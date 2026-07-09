Texas: Bryan-College Station News
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham
Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing. - February 04, 2026 - Arete Companies USA
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
MSP Miner Launches Cloud Mining Application Platform for XRP, DOGE, and ETH Holders
MSP Miner, a technology company focused on sustainable blockchain infrastructure, has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining platform. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, MSP Miner operates global data centers powered by renewable energy sources. The platform... - October 26, 2025 - MSPMiner
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Dr. Michael Bunch’s New Book, "After a Long Winter's Sleep," is a Poignant Memoir Revealing How the Lord Uses Moments of Struggles to Help His Children Grow
Recent release “After a Long Winter's Sleep: Comes New Hope (Selah: Pause and Reflect)” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bunch is a compelling and thought-provoking memoir that details the moments in the author’s life where he has struggled in what he believed to be the Lord’s absence, revealing how God uses these moments to teach and guide His children along their way towards salvation. - May 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Michael Willey’s Newly Released "Here Comes the New Sandbox King" is a Delightful Children’s Story Celebrating Imagination, Competition, and Adventure
“Here Comes the New Sandbox King” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Willey is a charming and engaging tale that follows two young brothers as they race to claim the title of "Sandbox King," capturing the joy of childhood play and friendly rivalry. - March 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
TradingCardsMarketplace.com Joins Forces with FlexOffers.com to Expand Its Reach in the Trading Card Industry
TradingCardsMarketplace.com, a premier online platform for buying and selling trading cards, has announced a strategic move to FlexOffers.com, one of the industry's leading affiliate marketing networks. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TradingCardsMarketplace.com’s visibility and engagement within the trading card community by leveraging FlexOffers.com’s extensive network of publishers and content creators. - February 07, 2025 - TradingCardsMarketplace.com
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
The University of Texas at Austin Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that the University of Texas at Austin, a leader in nuclear research and education, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - September 09, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Texas A&M University System Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance and The Texas A&M University System today announced that the System has joined the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member and the Alliance’s first university system member. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - May 20, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author The Living Breathing James Brown's New Audiobook, “A Panther’s Father IV,” Follows a Legendary Hero as He Returns to Fight Organized Crime and Restore Peace
Recent audiobook release “A Panther’s Father IV” from Audiobook Network author The Living Breathing James Brown is a gripping adventure that follows JeanPaul Roosevelt, a US Marine, as he dons his hero persona of the Panther once more in order to bring down a dangerous sex trafficking ring with the help of his former allies. - March 11, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Ara Partners Commits $65 Million in Additional Capital to BioVeritas to Support Rapid Commercialization of Bio-Based Ingredient Solutions Technology
Groundbreaking upcycling process ferments underutilized plant by-products into clean-label ingredients through anaerobic digestion while eliminating methane emissions. - October 26, 2022 - BioVeritas
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
South Texas College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to First-Generation Hispanic Students
The award-winning iGrad platform uses artificial intelligence to customize and personalize financial wellness content for each student. Used by more than 600 colleges and universities nationwide, iGrad includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators. - December 06, 2021 - iGrad
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is Now Accepting Patients
This all-new addiction treatment center outside of Austin, Texas, is part of the Signature Healthcare family of behavioral health hospitals. - July 19, 2021 - Plum Creek Recovery Ranch
NozeSeal, LLC, Invention Helps Sleep Apnea Patients
NozeSeal, LLC announces the release of Trial Packs of the NozeSeal™ adhesive strip, an accessory that secures and seals a positive airway pressure (PAP) nasal pillow to a patient's nose. This inexpensive new product helps prevent air leaks, headgear discomfort, facial skin irritation, and hair damage, to deliver a great night’s sleep for those suffering from sleep apnea. Benefits include improved PAP comfort and efficacy and fits any commercially available nasal pillow. - April 15, 2021 - NozeSeal
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Successfully Impacts Thousands of Lives with Expansion of Workplace Coronavirus Management Program
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the tremendous impact their Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Program is making in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace. - April 01, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Gaylan Hendricks and Dan Hendricks, Senior Security Benefits, Inc. – Resolution of Litigation
Gaylan Hendricks, the founder and CEO of Senior Security Benefits, Inc. (“SSBI”), along with her husband and President of SSBI, Dan Hendricks, are pleased to announce the conclusion of what has turned out to be a rather lengthy “business divorce” with the late Don Corley, Jr. - January 08, 2020 - Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
ISM-Houston Golf Tournament
This is ISM-Houston's annual fund raiser. They look forward to a great day and a great opportunity network in a casual atmosphere. - April 30, 2019 - ISM-Houston Inc.
ISM-Houston Seminar: TAKING CHARGE! - Negotiating the Deal You Want Every Time
This program picks up where the Harvard University program Negotiating to Yes (From the book: Getting To Yes) leaves off. Instead of a set of principles, Taking Charge! is built around Ross Reck’s four-step PRAM Model, which is the only model in existence that accurately depicts the entire negotiation process. PRAM is an acronym for the four steps of the model, which are: Plans, Relationships, Agreements, and Maintenance. - December 10, 2018 - ISM-Houston Inc.
AirBorn’s Cable & Harness Assemblies Recognized for Quality & Reliability
AirBorn, Inc.’s manufacturing processes have been validated as meeting or exceeding the industry’s leading IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3 standard; the electronic industry’s benchmark for the production of high-quality cables and cable harnesses. One of just six companies worldwide... - October 22, 2018 - AirBorn
Inf4College Moves to Brand-New Office; Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Inf4College, an orientation service that has been helping the Greater Houston surrounding areas high school students and their parents with the college application process for the past six years, has moved to a brand-new location on 612 South Peek Road in Katy. The new office is now officially... - October 06, 2018 - Inf4College
DOC in a box is Turning Patient Care Into a One-Step Process
There are few more dreaded activities than going to the doctor’s office. You’re sick or need a lab done, a prescription filled, thus begins the lengthy process of modern-day medicine: appointments, insurance claims, wait lists, commuting, multiple waiting rooms, a shortage of doctors... - July 30, 2018 - DOC in a box
Eighteen Architects Selected Nationwide to Receive 2018 AIA Young Architects Award Including One from Texas
The American Institute of Architects announced the 18 recipients of the National 2018 Young Architects Award, including one from Texas. Local Austin Architect, Jamie Crawley of HA Architecture is a native of Montreal, graduate of Plano East High School in North Texas and Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. The award now in its 25th year, celebrates emerging professionals who have been licensed 10 years or fewer and who have made significant contributions to the field. - February 13, 2018 - HA Architecture
Cellenkos Inc. Enters Regulatory T-Cell Platform Research Collaboration with MD Anderson
Cellenkos Inc. has announced a multi-year collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on development of cord blood regulatory T cell (CB TREG) therapeutics for treatment of autoimmune disease and inflammatory disorders. As part of this collaboration, Cellenkos Inc. - November 15, 2017 - Cellenkos Inc.
Power Design Completes Largest Student Housing Project in the Country at Texas A&M
Power Design partnered with Weitz Construction and Servitas to add 3,400 beds to their student housing portfolio with Texas A&M University Park West. - November 03, 2017 - Power Design
Better Than A Hotel Offers Free Housing for Harvey Evacuees
Better Than A Hotel out of Austin, TX is temporarily making all of their available rentals in Austin free for evacuees affected by Hurricane Harvey. Better Than A Hotel offers a local feel to those visiting the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University, and has offered free... - August 27, 2017 - Better Than A Hotel
Guy E. Griscom, CAE Recognized as a Most Distinguished Retiree by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Guy E. Griscom, CAE of Conroe, Texas has been recognized as a Most Distinguished Retiree by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of county government services. About Guy E. Griscom, CAE Mr. Griscom is currently retired after... - August 05, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Stand Up Kids Provides $50K in Grants for Stand2Learn Desks
As part of their partnership with Let’s Move! Active Schools, Stand Up Kids announced 10 winning schools across the U.S. to each receive a $5000 grant for the purchase of a classroom of standing desks from Stand2Learn. Together, these passionate organizations and businesses are fighting the... - April 11, 2017 - Stand2Learn
Author Trey Watson Announces the Release of New Gardening Book
Texas-based garden, writer Trey Watson released new gardening book focused on easy-to-grow edible plants. - March 05, 2017 - Mac The Fire Truck
Learn How These Women Are Actually Hunting in High Heels
High Heel Huntress' specialized women's camo company will be showcased at the Houston Safari Club Convention on Dec. 15th-17th. - January 10, 2017 - High Heel Huntress
Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project
Contechnix LLC Announces Deepwater Horizon Documentary Project "Our Horizon." - September 22, 2016 - Contechnix LLC
How Can the World Could be a Better Place Through Education? Young Potential Development LLC Launches a New Digital Tool for Tweens and Teens.
Are families really preparing our children to discover their potential, achieve their best and develop their talents for the future? Guided by the belief that education is the best way possible to solve many of society’s challenges, Franco Soldi has developed and tested The CUBE with thousands of kids, parents and teachers around the world. Today, The CUBE is ready to be launched here in the US this coming September 7th on the Crowdfunding Platform Kickstarter. - August 29, 2016 - Young Potential Development (YPD), LLC
Jeanette Friedman Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Jeanette Friedman, of Austin, Texas, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Food and Beverage. In honor of her accomplishments and professionalism, Ms. Friedman's image was projected over Times Square, New York, on August 5th, 2016. - August 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Matches By Design, LLC-TM Opens for Business on St. Patrick's Day
Matches By Design, LLC, a premier Matchmaking and Singles Relationship coaching firm, is pleased to announce its official opening. Matches By Design specializes in helping quality singles find love. Professional Matchmaker and Expert Dating and Relationship Coach, Shirl Hooper, works closely with... - March 18, 2016 - Matches By Design, LLC- TM
FloSports Announces Beynon Sports as the Official Track Surface of FloTrack
FloSports announced a partnership with Beynon Sports, naming the leading provider of synthetic athletic surfaces as the official track surface of FloTrack. One of 10 sites under the FloSports umbrella, FloTrack is the worldwide leader in covering track and field with live streams of top... - December 14, 2015 - Beynon Sports Surfaces
One Lakes Edge at Hughes Landing Substantially Complete
After an intense and compressed construction schedule, Hoar Construction is pleased to announce the substantial completion of One Lakes Edge, an 8-story midrise upscale multifamily building within the 66-acre Hughes Landing® development in The Woodlands, TX. One Lakes Edge began construction in... - June 25, 2015 - Hoar Construction LLC
Virginia Historical Markers Launched at StoppingPoints.com
StoppingPoints.com has now released a new section based upon the historical markers and places of Virginia. The Virginia section includes over 2000 historic sites, identified, mapped, and further associated with additional unique data. - April 22, 2015 - StoppingPoints.com
Itransition Makes the 2015 Global Outsourcing 100® List
Itransition Again Listed in Global Outsourcing 100 for 2015. - February 17, 2015 - Itransition
Biolab Piercing Studios Body Suspension Extravaganza Featuring Enigma, C.O.R.E., Hosted in Houston Texas by Texas Body Art Tattoo Studio
Join us in the grand opening of Biolab Body Piercing Studio Houston's finest and only stand alone piercing shop for all your piercing needs. www.biolabpiercing.com Hosted by Khris Harding from Punkstar FULL Throttle and can be heard live on www.punkstarradio.com . The night is to celebrate the... - January 05, 2015 - Biolab Piercing Studio
QA Consulting, Inc. Receives ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 Certification
QA Consulting, Inc., a medical device consulting firm, has received ISO 13485:2003 and ISO 9001:2008 certifications. QA Consulting’s achievement is the result of implementing a vigorous quality management system designed to govern their consulting and contract manufacturing services. These... - May 30, 2014 - QA Consulting, Inc.