RateBid.com, now out of initial BETA testing and with a provisional patent filed, introduces people to mortgage lenders, real estate agents, and home inspectors in a unique way. The site requires visitors to complete a short form without disclosing any sensitive data. Loan officers, real estate agents, and home inspectors are then encouraged to engage into “bidding wars” between each other. Consumers stay anonymous while they watch the competition and decide who they want to follow up with. - March 16, 2014 - RateBid.com, LLC