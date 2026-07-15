Ventury Automotive wants to be your auto mechanic in Garland! They take pride in giving honest auto repair services which is why it makes sense doing business with them! Ventury Automotive repair services in Garland uses the latest diagnostic technology to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround. Offers many preventative maintenance options. It's the convenient way to keep your car healthy. - June 17, 2016 - Ventury Auto Repairs