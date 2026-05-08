Texas: El Paso News
Patricia L. McIntyre Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Patricia L. McIntyre of High Rolls, New Mexico, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding work and achievements in the field of retail. McIntyre is included in... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Warm Audio Expands Access to True Studio Sound with New “Junior” and “Junior Studio Essentials” Series of Microphones
The legendary tones of the Warm Audio WA-47 and WA-87 R2 studio microphones are now available in two new formats: the feature-rich Jr Series and the streamlined Jr Studio Essential Series—both built around the same professional capsules as their flagship studio counterparts, at prices that bring iconic studio sound to a wider creative audience - September 04, 2025 - Warm Audio
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Puts PepperBall® Non Lethal Technology to the Test in Live Demonstration
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated PepperBall® non-lethal technology to enhance officer safety and de-escalation. PepperBall systems provide scalable, less-lethal options to reduce the need for force. Learn more at pepperball.com - July 26, 2025 - PepperBall
Author Gus Maldonado’s New Book, "Spoiled Rotten," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Struggles the Author Endured While Growing Up with a Spoiled Brother
Recent release “Spoiled Rotten” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gus Maldonado is a stirring and thought-provoking true story that explores the difficulties the author faced while growing up with a brother who was extremely spoiled. By sharing his story, Maldonado explores how spoiling a child can cause lasting impacts on family dynamics. - June 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Victor M. Aguilar’s New Book, "Unforeseen Dreams," Follows the Author’s Grandmother as She and Her Family Are Forced from Their Home During the Mexican Revolution
Recent release “Unforeseen Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Victor M. Aguilar is a powerful historical novel that centers around the author’s maternal grandmother and her family as they find themselves forced to leave their ancestral village in Chihuahua, Mexico, and must make their way north to America. - April 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Davy Crockett Execution Story Debunked, According to New Book "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It"
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 18, 2025 - Richard L. Range
View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - February 11, 2025 - View Homes
Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of... - February 11, 2025 - Richard L. Range
Erika Avalos’s New Book, "Grandma Shalom," is a Heartwarming Tale That Centers Around a Young Boy and His Special Relationship He Shares with His Grandmother
Fulton Books author Erika Avalos, a native Texan and loving mother and grandmother who has worked in education for the past twenty years, has completed her most recent book, “Grandma Shalom”: a charming story of a young boy who recounts the special times he shared with his grandmother,... - February 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Barbara Rosenbaum’s Newly Released "Children’s Bible Fun Workbook" is an Engaging Resource for Nurturing Faith in Children
“Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Rosenbaum is a creative tool aimed at helping children connect with the Bible and develop a personal relationship with God. - January 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024. - December 12, 2024 - View Homes
Synaps Dx Launches Digital Cognitive Screening and Alzheimer’s Testing with BrainCheck and Clarity Health Clinics
Synaps Dx, BrainCheck, and Clarity Health introduce an innovative online Alzheimer's and cognitive health screening tool, accessible from home. Launching in Texas, with nationwide expansion planned, this telehealth solution provides families with a convenient, reliable path to early detection during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, reducing the need for in-office visits and empowering proactive cognitive care. - November 04, 2024 - SynapsDx
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Texas Nuclear Summit Thanks Their Sponsors Who Are Making This First-Ever Event Possible
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is excited to announce the slate of sponsors for the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit 2024: Powering Texas Forward, which will be held on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. This inaugural event will bring together the most influential voices in energy, policy, and technology... - August 22, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author Monique Aguilar’s New Book, “Seeking Gender Equality,” Sheds a Light on Gender Inequality in the Workplace
Recent release “Seeking Gender Equality” from Page Publishing author Monique Aguilar shares the author’s courageous journey of challenging gender discrimination and harassment in the workplace. From unequal pay to relentless harassment, Aguilar's story highlights the pervasive issues facing women in male-dominated industries. - August 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Tela Dawson’s Newly Released “And The Magnolias Were In Bloom” is a Captivating Journey Through Generations
“And The Magnolias Were In Bloom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tela Dawson is a poignant saga that spans continents and generations, weaving together tales of love, resilience, and hope. Set against the backdrop of a new land brimming with opportunities and challenges, Dawson's narrative unfolds with rich detail and heartfelt emotion, inviting readers to embark on a transformative journey filled with hidden treasures and enduring legacies. - August 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of Second One Million Sq. Ft. Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in Lancaster, TX, on June 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a mega-site campus offering clients the support of all DSV’s services in one place. - June 14, 2024 - DSV
Immediate Availability: Molded Fiber Packaging Capacity with Exclusive Benefits at Norwalk Packaging
Norwalk Packaging announces the immediate availability of 3 tons per day of molded fiber packaging for sustainable business operations in various sectors. Full-capacity commitment comes with exclusive benefits like preferential pricing. - March 23, 2024 - Norwalk Packaging,LLC
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Author Ida M. Broussard's New Audiobook “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” Follows a Prince and Princess Who Must Fight Evil Forces on Their Life Changing Quest
Recent audiobook release “Kingdom Of The Jewels (A Jewel's Journey)” from Audiobook Network author Ida M. Broussard centers around the prince and princess of the Kingdom of the Jewels as they undergo their rite of passage and venture beyond their kingdom's walls to realize their true purpose. But beyond the walls lie unimaginable dangers and a sinister plot that threatens the kingdom's existence. - December 14, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
West Texas Chophouse Receives Distinguished Restaurants of North America "Award of Excellence"
The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) Award of Excellence – one of the most prestigious awards in the restaurant industry, has just been bestowed to three West Texas Chophouse locations in El Paso, Texas. "It's an honor to welcome West Texas Chophouse to our... - October 05, 2023 - Distinguished Restaurants of North America
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
In Cross-Cultural Milestone, Cuban Poet and Editor Alex Pausides Receives 2023 Mundus Artium Prize from U.S. Delegation
In a ceremony held April 14, 2023, in Havana, Cuba, a delegation from Dallas-based Mundus Artium: The Journal of International Letters and the Arts presented the 2023 Mundus Artium Prize to Cuban poet and editor Alex Pausides. The award marks the first time a U.S. institution has sent a delegation... - April 19, 2023 - Mundus Artium Press
Veteran Career Fair: Fort Bliss, April 13
Hire G.I. living its Mission to Change the World, One Veteran at a Time. Join them during their Veteran Career Fair at Fort Bliss on April 13. This event is for Active Duty, Veterans, and Military Spouses. - April 04, 2023 - Hire G.I. LLC
Jesse Rincon’s Newly Released "Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table" is an Empowering Message of God’s Continued Promise to All
“Breadcrumbs from the Master’s Table,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jesse Rincon, is an enjoyable challenge to one’s understanding of their connection with God that explores a variety of thought-provoking topics meant to motivate those in their pursuit of Christ. - March 09, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Rick Anthony Cordova’s New Book, "Shadows of Our Catholic Church," is a Faith-Based Read That Challenges Catholics to Seek Answers About Their Faith
Recent release “Shadows of Our Catholic Church: Remaining as Catholics in Spite of Our Church and the Abuses by Our Clergy,” from Covenant Books author Rick Anthony Cordova, is an eye-opening discussion about the failings of the modern Catholic Church that has pushed members away and how Catholics should question what they don't understand to build a better congregation. - February 24, 2023 - Covenant Books
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
TacoTuesday.com Launches New Website and Podcast
Get weird with the eclectic TacoTuesday.com team as they spill the beans, sauce and an occasional margarita with chefs, celebrities, and friends. - January 27, 2023 - TacoTuesday.com
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish
ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity. - December 17, 2021 - ISI
South Texas College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform to First-Generation Hispanic Students
The award-winning iGrad platform uses artificial intelligence to customize and personalize financial wellness content for each student. Used by more than 600 colleges and universities nationwide, iGrad includes comprehensive customized and interactive information on everything from building and maintaining good credit, budgeting and money management to student loan/debt management and loan calculators. - December 06, 2021 - iGrad
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Houston, Texas Immigration Law Firm Breaks Down the New Supreme Court Decision on Adjustment of Status Eligibility for TPS Holders
July 2, 2021, the US Supreme Court issued an official decision on the adjustment of status, AOS, eligibility for people with Temporary Protected Status, TPS. In the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, the supreme court ruled that a person that has been granted TPS has not necessarily been... - July 23, 2021 - Davis & Associates
New Book, "Bombshell in the Barrio" Reveals How Educators Defeated the FBI, DOJ, the Texas Education Agency, and El Paso's Oligarcy
This new book by Parrhesia Press examines the experience of five El Paso educators who refused to admit to crimes they didn't commit. It documents the terrorist tactics they endured from the FBI, DOJ, corrupt politicians, and a media that refused to question the authorities' side of the story, even as the case unraveled. Finally, it corrects the official narrative and demonstrates how their miraculous victory ultimately exposes the facts behind the fiction. - July 06, 2020 - Parrhesia Press
Axiom Medical and ISS Facility Services Integrate a Comprehensive Layered Approach to Decrease Risk of Infectious Disease in the Workplace via CheckIn2Work
Axiom Medical announced today that it has partnered with ISS Facility Services, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, to provide a comprehensive layered approach to decrease the risk of infectious disease in the workplace by integrating its CheckIn2Work and Rapid Response... - May 26, 2020 - Axiom Medical
Axiom Medical Releases “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses” White Paper
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “The World After COVID-19: Infection Control and Return to Work Strategies for Non-Healthcare Businesses.” The... - April 27, 2020 - Axiom Medical
2020 SportsCon Officially Launches
SportsCon is the ultimate experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, and sports challenges, and so much more. SportsCon will be held at the Dallas Convention Center on July 10-12, 2020. Fans can expect to meet players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Boxing, and even the UFC is the most action-packed and interactive environment that a sports fan can experience. Find out more at GoSportsCon.com. - February 11, 2020 - SportsCon
Dating Coach No Longer Associates with "The Manosphere"
Professional Dating Coach and Bestselling Book Author Alan Roger Currie no longer wants his name identified with what is known as "The Manosphere." Currie's decision is primarily based on the fact that there are now so many negative connotations associated with the collection of blog sites, discussion forums, message boards, and audio & video podcasts who produce content for romantically and sexually frustrated single heterosexual men in various cities and countries around the world. - August 07, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
LiceDoctors Advises Parents: Ten Steps to Best Lice Treatment
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service, the largest in the nation, gives Dallas parents professional advice on comprehensive lice treatment. The company makes house calls and has successfully treated 400,000 clients. - June 27, 2018 - LiceDoctors
The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S.
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Rick J. Seeberger, Rh.D. Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Rick J. Seeberger, Rh.D., of El Paso, Texas has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Executive Coaching and Consulting. - October 07, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Smith & Burgess is Pleased to Announce Mr. Dick Baum as the New Director of Engineering
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
TruInject Founder Gabrielle Rios Receives Nomination for Innovator of the Year from the Orange County Business Journal
TruInject Medical Corp™ is pleased to announce the nomination of Innovator of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. - August 09, 2016 - Truinject Medical Corp.
Retirees Can Buy a House Abroad with Help of Local RE/MAX Associate
RE/MAX has the largest international network of experienced real estate professionals. - May 26, 2016 - RE/MAX Associates
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Anibal Villarreal
Anibal Villarreal, of El Paso, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Design Consulting. - August 19, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who