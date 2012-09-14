PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Launches Fundable Campaign in Final Private Offering Before Planned IPO HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces Intent to File with the SEC to Become a Public Company HealthPoint Plus announced that it will be filing an S1 registration statement with the SEC and has begun the process to trade on the OTC market. - August 23, 2018 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. and MyMedicalShopper Enter Into a Strategic Channel Partnership Agreement HealthPoint Plus, Inc. continues to expand its aggressive network by entering into a strategic marketing partnership with a synergistic health care company, MyMedicalShopper. - September 15, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

Nogginwear Rebrands Ipswich Clambake with Local Ipswich Clam Artist A Clambake legacy continues with the throwback artwork of a local cartoonist. - August 18, 2017 - Nogginwear

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Regional Sales & Marketing office in Florida HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke. - June 28, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Zito LLC Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Two of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s Companies, CRJ, Inc., and Ripken Baseball Camps and Clinics LLC Zito LLC filed suit in the District of Maryland against two of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s companies, CRJ, Inc. and Ripken Baseball Camps and Clinics LLC, case No. 1:17-cv-1733, for patent infringement of User-Specific Dispensing System. - June 26, 2017 - Zito LLC

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Welcomes MyArdina.com Telehealth Members HealthPoint Plus, Inc. concludes the acquisition of telehealth assets of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio. - June 21, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Enters Into Strategic Agreement to Acquire MyArdina.com Telehealth Assets HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Renovated Home Becomes 1st Energy Producer New Video "Healthy Home Healthy Planet" Tells the Story - January 14, 2016 - Healthy Home Healthy Planet

The Sharks Were Brutal, But the Owners of Switch Witch Remain Resolute A few days after Lara Spear Riley and Rob Bouley were guests on Monday Morning Radio this past October, they appeared on ABC-TV’s Shark Tank, asking $55,000 for a 25% equity stake in their company, Switch Witch. Instead of funding, Lara and Rob got ridicule and left empty-handed. - December 21, 2015 - Monday Morning Radio

"The Spirit of Santa," by Peter Hackmeister, is Making Santa Claus Real for Children There are two conversations that a parent dreads to have with their children as they grow up. One is about the “Birds and the Bees.” The other is to answer the question “Is Santa Real?” This simple heart-warming story addresses when children begin to question the reality of Santa, and how a parent can respond to a child’s uncertainty. - December 09, 2015 - Peter Hackmeister

Women’s Only Fitness Studio Makes Splash at Lakeside Park An all new fitness studio has arrived in Wakefield MA, bringing women a variety of group exercise classes that are fun, affordable, and effective. - September 16, 2015 - Fitness Balanced LLC

Pam Older Designs Opens in Downtown Newburyport Handcrafted Jewelry, Bedding and More Pam Older Designs original handcrafted jewelry has opened in the heart of Newburyport, MA. Pam’s passions are on display in her historic and elegant brick shop located at 42 Merrimac Street. Pam’s handcrafted jewelry has been featured in Oprah magazine, and, since she started her business... - May 31, 2015 - Pam Older Designs

Club Inhale/Exhale Presents Their Health and Wellness Retreat: June 12th – June 14th To successfully lose weight and keep it off you need accountability, structure, support, guidance, love, and understanding. Most of all, you need time for the habits to become you. Their 40 years of real-world experience has taught them that real change – and the significant, even extreme weight loss that comes with it – requires a real commitment. Changes require you to know yourself, working on change within and not just an understanding of the world around you but the world inside you. - February 06, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Locations in Billerica & Danvers, MA Announces an Exclusive 6 Week Blood Type Transformation Weight Loss Challenge Club Inhale/Exhale is incorporating this 6 week Blood Type Transformation Challenge with their popular Fitness Classes that include: TRX, Kettlebells, Bootcamp, Kickboxing, Tabata, the following trademarked classes, Shape YOU™, Core YOU™, & Strong YOU™, and so many more and will also be available to their Personal Training Programs in Danvers and Billerica. They are proud to be leaders that offer a structured program with results. - December 17, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Join Club Inhale/Exhale for the "14 Day Fat Furnace Challenge." The 14 Day Weight Loss Kickstart is Open to Anyone in the Billerica, Danvers, MA Areas, Ages 18 and Up. During the 14 day program you will have access to all Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Classes, a meal design to fit your lifestyle and motivational email coaching. You do not have to be a member of the facility to participate in this program. - November 20, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to Support the Wounded Warrior Project October 10th 2014 6-9pm First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to support the Wounded Warrior Project. This special charity event will be held on October 10th 2014 from 6-9pm. 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project. - August 27, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale/Exhale a Private Fitness & Nutritional Design Studio Introduces It's Workshop Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad Club Inhale / Exhale is holding the Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad on September 17th from 7:15-8:15pm. This workshop will educate you on how and what foods will make your body run efficiently and burn fat. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad has been developed so that you could take the guess work out of your eating letting you focus on the results. - August 19, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC is Holding Their How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition Into Your Life Workshop on September 10th from 7:15-8:15 pm This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition into your Life was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - August 12, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale/Exhale is Holding Registration Days at Their Billerica & Danvers Locations for Unlimited Fitness Classes Club Inhale/Exhale offers unlimited Fitness Class in Danvers, Billerica & all surrounding communities. Kelly & Michael from Club Inhale/Exhale state "these fitness classes are for everyone," and they believe that you should test drive your fitness program just as you do a new car. They guarantee that when you're done test driving you won't want to walk away. - August 06, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

New Fusionite™ Treated Renewable Oshenite® Brings Performance Enhancements and Bacteria Inhibiting Properties to Plastics U.S. Aragonite Enterprises, the company reinventing plastics with its renewable and sustainable Oshenite® performance mineral, introduces a new Oshenite® product that inhibits bacteria causing foodborne illnesses, odors, mold, mildew and algae in packaging and consumer goods applications. Incorporating a patented ion process technology from CMS Technology, the Fusionite™ treated Oshenite® improves the physical performance of plastics with added microbial defense. - March 20, 2014 - U.S. Aragonite.com

Amanda Marie Meads, Mia Bella Marketing, Recognized by Worldwide Who’s Who for Excellence in Marketing Mia Bella is owned and operated by Amanda Meads, a professional and experienced consultant in the marketing and promotions industry, specializing in areas such as literature design and brand exposure. - October 14, 2013 - Mia Bella Marketing

Worcester Fitness 5K Produces $5,000 Donation for Planting the Seed Foundation Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness

Western Industries, Leading Manufacturer of Blow-Molded Plastics, Brings First Large-Scale Blow-Molded Product to Market Using Oshenite® Renewable Performance Mineral Oshenite®, naturally renewing ocean precipitated calcium carbonate successfully replaces expensive plastics resins for a new proprietary plastic product line from Western Industries Plastics Product Group. The renewable performance mineral presented significant processing improvements and worked seamlessly on the large blow-molding equipment. The company's "made with Oshenite®" Tough Tote is now selling at major retailers and plans are developing for a new line of sustainable plastics. - April 13, 2013 - U.S. Aragonite.com

Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC. a Fitness Company Out of Billerica, MA is Offering a Fast and Effective Way to Lose Fat – Guaranteed 6 Week New Year’s Fitness Body Transformation Challenge with Guaranteed Results - December 19, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale

The Pulis Family and Camp Thoreau, Inc. Continue to Support the Children’s Summer Camp Experience Recently The Thoreau Club and Camp Thoreau was awarded The Family Business Association’s (FBA) Community Excellence Award for its philanthropic support and involvement in the Concord area community. Selected from over 400 nominations, Thoreau was honored as a Massachusetts family business leader... - December 10, 2012 - Family Business Association

Club Inhale / Exhale Bootcamps in Billerica, Malden, Woburn, Danvers, 6 Week Pre-Holiday Body Transformation Challenge with Guaranteed Results Club Inhale / Exhale owners Kelly LaCasse & Michael LoColle, have designed this program for those serious about getting back into shape before the holidays and starting a new lifestyle change. This intense challenge will deliver visible results in only 6 weeks. To achieve the best results, a 100% commitment is required. - October 27, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale

Shipload of Oshenite™ Ultra-Pure Renewable Performance Mineral Arrives for Plastics Industry Oshenite™ from U.S. Aragonite Enterprises begins processing for plastics market orders leading to product in the market using this cost savings renewable resource. - July 19, 2012 - U.S. Aragonite.com

Global Service Providers Headline Attending Companies at SIP Forum’s SIPNOC US 2012 Technical leadership and engineering staff from leading North American MSOs and worldwide carrier community amongst key participants at service provider educational conference hosted by the SIP Forum next week in Herndon, VA, June 25-27, 2012. - June 20, 2012 - SIP Forum

JobSmart Partners Announces Candidate Certification Program for Employers JobSmart Partners has introduced an innovative certification program that provides employers with an easy-to-read summary of high-quality job-seekers that incorporates an independent assessment of their skills and experience. Only after undergoing a rigorous technical interview and reference check can... - February 06, 2012 - JobSmart Partners

