Recent Headlines
Mythic Guitar Company Announces Expansion and Three-Year Plan to Rebuild U.S. Guitar Manufacturing
Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Mythic Guitar Company is a growing U.S.-based guitar manufacturer expanding toward full-scale domestic production. The company builds true one-off custom guitars, offers OEM and ghost manufacturing under NDA, and supports artist-owned guitar brands, challenging offshore production and traditional industry models. - January 04, 2026 - Mythic Guitar Company
Cupid Guitars Announces Launch of Original Acoustic-Electric Guitar Designed by 15-Year-Old Girl
15-Year-Old Alli Cazaam Nelson Designs Unique Beginner/Professional Guitar - October 28, 2025 - Alli Cazaam
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
102-Year-Old Rosie the Riveter Returns to Historic WWII Factory 80 Years Later with Original Tribute Song She Wrote
At 102, WWII Rosie the Riveter Dorothy Nicholas returns to the factory where she was hired over 80 years ago as its FIRST female employee — carrying a powerful tribute song that captures her life, faith, and patriotism, told in her own voice. - July 31, 2025 - Dorothy Nicholas
From Accra to the World: Halmblog Music Puts African Artists in the Spotlight
Halmblog Music, based in Accra, Ghana, has announced bold plans to transform African music into a global phenomenon. By combining cutting-edge technology such as blockchain and AI with a strong commitment to artist empowerment, the platform provides African musicians with tools to monetize their work, connect with fans, and grow their audience. - November 24, 2024 - Halmblog Music
Jhon Rebatta Lam Will Soon Release a Phonk Song Called "NPC"
Phonk music is becoming more popular, with Chincha-based artist Jhon Rebatta Lam emerging in the scene. His varied discography features tracks like “Childhood,” “Drift,” “Popular Culture,” “Purpose,” “Love Yourself + I Love Myself = Love Language,” and “Heal.” Lam combines traditional elements with modern influences in his music. He will soon release a new single titled “NPC.” - October 31, 2024 - Jhon Rebatta Lam
Introducing the New York Serenade by Piano Solutions XXI: A Luxurious Jewel-Encrusted Grand Piano
Piano Solutions XXI unveils the New York Serenade, a custom piano adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Designed by Katherine Banyasz and crafted by Gene Korolev, this unique masterpiece celebrates New York City's rich cultural heritage, blending Fabergé elegance and Jazz Era vibrancy. Featuring iconic landmarks and a state-of-the-art player system, the New York Serenade is a testament to innovation and artistry, unlikely to be replicated. - July 07, 2024 - Piano Solutions XXI
Exploring the New Legend Tone Website: A One-Stop Shop for Guitar and Bass Enthusiasts
Discover the brand-new Legend Tone website and online store. As a premier provider of top-notch, tour-ready guitar and bass products, Legend Tone guarantees outstanding tone, functionality, and performance. Every item is meticulously designed, hand-wired, and rigorously quality tested to ensure dependable performance for their esteemed customers. - May 17, 2024 - Legend Tone LLC
Winners of the First Annual Music for Humanity Songwriting Contest
Muisc for Humanity awarded $1,500 in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. $1,000 to the winner: Lucas Maehara Rotman and $500 to the runner-up Anna White. They also gave five honoable mentions to: Robert Bidney, Brianne Chasanoff, Phil Henry, Tom Heany and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock. - December 20, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Music for Humanity will Announce $16,000 in Music Scholarships Bringing Their Grand Total to $167,000
To date Music for Humanity has given 61 scholarships totaling $151,000. On July 15 at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall NY they will announce another 5 scholarships for $16,000 as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship, Two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - June 29, 2023 - Music for Humanity
$16,000 in Music Scholarships
Music for Humanity will give another $16,000 in music scholarships to add to the $151,000 they have already given. The 5 scholarships are $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - March 16, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Cancer Diagnoses Turns Cinder Shine Back to Her First Love: Songwriting
After a 30-year detour as a fitness expert and author, Singer-Songwriter Cinder Shine’s terminal cancer diagnosis presented an opportunity to make music creation a source of healing. Cinder Shine found a community of like-minded artists who want to inspire. - January 31, 2023 - Cinder Shine
Nashville California: New Thriving Music T-Shirt Store by Elvis Nash
Elvis Nash a famous country music songwriter and singer has launched his new music t-shirt e-store- giving a chance for country music lovers to feel more passionate. His e-store is stocked with a wide range of customised unique, alluring, and fantastic country music t-shirts. - July 29, 2022 - Nashville California
