Recent Headlines
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles
Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong
When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Blueswift Axles: Trailer Axles and Service You Can Count on
Blueswift Axles is an American trusted source for trailer axles and components, backed by a five-star Google rating, less than 1% return rate, and a Top Quality Store badge. With over 95 years of combined automotive experience and a knowledgeable support team, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and unmatched customer service for every order. - May 15, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Introduces the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool
Blueswift Axles launches the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool, a solution for identifying torsion axle arm angles. This compact, business card-sized tool features seven pre-marked angles for quick, accurate measurements. - March 31, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles
Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast. - March 11, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
New Product Release at Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles has launched over 90 new products, expanding their trailer parts line to include lights, suspension components, jacks, bearing kits, wheel assemblies, safety chains, hub and spindle components, break-away kits, and electrical parts. These high-quality products cater to various trailer models and are available for immediate purchase, with most orders shipping within 48 hours. - November 02, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles All New Trailer Maintenance Facebook Group: Trailer Maintenance 101..
Blueswift Axles announces the launch of its new Facebook group, Trailer Maintenance 101, designed to help trailer owners and enthusiasts learn best practices for maintaining their trailers. The group offers expert tips, how-to guides, Q&A sessions, and community discussions, fostering a space for education and engagement. Join today to connect with like-minded individuals and access exclusive content from Blueswift Axles experts. - September 30, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Officially Has The Fastest Trailer Axle Build Time
Blueswift Axles is addressing the trailer industry's increasing lead times, which can stretch to 6-8 weeks. Through advanced manufacturing, Blueswift can build custom trailer axles in just 48 hours and ship orders within a week. This rapid turnaround sets a new industry standard, offering businesses a reliable solution to keep their projects on track. - August 07, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Explore Petra, Jordan: Expert Tips, Tours, and Hidden Gems in the Ancient City Unveiled by One Nation Travel
Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Jordan, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Famous for its striking rose-colored cliffs and ancient architecture, such as the Treasury and Monastery, Petra provides a glimpse into the ancient Nabatean civilization. Beyond Petra, Jordan's rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality make it a captivating destination for travelers. - November 16, 2023 - One Nation Travel
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Driving Sustainable ePowertrain Solutions: Brogen's Showcase at Automechanika Shanghai 2023
Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd. (Brogen), a leading electric powertrain solutions provider, is pleased to announce its participation in Automechanika Shanghai from November 29 to December 2, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC). They extend a warm invitation to visitors,... - November 03, 2023 - Shanghai OE Industrial Co., Ltd.
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Great American Tiny House Show Comes to Jacksonville
The Great American Tiny House Expo is coming to Jacksonville, showcasing the innovations within the tiny home movement. - June 12, 2023 - Tiny House Show
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Experience the Latest Innovations in Tiny Living at The Great American Tiny House Show
Discover the future of sustainable and alternative living and learn about the tiny home movement at this year's Great American Tiny House Show Virginia with 16 Premier Tiny Home Builders at the Meadow Park Event Center, Doswell, VA on April 29-30, 2023. - April 24, 2023 - Tiny House Show
INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden Urges Drivers to Keep the Focus on the Road During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. - April 11, 2023 - NABC
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Four Las Vegas Families Receive Gift of Reliable Transportation at NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, four deserving Las Vegas families, including one military member. They were presented with vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with car donor GEICO and collision repair partner Caliber Collision. - March 08, 2023 - NABC
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Hinton Transportation Investments Names Dan Millar to Board
Dan Millar Named C.C.O. Hinton Transportation Investments HTI is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Millar to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Dan will be appointed to the Board of Directors focusing on developing sales strategies that leverage HTI's strengths and align operational objectives... - August 13, 2022 - HTI - Hinton Transportation Investments
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
Toy Storage Nation Names Judy Blanchard as New Director of Marketing
Blanchard will lead Toy Storage Nation’s strategic priority to brand and market Executive Workshops designed to educate independent operators and potential investors interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. - February 03, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
The Growing RV Market Spawns Need for RV Storage, Industry Advocate
Industry experts will be gathering for the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop in Scottsdale, AZ in February to educate independent operators, potential investors, and other parties interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility. Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a start-up venture... - January 21, 2022 - Toy Storage Nation
SmartRV Responds to a Changed Travel Market with an Inspirational Rebrand
Wilderness brings SmartRV more firmly into the Wilderness family, with a rebrand to Wilderness Motorhome Sales. - September 21, 2021 - Wilderness Motorhomes
Autumn Preparations with Brand-New UNITRAILER Car Trailers
The beginning of the autumn season always brings along cleaning chores. If is often the case that a lot of items must be either thrown out, dumped or simply gotten rid of. UNITRAILER advises what to equip the trailer with to make such tasks as easy as possible. - September 15, 2021 - UNITRAILER
CoGoFly Launches Upgraded Travel Social Networking Site, Calls It a Gift for Travelers
A new travel social networking site, CoGoFly, has been launched with some exciting features and facilities that allow travelers around the world to connect and find a partner. With an armoury of social networks, apps and tools available around us, travel networking site like CoGoFly surely gives travelers a reason to rejoice. - June 28, 2021 - CoGoFly
Pandemic Boosts Need for RV, Boat Storage; Toy Storage Nation Offers Executive Workshop
The executive workshop identifies opportunities and resources for investors and developers in an expanding industry. - May 14, 2021 - Toy Storage Nation
Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems Opens New Location in Manassas, VA
The new Manassas, Virginia location is Mid-Atlantic's eighth location and will serve the waste equipment and heavy equipment parts and service needs of businesses in Northern Virginia. - May 12, 2021 - Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems
Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth
Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS
Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang
Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers
Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills
Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 14 years running. - October 20, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Proves Commitment to Quality by Adding Role of Quality Improvement Facilitator
Badger Truck Center Adds Quality Improvement Facilitator to Leadership Lineup. - June 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website
Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Oregon Tiny House Symposium to Address Timely Issues
The Oregon Tiny House Symposium will be held on March 13, 2018 in Albany, OR. This event will provide the latest essential information on the Tiny House marketplace in Oregon. - February 25, 2018 - Oregon Tiny House Symposium
Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show
Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 13 years running. - October 26, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production
Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)