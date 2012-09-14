PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco

Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Certified Master Home Inspector Kurt Shafer Offers Luxury Home Team Luxury home buyers now have more expertise available to maximize their success and minimize issues when buying large homes at high prices in Southern California. Kurt has assembled a team of very successful home inspectors to offer luxury home buyers the best inspection they can find. - July 29, 2019 - Invisco

HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse

Giclee Prints of Artist Rosemarie Hahn's Famous "Library" Oil Painting Now Available Full size Giclee prints are now available on archival canvas in the original size of 28 inches wide by 35 inches high. - November 26, 2018 - Invisco

Thorwaldson Whole House Fans Announces Rooftop Fan for Mid Century Modern Homes Homes by Eichler, Flat Roof Smith, Cliff May and others are beautifully simple structures with floor to ceiling windows and open beam ceilings. They have no attic so, until now, owners have not been able to install whole house fans that cool homes fast at nearly no power cost compared to air conditioning. - June 27, 2018 - Invisco

Invisco Industrial Announces World's First 48 Inch Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator In 2016 the Air Movement and Control Association International, Inc. (AMCA) created a new classification for rooftop ventilators - Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator. This was prompted by their recognition of the CSR Edmonds EcoPower EP900 as the first modern hybrid rooftop in history. Now Invisco Industrial has invented a higher performance hybrid by adding a powerful motor and blade. - June 11, 2018 - Invisco

Thorwaldson Whole House Fan Company Offers Highest Performance Rooftop Whole House Fan Homeowners with no attics can now get a powerful 8000 CFM (cubic feet per minute) rooftop mounted whole house fan. The new Tornado ER-8000 will move all the air in a 2000 square foot home with 8 foot high ceilings in just 2 minutes. - February 22, 2018 - Invisco

Touch International Joins A3E Touchscreen Technology Panel at NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, CA Shaun Detmer, Director of Marketing at Touch International, will be joining the A3E Advanced Audio + Applications Exchange as a panelist during NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, California. The topic of the segment will be Advancements in Touchscreen Technology for Music Production and will focus on how product designers and manufacturers of music production equipment can integrate touch screen technology when developing their future products. - January 24, 2018 - Touch International, Inc.

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces Promotion Agreement with a Valuable Discount Home buyers in Southern California can now get a valuable gift certificate for the new high performance Invisco Tornado ES-6400 whole house fan. - August 21, 2017 - Invisco

Invisco Tornado Whole House Fan Offers Highest Performance, Lowest Price Kurt Shafer, Founder of Invisco, invented a way to get 6,320 CFM at 505 watts from a 19.5 inch 8 blade fan in a 20 inch diameter throat. - May 24, 2017 - Invisco

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces a Wireless Speed Control for Infinitely Variable Speed EC Motors Invisco is the only whole house fan supplier to offer infinitely variable speed fans. Now there is a wireless control for them that includes an on/off switch with memory for the last speed that was set. - March 21, 2017 - Invisco

Invisco Rooftop Whole House Fan Now Pulls 8000 CFM at 505 Watts Homeowners with no attics have not been able to get a good whole house fan until now. Invisco combined the high performance of the Invisco Tornado rooftop turbine gravity ventilator with the best US Motors EC motor and the best high flow Multi-Wing blade to achieve air flow never seen before in a 20 inch diameter throat. - March 18, 2017 - Invisco

Invisco Selected by IdeaBuyer for Investment in Tornado Rooftop Whole House Fan IdeaBuyer.com has become the world's largest marketplace for patents and has processed billions of dollars in patent sales. It is also an investor in patents and a marketing company connected with major retailers all over the United States. Their investing decision makers selected the Invisco Tornado Rooftop Whole House Fan to receive almost $20,000 worth of services to take the invention to their market. - January 17, 2017 - Invisco

World's First High Performance Hybrid Rooftop Ventilator Offers Free Gravity Air Flow Plus 6,320 CFM or More When Powered Invisco Hybrid Turbine Rooftop Ventilator is the first hybrid rooftop to be built in the United States. Like the CSR Edmonds ecoPOWER, it is available in sizes up to a 36 inch throat. But unlike the ecoPOWER, Invisco uses a powerful EC motor and an 8 bladed propeller to force 6,320 CFM up in just 20 inches of throat and at a record low 505 watts. Throat sizes up to 36 inches are available with higher CFM. - November 23, 2016 - Invisco

Highest Performance Rooftop Motorized Ventilator 4.730 CFM at 370 Watts Invisco Fan Company has just announced the highest performance motorized rooftop ventilator in US history. Based on the patent pending Invisco Tornado gravity rooftop ventilator, the first model offers unprecedented air flow and low input power. - November 01, 2016 - Invisco

Invisco Announces High Performance Rooftop Whole House Fan At 4,730 CFM and 370 watts, this whole house fan breaks all records. It is made possible by using the new Invisco Tornado rooftop turbine ventilator - a new version of the proven CSR Edmonds Hurricane. - October 07, 2016 - Invisco

New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces Affiliate Program In a move that appears to be a first in this market, Invisco has started an affiliate marketing program that enables customers to get a rebate on the purchase of either the Invisco rafter mounted ES4700 or the new rooftop ER4700. In addition, anyone can sign on as an affiliate and inform friends and family and when a fan is purchased they get a commission on the purchase. - August 24, 2016 - Invisco

Invisco Announces Tornado Rooftop Turbine Ventilators CSR Edmonds in Australia has been making their high performance Hurricane turbine rooftop ventilators since about 2005. Invisco has designed the new Tornado turbine ventilator for the United States market. - August 24, 2016 - Invisco

Invisco Offers Installation with Each Whole House Fan Purchase Invisco Whole House Fan Company now includes installation in every city in the United States. - June 28, 2016 - Invisco

Invisco Announces the SmartStop Whole House Fan Thermostat Home thermostats are not designed for whole house fans. They turn fans on or off based on temperature. Whole house fans demand special thermostats that only turn them off. - June 02, 2016 - Invisco

Invisco Announces SmartSpeed(tm) Thermostat for Whole House Fans SmartSpeed(tm) automatically starts Invisco whole house fans at high speed when the temperature is over 80 degrees then as the temperature falls the speed and power are reduced until the fan is turned off at your preset low level. - May 30, 2016 - Invisco

Modern Fan Outlet Opens for Business with the Best in Contemporary Ceiling Fan Styles Modern Fan Outlet, top retailer of ceiling fans for every taste and style, especially contemporary designs, is now open for business on the web at ModernFanOutlet.com. - December 05, 2013 - Modern Fan Outlet

Crescent Electric Supply Company Launches New E-Commerce Website State-of-the-art e-commerce website features over 200,000 products, robust search capabilities, local inventory, local delivery, shopping lists and more. - October 15, 2013 - Crescent Electric Supply Company

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces World's First Automatic Speed Control Offering Highest Efficiency to Date In the history of whole house fans there were just 2 speed systems until about the year 2000. Since then several whole house fan companies have introduced more and more speeds. Invisco sets a new record for number of speeds with the first infinite speed motors and a fully automatic speed control. - June 09, 2013 - Invisco

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces the World's First Infinitely Variable Speed Fans for 110 VAC with Performance Up to 16,000 CFM Now you can have any whole house fan air flow you want from nearly zero up to full rated CFM. Invisco whole house fan systems are smart - they sense the temperature and start rotating at the temperature you choose - typically 75 degrees - and will accelerate up to full speed at any higher temperature you select - 85 degrees, for example. - February 27, 2013 - Invisco

Transformation of Touch International Website User Interface Revealed Leading touch screen manufacturer overhauls website to provide a sleek, intuitive UI for customers. - October 25, 2012 - Touch International, Inc.

Invisco Announces a Post Office Box Letter Sensor to Alert Owners That Mail Has Arrived Invisco has developed a thin sensing system designed to fit on the bottom of a standard post office box compartment and sense when a letter is inserted. Upon sensing the letter, it is designed to alert the PO Box owner that there is new mail in the box. - May 15, 2012 - Invisco

Mount Your Home Depot Whole House Fan in Your Attic Invisco has announced a new kit to allow homeowners to easily install the Home Depot whole house fans up in their attic to make it nearly impossible to hear and totally impossible to see. This kit also comes with 2 ceiling interface kits and 25 feet of duct to pull air from two rooms or one room and a hallway. - May 15, 2012 - Invisco

Mount Your Triangle Engineering Whole House Fan in Your Attic Invisco Whole House Fan Company has announced a new kit to help homeowners easily install any of the Triangle Engineering whole house fans up in their attic. The kit can be installed by the homeowner or by a handyman. - May 15, 2012 - Invisco

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Submits 5 Models to California's Energy Commission Invisco has obtained third party certification on 5 whole house fan models and the certified data is on its way to the state of California. The models certified include some record breaking designs. Invisco offers larger fans than have been seen before for attic mounting and quiet cool operation. Invisco fans are so large that they cannot be used without multiple ceiling openings. - March 27, 2012 - Invisco

Invisco Announces Home Energy Rating System (HERS) Retrofit for QuietCool Whole House Fans HERS testing on homes requires that the house be sealed up and pressurized or depressurized by a fan embedded in a temporary panel placed in the front door frame. Some homes fail this test if the home has a QuietCool whole house fan system in the attic and the HERS test is made by pressure in the house instead of vacuum. Invisco offers a motorized damper that mounts right at the ceiling to eliminate leaks up through the QuietCool gravity damper system. - March 10, 2012 - Invisco

Invisco Selects KPK for HVI-916 Testing for the State of California Invisco Whole House Fan Co. has selected KPK to perform the detailed testing required by the State of California's Energy Commission. The tests involve test equipment designed to meet the Home Ventilation Institute's HVI-916 specification. - February 04, 2012 - Invisco

2012IECC R49 Requirement Met with Invisco Ceiling and Attic Duct Connector 2012IECC has raised the bar for attic insulation. Now zones 4,5,6, and 7 all require R49 insulation in new homes. Invisco has the first solution ever offered for hvac duct and whole house fan ducts in homes with freezing temperatures in the winter. - February 04, 2012 - Invisco

Touch, Gesture, Motion Conference to Feature Touch International CEO Touch International CEO, Michael Woolstrum will present on the topic of touch technology and development in the vertical markets. - November 24, 2011 - Touch International, Inc.

