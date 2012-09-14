PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday, June... - June 20, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain 100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Jewelers Direct Welcomes Orbis International as Charity Partner in Bling for Blindness Benefit Auction The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will receive a portion of the funds raised from ongoing auction. - October 04, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Kelley's Gourmet Award-Winning Mustard Available in Jewel-Osco Stores Beginning May 2018 Kelley's Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard will be available in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores beginning May 2018. The award-winning gluten-free stone ground mustard will be included in Jewel’s condiment section in all Jewel-Osco grocery stores in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. Jewel-Osco joins other grocery... - April 16, 2018 - HK Foods

Neurogenx 4000PRO Featuring S.E.A. Technology is Discontinued by the Patented Holder and Manufacturer The Synaptic Corporation announces immediate termination of co-branding and distribution relationship with Neurogenx Innovative Neurogenic Solutions dba Neurogenx NerveCenters. - June 27, 2017 - The Synaptic Corporation

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

PerformanceScrubs.com Announces Partnership with Olivet Nazarene University PerformanceScrubs.com, a Performance HealthCare Products company, today announced a partnership with Olivet Nazarene University to supply their students with specialized medical apparel. Through this cooperative effort, Olivet Nazarene University has worked closely with PerformanceScrubs.com to provide... - September 08, 2016 - Performance Healthcare Products

James G. Montagnino Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James G. Montagnino of St. Charles, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2015 and 2016, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of engineering and consulting. About James... - June 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Online Retailer Safer Wholesale Offering Great Sports Related Equipment This Spring With Spring finally here and after all the snow has melted, what better time to get your hands on the newest ATV and scooter at Safer Wholesale? With over 25,000 items available and many new items coming in this week, there is no better time to browse. - March 30, 2015 - SaferWholesale

Effort to Help Veterans and Provide Work for Americans with Wrist Watches Assembled in the USA Minuteman Watch Co would like to announce some exciting news about their new crowd-funding effort to raise funds for charity via the sale of watches assembled in the USA. - March 28, 2015 - Minuteman

Angie Cox to be Honored with Special Times Square Appearance Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as a Round Table Member for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. In honor of her accomplishments and professionalism, Ms. Cox’s image will be projected over Times Square, New York, on July 25th, 2014. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Angie Cox Named to Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - July 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Angie Cox Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - June 04, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Dr. Mike DeCubellis Patient Injury Documentation Turns $2,000 Offer Into $100,000 Injury Claim Settlement Injury claims are often solely based on the treating doctor’s notes, reports and narratives. The objective documentation and therapeutic response to treatment dictates injury claim demands and settlements. Dr. Mike DeCubellis of Main Street Chiropractic supplied patient notes, reports and narratives supporting injury demand of $100,000 which initially had been offered only $2,000. - July 30, 2013 - Main Street Chiropractic and Wellness Center

Kahuna Payment Solutions Releases Real-Time Credit Decision Tool for No Credit Needed Consumers Kahuna Payment Solutions releases a revolutionary instant credit decision tool to provide retailers across the United States access to instant approvals for their credit-restricted consumers. - April 25, 2013 - Kahuna Payment Solutions

Operation Kidsafe Announces One Million Children Protected Celebration Event in Springfield, IL Oct 20, 2012 Parents can attend this event and at No Charge get a lifetime record of their child's digital fingerprints and a form that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Parents will also get valuable safety tips. Operation Kidsafe uses the latest equipment like the FBI and Secret Service. - October 05, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

Rose Paving Donates $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center As part of its corporate community relations program, Rose Paving Company, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL, has donated $5,000 to the Cancer Support Center, a place of help, hope and healing in the Chicago Southland. Alan Rose, CEO, presented the donation on June 23. In attendance from the Center were... - June 29, 2011 - Rose Paving Company

CGN & Associates Announces Acquisition of Blackwell Consulting Services Global firm enhances impact with broader industry reach - April 22, 2011 - CGN & Associates

AmeriQuip Eagle Names Alexander Equipment as Illinois Dealer AmeriQuip LLC, Houston,TX is proud to announce Alexander Equipment, Chicago, IL as their new Illinois Dealer for the full line of AmeriQuip construction equipment. - January 24, 2011 - AmeriQuip LLC

2011 Payroll Software for QuickBooks Users from Real Business Solutions Updated with 2011 Federal Tax Tables, 2 Percent Social Security Tax Cut and New State Withholding Payroll Mate payroll software releases new payroll withholding calculator with support for the 2011 tax tables, that were developed as a result of the recently passed Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2010. Payroll Mate helps payroll departments and small businesses using QuickBooks implement the new changes by the IRS due date of January 31, 2011. - January 06, 2011 - Real Business Solutions

Moran Distribution Centers Releases New Customer Interactive Website The Moran organization, Chicago public warehousing organization is proud to announce the addition of their new customer interactive website located at www.publicwarehousingchicago.com. The new marketing and customer interactive site will allow current Illinois public warehouse customers to access online... - December 10, 2010 - Moran Distribution Centers Inc

With New Partners, EZWatch Pro Positioned for Fast Growth Scott McQuarrie, founder and CEO of EZWatch Pro, announced today that private investment firm Generation3 Capital LLC (“Gen3”) has acquired a majority interest in the company. - December 03, 2010 - EZWatch Pro

Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open. After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar

IAHSS Survey Reveals Healthcare Statistics A new survey of healthcare security executives by the International Association for Healthcare Security & Safety (IAHSS) reveals increases in reported violent crimes in hospitals in 2009 compared to similar crimes reported in a survey five years ago. - August 18, 2010 - International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety

WrenchMints, Inc. Sold in Private Equity Sale WrenchMints, Inc., the Los Angeles based manufacturer of innovative wrench-shaped breath mints, announced today the closing of the sale of 100% of its stock to Anthony Priore, a 30-year marketing veteran, internet and ecommerce leader for an undisclosed amount. Mr. Priore will take over WrenchMints as... - July 02, 2010 - WrenchMints, Inc.

Kaivac Awarded Patent The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent to Kaivac, Inc., for its QuickDraw System. - June 08, 2010 - Enviro-Solutions

Wedding Creativo Photography Celebrates a Milestone Anniversary with Creative Chicago Weddings Contest One creative couple will win a wedding photography package worth over $4700. - May 13, 2010 - Wedding Creativo Photography

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest Among Top 3 Contributors to Children Miracle Network CMN RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest headquartered in Palatine, Il., with offices in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Lake Zurich and Palatine, recently received dual honors from the RE/MAX Northern Illinois real estate network. - May 11, 2010 - RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest

Television and Film Producer Datari Turner Has Another Hit on His Hands The Real McCoy Hits and Sticks - Television and Film Producer, Datari Turner Has Another Hit on His Hands Producer/ Creator and Reality Show Guru, Datari Turner (“I Married a Baller,” “The Ultimate Hustler”) has done it again. The TV One reality series featuring actress, LisaRaye... - April 24, 2010 - Datari Turner

Zorich Joins The BSC Group as Senior Vice President The BSC Group, a commercial real estate financing advisory firm, announced self-storage lending veteran Dave Zorich joined the firm as a senior vice president. Working from San Francisco, Zorich will develop and manage the company’s West Coast storage client base, and also support the debt and... - April 14, 2010 - The BSC Group, LLC

The Providence Effect Documentary Announces Television Premier The television premier of the award-winning documentary, The Providence Effect, will air on local TVOne stations on Sunday, February 28, 2010 at 12PM, EST. It will air at the end of Black History month to recognize the continued struggle of ethnic minorities and poverty-ridden neighborhoods need to overcome their limitations and build their schools from within. - February 16, 2010 - The Providence Movie

Western Dime Novel Tradition Resurrected with New Supernatural Series, 'TheDead Sheriff' Evileye Books signs horror writer, Mark Justice, to multi-book deal, who will produce both prose fiction and graphic novels. The first comics series will debut in April, followed by book one of the prose line in fall 2010. - February 03, 2010 - Evileye Books

Vavoom Pinups Celebrates Another Year Offering Everyday Chicago Women a Unique, Empowering, and Truly Unforgettable Photography Experience Vavoom Pinups provides a unique and timeless experience, which enables women of all ages, shapes and sizes to embrace and celebrate their one-of-a-kind beauty and style. A photo shoot by women and for women that truly allows every lady to feel as beautiful as they are; the emphasis is on personal empowerment; whether it is done for themselves or someone special. - January 29, 2010 - Vavoom Pinups

MyDigitalFamily Releases New Book by Child Psychiatrist Urging Texting Ban While Parenting Who even heard of texting five years ago? Now we have federal and innumerable state bans on texting (and cell phone use) while driving, providing yet another example of how we are a step behind in reacting to the explosive changes wrought by technology in our lives. But the impact of technology on our kids and families has been just as explosive and can be even more destructive than traffic accidents. So how about a texting ban while parenting? A doctor tells why and shows how. - January 27, 2010 - MyDigitalFamily

Evo Exhibits Introduces Unique Magellan Trade Show Displays The Magellan series is a clear cut winner with style awards among trade show in-line displays. Magellan displays are portable hybrids with a curvy appeal to stand out in any convention expo. - January 25, 2010 - Evo Exhibits

Evileye Books Signs Horror and Fantasy Writer John Urbancik to Multi-Book Deal Adding to the string of licensing deals struck in 2009, Evileye Books, announces the signing of horror and fantasy writer, John Urbancik, to a multi-year book deal to develop a new supernatural noir fiction series titled "DarkWalker". The first volume of the series is a novel debuting in May. Under... - January 11, 2010 - Evileye Books

Weddings, Wedding Favors and Decorations - Now It's Easy Online bridal shop makes wedding shopping easier with newly organized navigation for wedding favors, bridal accessories and more. - December 22, 2009 - Favors & Gifts By Donna

Handster Signs Agreement with LG to Provide Smartphone Software for LG Application Store AppStore white label and branded solution company Handster has signed a distribution agreement to provide content for the LG Application Store (http://www.lgapplication.com). Handster will provide content for LG handsets based on Windows Mobile, Google Android, and Java operating systems. The first... - November 26, 2009 - Handster Inc.

Reincarnation Exhibit Recycling Program - Evo Exhibits The Evo Element Reincarnation Exhibit Program is designed to reduce the volume of retired exhibit materials reaching landfills. - November 12, 2009 - Evo Exhibits

BusinessOpportunity.com Commands Google Position #1 in 12 Categories, First-Page Rankings in More Than 50 BusinessOpportunity.com is proud to announce that they've attained the top position on Google and other major search engines using the most commonly used key words in the industry. - November 09, 2009 - BusinessOpportunity.com

Arlington Heights Counseling Practice Expands Hours, Launches New Web Site Psychologist Dr Shannon Doyle is expanding his counseling practice's hours to help provide Arlington Heights and surrounding communities with flexible, focused therapy services for individuals, couples, families, and adolescents. With active, local hospital affiliations, the counseling practice is dedicated to providing focused care and guidance to those dealing with life's challenges. - October 21, 2009 - Shannon Doyle Counseling

NuU Medspa Chicago Announces Loop Location Off of Washington Ave and Wabash in the heart of Chicago, nestles NuU’s second Chicago location. Sharing a medical office with new medical director, Dr. Donald Chatman, MD, NuU is excited to share this new center and the latest in aesthetic and surgical treatments with the public. Norm Valine,... - October 16, 2009 - NuU Unlimited

NuU Medspa Grand Opening Celebration Offers Clients Half-Off Treatments Today, NuU Medspa enjoys the birth of their fifth Chicago land center located off of Wabash and Washington Ave in the loop neighborhood (valet parking is available). To celebrate this event, Nu U is offering 50% off all treatments at every Nu U Center with additional savings going out to all existing Nu U clients. NuU locations in Illinois, Arizona and Florida will be honoring this event. - October 16, 2009 - NuU Unlimited

Credit Card Debt Vexes Consumers But Debt Relief is Possible: Totaldebtrelief.net There is increasing talk these days of the U.S. economy beginning to rebound, however credit card debt is still an issue affecting the lives of millions. Consumer advocate Totaldebtrelief.net offers solutions. - September 30, 2009 - Total Debt Relief