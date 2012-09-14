PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

PROLIM Collaborates with Mazak Corporation on NX Cam Initiatives Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

PROLIM and Edge2Web Partner to Deliver High-Value IIoT Solutions PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

El Camino Health Leverages Seabright Healthcare Solutions Proprietary Analytics Tools and Saves $1.5M Using Seabright Healthcare's proprietary analytics and Bill Only portal, El Camino Health was able to achieve savings of $1.5M in annual costs. - September 21, 2019 - Seabright Healthcare Solutions

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Startup data245 Utilizes Machine Learning to Predict and Reduce Employee Benefit Healthcare Spend Illinois startup data245 employs machine learning to predict employee benefit budgets into the future. - September 03, 2019 - data245

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Los Angeles at Mobile World Congress 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Los Angeles for MWC 2019. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 29, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

Gulf Coast Reads "The Library Book" Susan Orlean’s bestseller about the mysterious 1986 Los Angeles Public Library Fire is selected for the annual regional read-along. - August 28, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Library Collaborates with Community Partners to Develop Tomball Innovation Lab Harris County Public Library is excited to announce plans for a transformative new resource for the Tomball community: a public Innovation Lab. The Tomball Innovation Lab will be a public Maker Lab offering advanced technologies and services that will allow area inventors, artists, entrepreneurs and... - August 28, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Library Launches a New, Enhanced Website to Encourage New Library Users Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has launched a new website for current library users, as well as Harris County residents who might be less familiar with the wide range of materials and services the library offers. The new website was designed and developed to heighten the library’s online presence... - August 24, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Dubai for GITEX Future Stars 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Dubai for GITEX Technology Week. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

DigiPrima to Launch PrimaPlus at GITEX, Dubai 2019 DigiPrima announced that it will showcase PrimaPlus as part of GITEX, Dubai’s Start-Up Hub, GITEX Future Stars on October 6-10 in Dubai, UAE at Dubai World Trade Centre. PrimaPlus enables stakeholders to manage Business Plan, Business Priorities, Emerging Trends, SWOT Analysis, and KPIs. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Receives Prestigious Inc. 5000 Award For the second consecutive year, Stealth Group earns a spot on the Inc. 500 list, ranking No. 368. - August 16, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Joins Cyber Huntsville as a Sustaining Member Stealth Group joins Cyber Huntsville in advocating the Tennessee Valley Region as a cyber center of excellence. - August 14, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. to Exhibit at AFITC Education and Training Event Stealth Group will join industry leaders in exhibiting at the Air Force Information Technology & Cyberpower Education and Training Event in August. - August 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Daugherty Chicago Named 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Daugherty Business Solutions, a provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce their Chicago business unit has been named one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This is the third consecutive year the Chicago office has received this recognition. The... - July 19, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

T.O.P. Productivity Plan Positions Solo Entrepreneurs for Success Just-released eBook to guide solo entrepreneurs and micro-businesses improve productivity and develop administrative processes. - July 03, 2019 - Avenue Admin

Daugherty’s Creative Services and Software Development Teams Collaborate to Design Award-Winning Mobile App Daugherty Business Solutions, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce the Daugherty Creative Services team has been awarded a Platinum Hermes Creative Award for the UI design of a mobile app created for Anheuser-Busch. This award was an integrated effort between... - July 03, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

PROLIM Corporation Celebrates Its 14th Anniversary PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IT, PLM and IOT Solutions Company, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. After having exponential growth in the US and India, the company has focused on expanding its wings across the globe. - June 26, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins IT Solutions CEO of the Year for South East USA Stealth Group CEO, Robert Davies, wins a Global CEO Excellence award based on his commitments to innovation in his industry, positioning Stealth Group and himself as an industry leader. - June 25, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Federal Office in Huntsville, Alabama Stealth Group brings together community leaders to celebrate opening of new their new federal office in Huntsville, Alabama. - June 23, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

SquarePig LLC Releases FusionInvoice Version 2019-2 Square Pig LLC is pleased to announce the release of FusionInvoice 2019-2. In addition to many tweaks and bug fixes to make the software run more smoothly, this release offers a new report to show revenue from recurring invoices, restores the ability to manually enter an email address when sending an... - June 22, 2019 - SquarePig LLC

PROLIM is Technology Partner for the 2nd “Smart Manufacturing Conclave 2019” PROLIM Solutions India, a global leader for PLM, IT, Engineering and Consulting Services, has been announced Technology Partner for 2nd “Smart Manufacturing Conclave 2019” by Autocar Professional to be held in Chennai on 28th June 2019. Innovations such as drones, 3D printing, artificial... - June 21, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Stealth - ISS Group® Inc. Makes a Big Impression in Huntsville, AL Since the decision to expand into Federal business and open an office in Huntsville, AL, Stealth Group has grown tremendously, won awards and committed themselves to the city, underlining their dedication to the growth of cyber in general, and the Huntsville community in particular. - June 15, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

IIA Announces New Executive Appointment The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent research and advisory firm focused exclusively on helping clients improve their analytics performance, today announced that Drew Smith will join IIA as Executive Director of IIA’s growing Analytics Leadership Consortium (ALC). With... - June 08, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

FieldCentric’s Innovative Field Service Solution by Rodio and Software Partners Has Launched to Combat the Growing Home Healthcare Crisis New field service technologies will empower medical service providers to meet the challenge of home healthcare demands that will double in the coming years while improving the overall quality of care. - June 03, 2019 - Rodio LLC

Jatheon Technologies Adds Tagging and Customizable User Roles to Jatheon Cloud The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform. One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows... - June 01, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

FINRA Adds Jatheon Technologies to Its Compliance Vendor Directory Jatheon Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been listed in FINRA’s Compliance Vendor Directory as an email and social media archiving company. - May 15, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Optima ECM Consulting Announces Joint Success Story with MSD Optima ECM Consulting today announced MSD has successfully implemented an optimized Invoice to Pay solution as part of their journey towards an Intelligent Enterprise. - May 07, 2019 - Optima ECM Consulting

Optima ECM Consulting Announces Its Participation at SAPPHIRE NOW® Optima ECM Consulting, an SAP gold partner, today announced that it will participate at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida in booth 1443. Optima will be conducting VIP meetings, demos, solution deep dives and sharing best practices in enterprise content management (ECM). Optima will also be hosting its annual customer appreciation dinner Tuesday, May 7th. - April 30, 2019 - Optima ECM Consulting

MakkPress Technologies Adds Magento Development to Its Spectrum of E-commerce Development Services Introduction of new digital platforms Magento and Shopify will be rewarding to your SEO and development experience. - April 17, 2019 - Makkpress Technologies

PROLIM Presents PLM Solutions at Siemens Realize LIVE 2019 Join PROLIM at Realize LIVE 2019 on June 10th-13th at Cobo Center in Detroit, MI, booth #418. This is a premier industry event from Siemens, designed to connect the growing PLM software user community with peers, partners, and industry thought leaders for education, networking, and training. Realize... - April 10, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Standigm Raises US $11.5 Million in Series B Round Funding to Advance Its AI-Powered Drug Pipelines Toward License-Out Standigm, an AI-powered drug discovery company, has raised $11.5 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will be used to scale the AI technology platforms and advance its drug discovery pipelines for untreatable diseases. - March 29, 2019 - Standigm

MetaSource MERS Compliance Reviews Highlight Need for Improved Documentation Subservicer Compliance, Staff Turnover Among Sources of Difficulty - March 28, 2019 - MetaSource

PROLIM Spreads Its Wings Into Delhi NCR, India PROLIM Global Corporation, a global leader for PLM, IT, IOT Consulting Services, inaugurated its new office premises located on Gurgaon JMD Pacific Square, Sector 15. The effort is to accommodate the growing business needs of the northern region and to serve their existing customers. “PROLIM has... - March 22, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

OneVuex Unified Systems – the Only Software to Integrate Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Solutions is Now Available in Microsoft Appsource and the Azure Marketplace OneVuex Unified Systems is a SaaS that intelligently integrates multiple software applications and industry platforms (Microsoft and non-Microsoft) and on-premise and Azure Cloud services, in a single system. Bass International Software announced today that OneVuex is now available in Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace. OneVuex provides unprecedented integration capabilities, transparency and security businesses demand in today’s Digital Workplace. - March 11, 2019 - Bass International Software

PROLIM is Technology Partner for the 3rd “Two-Wheeler Industry Conclave 2019” A global leader for PLM, IT, Engineering and Consulting Services - has been announced Technology Partner for 3rd “Two-Wheeler Industry Conclave 2019” by Autocar Professional to be held in New Delhi on 15th March 2019. - March 09, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation