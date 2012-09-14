PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Meet the New Face of Sherwood Valley Casino, TV Celebrity and World Traveler Barry Weiss Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that media celebrity and world-famous collector Barry Weiss has entered into a marketing agreement to be the brand ambassador and spokesperson for the off-beat Northern Californian casino, located next to Hwy. 101 in the town of Willits, California. The local’s... - June 12, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 23 Performance The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Group WAR to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6 WAR, the multi-platinum-selling funk group that has blended its unique harmonies, multiple musical genres and message of brotherhood for almost five decades, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 19 at... - March 20, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Set for April 26-28 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $45,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $30,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on April 26-28. The tournaments begin on Friday, April 26 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000 guaranteed event. - March 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

Tournament Prizes Set for March 22-24 in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $75,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $45,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on March 22-24. The tournaments begin on Friday, March 22 at 11:15 a.m. with a $20,000 guaranteed event. - February 16, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Bad Company Joins Pala Casino's Exciting Summer Concert Series Line-Up One of the most acclaimed bands of the classic rock era, Bad Company has joined Pala Casino’s upcoming summer concert series. The event will be held outdoors in Pala’s Starlight Theater. An outdoor amphitheater seating 2,400 guests, the Starlight Theater combines the natural beauty of the Palomar Mountains, and the canopy of open skies, with the excitement and energy of world-class live entertainment. - January 21, 2019 - Pala Casino Spa Resort

123gaming Cancels Sale to PlayUp Australia 123gaming Limited advises today that they have canceled the sale to PlayUp Australia and their "World First Token Deal" Acquisition using PlayChips as was reported in several articles over the past few months. 123gaming had been awaiting the agreed settlement in PlayChips from PlayUp but without... - January 16, 2019 - 123gaming Limited

Sherwood Valley Casino Offers Free Meals to Furloughed Federal Employees In an effort to support the more than 800,000 federal employees that have been furloughed because of the federal budget impasse, Sherwood Valley Casino is offering free meals for affected employees and one of their guests. The affected federal employees will be able to get their free meals at the casino’s... - January 16, 2019 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15-18, in Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $67,500 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $40,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on Presidents’ Day weekend, Feb. 15-18. The tournaments begin on Friday, Feb. 15 at 11:15 a.m. - January 13, 2019 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Eight Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Employees Graduate from 2018 Culinary Advancement Program Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its third Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of eight employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 17 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet. There were 45 applicants to the program, 14 were chosen and eight... - December 20, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Announces Three More Acts for 2019 Country music star Gary Allan, who has topped the charts for more than 20 years with his unique vocals and lyrics, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 12 at 9 p.m. R&B legends Regina Belle and Peabo Bryson, who have teamed for several R&B hits,... - December 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes Coming in January at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with $40,000 in guaranteed prizes, including one with a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool, are featured at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room on January 25-27. The tournaments begin on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:15 a.m. with a $10,000-guaranteed event. - December 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Giving Away “Tiny Home” and “Tiny Cabin” At Sherwood Valley Casino, they think you will be “floored” by this phenomenal new giveaway as they are the only casino in the country giving away a tiny home and a tiny cabin for the holidays. - December 06, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Sherwood Valley Casino Employees Donate to Northern California Fire Relief Efforts In an effort to help those who have lost everything due to the devastating Northern California fires, employees of Sherwood Valley Casino went into action over the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, collecting cash, diapers, water and wet-wipes to aid those directly impacted by the Camp Fires. All donations were exclusively made by employees of the casino or tribal businesses. - December 04, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

Guaranteed Tournament Prizes in December and Christmas Day Play Available at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room December will feature seven no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments with more than $50,000 in guaranteed prizes across two weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room from Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 28-31. For the first time, Dover Downs will be open for gaming every day in December, including Christmas... - November 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

R&B Superstar and Grammy-Nominee Johnny Gill to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, March 15 Johnny Gill, one of the top R&B singers of all-time and a two-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 13 and can be purchased at doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range... - November 14, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sherwood Valley Tribe Names Broderick New GM, Brings Award Winning Experience and Creativity After an extensive national search, the Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians Tribal Council recently announced they selected Michael J. Broderick as General Manager of Sherwood Valley Casino. - October 23, 2018 - Sherwood Valley Casino

PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media

Enjoy Guaranteed Prizes During Thanksgiving Weekend Tournaments on Nov. 23-25 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room The Thanksgiving holiday weekend will feature three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $45,000-guaranteed prize pool, at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s championship tournament weekend from Nov. 23-25. The $45,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday,... - October 17, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Arena Rock Band Loverboy to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Feb. 15 Loverboy, the Canadian rock band known for hits “Working for the Weekend,” “Turn Me Loose,” and “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. - October 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes Available During Oct. 19-21 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next championship tournament weekend from Oct. 19-21. The $25,000-guaranteed tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20 at... - September 19, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Pearl Oyster Grill, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s New Seafood Restaurant, Ribbon Cutting September 12 Pearl Oyster Grill, a premier seafood restaurant, will be the latest addition to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s dining offerings and will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on September 12. The new eatery, which Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will own and operate, will add 60-80 jobs... - September 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Named a Delaware Top Workplace for Tenth Consecutive Year Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is once again honored to announce its selection as one of Delaware’s Top Workplaces for 2018, as published by The News Journal. This is the tenth consecutive year Dover Downs Hotel & Casino has been recognized as a Top Workplace in Delaware. The placement is... - August 30, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Grammy Award-Nominee R&B Singer Joe to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Dec. 7 Joe, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer who has wowed audiences for more than 25 years with his soulful ballads and deliveries, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com. - August 15, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes During Aug. 10-12 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $15,000-guaranteed prize pool, are featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from Aug. 10-12. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, Aug. 10, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed, $100... - July 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Pearl Oyster Grill, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s New Seafood Restaurant, Coming This Summer Following Casino Relief Legislation Approval Pearl Oyster Grill, a premier seafood restaurant, will be the latest addition to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s dining offerings late this summer, officials announced today. The new eatery, which Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will own and operate, will add 60-80 jobs to Central Delaware, comes... - July 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Partners with Planet Aid to Promote Community Recycling Dover Downs Hotel & Casino recently celebrated two significant milestones in a campaign to increase its recycling efforts. First, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is now recycling 66 percent of its total waste, according to a recent analysis report. That represents an increase of 440 percent compared... - June 14, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes During July 20-22 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from July 20-22. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, July 20, 11:15 a.m.: $7,500 guaranteed,... - June 13, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Opens Full Sports Betting Operations with Historic Ceremony Delaware Gov. John Carney places first official wager; Basketball, baseball, soccer, among the sports now available for wagering. - June 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Award-Winning Country Music Entertainer Sara Evans to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Saturday, Oct. 13 Award-winning country music star Sara Evans will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, June 5 and can be purchased by visiting DoverDowns.com. Ticket prices range from $40-$60, with a limited number... - June 06, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes During June 22-24 Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from June 22-24. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, June 22, 11:15 a.m.: $5,000 guaranteed,... - May 23, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino for Oct. 26 Performance The world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring their classic, big-band favorites back to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Oct. 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com or by contacting VIP Services... - May 23, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Rock Band Blue Oyster Cult to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Sept. 7 Blue Oyster Cult, the legendary rock band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by visiting doverdowns.com. Ticket prices range from $30-$50. Blue Oyster Cult... - May 11, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes During Memorial Day Weekend Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Four no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $35,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend on Memorial Day weekend from May 25-28. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, May 25, 11:15 a.m.:... - April 18, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Casino CEO Warns of Tech Revolution and Disruption Transformation is key to business survival and can only happen through disruption and strong leadership. - April 16, 2018 - Severity Inc.

Classic 1980s Funk Band Morris Day and the Time to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Friday, Aug. 1 Morris Day and the Time, a street-wise funk band that has been thrilling audiences since the early 1980s, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday, April 10 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - April 11, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

April 27-29 Tournament Weekend Features Guaranteed Prizes at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $30,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from April 27-29. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, April 27, 11:15 a.m.: $10,000 guaranteed,... - March 21, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino to Host Program Focused on Gambling Addiction for Veterans on Thursday, March 15 Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will host the Service Members, Veterans and Gambling Addiction program on Thursday, March 15 at the hotel’s conference center. The program, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is co-sponsored by the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems, the National Council... - March 08, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Dover Downs Hotel & Casino to be Part of POW-MIA Flag National Tour on Thursday, March 1 Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will host a POW-MIA flag making its way across the nation on Thursday, March 1 at 1 p.m. in The Colonnade. A Hero’s Welcome Delaware has organized the appearance and is part of a three-day tour of Delaware for the POW-MIA flag, which began its journey in Virginia... - February 25, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed prizes scheduled for March 23-25 Tournament Weekend Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $50,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next tournament weekend from March 23-25. The tournament schedule includes: Friday, March 23, 11:15 a.m.: $20,000 guaranteed,... - February 15, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Rock Band Jefferson Starship to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, June 22 Jefferson Starship, the famed rock and roll band that produced eight gold and platinum albums from 1974 and 1984 will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, June 22. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - February 07, 2018 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Guaranteed Prizes Offered During January Tournaments at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Three no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $25,000-guaranteed prize pool, will be featured during the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Poker Room’s next Tournament Weekend from Jan. 26-28. The Getaway Weekend tournament schedule includes: Friday, Jan. 26, 11:15 a.m.: $10,000... - December 17, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Twelve Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Employees Graduate from 2017 Culinary Advancement Program Dover Downs Hotel & Casino celebrated the conclusion of its 2017 Culinary Advancement Program with the graduation of 12 employees during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 11 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Festival Buffet. Since February, 12 Dover Downs Hotel & Casino employees who held positions... - December 14, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

The Whispers, R&B Hit Makers for Five Decades, to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, April 13 The Whispers, who have entertained audiences for more than 50 years with their R&B, disco, jazz and pop hits, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, April 13 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - December 06, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Two December Tournament Weekends at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room Eight no-limit Texas Hold’em tournaments, including one with a $20,000-guaranteed prize pool and another popular Black Chip Bounty event, will be featured in December at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Poker Room. The December tournament schedule includes: Friday, Dec. 15, 11:15 a.m.:... - November 22, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Emmy-Nominated Comedian, "Mike & Molly" Star Billy Gardell to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Feb. 16 Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Billy Gardell, known for his grounded, down-to-earth comedy and perspective, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and can be purchased online at doverdowns.com... - November 08, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Legendary Rock Group Grand Funk Railroad to Perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 19 Grand Funk Railroad, one of the top-selling American rock and roll groups of the 1970s, will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, Jan. 19 at 9 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday, Oct. 10 and can be purchased online at www.doverdowns.com or by calling... - October 08, 2017 - Dover Downs Hotel & Casino