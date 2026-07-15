Massachusetts: Salem-Gloucester News
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury
Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston. - February 25, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
HJZ Construction Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claims and Rebuild Stronger After Disaster
HJZ Construction & Management, a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston, is setting a new standard for how homeowners recover after fire, water, and storm damage. Known for its calm, confident guidance and high-quality craftsmanship, HJZ Construction has become... - November 26, 2025 - HJZ Construction
Massachusetts Fashion Brand ChicNiCity Debuts “Muah!” Collection at Lagos Fashion Week
ChicNiCity’s “Muah!” collection, founded by Nigerian-American designer Boye Asenuga, shines at Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting the brand’s fusion of heritage, contemporary style, and global influence. - November 24, 2025 - ChicNiCity
Hadassah Jean Philippe’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” is a Powerful Guide to Christ-Centered Healing and Restoration in Marriage
“Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hadassah Jean Philippe is a spiritually grounded exploration of how inviting Jesus into the heart of a marriage can bring healing, unity, and enduring strength. - August 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Janiele Allman’s New Book, "Remus and Haimige Go to Europe," is a Delightful Children’s Book That Takes Readers to Faraway Places
Recent release “Remus and Haimige Go to Europe” from Page Publishing author Janiele Allman introduces Gingergirl, who takes a reprieve from show hunting and goes back to Boston. She meets Remus and Haimige at local library Wednesday night stitch group. - March 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
Linda Amitrani-Naldrett’s Newly Released "A Tapestry of Tales" is a Heartfelt Anthology That Explores the Depth of Human Experiences and Spiritual Connections
“A Tapestry of Tales” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Amitrani-Naldrett is a collection that weaves together love stories, personal reflections, and divine inspirations, offering readers a glimpse into the beauty of life’s journey. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Robert Guertin’s Newly Released “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” is a Courageous Memoir
“I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Guertin is an insightful memoir that reflects on the challenges and victories in a faith-centered journey through mental health struggles, offering encouragement to others facing similar battles. - February 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Novel "The Forgotten Soldier" Shines Light on an Untold WWII Story
"The Forgotten Soldier, by Dr. Angelique Barbara is a historical novel inspired by her grandfather, Curtis Dagley, whose WWII journey included returning stolen art to Poland and enduring brutal imprisonment under Soviet control. A story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope, the novel blends history and fiction to honor Curtis’s legacy. Dr. Barbara, who grew up in Gloucester, MA, was inspired to write after visiting Kraków in 2023. - November 22, 2024 - Angelique Barbara
Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children
Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff. - August 24, 2024 - Winbrook
Joanne Vultaggio’s Newly Released "Pickles" is a Delightful Ode to Everyone’s Favorite Tangy Treat
“Pickles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Vultaggio invites readers on a whimsical journey celebrating the joy of pickles. Through charming illustrations, playful rhymes, and a dash of humor, Vultaggio crafts an enchanting book that is sure to bring smiles to readers of all ages. - August 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
StarWind Enables Cloud Storage for IBM i System Line
StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise ROBO, SMB, & Edge, introduces an affordable backup cloud storage for IBM i systems. Seamless integration with an existing tape backup infrastructure is achieved by emulating a tape library (VTL), the one IBM i... - April 05, 2024 - StarWind
William Frasca’s Newly Released "Quotes from a Wise Fool" is a Thoughtful, Real-World View of Lessons Found Along Life’s Journey
“Quotes from a Wise Fool” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Frasca is an engaging and down to earth collection of quotes paired with enjoyable anecdotes filled with thoughtful advice. - February 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Community Art Collaborative Partners with Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and Plymouth Public Library to Unveil the "Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe Coloring Book"
Saturday, September 30 @ 11:00 Story Hour at the Plymouth Public Library. This Coloring and Resource Book Highlights Tribe’s Storytelling, Public Art, History and Education. - September 28, 2023 - Community Art Collaborative
Fitness Within Announces 5K Run to Benefit Green Berets
Operation Run To Heal 5K is a unique, fun, family-friendly event for all ages and abilities. You can Run, Walk or Ruck the course. There is a Beer Garden post event that features local breweries, live music, games and food. - August 09, 2023 - Fitness Within
Award-Winning Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry to Headline Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball
Alexis Pharae and Benjamin Addam, owners of Vampfangs and producers of the Endless Night Salem Vampire Ball are ecstatic to announce that Shock Illusionist Dan Sperry will be the Headline Performer when the event returns to the Historic Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, MA on September 9, 2023 - July 11, 2023 - Endless Night Productions
Eric Lessinger, MD’s New Book, "Stethoscope on Reality," Details the Author's Path to Becoming a Doctor and How His Formative Years and Upbringing Influenced His Work
Fulton Books author Eric Lessinger, MD, a retired family doctor who graduated from NYU Medical School in 1972 and practiced family medicine and hospice care for many years, has completed his most recent book, “Stethoscope on Reality”: an incredible memoir that details the author life,... - December 20, 2022 - Fulton Books
Issue 12 Vampyre Magazine: AMC + Anne Rice Interview with the Vampire
Vampyre Magazine announced its 12th issue featuring exclusive interviews with lead makeup artists and costume designer from AMC+ new show, Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire. Also included are interviews with Lily Anderson, Author of BIG BAD, a newly released novel put out by Disney with... - October 06, 2022 - Vampyre Magazine LLC
Hemanext Announces Publication of Hypoxic Blood Storage Study in Blood Advances
Research shows that hypoxic storage preserves faster oxygen unloading from red blood cells compared to standard conditions. - August 05, 2022 - Hemanext
Winners Announced for National S.T.E.M. League Finals for Ten80 Teams
Middle and High School STEM teams compete for custom trophies in event sponsored by Mouser. - May 13, 2022 - Ten80 Education LLC
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
Rochester Electronics Partners with Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Kyoto Semiconductor expands customer access worldwide and offers long-term customer support by providing Rochester Electronics with high-quality optical semiconductors for communication and sensing. - March 01, 2022 - Rochester Electronics, LLC
New Product Alert - StarWind Backup Appliance: Unrepecented Backup and Recovery Speed
StarWind launches a new product that comes as a pre-configured, versatile, and ready-to-work backup solution that shrinks the backup window to unprecedented levels without any overlap or harm to other processes. StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for... - August 13, 2021 - StarWind
New Product Alert - StarWind SAN & NAS: Repurpose Existing Servers Into High-Performance Storage Appliances
StarWind launches a new solution that’s a pre-packaged Linux-based VM that allows users to repurpose existing standalone hypervisor servers into high-performing storage appliances with a multitude of use cases. StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for... - July 08, 2021 - StarWind
Accelerate Windows Applications, Including Microsoft SQL Server, by 2X with StarWind and Pavilion NVMe-oF/RoCE Solutions
Customers take advantage of NVMe-oF to dramatically increase performance while reducing storage footprint and management costs in Microsoft Windows environments. - June 03, 2021 - StarWind
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
StarWind VSAN and StarWind HCI Appliance Win IT Central Station’s Peer Awards for 2021
StarWind Virtual SAN (VSAN) was the highest-ranked solution while StarWind HyperConverged Appliance made Top 3 on IT Central Station’s SDS Category list based on reviews from real users. StarWind, a leading provider of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions for Enterprise ROBO, SMB... - March 15, 2021 - StarWind
DynaMed® Founder Launches Computable Publishing LLC
Computable Publishing LLC is a new company with a mission to enable standard-based machine-interpretable expression of healthcare and scientific research. The founder makes a grand mission change 25 years after creating DynaMed® which scaled to provide curated evidence and guidance at the point of care to more than a million clinicians. Computable Publishing will make science machine-interpretable to enable artificial intelligence and much greater efficiency of reporting scientific results. - August 13, 2020 - Computable Publishing LLC
Victoria Kustov Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate
Victoria Kustov with Elite Realty Experts has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®. - August 11, 2020 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
New Book About the Salem Witch Hysteria is Poised to Rewrite History
The descendant of a woman hanged for witchcraft in 1692 Salem has just published a book that cites 21st century research to support a compelling new theory about the cause of the witch hysteria that ravaged the Massachusetts Bay Colony. - August 03, 2020 - The Oaklea Press
Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. and Pro-Fitness Plus Join Forces to Launch Their New Personal Training Team & StrongYOU(TM) Sessions
Michael from Soul Warrior Consulting states that Personal Training offers many benefits: faster results, avoid injury, lose fat and gain muscle, set realistic goals, accountability, lifelong exercise habits and more. - January 24, 2020 - Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus Names Greg Licata as Chief Product Officer
HealthPoint Plus has added Greg Licata to lead new product development. - January 23, 2020 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market
HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All
All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Launches Fundable Campaign in Final Private Offering Before Planned IPO
HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces Intent to File with the SEC to Become a Public Company
HealthPoint Plus announced that it will be filing an S1 registration statement with the SEC and has begun the process to trade on the OTC market. - August 23, 2018 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. and MyMedicalShopper Enter Into a Strategic Channel Partnership Agreement
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. continues to expand its aggressive network by entering into a strategic marketing partnership with a synergistic health care company, MyMedicalShopper. - September 15, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire
Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc
Nogginwear Rebrands Ipswich Clambake with Local Ipswich Clam Artist
A Clambake legacy continues with the throwback artwork of a local cartoonist. - August 18, 2017 - Nogginwear
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Regional Sales & Marketing office in Florida
HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke. - June 28, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Zito LLC Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Two of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s Companies, CRJ, Inc., and Ripken Baseball Camps and Clinics LLC
Zito LLC filed suit in the District of Maryland against two of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s companies, CRJ, Inc. and Ripken Baseball Camps and Clinics LLC, case No. 1:17-cv-1733, for patent infringement of User-Specific Dispensing System. - June 26, 2017 - Zito LLC
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Welcomes MyArdina.com Telehealth Members
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. concludes the acquisition of telehealth assets of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio. - June 21, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Enters Into Strategic Agreement to Acquire MyArdina.com Telehealth Assets
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Renovated Home Becomes 1st Energy Producer
New Video "Healthy Home Healthy Planet" Tells the Story - January 14, 2016 - Healthy Home Healthy Planet