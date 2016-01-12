PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: A series of NATO focused presentations will be featured at the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland in January 2020. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Newly confirmed, Inmarsat and SynQor, join Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Glenair as sponsors for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference to be held in Warsaw, Poland on January 30–31. - October 17, 2019 - SMi Group
Three blockchain enthusiasts created the website for sending greeting cards, that are stored in blockchain networks. It all started a year ago when one of them was getting married. There is a crowdfunding campaign for the website for everyone to send greeting cards stored for eternity in blockchain. The extra sauce is that the content of the card as well as the card is stored forever, which is guaranteed not by the SendCard, but by the independent technology. - September 09, 2019 - SendCard
Secfense, a European cybersecurity company that focuses on strong authentication, launched a new security feature earlier this month. - May 30, 2019 - Secfense
A group of independent players offering innovative online platforms e.g. F-trust, Star Funds, KupFundusz.pl or IQ Money is attempting to disrupt investment fund distribution – a business traditionally controlled by large banks in Poland, says Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, “Asset Management and Investment Funds Market in Poland, 2018–2020.” - October 05, 2018 - Inteliace Research
Viper FTP (and free Viper FTP Lite) allows transfer files by FTP, FTPS, SFTP, Google Drive, WebDav and Amazon S3. With its tremendous user interface, Viper FTP makes remote file transfers effortless to use. - May 23, 2018 - Naarak Studio
Agile platform is launching new events on Scrum and Agile technology in Krakow. Agile Dojo in a new format on May 30 and SAFe® for Teams with SAFe® 4 Practitioner Certification on May 30-31. - May 12, 2018 - Symphony Solutions
An innovative advertising platform, enabling creation of highly precise marketing campaigns based on real-time event analytics and Big Data processing introduces a new quality in marketing. - March 27, 2018 - TUATARA
International IT company and a world leader in gaming entertainment confirm their partnership - February 22, 2018 - Symphony Solutions
Symphony Solutions will be a Platinum partner at the career fair in Rzeszow. International Dutch IT company will present its new career opportunities in Poland at the Kareer IT on December 9th, 2017 - December 10, 2017 - Symphony Solutions
Skytechnology creator and owner of LizradFS expands sales in Canada. - November 16, 2017 - LizardFS
"Consumers embrace card and mobile payments in Poland. The total volume of payments is expected to surpass 10 billion within next 5 years," said Marcin Mazurek, director at Inteliace Research, during presentation its latest report - Payments in Poland 2017. - October 29, 2017 - Inteliace Research
Our Kids Media, the leading private school resource in Canada through its website ourkids.net, announces its expansion into Poland. - August 29, 2017 - Our Kids Media
“After overcoming the recent stagnation, the corporate lending in Romania is expected to increase fast at ~6% p.a. through 2019,” said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, Banking Market in Romania, 2017. - August 13, 2017 - Inteliace Research
DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with new ones: COT disaggregated report for non-financial instruments. Now it is possible to observe net positions for Commercial, Non-Commercial and Speculator traders using MetaTrader, cTrader and NinjaTrader terminals. - July 14, 2017 - DarkMind FX
“After overcoming the recent stagnation, total insurance premium in Poland is expected to increase fast at ~7% p.a. through 2019,” said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, Insurance Market in Poland, 2017-2019. - June 24, 2017 - Inteliace Research
Futuramo, a startup from Poland known for the Futuramo Icons apps, has reached another milestone by releasing two new collaboration web-apps, Time Tracker and Visual Tickets, and turning into the Futuramo collaboration platform for teams. - March 31, 2017 - Futuramo
Ready4S, one of Europe's most recommended app development company recently developed the Android app for Lumesse - one of the world's top talent solutions provider. - March 17, 2017 - Read4S
Bring innovation to your organization faster and with as much agility as possible with Euvic’s Agile and DevOps-based ideation and software development services - February 18, 2017 - Euvic
DarkMindFX introduces a complete support of and access to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Databases. - January 03, 2017 - DarkMind FX
The team at Naarak-Studio is pleased to announce the new release of iCollections, an Mac application that lets users streamline and organize their desktops with visual Collections of files and folders. - December 09, 2016 - Naarak Studio
DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with a new set of ones covering United Kingdom economy. Now it is possible to observe basic economic statistics from the UK using MetaTrader terminals. - October 19, 2016 - DarkMind FX
Onwelo and Oneclick are out to increase mobility of Polish companies. - September 10, 2016 - Onwelo
Jaaz company has launched beta tests of their web-hosting service CelloHost.com. CelloHost.com is the first company that is deploying its flagship product, Jaaz Portal. - September 05, 2016 - Jaaz
The new anti-fraud platform from Onwelo can automate fraud detection within a company and facilitate implementing a response strategy - August 13, 2016 - Onwelo
iCollections is a Desktop Organizer for One-Click Access to Frequently Used Applications, Files, Folders, and More for Mac Computers - July 30, 2016 - Naarak Studio
SALESmanago rolls out first-ever AI Bot for Facebook Messenger to automate sales and customer services. - July 23, 2016 - SALESmanago
Jaaz Company has launched a new web domain. CelloHost.com will become a hosting place designated for average and unskilled users of social networks and bloggers that want to have their own website. - July 21, 2016 - Jaaz
Jaaz and YEHUDI Solutions have signed together an agreement on the development of Jaaz Portal. The YEHUDI Solutions will take a full care of it. - July 05, 2016 - Jaaz
Onwelo Microservices Lab will help enterprises throughout the world to build apps in Microservices architecture and using container technologies. - July 01, 2016 - Onwelo
Cosmetics and beauty brand Yves Rocher boosts email efficiency by 1,200% with B2C marketing automation platform from SALESmanago. - June 29, 2016 - SALESmanago
Having its B2C marketing automation software completed and powered by $6m investment from 3TS Capital Partners early this year, SALESmanago embarks on the journey to become the world’s no. 1 marketing automation platform for the B2C and SMB sectors. - June 17, 2016 - SALESmanago
Following $6m investment, SALESmanago brings Next Gen Marketing Automation to eCommerce & B2C - June 10, 2016 - SALESmanago
Naarak Studio, an innovative software solutions, is proud to announce the release of their iCollections, the Mac Desktop organiser. iCollections is a full-featured "launcher" application that allows users unlimited flexibility in organising and accessing frequently used files and applications. It helps to eliminate desktop clutter and repeated searches in disks, folders, and on the Internet, by placing drag-and- drop palettes on the desktop. - May 31, 2016 - Naarak Studio
Naarak Studio today is proud to announce the release of Viper FTP 3, their fully featured FTP client for Mac OS X. Viper FTP is an FTP client application for the Apple Macintosh, built as native Mac OS X software from the ground up, optimised for the newest El Capitan, with the goal of providing a reliable, powerful, yet easy to use file transfer utility. - May 02, 2016 - Naarak Studio
With a re-invigorated partnership agreement freshly executed, Kontel is strategically positioned to supply carriers in Poland with Patton’s highly-reliable SmartNode VoIP CPE. - April 30, 2016 - PATTON
Nowadays, it is almost impossible to consider effective and innovative teaching and learning channels without linking them with the Virtual Learning Environment, Information and Communication Technologies and tools for personalising the education for learners (e.g. B-learning). The development of electronic... - April 15, 2016 - E-Platform for Neighbourhood
SMi reports (12.01.2016, London, UK): SMi proudly presents its 9th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference taking place on the 4th-5th February in Warsaw, Poland. - January 14, 2016 - SMi Group
EUVIC wants to become Europe’s top option for agile IT outsourcing. - December 09, 2015 - Euvic
Senior executive Piotr Czerski heads up Skelia Poland. - November 21, 2015 - Skelia
XTRF Management Systems from Krakow, Poland announced the deployment of its system at AAC Global Oy. AAC Global uses XTRF Language Business Platform to manage all its language services operations. - November 20, 2015 - XTRF Management Systems
Lynka has won the Gold Medal once again for the best printed T-shirt, this time at the SGIA “Golden Image Awards” held November 4-6 in Atlanta GA, USA. - November 19, 2015 - Lynka
Thing Trunk promises a return to the roots of PC gaming with the R2G game series. And it’s not retro. Teaser and preview program available now. - October 31, 2015 - Thing Trunk
For its 9th consecutive year SMi’s Mobile Deployable Communications conference held on 4th and 5th February 2016 relocates to the new location of Warsaw, Poland. SMi Group are proud to have the support of the Polish Armed Forces who will be in attendance at the event as well as providing two host nation keynote addresses. - October 23, 2015 - SMi Group
Total assets under management (AuM) in Poland across three key segments: investment funds, insurance and pension assets topped EUR 128 billion (PLN 536 billion) as of June 2015. Thanks to continuously growing wealth of private individuals AuM are expected to advance at 7% p.a. by 2017, says Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, “Asset Management and Investment Funds Market in Poland, 2015–2017.” - October 09, 2015 - Inteliace Research
A flagship DIY store in Poland is exploring buying habits of customers using beacons. - October 04, 2015 - Linteri
Moowi hand puppets are new speech therapy tools that can be used to support speech development. - September 30, 2015 - Moowi
French startup StarOfService, which recently received financing from a group of investors keeps entering new markets. After entering Russia and Finland in eastern Europe, the start-up opened up for Poland and continues its growth. - September 17, 2015 - StarofService
SmartUni, a mobile app from University of Lodz and Linteri won the 2nd prize in the prestigious EUPRIO contest for the most innovative projects focused on student communication in Europe. - September 16, 2015 - Linteri