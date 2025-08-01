California: Yuba City News
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is Coming to Roseville
Roseville is set to welcome a specialized dental practice focused exclusively on full arch dental implant solutions. ORA 4X Full Arch Implant Center is opening its doors, offering state-of-the-art technology and expert care for individuals seeking to restore their smiles and improve their quality of life through advanced dental implant procedures. - April 14, 2025 - ORA 4X
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Author J. Kent Johnson’s New Book, "Prisoners of the Mind," is the Powerful Story of Two Veterans Struggling to Overcome the Trauma They Experienced Serving in WWII
Recent release “Prisoners of the Mind” from Page Publishing author J. Kent Johnson is a work of fiction that draws from the author’s own experiences to paint an emotional portrait of trauma and its lingering effects on those who suffer from it. - February 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
"This is so Needed!": Almost Two Years in, Non-Profit HomeShare American River Celebrates Dozens of Happy Housemates
Since launching in July 2021, HomeShare American River, a non-profit housemate-matching and support service has provided screening, matchmaking, and active support for dozens of happy housemates from North Auburn to Elk Grove. And being grant-funded, all of this service is free of charge to both host and guest, so HSAR is beholden to neither… just to its social mission to serve both of them equally for as long as they live together. - February 18, 2023 - HomeShare American River
Author William Crossley's New Audiobook, "Spiritual Reflections," is an Assortment of Writings That Examine the Meanings Behind Select Biblical Passages of God's Love
Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Reflections: Hope, God's Greatest Gift” from Audiobook Network author William Crossley is a faith-based collection of writings that examine the author's thoughts on certain passages from the Bible and how they can help one to grow their relationship with the Lord. - December 06, 2022 - Audiobook Network
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Baked Industries of Northern California to Launch 3D Printing Affiliate Program
Baked Industries, a manufacturing company in Northern California who pride themselves on being able to make anything just announced the launch of their Additive Manufacturing 3D printing affiliate program. The Additive Manufacturing 3D printing service is a process which uses MJF for making... - January 06, 2021 - Baked3D
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team
ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade
Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility)
There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City
How Solomobox is Making Changes to the Marketing Industry
Solomobox is changing the way marketing companies do business one client at a time. Providing a service that values the client and brand before their profits. Building the business of their client before their own. - March 14, 2018 - Solomobox Inc.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa Awarded Sikhs in Education at the Sikh Awards 2017 in Toronto
Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, PhD, was honored with the Sikhs In Education Award at the eighth annual Sikh Awards 2017, which took place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto. This award is bestowed to any Sikh educational establishment, teacher or individual that is taking a strategic approach to recognizing, educating and developing the talent and skills within the community. - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors E. Estella Cox as a 2017 Professional of the Year
E. Estella Cox, of Redding, California, has recently been honored as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Freelance Editing and Proofreading. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
Luci Hawes Inks Deal with Properties by MERIT Inc
Luci R. Hawes born and raised in Tehama County California joins the local real estate professionals --Properties by Merit Inc. Luci has practiced Real Estate in the Red Bluff, Redding, and Chico areas since 2001. Her skillset includes buyer and seller representation for residential, farm and ranch properties. - March 23, 2014 - Properties By MERIT Inc
Open House Set for Christmas in Maxwell
Announcing the 15th Annual Christmas Open House for Christmas in Maxwell. A quaint but classy Christmas store located in northern CA host an annual Holiday Champagne Brunch to launch the Christmas Holiday Shopping. October 15th, 2011 - 11:00 am; RSVP: 530-438-2971 - September 16, 2011 - Christmas in Maxwell
Lifetime Adoption Founder and CEO, Mardie Caldwell Announces a New Book, "Called to Adoption - A Christian’s Guide to Answering the Call"
Recognized adoption expert and adoptive mother, Mardie Caldwell, C.O.A.P. and Founder of Lifetime Adoption Center introduces her fifth book, "Called to Adoption – A Christian’s Guide to Answering the Call," providing facts and guidelines to help Christian families learn about the process of adoption. - May 04, 2011 - Lifetime Adoption
Green Beans Coffee Company Brews Up Success with StreamSend Email Marketing
StreamSend Email Marketing helps Green Beans Coffee Company build its audience and add to the success of its “Cup of Joe” program to benefit US soldiers stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. - December 20, 2010 - EZ Publishing
Pre-Employ.com Named a One of the Nation’s Top Service Providers for Screening of Employees
Pre-employ.com a leading provider of outsourced HR, onboarding, screening and post-employee relationship services has been named to the HRO Today magazine's 2010 Baker’s Dozen: Top Screening and Assessment Providers. This prestigious award is considered the gold standard in Human Resource... - November 17, 2010 - Pre-Employ.com
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
PrintsMadeEasy.com Now Offers Jumbo Pens Online
PrintsMadeEasy.com, which ranks #1 among online printing companies featured in “2007 Inc. 5000,” has added a new product to its lineup. “We can now offer our customers Jumbo Pens which are personalized with their business card artwork,” advises Brian Whiteman, CEO of... - September 12, 2008 - PrintsMadeEasy.com
StreamSend Weekly Email Delivarability Webinar Available to All Email Marketers
Email deliverability involves practices that improve the percentage of permission-based email communications successfully reaching their destination. Part of this process includes techniques to better manage lists for minimal bounce/complaint rates and reduce the possibility of blocking by ISPs, spam filters and commercial blacklists. - June 23, 2008 - EZ Publishing
Microsoft HMC 4.5 Drives CallTower's 2.0 Platform
CallTower is leveraging Microsoft's HMC4.5 to deliver its next generation platform. The platform will include Microsoft Exchange 2007, Sharepoint, Office Communications Server (OCS) web conferencing, video conferencing and the latest generation of Cisco's CallManager. - May 23, 2008 - CallTower
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar
The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing
Divorced Catholics Now Have a Resource They Can Turn to
The New Book, “Divorced. Catholic. Now What?” Gives Accurate, Much Needed Answers on being a Divorced Catholic - February 22, 2008 - Journey of Hope Productions
Psychic Certification Anniversary
Los Angeles internet psychic, Walter Zajac, is marking 5 years since gaining the status of Certified Professional Tarot Reader. The Certificate is issued and administered by the Tarot Certification Board of America. Zajac, known as Psychic Walter on the internet at http://www.psychicwalter.com, has provided professional honest psychic readings full-time since 2002. - February 09, 2008 - PsychicWalter.com
The StreamSend Email Marketing Service Now Serves the UK
StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions firm headquartered in the United States and serving clients globally, today announced streamlined service access for its United Kingdom clients. - November 27, 2007 - EZ Publishing
Mail2World Moves Its Software as a Service (SaaS) Infrastructure to SAVVIS
Global Hosted Email Provider Unveils New Managed Network Featuring Cisco Routers and SAVVIS Global IT Services Platform - October 16, 2007 - Mail2World