Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

ISEA Honors Abby Ferri, Innovative and Respected Safety Professional, with Distinguished Service Award The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DIGIOP Launches CARBON, a Loss Prevention Dashboard and Business Intelligence Tool DIGIOP announces the launch of CARBON, a cloud-based insights and business intelligence platform for loss prevention and store operations. The intuitive dashboard delivers synchronized video and data, advanced data mining, and case management across an enterprise. “DIGIOP CARBON was built to be... - September 18, 2019 - DIGIOP

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA

Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Tarasafe Offers FR Shirts - Rockie Tarasafe, a flame-resistant (FR) workwear manufacturer from India, offers Rockie FR shirts: a durable, lightweight and stylish FR clothing option for professionals and industrial workers. (https://www.tarasafe.com/rockie-fr-shirt.html) Rockie FR shirts represent a new frontier in workwear and are a... - August 06, 2019 - Tarasafe

Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Tarasafe Offers Forest Fire Clothing Tarasafe, one of the leading brands of flame-resistant (FR) apparel offers Forest fire clothing line (https://www.tarasafe.com/forestal-jacket.html). The forest fire range by Tarasafe meets the time-tested Forest Service standards combined with innovations to enhance comfort and durability, with an added... - July 17, 2019 - Tarasafe

Invision Security Group Hires Dave Charles as New VP, Sales & Business Development Invision Security Group is pleased to announce its newest hire, Dave Charles, who will join ISG as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this role, Dave will work with the sales team to drive and accelerate sales revenue and facilitate growth in key cities in the United States. In addition,... - June 30, 2019 - Invision Security Group

TaraSafe at OGA2019 TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of flame retardant protective clothing from India, will be exhibiting at OGA 2019, South East Asia’s Biggest and Best Petroleum Industry Exhibition. - June 14, 2019 - Tarasafe

Ahmedabad-based Leading Biometric Firm Mantra Softech Launches the Portable Biometric Device MOXA7 With the increasing security concerns and rise in the deployment of biometric fingerprint, facial and iris recognition devices, several verticals are making a smart move by adopting biometric technology. - May 19, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Tarasafe Offers FR Hi –VIS Clothing Compliant to the Latest European Norm Tarasafe offers a wide and new range of HI VIS FR Clothing compliant to latest norm EN ISO 20471, the European standard for high visibility clothing. (https://www.tarasafe.com/en-iso-20471.html) This standard is divided into classes, depending on the degree of visibility/reflectivity. ISO 20471:2013... - May 13, 2019 - Tarasafe

EyeSites’s Nancy Cagle Has Been Named Chairwoman of ABC Houston’s L.O.G.I.C. Committee Local business associations play a key role in the growth, development, and advancement of local businesses and organizations throughout the community. The team at EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. strongly believes in the importance of being a part of community associations and staying involved. EyeSite’s... - May 08, 2019 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

PM-Kishan Yojana - Employing Mantra Biometric Devices for Registration of Farmers in Bihar The Central Government has recently launched Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kishan Yojana) to transform the lives of small and marginal farmers in India, by providing them assured monetary support in three installments every year. - May 02, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Has Participated in India’s Leading Security Trade Fair Secutech India 2019 to Showcase Advanced Biometric Security Products & Solutions Mantra, a leading manufacturer and provider of biometric devices, is participating in the Secutech India 2019 held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai from 25th to 27th April 2019. - April 27, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

ISEA Announces the Promotion of Cristine Fargo to Vice President of Operations and Technical Services The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), the leading association for safety equipment and accredited ANSI standards developing organization, announced that Cristine Fargo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, effective April 1, 2019. “We are proud... - April 03, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

Tarasafe Offers High Performance FR Clothing Compliant to NFPA 70E Tarasafe offers a wide and new range of FR Clothing compliant to latest norm NFPA 70E, standard for Electrical Safety in the workplace (https://www.tarasafe.com/nfpa-70e.html) The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) published the latest edition of the NFPA 70E Standard in 2015. NFPA 70E states,... - March 07, 2019 - Tarasafe

General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. Named 2018 Ansul Diamond Distributor for Outstanding Sales Performance General Fire & Safety Equipment Company of Omaha, Inc. of Omaha, NE has received the honor of being named ANSUL “Single Diamond” Distributor as part of the ANSUL Alliance Rewards Program. This level of distinction is a testament to the hard work put forth by the organization over the... - February 26, 2019 - General Fire and Safety Equipment Company of Omaha

Tarasafe Offers New Range of Molten Metal Protection Tarasafe is excited to announce the addition of new range of garments to their molten metal clothing line. - February 20, 2019 - Tarasafe

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

Tarasafe Offers Next Generation of Fire-Resistant Foul-Weather Outerwear Tarasafe, one of the leading brands of flame-resistant (FR) apparel offers a new and wide range of FR foul weather protection clothing. - January 09, 2019 - Tarasafe

Tarasafe Offers a New Range of Flash Fire Protective Clothing Tarasafe offers new NFPA 2112 certified, flash fire protective clothing. - December 28, 2018 - Tarasafe

Pro-In Protect Innovations Reduces the Risk of Infection at Airport Security Checkpoints The startup company Pro-In Protect Innovations has developed a special protective single-use inlay which minimizes the risk of infection from contaminated luggage trays. - December 18, 2018 - Pro-In Protect Innovations GmbH (i.G.)

Taraknit - High Performance Multi Hazard FR Clothing Range Tarasafe offers a wide and new range of Taraknit protective clothing. Taraknit is a range of high performance garments made from variety of inherently flame resistant knitted fabrics. - November 18, 2018 - Tarasafe

ISEA to Honor Chris Trahan Cain, Respected Construction Safety and Health Leader, with Distinguished Service Award The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Chris Trahan Cain, CIH, with the 2018 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 28 at the Westin Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. “The Distinguished Service Award is reserved for an... - November 04, 2018 - International Safety Equipment Association

TaraSafe Announces Participation in the 2018 NSC Expo TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of Flame Resistant Clothing from India, today announced its participation in NSC Expo 2018, one of the world’s largest safety events in North America. This three-day event will be held on October 22-24, 2018, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston,... - October 05, 2018 - Tarasafe

Tarasafe Introduces Tararc-a Range of Electric Arc Protective Clothing Tarasafe, one of the leading brands of flame-resistant (FR) apparel, offers Tararc, a product line that provides protection against arc flash fires, delivers superior comfort through fabric and design innovation -- without compromising the trust and safety of its wearers. When arc flashes occur, the... - September 15, 2018 - Tarasafe

Tarasafe Expands Its Flame-Resistant Clothing Line Tarasafe offers a new and wide range of TaraMod FR clothing. TaraMod™ is a range of inherently flame resistant modacrylic and cellulose blended protective clothing. Taramod is the advanced FR clothing range in the Tarasafe family. Based on the original characteristic of Modacrylic , both FR and... - August 13, 2018 - Tarasafe

KeyWe Pre-Launches Its Smart Door Lock with Over Half a Million Dollar Funding Success on Kickstarter Fully funded in three hours, 3,226 supporters backed over $500,000 purchasing 4,831 devices. Delivery of product will start as early as August 2018. Follow-up campaign on Indiegogo InDemand has already started. - July 26, 2018 - KeyWe Inc.

Keeping Your Festival or Event Safe and Compliant: Fire Ranger Expands Its Events Safety Department A major factor in the safety and protection of any festival or event is compliant fire and safety equipment. While the complex process of event management and organization is ongoing, fire and safety equipment compliance is often left as an afterthought. All permanent structures in Florida are covered... - July 19, 2018 - Fire Ranger

Eyesite Surveillance Hires Brandon Eaden as Company Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. is pleased to announce its recent hire of Brandon Eaden, Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison. Eaden will focus on false alarm compliance and will serve as a primary contact for clients, municipalities and monitoring stations. “I was attracted to EyeSite Surveillance... - July 18, 2018 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

Tarasafe Offers Multirisk Protective Clothing for Welding and Allied Processes TaraSafe, a global player in the Flame Resistant industry, is excited to offer a new range of Welding protection clothing against welding and allied processes. - June 08, 2018 - Tarasafe

ISEA Awards 2018 Bailey Scholarship to University of Virginia (UVA) Student Christina Stiebris of Charlottesville, VA, has won the 2018 Lincoln C. Bailey Memorial Scholarship presented by the ISEA. - May 20, 2018 - International Safety Equipment Association

Tarasafe Launches New Range of TaraComfort Clothing TaraSafe, the largest manufacturer of flame retardant protective clothing from India, introduces the latest TaraComfort range clothing suitable for the Arc Flash & Flash Fire protection(http://www.tarasafe.com/cotton-fr.html). With this new range, Tarasafe expands its portfolio to provide innovative... - May 10, 2018 - Tarasafe

New Industry Standard Sets Performance Criteria for Secondary Flame Resistant Protective Clothing ISEA release standard for over-garments that can be used as part of a protective ensemble in multi-hazard working environments. - May 08, 2018 - International Safety Equipment Association

Bad News for Burglars; Super Grip Lock (SGL) Partners with the National Neighborhood Watch (NNW) Reported Home Burglaries are up to 2,000,000 a year in the USA about half go unreported and bump-keys, passkeys, pass-cards, lock-picks and duplicate-keys threaten the security of families and travelers in nearly every community in America. Now, there is a simple new way to protect yourself called Super-Grip-Lock. - April 18, 2018 - Super Grip Lock

Tarasafe Offers FR Chemical Splash Protective Clothing on Global Platform Tarasafe, a global leader in protection solutions, offers a wide range of chemical splash protective clothing for industrial use. (http://www.tarasafe.com/chemical-splash-protection-clothing.html) Unique FR materials, have allowed Tarasafe to develop a variety of chemical splash protective garments to... - April 11, 2018 - Tarasafe

Red Hawk Marketing and Communications Honored by Industry Red Hawk Fire & Security was named a SAMMY Award finalist in the Newsletter or Content Marketing category for its quarterly employee newsletter, News Hawk. The company was also named a finalist in the best Sales Brochure category for its Contract Sales Life Safety Inspection Handbook/National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Requirements. The awards are presented by Security Sales & Integration Magazine during the ISC West Trade Show in Las Vegas, NV on April 10, 2018. - April 03, 2018 - Red Hawk Fire & Security

Tarasafe Launches New Range of FR Clothing in Taramid Tarasafe engineered for excellent resistance to heat as it neither melts nor ignites when exposed to flame. - March 16, 2018 - Tarasafe

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic