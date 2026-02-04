Arizona: Yuma News
RoyerAI Launches BizBrain to End Information Bottleneck Plaguing Small Business Owners
RoyerAI.com today announced the launch of BizBrain, a voice-controlled knowledge management system designed to eliminate the time-consuming cycle of small business owners and managers answering repetitive employee questions. The technology addresses what the company identifies as the "Human... - February 04, 2026 - RoyerAI
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
North Mountain Brewing Co. Chef Jackie Earns Prestigious Les Disciples Escoffier USA
North Mountain Brewery Executive Chef Jackie Abrile-Carlile will be inducted into Les Disciples Escoffier. This is a prestigious honor, and NMT Brewery is proud of Chef Jackie's major accomplishment. - October 27, 2025 - North Mountain Brewing Company
Unified Commercial Property Management Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions
Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired three existing property management companies across the Phoenix metropolitan area. - October 09, 2025 - Unified Commercial Property Management
The Hope Foundation Awards Over 100 Free Therapy Sessions to Arizona Families, Thanks to Local Businesses
The Hope Foundation, a local Arizona nonprofit dedicated to making mental health services accessible to youth, young adults, and parents facing financial hardship, is proud to announce the successful completion of its most recent giving cycle. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from 5 Guys Roofing,... - June 12, 2025 - The Hope Foundation
Stanley Wood’s New Book, "Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2," Follows One Man’s Riveting Journey as He Finds Himself Transported to a Strange New World
Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who is originally from California and currently resides in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book, “Pirates & Robots: Mystic Traveler 2”: a compelling novel that follows a man named Mark as he travels... - June 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Stanley Wood’s New Book, "Mystic Traveler," is a Riveting Novel That Follows an Ex-Banker Turned FBI Agent with an Unpredictable Power to Travel Through Time and Space
Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who currently resides in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book, “Mystic Traveler”: a compelling tale that follows an FBI agent with a secret power he has no control over that allows him to travel across... - May 22, 2025 - Fulton Books
Chas Irvine’s Newly Released "Fear Of" is a Gripping Thriller That Explores the Consequences of Using Artificial Intelligence for Criminal Justice
“Fear Of” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chas Irvine is an intense and thought-provoking novel that delves into the ethical dilemmas and psychological fallout of using artificial intelligence to target and manipulate the fears of criminals in a quest for justice. - May 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams’s Newly Released "Song of Solomon" is an Immersive Biblical Exploration Told Through Dramatic Voice and Prophetic Insight
“Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams is a spiritually rich, dramatized Bible study experience that uncovers the untold story behind one of Scripture’s most poetic books, revealing deeper truths about love, prophecy, and divine destiny. - May 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Teniecka Drake's New Audiobook, "The Gift of Finding God's Love," is a Powerful Memoir and Series of Poems Serving as a Testimony to God’s Unending Love for All
Recent audiobook release “The Gift of Finding God’s Love: Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine Guilt and Shame Turned into My Shine” from Audiobook Network author Teniecka Drake is a compelling and faith-based collection of poems designed to awaken listeners to the potency of God’s love, and how he can provide strength and encouragement to endure life’s most difficult challenges. - April 02, 2025 - Audiobook Network
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
ION Mining Opens a New Chapter and Promotes the Development of Blockchain Technology
Recently, ION Mining officially announced the launch of a new mining project, committed to providing strong support for the development of blockchain technology. It is reported that ION Mining focuses on efficient and environmentally friendly digital currency mining solutions, aiming to lead the industry to new heights through advanced technology and sustainable development concepts. - January 23, 2025 - ION Mining
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Alana Foundation Grants $50,000 to Arizona School of Medical Assistant to Empower Students from Tribal and Underserved Communities
The Alana Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to fund tuition for students from tribal and underserved communities. Led by youth board members Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand, the funds were raised through community outreach. Recipient Ashlee Sells expressed gratitude for the chance to pursue her dream. This initiative empowers students to address healthcare disparities in their communities. - November 27, 2024 - AZ School of Medical Assistant
Author Dana Toliver’s New Book, “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories,” is a Profound Collection That Speaks to the Heart
Recent release “Soul Search'n: An Emotional Life Journey Of Poems And Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dana Toliver presents a poignant collection designed to inspire and enlighten those navigating the complexities of life. Drawing on her own experiences, Toliver creates a narrative that resonates with anyone searching for answers. - November 08, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Stewart Law Group Rebrands to Arizona Law Group
Arizona Law Group Announces Rebranding and Expanded Services After more than 20 years as Stewart Law Group, the firm has rebranded to Arizona Law Group, effective August 1, 2024. This new name reflects the firm's expanded range of services and its commitment to serving clients across the... - August 20, 2024 - Arizona Law Group
Omni Pool Builders Launches "Touchdown to Swim" Event: Win $100,000 Refund If AZ Cats Win NCAA 2024-2025 Championship
Omni Pool Builders and Design announces the "Touchdown to Swim" event, offering clients a chance to win up to $100,000 in pool refunds or credits if the Arizona Cats win the 2024-2025 NCAA National Championship. This innovative campaign not only supports the local team but also fosters community spirit and youth development through strategic investment. Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim for more information. - July 30, 2024 - Omni Pool Builders and Design LLC
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Author Jeanne Neale’s New Book, "Saving Mary," is a Heart-Pounding Novel That Centers Around One Woman’s Journey as She Gets Swept Up Into a Suspenseful Mystery
Recent release “Saving Mary” from Covenant Books author Jeanne Neale is a compelling and spellbinding narrative that follows Mary, a young woman who unwittingly uncovers a shocking criminal conspiracy that places a target on her back, forcing her to follow the trail and crack the case before it’s too late. - May 31, 2024 - Covenant Books
Introducing Scott: The Scottsdale Living’s New Community AI Resource
Scott is the first community based AI resource curated from a Facebook Group of over 55,000 people. Scott can answer all your questions and help you find amazing things to do and experience in Scottsdale. - May 29, 2024 - The Scottsdale Living
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Alevea Mental Health Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy, Citing MAPS' Latest Research and Its Own Success with Ketamine Treatment
Alevea Mental Health fully endorses psychedelic therapy as an effective mental health treatment, following the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Alevea has already reported significant success in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD through its own Ketamine treatment programs. CEO Topher Bradshaw expressed astonishment at the remarkable patient improvements, particularly when other treatments had failed. - September 20, 2023 - Alevea Mental Health
Huntington Study Group Welcomes FDA Approval of New Drug for Chorea in Huntington’s Disease
The Huntington Study Group (HSG) together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), today shares that the Phase 3 pivotal KINECT®-HD study conducted by HSG in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences,... - August 18, 2023 - Huntington Study Group
Home of Award-Winning Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco Launches as Franchise
Jake's Sweet Shoppe to open its doors in September 2023, featuring over-the-top dessert experiences, the world-famous Unicorn Cotton Candy Taco, and homemade ice cream cakes in a vibrant and fun atmosphere. - April 27, 2023 - Jake's Brands
Desert Control Signs Contract with Limoneira Company to Strengthen Sustainable Climate-Smart Agriculture in the U.S.
Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed a liquid natural clay (LNC) that restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce usage and improve efficiency of water, fertilizers, and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. Desert Control started operations in the United States in March 2022, initiating a validation study for LNC on American soil with the University of Arizona, and is now beginning to gain market adoption in the U.S., starting with Limoneira. - November 16, 2022 - Desert Control
Navajo Power Accepted Into Second Apple Impact Accelerator Class
Impact Accelerator program will take Navajo Power to new heights. - August 30, 2022 - Navajo Power
MIND 24-7 Announces New Chief Medical Officer
Emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health services announces addition of Dr. Sally Brooks to their executive team. - June 08, 2022 - MIND 24-7
Navajo Power to Present on Solar at December Torres Martinez Fiesta
Come join the Navajo Power team to learn about renewable energy opportunities on Tribal lands - Dec. 11 at the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tameka Gym in Thermal, CA. - December 09, 2021 - Navajo Power
Presidential Winner Still Unknown. The Nation Pauses, But Estate Planning Should Not.
