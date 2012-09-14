PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico.
From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC
The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps
ELPS PDA will bring formalized New Jersey Security Officer Training to you in Pennsylvania. ELPS is pleased to announce that, Jeff Stein, president of ELPS Private Detective Agency has successfully completed the State of New Jersey, Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of State Police, Security Officer Instructor Certification: Security Officer Registration Act (SORA). - April 23, 2019 - ELPS Private Detective Agency
Yager, the widow of a retired Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, stepped into the Wilshire Country Club dressed in a pink suit with black trim. Yager, 86, a retired nurse and philanthropist, was celebrating some good news after a recent health scare. She laughed with friends.
That night, Dec. 21, 2014 was the last time friends saw her alive. - October 05, 2018 - TLGriffin LLC dba Psychic Medium Troy
Resurance is a membership based resource to combat the criminal injustice system nationwide. - July 03, 2018 - Cridine
Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single purpose... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA
NPSC announces that the 2018 Guidelines are about to be approved on January 19, 2018. These changes if approved will offer substantial benefit to many of its clients and federal defendants. - January 17, 2018 - National Prison and Sentencing Consultants
Two companies, integrating two platforms to ensure one critical outcome - that care rendered in a clinical site is in the best interest of all parties - the student, the patient/client, and the clinical site. - January 03, 2018 - Commercial Investigations LLC
International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off Nov. 12, 2017 worldwide. - November 08, 2017 - Solutions Risque Investigations
WillSpy’s services in Costa Rica are now available to all of Central America, Africa and St. Maarten. - August 21, 2017 - Costa Rica Private Investigator - WillSpy
Gary James Bennett, MBA, CFIP, P.I. - President of STOPP Investigations & Security has earned international certification as a CFIP -Certified Forensic Investigation Professional. - June 30, 2017 - STOPP Investigations & Security
TAL Global Corporation, an international security consulting and risk management firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Mike Keenan has joined its ranks as Managing Director of the Retail Loss Prevention (LP) division.
A former Foreign Counter-Intelligence Specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation... - June 16, 2017 - TAL Global
Nanny screening can provide parents with peace of mind when they need to leave their children in the care of a stranger. AAA Credit Screening services can provide criminal background checks and driving records. - May 04, 2017 - AAA Credit Screening Services
The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Global Investigative Services, Inc. has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now... - April 21, 2017 - Global Investigative Services, Inc.
INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on electronic evidence, digital forensics, and cyber security, is pleased to publish valuable insights from its 2016 distinguished expert speakers. - December 07, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is pleased to announce that Solutions Risque, a Montreal-based investigation firm has earned its Certified Fraud Examiners credentials. - December 06, 2016 - Solutions Risque Investigations
INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and cybersecurity, is pleased to have Karl Hennessee as its Day 2 Keynote Speaker for its 2016 event. His expertise in International Litigation and Investigations make him a perfect fit for the Congress. - October 19, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
AAA Credit Screening Services launches a new website enabling customers to navigate and place orders with ease. - August 23, 2016 - AAA Credit Screening Services
In a time where everybody and their mom takes to the web to vent their frustrations, it’s good to know there are some people who still care. - June 16, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere
If you have ever witnessed customers behaving badly in the past and wished there was something you could have done about it; Secret Eyes Everywhere has answered your prayers. - May 11, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere
INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and cybersecurity, is pleased to have Nicolas Petit as the opening day Keynote Speaker for its 2016 event. His expertise in AI and Competition Law make him the perfect fit for the Congress. - April 29, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
Secret Eyes Everywhere, self-proclaimed customer service investigators bent on bringing great customer service back, explores how companies gain new customers and quickly lose because of this one practice. - April 01, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere
Mobile Security Patrols are a low cost alternative to on-site security staffing. - March 25, 2016 - STOPP Investigations & Security
Mind Your Business is honored to announce that it has won a contract with the U.S. Army Office of the Chief of Chaplains (OCCH), Strong Bonds Program.
This means that Soldiers who participate in Strong Bonds Programs will be assured their children are being supervised by screened law-abiding, professional... - January 29, 2016 - MYB
One of Europe’s largest and most effective events on Electronic Evidence, Digital Forensic Investigations, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity will take place in Brussels on 7-8 November. - December 15, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
Mind Your Business is thrilled to announce the hiring of a new Director of Government Solutions. Annice Brown will be filling the role of director and joining MYB’s prestigious team.
