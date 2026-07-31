Recent Headlines
Within Food Manufacturing
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Pimentos Brands Achieves GO TEXAN Certification and Announces 100% Texas-Based Production
Pimentos Brands, the maker of Papa’s premium line of gourmet pimento cheese and Queso cheese products, proudly announces its official certification in the GO TEXAN program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. This milestone coincides with the company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, establishing all Papa’s products as 100% made in Texas and earning a SQF certification for Safe, Quality Food. - April 15, 2026 - Pimentos Brands
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Country Innovation & Supply Secures First Major Industrial Manufacturer Order, Expanding Into Comprehensive Supply Solutions
CIS, a Winder, GA supplier of industrial labels, packaging, and supply solutions, secured its first order from a major manufacturer. It starts with UPVC tapes for printing presses and is expanding to bulk chemicals, custom labels, and full packaging. CIS cut costs sharply and outperformed the unreliable prior vendor, proving value drives switches. This opens new lanes and highlights CIS's human-first service and multi-million-dollar savings history. - February 25, 2026 - Country Innovation and Supply
17 Years Shaping Chocolate: Ricardo Trillos Returns to Open Chocoa Forum
For the second consecutive year, The Choconnector founder delivered entrepreneurship and business development sessions for chocolate makers and cacao associations attending Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate industry festival. - February 24, 2026 - The Choconnector
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Continuous Process Solutions Unveils Steel Belt Training to Boost Skills and Protect Production Uptime
Continuous Process Solutions launches specialist training to cut downtime and strengthen production performance. - December 07, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
From a Husband's Kiss to a Flavor Revolution: Kiss Your Wife™ Seasoning Makes Its Official Debut to the Public
What started as a love-filled kitchen tradition has grown into a premium Caribbean spice line delivering romance, aromatics, and culinary excellence. - December 01, 2025 - Kiss Your Wife™
YouTubers Pickled Geeks Brings the Fun — and the Pickles — to Subscribers
The YouTube duo Pickled Geeks, known for their quirky pop culture commentary, collectible unboxings, and offbeat humor, is giving fans a reason to subscribe — random stuffed pickle giveaways. In true Pickled Geeks style, the team has decided to spread joy (and a little silliness) by randomly... - November 28, 2025 - Pickled Geeks
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
2025 Canada Seafood Conference, New Opportunities for Canadian Sustainable Seafood Export to China
Over 100 delegates from China and Canada attended the 2025 Canada Seafood Conference to explore new opportunities and future prospects in seafood trade. - November 21, 2025 - ACBN
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the... - October 24, 2025 - Century Snacks
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Fine Perforators Strengthens Global Supply of Nickel Screens with Advanced Rotary Nickel Screen Manufacturing for Industrial Applications
Recognized among leading nickel screen manufacturers in India, Fine Perforators expands its range of rotary nickel screens and nickel mesh screen solutions for Pan India, Brazil, and Mexico. - October 16, 2025 - Fine Perforators
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry. Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts... - September 22, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™ with NanoMx™
Earth Enterprises Ltd. Launches Earth Chai™: a luxury Ayurvedic & Adaptogenic Mushroom Beverage That Mixes Clean. - September 14, 2025 - Earth Enterprises Ltd.
Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated. - August 28, 2025 - Turtle Beans
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM