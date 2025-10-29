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PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
The Digital Wellness Center’s Three-Minute Fix for Digital Overload
The Digital Wellness Center’s Digital Reset Protocol (DRP) is a breakthrough in mood management, delivering a three-minute reset that restores cognitive balance in real time. Research shows it helps users feel better instantly by shifting brain chemistry, reducing impulsivity while keeping engagement high. This innovation offers a smarter way to manage digital overload — fast, effective, and backed by science. - March 06, 2025 - The Digital Wellness Center
PlayerProps.ai Recognized at FSGA Winter Conference in Vegas for Excellence in Sports Betting Content
PlayerProps.ai wins Best Video, Audio, and Written Content - Startup at FSGA Winter Conference, highlighting excellence in sports betting education. - February 21, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Casino Marketing Boot Camp Announces Signature Event in New Orleans: A 360-Degree Approach to Casino Marketing
Registration is now open for Casino Marketing Boot Camp's annual signature event in New Orleans. - November 16, 2024 - J Carcamo & Associates
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival IX to Join Forces with PokerStars NAPT at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's ninth Mixed Game Festival will be held from November 3-7 at Resorts World Las Vegas alongside the PokerStars North American Poker Tour, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win prizes, tournament seats, merchandise, and more. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - August 27, 2024 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
How BetVictor is Focused on Sustainability in Online Gambling
As a leading online casino gaming company, BetVictor is acutely aware of the evolving landscape of the industry. In the UK, where online gambling plays a significant role in entertainment, the push toward sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity. BetVictor believes that adopting... - August 05, 2024 - BetVictor
Spinberry LTD Partners With Caesars Digital
Spinberry LTD. partners with Caesars Digital to launch unique features including Spectacular Link, Feature Spin, and more on Caesars Digital iGaming platforms. - August 02, 2024 - Spinberry LTD
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Wintoro Sportsbook Elevates the Gaming Experience by Adding Two Cutting-Edge Casino Software Providers
Wintoro Sportsbook, a leading name in the online gaming industry, is thrilled to announce the integration of state-of-the-art casino software, enhancing the overall gaming experience for its valued patrons. In response to the ever-growing demands of our diverse player community, Wintoro Sportsbook... - January 11, 2024 - Wintoro
Wintoro Sportsbook Launches with an Exceptional Betting Experience
Wintoro, a new player in the world of sports betting, is proud to announce its official launch. With a relentless commitment to innovation, user satisfaction, and responsible gambling, Wintoro aims to transform sports enthusiasts' engagement with their favorite games. Hunter Raven, GM At Wintoro... - July 03, 2023 - Wintoro
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival V at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fifth Mixed Game Festival will be held from July 2-6 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Cyprus prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise, a poker trivia competition, a scavenger hunt, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - June 15, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
OnlineCasinos.net Whitepaper: The Boom of Online Gambling in Canada - Trends & Statistics 2023
OnlineCasinos.net releases an In-depth analysis of market trends, regulations, and future projections for the rapidly growing Canadian online gambling sector. - May 30, 2023 - OnlineCasinos.net
Red Deer Resort and Casino Celebrates City and Community Support and Approval of Red Deer Events Centre
Red Deer Resort and Casino is excited to announce that the construction of the highly-anticipated Red Deer Events Centre has been approved. This state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue will have a seating capacity of 2,000 and a total space of 32,590 sq. ft. It will be one of the largest event spaces in central Alberta, equipped with top-of-the-line amenities such as a modern sound system and cutting-edge technology. - May 12, 2023 - Red Deer Resort and Casino
Context Networks Partners with Bally’s Corporation to Enhance Guest Experience with Personalized Promotions
Context Networks is excited to announce a partnership with Bally’s Corporation to implement the Contextual Promotions Media Network™ (CPMN™) at its US casino properties. - March 21, 2023 - Context Networks, Inc.
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival IV at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's fourth Mixed Game Festival will be held from March 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win an EPT Prague prize package as well as tons of free poker merchandise and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - March 13, 2023 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US
Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region. The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20... - February 11, 2023 - Betco.ag
Home.ca Launches Cutting-Edge Real Estate Apps for Canadians
Home.ca, the leading technology-driven real estate marketplace in Canada, has announced the launch of its new iOS and Android apps aimed at revolutionizing the way Canadians search, buy, and sell homes. The apps offer a wealth of free real estate data and analytics, along with an intuitive interface and powerful search capabilities, to empower consumers with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their biggest investment - their home. - February 11, 2023 - Home.ca
Gemini Casino USA Friendly Online Casino Introduces CashApp as New Payment Method for the USA Market
Gemini Casino is a USA friendly online casino that now supports CashApp as a deposit method. - February 04, 2023 - GeminiCasino.io
Equine Info Exchange Broadens Global Platform with Wagering and Gaming
EquineInfoExchange.com (EIE) has decades of expertise in all aspects of the luxury, sporting and equestrian lifestyle. Wagering and Gaming is a new section created to serve the interest in sports gambling and online wagering for their engaged audience. Their robust platform already includes 150 sections of comprehensive horse-related content. EIE is now accepting sponsored articles. - December 09, 2022 - Equine Info Exchange LLC
Mocktail Beverages, Inc. Introduces Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails for Bars, Restaurants & Hotels/Resorts in the U.S.
Nitrogen Technology Elevates Ready-to-Drink Presentation and Experience for Guests While Providing Bartenders with a Next Level Ready-to-Serve Solution - December 01, 2022 - Mocktails
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways. - October 03, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
Cobblestone 8.1 Released with New Dashboard and 360+ Updates
Transient Path announces the release of Cobblestone 8.1 Casino Management System with a new dashboard interface utilizing the latest browser technologies to increase speed and ease of use as well as over 360 new features and updates. The new dashboard provides a selection tile describing what each... - September 25, 2022 - Transient Path
Automatic Gaming Promotional Multiplier
Transient Path announces the release of an innovative and unique Automatic Gaming Promotional Multiplier feature for its flagship product, Cobblestone. This new feature allows the Casino/Card Room administrator to create different promotional multipliers for any Poker, Table or California game. The... - September 09, 2022 - Transient Path
Infinitybet.ag Raises the Stakes in Online Gaming with the Addition of its Online Poker Platform InfinityPoker.io
Online Casino Sports Betting Firm Launches Poker Platform. - August 29, 2022 - Infinitybet.ag
ComOps to be Title Sponsor for the 5th Annual Revparblems Fantasy Football League
Influencer Calvin Tilokee, CEO and Creative Director of RevPAR Media LLC, is back with the Revparblems Fantasy Football League, sponsored by ComOps. - August 28, 2022 - ComOps
Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival II at Resorts World Las Vegas
Cardplayer Lifestyle's second Mixed Game Festival will be held from June 12-16 at Resorts World Las Vegas, offering low-stakes poker players the opportunity to win a PokerStars Live Event Package, free poker merchandise, and multiple poker book signings with top poker champions. Cash games will be running 24/7 throughout the festival, which is slated to deliver excellent value for low-limit recreational poker players. - May 30, 2022 - Cardplayer Lifestyle
The Contemporary Art Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort Announce: "Legacy: The Art of Steve Ross"
The Contemporary Gallery at Northern Waters Casino Resort is pleased to announce that artist Steve Ross, son of the famed painter and public-television personality Bob Ross, will be showing his original work for the first time in a solo show and at a contemporary art gallery in the resort’s designated art space. In addition, Mr. Ross will be conducting a one-day exclusive painting workshop in the resort-casino’s event center the following day. - April 19, 2022 - Northern Waters Casino Resort
Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel Receives Two SlotTrak Innovation Awards from Volante Software
Volante Software has revealed that Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the recipient of two out of its three SlotTrak Innovation Awards. In its very first year, the award celebrates the success of Volante’s clients utilizing the company’s SlotTrak management... - March 11, 2022 - Volante Software, LLC
Prairie Band Casino & Resort Launching Playport’s™ Mobile, Class II Instant Win Game Platform
More ways to play and win with real-money Class II instant win games. - November 17, 2021 - Playport Gaming Systems
Midori Clark Hotel and Casino Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary with Exciting Offers and a Giveaway
Pampanga luxury five-star hotel, Midori Clark Hotel and Casino is celebrating its exceptional five year anniversary from its soft opening in 2016, with a range of fabulous promotions, including accommodation offers, dining specials and a free dinner-for-two giveaway to encourage new and loyal... - April 24, 2021 - Midori Clark Hotel and Casino
Las Atlantis Casino Goes Live
Las Atlantis is the fifth casino brand created by Top One Partners, creators of El Royale, Aussie Play, Red Dog and Slots Empire. Like other projects, the platform has an interesting concept and diverse gameplay, not to mention a vast system of bonuses. Earlier this month, a new online casino... - October 16, 2020 - Las Atlantis Casino
400 Jobs Heading to Los Angeles as Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino Announces the Need for Full and Part-Time Workers
Part of the HUSTLER® empire built by Larry Flynt, the Los Angeles casino prepares for a grand reopening in late summer 2020 with hiring to begin immediately. - June 17, 2020 - Flynt Management Group
Meet the New Face of Sherwood Valley Casino, TV Celebrity and World Traveler Barry Weiss
Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that media celebrity and world-famous collector Barry Weiss has entered into a marketing agreement to be the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the off-beat Northern Californian casino, located next to Hwy. 101 in the town of Willits, California. The... - June 12, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino
Legendary Group WAR to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6
WAR, the multi-platinum-selling funk group that has blended its unique harmonies, multiple musical genres and message of brotherhood for almost five decades, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 19... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 23 Performance
The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Set for April 26-28 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $45,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on April 26-28. The tournaments begin on Friday, April 26 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000 guaranteed... - March 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest
Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker
Tournament Prizes Set for March 22-24 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $75,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $45,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on March 22-24. The tournaments begin on Friday, March 22 at 11:15 a.m. with a $20,000 guaranteed... - February 16, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia
123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited
Sherwood Valley Casino Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Employees
In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the... - January 16, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino
Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15-18, in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room
Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $67,500 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $40,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 15-18. The tournaments begin on Friday, Feb. 15 at 11:15 a.m. - January 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Eight Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Employees Graduate from 2018 Culinary Advancement Program
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its third Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of eight employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 17 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet. There were 45 applicants to the program, 14 were chosen and... - December 20, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Announces Three More Acts for 2019
Country music star Gary Allan, who has topped the charts for more than 20 years with his unique vocals and lyrics, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. R&B legends Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, who have teamed for several R&B... - December 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming in January at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $40,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on January 25-27. The tournaments begin on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000-guaranteed... - December 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Sherwood Valley Casino Giving Away “Tiny Home” and “Tiny Cabin”
At Sherwood Valley Casino, they think you will be “floored” by this phenomenal new giveaway as they are the only casino in the country giving away a tiny home and a tiny cabin for the holidays. - December 06, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino
Sherwood Valley Casino Employees Donate to Northern California Fire Relief Efforts
In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino
Guaranteed Tournament Prizes in December and Christmas Day Play Available at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room
December will feature seven no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with more than $50,000 in guaranteed prizes across two weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room from Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 28-31. For the first time, Dover Downs will be open for gaming every day in December, including... - November 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino