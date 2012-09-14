PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd
Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
SATO and AeroLion Technologies have unveiled a proof of concept (PoC) for tracking inventory using RFID technology and drones. - November 28, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services
80 million Iranians continue to suffer from the nationwide internet shutdown that started late on Saturday night. In this precarious situation, BitVPN promises to be an excellent way for the residents of Iran to go online and stay connected to the world. - November 23, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
Oasis MG have secured a proven and sustainable supply of premium mineral water sourced deep below a pristine volcanic landscape near Saint Geron in the Auvergne region of France. Far from sources of pollution, this landscape has remained exceptional. Water from rainfall, storms and melted snow, slowly... - November 14, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group
Oasis Merchant Group announce the appointment of Tom Henderson who will be spearheading the Marketing campaign to really get out the word of the various projects going on at Oasis Merchant Group.
For the last 12 months Oasis Merchant Group have been working tirelessly behind the scenes setting up this... - November 08, 2019 - Oasis Merchant Group
Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level.
“We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia 2019 by Asia Captive Review Awards. - October 14, 2019 - Nicholas Actuarial Solutions
Targeted at Smart Cities, Autonomous Mobility, and other related use cases, IoT Armour offers Zero Trust security for critical infrastructure and connected devices and IoT networks. - October 13, 2019 - Block Armour
SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labelling solutions, announced the launch of a new wide format label printer to Asia’s automotive and manufacturing supply chain markets.
The SG112-ex series has enjoyed success in the Japanese market and will now be available in Asia for... - October 09, 2019 - SATO Global Business Services
Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator
Third edition to feature AgentX101, HotelTonight, Ecommpay, LiveOS, RateTiger and WIHP. - October 03, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
ecxx.com, a leading digital asset exchange in Singapore announces a partnership with fellow deep-tech startup based out of Singapore, Merkle Science to enhance on-chain transaction monitoring.
With this partnership, the AI-enabled risk-monitoring system enables detection and trigger of any unusual patterns... - September 25, 2019 - ecxx.com
Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.
Black Tier Solutions announces partnership with Blockchain at Michigan. - September 24, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
InCorp Global Group, Singapore's leading corporate service provider expands its operations to India. InCorp's Business in India is a joint venture made up of two long-established corporate services providers in the country, namely Jayesh Sanghrajka & Co LLP and Synthesis Group (comprising of Manish... - September 18, 2019 - In.Corp Group
Prestigious designation validates Consilium’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. - September 15, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
Allows educational institutions to provide systematic content on conversational AI with Amazon Alexa. - September 15, 2019 - WiselyWise
Novel genomics and computational methods reveal how gene “switches” impact survival rates of cancer patients, paving the way to targeted cancer treatments. - September 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore
Latest investments in UniCampaign™ help organizations improve customer loyalty, targeted customer offers, as well as their wider digital play and customer engagement strategy. - September 06, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
HashRoot, a preferred Managed Service Provider offering Infrastructure Management for Server, Cloud and Security Services to data centers, ISPs, and web hosting companies attended AWS Summit, Singapore 2019. The event was held at Singapore Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre on April 10 - 11, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - HashRoot
CougarShield® International protects its Intellectual Property by achieving registered Trademark Status for its Name and Logo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International
ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding
Consilium Software, a world-leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers, today announced the launch of Consilium UniVCX™, a video customer experience product for Cisco contact centers, to coincide with the company’s 12th anniversary. The Singapore-owned firm which has a global presence with sites in over 110 countries unveiled UniVCX™ as the latest in its evolution as a software provider. - August 10, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte
A study led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has resulted in a breakthrough approach to... - August 02, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals announced the launch of novel makeup blender sponge with SofSilk™ Microfibrillar Technology. - July 31, 2019 - Dr. TWL Dermaceuticals
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
Aipaws, a multi-brand online retailer that allows customers to discover stylish and affordable pet products for their pets, launches on 1st July, 2019. - July 03, 2019 - Aipaws
Scientists from the A*STAR's GIS have identified two new EBV viral variants associated with cancers, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) (the most common head and neck cancer in Singapore), gastric cancer, and several kinds of lymphomas. - June 19, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore
Chee Chan Golf Resort is the latest addition to the golf course roster in Pattaya, taking the number of courses in the seaside town close to 30. - June 18, 2019 - Golftripz
Silent Breach today announced that it has established a Security Operating Center (SOC) at their Singapore headquarters in SUNTEC Towers.
“Silent Breach is very excited to offer 24/7/365 cybersecurity monitoring to our APAC clients,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe... - June 13, 2019 - Silent Breach
Nymo Technologies has partnered with Ecoprosus India Pvt. Ltd. to deploy energy efficient Smart Poles powered by Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision and World-Class Edge Computing capabilities. - June 09, 2019 - Nymo Technologies
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
In a landmark study, scientists at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI) and oncologists at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), have discovered that cancer stem cells, the founder cells of... - May 30, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore
Golftripz’s flagship golf tournament, the Ballantine’s Team-Am Golf Challenge (BTAGC) is heading to Jakarta, Indonesia for its 10th edition, from 1st - 5th Oct., 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Golftripz
XinFin invites its existing as well as new global users to set-up masternode using one-click installer function, and make an impact in the world of decentralized trade and finance. - May 20, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
The newest addition to the golf course roster in Danang, Vietnam is the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An. - May 12, 2019 - Golftripz
Oracle Service Cloud Customers Can Use Consilium UniAgent to Improve Contact Center Performance Metrics.
News Facts
Consilium Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for unified communications (UC) and contact centers and a Gold level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced... - May 12, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.
The bug bounty program will enable participants to earn rewards by running and testing an “Apothem Network” (XinFin TestNet) masternode and by using wallet products. XinFin Mainnet to roll out by 1 June 2019. - May 10, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.
Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII), have mapped out the structures of four dengue and four Zika viruses. The research... - May 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore
The Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) was conducted for the first time in Siem Reap, Cambodia from 31 March-3 April 2019. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz
Golfers travelling to Vietnam on golf and leisure holidays are very excited to learn of Vietnam’s E-Visa process. - May 08, 2019 - Golftripz
Singapore’s leading corporate service provider In.Corp Global has added another feather in its cap of ever-increasing services, by acquiring the Singapore and Hong Kong based corporate solutions provider RHT Holdings’ corporate advisory business. - May 04, 2019 - In.Corp Group
TravelDecorum has announced its Singapore Grand Prix packages from UK and they already look like bestsellers. The Grand Prix in Singapore has always held a special interest in the motor sport fanatic’s heart being the inaugural night race. This race circuit is also extremely tricky and is a delight... - May 02, 2019 - TravelDecorum
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
In.Corp Global has appointed a new Chief Operating Officer, Terence Ng, who has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and business support for growing businesses, including foreign entities expanding their businesses into Singapore. - April 25, 2019 - In.Corp Group