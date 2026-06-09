StarWind Virtual SAN is a complete Software-Defined Storage solution delivering high-performing and fault-tolerant storage for VMs and applications. It eliminates the need for physical shared storage by “mirroring” internal hard disks and flash between the servers. What is more, the solution significantly reduces both CAPEX and OPEX since it works on commercial off-the-shelf components. Therefore, StarWind Virtual SAN has become the first full-fledged SDS solution suitable for both SMB and ROBO. - January 18, 2018 - StarWind