GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group

NATO Focused Presentations to Feature at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Reports: A series of NATO focused presentations will be featured at the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland in January 2020. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Inmarsat and SynQor Sign up to Sponsor Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Reports: Newly confirmed, Inmarsat and SynQor, join Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Glenair as sponsors for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference to be held in Warsaw, Poland on January 30–31. - October 17, 2019 - SMi Group

SendCard Uses Blockchain to Send Greetings Three blockchain enthusiasts created the website for sending greeting cards, that are stored in blockchain networks. It all started a year ago when one of them was getting married. There is a crowdfunding campaign for the website for everyone to send greeting cards stored for eternity in blockchain. The extra sauce is that the content of the card as well as the card is stored forever, which is guaranteed not by the SendCard, but by the independent technology. - September 09, 2019 - SendCard

Secfense Launched a New Feature Called Microauthorizations Secfense, a European cybersecurity company that focuses on strong authentication, launched a new security feature earlier this month. - May 30, 2019 - Secfense

New Players to Disrupt Investment Funds Distribution in Poland A group of independent players offering innovative online platforms e.g. F-trust, Star Funds, KupFundusz.pl or IQ Money is attempting to disrupt investment fund distribution – a business traditionally controlled by large banks in Poland, says Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, “Asset Management and Investment Funds Market in Poland, 2018–2020.” - October 05, 2018 - Inteliace Research

Newest, Free Version of Viper FTP Lite Available From Naarak Studio Viper FTP (and free Viper FTP Lite) allows transfer files by FTP, FTPS, SFTP, Google Drive, WebDav and Amazon S3. With its tremendous user interface, Viper FTP makes remote file transfers effortless to use. - May 23, 2018 - Naarak Studio

Agile Space Growing in Krakow, Poland with Two More Events in May, 2018 Agile platform is launching new events on Scrum and Agile technology in Krakow. Agile Dojo in a new format on May 30 and SAFe® for Teams with SAFe® 4 Practitioner Certification on May 30-31. - May 12, 2018 - Symphony Solutions

TUATARA to Revolutionise Marketing in Oman An innovative advertising platform, enabling creation of highly precise marketing campaigns based on real-time event analytics and Big Data processing introduces a new quality in marketing. - March 27, 2018 - TUATARA

Symphony Solutions Becomes a Partner with Scientific Games’s Division – SG Digital International IT company and a world leader in gaming entertainment confirm their partnership - February 22, 2018 - Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions Takes Part in the Kariera IT in Rzeszow as a Platinum Partner Symphony Solutions will be a Platinum partner at the career fair in Rzeszow. International Dutch IT company will present its new career opportunities in Poland at the Kareer IT on December 9th, 2017 - December 10, 2017 - Symphony Solutions

LizardFS Continues to Grow and Grow Skytechnology creator and owner of LizradFS expands sales in Canada. - November 16, 2017 - LizardFS

How New Technologies Change the Payments Market in Poland - the Latest Research by Inteliace Research on Payments in Poland Has Just Been Published "Consumers embrace card and mobile payments in Poland. The total volume of payments is expected to surpass 10 billion within next 5 years," said Marcin Mazurek, director at Inteliace Research, during presentation its latest report - Payments in Poland 2017. - October 29, 2017 - Inteliace Research

Our Kids Media Expands Private Education Promotion to Poland Our Kids Media, the leading private school resource in Canada through its website ourkids.net, announces its expansion into Poland. - August 29, 2017 - Our Kids Media

Romania's Banking Sector to Thrive Through 2019, Fueled by Strong Economy “After overcoming the recent stagnation, the corporate lending in Romania is expected to increase fast at ~6% p.a. through 2019,” said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, Banking Market in Romania, 2017. - August 13, 2017 - Inteliace Research

New Commitment of Traders Indicators for Three Major Platforms DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with new ones: COT disaggregated report for non-financial instruments. Now it is possible to observe net positions for Commercial, Non-Commercial and Speculator traders using MetaTrader, cTrader and NinjaTrader terminals. - July 14, 2017 - DarkMind FX

Poland's Insurance Sector to Grow in 2017 But Profitability Under Pressure, Inteliace Says in Its New Report “After overcoming the recent stagnation, total insurance premium in Poland is expected to increase fast at ~7% p.a. through 2019,” said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, Insurance Market in Poland, 2017-2019. - June 24, 2017 - Inteliace Research

Futuramo Launches Two New Web-Apps & Becomes the Collaboration Platform Futuramo, a startup from Poland known for the Futuramo Icons apps, has reached another milestone by releasing two new collaboration web-apps, Time Tracker and Visual Tickets, and turning into the Futuramo collaboration platform for teams. - March 31, 2017 - Futuramo

Ready4S Apps Put Together the Android-App for Lumesse Ready4S, one of Europe's most recommended app development company recently developed the Android app for Lumesse - one of the world's top talent solutions provider. - March 17, 2017 - Read4S

Euvic Launches Digital Business Transformation Offer Bring innovation to your organization faster and with as much agility as possible with Euvic’s Agile and DevOps-based ideation and software development services - February 18, 2017 - Euvic

DarkMindFX Adds Complete FRED(c) Databases Support DarkMindFX introduces a complete support of and access to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Databases. - January 03, 2017 - DarkMind FX

Naarak-Studio Launches iCollections - Awesome macOS Desktop Organizer The team at Naarak-Studio is pleased to announce the new release of iCollections, an Mac application that lets users streamline and organize their desktops with visual Collections of files and folders. - December 09, 2016 - Naarak Studio

DarkMindFX Extends Its MetaTrader Indicators Package with UK Economic Indicators DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with a new set of ones covering United Kingdom economy. Now it is possible to observe basic economic statistics from the UK using MetaTrader terminals. - October 19, 2016 - DarkMind FX

Onwelo Includes Digital Workplace Solutions in Its Offer Thanks to Agreement with Oneclick Onwelo and Oneclick are out to increase mobility of Polish companies. - September 10, 2016 - Onwelo

(CelloHost) Beta Tests Launched Jaaz company has launched beta tests of their web-hosting service CelloHost.com. CelloHost.com is the first company that is deploying its flagship product, Jaaz Portal. - September 05, 2016 - Jaaz

Onwelo Launches Next Gen Fraud Management Platform The new anti-fraud platform from Onwelo can automate fraud detection within a company and facilitate implementing a response strategy - August 13, 2016 - Onwelo

Naarak Studio Releases iCollections Desktop Organizer for Mac iCollections is a Desktop Organizer for One-Click Access to Frequently Used Applications, Files, Folders, and More for Mac Computers - July 30, 2016 - Naarak Studio

AI Bot Will Handle Sales and Customer Service on Facebook SALESmanago rolls out first-ever AI Bot for Facebook Messenger to automate sales and customer services. - July 23, 2016 - SALESmanago

Launch of CelloHost.com Jaaz Company has launched a new web domain. CelloHost.com will become a hosting place designated for average and unskilled users of social networks and bloggers that want to have their own website. - July 21, 2016 - Jaaz

Jaaz and YEHUDI Solutions Signs Agreement on Development Jaaz and YEHUDI Solutions have signed together an agreement on the development of Jaaz Portal. The YEHUDI Solutions will take a full care of it. - July 05, 2016 - Jaaz

Onwelo Launches Microservices-Oriented Competency Center Onwelo Microservices Lab will help enterprises throughout the world to build apps in Microservices architecture and using container technologies. - July 01, 2016 - Onwelo

Yves Rocher Boosts e-Mail Efficiency by 1,200% with B2C Marketing Automation Platform from SALESmanago Cosmetics and beauty brand Yves Rocher boosts email efficiency by 1,200% with B2C marketing automation platform from SALESmanago. - June 29, 2016 - SALESmanago

SALESmanago Integrates Facebook Ads Into Its Marketing Automation Platform Having its B2C marketing automation software completed and powered by $6m investment from 3TS Capital Partners early this year, SALESmanago embarks on the journey to become the world’s no. 1 marketing automation platform for the B2C and SMB sectors. - June 17, 2016 - SALESmanago

SALESmanago Launches Next Gen Marketing Automation to eCommerce & B2C Following $6m investment, SALESmanago brings Next Gen Marketing Automation to eCommerce & B2C - June 10, 2016 - SALESmanago

Naarak Studio Launches New Application "iCollections" to Keep Mac OS Desktop Organized Naarak Studio, an innovative software solutions, is proud to announce the release of their iCollections, the Mac Desktop organiser. iCollections is a full-featured "launcher" application that allows users unlimited flexibility in organising and accessing frequently used files and applications. It helps to eliminate desktop clutter and repeated searches in disks, folders, and on the Internet, by placing drag-and- drop palettes on the desktop. - May 31, 2016 - Naarak Studio

Introducing Viper FTP 3 - New File Transfer Focus Provides Users with the Easiest Way to Send Files Naarak Studio today is proud to announce the release of Viper FTP 3, their fully featured FTP client for Mac OS X. Viper FTP is an FTP client application for the Apple Macintosh, built as native Mac OS X software from the ground up, optimised for the newest El Capitan, with the goal of providing a reliable, powerful, yet easy to use file transfer utility. - May 02, 2016 - Naarak Studio

Patton and Kontel Strengthen Their Bond to Better Serve Operators in Growing Polish Telecom Market With a re-invigorated partnership agreement freshly executed, Kontel is strategically positioned to supply carriers in Poland with Patton’s highly-reliable SmartNode VoIP CPE. - April 30, 2016 - PATTON

Launch of an Innovative, Multifunctional E-Learning Platform for European Neighbourhood Countries Nowadays, it is almost impossible to consider effective and innovative teaching and learning channels without linking them with the Virtual Learning Environment, Information and Communication Technologies and tools for personalising the education for learners (e.g. B-learning). The development of electronic... - April 15, 2016 - E-Platform for Neighbourhood

Mobile Deployable Communications 2016: Latest updates from Polish MoD, German MoD, French MoD, Hungarian MoD… SMi reports (12.01.2016, London, UK): SMi proudly presents its 9th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference taking place on the 4th-5th February in Warsaw, Poland. - January 14, 2016 - SMi Group

LGBS Rebranded to EUVIC EUVIC wants to become Europe’s top option for agile IT outsourcing. - December 09, 2015 - Euvic

Skelia Confirms Ambitious Growth Plans in Poland Senior executive Piotr Czerski heads up Skelia Poland. - November 21, 2015 - Skelia

AAC Global Chooses XTRF as Its Management System Provider XTRF Management Systems from Krakow, Poland announced the deployment of its system at AAC Global Oy. AAC Global uses XTRF Language Business Platform to manage all its language services operations. - November 20, 2015 - XTRF Management Systems

SGIA USA Names Lynka Winner for Best Special Effect Print on Apparel Lynka has won the Gold Medal once again for the best printed T-shirt, this time at the SGIA “Golden Image Awards” held November 4-6 in Atlanta GA, USA. - November 19, 2015 - Lynka

Thing Trunk Announces Return 2 Games Thing Trunk promises a return to the roots of PC gaming with the R2G game series. And it’s not retro. Teaser and preview program available now. - October 31, 2015 - Thing Trunk

SMi Group Announce the 9th Annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference For its 9th consecutive year SMi’s Mobile Deployable Communications conference held on 4th and 5th February 2016 relocates to the new location of Warsaw, Poland. SMi Group are proud to have the support of the Polish Armed Forces who will be in attendance at the event as well as providing two host nation keynote addresses. - October 23, 2015 - SMi Group

Private Wealth Boosts Poland's Asset Management Industry to €128 Billion in 2015, Inteliace Research Reports in Its Latest Study Total assets under management (AuM) in Poland across three key segments: investment funds, insurance and pension assets topped EUR 128 billion (PLN 536 billion) as of June 2015. Thanks to continuously growing wealth of private individuals AuM are expected to advance at 7% p.a. by 2017, says Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, “Asset Management and Investment Funds Market in Poland, 2015–2017.” - October 09, 2015 - Inteliace Research

Leroy Merlin Launches Beacon Trial to Help Understand Customers Shopping Preferences A flagship DIY store in Poland is exploring buying habits of customers using beacons. - October 04, 2015 - Linteri

Moowi Puppets – New Speech Therapy Tools Moowi hand puppets are new speech therapy tools that can be used to support speech development. - September 30, 2015 - Moowi

StarOfService Continues Entering Eastern Europe, This Time Poland French startup StarOfService, which recently received financing from a group of investors keeps entering new markets. After entering Russia and Finland in eastern Europe, the start-up opened up for Poland and continues its growth. - September 17, 2015 - StarofService