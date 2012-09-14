PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Louise H. McGrew Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Louise H. McGrew of Pixley, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Louise H. McGrew Mrs. McGrew has over 46 years of experience in... - August 31, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Teen Success Inc. Celebrates the Accomplishments of Central Valley Teen Moms Teen mothers share their stories and their successes with supporters and members of the Fresno community during the Open House at Fresno Barrios Unidos on Wednesday, September 30th. - September 25, 2015 - Teen Success

Smart Start of California Offers Free Installation and Discounted Monthly Lease Through the month of April 2015, Smart Start of California will be offering free ignition interlock installations and a discounted monthly lease to all new customers in Los Angeles, Tulare, Alameda, and Sacramento counties, the four counties participating in California’s Ignition Interlock Device Pilot Program. - April 07, 2015 - Smart Start of California

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Events by Design to Host Wedding Style, a Bridal Event Partial Proceeds to Benefit the American Cancer Society Events by Design in Visalia, California invites you to the upcoming Wedding Style bridal event being held on Sunday, September 9th, 2012 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center. The Wedding Style Bridal Event will feature vendors from Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare County’s leading wedding professionals. Wedding Style is the event for brides, grooms and their families looking for new bridal trends, inspiration and planning information. - August 06, 2012 - Events by Design

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

The First of Its Kind: Tween and Teen Concert Series Launches in Clovis, California - a Message of Empowerment, Inspiration and Leadership Announces the first of its kind: “Jeans Bring Dreams” Tween/Teen Concert Series scheduled for October 10, 2009, to be held at the Sierra Vista Mall Community Park in Clovis, California from 3:00pm to 9:00pm. www.jeansbringdreams.com - September 16, 2009 - dekoposh, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing

StreamSend Email Marketing Integrates with Google Analytics StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced new Google Analytics integration functionality. Customers now gain access to advanced campaign tracking and data analysis features. - February 06, 2008 - EZ Publishing

The StreamSend Email Marketing Service Now Serves the UK StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions firm headquartered in the United States and serving clients globally, today announced streamlined service access for its United Kingdom clients. - November 27, 2007 - EZ Publishing

Tiny Prints Launches Their Holiday Card Lineup and Personalization Software Tiny Prints announces their Holiday Card launch as well as the release of their new card personalization software. Consumers are now offered new card formats and layouts with over 1,000 exclusive designs. The addition of the personalization software allows the user to create their own unique and custom cards with the help of powerful design tools. - October 09, 2007 - Tiny Prints, Inc.

Free Fully-Customizable Social Media Site Caters to Professionals, Teens, and All in Between Professionals, students, hobbyists, and others no longer have to choose between the major social networking sites or maintain multiple social network accounts to reach all of their intended audiences with the launch of a free customizable social network at www.Cosmosing.com where social media tools from blogs to social bookmarking and social news can all be utilized independently of each other. - September 25, 2007 - cosmosing

PixelMill Launches More Than 4,500 Royalty Free Music Tracks from JupiterImages Advancing its strategy to provide more creative and dynamic multi-media product options for developers’ Web design needs, PixelMill.com today announced it released a new online catalog at www.pixelmill.com featuring access to more than 4,500 royalty free music tracks from Jupiterimages. PixelMill’s... - August 29, 2007 - PixelMill Inc.

The Power of Coaching Book is Now a National Best Seller Book anthology The Power of Coaching hit #1 Best Seller on Amazon.com - August 05, 2007 - ProBrilliance Leadership Institute

PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com