Illinois: Bloomington-Normal News
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Author Joel Kenneth Bankes’s New Book, "Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless," Documents the Author’s Struggles in Growing Up Without a Father
Recent release “Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless” from Page Publishing author Joel Kenneth Bankes is stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s challenges he endured in growing up without a father, and how he managed to find healing and rise above his circumstances to take back control of his life. - June 12, 2025 - Page Publishing
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility
Elliott Aviation, a premier provider of aviation solutions, has successfully completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings across its network. - March 25, 2025 - Elliott Aviation
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Richard Geshel’s New Book, "Acrion," is a Fascinating and Thrilling Portal Novel Based on a Game That’s Been Passed Down Through the Ages
Recent release “Acrion” from Page Publishing author Richard Geshel is an electrifying fiction novel that introduces Jason Martinson, who is thrust into an unexpected adventure at the unconscious request of his nephew. - November 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Final Book in Time Travel Romance “Time Corrector” Series Released
Award-winning series returns with “The Reset,” a whirlwind of unexpected events. - February 07, 2024 - Bublish
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Welcome to the Best Brains Family Bloomington
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its expansion by announcing its newest location in Bloomington, IL. This will be the first center for the Illinois-based company to be located outside of Illinois. Best Brains was founded in Illinois, with its first two locations opening in Schaumburg and... - April 17, 2023 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Janet Reckard’s New Book, "Square Pegs Can't Fit in Round Holes," Follows a Boy on the Spectrum Who Learns to Fit in Without Having to Completely Change Who He is
Fulton Books author Janet Reckard, LCSW, a retired school social worker who currently runs her own private clinical practice, has completed her most recent book, “Square Pegs Can't Fit in Round Holes (Or can they?)” a charming tale that follows a young boy who seems to have issues... - February 08, 2023 - Fulton Books
Sci-Fi Time Travel Romance Sequel to the Popular Novel, “The Winding,” Set for Release Feb 1
Second installment of the Time Corrector trilogy, entitled, “The Movement,” promises more action, passion, and complex narratives that weave in and out of timelines and defies being pigeonholed into one genre. Can Vincent stop Vandal from destroying everything he cares about and reset time so he can find happiness and love? Fans will have the answers when the book drops on February 1, 2023. - January 31, 2023 - Bublish
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
Fantasy Writer and Scholar Debuts “The Winding,” First in a Trilogy of Time Traveling Sci-Fi Novels Exploring Race, Class, Politics, and the Nature of Love
Time Travel and foreshadowing, love and sacrifice. Those are just some of the fantastical topics that clash against human emotion in Dr. Avi Datta’s mind-bending and thought-provoking science fiction love story, “The Winding.” Vincent Abajian is a scientific genius haunted by the loss of his childhood best friend. Could the love of his life, Emika Amari, be trapped with Vincent’s lost childhood friend inside of her? Vincent will have to risk everything to solve the mystery. - February 03, 2022 - Bublish
New Self Storage Facility Opened in Posen, Illinois
Local real estate development company, Amit Patel of Safe Affordable Storage LLC, partnered with Absolute Storage Management and has opened a new location named Posen Storage in Posen, Illinois. - October 24, 2020 - Absolute Storage Management
AVVO Names Marcus Herbert 2020 Top Rated Lawyer Award
Attorney Marcus Herbert, a partner in the Bankruptcy Advocates law firm, has received the 2020 Top-Rated Lawyer award from Avvo, the leader in legal marketing, connecting attorneys with 23 million consumers monthly. This comes on the heels of Marcus Herbert being recognized with the 2020 Silver... - October 19, 2020 - Bankruptcy Advocates - Attorneys at Law
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Credit Union 1 Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
Credit Union 1 launches the Enrich financial wellness platform to its credit union members, offering them a hyper-personalized interactive educational experience. - August 20, 2020 - iGrad
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate is proud to receive awards for client service, marketing and results. With 2021 marking broker Jerry Grodesky's 30 years in Real Estate, he continues to offer the best knowledge and experience in the industry. - June 12, 2020 - Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches
Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company
HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem
HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies
Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday,... - June 20, 2019 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition
Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet
Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain
100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct
Jewelers Direct Welcomes Orbis International as Charity Partner in Bling for Blindness Benefit Auction
The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will receive a portion of the funds raised from ongoing auction. - October 04, 2018 - Jewelers Direct
Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018
Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with Olivet Nazarene University
PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with Olivet Nazarene University to supply their students with specialized medical apparel. Through this cooperative effort, Olivet Nazarene University has worked closely with PerformanceScrubs.com to... - September 08, 2016 - Performance Healthcare Products
James G. Montagnino Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
James G. Montagnino of St. Charles, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2015 and 2016, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of engineering and consulting. About... - June 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
A New Pocket Knife Built in the USA to Raise Funds for Charities That Assist Veterans
Minuteman/Pro-Tech pocket knife built in the USA to raise funds for charity. - April 24, 2015 - Minuteman
Online Retailer Safer Wholesale Offering Great Sports Related Equipment This Spring
With Spring finally here and after all the snow has melted, what better time to get your hands on the newest ATV and scooter at Safer Wholesale? With over 25,000 items available and many new items coming in this week, there is no better time to browse. - March 30, 2015 - SaferWholesale
Effort to Help Veterans and Provide Work for Americans with Wrist Watches Assembled in the USA
Minuteman Watch Co would like to announce some exciting news about their new crowd-funding effort to raise funds for charity via the sale of watches assembled in the USA. - March 28, 2015 - Minuteman
Angie Cox to be Honored with Special Times Square Appearance
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as a Round Table Member for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. In honor of her accomplishments and professionalism, Ms. Cox’s image will be projected over Times Square, New York, on July 25th, 2014. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Angie Cox Named to Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - July 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Angie Cox
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - June 04, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Dr. Mike DeCubellis Patient Injury Documentation Turns $2,000 Offer Into $100,000 Injury Claim Settlement
Injury claims are often solely based on the treating doctor’s notes, reports and narratives. The objective documentation and therapeutic response to treatment dictates injury claim demands and settlements. Dr. Mike DeCubellis of Main Street Chiropractic supplied patient notes, reports and narratives supporting injury demand of $100,000 which initially had been offered only $2,000. - July 30, 2013 - Main Street Chiropractic and Wellness Center
Kahuna Payment Solutions Releases Real-Time Credit Decision Tool for No Credit Needed Consumers
Kahuna Payment Solutions releases a revolutionary instant credit decision tool to provide retailers across the United States access to instant approvals for their credit-restricted consumers. - April 25, 2013 - Kahuna Payment Solutions
Operation Kidsafe Announces One Million Children Protected Celebration Event in Springfield, IL Oct 20, 2012
Parents can attend this event and at No Charge get a lifetime record of their child's digital fingerprints and a form that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Parents will also get valuable safety tips. Operation Kidsafe uses the latest equipment like the FBI and Secret Service. - October 05, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe
Rose Paving Donates $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center
As part of its corporate community relations program, Rose Paving Company, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL, has donated $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center, a place of help, hope and healing in the Chicago Southland. Alan Rose, CEO, presented the donation on June 23. In attendance from the Center... - June 29, 2011 - Rose Paving Company
CGN & Associates Announces Acquisition of Blackwell Consulting Services
Global firm enhances impact with broader industry reach - April 22, 2011 - CGN & Associates
AmeriQuip Eagle Names Alexander Equipment as Illinois Dealer
AmeriQuip LLC, Houston,TX is proud to announce Alexander Equipment, Chicago, IL as their new Illinois Dealer for the full line of AmeriQuip construction equipment. - January 24, 2011 - AmeriQuip LLC
2011 Payroll Software for QuickBooks Users from Real Business Solutions Updated with 2011 Federal Tax Tables, 2 Percent Social Security Tax Cut and New State Withholding
Payroll Mate payroll software releases new payroll withholding calculator with support for the 2011 tax tables, that were developed as a result of the recently passed Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2010. Payroll Mate helps payroll departments and small businesses using QuickBooks implement the new changes by the IRS due date of January 31, 2011. - January 06, 2011 - Real Business Solutions
Moran Distribution Centers Releases New Customer Interactive Website
The Moran organization, Chicago public warehousing organization is proud to announce the addition of their new customer interactive website located at www.publicwarehousingchicago.com. The new marketing and customer interactive site will allow current Illinois public warehouse customers to access... - December 10, 2010 - Moran Distribution Centers Inc
With New Partners, EZWatch Pro Positioned for Fast Growth
Scott McQuarrie, founder and CEO of EZWatch Pro, announced today that private investment firm Generation3 Capital LLC (“Gen3”) has acquired a majority interest in the company. - December 03, 2010 - EZWatch Pro
Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open.
After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar