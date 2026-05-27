Connecticut: Middletown News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Green Earth Roofing Solutions Expands Service Offerings to Include Support for Abandoned and Orphaned Solar Systems
Green Earth Roofing Solutions expands offering its service menu to solar systems in Massachusetts and Connecticut where the original installation company may have orphaned or abandoned the commercial or residential system. - April 06, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is Launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program
Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate is launching a First-Time Homebuyer Education Program to support individuals preparing to purchase their first home. Offered monthly through in-person and virtual sessions, the program provides practical guidance on the homebuying process, financing considerations, and navigating Hartford County’s highly competitive housing market, as identified by Zillow and other national housing analysts. - February 02, 2026 - Realtor Nicole Araujo of Trend 2000 Real Estate
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Rocky Hill
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Rocky Hill which prepares to open on January 24th. Owners Satya Athi and Swapna Dyava have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin... - January 18, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Ralph E. Karanian’s New Book, "Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence," is a Guide to Fulfillment
Recent release “Discovering Our Six Simple Truths and Their Rich Promise of Happiness, Peace, and a Life of Consequence” from Page Publishing author Ralph E. Karanian is a comprehensive and thought-provoking guide aimed at encouraging readers to embark on a journey of personal transformation and life-long fulfillment. - December 13, 2024 - Page Publishing
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Upright Education and Goodwin University Partner to Provide Online Technology Bootcamps for Adult Learners and Career-Switchers
Adult career-switchers in the greater Hartford metropolitan region and across the state will have access to high-quality online technology bootcamps through Upright Education. Historically, Upright has successfully transitioned 92% of graduates into new technology careers. - July 05, 2023 - Upright Education
Historian to Talk About Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Dr. Stark talks about his new book, "The Myth and Reality of Slavery in Connecticut," recently published by The Connecticut Press. - March 09, 2023 - The Connecticut Press
Paul A. Hylton’s Newly Released "Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation" is a Compelling Spiritual Message
“Discovering Your Spiritual Destiny: Becoming a Difference Maker for Your Generation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul A. Hylton, is an engaging discussion of how to find one’s purpose paired with relevant personal stories from the author’s work in missions and ministry. - February 10, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Historian Rewrites History of Slavery in Eastern Connecticut
Relying on primary resources, historian Bruce P. Stark dismantles the myth of a massive slave plantation in Connecticut that was popularized in the press 20 years ago. In its place, Stark reveals the significance that free Blacks, Whites, and Native Americans played as tenant farmers in the social and political development of colonial Connecticut. - December 05, 2022 - The Connecticut Press
Lymphatic Massage for Health and Wellness at Body in Balance
More and more we hear the health news that plagues us, cancer and other inflammatory diseases are on the rise. Fact is, we live in a toxic world, much of which is not under our control. Lymphatic drainage massage is a tool used to help the body's natural process rid toxins from the body. - August 04, 2022 - Body in Balance Massage Therapy
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Shari Ann Madho, Esq. Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognzied
Shari Ann Madho, Esq. of Meriden, Connecticut has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - July 21, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Angel Flight NE Celebrates 25th Year of Service
Angel Flight NE celebrates silver jubilee of bringing smiles & hope to patients by coordinating free air transportation to life-saving medical care. - May 27, 2021 - Angel Flight NE
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is Not Our Grandparents’ Pollutant by Richard Richels, Gary Yohe and Henry Jacoby from Oasis Publishers
People carry around a mental picture of the effects of CO2 and other greenhouse gases on our climate and its influence on economic and environmental consequences. This view gives an idea on how to frame an appropriate response – a view that has been informed by how previous generations dealt... - March 15, 2019 - Oasis Publishers
Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT
Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT
Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.
Young Business Guru Talks "Global Competition" with High Schoolers
21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning author, international charity founder, composer, lyricist, and Whittier College senior, RJ Tolson, stressed last May to hundreds of students at Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Cicely Tyson's East... - March 16, 2015 - R.J. Tolson
Colin Fletcher Announces the Release of His First Book Examining the Issue of Race, "I Am Not African American"
Colin is proud to offer his debut work which represents his personal journey towards understanding his own identity, "I am not African American" is already available on Amazon.com and Kindle and will be hitting bookstores everywhere very soon. "I am not African American" is an... - August 15, 2014 - I am not African American
The Hero Games Announces The First Annual Hero Games Competition
The first annual Hero Games will take place on June 14, 2014 at the Berlin Fairgrounds in Berlin, CT from 10 am to 2 pm. The Hero Games is a competition with teams from local police and fire departments and the CT Department of Corrections taking part in a challenging a bootcamp-style event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Relay for Life. - May 31, 2014 - Hero Games
BullsEye Radio Adds Celebrity Interviews to Their Website
BullsEye Radio On TV, a new feature of BullsEye Radio Golden Oldies Internet Radio, is attracting huge celebrity names such as: * Bobby Vinton * Pat Boone * Tommy James and more! Come listen to a conversation with some of the biggest names in the music industry. - April 24, 2014 - BullsEye Radio
Connecticut Insurance Agency Launches New Website
Get Insured CT has updated and improved their website that now also includes a state-of-the-art instant auto insurance quote system. - August 04, 2010 - Get Insured CT
System Solutions Releases Microsoft RMS Signature Capture and Print - E-mail RMS Receipt - E-mail RMS Statement with Receipts – Complete Microsoft RMS Green Solution
Microsoft Dynamics RMS Green software allows retailers to seamlessly offer their customers electronic customer service. Available with the Microsoft Dynamics RMS solution, the RMS Green software includes features to: print the electronic Microsoft RMS signature captured on any receipt or contract,... - March 31, 2010 - System Solutions LLC
Triple Point Technology Launches Credit Risk Management Solution Suite
Commodity XL for Credit Risk, the first product in the series, manages the entire credit risk process including exposure, collateral and counterparty management - July 08, 2008 - Triple Point Technology, Inc
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Connecticut MMA & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Instructor Jim Hughes Promoted to Black Belt by Legendary Father of mma, Royce Gracie
Legendary fighter, Royce Gracie, promotes long time ct mma & jiujitsu student Jim Hughes to Black Belt in his family martial art, Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Jim Hughes heads Gracie Jiu Jitsu Self Defense & MMA training locations in Hartford Glastonbury, Southington, East Windsor, Enfield, Danbury, New Haven, Stratford, Norwich, UCONN/STORRS, Agawam MA, Boston MA, and Puerto Rico assisted by his top students and training partners. - March 29, 2008 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense
Radical Computing Leads the Way in Digital Signage, Launches a New Line of Digital Signage Products
Radical Computing Corporation Announces Release of a New Line of Retail Path Networks (RPN) Digital Signage Media Players Based on Adaptive Signage™ Platform. - January 23, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp
Radical Computing Unveils Platform for 1-to-1 In-Store Marketing
Radical Computing Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of digital signage products announces the launch of the Adaptive Signage™ platform for developing the next generation of digital signage products. The Adaptive Signage™ platform will serve as the basis for creating unified... - January 08, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp
Jim Hughes, of Royce Gracie Brazilian Jiu-jitsu CT & MA, Releases Opinion on Steroid Controversy, Stating, "Royce Does Not Use Steroids"
Recent controversy regarding Royce Gracie and steroids is likely due to flawed test. Jim Hughes, Royce Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu representative based in Hartford Connecticut explains why. - June 17, 2007 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com