Invisco Whole House Fan Company Announces 760 mm (30 inch) 13,600 CMH (8000 CFM) Product for Australia and New Zealand Invisco, the leading supplier of whole house fans for the US, is introducing the most powerful 760 mm fan yet offered for Australia and New Zealand. At 13,600 cubic meters per hour (CMH) this fan moves more air with a smaller hole in the ceiling than any other yet available. Invisco has achieved this operating breakthrough by using advanced design and test techniques. - October 21, 2011 - Invisco

Invisco Whole House Fans Announced for Australia, New Zealand Invisco announces a broad range of whole house fans to help homeowners in Australia and New Zealand save $100s of dollars every year to cool their homes. Whole house fans are systems that mount in the attic and pull hot air up and out of your home and cooler air in your windows. Now you no longer need to run air conditioning all the time. - October 15, 2011 - Invisco

Touch International Sheds Light on MARS at Emerging Display Technologies Conference Touch International CEO Michael Woolstrum, sheds light on the emerging Multi-Touch Analog Resistive (MARS) technology at the Emerging Display Technologies Conference in San Jose, Calif., August 16-17, 2011. - August 04, 2011 - Touch International, Inc.

Touch International CTO Speaks at Interactive Displays 2011 Conference Joining such companies as Intel, Hewlett Packard, Nokia and NCR, touch screen manufacturer, Touch International, announced today that Chief Technology Officer, Gary L. Barrett, will be speaking at Interactive Displays 2011, held in Sacramento, Calif, April 25-26. A veteran of the touch screen industry... - April 21, 2011 - Touch International, Inc.

Free Technology Seminar: Projected Capacitive Touch - The BIG Picture Get the Inside Scoop on Today’s Hottest Touch Technology from Touch International and the SID Texas Chapter - March 17, 2011 - Touch International, Inc.

Enaly ME Ltd Announced the Release of ZO-30N Ozone Generator Enaly ME Ltd. specializes in ozone generator, air and water purifier manufacturing. Enaly ME Ltd. design products for both commercial and residential applications. Beside stand-alone ozone generators, Enaly ME Ltd also make OEM products that are widely used for water dispensers, coolers, laundry washers and other residential or commercial equipment. - January 10, 2011 - Enaly ME Ltd

New Release of Indigo Viewer Hair & Skin Diagnostic Software Now Available Latest Features Enhance Visual Analysis, Progress Tracking and User Experience; Helps Increase Availability of Effective Healthy Hair and Skin Rejuvenation Services. Suntek Global, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative beauty and lifestyle products, today announced that it has released a... - September 29, 2010 - Suntek Global Ltd.

SafetyWise LLC Creates Alarm Arm® No Ladder Smoke Alarm That Increases Fire Protection and Makes Alarm Installation and Replacing Batteries Safe SafetyWise, LLC has developed the Alarm Arm® No Ladder Smoke AlarmTM, a revolutionary improvement in the installation of smoke alarms that allow users to install and maintain their smoke alarms without a ladder. The patented Alarm Arm® uses proprietary MagMountTM magnetic technology that allows... - September 22, 2010 - SafetyWise LLC

Touch International Promotes Robert Spencer to Vice President of Sales and Hires Jack Condon as Eastern Regional Sales Manager Leading touch screen manufacturer, Touch International, announced today that Robert Spencer has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and will lead Touch International’s world-wide sales initiatives. “Robert is a valuable asset to the Touch International team and has extensive knowledge... - September 01, 2010 - Touch International, Inc.

Touch International Demonstrates the Future of Multi-Touch at the Emerging Displays Technology Conference Global touch screen manufacturer, Touch International, will exhibit its Apple iPhone-type multi-touch projected capacitive and resistive touch screen products at the Emerging Displays Technology Conference, August 19, 2010 in San Jose, California. - August 18, 2010 - Touch International, Inc.

Touch International Reclaims Austin Jobs Global touch screen manufacturer, Touch International, announced today its renewed commitment to preserving and adding jobs at its corporate headquarters facility in Austin, Texas. “Austin plays a critical role in Touch International’s world-wide success and we are committed to preserving... - August 05, 2010 - Touch International, Inc.

Touch International Builds Connections with Chinese Website Touch International, a leading touch screen manufacturer specializing in custom touch screen designs, announced today that as part of its initiative to enhance customer relations and improve worldwide access to touch screen information, the company’s website has been translated into Chinese. The... - July 15, 2010 - Touch International, Inc.