Duchenne Alliance Invites Global Participation at Action Duchenne Conference. The Duchenne Dashboard is Helping to Speed Progress Toward a Cure. Duchenne Alliance invites Global Participation at Action Duchenne Conference. The Duchenne Dashboard is helping to speed progress toward a cure. This a revolutionary step in the work to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy. - December 27, 2011 - Duchenne Alliance

U.S. Aragonite Enterprises Announces the Results of USDA Lab Research Confirming Its Oshenite™ Brand as a Renewable Resource USDA lab research confirms U.S. Aragonite Enterprises' Oshenite™ brand as a renewable resource leading to its role as a material building block in an important USDA grant project out of Iowa State to build 100% biorenewable content for bioplastic crop containers for the horticulture industry. An estimate $706 million will be saved annually by the specialty crop industry by converting from petroleum-based containers to bioplastic containers. - November 30, 2011 - U.S. Aragonite.com

ML Athletics Fitness Programs Reveals Results from Their 12 Week Fitness Boot Camp Body Transformation Contest for the New Year ML Athletics Fitness Programs Specialize in Developing Boot Camp Programs for Groups, Corporate Companies, Personal Training, Small Group Training, Bootcamps, Nutrition Programming, Supplementation and Designing Individualized Workout Programs. Serving Danvers, Billerica, Malden, Winchester and All Surrounding North of Boston, Middlesex, Northshore Area Residents. - April 21, 2011 - ML Athletics

Alden Marketing Group Wins Top 2011 Award for Goodwin Procter’s "Founder’s Workbench" from the National Legal Marketing Association Alden Marketing Group (AMG) won first place in the Individual Portions of Web Site Category at the 2011 Legal Marketing Association (LMA) annual Your Honor Awards. Created in 2010, the Founder's Workbench website offers Goodwin Procter LLP entrepreneurial clients access to critical forms, memoranda,... - April 14, 2011 - Alden Marketing

IonSense Introduces the DART XZ Transmission Module for Rapid Quantitation of Contaminants in Food Safety and Product Quality Fast and Accurate Determination of Chemicals and Contaminants using Direct Analysis in Real Time Mass Spectrometry. Displayed at Pittcon 2011 Booth #2735. - March 10, 2011 - IonSense, Inc.

Telling the Truth Gives Power: Massachusetts Private Investigator & Creator of "Seven Signs of Lying" CD, Michael A. Coller, Speaks to the Media about Truth & Lies Private Investigator Michael A. Coller now publicly speaks out on how to detect lies and urges people to tell the truth. “It is only human to lie. However, in this economy, the number of liars are rapidly increasing. People need money and will do anything to get it, even if it means conning a senior citizen or stealing from an employer,” says Coller. - February 25, 2011 - MAC Investigations

New Grapevinehill.com Website is the Premier Online Destination for Discount Shoes and Boots: Footwear Junkies Everywhere Rejoice Grapevinehill.com, a leading online retailer of discount designer footwear for more than a decade, today announced that it has relaunched its consumer website, making it easier than ever for shoe lovers to find the best deals on their favorite styles from designers like Lucchese, Ralph Lauren, Charlie... - September 28, 2010 - Grapevinehill.com

ML Athletics and Lynnfield Boot Camp Join Forces and Launches New Location in North Shore at North Shore Martial Arts in Melrose MA ML Athletics and Lynnfield Boot Camp will be launching a new location in the North Shore area on Monday, September 13th at North Shore Martial Arts in Melrose Ma. The program helps busy people get into the best shape of their lives with Synergy 60 Boot Camp Workouts. - August 01, 2010 - ML Athletics

Former Monster.com Exec Joins Zintro.com Board Douglas Klinger, former President of Monster.com and former President of CIGNA Health Services, joins Zintro’s board of directors. - June 21, 2010 - Zintro, Inc.

Cultural Care Au Pairs Say: Happy "Host" Mother's Day! Moms across the country are appreciated by their live-in au pairs who are in the United States to provide childcare for host families for up to two years. - May 07, 2010 - Cultural Care Au Pair, Mass.

Design News and MAKE Announce the Gadget Freak Design Contest The contest invites participants to design a gadget which must incorporate electronic elements and involve sensing, motion, timing and/or networking elements, and to submit instructions on how to build it. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 plus the opportunity of posting their winning design and kit on MAKE’s new “Makers Market” online marketplace (makersmarket.com). - April 21, 2010 - Design News

Michael LoColle with ML Athletics Boot Camps & Connie Pustorino a Wakefield MA BootCamp Instructor to Offer the 40 Minute Lunch Express Wakefield BootCamp Workouts These 40 Minute Lunch Express Wakefield Boot Camps are perfect for the working individual who do not have time prior to or after work to get in shape. Get in Shape and lose weight while still having time for life and work. - February 12, 2010 - ML Athletics