Infinity: The DNA of Music Revealed
MatchTune, the startup of composer André Manoukian and engineers Philippe Guillaud, Igal Cohen Hadria, Hervé Gourdikian, has created Infinity: a technological innovation combining artificial intelligence with human intelligence, opening up new voices in the musical... - October 29, 2021 - MatchTune
New Non-Profit, MKE a Scene, Generates Holiday-Themed Album with 14 Milwaukee Bands
14 Milwaukee Bands partner to make Holiday Album, donations from website support efforts to bring awareness to mental health issues in our youth. - December 15, 2020 - MKE a Scene
Chaos Guitars Proudly Endorses Aiden Albright Aiden; is Affiliated with the Nazareth Thrash Outfit, Relapsed
Chaos Guitar announces its first local endorsement, School of Rock graduate, Aiden Albright. - August 18, 2020 - Chaos Guitars
Musik Tent™ Patented Instrument Humidor with Built-in, Adjustable Frame Available for Distribution
Musik Tent™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution for their guitars, violins/fiddles, violas, mandolins, ukuleles and their cases. - July 14, 2020 - Origineer Design
Doner Designs Completes Charity Sale of Time Machine Bass Guitar
Last week the Doner Designs time machine theme bass was sold to Arend Raby, a bass player and collector of unique instruments. Doner Designs Founder, Steve Doner, said that 100% of the proceeds were donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. - June 08, 2020 - Doner Designs
SHAR Music Partners with Michigan Music Alliance Artist Relief Fund
Michigan-based company to donate a portion of all sales in April to displaced area musicians. - April 11, 2020 - SHAR Music
New White Paper from Percussion Play Explores the Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making
Percussion Play, the leading outdoor musical instrument specialist, have published their latest White Paper "Play, Percussion and 'Post-Age' Pedagogy: The Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making." - March 07, 2020 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Time Machine Bass Guitar Sale to Benefit Parkinson’s Research
Doner Designs, maker of custom theme guitars for charity fundraising, has begun the sale process for its recently completed time machine bass guitar. Inspired by the Back to the Future movie series, the bass has been listed for sale on eBay for Charity with 100% of the net proceeds to be donated to... - April 25, 2019 - Doner Designs
Leading Music Business Software Company Launches Talent Buying Pro
Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo
First US Installation of Percussion Play’s Baby Floor Piano
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play
HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution
HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design
Guitar Neck Fret Repair Revolutionized
In today's “throw away” world, restoration will prevail. A new process to save your worn out frets. - October 22, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Chaos Guitars gets Approval from Murphy the Giraffe
Two giraffes plus one guitar equals total Chaos at the zoo. Chaos Guitars takes the guitar to the zoo to get the giraffes approval. - September 26, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Chaos Guitars Announces a Limited Edition "Slice of Life" Series
Chaos Guitars is announcing a new limited edition "Slice of Life" build series of blood-splattered guitars to be a tribute to the Dexter T.V. series. Only three guitars will be built making this an extremely limited series. - September 10, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Lehigh Valley Guitar Company Brings Chaos to the Zoo
Lehigh Valley custom guitar builder is asked to build a guitar to help rais money and awareness for the local Zoo. - September 03, 2018 - Chaos Guitars
Stewart Guitar Company Launches Travel Guitar
Stewart Guitar Company launches Performance Quality Full-Scale Travel Guitars that meet all FAA carry on regulations. - August 24, 2018 - Stewart Guitars
Percussion Play Introduces New Grand and Baby Floor Pianos
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - August 14, 2018 - Percussion Play
Walking The Dawg - Support the Humane Society Waterville Area - Maine
Non-Profit fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society Waterville Area and Artists Supporting Artists in Waterville, Maine. - May 01, 2018 - Artists Supporting Artists
Non-Profit Professional Music Studio, Artists Supporting Artists, Opens in Waterville, Maine
Nashville comes to Waterville, Maine. A new non-profit organization has opened called, Artists Supporting Artists. They offer professional music lessons, sound engineering, recording and mixing at no cost to clients. - April 26, 2018 - Artists Supporting Artists
Nashville Tech Company Kalatech Rebrands as Tempo
Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo
Guitar Pedal Manufacturer Dave Williams to Release New Effects to Public
Scary Pedals releasing new guitar effects. One knob ease of operation without compromising tone. - December 14, 2017 - Scary Pedals
#RyderRadio – 028 | Free Download
#RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer’s hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material. - August 03, 2017 - Ryder DJ
Ryder DJ Releases #RyderRadio - 027 | Free download
With the Ibiza season now in full flourish, #RyderRadio returns with over an hour of upfront, deep and tech house vibes. Featuring a host of this summer's hottest artists including DJ S.K.T, Offaiah, Gorgon City, Hot Since 82 and more. Brandon Ilsley joins us for this month's guest mix. Full... - July 05, 2017 - Ryder DJ
Modern Kids Toy Brand, Hudson’s Reveals 10 Fun Facts About the Beloved Xylophone
Modern, online kids brand, Hudson’s provides today’s little ones with traditional toys for play. Musical toys such as the xylophone develop and strengthen various parts of a child’s brain while they have a blast banging on the colorful toy that makes a beautiful sound. Here’s 10 fun facts about this historic instrument that has been a staple inside children’s toy boxes worldwide, for centuries. - March 20, 2017 - Hudson's
New Children’s Toy Brand Puts the Fun and Carefree Spirit Back Into Playtime with Handmade, Brightly-Colored, Wooden Toys
Hudson’s, an online children’s toy brand, launched its store on Amazon.com in January 2017 with its first product; a handmade, brightly-colored, wooden glockenspiel xylophone. Designed for children three years and above, the instrument is perfect for mini musicians, and can also provide... - February 23, 2017 - Hudson's
Music, Mice, and Moose!
Angela Woodhull writes fun facts for kids - and turns them into music - June 09, 2016 - Celebrate Life Through the Arts
Singer/Songwriter, Angela V. Woodhull, Ph.D., Brings Her Fun Educational Songs to the Stage
Woodhull Takes Fun Facts and Turns Them Into Music - May 20, 2016 - Celebrate Life Through the Arts
New: Display Scores with capella reader 8 for Windows and for Mac
capella-software AG just published the free capella reader – for Windows and for the first time for Mac. capella reader displays, plays back and prints scores. Besides capella files, MusicXML and MIDI files can be opened. This way musicians have access to innumerable scores available for download on the Internet. - May 09, 2016 - capella-software AG
Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Civil War Era Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano
The Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee has released a fully restored Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano that dates to 1861 with historical ties to the American Civil War. - March 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Leads Growth in Increasingly Popular Mission/Arts & Crafts Piano Movement
The revitalized restoration of the Mission/Arts & Crafts piano style is led by The Antique Piano Shop, offering the largest collection of this style of pianos in the world. - February 13, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Custom Designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano
The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has recently released a fully restored, custom designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano. - January 27, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Unique Knabe & Gaehle Gothic Style Square Grand Piano
The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has released an Antique Custom Made Gothic Inspired Square Grand Piano made by Knabe & Gaehle. - January 17, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano
The Antique Piano Shop, located in Friendsville, Tennessee 20 miles from Knoxville, has released an Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano. This Steinway and Sons Piano, dating from 1890, was recently released after a full restoration by the craftspeople of the Antique Piano Shop. - January 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop
MTD4LYFE and Michael Tobias Design (MTD Bass) Host Their Fifth Annual Concert at 2016 NAMM Show to Benefit the Wounded Warrior Project
With the success of last year’s Fourth Annual MTD Family Reunion, and with thousands of dollars raised to support The Wounded Warrior Project, MTD4LYFE announced that their Fifth Annual MTD Family Reunion (#MTDFR5) will take place at The 2016 NAMM Show in Anaheim this January. 100% of the proceeds from this event will support WWP. - December 25, 2015 - The ECI Group
Rainbow Music Presents Brand New and Second Hand Deals of Gibson Guitars
Rainbow Music showcases their large assortments for brand new and previously-owned musical instruments. - December 12, 2015 - Rainbow Music
Blues Documentary Born in Chicago Partners with Pledgemusic for a Fan Funded Campaign
“Late in his career, Muddy Waters recorded a song called ‘The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll.’ That, in a nutshell, is the story told in the new documentary ‘Born in Chicago’.” – Larry Rohter, The New York Times - July 22, 2015 - Skyrocket Ent