Recent Headlines
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for... - January 29, 2024 - City Ford
City Ford Enhances Customer Service with Mobile Service Fleet
In an era where convenience is essential, City Ford, led by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey, is establishing a new standard in the automotive industry by introducing an advanced mobile service fleet. This customer-centric approach aims to reshape how customers experience vehicle maintenance... - October 04, 2023 - City Ford
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers Partner with Central Florida MDA
Central Florida Tuffy locations help raise funds for MDA research and special care programs. - April 22, 2021 - Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
ARMotors Launched Land Rover Services and Maintenance
Along with luxury super sports cars, ARMotors have included Land Rover into their service list. ARMotors is an independent garage in UAE specialized in the service of European Car brands. They have more than 12 years of experience in the industry. - December 28, 2020 - ARMotors
Iron Maintenance Continues Rapid Expansion
Iron Maintenance opens its seventh location in less than a year. - December 11, 2020 - Iron Maintenance
CarExamer Announces Free Used Car Checklist
- Vehicle Inspection Experts CarExamer Release Completely Free-to-use Car Buying Checklist - CarExamer Release 18-Point Free Vehicle Checklist - Available with no registration or card details necessary With one in six people buying used cars every single year, CarExamer have released a... - July 27, 2020 - CarExamer.com
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Finally Safe Way to Buy a Used Car; CarExamer Setting Standards in Vehicle Inspections
Buying a used car can, and should, be a lot like buying a house. Carry out a survey first. - April 27, 2020 - CarExamer.com
Winkler Automotive Thanks Healthcare Professionals and Its Community
Today Winkler Automotive, a leading service center launched a program to recognize our community’s medical staff for its selfless and heroic efforts on the front line of our fight with COVID-19. As a small business offering essential services, Winkler Automotive has remained open to the... - April 18, 2020 - Winkler Automotive Service Center
Kelley Buick GMC Donates $100,000 to the Polk County Youth Fair
Kelley Buick GMC has kicked off their charitable giving for 2020 with a bang with a $100,000 check given to the Polk County Youth Fair. The company also donated to youth participating in the Hardee County Youth Fair, and they donated a brand new, custom GMC Sierra to Warrior Beach Retreat, Inc. to... - March 07, 2020 - Kelley Automotive Group
Kelley Buick GMC Named Florida’s Only GMC Dealer of the Year by General Motors
Kelley Buick GMC has been awarded the designation of a 2019 GMC Dealer of the Year by General Motors. This award is given to only twenty dealers throughout the United States, and Kelley Buick GMC received the only award in the state of Florida. Kelley Buick GMC received the award for achieving the... - March 07, 2020 - Kelley Automotive Group
Mrs. Renee Floyd Becomes First and Only Adult Female Student to Attend Southern Crescent Technical College’s McDonough Campus
Owner of American Oil Changers, Mrs. Renee Floyd, became the first and only adult female student to attend Southern Crescent Technical College’s McDonough Campus in McDonough, Ga., on January 8th 2020. She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology, which will... - February 27, 2020 - American Oil Changers
2019 Bob Telmosse Annual Christmas Giveaway
37th annual Christmas "Santa Bob" Giveaway - December 22, 2019 - Ledom's Performance Equipment and Diesel Repair
American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate
American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers
Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team
Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service
All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota
It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota
Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility
Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills
Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 14 years running. - October 20, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Proves Commitment to Quality by Adding Role of Quality Improvement Facilitator
Badger Truck Center Adds Quality Improvement Facilitator to Leadership Lineup. - June 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018
All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg
All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs
All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg
Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides
Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan
Badger Truck Center Recognized as Top Privately Held Business with Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 13 years running. - October 26, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient
JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire
Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017
Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports
Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest
Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment
Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center
New Mobile App Offered by Clausen Automotive for Smart Automotive Repair
Download the new mobile app offered by Clausen Automotive and find all the automotive service tools that will make vehicle ownership a rewarding experience. You can trust Clausen’s auto shop for all your automotive repair needs. - December 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive
Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award
Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager
Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Industry Training Provider Directory Continues Growth
The Automotive Management Institute (AMi), the industry's leading nonprofit provider and collaborator of front office and management education for automotive collision and mechanical service repair professionals, reported its industry-wide Training Provider Directory has been embraced by the... - October 31, 2016 - Automotive Management Institute
Introducing the All-New ECOGARD.com
The all-new ECOGARD.com is a completely overhauled web presence built to further the success of ECOGARD® distributors and to amplify the ECOGARD brand message across the aftermarket. - October 13, 2016 - IPC Global Solutions
Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward
Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Patrick Cartwright Jr. Achieves AMSOIL T-1 Certification & WIX Filters Expert Certification
Patrick Cartwright Jr., an Independent AMSOIL Dealer, completed T-1 Training with AMSOIL University, in addition Cartwright also recently attended WIX Institute of Filtration Technology Expert Level Certification. - October 05, 2016 - Patrick Cartwright Jr., AMSOIL Authorized Dealer
Express Care Auto Center: Can’t Remember the Vehicle Maintenance Schedule?
Express Care Auto Center invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the vehicle maintenance schedules recommended for your specific vehicle. - June 30, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center
Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture
The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Ventury Automotive Repair Services Announces Grand Opening
Ventury Automotive wants to be your auto mechanic in Garland! They take pride in giving honest auto repair services which is why it makes sense doing business with them! Ventury Automotive repair services in Garland uses the latest diagnostic technology to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround. Offers many preventative maintenance options. It's the convenient way to keep your car healthy. - June 17, 2016 - Ventury Auto Repairs
Express Care Auto Center Extends Invitation to Join Text Club
Join Express Care Auto Center's Text Club today. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Express Care Auto Center via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance or auto repair services. - April 27, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center
Clausen Automotive: Text Club Exclusive Offers Are Yours
Clausen Automotive invites their customers to join their new Text Club. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Clausen Automotive via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance, plus many more convenient services. - April 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive