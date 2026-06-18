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Within Investigation Services
Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle
UK private investigations agency Bond Rees has officially launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service after uncovering covert listening devices and surveillance technology hidden within businesses across London, Manchester, and Newcastle. - June 18, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions
Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations agency, has launched a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard the integrity of mergers and acquisitions. Designed for businesses, investors, and legal advisors, this intelligence-led service uncovers intentionally concealed, omitted, or lost assets during the due diligence process, ensuring that high-stakes financial transactions are based on complete and accurate realities. - May 06, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Warns UK Businesses of Rising Corporate Espionage Threat as Demand for Counter Surveillance Services Grows
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, warns of a surge in corporate espionage targeting businesses of all sizes. Reporting a sharp rise in demand for Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), the agency highlights that threats are increasingly originating from both external competitors and internal bad actors, costing the UK economy billions annually. - May 04, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Reports Surge in Demand for Corporate Fraud Investigation Services Amid Challenging Economic Climate
UK leading private investigation agency Bond Rees reports a significant increase in demand for its Corporate Fraud Investigation Services. As businesses face mounting economic pressures, the firm is expanding its capacity to tackle a growing wave of internal theft, financial misconduct, and employee fraud. - March 19, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Into UK Mystery Shopper Investigations to Help Businesses Measure Service Quality
UK private investigation agency Bond Rees has launched a dedicated Mystery Shopper Investigation Service to help businesses evaluate customer experience, staff performance, and regulatory compliance. Utilising highly trained investigators, the nationwide service provides impartial, evidence-based insights and detailed reports to improve service delivery across various industries. - February 26, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Cohabitation Investigation Service to Support Legal and Financial Cases
Bond Rees launches a specialized Cohabitation Investigation Service to address the rise in undeclared living arrangements affecting divorce settlements, child support, and benefit fraud. By utilizing professional surveillance and data collection, the service provides court-admissible evidence to ensure fair financial and legal outcomes across the UK. - January 21, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
ExpertPI Network Inc. Launches Beta with Augentic AI to Transform How Legal and Insurance Professionals Hire Verified Investigative Experts
New ExperPI platform combines verified human expertise with the Augentic AI engine to automate proposal analysis, summarize investigation outcomes and streamline expert workflows. - January 13, 2026 - Expert PI Network
Bond Rees Expands Family Law Services with Child Custody Investigations
Bond Rees announces the launch of a dedicated Child Custody Investigation Service, expanding its support for family law cases across the UK. This service provides parents and legal teams with critical, admissible evidence through background checks, surveillance, and living condition verification. Designed to safeguard child welfare during disputes, the offering reinforces Bond Rees' position as the UK’s leading private investigation agency for professional and discreet fact-finding. - December 29, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Opens First US Office in California to Meet Growing Demand for Tracing Services
Leading UK private investigation agency Bond Rees announces its international expansion with the opening of its first United States office in California. The new branch specializes in expert skip tracing and investigative services to meet the growing demand from legal firms, financial institutions, and private individuals across the Atlantic. - December 22, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training. - December 12, 2025 - Hexordia
Bond Rees Introduces Professional Lie Detector Testing Services Across the UK
Bond Rees launches professional lie detector testing services across the UK, offering accredited polygraph examinations for private and corporate clients to resolve disputes, verify truth, and uncover deception with complete discretion. - December 04, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Relationship Services with Comprehensive Partner Background Checks
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, launches Partner Background Checking Service to protect individuals from romance fraud and hidden pasts. - November 30, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Corporate Asset Tracking Service to Support M&A Due Diligence
Bond Rees launches its expert Corporate Asset Tracking Service to support M&A due diligence. Uncover hidden assets and liabilities in high-stakes corporate transactions. - November 01, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Internationally with New Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE
Bond Rees launches Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE, offering advanced counter-surveillance for businesses and individuals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond. Detect and remove hidden devices in offices, homes, and vehicles with expert teams using cutting-edge tech. Protect privacy amid growing global threats. "Our expansion ensures trusted security," says founder Aaron Bond. - October 20, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Services
Bond Rees launches UK Home and Vehicle Bug Sweeping Service, offering discreet detection of hidden cameras and listening devices. With affordable surveillance technology increasingly accessible, households face growing risks from stalkers, estranged partners, or hostile parties. Expert investigators use state-of-the-art counter-surveillance equipment to uncover hidden devices, restoring privacy and safety. The service addresses rising demand for professional bug sweeps across the UK. - October 13, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands South Coast Presence with New Southampton Office to Meet Growing Demand for Private and Corporate Investigations
