Arizona Publisher Has New Book Featured on Major Magazine Cover An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. - August 29, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

No Tuition or Fee Increases for Southern Utah University For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t raising... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University

First Patients in Arizona Receive Experimental Stem Cell Treatment for Eye Disease Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for patients... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Alan “AP” Powell and Grand Canyon University Chosen for 53rd Whitney M. Young Awards On May 12th, 2017 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, the 53rd Annual Whitney M. Young Jr Awards Dinner will showcase two amazing forces of change in our community: Alan "AP" Powell and Grand Canyon University. This annual event recognizes individuals and corporations who have exhibited genuine concern for the community. The award is giving to those whose everyday actions exemplify the principles for which Whitney M. Young, Jr. stood. - April 04, 2017 - Greater Phoenix Urban League

The Return of The Gringos Webcast set to feature rockers who never gave up on making it big… - June 07, 2016 - The Gringos LLC

Dr. Ashleigh Levison Joins Retinal Consultants of Arizona Retinal Consultants of Arizona (RCA) – one of the nation’s leading Retina & Vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – welcomes Dr. Ashleigh Levison to its team of world-class ophthalmologists specializing in diseases of the retina, vitreous and macula. Dr. Levison... - January 12, 2016 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Arizona Family Florist Announces Grand Opening of Wholesale to the Public Flower Market Arizona's first and only wholesale to the public flower market is open in downtown Phoenix. The public gets wholesale pricing and business to business customers enjoy a tiered pricing structure. Located in the heart of the Phoenix Flower District, Arizona Flower Market carries thousands of fresh blooms in their 4,000 sq. ft. cooler, plus all varieties of vases, ribbon, embellishments, design tools, etc. It is a true destination for all floral DIY'ers. - May 04, 2015 - Arizona Family Florist

Wild West Arizona Winery Good-to-Go in 4 Weeks Pillsbury Wine Co has come full circle, with the recent addition of a Winery on its 100-acre vineyard property. Preceding first pick of the 2014 harvest, the winery came together using locally sourced dismantled buildings, abandoned refrigerated truck trailers, local construction, and electrical crews. They tracked down and pulled used equipment from an old winery and abandoned mines in the surrounding mountains, as well as acquired some used equipment from California. - October 29, 2014 - Pillsbury Wine Company

Arizona Wines to be Distributed in Australia Arizona winemaker Sam Pillsbury's Shiraz wines distributed in Australia. - May 27, 2014 - Pillsbury Wine Company

Creative Bus Sales Acquires Phoenix Based Arizona Bus Sales Nation's Largest Bus Dealership, Creative Bus Sales, Completes Acquisition of Phoenix Based Arizona Bus Sales and Albuquerque Based New Mexico Bus Sales - January 04, 2012 - Creative Bus Sales, Inc.

UCR Health Centers Opens Mesa Urgent Care Despite Economic Downturn UCR Health Centers opens a new urgent care facility in Mesa, Arizona despite the economic recession. The company feels that in an era of healthcare crisis, uninsured and escalating cost, additional market share to serve populations who would otherwise go to an emergency room is a strategic move. UCR Health Centers offers same day, urgent care medical treatment at a cost-effective alternative, and also integrates multiple medical services into their business model. - December 15, 2009 - UCR Health Centers

R. J. Buckley Publishing Announces the December Release of Rebecca Randolph Buckley's Latest Contemporary Romance Novel - "Midnight in Brussels" Rebecca Buckley's "Midnight in Brussels" is the third novel in her "Midnight" series with Rachel O'Neill as one of the protagonists. Each novel captures the exotic essence of New Year’s Eve celebrations in major cities around the world. You are sure to discover an ensemble of characters and settings that will captivate your heart and mind. - December 12, 2009 - R. J. Buckley Publishing

Florence Community Healthcare Names Executive Leadership Team Florence Community Healthcare's Executive Team brings decades of expertise and leadership to the new organization. - October 21, 2009 - Florence Community Healthcare

Florence Community Healthcare, Florence Arizona Names Dario Lizarraga M.D., Chief of Staff Dario Lizarraga, MD returned to his home town of Florence Arizona nine years ago to practice medicine in the community he grew up in. His family has lived in the Florence community for eight generations. Lizarraga's vision of one day having a world-class hospital in Florence has been realized, with the opening of Florence Community Healthcare's medical campus in November 2009. Lizarraga has been named Chief of Staff of the new healthcare facility. - October 07, 2009 - Florence Community Healthcare

"Bobby Jindal's Response Speech Demonstrates Business Storytelling Do's and Don'ts," says National Storytelling Expert National storytelling expert and speaking coach, K. Sean Buvala, reviews Bobby Jindal's "Republican Response" speech and offers four public-speaking tips gleaned from the Governor's presentation. Buvala, the director of the national storytelling resource site at Storyteller.net, says, "Regardless... - February 25, 2009 - Storyteller.net

VAClassroom.com Announces Upcoming Webinar Event for Virtual Assistants, Solopreneurs and Small Business Owners Craig Cannings, Co Founder of VAClassroom.com and Mike McDerment, CEO of Freshbooks.com will be presenting a free webinar for Virtual Assistants, Solopreneurs and small business owners titled: “Virtual Nirvana – How to Remain Inspired and Productive When You Work Alone.” - August 04, 2008 - VAClassroom.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Phoenix Area Foreclosures Increase 147 Percent in January 2008 Maricopa and Pima Counties See Over 3,000 Foreclosures - February 22, 2008 - Default Research Inc

MBA in a Day Launches Online, Web Delivery... What You Would Learn at Top-Tier Business Schools... If You Only Had the Time As a Professor teaching at a #1 ranked MBA program for the past decade Steven Stralser has taught well-educated professionals like doctors, lawyers, non profit executives, scientists, and even small business owners about the "basics of business" they may have missed in their medical school,... - February 04, 2008 - MBA in a Day

AZ Med Tec Announces the Newest Innovations in Surgical and Aesthetic Laser Technologies AZ Med Tec announces FDA Approval to distribute the INTER-medic laser product line to the U.S. market. INTERmedic products offer patient-friendly solutions of high user-comfort in Aesthetic, Vascular, Surgical and Dental Laser applications. - February 04, 2008 - AZ Med Tec

International Latin Pop Artist - Still Alive - Debut Single Hits Big Patron Records - Latin pop artists Still Alive, who hail from Colombia South America, featured as the next big thing since Shakira coming out of Colombia; Debut their hit single video "Lady" on Latin TV. - January 18, 2008 - Patron Record

RealBiz360 Announces New Virtual Tour Linking to Yahoo! Real Estate RealBiz360 .com Teams Up with Yahoo! Real Estate to Link Its Database of Virtual Tours Online - November 13, 2007 - RealBiz360 Inc.

80/20 Rule Guides New Marketing Company’s Services Taking a Marketing Rule to New Dimensions Eighty-Twenty Marketing, Inc. grows revenue through loyal customers. They focus on the 20% of your customers who generate 80% of your revenue. - September 29, 2007 - Eighty-Twenty Marketing, Inc.

Joe Kaminski, Heart-Lung Transplant Patient, Has Released Second Novel Joe Kaminski, Jr., a heart-lung transplant patient has published his second novel titled "In The Company of Legends," with Booklocker.com. "In The Company of Legends" is a story about a professional baseball player, Russell Black, who discovers he can’t hit a baseball for the... - August 16, 2007 - Joe Kaminski, Jr.