Singapore News
AI Seer Launches Truth Terminal Chrome Extension, Bringing Real-Time Verification to Polymarket and Every Video on the Web
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension makes ArAIstotle's prediction-market analysis and resolution risk scoring available directly inside Polymarket, while a new Live Fact Checker transcribes videos, podcasts and articles as users watch or read and returns verdicts with sources in real time. - July 01, 2026 - AI Seer
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
Ground Labs Resets for the Future with Founder-Led Buyout
Peter Duthie resumes executive role as company prepares for expansion. - April 10, 2026 - Ground Labs
AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers where operationalization options were keenly explored. - February 07, 2026 - AI Seer
SnatchSavings Expands Presence in Singapore Market
SnatchSavings strengthens its savings platform in Singapore, offering users access to verified coupons, promo codes, and exclusive discounts from global and local brands. The platform simplifies online savings and enhances the shopping experience for budget-conscious consumers across multiple product categories. - February 04, 2026 - SnatchSavings
Jublia Reinvents as Jublia AI, Marking a Fundamental Shift Toward Event Engagement Intelligence
Jublia today announces its transformation into Jublia AI, marking a fundamental shift in how event technology is built, experienced, and scaled in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Here, events don’t just measure interactions, but understand context, adapt in real time, and respond... - January 27, 2026 - Jublia AI
AI Seer Redefines Truth: 98.33% Accuracy in Updated Benchmark
After re-auditing the Originality Benchmark Dataset, Facticity.AI achieved 98.33% verified accuracy, surpassing comparable fact-checking systems. By applying a tri-label framework (True, False, Unverifiable) instead of binary truth tests, Facticity.AI distinguished between error and uncertainty, revealing how facts evolve over time and demonstrating that authenticity depends on dynamic, evidence-based reasoning. - October 27, 2025 - AI Seer
Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore Marks 55 Years of Hospitality with Staycation Specials, Dining Delights and Lifestyle Experiences
Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore proudly celebrates its 55th anniversary, a milestone that reflects more than five decades of warm hospitality and culinary excellence. To mark this special occasion, the hotel has unveiled a series of anniversary promotions across its stay, dining and entertainment experiences, designed to delight loyal guests and new visitors alike. - October 26, 2025 - Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore
IntoAEC Launches AI-Powered SaaS Solution to Transform Project Management for AEC Firms, Streamlining Scheduling, Task Management, and BOQ for Architects & Contractors
IntoAEC, an AI-powered SaaS platform, is transforming project management in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Designed to simplify complex processes like scheduling, task management, and Bill of Quantities (BOQ) management, IntoAEC helps firms improve efficiency, communication, and overall productivity. With easy integration and real-time updates, IntoAEC is a game-changer for professionals in the AEC sector, from architects to contractors. - October 24, 2025 - IntoAEC
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Maritime Technology
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta has unveiled a strategic vision to transform the maritime industry through AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance for global shipping operators, supported by real-time data insights and international partnerships. - August 17, 2025 - VoyageX
@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy. - August 01, 2025 - AI Seer
SeedList Launching Institutional Crypto Crowdfunding Project to Empower Retail Investors and Disrupt the VC-Dominated Crypto Fundraising Landscape
SeedList intends to disrupt crypto fundraising by launching a large-scale institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding platform prioritizing KOLs and value-add retail investors over old-money VCs; will leverage A.I. and provide merit-based allocation and streamline large-scale fundraising for crypto founders using its pre-vetted strategic network - July 18, 2025 - SeedList
Consulus Welcomes Freddy Nicolas as Global Chairperson Ahead of Shape The World Summit 2025
Freddy Nicolas, Chairperson of the Consulus Global Network and CEO & General Director of ProLingua International, has been elected as the new Global Chairperson of Consulus for the term 2025–2026. The official announcement was made on 10 June during the Consulus Global School 2025, held in Castel Gandolfo ahead of the Shape the World Summit 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Consulus
Cohere.Hive Secures Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Funding Round
Cohere.Hive, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the completion of a new funding round exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars, aiming to accelerate expansion in Asia. - May 02, 2025 - Cohere.hive
Launching ClayboxAI: Empowering Asia’s CXOs with the Region’s First AI Fluency Bootcamp & Executive Advisory
Ecosystm Group today announced the launch of ClayboxAI, a new transformation and advisory venture designed to help business leaders become fluent in artificial intelligence and drive AI-led innovation across their organisations. - May 01, 2025 - Ecosystm
Capitaland Launches Inaugural S$3 Million Community Resilience Initiative
This is the first time a regional grant call for social resilience projects is held as part of the initiative. Funding will be provided for projects by non-profit organisations focused on education, health and well-being of vulnerable children and youth in Asia. - March 05, 2025 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
Canopy Power Brings Renewable Energy to Soneva Luxury Resorts in the Maldives, Saving 2 Million Liters of Diesel Annually
Canopy Power sets a high standard of sustainability in Maldives with the installation of 5.2MWp solar PV and 4.7MWh of battery storage at Soneva luxury resorts, ensuring that 50% of their electricity comes from renewable sources. And that is not all: Canopy Power is installing the largest floating solar system in Maldives at the third Soneva resort, Soneva Secret. - February 21, 2025 - Canopy Power
The Enterprise World’s Recent Issues Feature the Most Talented Business Minds
Learn about the motivational experiences of business titans influencing the direction of the industry. These trailblazers are empowering others and bringing about change, from Amir Tabch's creative leadership to Chris Winton's strategic HR insights. - December 06, 2024 - The Enterprise World
VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency. - November 04, 2024 - VoyageX
KBA Training Launches Client Worksite Representative New E-Learning Course
Making training accessible to everyone. - October 28, 2024 - KB Associates Group of Companies
Block Armour Appoints Owen Dukes as Global Head of Business Development
Block Armour, a leading provider of Zero Trust based Cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Owen Dukes as the Global Head of Business Development. This strategic appointment represents a pivotal milestone for Block Armour, underscoring its commitment to expanding and... - September 17, 2024 - Block Armour
MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally. - July 25, 2024 - MELD
igus® Presents a Unique 4-Year Guarantee for Their Products
Even greater operational reliability and sustainability thanks to billions of test cycles in their in-house laboratory. - June 28, 2024 - igus Singapore Pte Ltd
Facticity.AI's Automatic, Accessible and Accurate (AAA) Fact-Checker Empowers Everybody to Become a Fact-Finding Superhero Funded by Tim Draper and Assisted by Nvidia
The rise in fake news, scams, and the dissemination of lies challenges social trust, even causing some societies to become post-truth. What’s worse: GenAI has been integrated into mainstream internet search engines without sufficient AI safety and factual testing. But a Tim Draper-funded startup empowers ordinary people to become Fact-Checking Superheros with www.Facticity.AI, launched at the National Library Board's (NLB) S.U.R.E. Roadshow. - June 18, 2024 - AI Seer
Capitaland Ascott Trust Fully Acquires Student Accommodation Property Standard at Columbia to Boost Income Resilience
Acquisition is expected to generate EBITDA yield on cost of approximately 7%. - June 06, 2024 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
2Stallions Unveils a Vibrant Brand Refresh: Same Dedication, Fresh Look
2Stallions, a leading figure in Singapore's digital marketing landscape, introduces its refreshed brand identity, signaling a new phase in its journey of innovation and client-centric service. The new visual elements, including updated logos and a vibrant color palette, signify the agency's dynamic... - June 05, 2024 - 2Stallions Digital Marketing Agency
Alliance of Public Health Administration Launches ALLPHA Academy to Empower Communities Through Healthcare Education
Along with 24/7 Virtual Consultations, ALLPHA now provides Training initiatives and courses, both virtual and on-site. - May 13, 2024 - Alliance of Public Health Administration
Introducing Francesco Cardullo: The Visionary Leader Driving Innovation at Unstuck VC
In a recent exclusive interview, Francesco Cardullo shared personal insights into his remarkable journey as a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Unstuck VC. - May 06, 2024 - Unstuck Venture Capital Studio
Microvec Introduces New High Speed Particle Image Velocimetry Cameras
Microvec releases three new series of innovative high-speed cameras to use with Time Resolved Particle Image Velocimetry Systems. - March 29, 2024 - Microvec Pte Ltd
Mr Bob Tan to Retire as Chairman of the Boards of CapitaLand Ascott Trust; Mr Lui Chong Chee Appointed as New Chairman Effective 22 April 2024
CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) has announced that Mr Bob Tan will retire as the Chairman of CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (the Managers of CLAS). Mr Lui Chong Chee, a Non-Executive Independent Director, will succeed Mr Bob Tan... - March 21, 2024 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
GFA Showcased Industry Expertise at Singapore Airshow 2024
GFA, a leading provider of cutting-edge aviation solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Singapore Airshow 2024 on February 24 and 25. GFA's esteemed team members present at Booth #C - H93 showcased their industry expertise. Renowned for its commitment to... - February 26, 2024 - GFA
Capitaland Ascott Trust Increased FY 2023 Distribution Per Stapled Security by 16% Through Stronger Operating Performance and New Acquisitions
Revenue per available unit for FY 2023 grew 23% year-on-year to pre-pandemic levels; Achieves about S$156 million or 2% increase in portfolio valuation with better operating performance and outlook for properties. - January 31, 2024 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
The Chuan Park: New Condominium Destination in Singapore's Lorong Chuan Area
The Chuan Park is the latest luxury condominium development in Singapore's vibrant Lorong Chuan area, offering a perfect blend of urban living and natural serenity. Located in the heart of the city, "The Chuan Park" redefines modern living by providing residents with easy access to a... - January 24, 2024 - Chuan Park Condo
Introducing Meyer Blue Condo: a Luxurious Freehold Haven in District 15
Meyer Blue Condo, formerly known as Meyer Park Enbloc, is set to redefine luxury living in Singapore's District 15. Developed by the renowned UOL Group and Singapore Land Group, this prestigious freehold condominium offers an exceptional living experience designed for comfort and... - January 24, 2024 - Meyer Blue Condo
CapitaLand India Trust Completes Acquisition of Two Industrial Facilities at Mahindra World City, Chennai
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the Trustee Manager of CapitaLand India Trust (“CLINT”) has completed the acquisition of Casa Grande – Phase 2. The acquisition comprises two fully leased industrial facilities comprising 0.33 million square feet (sq ft) at Mahindra... - December 20, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
Foundation Healthcare Continues on Its Trajectory of Growth in 2023
Foundation Healthcare Holdings Pte. Ltd. (FHH) is establishing itself as one of the fastest growing and largest private multi-specialty groups in Singapore. Since its establishment in March 2023 with investments from Seatown Holdings International Pte. Ltd., through SeaTown Private Capital Master... - December 14, 2023 - Foundation Healthcare Holdings
CapitaLand Investment Consolidates Position as Global Leader in Sustainability on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2023
CapitaLand’s 12th consecutive year on the World Index and 15th straight year on the Asia Pacific Index reaffirm its strong ESG outcomes. - December 13, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
Block Armour Forges Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX, Paving the Way for Expansion Into the US Market
Block Armour has entered into a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to distribute its innovative suite of next-generation Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions into the US market. - October 27, 2023 - Block Armour
DerSecur Brings to Govware an Instant App Vulnerability Check
DerSecur, a global provider of application security solutions, will participate in the leading APAC cybersecurity event with its flagship security program for apps and online services DerScanner. DerSecur experts will offer to check the vulnerabilities of any published app by taking it for scan... - October 23, 2023 - DerScanner
CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2023 Unveils Top 10 Finalists Selected from Over 680 Innovations from 79 Countries
Entries received were double that of CSXC 2022. - October 14, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
CapitaLand Ascott Trust Completes Divestment of Four Properties in Regional France for EUR44.4 million
Transaction is part of CLAS’ active portfolio reconstitution strategy to deliver sustainable returns to Stapled Securityholders. - September 30, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
EPI and USDC Technology Pave Way for Vietnam Data Centers to Meet Global Standards
EPI, World’s Leading Data Center Certification Authority Joins Forces with USDC Technology, Vietnam’s Leading Organization in Data Center Construction and Services. - September 22, 2023 - EPI
Data Maelumat Unveils Columbus Day B2B Marketing Data Deals for Your Marketing Success
Supercharge your marketing efforts and save big on direct mailing lists. Don't miss out on savings that will boost your business to new heights. - September 14, 2023 - Data Maelumat
Responsible Cyber Becomes Cyber Essential Certified
Singaporean cyber security start-up Responsible Cyber signed itself up for a cyber security audit that would grant a third-party the information it needs to ascertain whether the organisation is indeed equipped to protect itself (and therefore its clients, and its clients’ clients) in the... - September 09, 2023 - Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd.
CapitaLand Investment Launches New Business Park Development Fund in India
New fund is expected to add S$700 million to CLI’s funds under management. - August 12, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
CapitaLand India Trust Reports Net Property Income Growth of 13% in INR Terms and 3% in SGD Terms for 1H FY 2023
Block A in ITPH achieves 100% committed occupancy; Portfolio occupancy improves to 94%. - August 04, 2023 - CapitaLand Investment Limited
Pro-Handy Debuts in Singapore: Raising the Bar for Handyman Services
Introducing Pro-Handy, an innovative handyman services company that is set to revolutionise home maintenance in Singapore. This forward-thinking enterprise has reimagined the handyman service experience, centering their offerings on professionalism, quality, and an unwavering commitment to customer... - July 31, 2023 - Pro-Handy
Singapore MedTech Startup Launches Strategic Research Collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System
NDR Medical Technology Pioneers Automated Needle Targeting Technology: Strategic Research Collaboration initiated with Clinicians from Stanford University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System - July 17, 2023 - NDR Medical Technology
NDR Medical Technology’s ANT-X Granted FDA Clearance, Paving the Way for Image-Guided Surgeries
ANT-X is an interventional robot that leverages C-arm fluoroscopy to help clinicians achieve swift and accurate percutaneous needle placement. NDR Medical Technology, an AI-empowered interventional robotics company, today announced that the ANT-X has been granted FDA 510(k) clearance by the U.S. - July 17, 2023 - NDR Medical Technology