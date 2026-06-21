Maryland: Cumberland News
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
American College Health Association Contributes to Legislation Ensuring Continuity of Mental Health Care for Students
The American College Health Association (ACHA) has officially endorsed the College Students Continuation of Mental Health Care Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. Mike Flood, addresses a major obstacle in student mental health care by allowing providers to continue treating students across state lines via telehealth. This measure is intended to prevent the disruption of mental health care for students who leave campus for breaks or other reasons. - September 23, 2025 - ACHA
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Author Charleen Walker’s New Book "Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island" is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl’s Courage and Positivity Following a Difficult Loss
Recent release “Wendy Lu's Great Adventure to Pineapple Island” from Page Publishing author Charleen Walker is a stirring tale that centers around Wendy Lu, a young girl who sadly loses her parents during a big storm that hits their home in Hawaii. Despite her sadness, Wendy is encouraged by her grandparents to think positively and continue chasing after her dreams. - April 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Rebecca Mann’s Newly Released "The Warrior and the Magical Stones" is a Captivating Allegory Introducing Children to the Concept of Salvation
“The Warrior and the Magical Stones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Mann is a beautifully crafted tale that uses child-friendly symbolism to help young readers understand faith, redemption, and the power of belief in Jesus. - April 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author J. Richard Baran’s New Book, "One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ," Explores the Foundational Truths of Salvation Through Jesus Christ
Recent release “One Lost Sheep: Opening Your Heart to Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author J. Richard Baran is a powerful guide designed to help those who have become separated from God in understanding the basic tenets of Christianity. Through this work, Baran invites readers to open themselves up to Christ and his teachings so that they may embark on the road to salvation. - March 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
David Steele’s New Book, "Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War," is a Fascinating True Story That Centers Around a Signal Corps Photography Unit During WWII
Fulton Books author David Steele, a life-long researcher of World War II history, has completed his most recent book, “Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War”: an inspiring, up-close, and personal story of a Signal Corps photography unit that worked to document the European theatre of... - March 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
X-energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes X-energy, a nuclear reactor and fuel design engineering company, as a Founding Member. - February 24, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
MP Relavistic Unveils "Advanced Quantum Algorithm Generator” (AQAG) AI Model to Revolutionize Quantum Computing
MP Relavistic's AQAG AI model automates quantum algorithm design, accelerating discovery and unlocking quantum computing's potential. Trained on vast datasets, AQAG generates novel algorithms, potentially leading to breakthroughs in medicine, materials science, and AI. This tool empowers researchers and democratizes access to quantum computing. - January 21, 2025 - MP Relavistic
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Apostle Samuel Fatoki’s Newly Released “The Power to Overcome Depression” is a Transformative and Empowering Guide
“The Power to Overcome Depression” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Samuel Fatoki is a comprehensive and insightful exploration of the causes and solutions for depression, highlighting both emotional and communal strategies for overcoming this pervasive issue. - September 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Williams Asset Management Named Winner of the 2024 Baltimore Sun’s Best of Baltimore Award for the Second Year in a Row
Williams Asset Management is proud to announce that it has been named the 2024 Baltimore Sun’s Best of Baltimore Award winner. This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Williams Asset Management has received this honor, solidifying its position as a leading financial services... - August 19, 2024 - Williams Asset Management
Author Ruth Leedy Carr’s New Book, "Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds," is a Thorough Exploration Surrounding the Truth Behind the Hollow Mars and Hollow Earth Theories
Recent release “Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds” from Page Publishing author Ruth Leedy Carr challenges conventional wisdom about Mars and Earth's polar regions, revealing hidden truths about hollow planets and covert scientific disclosures. With decades of research, Carr sheds light on mysterious polar phenomena, posing questions about planetary stability and potential cataclysmic shifts. - August 13, 2024 - Page Publishing
ROME Technologies integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem
ROME Technologies has announced an integration with Tekion to enhance connectivity and data sharing within the automotive industry. This partnership enables real-time, seamless integration between ROME's body shop management systems and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), eliminating redundant data entry and improving operational efficiency for dealers. James Rome, President of ROME Technologies, highlights the importance of this single-point-of-entry solution. - August 12, 2024 - ROME Technologies
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Ben Timson’s New Book, “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village,” Presents Personal Memories and Historical Accounts of Cedar Grove’s Legacy
Recent release “Summers at Cedar Grove: The Rise and Fall of an Ozark Village” from Page Publishing author Ben Timson delves into the forgotten history of a once-thriving Ozark village, from its origins as Riverside to its transformation into Cedar Grove during the timber boom, exploring the community's rise, decline, and the lasting impact on the Missouri Ozarks. - July 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Williams Asset Management Unveils a Dynamic Rebrand, Including a New Logo, Color Palette, and Website
Williams Asset Management, a leading investment firm in Columbia, Maryland, is proud to announce the launch of its rebranding initiative. This significant initiative marks a step forward for the company and includes the introduction of a new logo, a fresh color palette, and a redesigned website,... - June 28, 2024 - Williams Asset Management
Author Craig Silver’s New Book, "Princess Emilie's Reflection," Follows a Princess Who Learns to Stop Focusing on Her Looks Thanks to an Evil Witch’s Curse
Recent release “Princess Emilie's Reflection” from Covenant Books author Craig Silver is a heartwarming tale that centers around princess Emilie, who awakens one morning to discover that her reflection has changed into an ugly appearance, but quickly learns an important lesson that someone’s looks are the most important thing about them. - April 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Arlene R. Hale Featured as a VIP in the Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Arlene R. Hale of Montgomery Village, Maryland, will be featured in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of accounting. About Arlene R. Hale Arlene R. Hale is the... - March 15, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Maryland's First Black Film Festival Launched
KA ZARR Entertainment, an award-winning film production company, announced today the launch of the Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF), the first film festival in Maryland dedicated exclusively to showcasing films that highlight the Black experience. The festival will be held March 4, 2024 in Greenbelt, MD. - October 01, 2023 - KA ZARR Entertainment
Lucielle Urgent Care Expands Telemedicine Services to Reach More Patients
Lucielle Urgent Care, a Maryland corporation, has decided to expand telemedicine services in order to reach more patients in Towson, Maryland. - August 02, 2023 - Lucielle Urgent Care
AARP Awards Grants to Six Maryland Organizations as Part of Its Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable
AARP Maryland announced six organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. - June 29, 2023 - AARP Maryland
Maryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse During PROTECT Week 2023
AARP Maryland, the Maryland Attorney General, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland Department of Aging, Maryland Department of Human Services, Office of Financial Regulation in the Maryland Department of Labor, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office — along with a coalition of federal, local... - June 13, 2023 - AARP Maryland
Ocean View Primary Care Wins Hearts in Delmarva
Ocean View Primary Care provides services such as adult primary care, pediatrics, preventative care, immunization, nutrition counseling and laboratory testing. In collaboration with Cardiac Medical Services, Inc. it also utilizes the latest advancements in cardiac technology to evaluate and assess a patient's cardiac health. The open-access practice model allows for same-day appointments for acute and same-day after-hours calls for all types of care. - February 08, 2023 - Cardiac Medical Services, Inc.
Barkwow Just Released New Design Alpaca Plush Toy for Pet Lovers
Barkwow Inc. introduces the Barkwow Alpaca Plush Dog/Cat Toy, a fun and cuddly toy that offers crinkling ears, squeaky neck, and ringing bells for pets to relieve boredom and anxiety. The company donates all proceeds to organizations fighting domestic violence and is committed to providing high-quality and safe toys for pets while making a positive impact on society. The toy is made from soft and comfortable materials, and is safe for pets to play with. - February 03, 2023 - Barkwow Inc.
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
Experienced Gynecologic Oncologist Albert J. Steren, MD, FACOG, Joins Maryland Oncology Hematology
An accomplished and respected Dr. Steren is a surgeon with over 30 years of experience in gynecology and gynecologic oncology, joins the Rockville division of Maryland Oncology Hematology. - August 01, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
George Sotos, MD Named Practice President of Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has elected George Sotos, MD as the new practice President. Dr. Sotos succeeds Dr. Joseph Haggerty as of June 1 and will serve a three-year term. Dr. Sotos practices... - July 06, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
Kahoa Invests in Alternate Financing Company VUE Corp.
Kahoa has invested in VUE Corp., the alternative finance solution for the wedding event industry. This VUE Corp. series A round is led by Kahoa, whose goal is to invest in Silicon Slopes technology innovation. Financial terms are undisclosed. Kahoa will become a full investor in VUE Corp. and will... - April 13, 2022 - SolutionStream
Experienced Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Harminder Sethi, MD joins Maryland Oncology Hematology
Dr. Sethi has over 18 years of experience, specializing in targeted and biological therapy. - March 29, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology Adds Experienced Gynecologic Surgical Oncologist James Barter, MD, FACOG to White Oak Cancer Center
Dr. Barter is an accomplished surgeon and clinical researcher who will provide state-of-the-art treatments and minimally invasive surgical options to patients in the region. - March 15, 2022 - Maryland Oncology Hematology
Montgomery County State’s Attorney Candidate Perry Paylor on Pace with Long-Time Incumbent Leads in the Number of Individual Donors
Montgomery County, MD State’s Attorney Candidate Perry Paylor filed his first financial report on Wednesday - having the most individual contributors and having raised the most total amount of money compared to any of the individual challenger candidates. Paylor reported $170,000 in campaign... - January 25, 2022 - Friends of Perry Paylor
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.™) Receives Contract from the Maryland Department of Human Services to Provide Free Services to Post-Adoptive Families
Through this new contract from the Maryland Department of Human Services, the Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) is offering free individual and family therapy, support groups, webinars and other educational opportunities to post-adoptive families throughout the state of Maryland. - September 14, 2021 - Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)
Gary Williams of Williams Asset Management Honored in Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List 2021
Williams Asset Management announces that its President and Founder, Gary Williams, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF® has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021. - March 04, 2021 - Williams Asset Management
The Teneo Group Earns Five Star Status
Focusing on Cyber Security to Protect Companies and Their Customers - February 01, 2021 - The Teneo Group
Alexiacare Corporation Builds and Gives Away New Virtual Visit EMR/EHR Tool to Doctors Offices Facing COVID-19 Crisis
Alexiacare Corporation, a Maryland EMR/EHR vendor, is building and giving away AlexiaHTC Telemed, a new virtual visit tool that has been integrated into its flagship EMR/EHR product: AlexiaHTC. Doctor offices, which have been closed because of fear of COVID-19, can now schedule virtual appointments for its patients. - July 07, 2020 - Alexiacare Corporation
A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC Named a 2020 Forbes Small Giants Finalist
For the first time in Company History, Administrative/Process Management Company A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC has been named a Forbes Small Giants finalist. - April 20, 2020 - A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC
Center for Adoption Support and Education Receives Grant from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to Expand Regional Tele-mental Health Services
The Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.) will now be able to serve more adoptive, kinship and foster families throughout the state of Maryland, the District of Columbia and portions of Northern Virginia through tele-mental health services. Thanks to a grant awarded by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, C.A.S.E. will expand tele-mental health services and remove geographic and financial barriers, allowing more adoptive families access to therapy. - February 25, 2020 - Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)
Gary Williams of Williams Asset Management Named in Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2020
President and Founder of Williams Asset Management, Gary Williams, has been named as one of Maryland's "Best-in-State" Wealth Advisors by Forbes’ for 2020. - January 26, 2020 - Williams Asset Management
M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Versatile Award Winning Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean and Award Winning Americana U.K. Artist Trevor Sewell Release Americana Single
Natalie Jean and Trevor Sewell are excited to announce the release of their upcoming single, “No control.” - May 10, 2019 - Natalie Jean