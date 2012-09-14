PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Americana U.K. Artist Trevor Sewell Release Americana Single Natalie Jean and Trevor Sewell are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “No control.” - May 10, 2019 - Natalie Jean

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Casanova Records® Released Royale - Playground (Single) Royale has a brand new Hip Hop release, "Playground" on Casanova Records® for the Fall/Winter. Maryland, Casanova Records® recording artist, Royale®, released his new single, entitled "Playground." The single is produced by Royale from Casanova Records®. Royale is... - September 26, 2018 - Casanova Records

Turns Out Crackheads Can be Redeemed and This Man is Proof Crack. The most terrifying word during the 80s besides Hammer pants. It destroyed families, friends, marriages, churches, pimps, prostitutes, Mayors and Senators and the life of one inner city kid from a middle-class family, Russell Tolson, Jr. In this unflinching memoir, Russell takes readers where no one has ever dared to go before – inside the mind of a crackhead. - October 30, 2017 - Russell Tolson Jr.

Top Business Woman Admits to Being a Victim of Abuse to Help Other Women Terry Smack, owner of Terry’s Tags & Title, is a well respected and successful business woman and philanthropist in Carroll County. But in a new, short documentary she’s releasing, titled, “A Survivor’s Story,” her community will be surprised to learn that she is also... - October 30, 2017 - Terry's Tag & Title

OPS Tech Alliance Awarded Prime Contract Supporting Department of Defense Ops Tech Alliance, LLC (OTA) announced that the company was successfully awarded a prime contract providing professional services to support the Department of Defense (DoD). - October 02, 2017 - Ops Tech Alliance, LLC

Unimarket Appoints Darren Blakely as President, Unimarket North America Unimarket, a leading provider of eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced today that Darren Blakely, a proven entrepreneur with a successful record of developing businesses within the software-as-a-service and fintech sectors, has joined Unimarket as President of its North American operations. Blakely... - April 10, 2017 - Unimarket

Long-Awaited Release of Fourth Book in Kaye Giuliani's Best-Selling "Corn Maze" Series The holidays are here again, and the gifts of choice for many discerning parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will be anything that sparks the imagination and enlarges the mind. Now, just in time to fill the needs of readers of all ages, the author of “The Corn Maze” series, Kaye Giuliani,... - November 30, 2016 - Brigand Books

Dr. Stephanie Offers Tips on How to "Spring Clean" Your Relationship Toss out those dirty habits and refresh your relationship! Dr. Stephanie Weiland Knarr, Ph.D., a nationally recognized psychotherapist and couples therapist, offers free Relationship Advice on The Relationship Repair Shop Radio Show, a weekly radio broadcast with the BBM Global Network. She invites listeners... - April 25, 2016 - BBM global Network

Everest Companies File Lawsuit Against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk Everest Companies File Lawsuit against Kirk Financial Group, Kirk Investment Advisors, and Christopher Kirk for alleged Lanham Act Violations, Misappropriation of Trade Secrets, Trademark Infringement, Invasion of Privacy, and Tortious Interference with Contract. - October 20, 2015 - Everest Companies

Western Maryland Health System to Host Live Webinar on Value-Based Care Delivery Western Maryland Health System is hosting an hour-long webinar as part of a partnership with an entrepreneur team of MBA students from University of Maryland's Smith School of Business. - April 30, 2015 - Western Maryland Health System

Noble Digital Awards Cornerstone Communications, LTD of Rockville, Maryland North American Agency Contract Cornerstone Communications, LTD of Rockville, Maryland Selected by Noble Digital Because of Extensive Technology and Business-to-Business Expertise. - March 10, 2015 - Cornerstone Communications, LTD

Longman & Van Grack Attorney Adam Van Grack Selected as Chair of U.S. Olympic Center of Excellence Adam Van Grack, one of Longman & Van Grack's Sports and Recreation Law attorneys, has been named Chair of the Potomac Whitewater Racing Center (PWRC), the largest U.S. Olympic Center of Excellence for canoe and kayak racing. Funded with private donations as nonprofit entities, U.S. Olympic Centers... - February 23, 2015 - Longman & Van Grack, LLC

WeInterpret.net Has Been Awarded the Interpreting Services Contract for Frederick County Government Maryland Interpreting Services dba: WeInterpret.net has been awarded the Interpreting Services contract for Frederick County Government. This contract establishes an exclusive partnership between WeInterpret.net and Frederick County Government for all sign language interpreting needs within county government. - November 19, 2014 - WeInterpret.net

Clubhouse International Presents First-Ever USA National Clubhouse Conference Clubhouse International, a non-profit organization coordinating a global network of Clubhouse Communities for people living with mental illness, today opened the very first USA National Clubhouse Conference, which is being held on Nov. 12-14, 2014 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Over 260 participants from approximately 100 Clubhouses from across America are expected to attend the conference, which focuses on how to create a national voice for the Clubhouse model of recovery from mental illness. - November 12, 2014 - Clubhouse International

ACET Achieves ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 20000:2011 Certification On May 19, 2014 the QAS International certifying body for the International Organization for Standards (ISO) certified ACET for compliance with ISO 20000:2011 for IT Service Management and issued the registration certification document. This achievement follows the certification of ACET on December 13,... - May 31, 2014 - Adams Communication & Engineering Technology, Inc.

March Madness: Bankruptcy Brackets Match Bankrupt Celebrities to Crown Champion Debtor March Madness: Bankruptcy Brackets Match Bankrupt Celebrities such as Bernie Madoff, Thomas Jefferson, Teresa Giudice, Tom Petty, Michael Vick and others in an effort to find the greatest celebrity debtor. - March 18, 2014 - Drescher & Associates

ChirpE Scavenger Hunt Engages Thousands of People on Leading Social Media During and After IAEE's Expo! Expo! 2013 a2z, Inc. - the leading event management and marketing software in North America - has released an infographic to highlight the results from the super-engaging ChirpE Scavenger Hunt at Expo! Expo! 2013. Hundreds of attendees visited the ChirpE-powered photo booths in partner locations during the event,... - February 27, 2014 - a2z, Inc.

Federal Labs, Agencies and Industry Set to Converge in Rockville as 2014 Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer National Meeting Registration Opens Registration is now open for the 2014 FLC National Meeting. This year's FLC National Meeting will take place from April 21 -23, 2014 at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel. Over the course of three days, hundreds of technology transfer professionals, scientists, and other federal and industry members of the FLC community will partake in various education and training courses, an industry day, and panel discussions all designed to advance their tech transfer knowledge and skills. - January 22, 2014 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

FoodQuestTQ Releases Food Fraudster Today, 1 October 2013, FoodQuestTQ is proud to announce the release of Food Fraudster to the food industry. Food Fraudster is a powerful way to cut losses arising from food fraud across major food commodities. Food Fraudster is the only science and risk-based tool of its kind that recognizes both the role of the criminal enterprise and the petty scheister as the two criminal elements responsible for food fraud. - October 01, 2013 - FoodQuestTQ

Dr. Abdul Kalam's Lead India 2020 Expands Globally, US Chapter Unveiled an Innovative Model to Engage 25 Million NRIs to Transform India as a Developed Nation by 2020 In a private ceremony in Rockville, Maryland, Lead India 2020 Chapter Executive Team along with a group of vibrant young students and supporters of Li2020 Foundation met with Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the former president of India and Chief Mentor of Lead India 2020 and seek guidance on expanding the Lead India 2020 activities globally - May 31, 2013 - Lead India 2020 Foundation USA

Matt Smith, Senior Cloud and Microsoft Office 365 Architect, Joins Planet Technologies Planet Technologies, a leading Microsoft consulting and services company headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, announced today that Matt Smith has joined the company as Cloud Architect. Smith will be providing expertise to Planet’s state and local government customers around cloud architecture... - December 08, 2012 - Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies Promotes Christopher “Rocky” Campione to Vice President of Federal Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft consulting and services company to the US public sector, announced today that Christopher “Rocky” Campione has been promoted to Vice President of its Federal Division. In his new role, Mr. Campione will lead Planet’s award winning Federal team... - October 30, 2012 - Planet Technologies

Inflectra Releases KronoDesk That Takes Your Customer Support to the Next Level Inflectra is proud to announce the final release of KronoDesk, their customer support and help desk ticketing system. After several months of successful beta-testing, the final release has many additional features, including the ability to create and update help desk tickets from customer emails. - October 25, 2012 - Inflectra Corporation

The Fashion World Media, www.thefashionworldmedia.com Announces the Launching of a Fashion Social Media Platform for Community Cultural Interest The launching of The Fashion World Media is important for the fashion industry because it brings to light positive public declaration of fashion brands, styles, trends, and awareness. Fashion isn't defined solely by clothing choices, but it is also conveyed through the way we carry ourselves, our personalities and our views of the world. Fashion comprises of a prevailing style, custom, dress, or behavior and this platform is an environmental tool for impacting community cultural interest. - September 22, 2012 - The Fashion World Media

i-lighting™ Expands National Customer Base & Doubles Sales for Second Consecutive Year New LED Lighting Systems Provide Cost-effective, Reliable and Simple-to-Install Alternatives for Increasing Exterior Home & Interior Stair Safety & Visibility - June 06, 2012 - iLighting

C E Morse Wins Photographic Resource Center Exposure 2012 Award B U Photographic Resource Center selects C E Morse for Staff Pick Award - April 14, 2012 - C E Morse Fine Art Photography

Krysztoforski Confirms He’ll Seek House Seat Joseph T. Krysztoforski confirmed what his supporters anticipated, he will to take advantage of the inroads made in 2010 and seek the republican nomination for House of Representatives for Maryland's 6th Congressional District. The Constitutional Republican made his formal announcement on Tuesday, March... - March 17, 2011 - JTK for Congress

Planet Technologies Launches GovCloud - a New Cloud Practice Designed Specifically to Assist Government Agencies with Cloud Based Solutions Planet Technologies launches new government cloud practice “GovCloud” which leverages state of the art cloud technologies, expert cloud migration services, and cloud based solutions designed specifically for government. - December 02, 2010 - Planet Technologies

Spira RemoteLaunch Released for Test Automation Management Inflectra Corporation today announced that it has released Spira RemoteLaunch™ for SpiraTest / SpiraTeam v3.0 that enables the enterprise management, scheduling and launching of automated test scripts. - November 11, 2010 - Inflectra Corporation

Bayshore Home Health Launches Bridging the Gap One-on-One on First National Seniors Day Bayshore Home Health, Canada’s largest provider of home and community health care services, is inviting elected officials to meet with local seniors for a cordial, thought-sharing series of lunches across its network of 50-plus branches. The initiative, called Bridging the Gap One-on-One coincides... - September 22, 2010 - Bayshore Home Health

Conservative Congress Endorses Krysztoforski Conservative Congress (conservativecongress.com) endorses Joseph Krysztoforski's candidacy for the US House of Representatives, Maryalnd 6th District, over that of 19 year Republican incumbent, Roscoe Bartlett. - July 25, 2010 - JTK for Congress

Fitness Perfection, LLC Signs Up with Team Beachbody to Maximize Personal Trainer Potential Income Team Beachbody offers personal trainers a dynamic business opportunity designed to help people get fit while creating a lucrative stream of residual income. Through accountability and a unique support system, Team Beachbody Coaches help people take charge of their health and transform their bodies and their lives. - June 13, 2010 - Fitness Perfection, LLC

Over 60 DIY Couple Google to Find and Build Stone Deck from DexSystems with a Strong Finish In a bedroom community between Washington D.C. and Baltimore, a 60 plus year old couple tackles the physical challenges of constructing a stone deck rewarding when Google search finds DexSystems™ new stone decking technology. - June 11, 2010 - DexSystems Inc.

Krysztoforski Announces Voter Outreach Program Taking advantage of multiple media venues, Joseph Krysztoforski, Candidate for House of Representatives from Maryland's 6th Congressional District unveils his Voter Outreach Program. - April 27, 2010 - JTK for Congress

Bob Sisson Has Become a Certified Senior Home Safety Inspector Bob Sisson, owner of Inspections by Bob, LLC, in Gaithersburg, MD, has just completed the approval process to become a Certified Senior Home Safety Inspector. Upon fulfilling the requirements, he has been named a provider for the Senior Home Safety Network (SHSN). This is a national network of inspectors... - January 25, 2010 - Inspections by Bob

Inspections by Bob Earns Coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award Inspections by Bob, LLC, of Gaithersburg, MD, has been awarded the prestigious 2009 Angie’s List Super Service Award. - January 04, 2010 - Inspections by Bob

Publish America Announces the Release of the Southern Gothic Novel "One Tin Soldier" by Phil Knight This story is about a time in America that many of the generation that lived through it would as soon forget. It is unfortunate that if we as a society are not aware of our past, we are doomed to repeat that past over and over again. Many of the political and social views portrayed by the characters are based on the views of real people that lived in that era, not just in Alabama. The story just happens to be in a mythical county in Alabama. The story could have been anywhere in America. - November 30, 2009 - Phil Knight

Freelance Writer Publishes Cookbook Renee O’Farrell, a local freelance writer recently published ‘The Orangery Cookbook.’ Now available on Lulu.com and coming soon to Amazon.com, ‘The Orangery Cookbook’ is a collection of favorite recipes gathered throughout O’Farrell’s travels, both domestically and abroad. Every one tried and true, this collection of over 600 recipes has something for any taste and every occasion. - November 12, 2009 - Renee O'Farrell, DBA O'Farrell Consulting

Go2Group Offers Atlassian Customers Roadmap to JIRA 4 '6 Hours to JIRA 4' Offer Provides Customized, Documented Recommendations - November 03, 2009 - Go2Group, Inc.

The Famous Boston Whitehall Rowing Boat Returns The Whitehall Spirit® line of classic rowing and sailing boats make their east coast debut at the US Sailboat show October 8 – 12. The Whitehall Spirit® design is based on the famous Boston Whitehall from the 1800’s. The original Whitehall’s were the ultimate rowing boat used for commercial transport, pleasure boating and also racing all along the eastern seaboard. - October 04, 2009 - Whitehall Rowing and Sail

ComputerTraining.edu Achieves Accreditation for All Campuses ComputerTraining.com, one of the nation's leaders in Microsoft certification training for Information Technology careers, is now ComputerTraining.edu. Why the change? .EDU is the sponsored top-level domain for educational institutions. Starting in 2001, it was officially restricted to accredited post... - September 05, 2009 - ComputerTraining.edu

Bridge Communication Gap Between and Among the Generations with Poetry Maryland author, Jessica Laguerre, has written a rhyming poetry book covering such topics as: romance, relationship woes, child-rearing, work-place issues and many others. The title of the book is Plain as Sand. - July 20, 2009 - Penaura Publishing Company

Planet Technologies Names Department of Energy’s Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for National Security as Director of Business Solutions Planet Technologies, an award-winning technology consulting firm headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, announced today that Christopher “Rocky” Campione joined the company as their Director of Business Solutions. In this role, Campione will be leveraging his vast experience in cyber security,... - February 10, 2009 - Planet Technologies

Give God the Glory! Study Guide Now Available in Three Versions - Writing for the Lord Ministries Releases New Study Guide Internationally in Print and Ebook Formats The Give God the Glory! nine-book series by multiple-award winning and best-selling Christian author, Kevin Wayne Johnson, continues to expand around the world. Johnson enthusiastically embraces God’s Word, not only for his life, but presents it in such a way that it is easy to grasp, encouraging his readers to apply the principles therein for a more victorious Christian life. - October 31, 2008 - Writing for the Lord Ministries

HuntOnly.com Announces New Hunting Widgets and Kinetic Energy Calculator Features HuntOnly.com has developed 2 New Widgets for use on your website, myspace, camospace, or any other networking site. If you enjoy seeing monster bucks caught on trail camera’s you need to check these out. These are great tools with valuable features, your friends and visitors are sure to enjoy. HuntOnly.com has also developed a Kinetic Energy Calculator. This can be used to quickly and accurately calculate the kinetic energy of your archery or firearm equipment. - September 22, 2008 - HuntOnly.com

Genomic Nanosystems Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Sequenom for the Right to Use Digital PCR in Prenatal Testing and Mass Spectrometry Genomic Nanosystems, LLC, today announced that it has granted an exclusive license to Sequenom, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQNM) for the right to use Digital PCR in noninvasive prenatal research and diagnostics on a technology, platform and sample independent basis, and has granted the exclusive right to use digital... - September 22, 2008 - Genomic Nanosystems