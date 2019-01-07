PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World’s Largest Osmosis-Based Desalination Technology Unveiled for Energy-Efficient Water Production Features Porifera Technology The world’s largest forward and reverse osmosis hybrid facility featuring Porifera technology was revealed in November at the International Forward Osmosis Summit (IFOS) in Yeosu, Jellanam-do, South Korea. The demonstration plant was a coordinated pilot project made possible by a consortium of... - December 13, 2019 - Porifera

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

The First Luxury Olive Oil in the World Was Named Best Luxury Olive Oil of 2019 Lambda Ultra Premium Olive Oil wins LUX Global Excellence Award for second consecutive year. - December 05, 2019 - Speiron

Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

New Consultancy iNewtrition Offers a Leaner Path to Produce Clean Label Products The Ireland-based food innovation consultancy launched this week, with the mission to offer agile consulting services to food businesses. - November 16, 2019 - iNewtrition

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Nuttee Bean Co.® Presents FAVALICIOUS(TM): Snacks as They’ve Never Bean Before A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Celebrating Entotrust Growth for Next Level Insect Food: Certified & Sustainable ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Burgham Sales Ltd. Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials® Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Grote Company Launches Robotic Sandwich Assembly Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, is now offering its industry-leading sandwich assembly line with robotic solutions. The new solutions further automate high volume, low value manual tasks – increasing throughput and quality for sandwich producers. Robots,... - September 08, 2019 - Grote Company

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Vital Essentials Retail Display Gets Top Recognition in Pet Food Industry at SuperZoo Vital Essentials is again recognized for its innovative VE RAW BAR retail display, this time at SuperZoo trade show. The custom product display features twelve freeze-dried snacks for pets, and is available at thousands of independently owned pet stores across North America. A panel of leading industry... - August 27, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Vital Essentials® Welcomes Newest Pet Hero to Sales Team Vital Essentials® welcomes Steve Peterson as its newest Pet Hero on the Inside Sales team. Steve will manage accounts in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 16, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Makes Strides in Sustainability, Reducing Packaging Material by 30 Percent Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

PathSpot Adds Executive and Raises $4MM PathSpot Closes Total of $4MM Seed Funding and Brings on Experienced Industry Executive Marc Lapides, Former National Restaurant Association Executive, Joins Booming Food Safety Company PathSpot is proud to announce and welcome Marc Lapides to lead sales and marketing for the company. Marc joins PathSpot... - August 15, 2019 - PathSpot

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Beysan Develops Novel, Patent Pending Extrusion Process for Gluten Free Pasta In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan

Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Vital Essentials Launches New VE RAW BAR Merchandise Display for Retail Vital Essentials® has taken their award winning VE RAW BAR merchandise display with freeze-dried snacks to new levels. The new display will feature a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers and product, offering a 360-degree shopping experience for pet parents. The display rack can be placed... - August 02, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Start-Up Snack Maker Crispifarms Limited: Not Just Another Company - Not Just Another Banana Chip Excited about their new product, Crispifarms prepares to share with the world, the most succulent banana chip yet. The all-natural, long-cut banana chips are coming to the Specialty Fine Food Fair at Olympia London in Hammersmith, London, where attendees can witness how Crispifarms has harnessed the amazing flavor of the Maldives in every bite. - July 28, 2019 - Crispifarms Ltd.

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Oceana Coffee Gives Away $500 to a Local Charity Oceana Coffee will announce the winner of this quarter’s Cup of Kindness contest and reward them with $500. - July 15, 2019 - Oceana Coffee

RxBioLabs Starts Production of CimexiShield as a Topical Bed Bug Repellent RxBioLabs has started production of CimexiShield, the only topical Bed Bug repellent for skin, and features 2 types of Bed Bug Relief for travel. - July 11, 2019 - RxBioLabs

Vital Essentials Reveals New Additions to Dog Food and Treat Lines Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States. “At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Freeze-Dried Food Recognized with Pet Insight Vanguard Award Carnivore Meat Company's innovative freeze-dried raw pet food has been recognized with the Pet Insight Magazine 2019 Vanguard Award. - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Welcomes Newest Member to Its Vital Essentials® Pet Hero Team Vital Essentials® has added Kregg J. Knox, inside sales professional, to their growing team. Kregg will manage Northwest and Southeast accounts, and brings over 12 years of sales experience to his new role. “Kregg’s background in sales and customer relations made him the perfect candidate... - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Porifera Recognized with Innovation and Technology Award Forward osmosis manufacturer was honored with an award for local leadership in technology innovation. - June 05, 2019 - Porifera

Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional services... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid