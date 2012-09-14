|
Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that media celebrity and world-famous collector Barry Weiss has entered into a marketing agreement to be the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the off-beat Northern Californian casino, located next to Hwy. 101 in the town of Willits, California. The local’s... - June 12, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino
The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
WAR, the multi-platinum-selling funk group that has blended its unique harmonies, multiple musical genres and message of brotherhood for almost five decades, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 19 at... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $45,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on April 26-28.
The tournaments begin on Friday, April 26 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000 guaranteed event. - March 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $75,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $45,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on March 22-24.
The tournaments begin on Friday, March 22 at 11:15 a.m. with a $20,000 guaranteed event. - February 16, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
One of the most acclaimed bands of the classic rock era, Bad Company has joined Pala Casino’s upcoming summer concert series. The event will be held outdoors in Pala’s Starlight Theater. An outdoor amphitheater seating 2,400 guests, the Starlight Theater combines the natural beauty of the Palomar Mountains, and the canopy of open skies, with the excitement and energy of world-class live entertainment. - January 21, 2019 - Pala Casino Spa Resort
123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited
In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the casino’s... - January 16, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino
Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $67,500 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $40,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 15-18.
The tournaments begin on Friday, Feb. 15 at 11:15 a.m. - January 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its third Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of eight employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 17 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet.
There were 45 applicants to the program, 14 were chosen and eight... - December 20, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Country music star Gary Allan, who has topped the charts for more than 20 years with his unique vocals and lyrics, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m.
R&B legends Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, who have teamed for several R&B hits,... - December 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $40,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on January 25-27.
The tournaments begin on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000-guaranteed event. - December 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
At Sherwood Valley Casino, they think you will be “floored” by this phenomenal new giveaway as they are the only casino in the country giving away a tiny home and a tiny cabin for the holidays. - December 06, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino
In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino
December will feature seven no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with more than $50,000 in guaranteed prizes across two weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room from Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 28-31.
For the first time, Dover Downs will be open for gaming every day in December, including Christmas... - November 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Johnny Gill, one of the top R&B singers of all-time and a two-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and can be purchased at doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range... - November 14, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
After an extensive national search, the Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians Tribal Council recently announced they selected Michael J. Broderick as General Manager of Sherwood Valley Casino. - October 23, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino
PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will feature three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $45,000-guaranteed prize pool, at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s championship tournament weekend from Nov. 23-25.
The $45,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday,... - October 17, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Santa Ana Star and USBookmaking team up for Albuquerque's first Sports Book. - October 09, 2018 - USBookmaking
Loverboy, the Canadian rock band known for hits “Working for the Weekend,” “Turn Me Loose,” and “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. - October 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next championship tournament weekend from Oct. 19-21.
The $25,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at... - September 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Pearl Oyster Grill, a premier seafood restaurant, will be the latest addition to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s dining offerings and will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on September 12.
The new eatery, which Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will own and operate, will add 60-80 jobs... - September 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is once again honored to announce its selection as one of Delaware’s Top Workplaces for 2018, as published by The News Journal.
This is the tenth consecutive year Dover Downs Hotel & Casino has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware. The placement is... - August 30, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Joe, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer who has wowed audiences for more than 25 years with his soulful ballads and deliveries, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com. - August 15, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $15,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from Aug. 10-12.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, Aug. 10, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed, $100... - July 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Pearl Oyster Grill, a premier seafood restaurant, will be the latest addition to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s dining offerings late this summer, officials announced today.
The new eatery, which Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will own and operate, will add 60-80 jobs to Central Delaware, comes... - July 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino recently celebrated two significant milestones in a campaign to increase its recycling efforts.
First, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is now recycling 66 percent of its total waste, according to a recent analysis report. That represents an increase of 440 percent compared... - June 14, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from July 20-22.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, July 20, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed,... - June 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Delaware Gov. John Carney places first official wager; Basketball, baseball, soccer, among the sports now available for wagering. - June 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Award-winning country music star Sara Evans will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, June 5 and can be purchased by visiting DoverDowns.com. Ticket prices range from $40-$60, with a limited number... - June 06, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from June 22-24.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, June 22, 11:15 a.m.: $5,000 guaranteed,... - May 23, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services... - May 23, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Blue Oyster Cult, the legendary rock band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range from $30-$50.
Blue Oyster Cult... - May 11, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $35,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend on Memorial Day weekend from May 25-28.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, May 25, 11:15 a.m.:... - April 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Transformation is key to business survival and can only happen through disruption and strong leadership. - April 16, 2018 - Severity Inc.
Morris Day and the Time, a street-wise funk band that has been thrilling audiences since the early 1980s, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday, April 10 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - April 11, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $30,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from April 27-29.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, April 27, 11:15 a.m.: $10,000 guaranteed,... - March 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will host the Service Members, Veterans and Gambling Addiction program on Thursday, March 15 at the hotel’s conference center.
The program, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is co-sponsored by the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems, the National Council... - March 08, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will host a POW-MIA flag making its way across the nation on Thursday, March 1 at 1 p.m. in The Colonnade.
A Hero’s Welcome Delaware has organized the appearance and is part of a three-day tour of Delaware for the POW-MIA flag, which began its journey in Virginia... - February 25, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $50,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from March 23-25.
The tournament schedule includes:
Friday, March 23, 11:15 a.m.: $20,000 guaranteed,... - February 15, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Jefferson Starship, the famed rock and roll band that produced eight gold and platinum albums from 1974 and 1984 will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, June 22.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - February 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next Tournament Weekend from Jan. 26-28.
The Getaway Weekend tournament schedule includes:
Friday, Jan. 26, 11:15 a.m.: $10,000... - December 17, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its 2017 Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of 12 employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 11 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet.
Since February, 12 Dover Downs Hotel & Casino employees who held positions... - December 14, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
The Whispers, who have entertained audiences for more than 50 years with their R&B, disco, jazz and pop hits, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 13 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - December 06, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Eight no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $20,000-guaranteed prize pool and another popular Black Chip Bounty event, will be featured in December at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room.
The December tournament schedule includes:
Friday, Dec. 15, 11:15 a.m.:... - November 22, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Billy Gardell, known for his grounded, down-to-earth comedy and perspective, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - November 08, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Grand Funk Railroad, one of the top-selling American rock and roll groups of the 1970s, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday, Oct. 10 and can be purchased online at www.doverdowns.com or by calling... - October 08, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $30,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next Getaway Weekend from Oct. 6-9.
The Getaway Weekend tournament schedule includes:
Friday, Oct. 6, 11:15 a.m.: $15,000... - September 20, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino