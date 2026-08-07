United Arab Emirates News
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
777Funds Introduces an Asset-First Framework for Digital Income Systems
777Funds has published a new internal framework outlining how income-producing digital assets can be structured, owned, and managed as long-term economic infrastructure — separate from creators, speculation, or short-term monetization cycles. The framework formalizes an asset-first approach... - March 31, 2026 - 777Funds
Academy Photo Awards Launches Quarterly Competition Series with Inaugural "Nature Photo Awards 2026"
The Academy Photo Awards, a premier international platform for photographic excellence, today announced the launch of its 2026 competition series. Distinguished by a unique quarterly structure, the Academy will host four distinct seasons each year, with the first season dedicated to the theme of... - March 30, 2026 - Academy Photo Awards
VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India
VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations. - March 26, 2026 - VasyERP
Retail Brands Are Losing Sales Every Day — QuickTrack by Datalex Fixes Promoter Performance and Store Execution in Real Time
One of the biggest gaps in retail today is the lack of visibility into promoter performance — despite promoters being at the front line of customer interaction and sales conversion. - March 21, 2026 - Datalex
Leading Stablecoin Media Publication Stablecoin Insider Shares 2026 Data Proving The Stablecoin Era Has Arrived
Stablecoin Insider reports: stablecoins processed $33 trillion in 2025, grew 49% to $306B in market cap, and earned their first federal regulatory framework via the GENIUS Act. In early 2026, capital is rotating toward regulated instruments as banking giants and fintechs race to issue compliant stablecoins. - February 13, 2026 - Stablecoin Insider
Trust Plan to Showcase Expertise in Online Reputation Management at ICMAMS 2026 in Dubai
Trust Plan, an online reputation management agency, will participate in the International Conference on Management and Marketing Sciences (ICMAMS) 2026, taking place on 12 February 2026 in Dubai. At the event, the company will share expert insights and practical strategies on managing digital reputation, building brand trust, and protecting businesses from reputational risks in a digital-first environment. - February 08, 2026 - Trust Plan
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals. - January 25, 2026 - Envirolink
Albert M. Carter Launches a New Music & Creator Consulting Company in Dubai — Turning Streams Into Scalable Businesses
Albert M. Carter, Recording Academy member and partner at Wave Sound Studio, has launched a new music & creator consulting business in Dubai. With over 2 billion streams across projects and experience working with artists like Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, and Yo Yo Honey Singh, Carter helps artists turn attention into revenue through strategy, systems, and tech-driven monetization—shifting creators from chasing hype to building real businesses. - January 17, 2026 - Wave Sound Studio
Sweta Shukla Expands Commercial and Product Photography Services to Dubai Businesses
Sweta Shukla, a commercial and product photographer known for brand-focused visual storytelling, announced the expansion of professional photography services for businesses in Dubai. The new offering supports companies seeking high-quality imagery for eCommerce, advertising, and digital marketing... - December 29, 2025 - Sweta Shukla Photography
How Branding & SEO Are Rapidly Evolving in Dubai and How Trivety Inc is Leading the Shift
As Dubai’s business landscape becomes more competitive and digitally driven, the way brands show up online is changing faster than ever. Trivety Inc, a forward-thinking branding and digital growth agency, has announced new strategic initiatives designed to help companies navigate this shift with confidence. - December 12, 2025 - Trivety Inc
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology Partner in Dubai
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. announces its strengthened role as a leading IT partner in Dubai, offering 24/7 IT support, managed services, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, and networking solutions. With a proactive, customer-focused approach, the company helps businesses reduce downtime, enhance security, and stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. - December 06, 2025 - TechCloud IT Services L.L.C.
Jashan Tourism L.L.C. Launches Enhanced 24/7 Global Message Reception and Structured Response System
Jashan Tourism L.L.C., a licensed Dubai-based tour operator and visa services provider, has launched an enhanced global support system with 24/7 message reception and structured expert responses during core hours. The update improves accessibility and service efficiency for clients across the UAE and international markets seeking visa assistance, tours, and holiday planning. - November 28, 2025 - Jashan Tourism
Global Line-Up of Luxury Brands Featured at Jewellery and Watch Show 2025 in Abu Dhabi
The 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, unveiled an impressive line-up of international brands. For a span of five days, more than 120 brands from up to 20 countries in the UAE capital showcased their stunning international collections of jewellery and watches... - November 20, 2025 - RX
Nahyan bin Mubarak Inaugurates RX's 32nd Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated on Wednesday the 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, featuring more than 120 brands from 20 countries. Organised by RX, the five-day exhibition is one of... - November 16, 2025 - RX
Behomes Launches Web Development Division to Accelerate Real Estate Digital Growth
Behomes has introduced a new Web Development Division that creates SEO-friendly, data-driven websites tailored for real estate agencies and property developers. These websites seamlessly connect with Behomes CRM and DataHub, strengthening the digital ecosystem within the real estate industry. - November 04, 2025 - Behomes
ADNOC Distribution Launches Refreshed "Oasis by ADNOC" Brand, Introducing Premium "On-the-Gourmet" Concept Across UAE’s Leading Convenience Store Network
Introduces "Oasis by ADNOC" with a premium "On-the-Gourmet" concept, featuring elevated food and beverage offerings; ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati brand with 379 locations across the UAE, remains one of the nation’s most beloved coffee destinations. The refreshed brand supports ADNOC’s growing non-fuel retail business, which reported a 15% year-on-year gross profit increase in H1 2025, including a 21% rise in convenience store gross profit. - October 30, 2025 - ADNOC Distribution
Birbal AI Launches Next-Gen HR-Tech Platform to Redefine AI-Driven Talent Acquisition and Workforce Intelligence
Birbal AI is a next-generation technology company specializing in Industrial AI, Computer Vision, and Precision Technologies. Its solutions power innovation across sectors including HR-Tech, FinTech, and Health-Tech. By fusing artificial intelligence with domain expertise, Birbal AI enables industries to achieve smarter operations, better decision-making, and sustainable growth. - October 26, 2025 - Birbal AI Labs Private Limited
2025’S Jewellery & Watch Show Highlights Top Sustainable Jewellery Trends Within Its First-Ever Sustainable Jewellery Zone
The 32nd edition of Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, running from 12 to 16 November 2025, at ADNEC, introduces 2025’s top sustainable jewellery trends within its first-ever Sustainable Jewellery Zone dedicated to eco-conscious design and responsible luxury. Jewellery in... - October 16, 2025 - RX
Letsia Launches Central Data Analytics Unit to Power Smart Decision-Making Across Subsidiaries
In a strategic step toward full digital integration, Letsia Holding has launched a centralized Data Analytics Unit aimed at transforming how decisions are made across its growing ecosystem of companies. Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated that the new unit will provide real-time data analysis,... - October 11, 2025 - Letsia
Dubai to Host the 6th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference on December 11, 2025
The 6th edition of the Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology (DMAT) Conference will bring together 150+ global leaders, innovators, and brand strategists in Dubai, UAE, to explore the theme “Next Frontiers: Bridging Digital Vision with Global Innovation.” - October 05, 2025 - DIGITALCONFEX
Dahhan Business Services Announces the No-Fee Option for Business Setup in Dubai
Leading business setup in Dubai has introduced a new “No-Fee” option, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to establish their businesses in Dubai with ease. - September 28, 2025 - Dahhan Business Services
Behomes Introduces New CRM Features to Support Property Developers in Dubai
Behomes launched a new CRM Developer Role to help Dubai property developers manage projects, brokers, and finances in one system. - September 25, 2025 - Behomes
Biohelping Launches Global Healthspan Movement — Redefining Longevity Around Vitality and Presence
The Global Healthspan Movement reframes longevity around quality of life — years lived with clarity, energy, restorative sleep, and resilience. Moving beyond short-term wellness and extreme biohacking, Biohelping provides accessible, science-based tools like the free BioTracker and upcoming AI Soft Coach to make healthspan a shared global priority. - September 24, 2025 - Biohelping
Digital Transformation in Driving Education: Trends to Watch in 2025
Pedal Mobility highlights 2025 trends in driving education, from AI scheduling and compliance readiness to student-centric digital platforms, enabling smarter, safer, and more efficient training. - September 19, 2025 - Pedal Mobility
RX Celebrates Luxury, Craftsmanship, and Innovation at Jewellery & Watch Show 2025
The Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS), organised by RX, returns this November for its 32nd edition, bringing together more than 120 brands from up to 20 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Italy, India, Kuwait, Lebanon, Singapore, Thailand and... - September 15, 2025 - RX
SYSDK Inc. Opens New Chapter in the United Arab Emirates
After going through a transformative organizational and branding upgrade, SYSDK has expanded its presence internationally by officially opening up a new chapter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Marhaba, SYSDK Consulting FZCO. - September 01, 2025 - SYSDK Inc
Business Wheel Transforms HR Management System for Major Middle Eastern Government Oil Company with Cutting-Edge AI and Automation Solutions
Business Wheel has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver customized, cutting-edge solutions that help organizations adapt to the fast-paced demands of today’s digital world. Through this collaboration, Business Wheel has not only transformed the HR system but also helped position the company for sustained success in the ever-evolving business landscape. - August 27, 2025 - Business Wheel
NaviMall Launches AI-Powered 3D Mall Navigation App in Dubai
NaviMall, an innovative startup blending 3D mapping and AI, has unveiled its upcoming mobile app designed to transform mall navigation across Dubai into a seamless, intuitive and engaging experience. - August 27, 2025 - Navimall
Owner.One Launches Global International Will and Testament to Empower Cross-Border Wealth Transfer
Owner.One introduces a secure International Will and Testament Tool recognized in 169 countries, helping global families manage inheritance across borders. - July 23, 2025 - Owner.One
Owner.One Launches Free Source of Wealth (SoWE) Template to Strengthen Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Strategies
Owner.One, the digital repository platform redefining wealth transfer through self-acting algorithms and blockchain-backed infrastructure, has officially released a free Source of Wealth (SoWE) template tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families. This exclusive template,... - July 06, 2025 - Owner.One
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Owner.One Releases Global Report on Family Wealth Transfer Risk for High-Net-Worth Families
Owner.One has released a new global report through Penguin Analytics that reveals major vulnerabilities in generational wealth transfer among high-net-worth families. Based on data from 13,500 respondents across 29 countries, the study finds that over 74% of families experience capital loss during succession—primarily due to poor asset documentation and lack of planning infrastructure. Explore more details in the report. - June 30, 2025 - Owner.One
SharpEagle Launches Global Website to Expand International Reach
SharpEagle has launched a new website to help more businesses around the world find their safety tools. It gives helpful information about their explosion proof cameras, forklift safety camera systems, and other smart safety solutions. The founder and CEO, Mr Moiz Saeed, says the new website will help them reach more people and give each business the right safety tools to keep their workplaces safe and running well. - June 18, 2025 - SharpEagle Technology
Solico Highlights Role of Advanced Filtration and Storage Solutions in Tackling Global Water Scarcity
Solico highlights the power of advanced filtration and GRP storage solutions in addressing global water scarcity. By combining cutting-edge purification technologies with durable, safe water tanks, Solico supports clean water access for communities, industries, and agriculture worldwide. - June 05, 2025 - Solico Tanks
AQe Digital is Putting Brains in Cars – One AI Solution at a Time
As the automotive industry speeds toward a smarter, more connected future, AQe Digital is equipping vehicles with the intelligence they need to stay ahead. With its robust suite of AI-powered automotive solutions, AQe Digital is helping OEMs, EV manufacturers, and mobility startups turn traditional... - May 28, 2025 - AQe Digital