The law firm of Morris Hall, PLLC (MH), the largest estate planning law firm in Arizona, has been watching the build up to the 2020 Presidential Election, and the current state is of no surprise. This is not a time to panic or worry, but rather a time to take advantage of the current tax... - November 05, 2020 - Morris Hall PLLC
In New Fundraising Effort, Herberger Theater Gives Donors a Surprise Bonus
On pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Phoenix landmark Herberger Theater has embarked on an unusual, even memorable, fundraising effort to support ongoing and future expenses. - July 01, 2020 - Biltmore Portrait Studios
Arizona Publisher Has New Book Featured on Major Magazine Cover
An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. - August 29, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC
No Tuition or Fee Increases for Southern Utah University
For the first time in 42 years, Southern Utah University will not be increasing its tuition or student fees. On Friday, March 29, the Utah Board of Regents approved Southern Utah University’s tuition proposal, making SUU the only school in the Utah System for Higher Education that isn’t... - March 29, 2019 - Southern Utah University
First Patients in Arizona Receive Experimental Stem Cell Treatment for Eye Disease
Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona
Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on
Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Alan “AP” Powell and Grand Canyon University Chosen for 53rd Whitney M. Young Awards
On May 12th, 2017 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, the 53rd Annual Whitney M. Young Jr Awards Dinner will showcase two amazing forces of change in our community: Alan "AP" Powell and Grand Canyon University. This annual event recognizes individuals and corporations who have exhibited genuine concern for the community. The award is giving to those whose everyday actions exemplify the principles for which Whitney M. Young, Jr. stood. - April 04, 2017 - Greater Phoenix Urban League
The Return of The Gringos
Webcast set to feature rockers who never gave up on making it big… - June 07, 2016 - The Gringos LLC
Dr. Ashleigh Levison Joins Retinal Consultants of Arizona
Retinal Consultants of Arizona (RCA) – one of the nation’s leading Retina & Vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – welcomes Dr. Ashleigh Levison to its team of world-class ophthalmologists specializing in diseases of the retina, vitreous and macula. Dr. - January 12, 2016 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona
Arizona Family Florist Announces Grand Opening of Wholesale to the Public Flower Market
Arizona's first and only wholesale to the public flower market is open in downtown Phoenix. The public gets wholesale pricing and business to business customers enjoy a tiered pricing structure. Located in the heart of the Phoenix Flower District, Arizona Flower Market carries thousands of fresh blooms in their 4,000 sq. ft. cooler, plus all varieties of vases, ribbon, embellishments, design tools, etc. It is a true destination for all floral DIY'ers. - May 04, 2015 - Arizona Family Florist
Innerzyme Launches New Physician Exclusive Website | InnerzymeRX.com
A Natural Online Pharmacy Exclusively for Healthcare Practitioners. - January 13, 2015 - Innerzyme
Wild West Arizona Winery Good-to-Go in 4 Weeks
Pillsbury Wine Co has come full circle, with the recent addition of a Winery on its 100-acre vineyard property. Preceding first pick of the 2014 harvest, the winery came together using locally sourced dismantled buildings, abandoned refrigerated truck trailers, local construction, and electrical crews. They tracked down and pulled used equipment from an old winery and abandoned mines in the surrounding mountains, as well as acquired some used equipment from California. - October 29, 2014 - Pillsbury Wine Company
Arizona Wines to be Distributed in Australia
Arizona winemaker Sam Pillsbury's Shiraz wines distributed in Australia. - May 27, 2014 - Pillsbury Wine Company
Creative Bus Sales Acquires Phoenix Based Arizona Bus Sales
Nation's Largest Bus Dealership, Creative Bus Sales, Completes Acquisition of Phoenix Based Arizona Bus Sales and Albuquerque Based New Mexico Bus Sales - January 04, 2012 - Creative Bus Sales, Inc.
UCR Health Centers Opens Mesa Urgent Care Despite Economic Downturn
UCR Health Centers opens a new urgent care facility in Mesa, Arizona despite the economic recession. The company feels that in an era of healthcare crisis, uninsured and escalating cost, additional market share to serve populations who would otherwise go to an emergency room is a strategic move. UCR Health Centers offers same day, urgent care medical treatment at a cost-effective alternative, and also integrates multiple medical services into their business model. - December 15, 2009 - UCR Health Centers
R. J. Buckley Publishing Announces the December Release of Rebecca Randolph Buckley's Latest Contemporary Romance Novel - "Midnight in Brussels"
Rebecca Buckley's "Midnight in Brussels" is the third novel in her "Midnight" series with Rachel O'Neill as one of the protagonists. Each novel captures the exotic essence of New Year’s Eve celebrations in major cities around the world. You are sure to discover an ensemble of characters and settings that will captivate your heart and mind. - December 12, 2009 - R. J. Buckley Publishing
Florence Community Healthcare Names Executive Leadership Team
Florence Community Healthcare's Executive Team brings decades of expertise and leadership to the new organization. - October 21, 2009 - Florence Community Healthcare
Florence Community Healthcare, Florence Arizona Names Dario Lizarraga M.D., Chief of Staff
Dario Lizarraga, MD returned to his home town of Florence Arizona nine years ago to practice medicine in the community he grew up in. His family has lived in the Florence community for eight generations. Lizarraga's vision of one day having a world-class hospital in Florence has been realized, with the opening of Florence Community Healthcare's medical campus in November 2009. Lizarraga has been named Chief of Staff of the new healthcare facility. - October 07, 2009 - Florence Community Healthcare
"Bobby Jindal's Response Speech Demonstrates Business Storytelling Do's and Don'ts," says National Storytelling Expert
National storytelling expert and speaking coach, K. Sean Buvala, reviews Bobby Jindal's "Republican Response" speech and offers four public-speaking tips gleaned from the Governor's presentation. Buvala, the director of the national storytelling resource site at Storyteller.net, says,... - February 25, 2009 - Storyteller.net