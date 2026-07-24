Poland News
Strategic Advisor Shreekant Patil Leads Indian MSME Delegation to Poland to Unlock EU Market Expansion
PICC's Shreekant Patil, founder PARENTNashik leads Indian MSME trade delegation to Poland, driving cross-border B2B ties and regional export hub initiatives. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Fosters Poland India Startup with Startup Wrocław
Shreekant Patil led the Indian delegation to Startup Wrocław, fostering Poland-India startup alliance for tech transfer, and investment opportunities. - November 25, 2025 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Strengthens India Europe Trade Ties via Poland-India Chamber MoUs
Prominent India global leader, Shreekant Patil signs agreements linking Indian associations to PICC for enhanced international cooperation, Boost Bilateral Business and Cultural Relations. - November 17, 2025 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Leads India at Poland India Chamber Launch Event in Poland
The Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation officially launches on October 29, 2025, in Poland with CEng Shreekant Patil leading India to boost bilateral trade, innovation, and startup ties. - October 26, 2025 - PARENTNashik
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
Polish Startup Lecishcha Launches Automated Reservation Management Platform for Small Accommodation Providers
Warsaw-based startup Lecishcha has launched its reservation management platform for small accommodation providers across Poland. The platform tackles a common headache: while 75% of Polish travelers book accommodations online (Polish Tourism Organization research), only about 30% of small rural... - July 10, 2025 - Lecishcha
Eko House Ecological Technologies – a Leader in Innovative Solutions for Home Wastewater Treatment Systems Across Poland
Eko House Ecological Technologies, a recognized expert in designing, selling, and installing home wastewater treatment systems, announces the next phase of its business development. Operating in the market since 2010, the company strengthens its position as a leader in innovative ecological solutions, delivering biological wastewater treatment systems such as the VH Premium and VH Light models. - February 26, 2025 - Eko House Technologie Ekologiczne
OMNIVISER Unveils Game-Changing AI for C-Suite Decision-Making
The launch of OMNIVISER's Executive Decision Intelligence software today will change the way decisions are made at the C-suite level. This proprietary software controls the power of advanced AI to transform complex data into actionable insights, helping executives make smarter, faster decisions in the growing competitive business landscape. - August 13, 2024 - OMNIVISER
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Nethone Announces Behavioral Detection of All Proxies and VPNs to Prevent Account Takeover, Payment Fraud, and Compliance Breaches
Nethone, the Know Your Users AI-powered fraud prevention company, has developed the ability to detect all proxies, including residential proxy, and VPN connections - even those offered by obscure services used extensively by skilled fraudsters. - August 21, 2023 - Nethone
Breezzor Launches Innovative Travel Service to Reinvent the Millennial Travel Experience
Breezzor, the provider of unique travel experiences, is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking new service. With its wealth of stunning beaches and cultural heritage of travel routes, 30 countries presented has long been a popular tourist destination. However, Breezzor aims to elevate the travel experience for millennials, introducing a range of innovative features that will set them apart in the industry. - July 01, 2023 - Breezzor
LAST Skincare Unveils Upgraded Skin Repair Serum with 35+ Potent Ingredients for Profound Skin Regeneration
LAST Skincare, the brand known for its uncompromising approach to delivering clinically proven formulations that regenerate and restructure the skin, has launched an upgraded version of its signature Skin Repair Serum after two years of further research and testing. The new formula boasts 35+ plant and science-based active ingredients, including botanical alternatives to retinol, adaptogens, biomimetic tetrapeptides and peptides, cold-pressed oils, glycerides, vitamins, bioferments and more. - May 15, 2023 - LAST Skincare
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. Energy Solutions Will Help the Sun Work for You
Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. will be glad to share its diversified experience with its clients and professionally implement any bold project of energy independence and energy saving of your enterprise. - October 22, 2022 - Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.
Smaller Gatherings and Less Travel This Christmas, But More Optimism for 2022, Finds Global Christmas Survey by TGM
TGM Research, a data and insights company, has just unveiled the findings of its just-concluded Christmas Global Survey 2021. The world's largest festive season survey for the year reveals retail customer behaviour during the festive season in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. - December 23, 2021 - TGM Research
Wisdom Announces the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit in Partnership with Port of Gdansk Authority, Featuring Excellent Industry Discussions & an Exclusive Site Visit
Wisdom is back with its much-awaited physical events and has proudly announced the Future of Maritime Solutions Summit, to be held on 23 – 24 March 2022 at Gdansk, Poland. The event will welcome some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss the maritime community’s efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral future. It also features an exclusive site visit to the Port of Gdansk Authority on 22 March 2022. - November 22, 2021 - Wisdom Events
Voucherify Announces a Free Subscription Plan
Voucherify, an API-first promotion and loyalty management software, has just launched a free plan option for start-ups and SMEs. - November 06, 2021 - Voucherify
Autumn Preparations with Brand-New UNITRAILER Car Trailers
The beginning of the autumn season always brings along cleaning chores. If is often the case that a lot of items must be either thrown out, dumped or simply gotten rid of. UNITRAILER advises what to equip the trailer with to make such tasks as easy as possible. - September 15, 2021 - UNITRAILER
Eagle Lasers 20kW at Fabtech 2021. The Brand New Evision 2040 20kW Laser Cutting Machine is Already on Its Way.
Eagle Lasers, leader of fiber laser cutting systems, will be participating in Fabtech 21, at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13 to 16, 2021. - September 10, 2021 - Eagle Lasers
Voucherify Partners with ActiveCampaign to Offer Personalized Promotions with Omnichannel Distribution
Voucherify partners with ActiveCampaign to offer personalized coupon promotions, gift cards, and referral programs with automatic & omnichannel distribution. - July 30, 2021 - Voucherify
Voucherify.io Announces Partnership with Netguru
Voucherify.io announced today a partnership with Netguru, a consultancy that supports global innovators with digital services. - June 10, 2021 - Voucherify
Explain Ninja Ranks as One of the Top 2D Animation Companies in Poland for 2021 on Clutch
Explain Ninja ranks as one of the best 2D animation production companies in Poland, according to Clutch. - May 20, 2021 - Explain Ninja
Fireart Studio is One of the Best App Development Companies for Startups on MobileAppDaily
Fireart Studio, a Poland-based boutique design and software development house, is recognized as one of the best app development companies for startups globally by MobileAppDaily. - April 20, 2021 - Fireart Studio
Explain Ninja Enters The Manifest’s April Edition of Top 20 Video Production Companies in Poland
Explain Ninja, a Warsaw-based animation studio, was listed as one of the best video production companies in Poland for April 2021 by The Manifest. - April 20, 2021 - Explain Ninja
Fireart Ranks as #1 Design Agency in Eastern Europe on The Manifest
Fireart Studio, a Warsaw-based digital design and product development house, enters The Manifest’s list of the best design agencies in Eastern Europe for 2021 as the leader. - March 18, 2021 - Fireart Studio
Explain Ninja is Among the Leaders in Explainer Video Production on Clutch
Explain Ninja, a Warsaw-based animation studio, appeared among the leaders in explainer video production on Clutch ranking. - March 09, 2021 - Explain Ninja
"PICUP Polska" Launches Europe’s First-Ever Plantable Paper Cups
More than billions of paper cups end up in the landfills each year harming the environment. Not anymore, as PICUP a Polish Startup builds the world's first plantable paper cups that can grow into a tree on disposal. - March 07, 2021 - PICUP
Fireart Enters the List of the Top Mobile App Design Companies in 2021 on Goodfirms
Fireart Studio, a Poland-based digital design and software development company, entered the list of the best mobile app design companies in 2021 on GoodFirms. - March 02, 2021 - Fireart Studio
Voucherify.io Announces Partnership with Braze
Voucherify.io today announced a partnership with Braze, Customer Engagement Platform. Voucherify is a Promotion Management System that helps to launch, manage, and track campaigns like coupons, in-cart promotions, giveaways, loyalty, and referral programs. Braze is a Customer Engagement Platform... - February 04, 2021 - Voucherify
Explain Ninja Enters The Manifest’s Top 20 Video Production Companies in Poland for 2021
In January 2021, Explain Ninja was listed as one of the best explainer video production companies compiled by The Manifest. - January 28, 2021 - Explain Ninja
Fireart Studio Was Rated as The #1 Web Design Company in Warsaw on The Manifest
In January 2021, Fireart Studio was recognized as the number one web design company in Warsaw by The Manifest. - January 28, 2021 - Fireart Studio
Voucherify.io Starts 200 OK - A Free Online Tech Magazine for CRM Managers
Voucherify.io launched 200 OK - a free online tech magazine for CRM Managers to help CRM Managers learn the necessary tech skills. It consists of articles explaining new technologies and technical concepts, use cases with low- to no-code tools that can be easily used by non-developers, interviews with industry experts who share their tips and tricks on how to learn the necessary skills for the role. - January 10, 2021 - Voucherify
Explain Ninja is Leading the List of the Best Explainer Video Production Agencies in Poland for 2020
In October 2020, The Manifest published the list of The Best Video Production Companies. A Polish animation production agency, Explain Ninja, entered the Top 3 leaders. - November 04, 2020 - Explain Ninja
Explain Ninja is Rated as the Leading Video Production Company on Clutch
Explain Ninja, a well-known animated explainer video production company with headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, has been recently rated as one of the best video production studios on Clutch.co. - November 03, 2020 - Explain Ninja
Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. - Experts in Solar Energy
Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. is open to any cooperation in the field of green solar energy in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. is ready to share with its customers its vast and long-term experience in this field, respecting the responsibility and importance of development of green power generation in the world. - August 11, 2020 - Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.
Fireart Studio Hits The Top Product Design Companies in The World on 99Firms
Recently, 99Firms, one of the top market analytics teams in the world, has recognized Fireart Studio as one of the best product design and development companies in 2020. - July 15, 2020 - Fireart Studio
Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. Expands Its Business to Focus on the Optimization of Electricity Generation of Industrial Solar Power Plants
The company Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd. has vast experience in the construction and operation of various types of solar power plants. Recently, the company switched to projects on optimization of electricity generation parameters at industrial solar power plants in Europe and Asia. - May 25, 2020 - Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.
TechReviewer.co Recognizes Fireart Studio as the Top Cross-Platform App Development Company
Fireart Studio is an established boutique design and product development company based in Poland. After annual market research, the analytics expert team at TechReviewer.co has recognized Fireart as one of the Top Cross-Platform App Development Companies for 2020. - May 06, 2020 - Fireart Studio
Fireart is Rated as the Top Product Design and Development Company on Clutch.co
Fireart Studio has confirmed its competence and reputation in the global market once again. It has been recently rated as one of the Top Product Design and Development Companies 2020 on Clutch.co. - April 30, 2020 - Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio is Ranked as The No. 1 Web Design Company on Clutch (2020)
Fireart Studio is a leading provider of web design and development services for startups and enterprises worldwide. Since 2013, the company has already delivered more than 700 projects with the top-notch design. Recently, Fireart Studio has been ranked as the No. 1 Web Design Company on Clutch. - April 16, 2020 - Fireart Studio
Poland's Insurance Sector 2020 - Growing Profitability and Positive Outlook
“The profitability of insurers operating in Poland has been growing steadily for a few years with ROAE exceeding 20% in 1H 2019 in both life and non-life segments,” said Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, Insurance Market in Poland, 2019-2021. - January 01, 2020 - Inteliace Research
GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SAE Media Group
NATO Focused Presentations to Feature at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020
SMi Reports: A series of NATO focused presentations will be featured at the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland in January 2020. - November 13, 2019 - SAE Media Group
Inmarsat and SynQor Sign up to Sponsor Mobile Deployable Communications 2020
SMi Reports: Newly confirmed, Inmarsat and SynQor, join Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Glenair as sponsors for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference to be held in Warsaw, Poland on January 30–31. - October 17, 2019 - SAE Media Group
SendCard Uses Blockchain to Send Greetings
Three blockchain enthusiasts created the website for sending greeting cards, that are stored in blockchain networks. It all started a year ago when one of them was getting married. There is a crowdfunding campaign for the website for everyone to send greeting cards stored for eternity in blockchain. The extra sauce is that the content of the card as well as the card is stored forever, which is guaranteed not by the SendCard, but by the independent technology. - September 09, 2019 - SendCard
Secfense Launched a New Feature Called Microauthorizations
Secfense, a European cybersecurity company that focuses on strong authentication, launched a new security feature earlier this month. - May 30, 2019 - Secfense
New Players to Disrupt Investment Funds Distribution in Poland
A group of independent players offering innovative online platforms e.g. F-trust, Star Funds, KupFundusz.pl or IQ Money is attempting to disrupt investment fund distribution – a business traditionally controlled by large banks in Poland, says Marcin Mazurek, director of Inteliace Research, during a presentation of Inteliace's latest report, “Asset Management and Investment Funds Market in Poland, 2018–2020.” - October 05, 2018 - Inteliace Research
Newest, Free Version of Viper FTP Lite Available From Naarak Studio
Viper FTP (and free Viper FTP Lite) allows transfer files by FTP, FTPS, SFTP, Google Drive, WebDav and Amazon S3. With its tremendous user interface, Viper FTP makes remote file transfers effortless to use. - May 23, 2018 - Naarak Studio
Agile Space Growing in Krakow, Poland with Two More Events in May, 2018
Agile platform is launching new events on Scrum and Agile technology in Krakow. Agile Dojo in a new format on May 30 and SAFe® for Teams with SAFe® 4 Practitioner Certification on May 30-31. - May 12, 2018 - Symphony Solutions
TUATARA to Revolutionise Marketing in Oman
An innovative advertising platform, enabling creation of highly precise marketing campaigns based on real-time event analytics and Big Data processing introduces a new quality in marketing. - March 27, 2018 - TUATARA