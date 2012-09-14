PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Time Machine Bass Guitar Sale to Benefit Parkinson’s Research Doner Designs, maker of custom theme guitars for charity fundraising, has begun the sale process for its recently completed time machine bass guitar. Inspired by the Back to the Future movie series, the bass has been listed for sale on eBay for Charity with 100% of the net proceeds to be donated to the... - April 25, 2019 - Doner Designs

Leading Music Business Software Company Launches Talent Buying Pro Your Tempo launched a new product line along with its' three others Talent Buying Pro that facilitates all aspects of the talent buying process. - February 06, 2019 - Tempo

First US Installation of Percussion Play’s Baby Floor Piano Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play

HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design

Guitar Neck Fret Repair Revolutionized In today's “throw away” world, restoration will prevail. A new process to save your worn out frets. - October 22, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Chaos Guitars gets Approval from Murphy the Giraffe Two giraffes plus one guitar equals total Chaos at the zoo. Chaos Guitars takes the guitar to the zoo to get the giraffes approval. - September 26, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Chaos Guitars Announces a Limited Edition "Slice of Life" Series Chaos Guitars is announcing a new limited edition "Slice of Life" build series of blood-splattered guitars to be a tribute to the Dexter T.V. series. Only three guitars will be built making this an extremely limited series. - September 10, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Lehigh Valley Guitar Company Brings Chaos to the Zoo Lehigh Valley custom guitar builder is asked to build a guitar to help rais money and awareness for the local Zoo. - September 03, 2018 - Chaos Guitars

Stewart Guitar Company Launches Travel Guitar Stewart Guitar Company launches Performance Quality Full-Scale Travel Guitars that meet all FAA carry on regulations. - August 24, 2018 - Stewart Guitars

Percussion Play Introduces New Grand and Baby Floor Pianos Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - August 14, 2018 - Percussion Play

Walking The Dawg - Support the Humane Society Waterville Area - Maine Non-Profit fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society Waterville Area and Artists Supporting Artists in Waterville, Maine. - May 01, 2018 - Artists Supporting Artists

Non-Profit Professional Music Studio, Artists Supporting Artists, Opens in Waterville, Maine Nashville comes to Waterville, Maine. A new non-profit organization has opened called, Artists Supporting Artists. They offer professional music lessons, sound engineering, recording and mixing at no cost to clients. - April 26, 2018 - Artists Supporting Artists

Nashville Tech Company Kalatech Rebrands as Tempo Kalatech Has Rebranded to Tempo. - January 03, 2018 - Tempo

Guitar Pedal Manufacturer Dave Williams to Release New Effects to Public Scary Pedals releasing new guitar effects. One knob ease of operation without compromising tone. - December 14, 2017 - Scary Pedals

#RyderRadio – 028 | Free Download #RyderRadio returns with the next roundup of the summer’s hottest tracks, future anthems and brand new exclusive material. - August 03, 2017 - Ryder DJ

Ryder DJ Releases #RyderRadio - 027 | Free download With the Ibiza season now in full flourish, #RyderRadio returns with over an hour of upfront, deep and tech house vibes. Featuring a host of this summer's hottest artists including DJ S.K.T, Offaiah, Gorgon City, Hot Since 82 and more. Brandon Ilsley joins us for this month's guest mix. Full tracklisting... - July 05, 2017 - Ryder DJ

Modern Kids Toy Brand, Hudson’s Reveals 10 Fun Facts About the Beloved Xylophone Modern, online kids brand, Hudson’s provides today’s little ones with traditional toys for play. Musical toys such as the xylophone develop and strengthen various parts of a child’s brain while they have a blast banging on the colorful toy that makes a beautiful sound. Here’s 10 fun facts about this historic instrument that has been a staple inside children’s toy boxes worldwide, for centuries. - March 20, 2017 - Hudson's

New Children’s Toy Brand Puts the Fun and Carefree Spirit Back Into Playtime with Handmade, Brightly-Colored, Wooden Toys Hudson’s, an online children’s toy brand, launched its store on Amazon.com in January 2017 with its first product; a handmade, brightly-colored, wooden glockenspiel xylophone. Designed for children three years and above, the instrument is perfect for mini musicians, and can also provide fun... - February 23, 2017 - Hudson's

