Dario Lizarraga, MD returned to his home town of Florence Arizona nine years ago to practice medicine in the community he grew up in. His family has lived in the Florence community for eight generations. Lizarraga's vision of one day having a world-class hospital in Florence has been realized, with the opening of Florence Community Healthcare's medical campus in November 2009. Lizarraga has been named Chief of Staff of the new healthcare facility. - October 07, 2009 - Florence Community Healthcare