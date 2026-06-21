The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) will now be able to serve more adoptive, kinship and foster families throughout the state of Maryland, the District of Columbia and portions of Northern Virginia through tele-mental health services. Thanks to a grant awarded by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, C.A.S.E. will expand tele-mental health services and remove geographic and financial barriers, allowing more adoptive families access to therapy. - February 25, 2020 - Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)