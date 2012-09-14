PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

XPAND K.K. Launches XPAND.CODES Reader App Multi-barcode reader that can read QR/XPAND/EAN Codes available on the App Store. - April 05, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey Due to Presence of Undeclared Sildenafil Company contact: USA LESS Phone number: 1-800-872-5377 USA LESS is voluntarily recalling all lots of LEOPARD Miracle Honey, to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found LEOPARD Miracle Honey... - March 22, 2019 - USALESS

Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965 Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates upper... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro

Oklahoma City R&B Artist LulStick Debut Album with 1013 Music to be Released St. Patricks Day (March 17th, 2019) An aspiring American Rap/R&B artist “LulStick” releases his self-titled debut album this March. The album titled “Lul$tick” will be made available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and all streaming services, internationally. LulStick... - March 13, 2019 - 1013 Music

XPAND K.K. Releases XPAND.CODES Reader JS A JavaScript multi-barcode reader that can read QR/EAN/UPC/XPAND Code without the need to download an app. - February 28, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises

Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select retailers... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Meow Cat Imports is Every Cat Lover’s Paradise, Offering Hundreds of Cat-Inspired Products in Multiple Categories Meow Cat Imports is a one-stop destination for all cat lovers or as they call it, "the first catpreneur for humans" that offers a wide range of cat-inspired products in various categories. It’s a cat lovers’ paradise where they can find clothing, accessories, jewelry, mobile phone... - August 07, 2018 - Meow Cat Imports

Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show and... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Marcy Releases Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903 Marcy announces today the release of their latest fitness machine offering, the Smith Cage Home Gym Training System SM-4903. The 3-in-1 total body training system is a premier home fitness solution, offering a variety of strength training options for customers. The Smith machines are some of the brand’s... - July 31, 2018 - Marcy Pro

Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform with... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are focused... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a tremendous... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. I’m... - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,” said... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph Lauren’s... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Generation Bee: On a Mission to Save the Bees Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee

BelloMen Spring Break UVA/UVB Sun Protection Introduces Packaging Made Simple The single sunscreen packets fit right into a bathing suit pocket, back pack, or beach bag to apply sunscreen where ever and whenever. - March 06, 2018 - BelloMen

Michigan Inventor to Exhibit Steam Valet® at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be exhibited... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.

Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an award... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000 years... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

PlayingCardDecks.com Releases Monster Playing Card Deck on Kickstarter Add a terrifying twist to your game or your magic act with these new Monster-inspired playing cards conceptualized by Will Roya and designed by Joe M. Ruiz. The monsters are cartoonishly rendered to be kid-friendly and also appealing to adults with a taste for the macabre. Complete with monsters like vampires and werewolves, these cards were designed for the collectors and enthusiasts in mind. Be sure to visit kickstarter.com to back this project before its February 28, 2018 deadline. - February 07, 2018 - PlayingCardDecks.com

Clogs by C&C SWEDEN Launches Brand Exclusive Custom Print Program Clogs by C&C SWEDEN, designer and manufacturer of fashionable and comfortable, professional safety footwear, is excited to announce the launch of their Corporate “Brand Exclusive” Custom Print Program. Clogs by C&C SWEDEN will now offer thousands of uniform and scrub manufacturers as well as uniform and footwear retailers, the ability to customize their line of handcrafted Swedish clogs, with brand exclusive custom prints to reflect their specific customer and brand identity. - January 11, 2018 - The Scandinavian Company

How to do Last Minute Christmas Shopping from the Shoppes at Banks Crossing Finding great gifts at the right price as fast as possible. - December 22, 2017 - The Shoppes at Banks Crossing

Class Act Books Launches Epic Fantasy Saga In 1982, a fledgling writer named Toni V. Sweeney began work on her first fantasy novel. The next year at a Sci-Fi convention in Kearney, Nebraska, she was advised by well-known science fiction/fantasy author George R.R. Martin to “Keep your steam up.” She went on to finish the novel in what... - December 18, 2017 - Class Act Books

NewMade LA and Design Milk at WestEdge Design Fair NewMade LA has teamed up with Design Milk for the 2017 WestEdge Design Show. Noticing that the prices of mid-century vintage furniture has exponentially increased along with demand, NewMade LA was created to fill the void. With the belief that mid-century vintage should be affordable and accessible to... - October 19, 2017 - NewMade LA

Deck Towel Introduces New Line of Eco Friendly Turkish Peshtemal Towels and Blankets Deck Towel is happy to introduce their new line of Turkish Towels and Blankets. Constructed of either a bamboo and cotton blend or pure cotton these traditional towels are multi functional as an accessory, beach blanket or as decor within the home. Moderately priced they are perfect for gift during the holiday. - October 17, 2017 - Deck Towel

Deck Towel Launches Anguilla Hurricane Relief Campaign Deck Towel, a luxury linen and Turkish Towel Supplier has launched an effort to help those in need in Anguilla. All profits from a specially designed towel with the message Anguilla Strong will be donated to the cause. - September 21, 2017 - Deck Towel

Interior Design in the Commercial and Hospitality Industries – Nigeria is on the Rise and on Trend The Nigerian real estate and hospitality industries have attracted investors for many years now and multiple new developments and refurbishments are taking place; meaning lots of exciting projects for local designers. One of the most exciting builds currently underway is the Eko Atlantic development;... - September 02, 2017 - home decor & giftware Nigeria

Owlbear Prints Set to Bring a New Industry to Calgary Owlbear Prints hopes to take a love of gaming and wood crafting to create magic for many. - August 28, 2017 - Owlbear Prints & Collectables

"Mattress King" in Las Vegas Redesigns Their Website Making It More Customer-Friendly Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast. - August 05, 2017 - Mattress King

Class Act Books Signs Award-Winning Author Class Act Books has signed a contract with award-winning romance novelist Linda Nightingale. A native of South Carolina, Ms Nightingale bred, trained and showed Andalusian horses for thirteen years before turning to writing. She has lived in England and Canada, and now resides in Texas. An award-winning... - July 11, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Publishes James Austin McCormick's Latest DRAGON Novel With the release of last month’s novels, Class Act Books included DRAGON: the Prisoner of Valathia by James Austin McCormick among its offerings. This novel is the fourth entry in the DRAGON series, a SciFi space opera featuring Silla Low, smuggler, conman, and secret agent. Sillow is a semi-comic... - July 06, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Spotlights Author Rick McQuiston Rick McQuiston is a 49-year-old father of two who loves anything horror-related. By day, he works for a family-owned construction and management company. By night, he churns out horror fiction. In 2015, he submitted a novel to Class Act Books, When Only the Nightmare Remains. It was accepted and, with... - July 01, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases Four New Novels in June For the month of June, Class Act Books publishers are releasing entries in two science fiction series, and two standalone novels: In "Sinbad Sails Again" (Book 8 in The Adventures of Sinbad series), the final entry in the space opera series by Toni V. Sweeney, former smuggler Sinbad sh’en... - June 26, 2017 - Class Act Books

New Product Launched on Kickstarter.com Will Change the Way You See and Display Your Pictures Today, the back-lighted pictures displayed in advertisements at shopping centers or cinemas are expensive; don’t have a high-resolution quality and when you turn the light off, the colors fade dramatically. After a lot of research, development, trial and error, the founder of "PicturAlive" (Electronic Engineer, Inventor and Amateur Photographer) found the solution for all these problems at an affordable cost for families and companies. - June 14, 2017 - PicturAlive.com