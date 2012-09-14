|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus announced today that it will offer its last private funding on the Fundable platform. The company is planning to file its Form S1 to be listed as a public company at the conclusion of this offering. - July 15, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus announced that it will be filing an S1 registration statement with the SEC and has begun the process to trade on the OTC market. - August 23, 2018 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. continues to expand its aggressive network by entering into a strategic marketing partnership with a synergistic health care company, MyMedicalShopper. - September 15, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase.
Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc
A Clambake legacy continues with the throwback artwork of a local cartoonist. - August 18, 2017 - Nogginwear
HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke. - June 28, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
Zito LLC filed suit in the District of Maryland against two of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s companies, CRJ, Inc. and Ripken Baseball Camps and Clinics LLC, case No. 1:17-cv-1733, for patent infringement of User-Specific Dispensing System. - June 26, 2017 - Zito LLC
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. concludes the acquisition of telehealth assets of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio. - June 21, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.
New Video "Healthy Home Healthy Planet" Tells the Story - January 14, 2016 - Healthy Home Healthy Planet
A few days after Lara Spear Riley and Rob Bouley were guests on Monday Morning Radio this past October, they appeared on ABC-TV’s Shark Tank, asking $55,000 for a 25% equity stake in their company, Switch Witch. Instead of funding, Lara and Rob got ridicule and left empty-handed. - December 21, 2015 - Monday Morning Radio
There are two conversations that a parent dreads to have with their children as they grow up. One is about the “Birds and the Bees.” The other is to answer the question “Is Santa Real?” This simple heart-warming story addresses when children begin to question the reality of Santa, and how a parent can respond to a child’s uncertainty. - December 09, 2015 - Peter Hackmeister
An all new fitness studio has arrived in Wakefield MA, bringing women a variety of group exercise classes that are fun, affordable, and effective. - September 16, 2015 - Fitness Balanced LLC
Pam Older Designs original handcrafted jewelry has opened in the heart of Newburyport, MA. Pam’s passions are on display in her historic and elegant brick shop located at 42 Merrimac Street.
Pam’s handcrafted jewelry has been featured in Oprah magazine, and, since she started her business... - May 31, 2015 - Pam Older Designs
To successfully lose weight and keep it off you need accountability, structure, support, guidance, love, and understanding. Most of all, you need time for the habits to become you. Their 40 years of real-world experience has taught them that real change – and the significant, even extreme weight loss that comes with it – requires a real commitment. Changes require you to know yourself, working on change within and not just an understanding of the world around you but the world inside you. - February 06, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale
Club Inhale/Exhale is incorporating this 6 week Blood Type Transformation Challenge with their popular Fitness Classes that include: TRX, Kettlebells, Bootcamp, Kickboxing, Tabata, the following trademarked classes, Shape YOU™, Core YOU™, & Strong YOU™, and so many more and will also be available to their Personal Training Programs in Danvers and Billerica. They are proud to be leaders that offer a structured program with results. - December 17, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
During the 14 day program you will have access to all Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Classes, a meal design to fit your lifestyle and motivational email coaching. You do not have to be a member of the facility to participate in this program. - November 20, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to support the Wounded Warrior Project. This special charity event will be held on October 10th 2014 from 6-9pm. 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project. - August 27, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Club Inhale / Exhale is holding the Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad on September 17th from 7:15-8:15pm. This workshop will educate you on how and what foods will make your body run efficiently and burn fat. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad has been developed so that you could take the guess work out of your eating letting you focus on the results. - August 19, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition into your Life was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - August 12, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Club Inhale/Exhale offers unlimited Fitness Class in Danvers, Billerica & all surrounding communities. Kelly & Michael from Club Inhale/Exhale state "these fitness classes are for everyone," and they believe that you should test drive your fitness program just as you do a new car. They guarantee that when you're done test driving you won't want to walk away. - August 06, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Leading manufacturer of recycled plastics distributes ground Oshenite® as replacement for costly resins and recycled PVC. - June 11, 2014 - U.S. Aragonite.com
U.S. Aragonite Enterprises, the company reinventing plastics with its renewable and sustainable Oshenite® performance mineral, introduces a new Oshenite® product that inhibits bacteria causing foodborne illnesses, odors, mold, mildew and algae in packaging and consumer goods applications. Incorporating a patented ion process technology from CMS Technology, the Fusionite™ treated Oshenite® improves the physical performance of plastics with added microbial defense. - March 20, 2014 - U.S. Aragonite.com
Mia Bella is owned and operated by Amanda Meads, a professional and experienced consultant in the marketing and promotions industry, specializing in areas such as literature design and brand exposure. - October 14, 2013 - Mia Bella Marketing
