Professional Dating Coach and Bestselling Book Author Alan Roger Currie no longer wants his name identified with what is known as "The Manosphere." Currie's decision is primarily based on the fact that there are now so many negative connotations associated with the collection of blog sites, discussion forums, message boards, and audio & video podcasts who produce content for romantically and sexually frustrated single heterosexual men in various cities and countries around the world. - August 07, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
LiceDoctors Lice Treatment Service, the largest in the nation, gives Dallas parents professional advice on comprehensive lice treatment. The company makes house calls and has successfully treated 400,000 clients. - June 27, 2018 - LiceDoctors
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Rick J. Seeberger, Rh.D., of El Paso, Texas has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Executive Coaching and Consulting. - October 07, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Smith & Burgess is pleased to announce Mr. Dick Baum as the new Director of Engineering. Celebrating his 40th year within the Process Safety Industry, Mr. Baum’s wealth of expertise and leadership will be an invaluable asset to the organization’s future success. - September 27, 2017 - Smith & Burgess
Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services.
Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global
TruInject Medical Corp™ is pleased to announce the nomination of Innovator of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. - August 09, 2016 - Truinject Medical Corp.
RE/MAX has the largest international network of experienced real estate professionals. - May 26, 2016 - RE/MAX Associates
Anibal Villarreal, of El Paso, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Design Consulting. - August 19, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Local professional hypnotist, Eric Richmond presented at the 2015 National Guild of Hypnotists Convention (www.ngh.net), which was held in Marlborough, MA on August 7-9, 2015. This year’s event marked the 28th time the 65-year old professional organization held an educational conference and convention. - August 18, 2015 - Hypno-Tique
Dana Bowman deploys special chute honoring Coalition to Salute America's Heroes. - January 24, 2014 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes
Leonard N. Olsen of El Paso, Texas has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of office solutions.
About Leonard N. Olsen
Mr. Olsen has over 25 years experience in the office solution field. He is the... - October 12, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
Book Release and Free Kindle Promotion - September 27, 2013 - Seattle Sauce Press
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
(www.terracecapital.com) Terrace Capital announced today that it has secured $61MM in non-recourse financing for a portfolio of single tenant, industrial properties located in nine states, scattered throughout the United States. Barnett Capital LTD, (www.barnettcapital.com) based in Chicago, IL is a... - December 07, 2012 - Trinity Street Capital Partners
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy
30 year young family owned business relocates to South East Dallas heading the revitalization efforts! - June 22, 2012 - T W Design
Former President and founder of a wholesale distribution company joins Grayling as the Western States Territory Manager for Intermediate Bulk Packaging Products. - April 29, 2011 - Grayling Industries, Inc
Many people are addicted to pain killers and are unable to discontinue them because of fear of the severe withdrawal symptoms. Addiction to pain killers destroys lives, marriages, and can lead to serious legal problems. Help is now available in El Paso, Texas, without hospitalization. - May 16, 2010 - Atlantis Health Services
On Friday, August 28, 2009, students, faculty, and administrative staff at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte gathered for the dedication of their much-anticipated new student union. Recently completed by Balfour Beatty Construction, the expansive, 196,000-square-foot facility promises to... - September 02, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Successful project also includes outperforming LEED requirements and providing excellent client service. - July 07, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Balfour Beatty Construction recently completed pro-bono construction services on the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial. Located on the north end of Trinity Park along West 7th Street in Fort Worth, the memorial was dedicated on June 5, 2009. The dedication marked the culmination of 15 years... - June 11, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
We believe this will lead to an elimination of many of the scam artists and unscrupulous operators which inflated prices attracted. - February 21, 2009 - Gulf Coast Western
Department of Justice mediators are addressing racial conflict in Paris, TX after the death of resident Brandon McClelland. - January 27, 2009 - Lone Star Legal Aid
Company Vice President recognized in Building Design+Construction’s prestigious “40 Under 40” list. - January 15, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
Just like the Hollywood Walk of Stars, Jim Burwell of Jim Burwell's Petiquette and his blog, Dog Training Tips From The Expert, have been nominated as a Blog Star Expert on the well repsected online dog blog, Dogtime.com
Dogtime.com is the home of well respected dog trainers such as Dr. Ian Dunbar,... - January 13, 2009 - Jim Burwell's Petiquette In Home Dog Training
Amazing Spaces, a leading provider of upscale self storage solutions, began 2009 with several newly developed positions, including Director of Operations, despite the struggling economy.
On January 5, the company welcomed Mike Gately as its new Director of Operations. Mike will be in charge of overseeing... - January 07, 2009 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
No. 408 RMCN Credit Services McKinney, TX
Year: 2008
Industry: Financial Services
Founded 1997
Growth: 759.6%
2003 Revenue: $742,845
2006 Revenue: $6.4 million
Employees: 93
Website www.RepairMyCreditNow.com
Ranked No. 17 in the Top 100 Businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Ranked No. - August 20, 2008 - RMCN Credit Services, Inc.
Joao N'Tyamba, the Olympic marathoner from Angola who will be his nation's flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies at the Beijing Olympics, will run in Spira for his third Olympic Marathon - July 22, 2008 - Spira Footwear
Jim Burwell of Jim Burwell’s Petiquette announces a great new blog for dogs. Jim Burwell’s Blog On Dog Training Tips is an outstanding resource for information, accurate, helpful and thought provoking information on different training topics. - June 30, 2008 - Jim Burwell's Petiquette In Home Dog Training
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Ron Beaman, founder of both the Champions Golf Tour and American Challenge Golf Tour, announces formation of a new tour with 200+ events in multiple divisions including scratch and net competition, as well as an enhanced Senior Tour Division in 2008 - January 04, 2008 - International Players Tour
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Texas mortgage industry still reeling from the sub-prime fallout but some companies managing to stay on course with business objectives despite ailing industry. - December 13, 2007 - LoneStar Financing
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
"Banned" Running Shoe Spira Is Gaining Popularity Among Elite Runners As Athletes Wearing The Shoes With Springs Sweep Top Five Men's and Top Two Women's Spots In Sunday's Detroit Free Press Marathon - October 24, 2007 - Spira Footwear
Moblize, an innovator in next generation real time surveillance technologies for the digital oilfields of the future today announced the official release of the Witsml complaint Kanak3.0 software to enable Real time Integrated Operations Centers (RTOCs) for operators like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Conoco etc. and Energy Service companies like Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford and others. - October 02, 2007 - moblize.com
DirectBuy is a low-cost alternative to retail and a one-stop shopping destination for home improvement. - August 28, 2007 - DirectBuy
Zapp It Bowling Products will be an exhibitor at the International Bowl Expo 2007. This product will be in Booth #1243 on July 27 – 29, 2007 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. With new products on the horizon, it is evident that Zapp It Bowling Products is here to stay. - June 21, 2007 - Zapp It Bowling Products
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Dr. Kerry T. Holt has been in practice for 8 years and still has a staggering amount of debt. He recently discovered a system that will get him out of debt in just a few months. - September 21, 2006 - ezlife
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com