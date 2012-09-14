PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers

Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

Sales and Service Growth Prompts Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram to Move to a New Facility Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art facility in West Islip, NY. In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has relocated to a standalone, state-of-the-art facility located at 555 Sunrise Hwy West Islip, NY. The modern facility located... - December 18, 2018 - Atlantic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018 All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan

JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon at... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire

Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017 Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports

Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

New Mobile App Offered by Clausen Automotive for Smart Automotive Repair Download the new mobile app offered by Clausen Automotive and find all the automotive service tools that will make vehicle ownership a rewarding experience. You can trust Clausen’s auto shop for all your automotive repair needs. - December 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive

Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Industry Training Provider Directory Continues Growth The Automotive Management Institute (AMi), the industry's leading nonprofit provider and collaborator of front office and management education for automotive collision and mechanical service repair professionals, reported its industry-wide Training Provider Directory has been embraced by the industry. - October 31, 2016 - Automotive Management Institute

Introducing the All-New ECOGARD.com The all-new ECOGARD.com is a completely overhauled web presence built to further the success of ECOGARD® distributors and to amplify the ECOGARD brand message across the aftermarket. - October 13, 2016 - IPC Global Solutions

Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Patrick Cartwright Jr. Achieves AMSOIL T-1 Certification & WIX Filters Expert Certification Patrick Cartwright Jr., an Independent AMSOIL Dealer, completed T-1 Training with AMSOIL University, in addition Cartwright also recently attended WIX Institute of Filtration Technology Expert Level Certification. - October 05, 2016 - Patrick Cartwright Jr., AMSOIL Authorized Dealer

Express Care Auto Center: Can’t Remember the Vehicle Maintenance Schedule? Express Care Auto Center invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the vehicle maintenance schedules recommended for your specific vehicle. - June 30, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Ventury Automotive Repair Services Announces Grand Opening Ventury Automotive wants to be your auto mechanic in Garland! They take pride in giving honest auto repair services which is why it makes sense doing business with them! Ventury Automotive repair services in Garland uses the latest diagnostic technology to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround. Offers many preventative maintenance options. It's the convenient way to keep your car healthy. - June 17, 2016 - Ventury Auto Repairs

Express Care Auto Center Extends Invitation to Join Text Club Join Express Care Auto Center's Text Club today. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Express Care Auto Center via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance or auto repair services. - April 27, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

Clausen Automotive: Text Club Exclusive Offers Are Yours Clausen Automotive invites their customers to join their new Text Club. With the touch of a button, you can connect with Clausen Automotive via your smart phone for advice about vehicle maintenance, plus many more convenient services. - April 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive

New Online Platform Brings Digital Solution to Vehicle Repair Meechanic is the first online platform that connects vehicle owners with mobile mechanics, repair shops and other repair professionals, with the purpose of streamlining the often-cumbersome process of obtaining estimates for automotive maintenance and repair jobs. The product’s user-friendly interface and cutting-edge technology provides a timesaving and hassle-free experience for all parties, and generates mutual benefit for both consumers and industry. - March 04, 2016 - meechanic

Rack Up the Rewards; Visit Express Care Auto Center Today Express Care Auto Center offers a new Member Rewards Program for all vehicle owners. Customers can click in their new mobile app and start experiencing rewards by visiting their automotive service center for all their automotive repair needs. - February 27, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

PRO-TEC Autocare Announces Auction of Its eCommerce Business PRO-TEC Autocare, a global leader in professional chemical tools, today announced the sale of its fully automated eCommerce business. The sale is open to the public and available on Ebay now through Wednesday, February 10, 2016. Interested buyers may view the auction here: http://www.ebay.com/itm/Established-5-Years-eCommerce-Based-Business-LLC-All-Asets-Auto-Care-Industry-/321997407232#viTabs_0 The... - February 06, 2016 - PRO-TEC Autocare

Local Businessman Receives Award for Outstanding Performance Luke Godwin, a Columbia, South Carolina car dealer is recognized as the Quality Dealer of the Year by the Carolinas Independent Automobile Dealers Association. He was selected from more than 1200 dealers. He will represent the association and compete for the National Quality Dealer later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada. - February 04, 2016 - Godwin Motors

Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.

