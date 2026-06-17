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Within Confectionery & Nut Stores
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary - November 25, 2025 - Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café Marks 12th Anniversary with Fun for All
On Saturday, November 30, 2024, store owner Felicia Evans Williams, who recently married on November 2, will celebrate the 12th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. The store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with American... - November 26, 2024 - Sweet Candy Café
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
Salamander Resort Middleburg to Feature Mango Creek Product Line
Local artisan's handcrafted bath and body line added to gift shop offerings at Forbes five-star resort in Middleburg, VA. - April 24, 2024 - Mango Creek
Special Event Planned as Sweet Candy Café Marks 11th Anniversary
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, store owner Felicia Evans Long will celebrate the 11th anniversary of Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. Located in the Dick Taylor Plaza, the store will host a festive event during Small Business Saturday with confectionery... - November 14, 2023 - Sweet Candy Café
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Thai Market Through Shopee
Ilkwang’s officials shared that their entry into the Thai market, following their expansion into Vietnam, would be a crucial turning point in broadening their reach across Southeast Asia. Extensive preparations have been made to launch products that resonate with Thailand’s food culture and consumer preferences, with the aim of establishing their jelly products as a leading K-snack in the Thai market. - October 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Singaporean Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Singaporean market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Singapore. - September 23, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Indian Market Through Amazon India
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Indian market through Amazon India, the biggest online shopping platform in India. - September 22, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Saudi Arabian Market
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Saudi Arabian market through Amazon and Wadi, the biggest online shopping platform in Saudi Arabia. The company is targeting the Saudi Arabian market through online... - September 20, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s Newest Releases, Are Ready to Expand Further Into the Vietnamese Market Through Shopee
Mango Jelly (250g) and Red Bean Candy (280g), Ilkwang Confectionery’s newest releases, are ready to expand further into the Vietnamese market through Shopee, the biggest online shopping platform in Vietnam. Ilkwang Confectionery is planning to continue its rapid growth in the snack production industry by introducing new types of products such as its Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. - September 14, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Ilkwang Confectionery Launches "Mango Jelly (250g) & Red Bean Candy (280g)"
On the 29th, Ilkwang Confectionery announced the launch of its two new products, Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy. Since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and... - September 04, 2023 - Ilkwang Corp.
Small Business Turns Double Digits
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary - October 24, 2022 - Sweet Candy Café
Lumberton Chick-fil-A Donates to Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Candy Café Marks 10th Anniversary featuring donation from Chick-fil-A. - October 12, 2022 - Sweet Candy Café
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Sweet Candy Café Marks 9th Anniversary
Small business celebrates 9th store anniversary on ShopSmall Saturday. - November 22, 2021 - Sweet Candy Café
Sativa Bliss Announces an Innovation in Their Customer Service Department
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique, one of the promising cannabis retailers in Ontario which is committed to providing a unique shopping experience, announces new capabilities in their customer service department which serves as a key differentiator in the cannabis retail business. - February 16, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day
For weedy lovers, Valentine’s Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14. - February 14, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Please Send Chocolate Launches New Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Website
The best vegan and gluten-free chocolate online. Delivered. - February 03, 2021 - Please Send Chocolate
Sativa Bliss Improves Product Selection and Services Using Survey Results on Canadians’ Use of Cannabis as Released by Health Canada
A recent survey was conducted by Health Canada that aims to gather the behavior, perception, and feelings of Canadians about cannabis shows amusing results. The result of the said survey is crucial for cannabis dispensaries in Canada like Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique in further improving their product selection and services to their customers. - January 27, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Kitchener, Ontario
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener dispensary is now open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 8PM. During the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, the store is only open for Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery if you order by 6pm. - January 20, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sweet Candy Café Marks 8th Anniversary Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Confectionery store celebrates 8th year in business during Shop Small Saturday in November. - November 23, 2020 - Sweet Candy Café
Lavish Lux Hair Salon Celebrates 1st Anniversary
Lumberton small business owner celebrates the first anniversary of her second small business in Historic Downtown. - August 27, 2020 - Sweet Candy Café
Woman-Owned B Corp Company, Rescue Chocolate, Tries Paleo Line
A pair of new “paleo” chocolate bars were recently unveiled by Rescue Chocolate, the 10-year-old company which donates all profits to animal rescue organizations. Each bar is sweetened only with coconut sugar and contains 70% organic dark chocolate. The Off the Chain Chia bar also... - May 14, 2020 - Rescue Chocolate
Sweet Candy Café Owner Featured in National Confectioners Magazine
On September 18, 2019, Felicia Evans Long, founder of Sweet Candy Café located in Lumberton, N.C., was featured in the September/October 2019 issue of Candy and Snack TODAY magazine, the official publication of the National Confectioners Association. As an “industry insider,”... - September 29, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café
Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live
Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve
Sweet Candy Café Awards 5th Annual Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship
A deserving New Jersey student receives a scholarship from Sweet Candy Café, a small business in Lumberton, North Carolina. - August 21, 2019 - Sweet Candy Café
Showing Appreciation LLC Finally Offers a Way to Thank Everyday People That Go Above and Beyond What is Expected
Showing Appreciation LLC was created to make an easy way for people to go to one place and select items that can be easily purchased and given to deserving individuals. The company made and gathered a very select assortment of high end very specialized gifts that often can’t be found anywhere but at Showing Appreciaiton LLC. "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy - June 24, 2019 - Showing Appreciation LLC
Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle.
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
The Sticky Pig is Back After a 4-Year Hiatus
The Sticky Pig is the online bacon confection company who invented the first ever “bacon filled” chocolate candy back in 2009 and has returned after a 4-year hiatus. Pilates instructor turned bacon confectionary artist, Tara Simon, known as “The Bacon Vixen,” created The... - December 09, 2018 - The Sticky Pig
Sweet Candy Café Founder Co-Authors New Book, "Beyond Her Reflection"
Felicia Evans Long joins several women to share about challenges, loss and healing to help others overcome - June 09, 2018 - Sweet Candy Café
Sweet Your Words, Inc. Brings Chocolate to the Masses Using 3D Printing Technology
Your logo, image or text on custom 3D chocolate is an eye-catching innovation in personal branding and promotional products for events, hospitality, conventions, licensing, and retail industries. - January 28, 2018 - Sweet Your words Inc.
World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
New Life-Saving Sweets Arrive in Time for Halloween
Bottle-feeding orphaned kittens is the lifesaving issue behind Cappuccino Kitten, the new white chocolate bar recently introduced by Rescue Chocolate. Animal shelters are often inundated with litters of homeless kittens that are too young to eat on their own. For the very labor-intensive task of... - October 28, 2017 - Rescue Chocolate
Sweet Candy Café Awards the Timothy R. Long Memorial Scholarship
Award helps New Jersey high school students transition to college. - September 01, 2017 - Sweet Candy Café
8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award
8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement,... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU
Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel
The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy
Rescue Chocolate Debuts New Life-Saving Bar
A star-studded dark chocolate bar is the latest offering from Rescue Chocolate, the 7-year-old Brooklyn-based company which donates all profits to animal rescue organizations. The Grand Champion bar weighs in at 3.3 ounces and comes packaged in a windowed kraft box so that its colorful candy stars... - May 12, 2017 - Rescue Chocolate
Sweet Candy Cafe’ Launches “Candy Kids Wear Blazers” for New Generation of Young Entrepreneurs
Small business Sweet Candy Café launches Candy Kids Wear Blazers (CKWB). The program’s Inaugural Class of Cohort One will be welcomed to the confectionary storefront located in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina and facilitated by store owner, Felicia Evans Long, on Saturday,... - January 14, 2017 - Sweet Candy Café
Sunfood Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Donate 5% of Sales to Feeding San Diego
Sunfood has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after... - November 23, 2016 - Sunfood
Beloved Canadian Confectioners' Digital Move Makes the Internet a Little Sweeter
Waterbridge Confectioners, Canada's favorite provider of high-quality, reasonably-priced Belgian chocolates, sweets, and biscuits has just launched a new digital marketing effort, including a new website, a blog, and various social media platforms. - October 27, 2016 - Waterbridge
Kusmi Tea to Develop Its Japanese Operations with Bluebell Group
Orientis Gourmet and Bluebell Group are pleased to announce their partnership for the distribution of Kusmi Tea in Japan. Effective September 2016, Bluebell has been appointed exclusive distributor for Japan with the objective of developing the brand through an omni-channel strategy. The two... - October 05, 2016 - Bluebell (Asia) Ltd.
Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old
Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Sweet Candy Café Awards the Timothy Rodney Long Memorial Scholarship
Award helps New Jersey high school students transition to college - August 31, 2016 - Sweet Candy Café
Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
Lumberton Confectionery Storefront Partners with Walmart and Zollipops® to Provide Back-to-School Supplies
On Saturday, August 13, 2016, Sweet Candy Café in Historic Downtown Lumberton will donate 200 bags of school supplies from Noon to 3 p.m., for kids ages 7 to 12 in partnership with Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and Zollipops®. Zollipops, created by 10-year-old Alina Morse,... - August 12, 2016 - Sweet Candy Café
Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left
To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
POPtions Popcorn Announces Debut of A Taste of Summer 2016 Popcorn 3 Way Tin
POPtions Popcorn is proud to announce the debut of one of a new three way tin assortment, A Taste Of Summer 2016. “POPtions is excited to announce the return of our 3 way tin, A Taste of Summer,” says Andrew Freundlich, founder of POPtions. “A Taste of Summer includes three... - May 23, 2016 - POPtions!
New Flavor from Rescue Chocolate Promotes Foster Dogs
Bananas Foster Dogs is the name of a new Rescue Chocolate bar, launched in early May at the NYC Vegetarian Food Festival in Manhattan. The six-year-old vegan chocolate company donates all profits to animal rescue, though its chocolate bars and truffles are only for humans to enjoy. Rescue... - May 18, 2016 - Rescue Chocolate