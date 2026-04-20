Missouri: St. Joseph News
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community,... - October 23, 2025 - Prima Facie Bistro and Market
Bonnie J. Powers’s Newly Released "The Object of My Affection" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Driven Journey of Personal Transformation and Divine Purpose
“The Object of My Affection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie J. Powers is an inspiring tale that follows one woman’s unexpected life journey, guided by faith, love, and God’s greater plan for her path. - June 19, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Arthur Steers’s New Book, "Lord with a Hood: Volume 1," is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Understand God Through His Struggles and Trials
Recent release “Lord with a Hood: Volume 1” from Covenant Books author Arthur Steers centers around Lord with a Hood, who must face difficult challenges throughout his life that test his faith and relationship with God. However, through trusting in Christ and holding him within his heart, Lord with a Hood discovers just how powerful God can be in helping his followers overcome life’s struggles. - June 12, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Stella Hunt’s New Book, "I Didn't Give Up!" is an Inspiring Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey to Overcome Life’s Challenges to Achieve Her Dreams
Recent release “I Didn't Give Up!” from Page Publishing author Stella Hunt is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects on the difficulties she experienced throughout her upbringing and adult life, as well as the path she took to achieving her dream of earning her high school diploma despite the struggles she endured. - May 20, 2025 - Page Publishing
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Author Robert L. Brunker’s New Book, “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him,” Follows an Orphan Who Finds Himself a New Home
Recent release “Freddy Wants a Family: An Abandoned, Sad Boy Thought No One Wanted Him” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Brunker is a heartfelt story that centers around Freddy, a young boy who longs to be adopted and find a family who will love him. Just as he thinks his wish may never occur, Freddy receives a surprise that will forever change his life. - May 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
Bridge M. Shauden’s Newly Released "Go To The Coats" is a Compelling Exploration of Supernatural Encounters and Divine Intervention
“Go To The Coats” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bridge M. Shauden is a thought-provoking collection of stories that delve into the unseen spiritual realm, encouraging readers to question, reflect, and strengthen their faith. - March 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Area Caterpillar Dealer, Foley Equipment, Adds New Location in Chillicothe, Missouri
New location will support continued growth and enhance customer service in the region. - October 08, 2024 - Foley Equipment
Author Michael Byron Smith’s New Book, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger,” Follows the Author’s Upbringing While Lacking a Caring and Nurturing Father
Recent release “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” from Covenant Books author Michael Byron Smith is an emotionally stirring and true tale that follows the author’s life as he reflects upon how his life and the lives of his siblings were impacted by their relationship with their father, who lacked paternal instinct and the desire to improve. - February 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company Selects Taurus Flood-National Flood Services as Their Write-Your-Own Flood Insurance Service Provider
Taurus Flood-National Flood Services (Taurus Flood), a leading provider of flood and insurance technology solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Cypress Property & Casualty Insurance Company flood insurance service provider contract. Cypress Property & Casualty provides an array... - February 02, 2024 - Taurus
Author Stuart Hood’s New Book, "A Woman's Pride," is a Compelling Assortment of Poems Designed to Uplift Women from All Backgrounds and Help Them to Remember Their Worth
Recent release “A Woman's Pride” from Page Publishing author Stuart Hood is a gripping and thought-provoking series of poetry aimed at helping to lift up and encourage female readers who had faced both physical and verbal abuse so that they can work towards inner healing and repairing their sense of self and their pride. - January 17, 2024 - Page Publishing
Joan Murray’s Newly Released "Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero" is a Sweet Story of a Very Special Dog Who Brought Comfort to Others
“Harley, the Therapy Dog: How He Became a Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joan Murray is a touching story of a special connection between a dedicated owner and a unique dog who helped others through their own challenges while facing his own. - December 28, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Author TMartindale’s New Book, "Mama Says..." is a Compilation of Comics Centered Around Five Children and Their Pets as They Experience Various Adventures and Mishaps
Recent release “Mama Says...” from Newman Springs Publishing author TMartindale, is an assortment of charming comics following the adventures of five children and their oddball pets. Each entry provides a lighthearted comment on some aspect of everyday life that is sure to spur laughter and perhaps a new outlook on the world. - March 06, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
New Spark Tank Venture to Assist Ferguson Entrepreneurs
Introducing Spark Tank: Ferguson (spark-tank.org). In partnership with Benedictine College (benedictine.edu) and Premier Business Brokers (premierbb.com), this new free business accelerator program will be a game changer for aspiring entrepreneurs in North St. Louis. - August 22, 2022 - Civil Righteousness
KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019
The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media
70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc.
Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August
The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Life Fest Will Provide Free Mental Health Counseling in Kansas City
Two Missouri Mental Health Providers Team Up to Reverse Suicide Trends in the Midwest. - June 23, 2019 - Signature Psychiatric Hospital
Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer
Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Kansas City Breweries Company Announces Major Brewery and Beverage Manufacturing Hub
Creating high growth value propositions for beverage, grocery and convenience store markets. - November 16, 2017 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
Joyce L. Morrison Will be Recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who’s October 2017 Biography of the Month
Joyce L. Morrison, of St. Joseph, Missouri, will be recognized as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for October, 2017. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Animal Health. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Joyce L. Morrison Has Been Recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who’s Woman of the Month
Joyce L. Morrison, of St. Joseph, Missouri, has recently been honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Woman of the Month for January, 2017. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Animal Health. - December 17, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Consumers Now Able to Quickly Locate All Professionals Needed for Real Estate Transactions and Anonymously Compare Best Quotes on New Reverse Auction Website
RateBid.com, now out of initial BETA testing and with a provisional patent filed, introduces people to mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and home inspectors in a unique way. The site requires visitors to complete a short form without disclosing any sensitive data. Loan officers, real estate agents, and home inspectors are then encouraged to engage into “bidding wars” between each other. Consumers stay anonymous while they watch the competition and decide who they want to follow up with. - March 16, 2014 - RateBid.com, LLC
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Entrepreneur and Business Development Guru Reveals Secret to Getting Hired in New Book
Brad Justice, an entrepreneur and business development expert reveals the secrets he’s used to get his companies hired for decades in the newly released book, The Art of Getting Hired. - October 11, 2011 - Justice and Associates, LLC
Back Country Primitives - Blurring the Lines Between History and Art
Back Country Primitives takes a unique approach to the primitive wood sign market blurring the lines between history and art. Through Back Country Primitives creative process each sign has the look and feel of a sign made over 100 years ago. By providing superior craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service, Back Country Primitives creates positive experiences for our clients from the word go. Their ultimate goal is to go beyond "customer satisfaction" and ultimately earn customer loyalty. - August 05, 2009 - Back Country Primitives
Advanced Clustering Technologies Announces New Rack Dense 1U Dual Server Solution, Featuring Intel Xeon 5500® Series Processors
Advanced Clustering announces it's newest product line featuring Intel Xeon 5500® Series Processors and a highly dense 1U dual blade compute node. The combination of both can help increase productivity and reduce overall server rack space used in a high performance cluster. - March 31, 2009 - Advanced Clustering Technologies
St. Louis Commercial Real Estate News – Joseph Ord Sells 750 S. New Florissant Road
Joseph Ord represents Seller of St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Property, 750 S. New Florissant Road. - March 30, 2009 - Joseph Ord - Commercial Real Estate Agent - Lechner Realty Group
Health Career Agents Owner/Operator Businesses for Sale
Want to get into healthcare recruiting and staffing? Health Career Agents can now fast-track your success even more by providing you with the ability to purchase an existing Health Career Agents Owner/Operator business. Healthcare is one of the only industries growing right now, and instead of... - February 28, 2009 - Health Career Agents
Inland Empire Magazine’s 2008 Best Personal Trainer, Christi Macnee
T3 Fitness Energy announces that Christi MacNee, CPT, was voted Inland Empire Magazine’s 2008 Best Personal Trainer. “The recognition is an honor, but also a tremendous inspiration for me and T3 Fitness Energy as we enter 2009. We have so much to look forward to as we continue... - December 17, 2008 - T3 Fitness Energy
Introducing Pit Bull Mom (tm) Lipstick Inspired by Sarah Palin, for Women Who Take a Bite Out of Life
The Pit Bull Mom product line consists of two shades of lipstick (Pale N’ Pink and Republican Red), as well as Pit Bull Mom logo wear t-shirts, hats, coffee mugs and water bottles. The brand idea was based on the now famous “Pit Bull/Lipstick” quip made by Palin while accepting her party’s nomination. - September 18, 2008 - Pit Bull Mom, LLC
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
DirectBuy Employee Clowns for Kids
DirectBuy of Springfield Receiving Manager Gets Silly for a Serious Cause. - December 20, 2007 - DirectBuy
fig. Secures Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners
Fig. today announced that it has completed a recapitalization of the company and secured an eight-figure capital investment from Bessemer Venture Partners. - September 08, 2007 - fig.
CDM Fantasy Sports Launches 2007 CDM Fantasy Football Challenge Game
CDM Fantasy Sports, a subsidiary of FUN Technologies Inc. (TSX:FUN) (AIM:FUN), today announced the launch of its fantasy football game – CDM Football Challenge. - June 08, 2007 - CDM Fantasy Sports