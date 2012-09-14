PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with Azamba Consulting Group TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce formal partnership with Azamba Consulting Group, North America’s premiere Sage CRM consulting organization. - September 01, 2019 - TimeLinx Software

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

TimeLinx Announces Next-Generation, Fully Interoperable Mobile Platform TimeLinx is pleased to announce a device and platform agnostic mobile application that includes off-line capabilities. The application is the next major technology advancement for TimeLinx extending the features of CRM and ERP solutions to project and field service teams. - April 23, 2019 - TimeLinx Software

$12,500 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 8-Year-Old Boy in Lawrence, MA Max, an 8-year old boy living in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has received a very generous $12,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” to assist him and help better communicate his needs. SDWR, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located... - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

TimeLinx Expands Its Vineyardsoft/KnowledgeSync Technology Partnership TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, today announced it is expanding its technology partnership with Vineyardsoft Corporation, the publishers of KnowledgeSync. KnowledgeSync is an industry-standard alerting and workflow engine. It already powers the TimeLinx... - March 04, 2019 - TimeLinx Software

TimeLinx Accepted Into Infor’s Micro-Vertical Product Program Infor Program provides TimeLinx with access to their 700+ member partner network and 70,000 clients. - January 28, 2019 - TimeLinx Software

StarWind is Included in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Its Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions StarWind was named a Niche Player by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. StarWind believes this recognition to be a result of putting a lot of effort into developing flexible and high-performance hyperconverged solutions... - January 11, 2019 - StarWind

Leonard D. Delorey Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Leonard D. DeLorey of Mashpee, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Leonard D. DeLorey Leonard “Bud” DeLorey has 40 years... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Haverhill Veterans Book to be Released E. Philip Brown, author of "Greeks of the Merrimack Valley" and owner of Boosters Zone, is helping Veterans groups in Haverhill raise funds to help local Veterans in need. The book is scheduled to be released Friday July 13, 2018. - July 11, 2018 - Boosters Zone

MinoxiMed Launches New Website for Africa MinoxiMed LLC expand their business in Africa so they launched a new website for African orders. As a beginning, MinoxiMed hair care product will be available in Kenya, and soon it will be spread in other African countries. MinoxiMed is a hair care product for men, intended to increase hair growth all... - June 12, 2018 - MinoxiMed LLC

MinoxiMed LLC Launches Anti Hair Loss Product for Male Male hair loss, or alopecia as medicians call it, usually does not signal a medical problem. And usually it doesn't harm one's health. But it does cause men worry about how it affects their look. Scientifically speaking, аlopecia is a hair-loss condition which usually affects the scalp. It can... - January 18, 2018 - MinoxiMed LLC

Get Software-Defined Storage, True ProActive Support and Hybrid Cloud in a Single Solution – StarWind Virtual SAN StarWind Virtual SAN is a complete Software-Defined Storage solution delivering high-performing and fault-tolerant storage for VMs and applications. It eliminates the need for physical shared storage by “mirroring” internal hard disks and flash between the servers. What is more, the solution significantly reduces both CAPEX and OPEX since it works on commercial off-the-shelf components. Therefore, StarWind Virtual SAN has become the first full-fledged SDS solution suitable for both SMB and ROBO. - January 18, 2018 - StarWind

Packaging Partners Opens Two Facilities in the Dominican Republic Packaging Partners, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, expands again. - September 01, 2017 - Packaging Partners, LLC

StarWind Presents an Infinitely Scalable and Ultimately Resilient Storage Solution for Enterprise - StarWind Fractal SAN The solution provides an unprecedented petabyte-level scalability being based on the industry-proven Ceph cluster as a storage back-end. Reduces scaling and operational expenses with 10x lower infrastructure, cooling, and power costs through the extensive use of low-power ARM hardware. The system ensures an uncompromised resiliency to multiple simultaneous component failures by utilizing erasure coding and automatic data rebalancing technologies. - August 29, 2017 - StarWind

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

Millennium Equity Finance Corporation Acquires Sun Capsule Private financing group acquires manufacturer of Sun Capsule Indoor Tanning Booths and its finance program, the “Flex Lease Plan.” - August 11, 2017 - Millennium Equity Finance Corporation

ECM Awarded Official Approved Supplier Certificate of Measurement and Programming Services from Rolls-Royce Corporation ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (East Coast Metrology, LLC) has officially been awarded approved supplier status for Rolls-Royce Corporation. The Certificate Scope of Approval includes: Rolls-Royce Corporation Sub-Tier, Component Measurement, and CMM Programming Supplier categories. This award confirms... - February 14, 2017 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions

Max Kartsev Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Max Kartsev of Andover, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of information technology. About Max Kartsev Mr. Kartsev is the Senior... - December 28, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lab Rat Gifts Expands Into Three New Locations in New Hampshire Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts

Made in Lowell Powers Craft Beer Walk with Veloxity Attendees of 2015 Craft Beer Walk Able to Charge Mobile Devices via Veloxity Kiosks - November 13, 2015 - Made In Lowell

Commonwealth Motors 20 Years of Sales, Community Service in Lawrence MA People told Charlie Daher he was crazy when he bought an eight-acre Chevrolet and Nissan dealership in Lawrence in 1991, just after the financial climate forced its closure. Today, that dealership, Commonwealth Motors, has gone from eight to thirty acres and from two to five brands. Commonwealth has... - October 24, 2014 - Commonwealth Motors

RMON Networks, Inc. Recognized in CRN Next-Gen 250 RMON Networks, Inc a New Hampshire based IT Service Provider, announced today it has been named to the 2014 CRN Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology solution providers who have adapted their businesses in unique ways to meet market demands for emerging technologies such as unified communications, managed services, virtualization, and cloud computing. - August 22, 2014 - RMON Networks, Inc.

Lawrence History Live at Bread and Roses Festival Within the Festival, Lawrence History Live, the speakers' tent, invites visitors to hear speakers present their insights on labor and the city past and present. People attending the Festival can ask questions and join in for a lively conversation. - August 19, 2013 - Bread and Roses Heritage Committee

New Dental Office in Tewksbury Dr. Svetlana Gomer, a proud graduate of Boston University, now opened her own dental practice in Tewksbury MGS Tewksbury Dental that provides her clients with the highest quality care available including outstanding service and top-notch technology. Dr Gomer is widely recognized for her exceptional... - February 04, 2013 - MGS Tewksbury dental

Bread and Roses Heritage Committee Releases New Festival Video Release of the official video capturing the 2012 Bread and Roses Heritage Festival on Labor Day on the Lawrence Common. - November 03, 2012 - Bread and Roses Heritage Committee

Global Service Providers Headline Attending Companies at SIP Forum’s SIPNOC US 2012 Technical leadership and engineering staff from leading North American MSOs and worldwide carrier community amongst key participants at service provider educational conference hosted by the SIP Forum next week in Herndon, VA, June 25-27, 2012. - June 20, 2012 - SIP Forum

SIP Forum Names Spencer Dawkins Technical Director The SIP Forum announced today the selection of Spencer Dawkins as its new Technical Director. A longtime member of the SIP Forum and major contributor to Forum work, Dawkins brings to this role about a decade of leadership experience helping to advance SIP and SIP-related technologies within industry... - May 08, 2012 - SIP Forum

An Exhibit of The History of Maine Labor Mural Exhibit: The History of Maine Labor Mural - Shows the famous labor mural by artist Judy Taylor that was removed from the Maine Department of Labor by Governor Paul LePage. A vivid testimony to the debate on where art and politics meet. April 22 to May 6, 2012. Opening Reception: Sunday, April 22, 2:00 PM. Panel discussion with union officials, artists, and academics on Saturday, April 28, 1:30-2:45 PM. - March 30, 2012 - Lawrence History Center

Bread and Roses Centennial Events in Lawrence, MA 2012 is the year of celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Bread and Roses Lawrence Textile Workers' Strike. In January, the Bread and Roses Centennial Committee introduces an exciting calendar of events, from an opening ceremony to a historical exhibit to a major musical weekend. - January 03, 2012 - Bread and Roses Heritage Committee

Mosaic Technology Expands Storage Solutions with Dell Mosaic Now Reselling New Dell Equallogic Storage Arrays Mosaic Technology, a leading expert in virtualization and data storage technology, today announced the availability of the new Dell EqualLogic PS Series arrays that are designed to provide up to 60 percent performance improvement on typical workloads over previous generation arrays in a smaller physical... - September 22, 2011 - Mosaic Technology

Centrifan™ PE Personal Evaporator Uses Vacuum-Free, Closed System Drying to Contain Radioactive Compounds - to be Introduced at Pittcon 2011 The Centrifan PE Personal Evaporator for sample safe drying of radioactive compounds will be introduced at Pittcon 2011 in Sorbent Technologies Pittcon Booth#3426 - March 02, 2011 - Modular SFC

MyMediaInfo Launches Research & Consulting Solution with New Hire MyMediaInfo, a leading provider of media intelligence solutions for public relations and marketing professionals, announces the appointment of Scot Wheeler as Vice President of Research and Consulting. Wheeler will lead the development of MyMediaInfo’s Research and Consulting solution, a customized... - September 13, 2010 - RedEgg Solutions, Inc.

Propheta Communications Selects MyMediaInfo as Media Database Provider MyMediaInfo, a leading provider of media intelligence solutions for public relations and marketing professionals, announced today that Propheta Communications has selected MyMediaInfo as their preferred media database provider. The national public relations and marketing communications firm will use... - August 25, 2010 - RedEgg Solutions, Inc.

"Nutrition Security" is Focus of Tufts Friedman School Symposium Tufts University's Annual Nutrition Conference will take place in Boston, November 5-6, 2010 featuring leading policy makers. - August 12, 2010 - Tufts University

Lasik Eye Surgery Directory Appoints New 2010 Editorial Advisors The LASIK information, patient education and LASIK surgeon directory website www.seewithlasik.com is pleased to announce the addition of two new Editorial Advisors for 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Medical Management Services Group

Can't See Forrest Through the Trees? Author Publishes First Poet Tree Book. Poet Tree has compiled his first collection of more than 100 poems, writing his first volume "Forrever Memories" about Forrest Pettengill's struggle with sexuality and how God helped shape Forrest's mind and soul. The author describes Mr. Pettengill's life during his relationships with both men & women after experiencing child sexual abuse and becoming a survivor. Included with each work, like history, the dates and times are recorded before and after each poem to help decode the past. - May 03, 2010 - Forrest Fyr

Thomas M. Kiley Releases Free Motorcycle Accident Guide Andover personal injury lawyer Thomas M. Kiley is offering a free motorcycle accident guide to help victims fight back against insurance companies. - April 07, 2010 - Thomas M. Kiley & Associates

MyMediaInfo Launches an All-In-One News Monitoring Solution MyMediaInfo, a leading provider of media intelligence customized for public relations and marketing professionals today announced the launch of the MyMediaInfo Monitoring Module. The Monitoring Module is All-In-One solution allowing users to search, track and report coverage through Print, Online, Social... - April 06, 2010 - RedEgg Solutions, Inc.

2010 Best Grills & Grill Reviews from Bobby’s Best For 2010, Bobby’s Best announces the latest edition of the Best Gas & Charcoal Grill Reviews section. Back for a fifth year with new models and old favorites, the best grills section at Bobby’s Best is packed with informative grill reviews and tips on more than twenty of the best gas... - March 30, 2010 - Bobby's Best

Free Truck Friendly Mapping via Google Earth Truck drivers are being mandated to follow routes that are suitable for their vehicles. For small to midsized fleets the requirement can be an extra expense in an already challenging economy. A new program offers an economical method of determining truck friendly routes without the added expense of equipping each driver with a dedicated trucker friendly GPS. TeleType combines the use of it’s new WorldNav Truck PC software with Google Earth for an unlimited number of drivers to use free of charge - February 12, 2010 - TeleType Co.

SIP Forum Elects New Chairman of the Board of Directors and Board Members; Retains Managing Director Richard Shockey named new Board Chairman; Eric Burger re-elected and named Chairman Emeritus; Alan Johnston rejoins Board; Marc Robins continues as Managing Director. - January 15, 2010 - SIP Forum

TruMedia Networks Launches TruFan.com New social media platform powers national online network of local sports fan communities dedicated to professional sports teams in US; each community site enables fans to easily locate and share local sports news, content and opinions about their favorite local teams - June 24, 2009 - TruMedia Networks

OnState Announces New Features to Its Virtual Call Center and Virtual PBX Products Mobile Call Center Support Using an iPhone or BlackBerry Leads the Way in New Feature Set - May 28, 2009 - OnState Communications