Music, Mice, and Moose! Angela Woodhull writes fun facts for kids - and turns them into music - June 09, 2016 - Celebrate Life Through the Arts

New: Display Scores with capella reader 8 for Windows and for Mac capella-software AG just published the free capella reader – for Windows and for the first time for Mac. capella reader displays, plays back and prints scores. Besides capella files, MusicXML and MIDI files can be opened. This way musicians have access to innumerable scores available for download on the Internet. - May 09, 2016 - capella-software AG

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Civil War Era Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee has released a fully restored Chickering Victorian Concert Grand Piano that dates to 1861 with historical ties to the American Civil War. - March 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Leads Growth in Increasingly Popular Mission/Arts & Crafts Piano Movement The revitalized restoration of the Mission/Arts & Crafts piano style is led by The Antique Piano Shop, offering the largest collection of this style of pianos in the world. - February 13, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Custom Designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has recently released a fully restored, custom designed John Broadwood & Sons Concert Grand Piano. - January 27, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Unique Knabe & Gaehle Gothic Style Square Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, a restorer and retailer of antique pianos located in Friendsville, TN (20 miles from Knoxville) has released an Antique Custom Made Gothic Inspired Square Grand Piano made by Knabe & Gaehle. - January 17, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

Antique Piano Shop of Tennessee Releases Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano The Antique Piano Shop, located in Friendsville, Tennessee 20 miles from Knoxville, has released an Antique Steinway & Sons Model B Victorian Concert Grand Piano. This Steinway and Sons Piano, dating from 1890, was recently released after a full restoration by the craftspeople of the Antique Piano Shop. - January 06, 2016 - Antique Piano Shop

MTD4LYFE and Michael Tobias Design (MTD Bass) Host Their Fifth Annual Concert at 2016 NAMM Show to Benefit the Wounded Warrior Project With the success of last year’s Fourth Annual MTD Family Reunion, and with thousands of dollars raised to support The Wounded Warrior Project, MTD4LYFE announced that their Fifth Annual MTD Family Reunion (#MTDFR5) will take place at The 2016 NAMM Show in Anaheim this January. 100% of the proceeds from this event will support WWP. - December 25, 2015 - The ECI Group

Rainbow Music Presents Brand New and Second Hand Deals of Gibson Guitars Rainbow Music showcases their large assortments for brand new and previously-owned musical instruments. - December 12, 2015 - Rainbow Music

Blues Documentary Born in Chicago Partners with Pledgemusic for a Fan Funded Campaign “Late in his career, Muddy Waters recorded a song called ‘The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll.’ That, in a nutshell, is the story told in the new documentary ‘Born in Chicago’.” – Larry Rohter, The New York Times - July 22, 2015 - Skyrocket Ent

All-Star Modern Gospel Collective Little Faith Releases Album of Uplifting Secular Musical Joy Featuring Contributions from Longtime Whitney Houston Collaborator Little Faith is a unique gospel collective comprised of some of Los Angeles’s finest artists and musicians rallying together behind a universal, uplifting, and unifying message. - May 30, 2015 - Skyrocket Ent

Introducing CUSH Pads™ by Sonall Percussion Sonall Percussion of Encino, California has introduced their first product called CUSH Pads™, patent-pending. CUSH Pads™ replace the standard felts on standard cymbal and hi-hat stands with new pads made of a proprietary elastomer material, made in California. CUSH Pads™ were recently given a rave review in the May 2015 issue of Not So Modern Drummer Magazine, a reputable publication in the percussion world that that has been in business for nearly 30 years. - May 18, 2015 - Sonall Percussion

Lotus Crush’s Highly-Anticipated Album Rabbit Hole Released Today Rock Band Features Members from The Voice, Candlebox and Jimmy’s Chicken Shack - April 15, 2015 - Skyrocket Ent

Premium Quality Nylon Guitar Strap Released by Gig Tools, a Division of Select Pro Gig Tools, a division of Select Pro continues to offer premium products and accessories for musicians with this latest release. - January 22, 2015 - Select Pro

