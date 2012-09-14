PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ISM-Houston Golf Tournament This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.

ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.

AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide awarded... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn

Inf4College Moves to Brand-New Office; Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Inf4College, an orientation service that has been helping the Greater Houston surrounding areas high school students and their parents with the college application process for the past six years, has moved to a brand-new location on 612 South Peek Road in Katy. The new office is now officially open... - October 06, 2018 - Inf4College

DOC in a box is Turning Patient Care Into a One-Step Process There are few more dreaded activities than going to the doctor’s office. You’re sick or need a lab done, a prescription filled, thus begins the lengthy process of modern-day medicine: appointments, insurance claims, wait lists, commuting, multiple waiting rooms, a shortage of doctors which... - July 30, 2018 - DOC in a box

Eighteen Architects Selected Nationwide to Receive 2018 AIA Young Architects Award Including One from Texas The American Institute of Architects announced the 18 recipients of the National 2018 Young Architects Award, including one from Texas. Local Austin Architect, Jamie Crawley of HA Architecture is a native of Montreal, graduate of Plano East High School in North Texas and Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. The award now in its 25th year, celebrates emerging professionals who have been licensed 10 years or fewer and who have made significant contributions to the field. - February 13, 2018 - HA Architecture

Cellenkos Inc. Enters Regulatory T-Cell Platform Research Collaboration with MD Anderson Cellenkos Inc. has announced a multi-year collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on development of cord blood regulatory T cell (CB TREG) therapeutics for treatment of autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders. As part of this collaboration, Cellenkos Inc. will... - November 15, 2017 - Cellenkos Inc.

Power Design Completes Largest Student Housing Project in the Country at Texas A&M Power Design partnered with Weitz Construction and Servitas to add 3,400 beds to their student housing portfolio with Texas A&M University Park West. - November 03, 2017 - Power Design

Better Than A Hotel Offers Free Housing for Harvey Evacuees Better Than A Hotel out of Austin, TX is temporarily making all of their available rentals in Austin free for evacuees affected by Hurricane Harvey. Better Than A Hotel offers a local feel to those visiting the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University, and has offered free temporary... - August 27, 2017 - Better Than A Hotel

Guy E. Griscom, CAE Recognized as a Most Distinguished Retiree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Guy E. Griscom, CAE of Conroe, Texas has been recognized as a Most Distinguished Retiree by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of county government services. About Guy E. Griscom, CAE Mr. Griscom is currently retired after 50... - August 05, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Stand Up Kids Provides $50K in Grants for Stand2Learn Desks As part of their partnership with Let’s Move! Active Schools, Stand Up Kids announced 10 winning schools across the U.S. to each receive a $5000 grant for the purchase of a classroom of standing desks from Stand2Learn. Together, these passionate organizations and businesses are fighting the upward... - April 11, 2017 - Stand2Learn

Author Trey Watson Announces the Release of New Gardening Book Texas-based garden, writer Trey Watson released new gardening book focused on easy-to-grow edible plants. - March 05, 2017 - Mac The Fire Truck

Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress

Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project "Our Horizon." - September 22, 2016 - Contechnix LLC

How Can the World Could be a Better Place Through Education? Young Potential Development LLC Launches a New Digital Tool for Tweens and Teens. Are families really preparing our children to discover their potential, achieve their best and develop their talents for the future? Guided by the belief that education is the best way possible to solve many of society’s challenges, Franco Soldi has developed and tested The CUBE with thousands of kids, parents and teachers around the world. Today, The CUBE is ready to be launched here in the US this coming September 7th on the Crowdfunding Platform Kickstarter. - August 29, 2016 - Young Potential Development (YPD), LLC

Jeanette Friedman Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Jeanette Friedman, of Austin, Texas, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Food and Beverage. In honor of her accomplishments and professionalism, Ms. Friedman's image was projected over Times Square, New York, on August 5th, 2016. - August 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Matches By Design, LLC-TM Opens for Business on St. Patrick's Day Matches By Design, LLC, a premier Matchmaking and Singles Relationship coaching firm, is pleased to announce its official opening. Matches By Design specializes in helping quality singles find love. Professional Matchmaker and Expert Dating and Relationship Coach, Shirl Hooper, works closely with clients... - March 18, 2016 - Matches By Design, LLC- TM

FloSports Announces Beynon Sports as the Official Track Surface of FloTrack FloSports announced a partnership with Beynon Sports, naming the leading provider of synthetic athletic surfaces as the official track surface of FloTrack. One of 10 sites under the FloSports umbrella, FloTrack is the worldwide leader in covering track and field with live streams of top competitions,... - December 14, 2015 - Beynon Sports Surfaces

One Lakes Edge at Hughes Landing Substantially Complete After an intense and compressed construction schedule, Hoar Construction is pleased to announce the substantial completion of One Lakes Edge, an 8-story midrise upscale multifamily building within the 66-acre Hughes Landing® development in The Woodlands, TX. One Lakes Edge began construction in October... - June 25, 2015 - Hoar Construction LLC

Virginia Historical Markers Launched at StoppingPoints.com StoppingPoints.com has now released a new section based upon the historical markers and places of Virginia. The Virginia section includes over 2000 historic sites, identified, mapped, and further associated with additional unique data. - April 22, 2015 - StoppingPoints.com

Itransition Makes the 2015 Global Outsourcing 100® List Itransition Again Listed in Global Outsourcing 100 for 2015. - February 17, 2015 - Itransition

Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the grand... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio

QA Consulting, Inc. Receives ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 Certification QA Consulting, Inc., a medical device consulting firm, has received ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 certifications. QA Consulting’s achievement is the result of implementing a vigorous quality management system designed to govern their consulting and contract manufacturing services. These certifications... - May 30, 2014 - QA Consulting, Inc.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

McLane Intelligent Solutions Acquires AgniTEK’s IT Managed Services Business McLane Intelligent Solutions (MIS), an information technology company located in Temple, Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of AgniTEK’s IT Managed Services business unit. AgniTEK is a technology resource company headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. The acquisition represents... - January 04, 2013 - AgniTEK

Theresa Roemer Announces New eBook Price and the Writing of a New Book Award winning author, Theresa Roemer, announces a new eBook price for her book - Nude: Unveiling Your Inner Beauty and Sensuality. - October 05, 2012 - Theresa Roemer LLC

Eagle Ford Shale Training Academy Offering Training to the Public American Right of Way Academy announced today that due to, the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two more Eagle Ford Shale Training Classes on Saturday, May 12th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - April 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

VersaSuite Earns the Prestigious CCHIT Inpatient EHR Certification VersaSuite 8.0 is one of just a handful of products on the market to have earned the CCHIT Inpatient EHR certification. With the CCHIT Inpatient EHR certification, VersaSuite 8.0 has earned more combined CCHIT 2011 ambulatory and inpatient EHR certifications than any other EHR or HIS product on the market - February 16, 2012 - VersaSuite

Career Changer Attempts Transitions to the Arts in Sour Economy A Texas artist leaps from teaching to start his own art business during hard financial times. Responsible for a family of five, he wrestles with whether to fall back to what he knows, or to continue on with his artwork. - July 20, 2010 - Grant Artistry

Outrank.com Connects with Facebook and Twitter Communities Company Uses Social Media to Connect with Interested Users and Distribute News. - July 09, 2010 - Outrank.com

New Product Release "Stick NFlip™" The Self Stick, Flip-Open, DVD, Video Game Case Binder and Organizer Safe Environmental Alternatives, the distributors of Plumbaway™ the 1 second Drain Opener, today introduced the Stick NFlip™ that allows the consumer to self stick, browse, organize, binde 5 DVD & Game cases. - January 26, 2010 - Safe Environmental Alternatives Inc.

Ronald B. Kuppersmith, MD, FACS, a Physician on Staff at College Station Medical Center, Has Been Officially Recognized as Robotic Thyroid Surgeon Ronald B. Kuppersmith, MD, FACS, has been officially recognized as a Robotic Thyroid Surgeon and is the first physician in North America hold this distinction. Today he successfully performed his 20th robotic thyroid surgery at the College Station Medical Center in College Station, Texas. - January 13, 2010 - Community Health Systems

Mississippi Historical Markers Launched at StoppingPoints.com StoppingPoints.com has released a new section based upon the historical markers of Mississippi. The Mississippi section includes about 700 historic sites and markers, identified, mapped, and further mashed-up with additional unique data. - June 19, 2009 - StoppingPoints.com

Professional Engineer Michael Malcolm Slay Recognized on Top ‘Aggie 100’ List for Second Year Running President of Slay Engineering Company, Incorporated, achieves double-digit growth in revenue for two consecutive years, ranking 55th among recognized businesses led by Texas A&M ‘Aggie’ Graduates. - December 10, 2008 - Slay Engineering Co., Inc.

Sportexe Announces Changes Following its acquisition in the first quarter of 2007 by private investment firm Insight Equity, Sportexe, a global leader in the synthetic turf industry for the past 18 years, has undergone an extensive review of its operations with a view to enhancing cost effectiveness and functional efficiency. - October 02, 2007 - Sportexe

RepairMyCreditNow.com Video with Doug Parker and Peggy Sue Skipper. This is a video about credit repair for clients with bad credit with Doug Parker the founder and CEO of RMCN Credit Services, Inc. and Peggy Sue Skipper. It was filmed in Dallas at the Magnolia Hotel. There are over 300 million people in the United States. Statistically 74% of those have inaccuracies... - September 16, 2007 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.

CoffeeCup Software Former CEO & Founder Retires at 38 The Founder of one of the most popular software companies online walks away from the Web. - June 29, 2007 - Have Gun Will Travel, LLC.