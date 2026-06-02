Tennessee: Jackson News
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
MangoLLM Launches Personal GPT 1.0: The First Fully Air-Gapped, Windows-Installable, Trainable & Re-Trainable LLM with Chatbot Interface—100% Secure on Your PC
MangoLLM has released Personal GPT 1.0, a Windows-installable, trainable and re-trainable large language model that runs fully offline. Unlike cloud-based AI, it operates in an air‑gapped environment, keeping all data local to the user’s desktop PC. Designed for businesses and individuals concerned with privacy, it offers a Chatbot interface while ensuring sensitive information stays secure and under user control. - August 19, 2025 - GladeCom
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
Karen Aikens’s Newly Released “Everything About GOD IS LOVE” is a Powerful Testimony of Divine Love and Healing
“Everything About GOD IS LOVE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Aikens is a heartfelt and inspiring exploration of God’s unconditional love, drawn from personal spiritual encounters and biblical truth. - July 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
M.A. Thompson’s Newly Released "Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey" is a Charming and Meaningful Parable Teaching Children the Value of Obedience and Forgiveness
“Teddy the Bear Learns to Obey” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.A. Thompson is a delightful story that gently guides young readers toward understanding the importance of obedience, repentance, and restoration through the engaging journey of a lovable bear. - June 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pete Nemec AKA Lobo’s Newly Released “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” is a Witty and Imaginative Collection of Creative Cartoons
“A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pete Nemec AKA Lobo is a unique visual exploration that combines playful illustrations with lesser-known biblical narratives and imaginative twists, inviting readers to reflect, laugh, and learn. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Yvonne Biggs’s New Book, "Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Penguins on Their First Adventure to Some New Place
Recent release “Patty and Oliver Penguin's Big Adventure” from Covenant Books author Yvonne Biggs is a heartfelt story that follows two penguins who board a large ship in order to explore some new world. Despite their excitement, Patty and Oliver soon learn there’s no place like home, and work to find their way back to Antarctica. - May 15, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Joseph Peter Krupski’s New Book, "Bailie Beach," is Inspired by a Captivating True Story That Took Place on Eastern Long Island in the Summer of 1962
Recent release “Bailie Beach” from Page Publishing author Joseph Peter Krupski is a spellbinding narrative that centers on Tommy, who returns home from college for the summer, seeking to find true love. In a short period, he meets three girls within four days and attempts to date all three in one weekend. - May 01, 2025 - Page Publishing
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Kerry Padrick’s Newly Released "In Search of Happy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Explores the True Nature of Happiness
“In Search of Happy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerry Padrick is a charming and thoughtful tale for young readers, teaching them that happiness is found in the joy shared with loved ones, especially our furry friends. - March 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Beverly Casey Southerland’s Newly Released "Under His Wings" is an Inspiring Collection of True Stories That Showcase God's Presence and Guidance in Everyday Life
“Under His Wings: A Collection of Short Stories of Living Life with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beverly Casey Southerland is a heartwarming compilation of true stories that reveal how God works in the lives of ordinary people, providing comfort, protection, and guidance through His love and the Holy Spirit. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carol Vankirk’s Newly Released "Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman" is an Inspiring Reflection on Purpose and God’s Enduring Presence.
“Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Vankirk is a heartfelt exploration of God’s profound wisdom and the legacy of hope that grows from an intimate relationship with Him. - January 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Kimberly Smith’s New Book, "You Are Destined to Win," is an Inspiring Tale That Will Help Encourage Children to Embrace Their Unique Gifts and Explore Their Passions
Fulton Books author Dr. Kimberly Smith, an early childhood advocate, administrator, and educator who enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her son and family, has completed her most recent book, “You Are Destined to Win”: an empowering and uplifting story designed to help... - January 16, 2025 - Fulton Books
Swiss Cash Coin Announces Expansion Plans with New Exchange Listings and Advanced Blockchain Technology
Swiss Cash Coin (SWC), developed by AAA Liquidation LLC, is advancing the cryptocurrency industry with its innovative blockchain technology and growing market presence. Currently traded on XT.com and Salavi, SWC plans to expand to MEXC and KuCoin, enhancing accessibility for investors. Operating on Binance Smart Chain and Solana, SWC emphasizes speed, security, and scalability, with collaborative efforts underway to broaden its ecosystem. - December 07, 2024 - AAA Liquidation LLC
Author Michael J. Seminetta, III’s New Book, “Ripple,” is a Powerful Memoir That Presents Readers with an Unfiltered Exploration of Addiction, Recovery, and Hope
Recent release “Ripple” from Covenant Books author Michael J. Seminetta, III shares his gripping journey from a joyful childhood in Southside Chicago to the depths of addiction and ultimately, resilience. Addressing the harsh realities of opiates, heroin, and fentanyl, Seminetta provides a raw and honest account of how addiction affects lives and families. - November 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Jim "Pa" Buck’s New Book, "Santa's Story," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Riveting Adventure to Save Christmas Before It’s Too Late
Recent release “Santa's Story” from Covenant Books author Jim ‘Pa’ Buck is a charming tale that dives into a festive crisis at the North Pole, where Santa faces unprecedented challenges that threaten Christmas. With reindeer on strike, a toy shortage, and a world without chimneys, can Santa and his team find a way to save the holiday? - October 10, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Z. R. Barnes’s New Book, "Lehem and ‘the Rock,’" is a Captivating, Faith-Based Tale That Explores the Life of One of Jesus’s Disciples, Simon Peter
Recent release “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” from Covenant Books author Z. R. Barnes follows an angel named Lehem who follows the life and adventures of Simon Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s most pivotal disciples. Through a captivating narrative, Lehem reveals the unique personality and profound contributions of Simon Peter, demonstrating how God uses ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things. - September 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
David R. Kosak’s Newly Released “PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Tale of Redemption
“PAPAW: A novel about God’s power of forgiveness” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Kosak is a touching and emotionally resonant story that follows one man's journey through the trials of war, loss, and the ultimate rediscovery of faith. - September 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carol H. Lacy’s Newly Released “Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Faith
“Jesus is the Amen: A Collection of Poetry and Prose with Drawings By Carol H. Lacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol H. Lacy is an inspiring compilation that delves into Christian themes, exploring God's promises, human redemption, and the intersection of faith and art. - September 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in... - August 29, 2024 - Ntracts
Author Robert F. Rangel’s New Book, "A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches," is an Insightful Handbook Offering Essential Tips for Aspiring Peach Growers
Recent release “A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches” from Page Publishing author Robert F. Rangel is a must-have resource for new peach growers. This comprehensive guide provides step-by-step techniques, soil preparation tips, and practical advice on planting, pruning, and pest control to ensure successful perfect peach cultivation. - August 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Amanda Bruns-Mills “AB”’s New Book, “To the Grave,” is a Deeply Personal Collection of Poems Exploring Universal Themes of Love, Loss, & Healing in the Face of Adversity
Fulton Books author Amanda Bruns-Mills “AB”, an advocate and mental health therapist who resides in East Tennessee with her two beautiful daughters, has completed her most recent book, “To the Grave”: a profound series of poems from deep within the author’s soul that... - August 21, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Ted O. Padgett’s New Book, "Vega: Simple Speaking Steps," is an Insightful Guide to Unlocking One’s Potential Using Four Key Strategies for Effective Communication
Recent release “Vega: Simple Speaking Steps” from Page Publishing author Ted O. Padgett is a practical guide to mastering public speaking using the author’s proven method, VEGA. Drawing on over fifty years of experience, Padgett’s book empowers readers to overcome speaking anxieties and enhance communication skills, ensuring anyone can shine like a star in front of any audience. - July 18, 2024 - Page Publishing
Chanel and Jameson Young’s Newly Released "What Does a Yawn Sound Like?" is a Delightful Interactive Adventure for Young Readers
“What Does a Yawn Sound Like?” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Chanel and Jameson Young is an engaging and interactive children's book that sparks imagination and laughter, inviting young readers to embark on a creative storytelling journey. - June 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Adam Walker’s Newly Released "The Praying Nurse" is a Sweet Story of Connection and the Power of Prayer
“The Praying Nurse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam Walker is a heartwarming story of a special connection when a determined nurse meets an uncertain patient and reminds him that God is in control. - June 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kiva McClendon Crutcher’s New Book, “The Secrets I Kept,” Recounts the Author’s Struggles with Childhood Abuse, Her Battle with Addiction, and Her Path to Recovery
Fulton Books author Kiva McClendon Crutcher, a loving wife and mother who is currently working towards obtaining her master’s in counseling, has completed her most recent book, “The Secrets I Kept”: a powerful and deeply personal memoir that details the author’s journey of... - June 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
Author David M. Gaffin’s New Book, "My All-American, Bipolar Dad," Takes a Thoughtful Approach at Examining How the Author’s Father Was Impacted by His Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “My All-American, Bipolar Dad: An Evaluation and Appreciation of His Life” from Page Publishing author David M. Gaffin is a compelling look at the life and times of the author’s father, and how his refusal to deal with his diagnosis of bipolar disorder negatively impacted his family’s life, destroying his relationships and goals while leaving him blaming others. - April 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Jonathan Pope Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Tennessee
Meadows Bank announced today that Jonathan Pope has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Jonathan brings over 19 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 13, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Author Bill Henry’s New Book, "Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller," is a Fascinating Work That Chronicles the Life of a Sailor
Recent release “Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller” from Page Publishing author Bill Henry is an interesting account that follows the remarkable life of Jess Harper. - January 11, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Angelina Charles’s New Book, “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” Helps Readers Understand That Obedience is a Gift of Grace
Recent release “Obey Me: It’s Not What You Think—Or Is It?” from Covenant Books author Angelina Charles is an endeavor to free people from the world’s definitions of obedience and the bondage it holds us in by defining it through New Testament Grace. - December 06, 2023 - Covenant Books
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Flora Tydings, Chancellor of the College System of Tennessee, receives "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). - October 30, 2023 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
Rising Interest Rates and Multifamily Real Estate: an In-Depth Conversation on The Capital Playbook Podcast
Join The Capital Playbook Podcast on May 11, 2023, 11:00 AM CST as host Charles Williams and guest Tyler Bynum discuss the impact of rising interest rates on the multifamily real estate market. They'll address the gap between buyer and seller expectations, factors affecting net operating income, and potential rental rate trends. Gain valuable insights to navigate the evolving market. - May 11, 2023 - PRC Technologies Inc
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Southwest Tennessee Community College Selected for National Cyber Skills for All Initiative
Southwest Tennessee Community College was recently selected as one of 14 community colleges across the nation to participate in the Cyber Skills for All: Community Colleges Lead the Way Initiative, made possible by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and a $20,000 grant award from... - January 20, 2023 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Shawn Epperson’s New Book, "Life's Knowledge for Rookies," is a Collection of Stories from the Author's Life That Explores the Life Lessons Acquired Through Past Mistakes
Fulton Books author Shawn Epperson has completed his most recent book, “Life's Knowledge for Rookies”: an autobiographical reflection of the author’s life told through a series of short stories that hold vital lessons learned from previous mistakes. “Jackson, Tennessee, was... - January 20, 2023 - Fulton Books
Fast Pace Health Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Adds a New Provider
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over 12 million Americans say they have seriously contemplated suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fast Pace Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Nikita Duke, and new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Karlee Stamey, talk through the importance of acknowledging and understanding Behavioral Health Services. - September 30, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Manchester, TN
Fast Pace Health celebrates the opening of the company’s physical therapy (PT) clinic in Manchester, TN, the second of several PT clinics slated to open between now and the end of 2022, continuing the mission to bring quality healthcare to rural patients. The Manchester, TN Fast Pace... - September 21, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Continues Making Rural Behavioral Health Services Accessible with Two New Providers
Fast Pace Health announces the hiring of two additional behavioral health providers to support the growth of telehealth services, including counseling and psychiatric medication management, and to help address rural patients’ holistic healthcare needs. - May 24, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
FPH Poised to Roll Out Virtual Behavioral Health Services at 16 Additional TN Clinics in May, Offering Behavioral Health Services at 179 Clinics and in Patients’ Homes
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 28.6 million rural Americans reside in health professional shortage areas, with limited or no access to behavioral health care. Fast Pace Health's family of companies is thrilled to help increase access to behavioral health care through telehealth with the addition of 16 clinic locations across rural Tennessee. - April 27, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Premier Women’s Tackle Football Team Tennessee Trojans to Launch in Nashville
First Women’s National Football Conference Team in Tennessee - April 18, 2022 - Tennessee Trojans
Southwest Tennessee Community College Ready to Take Flight with the Region’s First-Ever Two-Year Aviation Program
Tennessee Board of Regents approved the launch of Southwest’s aviation operations technology program that is poised to increase diversity in a field historically underrepresented by people of color. - December 15, 2021 - Southwest Tennessee Community College
Michael Dillard Releases Book "Accidental Success: Accidental Millionaire Retirement" That Reveals Insights to Get to the Top
Author Michael Dillard is delighted to announce the launch of his new book, "Accidental Success," available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. "Accidental Success" by Michael sketches out a reliable plan to achieve goals and become successful in life. "Accidental... - October 13, 2021 - Michael Dillard Publishing