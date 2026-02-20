Recent Headlines
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
A New Era for Interior Design: Online Door Supplier Simplifies Style & Delivery
Doors Delivered is transforming how homeowners and builders buy internal doors. Born from personal frustration, it offers a curated range of stylish, ready-to-install doors with expert guidance and nationwide delivery. - May 11, 2025 - Doors Delivered
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
Western Steel Buildings Named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review
Western Steel Buildings has been named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review. This award highlights the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the steel building industry. Known for its Four Points of Distinction — dedicated point of contact, scope gap solutions, on-time delivery guarantee, and proactive on-site inventory — Western Steel is redefining the steel building industry. - January 28, 2025 - Western Steel Buildings
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
Tecfire Launches 45-Minute Fire-Rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass for North American Market
Tecfire expands its product portfolio in North America, introducing a cutting-edge 45-minute fire-resistive Single and Double Door system, now available through Glassopolis in the U.S. and Canada. - August 16, 2024 - Tecfire
Force Installations Change of Ownership and Address
Force Installations announces new owner Jessica Colletta and change in business headquarters from PA to NJ. - July 20, 2024 - Force Installations
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
Home Innovation Research Labs Announces State-of-the-Art Fire Testing Facility
Home Innovation Research Labs, a leading research and testing organization dedicated to advancing innovation in the construction industry, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of a new fire testing lab in Maryland. - February 12, 2024 - Home Innovation Research Labs
SOLIDAL Elevates Architectural Building Envelop Solutions with Launch of PMP U Series in North America & MENA Region
SOLIDAL, a leading manufacturer of architectural cladding and building envelop systems is now introducing their highly acclaimed PMP U Series in North America and the MENA Region. - November 22, 2023 - Solidal
EXTECH Welcomes Three New Employees to Growing Team
EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, has added three new employees to its sales team and procurement teams. - October 30, 2023 - EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.
Public Comment Period for the 2024 National Green Building Standard Update Opens August 18
The 45-day public comment period is now open for the 2024 National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Draft Standard. The draft is open for comment from August 18, 2023 through October 2, 2023. Any interested party is eligible to submit comments on all changes shown in the draft. It includes changes such as updating reference standards and introducing new compliance pathways. - September 14, 2023 - Home Innovation Research Labs
IronKing LA Expands Craftsmanship Beyond Metal and Iron: Introducing Colorful Aluminum Creations
IronKing LA, a revered name in the world of metal and iron craftsmanship, is breaking new ground by introducing an innovative line of colorful aluminum creations. This expansion into aluminum marks a significant milestone in the company's legacy of excellence and creativity. - September 09, 2023 - IronKing LA
EXTECH’s Kineticwall Creates a Distinct Face for a Global Tech Company’s Parking Structure
A global tech company was looking for a design solution and custom façade to wrap a multi-level parking structure on their Mountain View, CA campus. The goal was to create an impression, while expressing the digital artform and company’s tech background. - July 15, 2023 - EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.
EXTECH's LIGHTWALL 3440 Adds Daylighting Benefits to Central Point’s Rogue Primary School
Rogue Primary School's new construction was recently completed. - June 12, 2023 - EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.
Custom Work Platforms Leader Spika Design & Mfg. Undergoes a Brand Refresh for a 100-Year Global Vision
Lewistown, Montana-based manufacturing company recognized by global industrial giants for its OSHA-compliant custom work platforms dons a new brand identity for a lofty global trajectory. - April 18, 2023 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Baron NDT Expands to Gulf Coast Region with New Office in Beaumont, Texas
Baron NDT, a well-respected provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services, has recently announced the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. This expansion will allow the company to support the industrial NDT needs of Southeast Texas and South Louisiana, as well as the rest of the Gulf Coast region. - January 02, 2023 - Baron NDT, LLC
Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series
When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again. “I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me... - December 26, 2022 - Keen's Buildings
GST Manufacturing Promotes New Plant Manager
With the reorganization at its Clay Avenue facility, GST Manufacturing looks to the future by promoting superstar employee Juan Diego to General Manager. - October 24, 2022 - GST Manufacturing
Wahoo Decks Announces Name Change to Wahoo Building Products
The new name reflects the company’s projected evolution and expanded product focus. - September 27, 2022 - Wahoo Building Products
SBA Confers WOSB Status on Design and Engineering Firm Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
The Montana manufacturer which custom-designs and manufactures precision-engineered work platforms to support some of the most innovative companies in industries such as space, aviation, defense, and mass transit, is poised for exponential growth with WOSB certification. - May 11, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
PrintForm – Prototype to Production Ranks No. 86 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent. - March 18, 2022 - PrintForm
Specialized Spika Work Platform to be Used in NASA Artemis Missions
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in precision-engineered work platforms for the space industry will be used by NASA during recovery of Artemis missions to the moon enabling further exploration of deep space. - February 18, 2022 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Stack Modular Appoints Jon Higgins as Vice President, Construction
Jon has overseen more than $100M in modular construction, including key projects as the award winning Aqsarniit Hotel & Conference Centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and a portion of one of the largest modular workforce housing projects in North America for LNG Canada. - February 01, 2022 - Stack Modular Structures
PrintForm-Prototype to Production Ranks No. 1054 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent
For the 1st time, PrintForm-Prototype to Production Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1054 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent - August 20, 2021 - PrintForm
Spika Announces Its 2021 "Day-of-Service" Honorees from Among Local Non-Profit Organizations
The Lewistown, Montana based manufacturer’s team members will once again celebrate local non-profit organizations by dedicating a day of volunteer service in the community. - July 15, 2021 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs Enhance Pool and Spa Rails
Arrowhead Metal Art Designs make and install powder-coated aluminum rails used for entering and exiting swimming pools and spas safely. Their product mix includes standard rails, designer rails, and rails with an artistic upgrade. Options for the artistic upgrade includes a single or trio of... - June 17, 2021 - Arrowhead Metal Art Designs
GST Manufacturing to Host Dallas - Fort Worth Job Fair for Immediate Hiring
With a recent growth of contracts with GST from national and regional vendors, GST Manufacturing is increasing its staff dramatically and hosting an open job fair Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9 AM to 2 PM at their corporate headquarters in Haltom City. Multiple positions will be available with... - February 25, 2021 - GST Manufacturing
City of Tallahassee Chooses Spika Work Platforms to Maintain Its StarMetro Electric Bus Fleet
Montana manufacturer’s expertise in stands to maintain sensitive equipment in aerospace comes in handy to support the needs of electric mobility in mass transit. - January 18, 2021 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Factory Expansion Positions Spika to Serve the Defense and Space Industry Faster
With an expanded facility, Montana based Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., which specializes in innovative work platforms and maintenance stands for complex safety access needs, bets on the brighter future of American manufacturing. - November 08, 2020 - Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
Canadian Choice Windows and Doors Comes to Vancouver
Canadian Choice has been around a long time and is now offering services in the Vancouver area. Homeowners can take advantage of a free consultation and obtain expert help with all sorts of replacements for doors and windows in Vancouver. What do you get by choosing to do business with Canadian Choice? Here are some examples to consider. - October 08, 2020 - Canadian Choice Windows & Doors Vancouver
Popular Metal Landscape Edging Now Available to Retailers
Dakota Tin Announces Wholesale Offering of Best-Selling Product Line - October 08, 2020 - Dakota Tin
New Distribution Announcement - ASI Doors and Architectural Materials, Inc.
Architectural Materials, Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with ASI Doors that makes them their authorized distributor for Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia. - September 02, 2020 - Architectural Materials, Inc.
White Aluminum Now Offering Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola Systems
White Aluminum and Windows offers only the highest quality products available. Azenco Louvered Roof and Pergola systems are made right here in the USA, as are most of the products offered through White Aluminum. - July 31, 2020 - White Aluminum and Windows
Florida Screen Room Provider Details Data in 2020 Homebuyer Outlook
A Central Florida screen room provider has been the premier provider of screen rooms, patio covers, sunrooms, pool enclosures and other outdoor living structures for homeowners in Orlando, Tampa and all other areas of Central Florida. Their quality of outdoor enclosure products, professional... - December 28, 2019 - White Aluminum and Windows
G2 Launches New EnviroPass Pass-Through Consoles Website
G2 announces the publication of our latest branded web site, EnviroPass.com. - June 06, 2019 - G2 Automated Technologies LLC
C.H.I. Overhead Doors Announces Acquisition of PerforMax Global™
C.H.I. Overhead Doors announced the agreement to purchase PerforMax Global™, a leading manufacturer of industrial high performance rubber and vinyl doors since 2008. - March 19, 2019 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish
Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor
C.H.I. Overhead Doors Appoints Industrial Industry Veteran Kris Manos to Board of Directors
C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a leading manufacturer of quality residential and commercial garage doors, announced today that Kris Manos has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Manos is a Partner at Sanderson Berry, a business strategy and investment advisory firm. She has served as President of Wilsonart... - October 26, 2018 - C.H.I. Overhead Doors
RJ Models Starts to Have More Cooperation with Designers of Architectural Model Making Projects in Japan
RJ Models is a leader in world class architectural model making; RJ Models distributes their installations exclusively and worldwide, such as throughout US, UK, Japan. - August 30, 2018 - RJ Models
Stealth Industry Custom Fabrication Launches Online Ordering System
Beginning by fabricating a few products for quick service restaurant Chick-fil-A, Stealth Industry Custom Fab announced today they have created an online ordering system with offerings for the entire restaurant industry. - August 02, 2018 - Stealth Industry Custom Fab
Jewers Doors Secures Three New Fire Stations in Dubai
Jewers Doors have recently completed the supply and installation of nine sets of large Osprey sliding- folding doors to secure three new Civil Defence stations in Dubai. - June 24, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018
Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.
A Swift Opening for South Yorkshire’s Innovative Combined Fire and Police Station
Following the announcement last year by the Government for closer integration in the way the police, fire and rescue services work together, South Yorkshire have recently opened the County’s first joint fire and police station. - March 17, 2018 - Jewers Doors Ltd
Revival Sash Partners with NYC Investment Firms to Support NJ Expansion
Revival Sash, a leading provider of custom luxury windows and doors, announced an investment led by Kazazian Asset Management, LLC, a New York-based investment firm and Duck Pond LLC. - February 25, 2018 - Revival Sash
The Doors Depot - Trustworthy Store That Works for Client’s Profit; 10 Tips for Choosing the Front Door
When a person is searching for a door for a house, they find stores with bold advertising headlines. But they provide neither quality nor durability. The Doors Depot wants to educate customers on the high competence of products. So specialists from this company are ready to share the most important technical characteristics that should be on any quality entry door. - February 09, 2018 - The Doors Depot
Lifetime Windows & Siding is the Top Infinity Window Dealer in the Country
Lifetime Windows & Siding wins Marvin’s top honors at the Infinity from Marvin Executive Forum. - February 07, 2018 - Lifetime Windows and Siding
VISCO Introduces New Online Product Configurator for Decorative Street and Pedestrian Scale Light Poles
VISCO, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, OR, manufacturers decorative street light poles, bollards, traffic signal structures and other related streetscape equipment. - January 05, 2018 - VISCO, Inc.