Michigan: Saginaw-Bay City-Midland News
Saginaw Sweethearts Turn 35 Years of Marriage into a National Legacy Project Focused on Love, Entrepreneurship, Education and Generational Wealth
After 35 years of marriage, Kris and Nia Seals are proving that the greatest legacy parents and grandparents can leave behind isn’t simply financial wealth—it’s the values, experiences and opportunities that empower future generations to thrive. - July 13, 2026 - Nia Seals
Author Bonnie Weber’s New Book, "Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions," is a Collection of Daily Reflections Designed to Strengthen One’s Faith in the Lord
Recent release “Heaven Awaits: Inspirational Daily Devotions” from Covenant Books author Bonnie Weber is a compelling series of daily devotionals aimed at helping readers develop a stronger relationship with God through Scripture and introspection. With each entry, Bonnie challenges readers to reflect on how they can center God in their lives. - July 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Grant Hazen’s New Book, “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven,” Follows a Pastor’s Quest to Stop the Rise of an Ancient Demonic Cult
Recent release “Covenant Keeper Series Novel 1: Prophecy of the Raven” from Page Publishing author Grant Hazen centers around Pastor Jaydon Solomon Parable who, after unearthing the Biblical Ring of Solomon, is dragged into an epic battle of good versus evil. Now teamed up with a wizard and his raven familiar, Jaydon must stop a demonic cult from anointing their leader and save the world. - March 12, 2025 - Page Publishing
Women Business Resource Community Officially Launches Global Movement to Empower Women Entrepreneurs
WBRC officially launches, delivering executive-level coaching, premium resources, and a supportive community to women entrepreneurs. Founded by Karen Kleinwort, WBRC provides transformative tools once reserved for the elite, uniting women worldwide to level the playing field and spark lasting success. - March 03, 2025 - Women's Business Resource Community
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Dow Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Dow, one of the world’s leading materials science companies, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - October 29, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Daniel Engelke Jr.’s New Book, "Poems," is a Riveting Series of Poems That Documents the Lessons & Experiences from the Author’s Life That Have Shaped Him Over the Years
Fulton Books author Daniel Engelke Jr., who has been writing poetry nearly all his life, has completed his most recent book, “Poems”: a heartfelt collection of poems that follows the author as he reflects upon his past experiences, the lessons he has learned, and his observations of the... - February 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions Partners with Optimistic Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions now offer Medical Billing/Coding/Collection services. - April 05, 2023 - Healthcare Enrichment Solutions
Author Tammy McGeshick’s New Book, "Chipper’s Tale," is an Interactive and Charmingly Illustrated Chronicle of the Well-Lived Life of a Beloved Family Dog
Recent release “Chipper’s Tale,” from Page Publishing author Tammy McGeshick, is a warmhearted children’s book charting some of the many adventures of a friendly little pup living on northern Michigan’s ruggedly beautiful Upper Peninsula. - March 07, 2023 - Page Publishing
Upright Partners to Offer Coding Bootcamps at Kirtland Community College, the #1 School for Online Learning in Michigan
Kirtland Community College and Upright establish a partnership to provide additional online pathways to high-paying careers in technology. - November 15, 2022 - Upright Education
Kenda Press Announces Launch for "Blazes & Brimstone," Inspired by a Historic Michigan Fire
An uplifting middle-grade historical novel about children who show courage, humor and stamina in the face of a natural disaster. - September 28, 2022 - Linda Gruenberg
NY Author Rea Nolan Martin Wins Third Gold Medallion in 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards
On Monday, Independent Publishers of Traverse City, Michigan awarded New York author Rea Nolan Martin the gold “IPPY” award in Visionary Fiction for her recently published novel, "Sunnyside Up." Martin’s previous IPPY golds include her 2016 novel, "The Anesthesia... - May 12, 2022 - Rea Nolan Martin
Central Michigan University Partners with iGrad to Provide Personalized Student Financial Literacy Platform
Research shows that student financial literacy programs can decrease financial stress, improve academic performance and teach students how to manage their finances for a lifetime. - March 15, 2022 - iGrad
Contemporary Fiction: "Sister Saint, Sister Sinner" Explores Sisterhood, Power, and the Limits of Love
New book by Peg Herring, contemporary fiction, releases December 15, 2021. - December 03, 2021 - Peg Herring
E & S Graphics, Inc. Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee
E & S Graphics, Inc. is recognized as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan Small Business Development Center Best Small Business award. E & S Graphics, Inc. will be honored at the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses gala event on Tuesday, July 20. - April 08, 2021 - E & S Graphics, Inc.
Local Author Shares Little-Known Tale of Michigan Teen Titanic Survivor Ruth Becker in "The Stars in April"
Fact-Based Historical Fiction on Teen Titanic Survivor Ruth Becker, "The Stars in April" Releases Worldwide in Spring 2021. - June 29, 2020 - Childress Ink
ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest
East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI. - June 23, 2020 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases Pillow Talk, by Author Ricky Boone, an Up Close Poetic Look Into a Black Man's Emotional View on Love and Pain
Pillow talk is a collection of the most sensuous and deeply invigorating blend of erotic poetry, from Author, Ricky Boone. In these seductively written poems, you are drawn into a world where the author uses his own experiences to enlighten and give insight on the realities of loving, and understanding the deeper connections, within the mind and heart of a black man. - February 06, 2020 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change
Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap. Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360... - October 02, 2019 - Reach IPS
Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring
Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS
Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services
Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Vanessa G. Nelson to Hold Free Seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers"
Vanessa G. Nelson, President of Expert Human Resources, is holding a free seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers," on Tuesday, December 12, at the Hampton Inn and Suites - 6060 Rashelle Drive (located off Hill Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. - December 01, 2017 - Expert Human Resources
Enduo Clothes: A Free Clothing Giveaway
Faith Harvest Church launches its first annual free clothing giveaway on Saturday, August 5, 2017. The intent of Enduo Clothes is to empower those in need of apparel with gently used and new clothes. This event, which targets women, men, youth, and infants, will be held at Faith Harvest Church in... - July 28, 2017 - Faith Harvest Church
OHM Advisors Announces Five New Shareholders
OHM Advisors' Board of Directors and Partners (www.OHM-Advisors.com) are pleased to announce the addition of five new shareholders: Aaron Call, PE, Steven Loveland, PE, PTOE, Steven Warren, PE, Murat Ulasir, PhD, PE and Charles Rolfe, PE. All were elected to the 55-year-old firm’s ownership... - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors
OHM Advisors Elects Two Saginaw Associates as New Shareholders
The 55-year old consulting firm of OHM Advisors announces five new shareholders, including Saginaw office associates, Steven Warren and Charles Rolfe. - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors
Buy a T-Shirt, Save a Rainforest
The world's largest custom t-shirt company, SunFrog.com, has partnered with socially conscious lifestyle brand Cuipo to help save tropical rain forests everywhere. SunFrog and its affiliates across the globe will promote a unique collection that will save one meter of rainforest per... - September 22, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com
Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect
The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You
SunFrog.com Leaps Into the Top Echelon of Websites Worldwide
Latest data from Alexa.com places SunFrog into the elusive Top 1000 most visited websites in the U.S. and top 5000 websites in the world. - June 28, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com
Pediatrician Dr. Monica Dhar, M.D. Joins Family Medicine Associates of Midland
35-year mid-Michigan primary care health care team strengthens pediatric resources. Family Medicine Associates of Midland announces that Monica Dhar, M.D. has joined the practice as a pediatric physician and is accepting new patients. Dr. Dhar, a longtime Midland resident, brings 17 years of trusted mid-Michigan pediatric experience to the practice. - May 06, 2016 - Family Medicine Associates of Midland
SunFrog Announces Licensing of Major Brands Including Star Wars, Marvel and Disney
SunFrog Shirts is proud to release hundreds of new designs of popular licensed apparel including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney and Pixar. "Our licensed apparel collection is really rounding out well, and I am pleased with how many we have added just within the past few months. These newest... - April 04, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com
SunFrog Attends Traffic and Conversion Summit in San Diego,CA
SunFrog recently attended the Traffic & Conversion summit in San Diego, CA., hoping to network with like-minded individuals and educate the team on the latest in digital marketing techniques. “We would like to thank Digital Marketer for setting us up as a featured sponsor at an event... - February 13, 2016 - SunFrogShirts.com
SunFrog Shirts Partners with Toys For Tots to Support Otsego County
SunFrog Shirts recently donated ten new bikes to the Toys for Tots program through the Otsego County Community Giving Program. Marine Staff Sgt. Brain Parfitt was present at the SunFrog headquarters to accept the bikes on behalf of Toys for Tots. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver,... - December 25, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
SunFrog Shirts and Payoneer Offer Innovative Payment Solutions to Affiliates
SunFrog Shirts and Payoneer recently announced that SunFrog affiliates now have a better way to receive funds. SunFrog is the original, DTG based, T-shirt sales and fulfillment platform. SunFrog Shirts is the fastest paying t-shirt platform and they are continuing to take steps to stay ahead of... - December 24, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
SunFrog Shirts Raises Over $5,500 for Cancer Research in November
SunFrogShirts recently announced the results from its latest charity campaign, No Shave November. Sunfrog is the original evergreen, DTG-based, T-shirt sales and fulfillment platform. Experiencing rapid growth over the past few years, the company strives to give back on a consistent... - December 09, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
U.S. Online T-shirt Authority, SunFrog Shirts, to Ally Itself with EU Powerhouse, Teezily
SunFrog’s advanced technology and service paired with Teezily’s expert sales model will provide an unparalleled consumer experience in all of North America. - September 15, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins"
Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
SunFrog.com Announces Partnership with Licensing Expert
Global leader in online t-shirt sales, Sunfrog.com partners with licensing executive. - August 20, 2015 - SunFrogShirts.com
John Byle Purchases Audiology Practice from Father Dr. Larry Byle
Hearing instrument technician John Byle finalized the purchase of his father Dr. Larry Byle's well-established hearing clinic and practice. The practice will continue to provide its clients with high-quality products and services. - July 14, 2015 - Bay Area Hearing
Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories Welcomes New Staff and Disciplines - Will Now Provide Forensic Firearms & Toolmarks and Forensic Biology & DNA
Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories announces the addition of two new staff members, and two new forensic science disciplines, to their firm. In addition to forensic document examinations, ink dating, and latent prints, Riley Welch LaPorte will now be offering Forensic... - October 01, 2014 - Riley Welch LaPorte & Associates Forensic Laboratories
Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market
Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device
The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask
Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3
Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival
The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals
Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller
Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.