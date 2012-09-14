PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019 The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Life Fest Will Provide Free Mental Health Counseling in Kansas City Two Missouri Mental Health Providers Team Up to Reverse Suicide Trends in the Midwest. - June 23, 2019 - Signature Psychiatric Hospital

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Kansas City Breweries Company Announces Major Brewery and Beverage Manufacturing Hub Creating high growth value propositions for beverage, grocery and convenience store markets. - November 16, 2017 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Joyce L. Morrison Will be Recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who’s October 2017 Biography of the Month Joyce L. Morrison, of St. Joseph, Missouri, will be recognized as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for October, 2017. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Animal Health. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Joyce L. Morrison Has Been Recognized as Strathmore’s Who’s Who’s Woman of the Month Joyce L. Morrison, of St. Joseph, Missouri, has recently been honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who Woman of the Month for January, 2017. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Animal Health. - December 17, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Consumers Now Able to Quickly Locate All Professionals Needed for Real Estate Transactions and Anonymously Compare Best Quotes on New Reverse Auction Website RateBid.com, now out of initial BETA testing and with a provisional patent filed, introduces people to mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and home inspectors in a unique way. The site requires visitors to complete a short form without disclosing any sensitive data. Loan officers, real estate agents, and home inspectors are then encouraged to engage into “bidding wars” between each other. Consumers stay anonymous while they watch the competition and decide who they want to follow up with. - March 16, 2014 - RateBid.com, LLC

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Entrepreneur and Business Development Guru Reveals Secret to Getting Hired in New Book Brad Justice, an entrepreneur and business development expert reveals the secrets he’s used to get his companies hired for decades in the newly released book, The Art of Getting Hired. - October 11, 2011 - Justice and Associates, LLC

Back Country Primitives - Blurring the Lines Between History and Art Back Country Primitives takes a unique approach to the primitive wood sign market blurring the lines between history and art. Through Back Country Primitives creative process each sign has the look and feel of a sign made over 100 years ago. By providing superior craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service, Back Country Primitives creates positive experiences for our clients from the word go. Their ultimate goal is to go beyond "customer satisfaction" and ultimately earn customer loyalty. - August 05, 2009 - Back Country Primitives

Advanced Clustering Technologies Announces New Rack Dense 1U Dual Server Solution, Featuring Intel Xeon 5500® Series Processors Advanced Clustering announces it's newest product line featuring Intel Xeon 5500® Series Processors and a highly dense 1U dual blade compute node. The combination of both can help increase productivity and reduce overall server rack space used in a high performance cluster. - March 31, 2009 - Advanced Clustering Technologies

St. Louis Commercial Real Estate News – Joseph Ord Sells 750 S. New Florissant Road Joseph Ord represents Seller of St. Louis Commercial Real Estate Property, 750 S. New Florissant Road. - March 30, 2009 - Joseph Ord - Commercial Real Estate Agent - Lechner Realty Group

Health Career Agents Owner/Operator Businesses for Sale Want to get into healthcare recruiting and staffing? Health Career Agents can now fast-track your success even more by providing you with the ability to purchase an existing Health Career Agents Owner/Operator business. Healthcare is one of the only industries growing right now, and instead of starting... - February 28, 2009 - Health Career Agents

Inland Empire Magazine’s 2008 Best Personal Trainer, Christi Macnee T3 Fitness Energy announces that Christi MacNee, CPT, was voted Inland Empire Magazine’s 2008 Best Personal Trainer. “The recognition is an honor, but also a tremendous inspiration for me and T3 Fitness Energy as we enter 2009. We have so much to look forward to as we continue expanding... - December 17, 2008 - T3 Fitness Energy

Introducing Pit Bull Mom (tm) Lipstick Inspired by Sarah Palin, for Women Who Take a Bite Out of Life The Pit Bull Mom product line consists of two shades of lipstick (Pale N’ Pink and Republican Red), as well as Pit Bull Mom logo wear t-shirts, hats, coffee mugs and water bottles. The brand idea was based on the now famous “Pit Bull/Lipstick” quip made by Palin while accepting her party’s nomination. - September 18, 2008 - Pit Bull Mom, LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

DirectBuy Employee Clowns for Kids DirectBuy of Springfield Receiving Manager Gets Silly for a Serious Cause. - December 20, 2007 - DirectBuy

fig. Secures Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners Fig. today announced that it has completed a recapitalization of the company and secured an eight-figure capital investment from Bessemer Venture Partners. - September 08, 2007 - fig.