Designed for people of all ages and for any activity in the water (except scuba diving), Wuanap is a smart lifecollar with a state-of-the-art computer system that detects danger and activates a flotation device to get your nose and mouth out of the water. A surf-loving Spaniard developed the USA patent and it is about to release the first batch. - July 14, 2020 - Wuanap