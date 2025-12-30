Texas: Amarillo News
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Colt Whittenburg Named Professional of the Year for 2025 for Real Estate by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Colt Whittenburg of Amarillo, Texas, has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 in real estate by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field. About Colt Whittenburg Colt Whittenburg is the owner of Canadian River Villas Amarillo, a... - September 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Shirley Ford’s Newly Released “Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Exploration of the Power and Purpose of Prayer
“Why Pray?: A Conversation about Prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Ford is a spiritually uplifting work that encourages readers to embrace prayer as a vital and ongoing connection with God, offering practical insight and motivation for deepening one’s spiritual walk. - August 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Federal Judge Acknowledges "Serious” Allegations and "Grave” Issues in UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Alleged Fraud Class Action
In a closely watched national class action involving allegations of UnitedHealthcare's predatory practices and Medicare Advantage fraud, U.S. District Judge Almadani wrote: "This Court does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations in the Complaint or the grave issues in addressing... - April 11, 2025 - GJLaw
Davy Crockett Execution Story Debunked, According to New Book "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It"
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 18, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 11, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
Author Fred Beck’s New Book, "God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief," Explores Scripture’s Insights and Revelations
Recent release “God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief” from Covenant Books author Fred Beck is a profound exploration of selected Bible stories, revealing God's character and eternal plan amidst a culture of unbelief, guiding readers through transformative encounters with God's grace, truth, and redemptive power. - August 27, 2024 - Covenant Books
Don Schofield’s Newly Released "In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests a Novel" Unveils the Intriguing Tale of Crucial Figures
“In the Shadow of Eagles: Pontius Pilate, Bandits, and Priests A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Schofield delves into the intertwined destinies of Pontius Pilate, a bureaucrat; Barabbas, a bandit; and Caiaphas, a priest, amidst the backdrop of one of history’s most significant events. - July 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Encounter Church Fort Worth Hosts Praise & Worship Conference and 23-Year Gala
Praise & Worship Conference along with a Bishop Oliver & EC Band Gala slated for October 20-21, 2023. The event serves to commemorate the church's 23-year dedication to faith-based community enrichment through music and spiritual teachings. Event Highlights: Bishop Gary Oliver & EC Band Gala & Conference. - September 08, 2023 - Encounter Church FW
Texas Nuclear Caucus Aims to Position Texas as the Leader in Nuclear Technology
Seven Texas legislators today announced the establishment of the Texas Nuclear Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers focused on the full value chain of the nuclear industry, from energy and technology to medicine and waste, and positioning Texas as the leader in all aspects of the peaceful and... - April 12, 2023 - Texas Blockchain Council
Gail Winter’s Newly Released “Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook” is an Empowering Resource for Restorative Prayer
“Nuclear Prayers That Blast The Devil: A Spiritual Weapons Handbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gail Winter, is an engaging opportunity for readers seeking a deeper understanding of how to draw closer with God and combat the negative forces that seek to do harm. - February 10, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
A.M. Carlisle’s New Book, "The Ghost," is a Profound Story That Explores the Various Angles of a School Shooting and the Hate Faced by the Shooter's Family
Fulton Books author A.M. Carlisle, a voracious reader, avid gamer, and animal lover who enjoys spending time with her granddaughter and dogs, has completed her most recent book, “The Ghost”: a gripping tale that centers around a community torn apart by tragedy, and the long road to... - January 27, 2023 - Fulton Books
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - February 17, 2020
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education
Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad
Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™"
Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Phlebotomy Career Training's Telemetry Course is Recognized by the N.T.A. to be the Best in the Nation
Phlebotomy Career Training has been an educational hub in the Metro Detroit area for over 10 years. The have been responsible for helping put thousands of graduates to work in local hospitals and health care centers throughout Michigan and the entire U.S. Their superior training has earned the recognition and respect from the National Telemetry Association as being the premier educator in the field of Telemetry and Electrocardiogram Technicians. - February 09, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Barnes Jewelry Into Its Network
Amarillo, Texas-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Genesis Auction Group Announces a New Auction of 3/2 Brick Home in Lubbock, TX
Genesis Auction Group announces the upcoming auction of a 3/2 brick home on 1/2 acre in Lubbock, TX scheduled to sell on Monday, July 18, 2016 at 2:00pm. This is the first time it is offered on the auction block and is unique as it is outside the city limits – therefore city taxes will not be... - July 01, 2016 - Genesis Auction Group
Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth
Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security
Denver Seminary to Launch Extension Campus in West Texas
In August 2015, theological education will be available to busy adults in Amarillo and throughout West Texas. - March 12, 2015 - Denver Seminary
Unique Assistance for Back and Joint Pain Being Taught by Amarillo Area Specialist
Announcing “Foundation Training” Beginner’s Workshop, 4 weekly sessions February 17 & 18, ending March 10 & 11 - February 05, 2015 - Back to the Core
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Dr. Misty Brown Receives Honorary Award from Peers
Keller Dentist for nearly two decades receives prestigious award in honor of her dedication to her profession and extraordinary care of her patients. The Peer Reviewed Professionals Cum Laude Organization has nationally recognized Dr. Misty Brown with this esteemed award. Spokesperson for the committee commented, "There is no greater honor than to earn the respect of your peers, Dr. Brown has definitely earned this award." - November 22, 2013 - Dr. Misty Brown
Latest Inspirational Novella Released
Dianne G. Sagan's, "Miriam's Room," Book 3, in the Women of the Bible series now available. - November 18, 2013 - Dianne G. Sagan, Author
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Renova Expands Multifamily and Commercial Roofing Services in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle
Renova announced today further growth with the expansion of strategic roofing and renovation services for multifamily and commercial clients in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Renova is a full-service roofing and renovation firm led by a seasoned executive team who bring over 25 years in the... - June 25, 2013 - Renova Flooring
Suboxone Clinic to Treat Addiction to Pain Killers Like Vicodin, Oxycontin and Heroin, in El Paso, Texas
Many people are addicted to pain killers and are unable to discontinue them because of fear of the severe withdrawal symptoms. Addiction to pain killers destroys lives, marriages, and can lead to serious legal problems. Help is now available in El Paso, Texas, without hospitalization. - May 16, 2010 - Atlantis Health Services
Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season
After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing
Christian Book of the Year Offer Benefits Readers and Feed the Children Charity
Christian self help and inspiration author Reece Manley announced Thursday his book Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source, the Instamation Christian Book of the Year, will give both readers and a favorite charity a perfect gift this season. By using Amazon to place the order, users need only... - October 16, 2009 - Advocate USA LLC
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Announces New Press Release Distribution Enhancements Including Yahoo News
PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com