. - June 06, 2019 - G2 Automated Technologies LLC

C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™ C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

C.H.I. Overhead Doors Appoints Industrial Industry Veteran Kris Manos to Board of Directors C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a leading manufacturer of quality residential and commercial garage doors, announced today that Kris Manos has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Manos is a Partner at Sanderson Berry, a business strategy and investment advisory firm. She has served as President of Wilsonart Americas,... - October 26, 2018 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors

RJ Models Starts to Have More Cooperation with Designers of Architectural Model Making Projects in Japan RJ Models is a leader in world class architectural model making; RJ Models distributes their installations exclusively and worldwide, such as throughout US, UK, Japan. - August 30, 2018 - RJ Models

Stealth Industry Custom Fabrication Launches Online Ordering System Beginning by fabricating a few products for quick service restaurant Chick-fil-A, Stealth Industry Custom Fab announced today they have created an online ordering system with offerings for the entire restaurant industry. - August 02, 2018 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab

Jewers Doors Secures Three New Fire Stations in Dubai Jewers Doors have recently completed the supply and installation of nine sets of large Osprey sliding- folding doors to secure three new Civil Defence stations in Dubai. - June 24, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018 Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.

A Swift Opening for South Yorkshire’s Innovative Combined Fire and Police Station Following the announcement last year by the Government for closer integration in the way the police, fire and rescue services work together, South Yorkshire have recently opened the County’s first joint fire and police station. - March 17, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash

The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot

Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

VISCO Introduces New Online Product Configurator for Decorative Street and Pedestrian Scale Light Poles VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.

Revival Sash Keeps American Manufacturing Local with New Factory Revival Sash, a high-end window and door designer and manufacturer, has opened a new manufacturing factory in Springfield, NJ. The company is in the process of expanding their business while going against the common offshore trend. - January 05, 2018 - Revival Sash

Nine Jewers Swift Doors Ensure Integrity of New Elizabeth Line OMC Depot Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed eight of its latest Swift- SEW and two smaller Swift horizontal bi-folding doors at Transport for London (TfL)’s new Operations, Maintenance and Control (OMC) depot for the Elizabeth line at Old Oak Common, West London. This new state-of-the-art 9-track, train maintenance building is part of the £142 million contract awarded to Taylor Woodrow and will accommodate 33 trains while routine maintenance is carried out. - December 13, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Life(time) in the Fast Lane A Denver based home improvement company, Lifetime Windows & Siding, is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the metro area. - October 20, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

CSI Bequest Promotes Safer Veteran Bathrooms with Purple Heart Homes Donation of 500+ dual purpose grab bars and commercial-grade shower curtains made to veteran's organization Purple Heart Homes by CSI Bathware. - October 05, 2017 - Component Sourcing International

Kingspan Light + Air Offers Hurricane Protection with Polycarbonate Skylights Kingspan Light + Air has a range of polycarbonate skylights which meet a large list of safety standards suited to the High Velocity Hurricane Zone recently affected by Harvey, Irma and Maria. - September 28, 2017 - Kingspan Light + Air, North America

LiftMaster and Chamberlain Integrate with the Google Assistant and IFTTT MyQ Technology Taps into the Smarts of the Google Assistant with "Ok Google." - September 22, 2017 - Industry West

Wahoo Decks Completes Load and Span Certification for 48 States Increased Safety & Expedited Inspection Processes Benefit Both Residential and Commercial Customers. - September 15, 2017 - Wahoo Decks

National Concrete Accessories Announces New Leadership National Concrete Accessories, of Toronto, ON, has appointed Mike Hardman, as President and CEO, effective Aug 28, 2017. Mike joins National after 30 years with Sika and served as President of Sika Canada for 22 years. National Concrete Accessories, is Canada’s leading manufacturer and distributor... - September 06, 2017 - National Concrete Accessories

Metal-Era Adds More Manufacturing, Office Space and Employees to Keep Up with Growing Demand Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, celebrated a groundbreaking for the expansion of its headquarters in Waukesha, WI on Tuesday (7/25). The company is expanding its current 100,000 square foot building with a 25,000-square foot addition. - July 28, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Chick-fil-A® Partners with Small Fabrication Shop to Improve Efficiency Stealth Industry Custom Fab works directly with Chick-fil-A® restaurant owners and managers to create better solutions for the kitchen, the office, and the dining room. - July 24, 2017 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab

INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.

Jewers Doors Secure Hitachi’s Doncaster Maintenance Depot Specialist industrial door manufacturer, Jewers Doors, has installed five of its latest Swift SEW automated sliding bi-folding doors at Hitachi Rail Europe’s (HRE) new £80m maintenance depot for the Intercity Express Programme (IEP) trains at Doncaster. - July 08, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Trusted Denver Company Opens Roofing Division Lifetime Windows and Siding is opening a roofing division following the biggest hailstorm in Colorado history. - June 27, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows

Metal-Era Appoints Robert Thompson as Vice President of Marketing Metal-Era, Inc., North America’s leader in commercial roof edge and roof ventilation solutions, continues to grow its operations and expertise. Starting in June 2017, Robert Thompson will assume the responsibilities associated with leading the management of Metal-Era’s strategic marketing,... - June 14, 2017 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Swift Doors Speed Opening of New Campuses at NCHSR National College for High Speed Rail (NCHSR) is well on track to open its doors to students in September 2017 following the installation Jewers’ Swift-SEW high speed, automatic bi-folding doors. - May 18, 2017 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Denver Company on the Fast Track to Success Lifetime Windows and Siding is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Denver. - May 17, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

One of the Top Window Dealers in the Nation Lifetime Windows and Siding Wins an Award for Top Window Dealers in the Nation. Recently recognized as the 3rd highest dealer of Infinity from Marvin windows at the prestigious Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 22, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Lifetime Windows and Doors Opens in Phoenix, Bringing Jobs and Energy Saving Home Improvement Options A new replacement window and door company is on the scene in Arizona. Lifetime Windows and Doors has just opened in Phoenix, creating new job opportunities in the area as well as offering quality windows and doors that will help residents save on high energy bills and increase the value of their home. - January 28, 2017 - Lifetime Windows and Siding

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Control Traffic Flow and Protect Against Contaminants with Strip Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their latest strip doors. The company’s newest strip doors are designed to help protect a workforce within a busy industrial area against noise, contamination, and changes in temperature. It’s the leading-class solution for protection of the modern industrial environment. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Choose G2 Doors from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. for High Speed Roll Up Performance in Industrial Settings Pewaukee, WI-based industrial partition manufacturers, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their full range of high speed roll up G2 Doors. The company’s G2 Doors are engineered for seamless performance within industrial facilities and can be harnessed to enhance workforce productivity while minimizing heat loss. It’s just one of the leading industrial partitions now offered by Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. - December 24, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings

Discover the Latest Vinyl Door Options from Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Pewaukee, WI-based developers of industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review the benefits of their newest vinyl door products. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. Offering the Leading Strip Curtains for Loading Docks Pewaukee, WI-based experts for industrial partitions, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients across the country to review their strip curtains for loading docks. - November 12, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Compton Sales, Inc. Now Representing the Metal-Era in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee Compton Sales, Inc. will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Georgia and East and Central Tennessee. - November 03, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Complement Home Surveillance Systems with Meshtec Security Windows & Doors According to the FBI in 2015 there were over 1,500,000 reported home burglaries in the U.S. Even more than that was over 7,500,000 reported cases of property crime. On average each home suffered $2,300 in losses resulting in over $3.6 billion in property damages total. The most worrisome statistic is... - November 02, 2016 - Meshtec International Co., Ltd

Jewers Doors Open New Studio for Acclaimed Sculptor Jewers Doors have recently completed the installation of seven Osprey multi-leaf sliding folding doors to complete the conversion of an old dilapidated dairy factory in Camberwell, London into a series of studios, workshops and galleries for internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor. - October 30, 2016 - Jewers Doors Ltd

Tech 7 Solutions, LLC Now Representing Metal-Era in Arizona and Southern Nevada Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, announces that Tech 7 Solutions, LLC will be representing the Metal-Era product line in Arizona and Southern Nevada. They will be working closely with roofing contractors, specifiers and building owners to assist them in choosing... - October 14, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises Helping Companies Limit Distractions Within the Work Environment with Latest Bug Blocking Doors Peauwakee, WI-based industrial partition developments, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. has recently announced the introduction of several bug blocking doors to their company selection. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Goff’s Enterprises G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors Increase Security Within Commercial Spaces Peauwakee, WI-based experts for industrial partition products, Goff’s Enterprises, Inc. are now inviting clients to review their G2 Lite Mesh Dock Doors. - September 14, 2016 - Goff's Enterprises Inc.

Introducing The Battery Collection Maglin Site Furniture launches exclusive competition-winning design from famed Manhattan park. The design that beat nearly 700 competitors from 15 countries to become the signature chair of Manhattan’s two-acre Battery Oval lawn is now available from Maglin Site Furniture. With the launch of... - September 02, 2016 - Maglin Site Furniture

Metal-Era Announces New FM Ratings Metal-Era, Inc., the national leader in commercial engineered roof solutions, is excited to announce new FM ratings on their metal roof edge products, many of which are the highest in the edge securement industry. Already offering the largest selection of FM-rated roof edge products, Metal-Era added... - August 20, 2016 - Metal-Era, Inc.

AMPG Receives ISO 9001:2008 Certification AMPG (Accurate Manufactured Products Group Inc.) announces that it has received ISO 9001:2008 Certification from AMTec (American Management Technology Inc.). AMTec is a Quality Management Registrar accredited by ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board). In 2015, AMPG joined with Purdue University... - August 09, 2016 - AMPG