Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is Not Our Grandparents’ Pollutant by Richard Richels, Gary Yohe and Henry Jacoby from Oasis Publishers People carry around a mental picture of the effects of CO2 and other greenhouse gases on our climate and its influence on economic and environmental consequences. This view gives an idea on how to frame an appropriate response – a view that has been informed by how previous generations dealt with... - March 15, 2019 - Oasis Publishers

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Young Business Guru Talks "Global Competition" with High Schoolers 21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning author, international charity founder, composer, lyricist, and Whittier College senior, RJ Tolson, stressed last May to hundreds of students at Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Cicely Tyson's East Orange,... - March 16, 2015 - R.J. Tolson

Colin Fletcher Announces the Release of His First Book Examining the Issue of Race, "I Am Not African American" Colin is proud to offer his debut work which represents his personal journey towards understanding his own identity, "I am not African American" is already available on Amazon.com and Kindle and will be hitting bookstores everywhere very soon. "I am not African American" is an informative... - August 15, 2014 - I am not African American

The Hero Games Announces The First Annual Hero Games Competition The first annual Hero Games will take place on June 14, 2014 at the Berlin Fairgrounds in Berlin, CT from 10 am to 2 pm. The Hero Games is a competition with teams from local police and fire departments and the CT Department of Corrections taking part in a challenging a bootcamp-style event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Relay for Life. - May 31, 2014 - Hero Games

BullsEye Radio Adds Celebrity Interviews to Their Website BullsEye Radio On TV, a new feature of BullsEye Radio Golden Oldies Internet Radio, is attracting huge celebrity names such as: * Bobby Vinton * Pat Boone * Tommy James and more! Come listen to a conversation with some of the biggest names in the music industry. - April 24, 2014 - BullsEye Radio

Connecticut Insurance Agency Launches New Website Get Insured CT has updated and improved their website that now also includes a state-of-the-art instant auto insurance quote system. - August 04, 2010 - Get Insured CT

System Solutions Releases Microsoft RMS Signature Capture and Print - E-mail RMS Receipt - E-mail RMS Statement with Receipts – Complete Microsoft RMS Green Solution Microsoft Dynamics RMS Green software allows retailers to seamlessly offer their customers electronic customer service. Available with the Microsoft Dynamics RMS solution, the RMS Green software includes features to: print the electronic Microsoft RMS signature captured on any receipt or contract, re-print... - March 31, 2010 - System Solutions LLC

Triple Point Technology Launches Credit Risk Management Solution Suite Commodity XL for Credit Risk, the first product in the series, manages the entire credit risk process including exposure, collateral and counterparty management - July 08, 2008 - Triple Point Technology, Inc

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Connecticut MMA & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Instructor Jim Hughes Promoted to Black Belt by Legendary Father of mma, Royce Gracie Legendary fighter, Royce Gracie, promotes long time ct mma & jiujitsu student Jim Hughes to Black Belt in his family martial art, Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Jim Hughes heads Gracie Jiu Jitsu Self Defense & MMA training locations in Hartford Glastonbury, Southington, East Windsor, Enfield, Danbury, New Haven, Stratford, Norwich, UCONN/STORRS, Agawam MA, Boston MA, and Puerto Rico assisted by his top students and training partners. - March 29, 2008 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense

Radical Computing Leads the Way in Digital Signage, Launches a New Line of Digital Signage Products Radical Computing Corporation Announces Release of a New Line of Retail Path Networks (RPN) Digital Signage Media Players Based on Adaptive Signage™ Platform. - January 23, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp

Radical Computing Unveils Platform for 1-to-1 In-Store Marketing Radical Computing Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers of digital signage products announces the launch of the Adaptive Signage™ platform for developing the next generation of digital signage products. The Adaptive Signage™ platform will serve as the basis for creating unified and... - January 08, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp