Recent Headlines
Within Protective Equipment
Endoacustica Launches the REC-20H Mini Voice Recorder Hideway: Audio Recorder for Everyday Use
Ultra-compact design, easily hidden anywhere; Over 20 hours of continuous or voice-activated recording; Fast charging and simple ON/OFF use for anyone. - September 10, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe Introduces Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder for Professional and Personal Use
Discover the smart and compact voice activated mini audio recorder with built-in VAS, calendar, security software, and high-quality microphone. Perfect for whistleblowers and professional surveillance. - July 24, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe PICO2: a Dual Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter with Real-Time Listening and Live Streaming Capabilities
Endoacustica Europe’s palm‑sized Pico2 streams live audio over Wi‑Fi in real time. It stores up to eighty days of conversations and lets users download files remotely. Ghost‑Pairing keeps the transmitter invisible on any network. - July 16, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Lumispot Tech Announces Participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition
Lumispot Tech, a leader in laser technology and innovation, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 SPIE Photonics West Exhibition. - January 20, 2024 - Lumispot Tech
Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud Launches Integrated Payroll Application with Time Attendance Application for Seamless Workforce Management
Mantra Softech SaaS Brand Minopcloud introduces an integrated payroll app with Biometric Time Attendance, redefining workforce management. It combines payroll processing and advanced attendance tracking into a user-friendly platform. This innovation streamlines critical HR tasks, automating payroll calculations, utilizing biometrics for attendance insights, and ensuring data security. Minopcloud offers an exclusive trial period for businesses. - December 28, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Gallaher & Associates Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Others
Gallaher & Associates Inc., a fire, security, and communications company headquartered in the greater Knoxville, TN, area in Blount County, celebrates a major company milestone of 50 years in business as of October 1. - October 04, 2023 - Gallaher & Associates Inc
Eyesite Surveillance, Inc. Sponsored the 36th AIA Sandcastle Competition
Eyesite, a pioneering leader in innovative construction site security solutions, was proud to be part of such an exciting and monumental competition. This highly anticipated event, a cornerstone of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of architecture and construction, brings together a diverse array of industry professionals, including Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and vendors. - August 22, 2023 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Mantra Unveils the Bionic FP6, the Advanced Multimodal Biometric Terminal
Mantra Softech launches Bionic FP6, a new multimodal biometric terminal for advanced security and access control. It offers quick authentication, durability, and multimodal technology for enhanced protection. Mantra Softech provides reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions, catering to various industries. - May 31, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Introduces MELO31 FAP30 Device for Robust Security and Convenience in Authentication
Fingerprint sensors are the most commonly used biometric devices in a wide range of mainstream personal identification verification (PIV) applications, particularly KYC and security access control. As the demand for faster and more precise fingerprint authentication grows, sensors capable of... - February 02, 2023 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Electronic Security and Surveillance Exhibition Held in Pune
“PowerMantra” was co-organized by Mantra Softech and PowerTechnics - both working in converting current issues of their clients into progressive ecosystem solutions that coincide with their individual roadmaps. - December 15, 2022 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra's Dual IRIS Scanner MATISX Gets STQC
The adjustable interpupillary & easy-to-operate dual-iris scanner device ensures a smooth enrollment process. - July 02, 2022 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
EyeSite’s Nancy Cagle Receives the 2022 Workforce Development Award
In April of 2022, Nancy received the 2022 Workforce Development Award for Women of Workforce from the Association of Builders and Contractors Greater Houston (ABC Houston) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the growth of women in the construction industry. - May 18, 2022 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Mantra Softech Got Listed on NIST FRVT for Their Facial Recognition
The National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") published the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT): Identification for Paperless Travel and Immigration, which focuses on evaluating the performance of face recognition algorithms under a specific set of simulated circumstances,... - December 03, 2021 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Launches Its New Access Control Device BioNIC Fx9 That Blends Face Recognition and Fingerprint Scanning Technology
Mantra Softech, one of the leading biometric manufacturers in India, added BioNIC Fx9 to their wide range of access control devices. The new BioNIC Fx9 is a perfect blend of advanced fingerprint and facial recognition technology, packaged in a state-of-the-art design. - October 21, 2021 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra's Fingerprint Scanners Now Support Biometric Log-in with Windows Biometric Framework (WBF)
Mantra Softech, one of the leading Biometrics and RFID solutions companies, has recently announced that its three fingerprint scanners i.e. MFS500, Mapro CX, and Mapro OX, drivers now support Windows Biometric Framework and work with "Hello" for login in windows 8.1 and 10 with fingerprint authentication. - January 18, 2021 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Amaryllo Introduces the World's First Baby Monitor to Recognize Baby Voices
Amaryllo, the worldwide leader in advanced biometric security cameras announced its third generation award-winning baby monitor iBabi Smart. iBabi Smart combines machine learning algorithms and advanced smart technology to provide in-depth insight and actionable intelligence on baby’s... - October 08, 2020 - Amaryllo Inc.
Indian Origin Company MerePoS Enters PoS Business with Its Latest Range of Point-of-Sale Devices
The company has introduced its wide range of PoS devices from premium brands in the digital payments eco-system. These smart payment solutions will help businesses connect efficiently with their customers and streamline their payment operations. - September 21, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Pongee Hands-Free Unlock
As the situation with COVID-19 continues to develop, it is challenging us to put new tools in place to mitigate risk going forward. Now is a good time to consider updating access control to a more secure, hands-free system that can be managed remotely with greater control and flexibility. Pongee... - July 17, 2020 - Pongee Industries Co., Ltd.
Wuanap, the Smart Lifecollar That Prevents People from Drowning, Will Save Thousands of Lives
Designed for people of all ages and for any activity in the water (except scuba diving), Wuanap is a smart lifecollar with a state-of-the-art computer system that detects danger and activates a flotation device to get your nose and mouth out of the water. A surf-loving Spaniard developed the USA patent and it is about to release the first batch. - July 14, 2020 - Wuanap
Mantra's AI-Based Fever Screener - Mirada Rapid Installed at Vizag
In an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure social distancing, the Waltair railway division at Vishakhapatnam recently installed a Mantra’s Mirada Rapid a AI-based fever screening system in their railway station platform. This human body temperature measurement device... - June 08, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock Coming to Indiegogo
The details of Bosma's new smart door lock and when it will be launched on Indiegogo. - June 05, 2020 - Bosma USA
Mantra Launches mTracker Mobile Application to Trace the Quarantined Carriers
Based on the geo-fencing and gps tracker system, the app will help to contain the spread of global pandemic COVID-19 and allow government officials to keep a close watch on those individuals who are under quarantine after having returned from abroad. - April 17, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Exhibits Its Biometric Solutions at the National-Level Police Expo in Gurugram, Haryana
FICCI organized the second- edition of the National level Police Expo at Gurugram in partnership with Haryana Police. This event was held with the objective to ameliorate the existing law enforcement and facilitate smart criminal investigations. - March 11, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Softech Participated in National Education CSR Conclave and Showcased Its Innovative Biometric Solutions
“National Education CSR Conclave,” a two-day event organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and NITI Aayog, commenced on 4th March 2020 at Dr. BR Auditorium of Dr. RML National Law Institute in Lucknow. The conclave focussed on improving the quality of education in the state where... - March 08, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Exhibits Its Cutting-Edge Security Solutions at IBEX India 2020, Mumbai
India's, one of the largest Trade Fair and Conference on Banking and Financial Technology was held at Mumbai, during the third week of February. IBEX INDIA makes an ideal platform for the representatives of financial and banking industries to induce first-hand access to the most recent tech... - February 24, 2020 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
DGS Announces New Drone Detecting Surveillance Radar
The new DSR-3X Drone Surveillance Radar offers advanced 3D radar capabilities to detect, track, classify and respond to security threats posed by aircraft in low-level airspace, along with humans, animals, and vehicles on the ground. - February 18, 2020 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
DGS Releases RF108 RF Fingerprint Based Drone Detection System with AI Learning Techniques
The issue of ambient RF signal noise can be eliminated by using a variety of de-noise methods, for example, wavelet decomposition and band-pass filtering. Such advantages make the RF-108 RF Based Drone Detection System a promising solution. - December 24, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner
Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market
With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition
ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
ISEA Honors Abby Ferri, Innovative and Respected Safety Professional, with Distinguished Service Award
The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check
Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection
DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun
DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo Inc.
Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019
Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019
Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
DIGIOP Launches CARBON, a Loss Prevention Dashboard and Business Intelligence Tool
DIGIOP announces the launch of CARBON, a cloud-based insights and business intelligence platform for loss prevention and store operations. The intuitive dashboard delivers synchronized video and data, advanced data mining, and case management across an enterprise. “DIGIOP CARBON was built to... - September 18, 2019 - DIGIOP
Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System
Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program
Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA
Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations
Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Tarasafe Offers FR Shirts - Rockie
Tarasafe, a flame-resistant (FR) workwear manufacturer from India, offers Rockie FR shirts: a durable, lightweight and stylish FR clothing option for professionals and industrial workers. (https://www.tarasafe.com/rockie-fr-shirt.html) Rockie FR shirts represent a new frontier in workwear and are... - August 06, 2019 - Tarasafe
Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System
Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Tarasafe Offers Forest Fire Clothing
Tarasafe, one of the leading brands of flame-resistant (FR) apparel offers Forest fire clothing line (https://www.tarasafe.com/forestal-jacket.html). The forest fire range by Tarasafe meets the time-tested Forest Service standards combined with innovations to enhance comfort and durability, with an... - July 17, 2019 - Tarasafe
Invision Security Group Hires Dave Charles as New VP, Sales & Business Development
Invision Security Group is pleased to announce its newest hire, Dave Charles, who will join ISG as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this role, Dave will work with the sales team to drive and accelerate sales revenue and facilitate growth in key cities in the United States. In... - June 30, 2019 - Invision Security Group
TaraSafe at OGA2019
TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of flame retardant protective clothing from India, will be exhibiting at OGA 2019, South East Asia’s Biggest and Best Petroleum Industry Exhibition. - June 14, 2019 - Tarasafe
Ahmedabad-based Leading Biometric Firm Mantra Softech Launches the Portable Biometric Device MOXA7
With the increasing security concerns and rise in the deployment of biometric fingerprint, facial and iris recognition devices, several verticals are making a smart move by adopting biometric technology. - May 19, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
Tarasafe Offers FR Hi –VIS Clothing Compliant to the Latest European Norm
Tarasafe offers a wide and new range of HI VIS FR Clothing compliant to latest norm EN ISO 20471, the European standard for high visibility clothing. (https://www.tarasafe.com/en-iso-20471.html) This standard is divided into classes, depending on the degree of visibility/reflectivity. ISO... - May 13, 2019 - Tarasafe
EyeSites’s Nancy Cagle Has Been Named Chairwoman of ABC Houston’s L.O.G.I.C. Committee
Local business associations play a key role in the growth, development, and advancement of local businesses and organizations throughout the community. The team at EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. strongly believes in the importance of being a part of community associations and staying involved. - May 08, 2019 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
PM-Kishan Yojana - Employing Mantra Biometric Devices for Registration of Farmers in Bihar
The Central Government has recently launched Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kishan Yojana) to transform the lives of small and marginal farmers in India, by providing them assured monetary support in three installments every year. - May 02, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.