The Ukelation - an Eclectic Electric Ukulele. A Noteworthy New Kind of Instrument. A new self contained electro-acoustic ukulele with built in speaker and effects that can be played anywhere. The Ukelation company is running a Kickstarter campaign now. See ukelation.com - December 19, 2014 - ukelation.com

Real Rock is Celebrating 25 Years When Real Rock started their gemstone guitar pick business 25 years ago with a small ad in a well known magazine, they never dreamed their stone picks would catch on so completely. Real Rock guitar picks are used by guitarists all over the world and of all skill levels from beginners to renowned professionals. Real... - December 01, 2014 - Real Rock

Jim Black Joins Hammerax Artist Team Hammerax officially announced today that Jim Black is endorsing Hammerax percussion. - October 17, 2014 - Hammerax

Tobias Ralph Joins Hammerax Artist Team Hammerax announced today that Tobias Ralph will be a Hammerax percussion artist. Tobias is using Hammerax Stacks such as Slap, Snapshot and Crash Course as well as other Hammerax bells and FX. “It has been a wonderous adventure recording Tobias in Hammerax covers of King Crimson’s Indiscipline... - October 15, 2014 - Hammerax

Tomas Haake Joins Hammerax Artist Team Hammerax has entered into an agreement with drummer Tomas Haake. - October 03, 2014 - Hammerax

Dialtone Pickups Now Available for Pre-Order, Announces U.S. Tour Dialtone Pickups offers guitar players an unprecedented level of flexibility and control over their electric guitar’s tone. - June 13, 2014 - Dialtone Pickups

Dialtone Pickups Launches Kickstarter Campaign Dialtone Pickups patent-pending technology provides the guitar industry's first-ever infinitely adjustable-tone pickup, currently offered as a drop-in humbucker replacement. - June 02, 2014 - Dialtone Pickups

LuthierBuilt.net Marks 9 Months Connecting Musicians and Artisans LuthierBuilt.net has now been connecting discerning players with musical instrument artisans and their work for 9 months. - June 02, 2014 - LuthierBuilt.net

Dialtone Pickups Announces the Guitar Industry’s First Infinitely Tone-Adjustable Electric Guitar Pickup Dialtone Pickups allows players to alter the tone of their guitar using two knobs built directly into the pickup. The knobs can be independently adjusted to achieve the preferred tone, and easily tuned to produce a new tone in a matter of seconds. - May 25, 2014 - Dialtone Pickups

Famed Guitar Maker Dean Zelinsky Opens Factory Store in Highland Park, IL Dean Zelinsky, founder of the guitar brand that bears his name and most recent venture Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars (www.deanzelinsky.com), announces the opening of his outlet store, Dean Zelinsky’s Guitar Factory Outlet at 3080 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, IL. - May 08, 2014 - Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars

Monster Grips™, The Ultimate Guitar Pick Grip, Eliminates Slippery Picks and Much More Become a Backer on Kickstarter - December 28, 2013 - Monster Grips LLC

Impact Soundworks Launches MusicGearForAll.com Impact Soundworks announced today the launch of their new website MusicGearForAll.com. The site provides a curated catalog of music and home studio equipment available for $99 or less. - October 18, 2013 - Impact Soundworks

Piano Solutions XXI Launches Million Dollar Piano Introducing the Million Dollar New York Serenade Piano – the Crown Jewel of American Music. - August 25, 2013 - Piano Solutions XXI

The World’s Premium Acoustic Guitars for Sale All in One Place Madison Music has developed a new user friendly website for providing better services to the users. The new website made buying high-end acoustic instruments easier with a wider choice of instruments, news on music events in the region and lots of information. - August 01, 2013 - Madison Music Company

PickupBender™ Puts a Whole New Twist on Switchable Electric Guitar Wiring Mods PickupBender™ control switches add new dimensions to your electric guitar. Now it's easy to add popular pickup wiring mods to your guitar with simple solder-free installation. - March 29, 2013 - Harry's Guitar Mods