Vindico Celebrates 10,000 Stores by Opening Opportunity To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1. - December 20, 2019 - Vindico

Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Expansion Plans Throughout the Gulf Region Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences and Eastern Clinical Laboratories launch plans to extend their operations throughout The Middle East. - December 19, 2019 - Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

LC Well Conducted Financial Wellness Workshop LC Well, in association with Design Your Life ME, organized a financial wellness workshop. Financial wellness is a crucial part of one's overall wellbeing and LC Well recognizes that. The workshop was conducted by Rasheda and Shakil Khan and was attended by locals and expats in Dubai. It shed light on... - November 27, 2019 - LC Well

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Positive Psychology and Happiness Conference Takes Place in Dubai LC Well under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Lal Chand, sponsored the two day "Positive psychology and happiness conference" in Dubai. Announcing this in a press release, Mr. Lal Chand said that it was a very insightful and inspiring two days with bright minds from all over the world sharing... - November 20, 2019 - LC Well

ARTIANA Presents F.N. Souza's Works on Paper Auction from the Collection of Ravi and Uma Jain on 5 to 9 December 2019 - No Buyer's Premium - Online Auction A single-owner sale of affordable works on paper by Francis Newton Souza from the personal collection of Ravi and Uma Jain, showcasing 50 works from 1940s to 1990s. - November 16, 2019 - ARTIANA

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

GPI Receives 2019 W³ Award from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for New Website Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software and document translation services, announced today its new corporate website www.globalizationpartners.com was awarded a Silver Award for Best Professional Services Website from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ W³ Awards. - October 26, 2019 - Globalization Partners International

Author Fabrice Jaumont to Headline Upcoming Book Release at SIBF French diplomat Fabrice Jaumont will be releasing and signing copies of his book, "The Bilingual Revolution," in the Arabic language, at Sharjah International Book Fair. - October 25, 2019 - Austin Macauley Publishers

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

UAE-Based Digital Marketing Agency Expands Into North America Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital

Eddy Travels AI Assistant Will Help to Attract More Travelers to Dubai Eddy Travels, an AI travel assistant startup, was accepted into the Intelak incubator program led by the Emirates Group, GE, and Dubai Tourism. Eddy Travels will work to promote Dubai to younger audiences in Europe and elsewhere via their AI travel assistant. Intelak is a startup incubator program based... - October 11, 2019 - Eddy Travels

XenonStack Announces Strategic Partnership with ITWARE LLC, Dubai XenonStack has announced a strategic partnership with ITWARE LLC, Dubai for UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia to provide Cloud-Native Transformation, Enterprise DevOps, Big Data Analytics, IoT Solutions, Machine learning, AI, RPA and Blockchain Technologies. XenonStack being a global Product... - October 09, 2019 - XenonStack

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) Announces Panel on Climate Change Adaptation The Fifth International Conference on Engineering Geophysics (ICEG) has announced the Special Plenary Panel, “The Role of Engineering Geophysics in Climate Change Adaptation,” taking place 22 October 2019 in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. This panel is especially relevant, as the recent IPCC’s Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate published 25 September 2019 predicts catastrophic consequences of climate change by 2040. - October 05, 2019 - Society of Exploration Geophysicists

RBnH Solutions Provides Staff Training for Enhancing the Professional Skills of Their Employees Set up active involvement and cohesion between the staff and management with regular staff training. - October 03, 2019 - RBnH Solutions

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

Blood Donation Campaign at Eclipse Boutique Suites Abu Dhabi Expected Donors: Eclipse Staffs and hotels of Gromaxx Group Initiator: SEHA Blood Bank Blood Donated from Eclipse: 20 (16 from Eclipse Staffs –some blood testing/ screening failed and cannot be able to donate and 4 from hotel guests and visitors) Blood Donated from Ramada Downtown: 1 (actually... - September 07, 2019 - Gromaxx Hotels Management LLC

Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Dermatology 2019 Dermatology 2019 organizes “2nd World Congress on Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine” which is CPD accredited. An opportunity to experience this grand colloquium along with the most alluring city Dubai, UAE on December 02-03, 2019. Theme: Untangling the mysteries behind the Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine. - September 01, 2019 - Dermatology 2019

Travelex Introduces Special UAE National Day Holiday Packages from Dubai Travelex is a prominent tour and travel agency operating in Dubai. This agency has access to several tourist destinations. Travelex offers many tour packages where some of them are specially created for holidays. After their success with Eid-Al-Adha tour packages, they are back with their next holiday... - August 28, 2019 - Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

HashRoot Attended Future Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2019, Dubai HashRoot, a preferred Managed Service Provider offering Infrastructure Management for Server, Cloud and Security Services to data centers, ISPs, and web hosting companies attended Future Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2019. The event was held at Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai Marina, UAE on April 8 - 9, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - HashRoot

TDW International Compliance Office Holding Seminar and Launching New Service in the UAE to Help Businesses Comply and Avoid Severe Penalties UAE Businesses Risk Severe Penalties and Losing Contracts by Flouting New Data Protection Laws. - August 07, 2019 - TDW International Compliance Office

eRevMax Expands in the Middle East Through Technical Partnership with Intimus PMS Integration to help hotels improve online revenue with seamless channel connectivity. - August 03, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Ajman Hotel Announces New Financial Controller Ajman Hotel, managed by Blazon Hotels, is announcing the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as Financial Controller. Abhishek joins Ajman Hotel from Landmark Group in Dubai and brings more than 10 years of finance experience in the retail and hospitality sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for... - July 25, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Dubai Vigilance Group Shares Its Expertise on Financial Crime with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India Professor Rob McCusker of Dubai Vigilance Group conveys the fact that financial crime does not exist in a vacuum and that for every individual financial criminal, there will be a corporation whose practices, procedures or behaviour have facilitated that individual's actions. - July 25, 2019 - Dubai Vigilance Group

