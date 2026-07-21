Recent Headlines
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System
Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication. - July 07, 2026 - Nuzlo LLC
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
The Program Elite Launches Backend Reset Program to Help South Florida Businesses Fix Administrative Chaos
The Program Elite (TPE), a South Florida-based operational consulting firm, has officially launched its Backend Reset Program, a service designed to remove the daily administrative delays that slow down expanding companies. For companies experiencing rapid growth, the early workplace habits that... - June 03, 2026 - The Program Elite
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Optimus Launches Jared, an AI Sales Rep That Helps Logistics Teams Perform Like Their Top Sellers
Optimus today announced the launch of Jared, an AI sales agent designed to help logistics sales teams prospect with the same level of preparation and judgment as their top-performing rep. Jared analyzes a logistics provider's existing book of business alongside real-time market data to surface exactly where reps should be focused - and why. - April 28, 2026 - Optimus
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Edit on the Spot Launches Qcut, a Private Browser-Based Video Editor Without Commitments
Edit on the Spot launches Qcut.app, a free, browser-based video editor. The tool offers 12 features like trimming and conversion with total privacy, requiring no downloads, accounts or watermarks. - February 25, 2026 - Edit on the Spot
Hodson PI, LLC Names Nikki Tinsman 2025 Employee of the Year and Recipient of the Above and Beyond CEO Award
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact. - February 04, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Pendless Launches Browser Based Automation Platform That Puts Enterprise Level RPA in Reach for Every Small and Mid-Sized Business
Pendless has launched a browser based automation platform that delivers enterprise grade RPA at a price point small and mid sized businesses can afford. The tool runs directly inside Chrome, turning plain language prompts into precise, repeatable actions with nearly 98% accuracy. Designed to eliminate monotonous web based work across any site or system, Pendless gives companies a fast, reliable way to automate without scripting or heavy infrastructure. - December 17, 2025 - Pendless
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Swift Screening Solutions Launches Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Background Checks
Swift Screening Solutions, a family-owned business, proudly announces its official launch, offering affordable and reliable background checks and pre-employment screening services for businesses and organizations across all industries. While the family may be new to the industry, they have recently invested in an employment screening platform that brings over 25 years of experience to ensure clients confidently receive exactly what they need. - November 07, 2025 - Swift Screening Solutions
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Performitiv Launches Breakthrough Release: From Learning Data to Business Impact
Performitiv will showcase its Fall 2025 release at HR Tech, September 16–18 in Las Vegas. The release advances how learning is measured against business outcomes, introducing simple KPI integration, retention tracking, and AI-driven insights. New views place learning and business metrics together, giving leaders a clear line of sight from development to results. - August 22, 2025 - Performitiv
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks. - July 15, 2025 - Interlink Commerce, Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform. The release adds a full AI assistant with two more productivity-focused AI capabilities that help legal, compliance, and IT teams review information faster and with greater accuracy. - May 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Experts Find a New Passive Income Stream with AI — Wois Introduces Personalized AI Libraries That Work 24/7
In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, learn, and communicate, a new wave of innovation is quietly transforming the expert economy. Today, Wois announces the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables thought leaders, creators, and professionals to turn their... - May 15, 2025 - Wois
Universal Peace Sanctuary and CPUcoin Maitrix AI Hub Announces AI for Peace Initiative
CPUcoin's MAITRIX, an AI hub supporting 100+ languages, launched at ETH Denver & partnered with Universal Peace Forum for "AI for Universal Peace." CPUcoin will donate for every new subscriber towards the Peace Sanctuary. MAITRIX promotes global unity via AI access, aligning with Forum's peace mission launched in Davos. - March 11, 2025 - CPUcoin
Jatheon Technologies Announces iMessage Capture and Archive on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in messaging compliance software, today announced the launch of its latest offering — a solution to capture, retain, search and supervise iMessages. - March 09, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Google Drive archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 01, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
CPUcoin Unveils MAITRIX™ at ETHDenver: a Scalable, Multi-Platform AI Hub and Marketplace
CPUcoin launches MAITRIX, a universal AI hub with 75+ LLMs, 100+ languages, and global access. Available on web, iOS, and Android, it offers a unified account for chatbots, image & code generators with pay-as-you-go options for open-source models. Aims to democratize AI with broad language support and future $CPU integration. - February 27, 2025 - CPUcoin
NAEP and Procurated Partner to Transform Supplier Performance in Higher Education Across America
NAEP announces a new partnership with Procurated to bring the Canary contract performance intelligence platform to NAEP member institutions. - February 14, 2025 - Procurated, Inc.
Hodson P.I. Joins the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud as an Associate Member
Hodson P.I., LLC, a premier private investigations firm specializing in insurance fraud detection, proudly announces its acceptance as an Associate Member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. This prestigious membership reflects Hodson P.I.'s unwavering commitment to combating fraud, upholding... - February 06, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
EK3 Technologies to Hosts Lunch and Learn Session: Executive Vision – Mastering Technology Obstacles for Business Growth
The release highlights actionable strategies for businesses to overcome technological barriers and unlock sustainable growth. It explores how leaders can effectively navigate technology-driven challenges, focusing on innovation, operational efficiency, and the tools needed to stay competitive in today’s evolving market. - January 25, 2025 - EK3 Technologies
Secure Data with Professional PST to MBOX Conversion Tool - BLR Tools
Meet their professional PST to MBOX Conversion Tool – the latest addition to the BLR Tools suite that will make your migration truly safe and smooth. This high-level tool ensures data non-interference; structure of folders and files, and also supports a large conversion of files without data loss. Especially useful for people migrating between email hosts, the tool provides quick, accurate, and consistent migration results. - January 02, 2025 - BLR Tools
Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving
This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide. Since it was founded in 2004, Jatheon has consistently pushed the boundaries of archiving technology, helping US-based and global businesses streamline compliance, simplify ediscovery, and securely manage their data. - December 23, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS Partner to Transform Medical Imaging for Small to Medium Healthcare Providers in the US
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS are partnering to create accessible, AI-powered imaging solutions for U.S. healthcare providers. A pivotal meeting at MoMA inspired their creative vision for addressing challenges in medical imaging, blending EBM’s expertise with OmniPACS’s scalable platform. The partnership will debut innovations at RSNA 2024, focusing on solutions for small to medium healthcare facilities. - December 08, 2024 - OmniPACS Health Technologies LLC
Jatheon Cloud Now Available in Amazon Marketplace
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, announced today that Jatheon Cloud, the company’s flagship product for the retention of business communications, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). - December 06, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn on December 4, 2024, at 11 AM, titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.” The event will explore AI applications, productivity methods, and cybersecurity practices. Attendees will benefit from expert insights and networking opportunities. Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited. - November 16, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
Daugherty Recognized as Dallas Top Workplaces 2024 Award Winner
Daugherty Business Solutions, a national advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named a Top Workplace by the Dallas Morning News. - November 14, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions
EK3 Technologies Unveils LexSecure GPT: AI-Powered Legal Tool for Law Firms to Streamline Workflows and Enhance Cybersecurity
EK3 Technologies, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of LexSecure GPT, a cutting-edge AI tool specifically designed to empower legal professionals with AI-driven insights on legal tech and cybersecurity best practices. This new tool will revolutionize how law firms approach AI adoption and data protection. - November 09, 2024 - EK3 Technologies
DepoIQ Launches CrossView, Strengthening Its Position as the Industry Leader in AI for Depositions
DepoIQ is excited to announce the launch of CrossView, a new AI-powered tool designed to enhance the review of deposition materials for complex litigation. This innovative platform leverages proprietary Behavioral AI to identify discrepancies and highlight patterns, enabling legal teams to conduct more precise and strategic analyses. "With CrossView, we’re empowering litigation teams to spot critical insights faster than ever,” says CEO John Sanchez. - November 06, 2024 - Depo IQ, Inc.
BLR Tools - Data Recovery Tool to Retrieve Deleted Files and Lost Data Effectively
The Latest Software from BLR Tools Offers Reliable Solutions for Recovering Lost, Deleted, or Formatted Files Across Various Devices. - October 30, 2024 - BLR Tools
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver
The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey. - October 24, 2024 - The Profile Virtual Services Inc.
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) Welcomes Owl Cyber Defense as a Strategic OEM Partner
One of the primary challenges in cybersecurity, especially in government and military environments, is securely managing the transfer of data between networks of differing security levels. Owl Cyber Defense addresses this challenge with their advanced, U.S. Government-certified cross domain solutions and data diode technology. - October 10, 2024 - Federal Resources Corporation
Daugherty Among Best Places to Work in New Jersey for NJBIZ 2024 Award
Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. - October 05, 2024 - Daugherty Business Solutions