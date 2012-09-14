PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™" Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Phlebotomy Career Training's Telemetry Course is Recognized by the N.T.A. to be the Best in the Nation Phlebotomy Career Training has been an educational hub in the Metro Detroit area for over 10 years. The have been responsible for helping put thousands of graduates to work in local hospitals and health care centers throughout Michigan and the entire U.S. Their superior training has earned the recognition and respect from the National Telemetry Association as being the premier educator in the field of Telemetry and Electrocardiogram Technicians. - February 09, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Barnes Jewelry Into Its Network Amarillo, Texas-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Genesis Auction Group Announces a New Auction of 3/2 Brick Home in Lubbock, TX Genesis Auction Group announces the upcoming auction of a 3/2 brick home on 1/2 acre in Lubbock, TX scheduled to sell on Monday, July 18, 2016 at 2:00pm. This is the first time it is offered on the auction block and is unique as it is outside the city limits – therefore city taxes will not be incurred. Located... - July 01, 2016 - Genesis Auction Group

Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little Rock,... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security

Denver Seminary to Launch Extension Campus in West Texas In August 2015, theological education will be available to busy adults in Amarillo and throughout West Texas. - March 12, 2015 - Denver Seminary

Unique Assistance for Back and Joint Pain Being Taught by Amarillo Area Specialist Announcing “Foundation Training” Beginner’s Workshop, 4 weekly sessions February 17 & 18, ending March 10 & 11 - February 05, 2015 - Back to the Core

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Dr. Misty Brown Receives Honorary Award from Peers Keller Dentist for nearly two decades receives prestigious award in honor of her dedication to her profession and extraordinary care of her patients. The Peer Reviewed Professionals Cum Laude Organization has nationally recognized Dr. Misty Brown with this esteemed award. Spokesperson for the committee commented, "There is no greater honor than to earn the respect of your peers, Dr. Brown has definitely earned this award." - November 22, 2013 - Dr. Misty Brown

Latest Inspirational Novella Released Dianne G. Sagan's, "Miriam's Room," Book 3, in the Women of the Bible series now available. - November 18, 2013 - Dianne G. Sagan, Author

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Renova Expands Multifamily and Commercial Roofing Services in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle Renova announced today further growth with the expansion of strategic roofing and renovation services for multifamily and commercial clients in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Renova is a full-service roofing and renovation firm led by a seasoned executive team who bring over 25 years in the industry. - June 25, 2013 - Renova Flooring

Suboxone Clinic to Treat Addiction to Pain Killers Like Vicodin, Oxycontin and Heroin, in El Paso, Texas Many people are addicted to pain killers and are unable to discontinue them because of fear of the severe withdrawal symptoms. Addiction to pain killers destroys lives, marriages, and can lead to serious legal problems. Help is now available in El Paso, Texas, without hospitalization. - May 16, 2010 - Atlantis Health Services

Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing

Christian Book of the Year Offer Benefits Readers and Feed the Children Charity Christian self help and inspiration author Reece Manley announced Thursday his book Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source, the Instamation Christian Book of the Year, will give both readers and a favorite charity a perfect gift this season. By using Amazon to place the order, users need only enter... - October 16, 2009 - Advocate USA LLC

