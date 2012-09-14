PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Lafferty Communities is Helping to Rebuild Sonoma County Since the fires, homebuilder Lafferty Communities has been busy rebuilding homes and communities across Sonoma County. For more than 30 years, Lafferty Communities has been building quality homes throughout Northern California, and now, they are using their deep experience to help Sonoma County fire... - April 24, 2019 - Lafferty Communities

VOENA 2019 Summer Music Camps VOENA Music Camp: Learn VOENA classic world music songs with percussion and drumming, Aeolian and Ionian Solfege. No experience necessary. Fun, basic introductory to music for all, more advanced repertoire and percussion for those campers with musical experience or who have taken past camps, leadership... - March 29, 2019 - VOENA

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Wildfire Design & Build Honored by Napa Award Program Wildfire Design & Build has been selected for the 2018 Best of Napa Award in the Contractor category by the Napa Award Program. "At Wildfire Design & Build, we are honored to be selected for the 2018 Napa Award Program in the category of best contractor," says Jeff Goodrich, CEO of... - January 04, 2019 - Wildfire Design & Build

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today. EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

VOENA Spring Concert Season, "Voices of the Yesterday" Warm, generous, enveloping and beautifully moving to see children express themselves in a joyous singing dance-like performance. Compelling voices with wow moments that just keep coming, VOENA presents a dynamic, refreshingly intimate show where the audience will experience a supreme new choral experience, bringing the audience in and out of songs from our yesteryears... a modern show for the whole family. - February 26, 2018 - VOENA

VOENA Celebrates Winter with a New Concert Season, "Voices of the Season… Wonderland" For those who have not experienced a VOENA performance, this is not a “proper” stand-at-attention, white shirt, black slacks chorale. There is movement and colorful adornment and instrumental accompaniment and celebration. Standing ovations have become routine, and are well earned. Versions... - November 13, 2017 - VOENA

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Power Design Awarded Four Seasons Resort Project in Napa Valley Partnered with DCK Worldwide, Calistoga Four Seasons is Power Design’s First Project in Napa. - July 29, 2017 - Power Design

Martin Lawrence Galleries San Francisco Exhibits Anne Faith Nicholls Join Martin Lawrence Galleries San Francisco for an exhibition showcasing fascinating original works by neb-surrealist artist Anne Faith Nicholls - a graduate of the Academy of Art University, here in San Francisco. Opening Reception & Meet the Artist will be on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 6-8PM at Martin Lawrence Galleries, 366 Geary Street, San Francisco 94108 (in Union Square) - May 03, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

CoCo San Sustainable Farm Project Moving Forward Thanks to $80,000 in Recently-Secured Funding Commitments Funds will be used to assemble a solar light greenhouse as part of the project’s innovative approaches to providing low-cost produce for the community; Total project funding exceeds $100,000, including contributions from Contra Costa County and a personal donation from National University System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Cunningham - April 28, 2017 - AgLantis

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Napa County Water, Forest and Oak Woodland Protection Committee Announces Hearing to Protect Napa’s Watersheds, Water Sources & Forests Napa County Water and Forest Protection Initiative held up by County filed litigation. A critical Superior Court hearing is set for Friday, July 15, 9:00, Napa Superior Court, 1111 Third St., Napa, CA. 94559. - July 12, 2016 - Napa Woodland Protection

New Autism Center Removes Barriers to Accessing Therapy ABA Therapy Provider to Open Antioch Autism Center. - October 15, 2015 - Trumpet Behavioral Health

Three Emerging Ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to Ag Investors Global Ag Investing & Larta Institute, two thought leaders in ag investing and innovation, have partnered to combine their organizations’ knowledge and networks for a West Coast ag conference, AgTech Week, June 22-24. Keynote address and town hall Q&A by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Three emerging ag companies, from Larta Institute’s commercialization assistance programs will be presenting at the conference to investors: Asilomar Bio, Whole Trees and Stony Creek Colors. - June 13, 2015 - Larta Institute

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

N2L Records Announces the Release of a New Album by Mighty Men of Faith Mighty Men of Faith CD Nothing But Grace speaks to God's Love, Grace, and Mercy - July 18, 2014 - N2L Records

DiMora Motorcar Introduces Vicci 6.2 Convertible Combining 21st Century automotive technology with classic 1930s styling and flair, the sporty Vicci 6.2 Convertible is now on the street turning heads wherever it goes. Soon to come out is the DiMora Vicci 6.2 Coupe and to follow the DiMora Adina two seater. Original artwork and a 24-karat gold firewall adorn the first Vicci 6.2 Convertible. - April 10, 2014 - DiMora Motorcar

Russ Lorenson Celebrates Eight Years of "Christmas in San Francisco" Crooner Russ Lorenson is back making merry for his 8th Annual Christmas in San Francisco, with his special guests, Wesla Whitfield, Mike Greensill and Veronica Klaus. An annual Bay Area holiday tradition, there's something for everyone in this evening of jingle jazz as Russ and his pals celebrate a swingin' Christmas, San Francisco style! - November 01, 2013 - RL Productions

Russ Lorenson Celebrates Seven Years of "Christmas in San Francisco" - Broadway and Cabaret Star Karen Mason to Guest For the seventh year, crooner Russ Lorenson comes home for the holidays with his annual show, "Christmas in San Francisco," for one performance only at 8:00pm on December 5th at The Rrazz Room at the Hotel Nikko, 222 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA, 94102. The guest artist for this year’s show is Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason. - November 11, 2012 - RL Productions

First California Mortgage Company Approved as Direct Lender by CalHFA First California Mortgage Company (First Cal) is excited to announce that it has been approved with the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) as a direct Lender. First Cal joins only 46 other lenders approved with CalHFA. This partnership is very exciting to First Cal because it is one more way... - September 01, 2012 - First California Mortgage Company

PowerCAD, Inc. Announces the Opening of PowerCAD Drafting & Design Office in Rohnert Park, CA PowerCAD Drafting & Design is an experienced team of CADD (Computer Aided Design & Drafting) professionals that support AEC (Architectural, Engineer & Construction) industries utilizing 2D & 3D AutoCAD and related software. Led by President and CEO, Rick Pappas with 20 years of executive... - February 11, 2012 - PowerCAD Drafting & Design

Marin Services for Women, Inc. Awarded $975K SAMHSA Grant The 33 year old agency, newly relocated to its original Larkspur location, is a grant recipient in the SAMHSA program offering enhanced addiction treatment to pregnant and postpartum women. - December 09, 2011 - Marin Services for Women

Damnation Books Released Twelve New Titles on 1 March 2011 Damnation Books, LLC is based in Santa Rosa, California. Founded by William Gilchrist and Kim Richards Gilchrist, Damnation Books looks to use available technologies to bring affordable dark fiction to everyone. - March 01, 2011 - Caliburn Press LLC

Damnation Books Announces Realms of Fantasy Stories Nominated for Nebula Award Two stories published by Realms of Fantasy Magazine, owned by Kim Richards Gilchrist of Damnation Books, appear on the final ballot for the 2010 Nebula Awards. In the short story category “How Interesting: A Tiny Man” by Harlan Ellison made the final ballot. In the novelette category, “The... - February 24, 2011 - Caliburn Press LLC

Swift Chrysler Jeep Dodge Kia Announces Black Tag Sale Swift Chrysler Jeep Dodge Kia is extending Black Friday Sale through the end of November. Customers can browse Swift’s Black Tag Specials online at www.SwiftInDavis.com where Black Tags adorn all vehicle listings. - November 24, 2010 - Swift Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Loretta (Perry) Dawson of Career Create Provides Free Assistance to the Community Loretta Perry-Dawson of Career Create is again offering free services to the community to assist youth in finding careers and learning to search for jobs the best way possible.. - July 17, 2010 - Career Create

Career Create Owner Loretta Perry-Dawson is Providing Free Resources to the Community at the Vallejo Waterfront Career Create Owner and Career Coach Loretta Perry-Dawson provides free services to the Community Resource Fair on the Vallejo waterfront in Vallejo, CA on July 17, 2010. - July 17, 2010 - Career Create

An Event from Step Up Music Vallejo: Clinic and Concert with Bass Master Kai Eckhardt Thu, Apr 29, 6:00pm-9:30pm, Vallejo Known for his ground breaking bass work with diverse world fusion groups such as fusion guitarist John McLaughlin, Billy Cobham and Garajmahal, bassist Kai Eckhardt's career spans over three decades. As a teacher and educator Kai frequently teaches clinics world wide. Kai will showcase essential principles of music and teach their practical application. He will talk about the dos and dont's of music making, as well as about choice and restriction in playing the instrument. - April 07, 2010 - Step Up Music Vallejo

Tom Cambell, Current Candidate for California Governor, on Jesse Draper’s “The Valley Girl Show” "The Valley Girl Show" is winding down this season and gearing up to film their next one in February but not before releasing some biggies. Interviews with Tom Cambell (current candidate for California Governor), John Morgridge (former CEO of Cisco Systems) and Vinod Khosla (Billionaire Cleantech Venture Capitalist). http://www.thevalleygirl.tv - January 12, 2010 - Valley Girl, Inc.

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

"I Gotta Feeling" This Tween/Teen Concert is Going to Rock the House The First ever tween and teen traveling concert series with a message, a message of empowerment and inspiration, Jeans Bring Dreams. - October 06, 2009 - dekoposh, Inc.

HREF Tools Announces Rubicon 3 with Unicode Support for Delphi 2009 HREF Tools Corp. (www.href.com) is pleased to announce that Rubicon Full Text Search Engine is available now for use with Delphi 2009, Delphi 2007 and Delphi 7. The following database bridges are included immediately: ADO, BDE, dbExpress, IBX and Oracle. Rubicon has been tested with Firebird SQL. In... - June 23, 2009 - HREF Tools Corp.

Raymond Vineyards Installs New Bottling Line Raymond Vineyards recently installed a new MBF Rinser/Filler/Corker/Capper Monobloc bottling line, with a cost of over $1 million, at their Napa Valley winery. MBF hand builds state of the art bottling lines using cutting edge technology to produce superior quality bottling equipment for the wine industry. - April 11, 2009 - Raymond Vineyards

The QB Specialists Selected as Intuit Enterprise Solutions Provider The QB Specialists announced today that it has been selected as an Intuit® Solution Provider. The QB Specialists offers a full range of value-added consulting services for Intuit QuickBooks® Enterprise Solutions (www.enterprisesuite.com) developed by Intuit Inc., a leading provider of business... - January 08, 2009 - The QB Specialists

Colliers International to Lease First State of the Art Medical Office Building in Downtown Walnut Creek Union Property Capital – Walnut Creek Medical Plaza Renovation Nears Completion, Colliers International Walnut Creek Brokerage to Lease - September 11, 2008 - Colliers International

Medical Billing Software MPMsoft Announces Release of MPM Office 4.5aLIVE As the medical industry enters yet another era of shrinking income, a medical billing software maker, MPMsoft offers a medical office software that helps practices save money, while at the same time helping them gain compliance to a growing list of state and federal regulations. - July 09, 2008 - Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Wheeleez Beach Cart with Low-Pressure Balloon Wheels Wheeleez Beach Cart with low-pressure balloon wheels (2psi) make transporting heavy gear over soft sand a breeze. The wheels are soft and glide over the sand rather than dig ditches through the sand. - April 17, 2008 - Wheeleez, Inc.

Advanced API Enhances StreamSend Subscriber Capability StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Application Program Interface (API). With this robust service enhancement, subscribers can now bundle its award-winning features with their own offering or seamlessly integrate account functions with Content Management Systems, e-commerce shopping carts or other in-house solutions. - April 15, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Music Artists Earn 100% of Sales Anywhere New earBuzz Player/Widget delivers 100% model to artists’ sites. - February 15, 2008 - earBuzz.com, LLC

The StreamSend Email Marketing Service Now Serves the UK StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions firm headquartered in the United States and serving clients globally, today announced streamlined service access for its United Kingdom clients. - November 27, 2007 - EZ Publishing

"Awake" the Movie Highlights the Need for "Goldilocks" Anesthesia, Says Dr. Barry L. Friedberg In the well-known fairy tale, Goldilocks finds Poppa bear's porridge too hot, Mama bear's porridge too cold, but Baby bear's porridge just right. ‘Goldilocks’ anesthesia alludes to minimally invasive anesthesia(MIA)® wherein patients are neither over-anesthetized nor under-anesthetized but 'just right.' - November 27, 2007 - Barry L. Friedberg, M.D., Cosmetic Surgery Anesthesia

1stWisdomTeeth.com Consumer Portal Launches, Making Wisdom Teeth a Little Less Painful Consumer information site 1stWisdomTeeth.com provides local listings of wisdom tooth dentists, as well as a variety of wisdom tooth and oral surgery educational resources. - October 15, 2007 - The Wealthy Dentist