Introducing Number10: A Neo-Khaleeji Gastronomy Lounge Redefining Dining in Jumeirah, Dubai
Number 10 by Hydur opens its doors in Jumeirah, Dubai, setting a new benchmark for Neo-Khaleeji dining. Discover this restaurant concept, now a spot for Dubai foodies and cultural explorers. - May 28, 2025 - Number10 By Hydur
AQe Digital Brings AI-Driven Breakthroughs for the Car Rental Industry in MENA
As the car rental industry in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region continues to grow with surging tourism and business opportunities, AQe Digital is proud to unveil its AI-driven advanced solution designed to transform how rental businesses operate. With a clear focus on boosting... - May 16, 2025 - AQe Digital
GreyLabelFX Launches Turnkey Forex Brokerage Solution with MT5 Grey Label Server
GreylabelFX offers complete MT5 grey label solutions to help you start your own forex brokerage. They provide branded trading servers, easy setup, and full support to grow your forex business. - May 12, 2025 - GreyLabelFX
Water Storage at Risk: Solico GRP Tanks Combat Growing Failures in Traditional Infrastructure
Traditional water tanks are increasingly failing due to corrosion, poor design, and lack of maintenance—posing risks to public health and water security. Solico’s GRP panel tanks offer a modern, durable, and low-maintenance solution, built to withstand harsh conditions and ensure safe, sustainable water storage for the future. - May 09, 2025 - Solico Tanks
Aleksandr Yahodka Unveils Legal Tech Platform for Jurists
Aleksandr Yahodka launches a platform at aleksandryahodka.cloud, offering lawyers tech reviews, case studies, and tips to boost efficiency with AI, automation, and analytics. - April 25, 2025 - Aleksandr Yahodka
RX Global - Airport Show to Feature Advanced Technologies to Enhance Airport Security
The 8th edition of Airport Security Middle East will run alongside the 24th Airport Show from May 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The three-day event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, will focus on the evolving landscape of airport security,... - April 19, 2025 - RX
Solico Tanks Leads in Combating Global Water Crisis with Advanced Storage Solutions to Complement Filtration Technologies
As the global water crisis grows, advanced filtration technologies and reliable storage solutions like Solico Tanks are essential. Filtration systems purify contaminated water, while GRP panel tanks provide secure, long-term storage. Together, they create a comprehensive approach to combat water scarcity, improve public health, and ensure sustainable water management, addressing urgent needs worldwide. - April 14, 2025 - Solico Tanks
Trippido Launches Global Travel Platform for Travelers and Travel Agencies
Trippido has officially launched its online platform, offering a streamlined approach to travel bookings for individual travelers and travel professionals. The platform provides comprehensive services, including activity and event tickets, visa processing, accommodations, transportation, and... - April 10, 2025 - Trippido
Solico Tanks: Pioneering the Future of Water Storage with Advanced GRP Technology
Solico Tanks leads the industry with durable, corrosion-resistant GRP water tanks, including taller, high-capacity designs up to 10 meters. Their carbon fiber-reinforced tanks enhance strength, durability, and efficiency, setting new standards for sustainable and space-saving water storage solutions. - March 17, 2025 - Solico Tanks
RX Global - Airport Show 2025 to Reflect the Pace of Technological Progress at Airports
In March 2000, the IBM Center for the Business of Government noted that airports needed new strategies and technologies to expand their economies, yet few embraced the idea despite global airlines carrying 2.3 billion passengers. Fast forward 25 years, and a survey by Amadeus revealed that 56% of... - February 12, 2025 - RX
A New Era in Custom Printing: Half Price Print Brings Innovation, Quality, and Flexibility to the UAE Market
Whether it’s about delivering branded signages, customising banners and brochures, textile printing, designing flags, or creating custom stamps and seals - they serve in all fields. - February 11, 2025 - Half Price Print
Emirates Fishing Tour Presents Gifts When Booking Yachts for 3+ Hours
Emirates Fishing Tour offers bonuses on yacht bookings of 3 hours or more. The gift includes champagne and fruit (3 hours) or an hour of water scooter rental (5 hours). The promotion is aimed at providing a premium marine vacation with a personalized touch - February 06, 2025 - Emirates Fishing Tour