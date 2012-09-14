PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through extensive... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct pricing. “We... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Oregon Tiny House Symposium to Address Timely Issues The Oregon Tiny House Symposium will be held on March 13, 2018 in Albany, OR. This event will provide the latest essential information on the Tiny House marketplace in Oregon. - February 25, 2018 - Oregon Tiny House Symposium

Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT’s Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles. IRT’s Rhodium™... - August 24, 2017 - Nomad GCS

The Drake Group Unifies Major Brands Under One Roof Drake Trailers, known Australia-wide as a leading manufacturer of quality heavy haulage trailers, announced on Wednesday, 23 May 2017 that they will be relaunching as The Drake Group. Aligning Drake Trailers, O’Phee Trailers, Drake Collectibles, BoXLoader, Cometto and Sunseeker East Coast Australia... - August 19, 2017 - The Drake Group

Nomad GCS Supports “Eclipsville” with Equipment and Personnel What Happens When a Town Grows 7x Overnight? - August 18, 2017 - Nomad GCS

Just in Time for the Busiest Travel Days of the Year, Comes a Book by Modern Canine Services That Changes Traveling with Dogs More and more Americans take their dogs with them on vacation each year. Hotels, Resorts, and Vacation Rentals offer dog-friendly accommodations, and there are many books, online websites, and apps that help the dog loving traveler with finding the perfect place to stay. But how do you train your dog to be a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with all the excitement of travel? - August 16, 2017 - Modern Canine Services

Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

New Fully Automated Car Factory in Sweden - Automotive Startup Uniti Partners with Siemens to Establish World First Facility Electric car startup Uniti Sweden announces its fully automated car production facility to be in Sweden, in a new foundation partnership with Siemens Nordics. The "industry 4.0" facility will be the first of its kind in the world, focusing on sustainable manufacture of composite materials for... - March 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

NO JACK Automated Anti-Jacknife System Makes Tractor Trailers Safe NO JACK will save lives and reduce economic and societal impacts of accidents by controlling trailer articulation and eliminating driver error. In addition, the NO JACK safely controls trailers for driverless and automated trucking applications. - February 25, 2017 - NO JACK

Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Luxury Camping Portal Glamping Hub Offers to Take Oprah and Michelle Obama Glamping Glamping Hub would like to invite Oprah and the First Lady to go glamping at any one of the 5,000 featured accommodations on the luxury camping portal, following Oprah's Hour-Long Special, "First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special." - December 20, 2016 - Glamping Hub

New Swedish Auto Maker Completes Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - Announces Intention to "Publish All" 570 crowd-investors aged 18-85 from 45 countries pledged to invest in electric car startup Uniti Sweden AB in one of Scandinavia’s biggest, and one of the world’s most diverse, equity crowdfunding campaigns of all time. The team intends to publish the entire journey from prototype to mass... - November 23, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Swedish EV Startup Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal after 36 Hours Electric car start-up Uniti Sweden AB exceeded their equity-crowdfunding campaign target after 36 hours and will now release additional shares. After launching their campaign on October 5, Uniti reached its investment goal from 196 crowd investors. The campaign is still running on the Swedish platform... - October 08, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Glamping with Your Pet Just Got Easier Glamping Hub has launched a new website called Glamping Hub for Pets, a curated collection of pet-­friendly glamping accommodations that makes pet travel easy. This third party booking website allows pet owners to plan a luxury camping trip with their pets anywhere around the world. A variety of hand-­picked, pet-­friendly rentals are featured, including tree houses, cabins, tipis, and yurts, that all cater to nature lovers traveling with their pets. - September 15, 2016 - Glamping Hub

Doonan® Engineers New "Series 2" V-Channel Trough Flatbed Coil Haul Trailer Known for their longstanding credibility in the industry of designing and manufacturing specialized, heavy-duty application trailers, Doonan® has once again rose to the challenge of engineering a trailer that provides both stability and a safe coil hauling solution. - September 09, 2016 - Doonan Specialized Trailer, LLC

iKamper launches Room in Room, the Multi-Functional Indoor Tent for a Better Sleep It is not an overstatement to say that sleeping is the most important part of our life. Room in Room is an indoor bed tent that will bring your sleeping quality to another level. - September 02, 2016 - ikamper

Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Tech Startup Uniti Releases Open Source Microcontroller to Support the Electric Vehicle Revolution Electric car startup Uniti announced the upcoming release of the Uniti ARC, the world’s first open-source commercial development board for three phase motors with Arduino compatibility. It is designed to empower makers, startups, educators and anyone else, to be part of the electric vehicle revolution by making electric car prototyping more accessible for a wider public. - May 25, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Renault and gestigon Work on Next Generation Driver Monitoring Renault and gestigon have announced that they have been collaborating intensively since 2015 to provide a next generation driver monitoring system for the Renault vehicles. The cooperation is being driven by the Renault Innovation Silicon Valley Lab in Sunnyvale (CA) and intends to assess the "user’s... - April 06, 2016 - gestigon

Crown Food Carts Inc Revolutionizes the Mobile Food Cart, Truck and Trailer Industry Crown food carts inc announced today that it has all intentions of turning up the mobile food industry in 2016, bringing affordability and innovation to mobile vendors worldwide. Crown food carts is a leading manufacturer of pushcarts, food trucks, trailers, kiosks, concession stands, vending carts,... - January 19, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

New Glarus Motors Gives Back to the Local Community New Glarus Motors, LLC, a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership, located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has partnered with the New Glarus Police Department (NGPD) to support keeping the community safe. The NGPD took delivery on a 2015 Dodge Charger in October. Sergeant Jeff... - November 19, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Welcomes Justin Germann as New Service and Parts Manager New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is expanding its local team to include a new Service and Parts Manager. Justin Germann has an extensive background working with automotive customers and over 10 years of... - November 13, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Promotes Steve Kuzma and Dan Rill Badger expands pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - October 22, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Promotes Ray Pannemann to General Sales Manager Pannemann brings 13 years of experience to new General Sales Manager position. - October 21, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Swedish Electric City Car to Challenge the Global Automotive Industry The social, environmental and economic consequences of the automotive industry are part of the motivation for the development of an ingenious and unique electric city car, Uniti. With a philosophy that challenges current business practices, the usage of fossil fuels, and ‘old mechanics’,... - October 04, 2015 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

New Glarus Motors Teams Up with New Glarus Brewing to Deliver 5 New Jeep Wranglers New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has delivered five 2015 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sports to the sales team at New Glarus Brewing Company. These Wranglers will be used by the sales team to safely travel around... - September 23, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Provides Ford Transit Van to Bublr Bikes Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, fully supported the purchase of a Ford Transit van for Bublr Bikes. Bublr is Milwaukee’s bike share system and provides a transportation option for the public to check out bicycles for a small fee. The Ford Transit van will be used... - September 15, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Appoints Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator. Based out of Milwaukee, Klein will handle many different aspects of Badger Truck’s continuing market development. “We are excited to have Cheryl join our... - August 12, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Appoints Christine Duncan Marketing Manager Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Chris Duncan as Marketing Manager. Based out of Milwaukee, Duncan will handle marketing strategy and development. “We are excited to have Chris join our company,” says Craig Punak, Service Director... - August 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Michigan Based Mobile Safety Accessories Joins USDOT Connected Vehicle Research Group Technology enhanced rear view mirror company will work with affiliates to bring safety, and innovation to the connected vehicle test bed. - July 12, 2015 - Mobile Safety Accessories

Badger Truck Equipment and Casper's Truck Equipment Announce Strategic Partnership Paul Schlagenhauf, President of Badger Truck Equipment, and Gene Lee, President of Casper's Truck Equipment announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the purpose of providing truck equipment sales, service and installation for the Milwaukee Metropolitan, southern Wisconsin... - July 10, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Acquires New Glarus Motors Badger Truck Center, a family-owned commercial truck dealership, recently announced the acquisition of New Glarus Motors (New Glarus, Wisconsin). New Glarus Motors was purchased in 1996 by Jeff Opie, who ran the organization for almost 20 years. Located in a small historic community, Badger Truck looks... - May 14, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Celebrates 50 Years of Providing Customers with the Commercial Trucks They Need Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, is celebrating its 50th year in business today, May 4. In 1965, Ed Schlagenhauf opened Badger Truck Center, one of the only Ford heavy truck dealerships in the country. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout... - May 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

TW-N-ONE Trailers’ Newly Released Customizable Jet Ski Trailer One of the biggest downsides of modern trailers is their lack of flexibility. Every trailer owner knows the feeling of having to choose one vehicle or piece of equipment over another due to the limited transportation options of a trailer. TW-N-ONE Trailers offers their new customizable jet-ski trailers... - April 23, 2015 - TW-N-ONE Trailers

West Coast Customs Partners with SMTCL, World's Largest Machine Tool Company The famous West Coast Customs is now manufacturing in shop to reduce time and costs. This is all made possible with their new VMC from the world's largest machine tool company, SMTCL. - February 21, 2015 - SMTCL Americas