Massachusetts: Lawrence News
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
The Freshmaker Opens New Interior Design Studio in Andover, MA
The Freshmaker has opened a new interior design studio in Andover, Massachusetts, located within a historic mill building that houses a vibrant artist collective. Founded by interior designer Stacey Martin, the studio marks a shift from a home-based practice to a collaborative creative environment, offering new opportunities for artisan partnerships while continuing to serve residential clients throughout Greater Boston and New England. - January 27, 2026 - The Freshmaker
Commonwealth Kia Unveils Newly Renovated, State-of-the-Art Dealership in Lawrence, MA, Enhancing the Customer and Service Experience
Commonwealth Kia announced the unveiling of its newly renovated dealership facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The updated, state-of-the-art building features a modernized showroom, upgraded customer areas, and an improved service experience designed to increase comfort, efficiency, and convenience for drivers across the Merrimack Valley. - January 21, 2026 - Commonwealth Motors
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc
Author Benjamin White’s New Book, "Santa's Truck," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Learns All About Santa’s Preferred Truck That Helps Him Get Through the Snow
Recent release “Santa's Truck” from Page Publishing author Benjamin White is a charming tale of a grandfather who tells his grandson all about Santa’s special truck that helps him get through the snow. When the young boy asks what kind of brand the truck is, Grampy reveals the pros and cons of each truck that Santa might drive. - August 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Abel Womack CEO Announces His Retirement and Successor
After 50 years with Abel Womack, John Croce, CEO retires. - June 27, 2024 - Abel Womack Inc
Author Bradley Herrick’s New Book, "A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail," is an Unforgettable True-Life Adventure
Recent release “A Long Walk South: Adventures and Tales from the Appalachian Trail” from Page Publishing author Bradley Herrick invites readers to follow Brad as he tries to conquer the extraordinary as he walks almost 2,200 miles from Katahdin in Maine through fourteen states to Springer Mountain in Georgia. - June 17, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Nanocellect Biomedical Welcomes Peter Vander Horn as Senior VP of Research & Development
NanoCellect Biomedical, a leading pioneer in gentle microfluidic cell sorting technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Peter Vander Horn, PhD. to their executive team as Senior Vice President of Research & Development. With an illustrious career marked by groundbreaking... - September 19, 2023 - NanoCellect Biomedical
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
The 9th Annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament which first started in the mid-1970’s returns to the court with equal billing for the girls and boys teams. - January 05, 2023 - Commonwealth Motors
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
New Hampshire-Based IT Managed Services Company RMON Networks Named to Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 List
RMON Networks, Inc., Ranked 60th on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. RMON Networks, Inc. has been... - June 20, 2022 - RMON Networks, Inc
E-Z Test Pool Supplies Receives 10,000th 5-Star Review
E-Z Test Pool Supplies is a growing ecommerce website that is proud to announce its 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google. Harnessing responsive customer service, quality content, and solid industry experience, the organization has grown substantially over the past couple of years. - May 13, 2022 - E-Z Test Pool Supplies, Inc.
Voltrek Announces Sponsorship of 2022 Charging Across America Challenge
Massachusetts-based Voltrek sponsors cross-country electric motorcycle event created to drive awareness of nation’s expanded access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure. - April 14, 2022 - Voltrek
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is Back in 2021
2021 Commonwealth Scholars Recognized at Pre-Tournament Banquet - December 17, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
Operation E.L.F. Has Begun Delivering Magic Once Again
Operation E.L.F. was founded in 2000 and is a 501c3 tax-deductible charity. The elves are already gearing up for this holiday season. In their 21 years of working, the organization has fulfilled over 30,000 holiday wishes for children from Roxbury, Mass. to Brattleboro, Vermont. - November 18, 2021 - Operation E.L.F.
TimeLinx Software is Recognized by CIOReview as a Top 10 Most Promising Sage Solution Provider
TimeLinx Project and Service Management (PSM) extends Sage CRM throughout the Entire Customer Lifecycle. - July 22, 2021 - TimeLinx Software
Commonwealth Motors 30th Anniversary
Celebrating 30 years of Automotive Excellence in Lawrence, Massachusetts. - June 09, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service
Angel Flight NE celebrates silver jubilee of bringing smiles & hope to patients by coordinating free air transportation to life-saving medical care. - May 27, 2021 - Angel Flight NE
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine
Celine Atallah, Founder of Atallah Law Group, is a highly distinguished attorney focusing on personal injury law, immigration law, real estate law, divorce and family matters, as well as wills, trusts and estates. She is being honored in the second quarter of 2021 as their Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts. - April 15, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with iLogicLab
TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce a formal partnership with iLogicLab, a leading SageCRM and Sage ERP consulting organization. iLogicLab will offer TimeLinx project and service management platform – which is an integrated set... - March 05, 2021 - TimeLinx Software
TimeLinx Prepares to Accelerate Platform Enhancements and Product Roadmap with the Announcement of John Perona Joining the Company
TimeLinx, a leading project and service management (PSM) application for the mid-market, today announced the appointment of John Perona as the company’s Vice President of Products and Services. - March 06, 2020 - TimeLinx Software
Angel Flight NE Holding First Annual 5K on the Runway Presented by JetBlue at Logan International Airport Boston on May 3
600 Runners/Walkers to participate in unique 5K event at Logan International Airport to raise funds and awareness for Angel Flight NE. - February 29, 2020 - Angel Flight NE
Bolivar Trading Company Experiences Rapid Growth Through a Revitalized Partnership with TimeLinx Software
TimeLinx, a global leader in CRM as well as project and service management software, today announces a revitalized partnership with Bolivar Trading Company, the leading distributor of petroleum products and food services throughout the Caribbean. Bolivar Trading is headquartered near Miami with 8... - February 29, 2020 - TimeLinx Software
TimeLinx Announces the Launch of QuoteLinx CPQ Solution for Sage CRM
TimeLinx, a global leader in project and service management software for the mid-market, today announced the general availability of QuoteLinx CPQ for SageCRM. Through a strategic partnership with QuoteWerks, a leader in Configure Price Quote technology, TimeLinx has launched a full featured... - January 12, 2020 - TimeLinx Software
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival
On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer
Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with Azamba Consulting Group
TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce formal partnership with Azamba Consulting Group, North America’s premiere Sage CRM consulting organization. - September 01, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
TimeLinx Announces Next-Generation, Fully Interoperable Mobile Platform
TimeLinx is pleased to announce a device and platform agnostic mobile application that includes off-line capabilities. The application is the next major technology advancement for TimeLinx extending the features of CRM and ERP solutions to project and field service teams. - April 23, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
$12,500 SDWR Autism Service Dog Grant Awarded to 8-Year-Old Boy in Lawrence, MA
Max, an 8-year old boy living in Lawrence, Massachusetts, has received a very generous $12,500 Grant towards his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” to assist him and help better communicate his needs. SDWR, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization... - April 19, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
TimeLinx Expands Its Vineyardsoft/KnowledgeSync Technology Partnership
TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, today announced it is expanding its technology partnership with Vineyardsoft Corporation, the publishers of KnowledgeSync. KnowledgeSync is an industry-standard alerting and workflow engine. It already powers the... - March 04, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
TimeLinx Accepted Into Infor’s Micro-Vertical Product Program
Infor Program provides TimeLinx with access to their 700+ member partner network and 70,000 clients. - January 28, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
TimeLinx Rolls Out “Channel First” for Sage and Infor Business Partners
Company’s sales model transformation brings channel-friendly pricing, support and terms - January 14, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
StarWind is Included in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Its Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions
StarWind was named a Niche Player by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. StarWind believes this recognition to be a result of putting a lot of effort into developing flexible and high-performance hyperconverged... - January 11, 2019 - StarWind
Leonard D. Delorey Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Leonard D. DeLorey of Mashpee, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Leonard D. DeLorey Leonard “Bud” DeLorey has 40... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
MinoxiMed Launches New Website for Africa
MinoxiMed LLC expand their business in Africa so they launched a new website for African orders. As a beginning, MinoxiMed hair care product will be available in Kenya, and soon it will be spread in other African countries. MinoxiMed is a hair care product for men, intended to increase hair growth... - June 12, 2018 - MinoxiMed LLC
Get Software-Defined Storage, True ProActive Support and Hybrid Cloud in a Single Solution – StarWind Virtual SAN
StarWind Virtual SAN is a complete Software-Defined Storage solution delivering high-performing and fault-tolerant storage for VMs and applications. It eliminates the need for physical shared storage by “mirroring” internal hard disks and flash between the servers. What is more, the solution significantly reduces both CAPEX and OPEX since it works on commercial off-the-shelf components. Therefore, StarWind Virtual SAN has become the first full-fledged SDS solution suitable for both SMB and ROBO. - January 18, 2018 - StarWind
MinoxiMed LLC Launches Anti Hair Loss Product for Male
Male hair loss, or alopecia as medicians call it, usually does not signal a medical problem. And usually it doesn't harm one's health. But it does cause men worry about how it affects their look. Scientifically speaking, аlopecia is a hair-loss condition which usually affects the scalp. It... - January 18, 2018 - MinoxiMed LLC
Packaging Partners Opens Two Facilities in the Dominican Republic
Packaging Partners, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, expands again. - September 01, 2017 - Packaging Partners, LLC
StarWind Presents an Infinitely Scalable and Ultimately Resilient Storage Solution for Enterprise - StarWind Fractal SAN
The solution provides an unprecedented petabyte-level scalability being based on the industry-proven Ceph cluster as a storage back-end. Reduces scaling and operational expenses with 10x lower infrastructure, cooling, and power costs through the extensive use of low-power ARM hardware. The system ensures an uncompromised resiliency to multiple simultaneous component failures by utilizing erasure coding and automatic data rebalancing technologies. - August 29, 2017 - StarWind
Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire
Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc