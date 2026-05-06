California: Vallejo-Fairfield-Napa News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves
Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time. - August 30, 2025 - Socializela.com
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
2025 Silicon Valley Cancer Technology Conference
The first Cancer Therapy Tech Conference will be held at the Stanford Faculty Club on July 17 and will feature panels and presentations of cutting-edge advancements in cancer treatment technology. The event will feature keynote speakers, panels, pitches, and networking opportunities with industry experts. - June 01, 2025 - Cancer Therapy Startups
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Legends Unite in Phoenix; World-Class Martial Arts Event
Hollywood meets high-impact heroism at the Israeli Martial Arts Hall of Honors, a gala & weekend recognizing global legends in martial arts. Train with 35 legends. Held during the prestigious FIMA International Training & Awards Weekend (FITA 2025), honoring icons like Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, alongside pioneers of Krav Maga, BJJ, and edged weapons mastery. Witness history. Network with UFC champions & Grandmasters. - April 23, 2025 - The FIMA
Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival
The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders. - April 03, 2025 - Dymally Institute
Memorial Service to Honor Holocaust Survivor and Community Leader Nick Hope
Public Invited to Celebrate the Legacy of a Man Who Defied History’s Darkest Moments - March 27, 2025 - Nick Hope
James Canfield Jr.’s Newly Released "Having Faith in the Promises of Christ" is an Insightful Guide to Strengthening One's Spiritual Walk
“Having Faith in the Promises of Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Canfield Jr. is a thoughtful exploration of faith, offering encouragement and wisdom for Christians navigating life’s challenges while deepening their trust in God’s promises. - March 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Liz Baugh’s New Book, "Dark Glasses," is a Thought-Provoking Tale of Self-Discovery, Disillusionment, and the Struggle for Comfort in an Unpredictable World
Recent release “Dark Glasses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Liz Baugh is a compelling novel exploring the complexities of human existence and the search for meaning and comfort in a chaotic world. Poignant and eye-opening, Baugh explores how disillusionment can often lead to brand new discoveries of the self, as well as a journey into the unknown. - January 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of... - December 17, 2024 - Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
Dr. Harte Gets Behind "Make America Healthy Again!"
Dr. Harte, traditional San Francisco Bay Area chiropractor, fully backs the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS. America needs its health, and its health care systems, cleaned up. - November 26, 2024 - The Harte of Chiropractic, P.C
Lynne Berghorn’s Newly Released "Spirit of Love" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Memoir of Faith and Personal Growth
“Spirit of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynne Berghorn is an evocative collection of personal reflections and spiritual insights inspired by her journey of faith, life experiences, and dedication to helping others. - November 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Industry Leader Unveils New Wine Brand - Prestance
The Debut of a New Napa Valley Red Wine Rooted in Tradition and Excellence - October 15, 2024 - Wiens Cellars
Vernon L. Fowler’s Newly Released “Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” is an Uplifting and Encouraging Devotional
“Daily Inspirations: A Minute of Inspiration to Jumpstart Your Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon L. Fowler is a motivational daily devotional that offers brief, yet profound reflections designed to inspire and uplift readers each day. - October 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Stephan Piscano Notes Federal Reserve Rate Reduction in Latest Podcast Episode
Stephan Piscano makes predictions for interest rates as the FED announces historic rate cuts. - September 27, 2024 - Stephan Piscano Charities
Stephan Piscano Announces "AirBnb Guessing Game" on YouTube
Stephan Piscano, CEO of Vacation Wealth Partners an investment group investing and managing vacation rentals has launched a new marketing initiative on YouTube called "AirBnb Guessing Game". The project allows subscribers of the Vacation Wealth Partners YouTube Channel to look at weekly... - August 21, 2024 - Stephan Piscano Charities
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
Wildfire Safety Expo to Address Wildfire Preparedness on April 15
The Wildfire Safety Expo is designed to engage, equip, and educate people of all ages on wildfire/fire preparedness and safety through fun interactive activities and demonstrations. - April 12, 2023 - Green Valley Fire Safe Council
BlackFridayForDays.com Releases New Article: Top 15 Benefits of Electric Bikes
BlackFridayForDays.com releases a new insightful article detailing the advantages of electric bikes. - December 06, 2022 - Black Friday For Days.com
19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden
The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil. - November 04, 2022 - Lauritzen Gardens
Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces Mixes Utmost Quality, Convenience and Profitability to Serve Food Service Industry
Nation's Food Service Industry Increases Profitability and Convenience with Chef-Inspired Soups and Sauces. - June 09, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
Feast it Forward & Podopolo Announce Unique Game Changing Partnership
Feast it Forward and Podopolo are proud to announce a unique partnership that brings content to life as fully interactive and experiential, combining Feast's unique "influencer playground" featuring six state-of-the-art studios and stages, wine tastings, and experiential marketing... - May 25, 2022 - Feast it Forward
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Food Industry Visionary Returns to Offer Healthy Alternatives in Soups and Sauces
Kevin Fortun returns to the food industry with a focus on food service with Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces. - March 17, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
FOXG1 Research Foundation Hosts Napa Valley Charity Golf Tournament to Accelerate Research for Pediatric Neurological Disorder
Scientists believe FOXG1 may hold the key to unlocking brain disorders affecting millions, including autism, Alzheimer’s, brain tumors and more. - February 23, 2022 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Dark Age Masquerade Adorns Modern Circus for San Francisco with Dancers' Love of Movement
Dark Age Masquerade is about the body and how we perceive it. Ten dancers embody characters grounded in the revival of the Dark Ages to express integration of mind, body and spirit. Trading roles, dancing in pairs and apart, sometimes with various aerial apparatus, the result is an enigmatic dance performance that becomes witty, beautiful or edgy as it molds itself to the viewer. - September 20, 2021 - Embodied Aerial Arts
Wine Podcast Continues to Attract Growing Audience, World Class Guests
The Viti+Culture Podcast Features Series by German Winemakers Just as they Face Devastating Floods - July 30, 2021 - Viti+Culture Podcast
Napa-Based BE Local Launches Experience Curation and Trip Planning Platform
Launched earlier this week for travel professionals in Napa Valley, BE Local combines local knowledge from real people with innovative artificial intelligence, to curate inspiring and engaging travel experiences and make the trip planning process easy, fun and most importantly, carefree. - September 24, 2020 - BE Local
Cork Quality Council Supports the Wine Community
The Cork Quality Council supports the United Sommeliers Foundation by donating $30,000 to provide financial relief to sommeliers, bartenders, tasting room personnel, and other members of the wine community. - May 11, 2020 - Cork Quality Council
The Pink Ladies "Relay For Life" Team to Hold Cancer Research Fundraiser on April 5
Event to Feature Fun, Food, Drinks & Fundraising for a Good Cause at The Spot in Clearlake, Calif. between 12 - 5 p.m. - March 14, 2020 - Team Pink Ladies - Relay For Life, Lake County, CA
North Bay Group to Open Napa Valley Caregiver Training Center
Napa Community to help the critical shortage issue of caregivers for seniors. - February 05, 2020 - Senior Helpers North Bay
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank