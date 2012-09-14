PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sweet Candy Café Owner Featured in National Confectioners Magazine On September 18, 2019, Felicia Evans Long, founder of Sweet Candy Café located in Lumberton, N.C., was featured in the September/October 2019 issue of Candy and Snack TODAY magazine, the official publication of the National Confectioners Association. As an “industry insider,” Evans... - September 29, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Sweet Candy Café Awards 5th Annual Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship A deserving New Jersey student receives a scholarship from Sweet Candy Café, a small business in Lumberton, North Carolina. - August 21, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café

Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

The Sticky Pig is Back After a 4-Year Hiatus The Sticky Pig is the online bacon confection company who invented the first ever “bacon filled” chocolate candy back in 2009 and has returned after a 4-year hiatus. Pilates instructor turned bacon confectionary artist, Tara Simon, known as “The Bacon Vixen,” created The Sticky... - December 09, 2018 - The Sticky Pig

Sweet Candy Café Founder Co-Authors New Book, "Beyond Her Reflection" Felicia Evans Long joins several women to share about challenges, loss and healing to help others overcome - June 09, 2018 - Sweet Candy Café

Sweet Your Words, Inc. Brings Chocolate to the Masses Using 3D Printing Technology Your logo, image or text on custom 3D chocolate is an eye-catching innovation in personal branding and promotional products for events, hospitality, conventions, licensing, and retail industries. - January 28, 2018 - Sweet Your words Inc.

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate

New Life-Saving Sweets Arrive in Time for Halloween Bottle-feeding orphaned kittens is the lifesaving issue behind Cappuccino Kitten, the new white chocolate bar recently introduced by Rescue Chocolate. Animal shelters are often inundated with litters of homeless kittens that are too young to eat on their own. For the very labor-intensive task of bottle-feeding... - October 28, 2017 - Rescue Chocolate

Sweet Candy Café Awards the Timothy R. Long Memorial Scholarship Award helps New Jersey high school students transition to college. - September 01, 2017 - Sweet Candy Café

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy

Rescue Chocolate Debuts New Life-Saving Bar A star-studded dark chocolate bar is the latest offering from Rescue Chocolate, the 7-year-old Brooklyn-based company which donates all profits to animal rescue organizations. The Grand Champion bar weighs in at 3.3 ounces and comes packaged in a windowed kraft box so that its colorful candy stars show... - May 12, 2017 - Rescue Chocolate

Sweet Candy Cafe’ Launches “Candy Kids Wear Blazers” for New Generation of Young Entrepreneurs Small business Sweet Candy Café launches Candy Kids Wear Blazers (CKWB). The program’s Inaugural Class of Cohort One will be welcomed to the confectionary storefront located in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina and facilitated by store owner, Felicia Evans Long, on Saturday, January... - January 14, 2017 - Sweet Candy Café

Sunfood Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Donate 5% of Sales to Feeding San Diego Sunfood has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving... - November 23, 2016 - Sunfood

Beloved Canadian Confectioners' Digital Move Makes the Internet a Little Sweeter Waterbridge Confectioners, Canada's favorite provider of high-quality, reasonably-priced Belgian chocolates, sweets, and biscuits has just launched a new digital marketing effort, including a new website, a blog, and various social media platforms. - October 27, 2016 - Waterbridge

Kusmi Tea to Develop Its Japanese Operations with Bluebell Group Orientis Gourmet and Bluebell Group are pleased to announce their partnership for the distribution of Kusmi Tea in Japan. Effective September 2016, Bluebell has been appointed exclusive distributor for Japan with the objective of developing the brand through an omni-channel strategy. The two companies... - October 05, 2016 - Bluebell (Asia) Ltd.

Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Sweet Candy Café Awards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship Award helps New Jersey high school students transition to college - August 31, 2016 - Sweet Candy Café

Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann

Lumberton Confectionery Storefront Partners with Walmart and Zollipops® to Provide Back-to-School Supplies On Saturday, August 13, 2016, Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton will donate 200 bags of school supplies from Noon to 3 p.m., for kids ages 7 to 12 in partnership with Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and Zollipops®. Zollipops, created by 10-year-old Alina Morse, are... - August 12, 2016 - Sweet Candy Café

Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

POPtions Popcorn Announces Debut of A Taste of Summer 2016 Popcorn 3 Way Tin POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce the debut of one of a new three way tin assortment, A Taste Of Summer 2016. “POPtions is excited to announce the return of our 3 way tin, A Taste of Summer,” says Andrew Freundlich, founder of POPtions. “A Taste of Summer includes three specially... - May 23, 2016 - POPtions!

New Flavor from Rescue Chocolate Promotes Foster Dogs Bananas Foster Dogs is the name of a new Rescue Chocolate bar, launched in early May at the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival in Manhattan. The six-year-old vegan chocolate company donates all profits to animal rescue, though its chocolate bars and truffles are only for humans to enjoy. Rescue Chocolate... - May 18, 2016 - Rescue Chocolate

Cocoa Crate Delivering Monthly Quality Artisan Chocolates to Your Door Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate

The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016 The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

Rescue Chocolate's Vegan Easter Offerings on a Mission Peanut butter praline adds an unexpected twist to this year’s chocolate Easter eggs from Rescue Chocolate, the vegan food company which donates all profits to animal rescue organizations. - March 10, 2016 - Rescue Chocolate

Lumberton Confectionery Launches Signature Red Velvet Cupcakes Cupcakes Meet Candies - March 03, 2016 - Sweet Candy Café

The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier

POPtions Popcorn Announces Debut of Mint Chocolate Chip POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce the debut of a new flavor, Mint Chocolate Chip. “POPtions is excited to announce our newest flavor, Mint Chocolate Chip,” says Andrew Freundlich, founder of POPtions. “It’s a delicious and addictive combination of green mint chocolate covered... - February 05, 2016 - POPtions!

Just Launched: An All-Vegan Line of White Chocolate Quinoa and chia seeds are just two of the innovative ingredients found in the new line of “Like White” chocolate bars recently introduced to market by Rescue Chocolate, the 6-year-old company which donates all profits to animal rescue organizations. The new bars and truffles contain a “superfoods”... - December 17, 2015 - Rescue Chocolate

Excellent Baron Chocolatier Announces Their Partnership with Bright Pink to Help Save Women's Lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer Excellent Baron Chocolatier is proud to announce their partnership with Bright Pink to help save women’s lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the United States between the ages of 18 and... - December 14, 2015 - European Chocolate/Excellent Baron Chocolatier

POPtions Popcorn Announces Debut of Santa’s Mix Popcorn 3 Way Tin POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce the debut of their holiday three way tin assortment, Santa’s Mix. “POPtions is excited to announce that our new 3 way tin, Santa’s Mix will be available beginning November 14th for the holiday season in store and online,” says Andrew Freundlich,... - November 06, 2015 - POPtions!

Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier

Almond Ace Packing Recognized for “Superior” Ranking & Recognition of Excellence by AHPA Almond Ace Packing Inc., a grower-owned almond processing, almond manufacturing and export company, was recognized by the Almond Hullers & Processors Association (AHPA) for achieving a “Superior” rating for the 2014-2015 season during an unannounced food safety and plant sanitation audit. - August 10, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Sweet Candy Café Awards the Timothy R. Long Memorial Scholarship Award will help two New Jersey high school students transition to college. - August 01, 2015 - Sweet Candy Café

Island Way Sorbet Canada Featured in Loblaws, Zehrs, YIG, Value Mart and Fortino's Canadian sorbet company Island Way Sorbet are currently being featured in various grocery stores around the country and are set to do so throughout the month of June. With set-ups in Loblaws, Zehrs, YIG and Value Mart, Canadian sorbet fans have plenty of opportunity to enjoy their unique frozen fruit... - July 19, 2015 - Island Way Sorbet

Almond Ace Packing Completes Purchase of Processing Plant Real Estate; Announces Plan to Expand and Upgrade Facility Almond Ace Packing, Inc. announced the successful purchase of its current processing plant and surrounding real estate with an option to more than double its production campus and footprint over the next five years. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Almond Ace Named Among Top 2 "Quality Leaders" in Europe Calconut S.L., one of the largest European almond import companies has named Almond Ace Packing Inc. one of the top two "Quality Leaders" exporting to Europe. - May 11, 2015 - Almond Ace Packing Inc.

Bow Wow Bon Bons Debut to Combat Puppy Mills A new truffle gift collection, called Bow Wow Bon Bons, was introduced by the Brooklyn-based Rescue Chocolate company this week. The dark chocolate bon bons are filled with salted caramel and come eight to a box. They are vegan, kosher, organic, fairly traded, and artfully handcrafted in small batches. Profits... - April 30, 2015 - Rescue Chocolate

Rescue Chocolate Reissues Easter Babies and Bunnies Dogs and cats join the rabbits in the Easter spotlight as Rescue Chocolate reissues two popular gifts items whose profits are donated to animal rescue organizations. One product, the Make Mine Chocolate bunny, gets its name from a House Rabbit Society initiative to warn parents away from giving live... - March 08, 2015 - Rescue Chocolate

TMH Online Releases a New Line of Beautiful Decorative Pillow Covers for Design Conscious Consumers Looking to Makeover Any Living Space Lipstick on a Pillow designs beautiful cotton toss pillow covers for living space makeovers. The colorful checkered patterns are designed to accentuate traditional, modern and eclectic living spaces. - March 05, 2015 - TMH Online

POPtions Popcorn Announces Debut of A Taste of Spring Popcorn 3 Way Tin POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce the debut of one of a new three way tin assortment, A Taste of Spring. “POPtions is excited to announce our newest 3 way tin, A Taste of Spring,” says Andrew Freundlich, founder of POPtions. “A Taste of Spring includes three specially selected... - February 26, 2015 - POPtions!

Special Valentines Day Offer for Raw Foodies: The Buckminster's Superior Nut Milk Bag and eBook Package TMH Online is pleased to announce a special Valentines Day. The Buckminster's Superior Nut Milk Bag and complementary eBook loaded with a variety of easy to make recipes. - February 04, 2015 - TMH Online

Island Way Sorbet is Offering a Whole New Way to Get Your Dessert Browse the Many All Natural Fruit Sorbet Flavors Online Today - January 07, 2015 - Island Way Sorbet

Lumberton Confectionery Partners with Local Hospital to Deliver Holiday Wishes to Pediatric Patients On Saturday, December 20, 2014, Sweet Candy Café will deliver and donate holiday gifts to 15 beds in the Pediatrics Unit for patients who are in the Hospital for the Holidays at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, North Carolina. Felicia Evans Long, co-founder of Sweet Candy Café,... - December 18, 2014 - Sweet Candy Café

Gourmet Gluten-Free Baking is Here with Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Cookie Company Rebranding and Non-GMO Seal Today the Half-Baked Baking Company, founded in 2012, launched its first Kickstarter campaign to bring a new range of gourmet gluten-free cookie mixes to the masses this holiday season. - November 28, 2014 - The Half-Baked Baking Company

POPtions Popcorn Announces E-Gift Certificates Now Available POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce that E-Gift Certificates are now available at poptionspopcorn.com. “POPtions is happy to announce that we have recently implemented the availability to purchase e-gift certificates on our website,” says Andrew Freundlich, founder of POPtions. “Many... - November 26, 2014 - POPtions!