PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

SATO and AeroLion Technologies Demonstrate Proof of Concept for Tracking Inventory Using RFID and Drones SATO and AeroLion Technologies have unveiled a proof of concept (PoC) for tracking inventory using RFID technology and drones. - November 28, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services

BitVPN Emerges as Viable Alternative as Iran's Internet Blackout Approaches a Week 80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

BitVPN Assures Users of Hack-Proof Internet Usage Following the Recent Pwn2Own Event At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Oasis Merchant Group Talks About Their Saint Geron Water Project Oasis MG have secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France. Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly... - November 14, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group

Oasis Merchant Group Appoint PR/Marketing Director Tom Henderson Oasis Merchant Group announce the appointment of Tom Henderson who will be spearheading the Marketing campaign to really get out the word of the various projects going on at Oasis Merchant Group. For the last 12 months Oasis Merchant Group have been working tirelessly behind the scenes setting up this... - November 08, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group

ChildSafeguarding.com Announces New Online Child Protection Training Course Accessible to All Adults Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level. “We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com

Consumers Look to BitVPN for Safe Transactions Following the Recent Crypto Related Update by the IRS The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Wins Top Actuarial Firm in Asia Award 2019 Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia 2019 by Asia Captive Review Awards. - October 14, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions

Block Armour Announces a Blockchain-Enabled Zero Trust Cybersecurity Solution for IoT Systems Targeted at Smart Cities, Autonomous Mobility, and other related use cases, IoT Armour offers Zero Trust security for critical infrastructure and connected devices and IoT networks. - October 13, 2019 - Block Armour

SATO Launches High-Performance 10-Inch Wide Format Label Printer SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labelling solutions, announced the launch of a new wide format label printer to Asia’s automotive and manufacturing supply chain markets. The SG112-ex series has enjoyed success in the Japanese market and will now be available in Asia for... - October 09, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services

Flavorgator Launches Free to Start F&B Consumer Insights Platform Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator

HospitalityUnited.Club to Host Cocktails & Conversations in Singapore Third edition to feature AgentX101, HotelTonight, Ecommpay, LiveOS, RateTiger and WIHP. - October 03, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Singapore-Based ecxx.com and Merkle Science Partner to Strengthen Compliance via Digital Assets Monitoring ecxx.com, a leading digital asset exchange in Singapore announces a partnership with fellow deep-tech startup based out of Singapore, Merkle Science to enhance on-chain transaction monitoring. With this partnership, the AI-enabled risk-monitoring system enables detection and trigger of any unusual patterns... - September 25, 2019 - ecxx.com

SkyHigh.VIP, Dubbed as the “Airbnb of Chambers,” Aims to Bring On-Board 30,000 Chambers to be Listed on Its Platform by 2020 Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

XinFin and Black Tier Solutions Partners with Blockchain at Michigan Black Tier Solutions announces partnership with Blockchain at Michigan. - September 24, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

InCorp Global Increases India Footprint with a New Merger InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group

Consilium Software Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

WiselyWise Launches the First Conversational AI Curriculum at ISquareIT, Pune Allows educational institutions to provide systematic content on conversational AI with Amazon Alexa. - September 15, 2019 - WiselyWise

Analysis of Global Cancer Data Shines Light on Alternative Gene “switches” in Tumours Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Consilium Boosts Outbound Campaign Management for Cisco with Comprehensive New Release of UniCampaign™ Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

HashRoot Attended AWS Summit, Singapore 2019 HashRoot, a preferred Managed Service Provider offering Infrastructure Management for Server, Cloud and Security Services to data centers, ISPs, and web hosting companies attended AWS Summit, Singapore 2019. The event was held at Singapore Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre on April 10 - 11, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - HashRoot

CougarShield International Granted Trademark by Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

ExitHolding Launches New Website for Mergers and Acquisitions of Middle-to-Large Internet Business ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding

Consilium Launches Video Customer Experience Solution on Its 12th Anniversary Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte

High-Resolution Genome Mapping Lays Groundwork in Fight Against Antibiotic Resistant Gut Bacteria A study led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has resulted in a breakthrough approach to... - August 02, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Biomaterials Product Launch - Makeup Blender Sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals announced the launch of novel makeup blender sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology. - July 31, 2019 - Dr. TWL Dermaceuticals

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Modern and Smart, Online Pet Retailer Aipaws Launches July 2019 Aipaws, a multi-brand online retailer that allows customers to discover stylish and affordable pet products for their pets, launches on 1st July, 2019. - July 03, 2019 - Aipaws

Singapore Scientists Discover New Viruses That Identifies High-Risk Individuals of Cantonese Cancer Scientists from the A*STAR's GIS have identified two new EBV viral variants associated with cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) (the most common head and neck cancer in Singapore), gastric cancer, and several kinds of lymphomas. - June 19, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Golftripz Offers Pattaya's Latest Course, Chee Chan, in Its Thailand Golf Packages Chee Chan Golf Resort is the latest addition to the golf course roster in Pattaya, taking the number of courses in the seaside town close to 30. - June 18, 2019 - Golftripz

Silent Breach Establishes Security Operating Center (SOC) in Singapore Silent Breach today announced that it has established a Security Operating Center (SOC) at their Singapore headquarters in SUNTEC Towers. “Silent Breach is very excited to offer 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring to our APAC clients,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe... - June 13, 2019 - Silent Breach

Nymo Technologies PTE. and Ecoprosus India Pvt. Ltd. Announce Artificial Intelligence and Edge Computing Solutions for Smart Cities Nymo Technologies has partnered with Ecoprosus India Pvt. Ltd. to deploy energy efficient Smart Poles powered by Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision and World-Class Edge Computing capabilities. - June 09, 2019 - Nymo Technologies

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Singapore Scientists Discover a Nutrition Pathway to Stamp Out the Start of Cancer In a landmark study, scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and oncologists at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), have discovered that cancer stem cells, the founder cells of... - May 30, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge in Jakarta for Its 10th Edition Golftripz’s flagship golf tournament, the Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge (BTAGC) is heading to Jakarta, Indonesia for its 10th edition, from 1st - 5th Oct., 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Golftripz

XinFin Network Presents One-Click Installer for Blockchain Node Setup XinFin invites its existing as well as new global users to set-up masternode using one-click installer function, and make an impact in the world of decentralized trade and finance. - May 20, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Danang’s Newest Golf Course, the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An The newest addition to the golf course roster in Danang, Vietnam is the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An. - May 12, 2019 - Golftripz

Consilium Software’s UniAgent is Integrated with Oracle Service Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace Oracle Service Cloud Customers Can Use Consilium UniAgent to Improve Contact Center Performance Metrics. News Facts Consilium Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers and a Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced... - May 12, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

XinFin Network Launches a New Bug Bounty Program for “Apothem Network” and Announces Mainnet Launch Date The bug bounty program will enable participants to earn rewards by running and testing an “Apothem Network” (XinFin TestNet) masternode and by using wallet products. XinFin Mainnet to roll out by 1 June 2019. - May 10, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

Unveiling the Map to Designing Treatments for Dengue and Zika Viruses Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII), have mapped out the structures of four dengue and four Zika viruses. The research... - May 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

Golftripz at the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Siem Reap The Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) was conducted for the first time in Siem Reap, Cambodia from 31 March-3 April 2019. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

Golfers Travelling to Vietnam Happy at the Prospect of E-Visa Golfers travelling to Vietnam on golf and leisure holidays are very excited to learn of Vietnam’s E-Visa process. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz

In.corp Global Acquires RHT’s Corporate Advisory Business Singapore’s leading corporate service provider In.Corp Global has added another feather in its cap of ever-increasing services, by acquiring the Singapore and Hong Kong based corporate solutions provider RHT Holdings’ corporate advisory business. - May 04, 2019 - In.Corp Group

TravelDecorum Singapore Grand Prix Holidays TravelDecorum has announced its Singapore Grand Prix packages from UK and they already look like bestsellers. The Grand Prix in Singapore has always held a special interest in the motor sport fanatic’s heart being the inaugural night race. This race circuit is also extremely tricky and is a delight... - May 02, 2019 - TravelDecorum

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.