New Glarus Motors Gives Back to the Local Community New Glarus Motors, LLC, a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership, located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has partnered with the New Glarus Police Department (NGPD) to support keeping the community safe. The NGPD took delivery on a 2015 Dodge Charger in October. Sergeant Jeff... - November 19, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Welcomes Justin Germann as New Service and Parts Manager New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, is expanding its local team to include a new Service and Parts Manager. Justin Germann has an extensive background working with automotive customers and over 10 years of... - November 13, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

ETD Discount Tire Opens New Store in Westwood, New Jersey ETD Discount Tire is excited to announce the opening of their eighth location which is located in Westwood, New Jersey and will serve Westwood and its neighboring towns including Emerson and Oradell. - November 10, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers

Badger Truck Center Promotes Steve Kuzma and Dan Rill Badger expands pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - October 22, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Promotes Ray Pannemann to General Sales Manager Pannemann brings 13 years of experience to new General Sales Manager position. - October 21, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

New Glarus Motors Teams Up with New Glarus Brewing to Deliver 5 New Jeep Wranglers New Glarus Motors, LLC a privately owned and operated Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM dealership located in New Glarus, Wisconsin, has delivered five 2015 4-door Jeep Wrangler Sports to the sales team at New Glarus Brewing Company. These Wranglers will be used by the sales team to safely travel around... - September 23, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Provides Ford Transit Van to Bublr Bikes Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, fully supported the purchase of a Ford Transit van for Bublr Bikes. Bublr is Milwaukee’s bike share system and provides a transportation option for the public to check out bicycles for a small fee. The Ford Transit van will be used... - September 15, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Appoints Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Cheryl Klein as Marketing Coordinator. Based out of Milwaukee, Klein will handle many different aspects of Badger Truck’s continuing market development. “We are excited to have Cheryl join our... - August 12, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Appoints Christine Duncan Marketing Manager Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, has announced the appointment of Chris Duncan as Marketing Manager. Based out of Milwaukee, Duncan will handle marketing strategy and development. “We are excited to have Chris join our company,” says Craig Punak, Service Director... - August 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Equipment and Casper's Truck Equipment Announce Strategic Partnership Paul Schlagenhauf, President of Badger Truck Equipment, and Gene Lee, President of Casper's Truck Equipment announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the purpose of providing truck equipment sales, service and installation for the Milwaukee Metropolitan, southern Wisconsin... - July 10, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Acquires New Glarus Motors Badger Truck Center, a family-owned commercial truck dealership, recently announced the acquisition of New Glarus Motors (New Glarus, Wisconsin). New Glarus Motors was purchased in 1996 by Jeff Opie, who ran the organization for almost 20 years. Located in a small historic community, Badger Truck looks... - May 14, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Celebrates 50 Years of Providing Customers with the Commercial Trucks They Need Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, is celebrating its 50th year in business today, May 4. In 1965, Ed Schlagenhauf opened Badger Truck Center, one of the only Ford heavy truck dealerships in the country. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout... - May 04, 2015 - Badger Truck Center

Dennis Calaff Promoted to Vice President of Operations of ETD Discount Tire ETD Discount Tire Centers, Inc. (“ETD Discount Tire”), a family owned group of 7 tire and automotive centers, announced today the promotion of Dennis Calaff to vice president of operations from his previous position as general manager of the ETD Discount Tire Lyndhurst store. John Boyle,... - April 09, 2015 - ETD Discount Tire Centers

Powell Watson GMC Buick Cadillac Opens State-of-the-Art Dealership Powell Watson GMC Buick Cadillac relocates to new facility on Bob Bullock Loop. - March 20, 2015 - Powell Watson GMC Buick Cadillac

Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian Land... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz

Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center

Lube N Go Provides Full Service for Auto Repair in Waterloo-Kitchener Area Lube N Go has just announced that in addition to being the fasted oil change facility in the world, the company is now offering a full range of services for auto repair in Waterloo-Kitchener area. These services include: break inspection & repair, air filtration services and preventative maintenance. - October 27, 2013 - Lube N Go