Worcester Fitness held its first 5K road race on Thursday August 15. The race generated a $5,400 donation for Worcester's Planting the Seed Foundation. - September 13, 2013 - Worcester Fitness
Oshenite®, naturally renewing ocean precipitated calcium carbonate successfully replaces expensive plastics resins for a new proprietary plastic product line from Western Industries Plastics Product Group. The renewable performance mineral presented significant processing improvements and worked seamlessly on the large blow-molding equipment. The company's "made with Oshenite®" Tough Tote is now selling at major retailers and plans are developing for a new line of sustainable plastics. - April 13, 2013 - U.S. Aragonite.com
6 Week New Year’s Fitness Body Transformation Challenge with Guaranteed Results - December 19, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale
Recently The Thoreau Club and Camp Thoreau was awarded The Family Business Association’s (FBA) Community Excellence Award for its philanthropic support and involvement in the Concord area community. Selected from over 400 nominations, Thoreau was honored as a Massachusetts family business leader... - December 10, 2012 - Family Business Association
Club Inhale / Exhale owners Kelly LaCasse & Michael LoColle, have designed this program for those serious about getting back into shape before the holidays and starting a new lifestyle change. This intense challenge will deliver visible results in only 6 weeks. To achieve the best results, a 100% commitment is required. - October 27, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale
Oshenite™ from U.S. Aragonite Enterprises begins processing for plastics market orders leading to product in the market using this cost savings renewable resource. - July 19, 2012 - U.S. Aragonite.com
Technical leadership and engineering staff from leading North American MSOs and worldwide carrier community amongst key participants at service provider educational conference hosted by the SIP Forum next week in Herndon, VA, June 25-27, 2012. - June 20, 2012 - SIP Forum
JobSmart Partners has introduced an innovative certification program that provides employers with an easy-to-read summary of high-quality job-seekers that incorporates an independent assessment of their skills and experience. Only after undergoing a rigorous technical interview and reference check can... - February 06, 2012 - JobSmart Partners
Duchenne Alliance invites Global Participation at Action Duchenne Conference. The Duchenne Dashboard is helping to speed progress toward a cure. This a revolutionary step in the work to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy. - December 27, 2011 - Duchenne Alliance
USDA lab research confirms U.S. Aragonite Enterprises' Oshenite™ brand as a renewable resource leading to its role as a material building block in an important USDA grant project out of Iowa State to build 100% biorenewable content for bioplastic crop containers for the horticulture industry. An estimate $706 million will be saved annually by the specialty crop industry by converting from petroleum-based containers to bioplastic containers. - November 30, 2011 - U.S. Aragonite.com
Features OpenSpot™ Sample Card for Near-Instantaneous Analysis of Liquids and Solids. - June 03, 2011 - IonSense, Inc.
ML Athletics Fitness Programs Specialize in Developing Boot Camp Programs for Groups, Corporate Companies, Personal Training, Small Group Training, Bootcamps, Nutrition Programming, Supplementation and Designing Individualized Workout Programs. Serving Danvers, Billerica, Malden, Winchester and All Surrounding North of Boston, Middlesex, Northshore Area Residents. - April 21, 2011 - ML Athletics
Alden Marketing Group (AMG) won first place in the Individual Portions of Web Site Category at the 2011 Legal Marketing Association (LMA) annual Your Honor Awards. Created in 2010, the Founder's Workbench website offers Goodwin Procter LLP entrepreneurial clients access to critical forms, memoranda,... - April 14, 2011 - Alden Marketing
Fast and Accurate Determination of Chemicals and Contaminants using Direct Analysis in Real Time Mass Spectrometry. Displayed at Pittcon 2011 Booth #2735. - March 10, 2011 - IonSense, Inc.
Private Investigator Michael A. Coller now publicly speaks out on how to detect lies and urges people to tell the truth. “It is only human to lie. However, in this economy, the number of liars are rapidly increasing. People need money and will do anything to get it, even if it means conning a senior citizen or stealing from an employer,” says Coller. - February 25, 2011 - MAC Investigations
Grapevinehill.com, a leading online retailer of discount designer footwear for more than a decade, today announced that it has relaunched its consumer website, making it easier than ever for shoe lovers to find the best deals on their favorite styles from designers like Lucchese, Ralph Lauren, Charlie... - September 28, 2010 - Grapevinehill.com
ML Athletics and Lynnfield Boot Camp will be launching a new location in the North Shore area on Monday, September 13th at North Shore Martial Arts in Melrose Ma. The program helps busy people get into the best shape of their lives with Synergy 60 Boot Camp Workouts. - August 01, 2010 - ML Athletics
Douglas Klinger, former President of Monster.com and former President of CIGNA Health Services, joins Zintro’s board of directors. - June 21, 2010 - Zintro, Inc.
Moms across the country are appreciated by their live-in au pairs who are in the United States to provide childcare for host families for up to two years. - May 07, 2010 - Cultural Care Au Pair, Mass.
The contest invites participants to design a gadget which must incorporate electronic elements and involve sensing, motion, timing and/or networking elements, and to submit instructions on how to build it. The grand prize winner will receive $1,000 plus the opportunity of posting their winning design and kit on MAKE’s new “Makers Market” online marketplace (makersmarket.com). - April 21, 2010 - Design News
These 40 Minute Lunch Express Wakefield Boot Camps are perfect for the working individual who do not have time prior to or after work to get in shape. Get in Shape and lose weight while still having time for life and work. - February 12, 2010 - ML Athletics
ML Athletics Fitness Programs, Northshore’s fastest growing Fitness Boot Camp Provider, announces an exclusive 12 Week Body Transformation Fat Blast Challenge. - December 15, 2009 - ML Athletics