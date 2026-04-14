North Carolina: Hickory-Morganton-Lenoir News
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Gator Metal Roofing Announces Proud Sponsorship of My Tar Heel Adventures
Gator Metal Roofing (Gator Metal Roofing), the #1 metal-roofing company serving North Carolina and South Carolina, is excited to announce a sponsorship with My Tar Heel Adventures (MTHA), a dynamic and engaging digital media channel that shines a spotlight on the very best of the Tar Heel... - November 10, 2025 - Gator Metal Roofing
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Slade Skipper’s Newly Released "Revisiting Matthew 24" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Biblical Prophecy Through a Logical and Scriptural Lens
“Revisiting Matthew 24” from Christian Faith Publishing author Slade Skipper is an insightful and academically grounded analysis that challenges traditional interpretations of end-times prophecy by exploring the words of Jesus and His apostles without preconceived assumptions. - July 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cynthia Gail Brown’s New Book, "Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal," is a Powerful Tool to Help Readers Meditate, Reflect, & Find Motivational Support
Recent release “Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Gail Brown offers readers a collection of motivational insights designed to inspire and uplift. With spaces for personal reflections, this journal provides daily inspiration and a space for journaling, aimed at enhancing one’s life and fostering a positive mindset. - November 26, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Zade Xiong’s Newly Released "Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1" is an Enlightening Exploration of Heaven’s Splendor
“Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zade Xiong offers readers a captivating journey into the mysteries of heaven. Through the eyes of protagonist Zozin, readers embark on a fictional adventure that unveils the beauty and grandeur of the afterlife, providing insight into eternal peace and heavenly paradise. - August 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Modern Brokerage Announces Luxury Home with Rare Opportunity to Purchase Fully Furnished Hits the Market in Charlotte
A Unique Opportunity to Purchase a Luxury, Turnkey Residence in the Heart of Cotswold - August 12, 2024 - Modern Brokerage LLC
Jessica Shelton’s New Book "The Ruler of the Vampires" Centers Around a Young Girl’s Accent to Power in the Dark Underworld of Vampires as She Grapples with Her New Life
Fulton Books author Jessica Shelton, who has been writing since she was fifteen, has completed her most recent book, “The Ruler of the Vampires”: a gripping tale that follows a young girl whose life is forever changed after discovering her family’s dark secret, forcing her to... - June 17, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Age Marketing Inc. Delivers Joy Through Successful Toy Drive for Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital
New Age Marketing Inc., a leading Charlotte-based marketing firm renowned for its commitment to community enrichment, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its recent toy drive event benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. This heartwarming initiative has brought... - October 06, 2023 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
New Age Marketing Leaders Attend Leadership Conference in Atlanta
New Age Marketing’s success in the Charlotte metro area has earned them another invitation to the Southeastern Leadership Conference held in Atlanta, Georgia. The Southeastern Leadership Conference, hosted by top national leaders and pioneers in the business, was held to discuss leadership... - June 26, 2023 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Jared Poniatowski Named "Regional Manager of the Year" at South Eastern Leaders Conference
New Age Marketing CEO and Director of Operations, Jared Poniatowski, was recently named “Regional Manager of the Year” at the South Eastern Leaders Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Hosted at the Avalon Hotel and Conference Center, the South Eastern Leaders Conference saw top pioneers in... - May 29, 2023 - New Age Marketing Inc.
New Age Marketing Leaders Travel to Punta Cana, D.R.
New Age Marketing has been experiencing rapid growth and success, in and around the Charlotte metro area. As recognition for their efforts in expansion, the New Age Marketing leaders had the opportunity to rest and relax on the shores of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. New Age Marketing has... - May 19, 2023 - New Age Marketing Inc.
New Age Marketing Takes the Top
PR Expert nominated New Age Marketing as Charlotte’s top marketing company (2022). Home to eight Fortune 500 company headquarters and 291 Fortune 500 companies, Charlotte is the largest city for growth in business. New Age Marketing is taking advantage of the concentration of high-performing... - June 04, 2022 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Walker Pest Management Opening Branch to Service Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, and Surrounding Cities in North Carolina
Greenville, SC-based Walker Pest Management announces the opening of a new branch in Charlotte, NC. This opening marks the 4th location in the Carolinas. - May 25, 2022 - Walker Pest Management
Charlotte Earth Day 2022 - All Together Now
Free and open to the community, Charlotte Earth Day 2022 will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 in First Ward Park. This will be an interactive, science-based, theatrically presented family learning celebration. - April 05, 2022 - Charlotte Earth Day 2020
New Age Marketing Hosts Recruiting Summit
New Age Marketing hosted a summit for companies in the North/South Carolina and Virginia region that included paintball, dinner, networking events and a recruiting conference. - October 06, 2021 - New Age Marketing Inc.
New Age Marketing Ice Bucket Challenge
Marketing firm in Charlotte participates in their own version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, benefitting the ALS Association. - May 15, 2021 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Edgecombe Furniture Selects IP-Realtime Production Management Solution
The 91-year-old manufacturer of hospitality, senior living, and other upholstered furniture products will implement the IP-Realtime factory floor management solution in its North Carolina production facility. The new system promises to drive measurable business improvements by leveraging wireless workstation tablets and advanced production management tools to wirelessly track, manage, analyze, and display all production activities and key performance indicators in real-time. - May 05, 2021 - IPE
A+W Realty Corp. Announces New Tenant at 60-East Warehouse in Newton, NC
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased warehouse and distribution space in its newly acquired building called “60 East” to D9 Brewing. - November 11, 2020 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
New Age Marketing: Opportunity Continues from Home During COVID-19
Amongst the pandemic of COVID-19, New Age Marketing has maintained clients' numbers steady and kept their employees' health and finances safe. - May 26, 2020 - New Age Marketing Inc.
A+W Realty Corp. Announces Sale of Surplus Real Estate
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has sold surplus land for an investment firm. - October 26, 2019 - Atlantic Western Realty Corp.
New Age Marketing Goes Above and Beyond in the Charlotte Community
Toys for Pups - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Murchison Partners in Charlotte After Campaign Expansion
New Age Marketing CEO Jared Poniatowski announces partner acquisition company merger. Dante Murchison becomes VP of New Age Marketing Inc. after tremendous expansion initiative. - June 29, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
App-Garden Opens Its Virtual Sub Training to the Public; No Longer Only for School Districts
App-Garden’s Virtual Sub Training has revolutionized the way school districts onboard and train substitutes. The convenience and ease of completing Substitute Orientation and Effective Substitute Training allow districts and administrators to maintain a healthy, rolling roster of readily... - June 18, 2019 - App-Garden
New Age Expands Once Again
New Age Marketing Continues to Expand in the Charlotte Area. Now Hiring Entry Level College Graduates to help Expand its new Client portfolio. - May 18, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
New Age Marketing Inc. Partners Up with Home Again Foundation of Charlotte to End Homelessness in Mecklenburg County
Charlotte NC, Marketing Firm (New Age Marketing Inc), has partnered with Non-profit Organization (Home Again NC) to build homes from Charlotte's homeless. Creating a better life for those who are less fortunate. - November 15, 2018 - New Age Marketing Inc.
SEAMS to Celebrate Anniversary with Conference Focused on the Next 50 Years
The May 16-17 SEAMS Spring Networking Conference in Asheville, NC will prepare textile, fashion and wide-ranging sewn products brands, manufacturers and retailers for the challenges and opportunities expected in the coming years. A new compact conference agenda offers attendees informative presentations, panel discussions, round table breakouts, plant tour, networking and social activities. - February 28, 2017 - SEAMS Association
Hickory Homes For Heroes® Lender Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Jamie Harrington for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Futurist and Local Business Owner Jared Nichols Nominated to NSBA Board
Jared Nichols, The Jared Nichols Group, Charlotte, NC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. Nichols, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. - October 02, 2014 - The Jared Nichols Group
Armored Shield Technologies Obtains Settlement of Intellectual Property Claims Against Superior Communications Systems, Inc. and Network Integrity Systems, Inc.
Armored Shield™ Technologies, Inc, the leading provider of Secure Protective Distribution Systems and developer of Secure Passive Optical Networks (SPON) and information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today that it... - October 18, 2013 - Armored Shield Technologies, Inc
Mountain Sleep Recognized as One of Nation's Best Sleep Facilities
Mountain Sleep has earned "Honorable Mention" as one of the Best Facilities in the 2013 National Sleep Achievement Awards, presented by Advance Magazine. Entries were submitted for months from a national field of nominees, and then judged by a panel of fellow sleep medicine professionals. - June 17, 2013 - Mountain Sleep
Wizard of Oz Ballet
It’s The Charlotte Youth Ballet’s The Wizard of Oz performance at the Knight Theater! - March 18, 2013 - Charlotte Youth Ballet
Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza: Free Show with Tools, Classes, Demos, & More
Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza is a free woodworking show held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Oct. 26th & 27th. Free admission, parking, live demos & classes, and free apples while at the show. Several door prizes will be given away with the grand prize being a $1,200 gift certificate. Over 5,000 people attended the show in 2011. - October 08, 2012 - Klingspor's Woodworking Shop
Hickory Music Factory Presents Live Music @ Hampton Heights - August 2
A Live Rock & Country Music Show will be presented by Hickory Music Factory at Hampton Heights Golf Course in Hickory starting at 7:00 PM on Thursday August 2. Admission is Free. The show features dynamic local acts Acme Delco and Kendra Hope. This is an All Ages show. - July 17, 2012 - Hickory Music Factory
Cong. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) Honored by Honorary MBA in Entrepreneurship
Yorktown University announced today that it will confer an honorary M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship on U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., for his work as sponsor of the "crowdfunding" provisions in Title III of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The Act allows small businesses and other... - June 14, 2012 - Yorktown University
CareSouth Health System Purchases Rutherford Polk McDowell Health District Home Health Agency
CareSouth Health System, Inc., today announced that it has purchased the home health agency of the Rutherford Polk McDowell (RPM) Health District. The transaction was finalized on December 31. The home health care agency is now doing business as CareSouth Homecare Professionals with locations in... - January 10, 2012 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
Construction Art Completes the First State Funded Solar Project in Tennessee
Construction Art, a leading alternative energy solutions provider completed the first state funded solar project in Tennessee. Funded in part by the Tennessee Solar Institute’s installation grant program, this ten kilowatt solar system shown in the picture will help Chucky Creek Farms with... - October 19, 2010 - Construction Art a subsidiary of Krebs Ventures LLC
10th Annual Duke Start-Up Challenge Finals Webcast Friday
Google Venture’s Bill Maris leads the Judges for Elevator Pitch Competition - November 20, 2009 - Duke Global Entrepreneurship Network
Hopefull: NC Teacher Publishes Book on Battle with Anorexia
North Carolina teacher and writer publishes book about her battle with anorexia. - September 13, 2009 - Kendal Finley Privette
North Carolina Video Production Company, In His Service Productions, Investing in New Technology
In His Service Productions has recently been blessed with the ability to invest in newer technologies, including a new boom, high-definition recording, and transfer equipment to take old film and render it to DVD. - July 31, 2009 - In His Service Productions
Homeowners Benefit from Gutter Protection in Hurricane Season
As homeowners enter the hurricane season along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States, now is a great time for the Gutter Pro USA dealer network. Sales to property holders, especially apartments and condos, are on the rise as people see the need to protect their real estate investments. Become a dealer today. Add potential to your business investment by being a part of our dealer network. - September 17, 2008 - GutterProUSA
9/11 First Responders Inspire New York Musician to Help Out
Days after the Twin Towers fell, thousands of first responders aided New York in its devastating crisis, giving Americans a great sense of hope. Seven years later, many of those heroes have been forgotten—and worse, over 15,000 have become gravely ill. - August 12, 2008 - Arbor Books Inc.