Brown will be responsible for the development of MYB’s services within the government sector. She will be... - December 04, 2015 - MYB
Mind Your Business is thrilled to be a recipient of a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Social Security Administration, under its GSA Schedule. - September 12, 2015 - MYB
Last month, Mind Your Business Inc., (MYB), was awarded two new contracts to conduct Administrative Management Inquiries for Federal Government Agencies, and a contract to write Final Agency Decisions for a federal government agency. - September 11, 2015 - MYB
AAA Credit Screening Services has been awarded a Gold Star Rating for the second year in a row by the Better Business Bureau for being a leading tenant screening and background checking company in Houston, TX. The BBB has only given this award to a very few background screening companies and AAA Credit... - September 09, 2015 - AAA Credit Screening Services
INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and legal efficiencies, is pleased to have Ralph C. Losey and Markus Hartung as the Keynote Speakers for its 2015 event. Ralph’s position as lead eDiscovery attorney in the landmark case "Da Silva Moore” and his passion for artificial intelligence as well as Markus’ revealing 2014 study on the future of the legal industry will enhance delegates experience at INsig2 LTEC2015. - July 22, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
During INsig2 LTEC’s fourth annual event on electronic evidence, digital forensics, data analytics, and legal efficiencies, INsig2’s forensic expert Jerko Burić will discuss the issues and challenges with which forensic investigators are faced when approaching Cloud examinations. In addition, he will discuss possible solutions to overcoming setbacks that arise during these types of investigations. - June 21, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
Mind Your Business, Inc. (MYB) has been awarded an opportunity with the Department of Defense – Office of the Inspector General, to perform Final Agency Decisions. - May 08, 2015 - MYB
The statewide Florida Association of Private Investigators, Inc. is proud to announce that Alex Santos has completed all of the requisite training and requirements to be awarded the designation of Board Accredited Investigator.
To achieve this title an investigator must hold a valid private investigator's... - March 22, 2015 - Invesprotex Investigation & Protections Services
IR Defense Corporation today announced the worldwide release of the IR Patrol family of thermal monoculars ( http://www.irdefense.com/irp-main.html ). The world’s best priced, 640x480, military grade monocular combines the high quality BAE thermal core with advanced electronics in a rugged, user... - December 24, 2014 - IR Defense Corporation
Mind Your Business CEO Karen Caruso has graduated from the “10,000 Small Businesses” course, an exclusive business-management program hosted by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. She was accepted into the program this fall, and completed the curriculum at Babson College, MA.
During her time in... - December 24, 2014 - MYB
Tenant screening just got easier with the release of second generation market-leading applicant initiated tenant background screening product. Improvement to content, security, compliance and convenience make this screening solution number one in the market. - November 07, 2014 - MyScreeningReport.com
Howard L. Eisemann accepted by International Society of Air Safety Investigators. - October 23, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations
The Legality and Permissible Purpose of an Asset Investigation. - October 23, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations
Howard Eisemann accepted as defense investigator by US Justice Department. - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations
Investigation Firm announces additional location. - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations
New Corporate Badging - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations
Premier Background Screening Company Expands Product Line to Serve Customers - October 21, 2014 - AAA Credit Screening Services
LawTech Europe Congress enters its third year with the addition of Title Sponsor INsig2 and its new name, INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, and a documentary film premiere of "The Decade of Discovery." And it continues to maintain its crucial role in bringing industry awareness and development to the CEE region with its exciting agenda, mix of international speakers, world class sponsors and exhibitors, and key decision makers from various sectors within the industry. - October 17, 2014 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
Robert Altchiler, Altchiler LLC, Having Secured Dismissal of Criminal Case, Obtains Successful End to Disciplinary Action. - October 06, 2014 - Altchiler LLC
AAA Credit Screening Services, a closely held company with over 17 years in the background screening business, announced that this expansion would further enable their clients’ ability to hire and retain quality employees and tenants. - September 27, 2014 - AAA Credit Screening Services
INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress in conjunction with Bloomberg BNA and 10th Mountain Films is pleased to present the Europe premiere of the new documentary film "The Decade of Discovery." Please join them on October 20 at the INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress dinner for a documentary film screening and panel discussion at the Veduta Restaurant in the Clarion Congress Hotel Prague. - September 25, 2014 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress
MYB is pleased to announce that its customer relationship management system has been integrated for use with the National Catholic Risk Retention Group’s VIRTUS programs. Many religious organizations utilize VIRTUS programs to reduce risk and protect congregants, members, volunteers and employees... - September 23, 2014 - MYB
STOPP Investigations is expanding its operation to include Customer Service Audits, also called Integrity Shops or Mystery Shopping beginning October 1, 2014.
The trend in this arena is moving more toward Covert Video Shopping and with it, is coming more regulation on the industry. For example Nevada... - September 20, 2014 - STOPP Investigations & Security