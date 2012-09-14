PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

More Affiliate Marketing Management: ArrowShade Introduces New Account Managers to Its Growing Team ArrowShade announced today that it will be adding to its dedicated account management team to support network expansion. ArrowShade is one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry that provides a dedicated affiliate management team. The network focuses on financial offers, benefiting from their... - January 22, 2019 - ArrowShade

Public Ceremony to Celebrate the Work of Miracle City and Handing Over Operations to FEMA (at the Old Toys R Us Facility) There will be a celebration of #MiracleCity this Sunday. This volunteer-led effort to provide emergency support to #CampFire evacuees at an abandoned Toys-R-Us building quickly turned into a massive center that served thousands. Organizers will commemorate the great work of the many volunteers at Miracle City these past two weeks. After the event will be the hand-over of this facility to FEMA for expanded use as a regional warehouse and distribution center for long-term disaster recovery. - November 25, 2018 - California Gift of Music/Miracle City

How Solomobox is Making Changes to the Marketing Industry Solomobox is changing the way marketing companies do business one client at a time. Providing a service that values the client and brand before their profits. Building the business of their client before their own. - March 14, 2018 - Solomobox Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa Awarded Sikhs in Education at the Sikh Awards 2017 in Toronto Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, PhD, was honored with the Sikhs In Education Award at the eighth annual Sikh Awards 2017, which took place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto. This award is bestowed to any Sikh educational establishment, teacher or individual that is taking a strategic approach to recognizing, educating and developing the talent and skills within the community. - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors E. Estella Cox as a 2017 Professional of the Year E. Estella Cox, of Redding, California, has recently been honored as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Freelance Editing and Proofreading. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Luci Hawes Inks Deal with Properties by MERIT Inc Luci R. Hawes born and raised in Tehama County California joins the local real estate professionals --Properties by Merit Inc. Luci has practiced Real Estate in the Red Bluff, Redding, and Chico areas since 2001. Her skillset includes buyer and seller representation for residential, farm and ranch properties. - March 23, 2014 - Properties By MERIT Inc

Open House Set for Christmas in Maxwell Announcing the 15th Annual Christmas Open House for Christmas in Maxwell. A quaint but classy Christmas store located in northern CA host an annual Holiday Champagne Brunch to launch the Christmas Holiday Shopping. October 15th, 2011 - 11:00 am; RSVP: 530-438-2971 - September 16, 2011 - Christmas in Maxwell

Lifetime Adoption Founder and CEO, Mardie Caldwell Announces a New Book, "Called to Adoption - A Christian’s Guide to Answering the Call" Recognized adoption expert and adoptive mother, Mardie Caldwell, C.O.A.P. and Founder of Lifetime Adoption Center introduces her fifth book, "Called to Adoption – A Christian’s Guide to Answering the Call," providing facts and guidelines to help Christian families learn about the process of adoption. - May 04, 2011 - Lifetime Adoption

Green Beans Coffee Company Brews Up Success with StreamSend Email Marketing StreamSend Email Marketing helps Green Beans Coffee Company build its audience and add to the success of its “Cup of Joe” program to benefit US soldiers stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. - December 20, 2010 - EZ Publishing

Pre-Employ.com Named a One of the Nation’s Top Service Providers for Screening of Employees Pre-employ.com a leading provider of outsourced HR, onboarding, screening and post-employee relationship services has been named to the HRO Today magazine's 2010 Baker’s Dozen: Top Screening and Assessment Providers. This prestigious award is considered the gold standard in Human Resource Outsourcing... - November 17, 2010 - Pre-Employ.com

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

PrintsMadeEasy.com Now Offers Jumbo Pens Online PrintsMadeEasy.com, which ranks #1 among online printing companies featured in “2007 Inc. 5000,” has added a new product to its lineup. “We can now offer our customers Jumbo Pens which are personalized with their business card artwork,” advises Brian Whiteman, CEO of PrintsMadeEasy.com. - September 12, 2008 - PrintsMadeEasy.com

StreamSend Weekly Email Delivarability Webinar Available to All Email Marketers Email deliverability involves practices that improve the percentage of permission-based email communications successfully reaching their destination. Part of this process includes techniques to better manage lists for minimal bounce/complaint rates and reduce the possibility of blocking by ISPs, spam filters and commercial blacklists. - June 23, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Microsoft HMC 4.5 Drives CallTower's 2.0 Platform CallTower is leveraging Microsoft's HMC4.5 to deliver its next generation platform. The platform will include Microsoft Exchange 2007, Sharepoint, Office Communications Server (OCS) web conferencing, video conferencing and the latest generation of Cisco's CallManager. - May 23, 2008 - CallTower

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

StreamSend Launches Weekly Email Deliverability Webinar The StreamSend Email Marketing Service is proud to introduce its new weekly email deliverability webinars. - March 20, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Divorced Catholics Now Have a Resource They Can Turn to The New Book, “Divorced. Catholic. Now What?” Gives Accurate, Much Needed Answers on being a Divorced Catholic - February 22, 2008 - Journey of Hope Productions

Psychic Certification Anniversary Los Angeles internet psychic, Walter Zajac, is marking 5 years since gaining the status of Certified Professional Tarot Reader. The Certificate is issued and administered by the Tarot Certification Board of America. Zajac, known as Psychic Walter on the internet at http://www.psychicwalter.com, has provided professional honest psychic readings full-time since 2002. - February 09, 2008 - PsychicWalter.com

The StreamSend Email Marketing Service Now Serves the UK StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions firm headquartered in the United States and serving clients globally, today announced streamlined service access for its United Kingdom clients. - November 27, 2007 - EZ Publishing

Mail2World Moves Its Software as a Service (SaaS) Infrastructure to SAVVIS Global Hosted Email Provider Unveils New Managed Network Featuring Cisco Routers and SAVVIS Global IT Services Platform - October 16, 2007 - Mail2World

"One Year Later...From Addiction to Recovery to Sobriety" Introduction of an autobiography by a former drug addict/dealer. She is a single mother to 4 children who were detained by CPS and placed in foster care. This is her journey through recovery and is an honest account of the emotions she went through. A must read for anyone going through addiction or with a family member who suffers from addiction. - October 13, 2007 - Tamara Graham