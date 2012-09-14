PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap. Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360 Healthcare,... - October 02, 2019 - Reach IPS

Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS

Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Vanessa G. Nelson to Hold Free Seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers" Vanessa G. Nelson, President of Expert Human Resources, is holding a free seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers," on Tuesday, December 12, at the Hampton Inn and Suites - 6060 Rashelle Drive (located off Hill Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. - December 01, 2017 - Expert Human Resources

Enduo Clothes: A Free Clothing Giveaway Faith Harvest Church launches its first annual free clothing giveaway on Saturday, August 5, 2017. The intent of Enduo Clothes is to empower those in need of apparel with gently used and new clothes. This event, which targets women, men, youth, and infants, will be held at Faith Harvest Church in Saginaw,... - July 28, 2017 - Faith Harvest Church

OHM Advisors Announces Five New Shareholders OHM Advisors' Board of Directors and Partners (www.OHM-Advisors.com) are pleased to announce the addition of five new shareholders: Aaron Call, PE, Steven Loveland, PE, PTOE, Steven Warren, PE, Murat Ulasir, PhD, PE and Charles Rolfe, PE. All were elected to the 55-year-old firm’s ownership group... - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors

OHM Advisors Elects Two Saginaw Associates as New Shareholders The 55-year old consulting firm of OHM Advisors announces five new shareholders, including Saginaw office associates, Steven Warren and Charles Rolfe. - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors

Buy a T-Shirt, Save a Rainforest The world's largest custom t-shirt company, SunFrog.com, has partnered with socially conscious lifestyle brand Cuipo to help save tropical rain forests everywhere. SunFrog and its affiliates across the globe will promote a unique collection that will save one meter of rainforest per shirt. "SunFrog... - September 22, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

SunFrog.com Leaps Into the Top Echelon of Websites Worldwide Latest data from Alexa.com places SunFrog into the elusive Top 1000 most visited websites in the U.S. and top 5000 websites in the world. - June 28, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

Pediatrician Dr. Monica Dhar, M.D. Joins Family Medicine Associates of Midland 35-year mid-Michigan primary care health care team strengthens pediatric resources. Family Medicine Associates of Midland announces that Monica Dhar, M.D. has joined the practice as a pediatric physician and is accepting new patients. Dr. Dhar, a longtime Midland resident, brings 17 years of trusted mid-Michigan pediatric experience to the practice. - May 06, 2016 - Family Medicine Associates of Midland

SunFrog Announces Licensing of Major Brands Including Star Wars, Marvel and Disney SunFrog Shirts is proud to release hundreds of new designs of popular licensed apparel including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar. "Our licensed apparel collection is really rounding out well, and I am pleased with how many we have added just within the past few months. These newest partnerships... - April 04, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

SunFrog Attends Traffic and Conversion Summit in San Diego,CA SunFrog recently attended the Traffic & Conversion summit in San Diego, CA., hoping to network with like-minded individuals and educate the team on the latest in digital marketing techniques. “We would like to thank Digital Marketer for setting us up as a featured sponsor at an event that... - February 13, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com

SunFrog Shirts Partners with Toys For Tots to Support Otsego County SunFrog Shirts recently donated ten new bikes to the Toys for Tots program through the Otsego County Community Giving Program. Marine Staff Sgt. Brain Parfitt was present at the SunFrog headquarters to accept the bikes on behalf of Toys for Tots. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through... - December 25, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

SunFrog Shirts and Payoneer Offer Innovative Payment Solutions to Affiliates SunFrog Shirts and Payoneer recently announced that SunFrog affiliates now have a better way to receive funds. SunFrog is the original, DTG based, T-shirt sales and fulfillment platform. SunFrog Shirts is the fastest paying t-shirt platform and they are continuing to take steps to stay ahead of the... - December 24, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

SunFrog Shirts Raises Over $5,500 for Cancer Research in November SunFrogShirts recently announced the results from its latest charity campaign, No Shave November. Sunfrog is the original evergreen, DTG-based, T-shirt sales and fulfillment platform. Experiencing rapid growth over the past few years, the company strives to give back on a consistent basis. Spearheaded... - December 09, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

U.S. Online T-shirt Authority, SunFrog Shirts, to Ally Itself with EU Powerhouse, Teezily SunFrog’s advanced technology and service paired with Teezily’s expert sales model will provide an unparalleled consumer experience in all of North America. - September 15, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins" Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

SunFrog.com Announces Partnership with Licensing Expert Global leader in online t-shirt sales, Sunfrog.com partners with licensing executive. - August 20, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com

John Byle Purchases Audiology Practice from Father Dr. Larry Byle Hearing instrument technician John Byle finalized the purchase of his father Dr. Larry Byle's well-established hearing clinic and practice. The practice will continue to provide its clients with high-quality products and services. - July 14, 2015 - Bay Area Hearing

Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories Welcomes New Staff and Disciplines - Will Now Provide Forensic Firearms & Toolmarks and Forensic Biology & DNA Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories announces the addition of two new staff members, and two new forensic science disciplines, to their firm. In addition to forensic document examinations, ink dating, and latent prints, Riley Welch LaPorte will now be offering Forensic Firearms... - October 01, 2014 - Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories

Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3 Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.

Magic Bean Cafe & Lounge Shows Commitment to the Great Lakes Bay Region by Adding Partners from Bay City and Saginaw to Handle New Growth Magic Bean Cafe & Lounge believes in the Great Lakes Bay Region's talent. To handle the new growth with menu items, bistro beverages and liquor, a need for adding owner/operators was a must. With much consideration and thought Magic Bean Cafe & Lounge is proud to announce the addition of Stephanie Zeilinger and Eugene Seals Jr as partner/operators and Steven Magstadt as the culinary artist. - April 24, 2011 - Magic Bean Cafe & Lounge

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

Plascon Group Launches New Website The Plascon Group has launched a new website featuring the company’s innovative turn key work programs and flexible packaging solutions for the food, institutional, pharmaceutical and bulk packaging industries. Visitors will find product information, photos and video from the six companies within... - March 10, 2010 - Plascon Group

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

Safer and Less Stressful Freeway Driving the Promise of Veteran Truck Drivers New Book Today's American interstate often poses a navigational nightmare for the average motorist. Speeders, tailgaters, trucks - they have all combined to turn our freeways into a proverbial "asphalt circus." But the stress and frustration don't have to drive you off the road and onto the bus according to Alan J. Corbett, a professional truck driver with more than 3 million accident-free miles behind the wheel. His new book MERGE! is designed to put safety and sanity back in the freeway commute. - June 24, 2009 - ALACOR

The American Nordic Walking System and www.SkiWalking.com Are Ready for the Holiday Gift Giving Rush and New Year's Resolutions The American Nordic Walking System and www.skiwalking.com recently received large deliveries of quality Nordic Walking Poles from SWIX of Norway and EXEL of Finland in preparation for the Holiday Rush and New Year's Resolutions. The American Nordic Walking System and www.SkiWalking.com are the exclusive retailers of the SWIX VIP Nordic Walking Poles and the EXEL Urban Skier Nordic Walking Poles. All 12 sizes are in-stock and ready to ship - Perfect Length Guaranteed. - November 27, 2008 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com

Buster Grips Celebrates 25 Years in Golf Business with Discount Offer Buster Golf Devices celebrates 25 years in the Golf industry by offering a discount and free shipping on a full set of 13 Buster Golf Grips. Buster Grips are the original reverse taper golf grip. The unique shape and high tech material combine to create a natural grip that increases the accuracy and... - October 09, 2008 - Buster Golf Devices

The Collectors Show Looks for Advertisers on eBay Harold Nicoll, host of the well-liked Internet radio program The Collectors’ Show, (www.webtalkradio.net) is looking for an advertiser and wants to cast as wide a net as possible. So to get the word out on the need for ad contributors, he is auctioning off 26 weeks of worth of ad time on the popular auction site, eBay. - September 03, 2008 - Ornament Collectors LLC

Isabella Bank's New Website Nominated for Award WSI (We Simplify the Internet) recently assisted Isabella Bank, headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, MI with a complete re-design of their website and Internet marketing strategy. The makeover was part of a corporate-wide re-branding effort which involved a name change, new brand development and rolling in three other banks under their holding company under a new, unified name. Former community banker, Eric Cook, took the lead for WSI and received a nomination for best Financial Services site in 2008. - July 24, 2008 - WSI Internet Consulting

2008 Tri-City Art Battle First Ever Tri-City Art Battle; Music, Food and Artist's; 20 Artist's will have 3 hours to set up and complete an original piece of work....then you get to vote on your favorite artist. - July 10, 2008 - Magic Bean Cafe

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

DDI Engineering Diversifies into Medical Devices DDI Engineering’s new medical division, DuPeron Medical, announced success in obtaining new customers in the medical industry. With the assistance of CJPS Enterprises, LLC, DDI was introduced to prospective companies and is in the process of bidding on other projects, which will have the effect of diversifying its customer base even further. - May 23, 2007 - CJPS Enterprises

Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland Announces New Site Featuring Home Light Displays Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland®, the World’s Largest Christmas Store®, announces the arrival of www.MyChristmasWonderland.com, the Christmas lights site for sharing outdoor Christmas decorations with the world. Users simply locate their Christmas decorations display on the map, and add a picture and description of their Christmas light display. Visitors wishing to expand or start a display can shop MyChristmasWonderland.com for quality indoor and outdoor Christmas lights and decorations. - November 16, 2006 - Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland