California: Visalia-Tulare-Porterville News
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Patricia Alvarez’s New Book, "The Midnight Caller," Centers Around a Young Woman Who Searches for the Mysterious Midnight Caller She Believes is Her Soulmate
Recent release “The Midnight Caller” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Alvarez is a stirring romance that follows Jenny, who goes on a date with a radio host to find out the identity of a mysterious midnight caller she has fallen for. But after developing feelings for the radio host, Jenny loses her memories in a tragic accident and finds herself at a crossroads of love and destiny. - June 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Ventana Education Group Acquires Ultimate Health School; Ena Hull Appointed CEO and President
Ventana Education Group LLC has acquired Ultimate Health School in Manassas, VA, appointing Ena Hull as President and CEO. Founder Arangu Ngundam will remain as Founder and Advisor, ensuring continuity and support. The school will build on its legacy of excellence in nursing and allied health education while expanding programs and partnerships under new leadership. - May 20, 2025 - Ultimate Health School
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Alice McMurtry’s New Book, "Friction Strikes A Light Within," is a Poignant Series of Poems Exploring the Trials and Triumphs That Have Been Experienced in Life’s Journey
Fulton Books author Alice McMurtry, who holds two teaching credentials in Special Education and a Master’s degree, who also has been acknowledged for her parenting skills in a county magazine. She enjoys spending time with her family, and everlasting friends. She has completed her most recent... - March 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner is a Cloud Mining Platform Worth Choosing, Providing Free Mining Contracts
BCH Miner is a legal and compliant enterprise, authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom, and abides by local laws and regulations. - January 16, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Merlin Consults Expands Global Outreach and Innovates Financial Solutions
Merlin Takes Strategic Steps to Better Serve Their Growing Clientele - November 26, 2024 - Merlin Financials
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. - October 07, 2024 - The Source LGBT+ Center
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer
Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company's Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Kasper joins Superior... - May 13, 2024 - Superior Grocers
JCS Marketing Inc. Partners with California Citrus Mutual to Present the 2024 Citrus Showcase
JCS Marketing Inc., a leading marketing firm specializing in agricultural industries, proudly announces its partnership with California Citrus Mutual (CCM) to present the highly anticipated 2024 Citrus Showcase. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at the Visalia Convention Center in... - February 22, 2024 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center Expands Childcare to Include Infants
The Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center, a comprehensive California State Preschool Program funded by the California State Dept. of Education for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, was recently awarded funding for General Child Care and Development (CCTR) for Fiscal Year 2024-25. This new funding means that the center will start accepting applications for infants as young as one year old beginning July 1, 2024. The center plans to enroll these younger applicants by August. - February 21, 2024 - Target Eight Advisory Council, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations
Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates. With over 40 years of experience in the... - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising
Superior Grocers, a leading independent grocery chain, appoints Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. This change in leadership will help guide the company's continued growth and success. - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
COO Mark Crutcher Promoted to LDI CEO
Landscape Development, Inc. Board Chairman Gary Horton is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Crutcher to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mark Crutcher succeeds Gary Horton, who has held the CEO position since founding the company in 1983. - January 14, 2023 - Landscape Development, Inc.
United Staffing Associates Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary
Privately owned staffing firm which owns 16 California and 1 Nevada location announces 20-year anniversary. - August 16, 2022 - United Staffing Associates, LLC
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Porterville College Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
Based on artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithms, iGrad personalizes financial information for each student’s situation and needs. It is used by more than 600 public and private colleges and universities of all sizes, including Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, New York University, Davidson College and St. Joseph’s University. - March 22, 2022 - iGrad
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
ABD Insurance and Financial Services Announces Launch of New Southwest Region as Well as Expansion of Its HR Services Practice
ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today expansion in Southern California and throughout the Southwest. The experienced team of advisors bring deep expertise across all lines of insurance and benefits to companies in the region. - March 04, 2020 - Newfront
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Louise H. McGrew Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Louise H. McGrew of Pixley, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Louise H. McGrew Mrs. McGrew has over 46 years of experience... - August 31, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Teen Success Inc. Celebrates the Accomplishments of Central Valley Teen Moms
Teen mothers share their stories and their successes with supporters and members of the Fresno community during the Open House at Fresno Barrios Unidos on Wednesday, September 30th. - September 25, 2015 - Teen Success
Smart Start of California Offers Free Installation and Discounted Monthly Lease
Through the month of April 2015, Smart Start of California will be offering free ignition interlock installations and a discounted monthly lease to all new customers in Los Angeles, Tulare, Alameda, and Sacramento counties, the four counties participating in California’s Ignition Interlock Device Pilot Program. - April 07, 2015 - Smart Start of California
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL