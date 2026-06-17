Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC