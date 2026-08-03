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Within General Merchandise Stores
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace for NZ-Made Clean Beauty
Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient... - October 12, 2025 - Moody Lemon
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
HT Animal Supply Welcomes Allysa Payne Beverly Hills: A New Standard in Luxury for Pets and Pet Parents
HT Animal Supply partners with Allysa Payne Beverly Hills for exclusive luxury pet accessories, handbags, shoes, and more. The collection includes handcrafted dog collars, Italian-made handbags and shoes. Available online at HTAnimalSupply.com - August 30, 2024 - HT Animal Supply LLC
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
Buy996.com: A Revolutionary Platform for Brand Loyalty and Customer Rewards Launched in Southeast Asia
Buy996.com introduces a transformative approach to loyalty and rewards programs. Spearheaded by a seasoned collective of e-commerce and digital marketing experts, this platform aims to innovate upon the worn-out strategies of customer engagement and retention. - March 28, 2024 - Buy996
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
Nook & Nova: Transforming Home Decor with Designs with Intention
Nook & Nova proudly announces the launch of its independent online store, NookAndNova.com, marking a significant milestone in the realm of home decor. The brand's unique and innovative designs, centered around intentional living, are dedicated to nurturing well-being and creating spaces that inspire. - November 08, 2023 - Nook & Nova
100,000 Snowballs Get Launched on the First Day of Summer
As summer arrives, winter delivers nationwide with Yeti Snowbrawl becoming the world’s first indoor snowball fight board game. - June 23, 2023 - Lethal Chicken Games
Aurus Announces New Payment Processing Product – Vayu™ Lite
The new PCI CPoC-certified platform allows businesses to accept payments on any smartphone or tablet. Aurus, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of VayuTM Lite, a disruptive payment innovation that allows businesses to accept payments on any commercial smartphone or tablet. - June 09, 2023 - Aurus, Inc.
AJIS Group Continues to Deliver on Its Global Growth Strategy with the Launch of AJIS USA, Inc. and Its Acquisition of STH, Inc.
AJIS USA, Inc. acquired the assets of STH, Inc. (dba, Rocky Mountain Merchandising & Services) as of May 1, 2023 to expand the Retail Solutions Services in the United States. - May 01, 2023 - AJIS USA, Inc.
Juno Dog Co. Wins BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product
Recognized at Global Pet Expo for innovation, style, and commitment to improving the lives of pets and pet parents. - April 21, 2023 - Juno Dog Co
Lite Foot Company to Celebrate Grand Opening of Brick-and-Mortar Store on March 4
Lite Foot Company is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 2400 Bull Street, Suite 4 in Savannah. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet owner Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, enjoy... - February 20, 2023 - Lite Foot Company
A New Company Emerging at ASD Online in 2022
Mineraali attracts customers in the United States with its intricate and unique variety of artisan-designed handicrafts and wellness products. - February 04, 2022 - Mineraali Inc.
LinkU.com - New Website Launch
LinkU.com is a website about discovering new products and videos. Read more about all their features and what makes it unique and special. - November 24, 2021 - LinkU, LLC
Nonprofit Launches to Provide Women with Training and Resources for Self-Defense
Raising Tactical Daughters (RTD), an organization founded on empowering daughters everywhere, today announced the launch of its nonprofit geared toward educating and providing resources to women of all ages to best protect themselves. The nonprofit invests proceeds from its online store into... - October 11, 2021 - Raising Tactical Daughters
Been Dreaming of Wanting Something? Giftapart Wants to Help You Get It.
Giftapart has committed to helping people between 13 and 23 years old receive their dream gift irrespective of price. "When I was growing up, I dreamed of having a cool bicycle, the new Nintendo gaming console, and a Macintosh computer. My parents were struggling to provide for their... - June 25, 2021 - Giftapart Inc.
Tiny Royals Brand Releases Baby Culture Backpacks that Prove Representation Matters
Culture Bags: Baby Shower Gifts boasting National Pride. Tiny Royals Brand unleashes a collection of customized Baby Backpacks celebrating diversity and pride in nationality and the list of countries being represented is growing by the day. Tiny Royals Brand has also taken on social issues like Black Lives Matter and equality in the LGBTQ community. Read on to find out more about this exclusive merchandise. - June 05, 2021 - Tiny Royals Brand
Black Friday Profits Rocket for Independent Retailers on Brad’s Deals Canada
Brad’s Deals, the world's fastest-growing marketplace, has reported a record-breaking Black Friday. As a result of Brad’s Deals' price drop on every single product across the marketplace, sales totalled nearly $2.5 million on one day alone. The price drop was achieved by the... - December 14, 2020 - Brad's Deals Canada
Gifter World is Offering a Free Gift Concierge Service for the Next Three Months
Gifter World has announced that for the next three months they will offer their gift concierge service for free. Gifter World has unique gifts for those who have everything and gift ideas for every occasion. If you don’t see something on the site that fits what you need, email... - November 26, 2020 - Gifter World
No Political Censorship on Giftapart Social Media
Giftapart provides full social media without political censorship and free of “fact checkers.” - November 13, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, Now the Largest Social eCommerce Supermall Exclusively for Established Retailers, Surpassed 50,000,000 Products
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, now has more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers. Giftapart is now the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party... - October 10, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Corbie’s Place Announces 24/7 Live Chat Support for Customers
Corbie’s Place is a family run USA business and online eCommerce store. They are proud to announce adding 24/7 Live chat Support starting today in addition to its #1 Customer Service focus. - September 24, 2020 - Corbie's Place
Giftapart Discounts Products from Hundreds of Known Retailers
Marketplace exclusively providing known retailers, with a full-featured event planner and new innovative gift registry system, provides discounts on all products. - September 14, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Platform Now Available in Canada
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is now available in Canada. “We are thrilled to provide Giftapart’s innovative features to the Canadian people,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Giftapart provides the world’s first and... - August 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Super Deals Now Available on Giftapart
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, providing the world’s only gift registry where anyone can control the order gifts are actually purchased, now provides Super Deals every Friday. “Super Deals are discounted items that you may typically find on a Black... - June 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Free Listings to Retailers Provided by Giftapart to Assist During COVID-19 Pandemic
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is accepting retailers on its marketplace platform for no fee and no commissions to assist retailers during these unprecedented COVID-19 times. “Qualifying retailers that would like to list their products on the Giftapart... - April 30, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding
Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select
Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020
What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games
Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta
Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart
Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School
Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way
The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
XPAND K.K. Launches XPAND.CODES Reader App
Multi-barcode reader that can read QR/XPAND/EAN Codes available on the App Store. - April 05, 2019 - XPAND K.K.
USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey
USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey Due to Presence of Undeclared Sildenafil Company contact: USA LESS Phone number: 1-800-872-5377 USA LESS is voluntarily recalling all lots of LEOPARD Miracle Honey, to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found LEOPARD Miracle... - March 22, 2019 - USALESS
Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965
Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro
Oklahoma City R&B Artist LulStick Debut Album with 1013 Music to be Released St. Patricks Day (March 17th, 2019)
An aspiring American Rap/R&B artist “LulStick” releases his self-titled debut album this March. The album titled “Lul$tick” will be made available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and all streaming services, internationally. - March 13, 2019 - 1013 Music
XPAND K.K. Releases XPAND.CODES Reader JS
A JavaScript multi-barcode reader that can read QR/EAN/UPC/XPAND Code without the need to download an app. - February 28, 2019 - XPAND K.K.
New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use
Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise
Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season
The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises
Spartan Showcase Celebrating 75th Anniversary
Spartan Showcase, a leading manufacturer of bakery and retail display cases, is proud to announce the 70th anniversary of its founding. To kick off the anniversary celebration, Spartan Showcase is offering a 7% discount on all standard case orders received in-house between November 01 – December 31, 2018. Customers may also upgrade to a platinum HPL (Wilsonart 4830-07) exterior at no additional charge. - November 07, 2018 - Spartan Showcase
Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform
Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find
Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games
Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase
Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall
Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East
Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Meow Cat Imports is Every Cat Lover’s Paradise, Offering Hundreds of Cat-Inspired Products in Multiple Categories
Meow Cat Imports is a one-stop destination for all cat lovers or as they call it, "the first catpreneur for humans" that offers a wide range of cat-inspired products in various categories. It’s a cat lovers’ paradise where they can find clothing, accessories, jewelry, mobile... - August 07, 2018 - Meow Cat Imports