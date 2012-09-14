PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

Murchison Partners in Charlotte After Campaign Expansion New Age Marketing CEO Jared Poniatowski announces partner acquisition company merger. Dante Murchison becomes VP of New Age Marketing Inc. after tremendous expansion initiative. - June 29, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

App-Garden Opens Its Virtual Sub Training to the Public; No Longer Only for School Districts App-Garden’s Virtual Sub Training has revolutionized the way school districts onboard and train substitutes. The convenience and ease of completing Substitute Orientation and Effective Substitute Training allow districts and administrators to maintain a healthy, rolling roster of readily available,... - June 18, 2019 - App-Garden

New Age Expands Once Again New Age Marketing Continues to Expand in the Charlotte Area. Now Hiring Entry Level College Graduates to help Expand its new Client portfolio. - May 18, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

New Age Marketing Inc. Partners Up with Home Again Foundation of Charlotte to End Homelessness in Mecklenburg County Charlotte NC, Marketing Firm (New Age Marketing Inc), has partnered with Non-profit Organization (Home Again NC) to build homes from Charlotte's homeless. Creating a better life for those who are less fortunate. - November 15, 2018 - New Age Marketing Inc.

SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary with Conference Focused on the Next 50 Years The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association

Hickory Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Jamie Harrington for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Futurist and Local Business Owner Jared Nichols Nominated to NSBA Board Jared Nichols, The Jared Nichols Group, Charlotte, NC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. Nichols, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. - October 02, 2014 - The Jared Nichols Group

Armored Shield Technologies Obtains Settlement of Intellectual Property Claims Against Superior Communications Systems, Inc. and Network Integrity Systems, Inc. Armored Shield™ Technologies, Inc, the leading provider of Secure Protective Distribution Systems and developer of Secure Passive Optical Networks (SPON) and information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today that it obtained... - October 18, 2013 - Armored Shield Technologies, Inc

Mountain Sleep Recognized as One of Nation's Best Sleep Facilities Mountain Sleep has earned "Honorable Mention" as one of the Best Facilities in the 2013 National Sleep Achievement Awards, presented by Advance Magazine. Entries were submitted for months from a national field of nominees, and then judged by a panel of fellow sleep medicine professionals. "We... - June 17, 2013 - Mountain Sleep

Wizard of Oz Ballet It’s The Charlotte Youth Ballet’s The Wizard of Oz performance at the Knight Theater! - March 18, 2013 - Charlotte Youth Ballet

Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza: Free Show with Tools, Classes, Demos, & More Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza is a free woodworking show held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Oct. 26th & 27th. Free admission, parking, live demos & classes, and free apples while at the show. Several door prizes will be given away with the grand prize being a $1,200 gift certificate. Over 5,000 people attended the show in 2011. - October 08, 2012 - Klingspor's Woodworking Shop

Hickory Music Factory Presents Live Music @ Hampton Heights - August 2 A Live Rock & Country Music Show will be presented by Hickory Music Factory at Hampton Heights Golf Course in Hickory starting at 7:00 PM on Thursday August 2. Admission is Free. The show features dynamic local acts Acme Delco and Kendra Hope. This is an All Ages show. - July 17, 2012 - Hickory Music Factory

Cong. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) Honored by Honorary MBA in Entrepreneurship Yorktown University announced today that it will confer an honorary M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship on U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., for his work as sponsor of the "crowdfunding" provisions in Title III of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The Act allows small businesses and other enterprises... - June 14, 2012 - Yorktown University

CareSouth Health System Purchases Rutherford Polk McDowell Health District Home Health Agency CareSouth Health System, Inc., today announced that it has purchased the home health agency of the Rutherford Polk McDowell (RPM) Health District. The transaction was finalized on December 31. The home health care agency is now doing business as CareSouth Homecare Professionals with locations in Marion,... - January 10, 2012 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

Construction Art Completes the First State Funded Solar Project in Tennessee Construction Art, a leading alternative energy solutions provider completed the first state funded solar project in Tennessee. Funded in part by the Tennessee Solar Institute’s installation grant program, this ten kilowatt solar system shown in the picture will help Chucky Creek Farms with their... - October 19, 2010 - Construction Art a subsidiary of Krebs Ventures LLC

10th Annual Duke Start-Up Challenge Finals Webcast Friday Google Venture’s Bill Maris leads the Judges for Elevator Pitch Competition - November 20, 2009 - Duke Global Entrepreneurship Network

Hopefull: NC Teacher Publishes Book on Battle with Anorexia North Carolina teacher and writer publishes book about her battle with anorexia. - September 13, 2009 - Kendal Finley Privette

North Carolina Video Production Company, In His Service Productions, Investing in New Technology In His Service Productions has recently been blessed with the ability to invest in newer technologies, including a new boom, high-definition recording, and transfer equipment to take old film and render it to DVD. - July 31, 2009 - In His Service Productions

Homeowners Benefit from Gutter Protection in Hurricane Season As homeowners enter the hurricane season along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States, now is a great time for the Gutter Pro USA dealer network. Sales to property holders, especially apartments and condos, are on the rise as people see the need to protect their real estate investments. Become a dealer today. Add potential to your business investment by being a part of our dealer network. - September 17, 2008 - GutterProUSA

9/11 First Responders Inspire New York Musician to Help Out Days after the Twin Towers fell, thousands of first responders aided New York in its devastating crisis, giving Americans a great sense of hope. Seven years later, many of those heroes have been forgotten—and worse, over 15,000 have become gravely ill. - August 12, 2008 - Arbor Books Inc.

Dr. Chris Lackey's www.FirstAlert.ws Launches Offering Innovative Free Methods, Tools, & Tips to Help Aspiring and Current Internet Business Owners Increase Profits Is this the leading website the Internet marketers ("Gurus") & online money-makers don't want anyone to see? - July 01, 2008 - ResidualProfitsMarketing.com, LLC

NC Students Place Third in Nation at ARML Competition A team of 15 students from around North Carolina placed third in the nation at the 33rd Annual American Regions Mathematics League (ARML) Meet on Saturday. The North Carolina team, in what the coaches called a “rebuilding” year with an “awfully young” group of students, were somewhat surprised by their outstanding performance. - June 03, 2008 - NC Science Mathematics Technology Education Center

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Biblical and Latter-Day Saint Principle-Centered Topical Guides Now Available Electronically Electronic versions of the Principles with Promise series which catalogs thousands of principles, doctrines and values found in scripture are now available. Access to these new scriptural concordances will allow teachers and researchers from all Christian denominations to more quickly locate valued principles for personal studies, sermons and teaching assignments. - March 24, 2008 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Moon Costumes Adds Unique Line of Costume Weaponry Moon Costumes, a prominent Halloween costume retailer, has added a line of over 80 unique costume and specialty weapons ranging from metal medieval & samurai swords to wooden Cosplay weapon replicas. - July 03, 2007 - Moon Costumes

Cami's Collection Tapestry Handbags Intoduces an Extra Value Section Cami's Collection, a leading Seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags, announces the addition of a Clearance Rack section to their Online Store. The Clearance Rack will be used for Products that are available in larger quantity or are past their prime season. Cami Roberts, owner of Cami's Collection... - December 24, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Tapestry Handbags Introduces Free Shipping Cami's Collection, a leading Seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags, announces the introduction of Free Shipping within the United States on purchases from their Online Store. International Customers of Cami’s Collection will be offered discounted shipping rates. Cami Roberts, owner of Cami's... - December 24, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Announces a One-of-a-Kind Designer Fabric Handbag Department Cami's Collection, a leading Seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags, announces the addition of a One-of-a-Kind Designer Fabric Handbags section to their Online Store. The Handbags are a variety of unique fashion statements available in a multitude of colors, fabrics and styles. The handbags carry Cami’s... - December 07, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Introduces Silk Blend Jaguar Hobo and Evening Handbags Cami's Collection, a leading online seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags, has added four Silk Blend Jaguar Handbags to their Holiday offerings. The Jaguar Handbags come in Hobo and Evening Bag shapes in Chocolate and Cream colors and are handmade from the Finest Silk Blend Fabrics. The Handbags feature... - November 22, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Adds a Line of Loomwoven Backpacks to its Holiday Offerings Cami's Collection a leading online seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags has added a line of Fun & Funky Woven Fabric Backpacks to its product offerings for the Holiday Season. The Backpacks come in Multi-Color Patterns with five different primary shades, Cool Blue and Black. The backpacks are... - November 13, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Offers High Quality Christmas Tree Skirts Cami's Collection a leading online seller of Jacquard Tapestry Handbags has added a line of very high quality Christmas Tree Skirts to its product offerings for the Holiday Season. The Christmas Tree Skirts are a mix of stately and whimsical designs and all are handmade from the Finest Fabrics. The... - November 05, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami's Collection Adds a Hobo Bag to its Tapestry Handbag Line Cami’s Collection an Online Store that specializes in the Finest Tapestry & Light Fabric Handbags, Travel Bags, Backpacks and Accessories has added a Limited Edition Hobo Bag to its line of High Quality Jacquard Tapestry Handbags. The Cami’s Collection Hobo Bag is available in three unique... - October 28, 2006 - Cami's Collection

Cami’s Collection Launches New Handbag Brand Cami’s Collection an online store that specializes in the Finest Tapestry & Light Fabric Handbags, Travel Bags, Backpacks and Accessories has recently introduced its own brand of High Quality Jacquard Tapestry Handbags. After three years of selling other fine brands and providing design and... - October 08, 2006 - Cami's Collection