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

Wavetec is Officially Integrated with Happiness Meter, EIDA and People with Determination Compliant Wavetec is proud to announce that it is officially integrated with the Happiness Meter, certified by the United Arab Emirates Prime Minister’s office. Wavetec solutions are also People with Determination Compliant and integrated with Emirates ID. With Wavetec’s innovative solutions, you... - July 15, 2019 - Wavetec

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

GetSircles Launches Inbound Marketing Campaign for ASAS Real Estate Development GetSircles Launches Inbound Marketing Campaign for ASAS Real Estate Development. The project includes the setup and implementation of Hubspot, Setup and running of Google Search Ads, Facebook Lead Generation Ads and LinkedIn Ads. - July 06, 2019 - GetSircles

Summer Offers at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Experience the ultimate summer with amazing packages at Laguna Beach Club. - June 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Synerise Strengthens Its Operations in the Gulf Region; Mohamed Abdelsalam Joins as Country Leader The Middle East is a crucial area of business development for Synerise, recognized by EY as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the world. After opening its office in Dubai in February of this year, Synerise has welcomed senior executive Mohamed Abdelsalam to run its operations in the... - June 17, 2019 - Synerise

ARTIANA Announces Upcoming Online Auction of Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art - No Buyer's Premium - 13 -17 June 2019 ARTIANA, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, is offering 50 artworks from the Indian subcontinent in their South Asian Art auction on June 13 to June 17. Showcasing a broad and inclusive range of fine works in various media such as oils, acrylics and paper works,... - June 04, 2019 - ARTIANA

eRevMax Publishes Market Study on "The State of Hotel Online Distribution in Middle East" Study reveals over-dependence on OTAs affecting profits for hoteliers. - May 31, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Estonian Luxury Hotel Recommends RateTiger for Channel Connectivity The Three Sisters Hotel leverage RTConnect for expanding online distribution. - May 18, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

RBnH Solutions Assists Owners, Operators and Investors with Food and Beverage Consultancy Services RBnH Solutions offers tailor made food and beverage development consultancy and services to owners, operators and investors seeking assistance. RBnH Solutions is a highly experienced food and beverage consulting agency in Dubai. - May 17, 2019 - RBnH Solutions

Vision-Box to Provide Border Control Platform for Bahrain International Airport's New Passenger Terminal Building Vision-Box, the leading provider of biometric-based travel and digital identity solutions, is set to supply Bahrain International Airport’s new Passenger Terminal Building with a state-of-the-art Automated Border Control platform. - May 14, 2019 - Vision-Box

Tillpoint Chosen as POS Provider for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2019 The Leading Point of Sale Was Used by All Exhibitors to Process Sales Transactions - May 01, 2019 - Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

Upscale Hotel in Dubai Recommends RateTiger, Powered by LiveOS Golden Tulip Media Hotel improves online exposure with RTConnect resulting in occupancy growth. - April 26, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

ProgressSoft Sparks the Interest of Central Banks at the Currency Conference in Dubai ProgressSoft Corporation concludes a loudly successful inaugurate participation at the Currency Conference, bringing its Blockchain-based Central Bank Digital Currency to more than 70 central banks this past week in Dubai, UAE. The premier conference gathered a circa of 400 participants including central... - April 17, 2019 - ProgressSoft Corporation

Smartap FZE Announce the Launch of their New Apprenticeship Program in Market Research and Mobile Advertisement for Batch of 2019 Smartap FZE a Marketing consulting agency based in Dubai UAE is providing an opportunity to professionals and mid level experts in the field of Market research and Mobile advertisement to work with them through their apprenticeship program 2019. - April 07, 2019 - SmartAp FZE

MasterSoft All Set to Launch Campus Automation Solutions in UAE MasterSoft ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global e-governance solution provider to educational institutes, is all set to launch their leading products in the UAE. They provide an ERP solution to the educational sector exclusively. After leading the Indian educational market for years, they now plan to bring... - March 29, 2019 - MasterSoft ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ARTIANA Debuts Modern & Contemporary African Art in Art Beyond Borders Dubai Auction ARTIANA presents the first selection of Modern and Contemporary African art within the upcoming Art Beyond Borders sale from March 28 - 31. This serves as a preview to the auction house’s long-term dedication to showcasing work by African artists. Art Beyond Borders is an auction sale comprising... - March 21, 2019 - ARTIANA

CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum to be Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) are a new destination for Islamic Banking & Finance. - March 21, 2019 - AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics

Launch of SmarTap FZE, a Next Gen Marketing Consulting Agency Smartap FZE claims its interdisciplinary team provides a full spectrum of digital services. For Clients looking to improve their online marketing, launch their next mobile app, or create a complex web application. They commit to deliver bespoke solutions that perfectly fit client requirements as well as exceed the expectations to deliver an exceptional digital experience. - March 19, 2019 - SmartAp FZE

ARTIANA Announces Art Beyond Borders Auction | No Buyer's Premium | 28 - 31 March 2019 Artiana, UAE’s first home-grown auction house for art and luxury collectibles, is launching its inaugural international sale - Art Beyond Borders on March 28 - 31, 2019 featuring 40 lots from artists from 15 countries. - March 14, 2019 - ARTIANA

For the Promotion of Halal Industry, Islamic Finance Plays an Important Role: Zubair Mughal The Volume of Global Halal Industry is US $6.4 Trillion which is increasing continuously. - March 06, 2019 - AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking & Economics