Bond Rees opens new Southampton office to meet growing South Coast demand for private and corporate investigations. The city centre location serves Hampshire clients with covert surveillance, financial investigations, and tracing services, backed by 98.7% success rate and ex-military/police experts. - September 17, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Specialist Corporate Surveillance Service to Protect Businesses from Internal Threats
Bond Rees launches a Corporate Surveillance Service to detect insider threats, prevent theft and data breaches, monitor restrictive covenant breaches, gather evidence for legal action, and protect reputation—using trained investigators and lawful, discreet surveillance. - September 01, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Bond Rees Opens Aberdeen Office to Meet Rising Demand for Private Investigations in North East Scotland
Bond Rees recently opened an office in Aberdeen to provide expert private and corporate investigation services. These include fraud, due diligence, surveillance and process serving for clients across North East Scotland. - August 01, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Opens a New Office in Aberdeen, Strengthening Investigative Support Services for Scottish Legal Market
Bond Rees has opened a new office in Aberdeen, expanding its investigative and litigation support services to Scotland. The move enhances access to asset tracing, surveillance, and legal support for Scottish solicitors. - July 23, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Responds to Rising Demand in the West Midlands for Private and Corporate Investigations with a New Coventry Office
Bond Rees, a leading UK private investigation agency, has opened a new office in Coventry to meet rising demand for private and corporate investigations across the West Midlands. The centrally located office will offer services such as financial investigations, covert surveillance, and tracing. Founder Aaron Bond highlights this move as part of a wider expansion strategy, with further international offices planned. - June 12, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. Welcomes Grant Kramer as a Manager in the Business Valuation Department
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a recognized leader in forensic and valuation services, is pleased to announce the addition of Grant Kramer, CPA/ABV, CVA, CFE, to its team of experts. - May 08, 2025 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Bond Rees Reports 42% Surge in Fly-Tipping Investigation Requests
The firm has received a significant uptick in enquiries from a diverse range of clients including local councils, private companies, sports clubs, farmers, and community groups who have fallen victim to this environmental crime. - May 08, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Expands Global Footprint with New Bangkok Office
Bond Rees is a premier private investigations agency specialising in discreet, thorough, and effective investigative services for corporate and private clients. - April 27, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Detectives Report an Alarming Rise in Catfishing Cases
Bond added that these catfishers are also becoming persistent and more willing to play "the long game" for months before attempting financial or emotional exploitation. - April 02, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Reports Alarming 62% Surge in Corporate "Intent to Sue" Notices Amid Economic Downturn
"This trend reflects the harsh reality many British businesses are facing today," said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. - March 19, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Nationwide Bug Sweeping Service Amid Worldwide Growing Privacy Concerns
"Today, in this age of the digital era, unauthorised surveillance is no longer solely about old-style corporate spying," stated Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. "We are seeing concerning trends where the technology is being utilised to aid theft, fraud, and invasion of personal privacy." - February 27, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Legal Document Serving Soars 63% Amid Economic Hardships, Says Bond Rees
"The high demand for document serving illustrates the complex pressures being faced by individuals and businesses," says Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. - February 16, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Launches Comprehensive Managed Cyber Security Services to Address Growing Global Security Challenges
"In today's rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, organisations need more than just tools – they need comprehensive security solutions managed by experienced professionals," said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. - February 03, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Introduces Pen Testing and Vulnerability Assessments to Tackle the Advancing Cyber Threats
"Our enhanced Pen Testing and Vulnerability Assessment services represent a significant step forward in helping organisations protect their critical assets," said Aaron Bond, the founder of Bond Rees. - January 30, 2025 - Bond Rees Ltd.
UK-Based Private Investigators Launch Eye Witness Statement Services
About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a national organisation with offices across the UK. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK. - November 24, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Orlando’s Top Private Investigators Announced for 2024
Orlando’s Best recently announced the winners of the 2024 Best Private Investigator category, showcasing the top investigative firms in Central Florida. F3 Private Investigations claimed the #1 spot, recognized for their expertise and client-focused approach. Marshall Investigations and Shepherd Professional Investigations rounded out the top three, earning accolades for their reliability and professionalism. - November 21, 2024 - F3 Private Investigations
Tracing Agents Locate Missing Biological Parents for Adoptees
Before the UK enforced open adoptions in 1975, it was common to keep any details about an adoptee’s biological family a secret, with many believing this was the law. - October 05, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Private Investigative Agency Records Increase in Bug Sweeping Cases
UK private detective agency Bond Rees has revealed the number of requests for bug sweeps have increased by 27% in the first 6-months of 2024. An important part of tactical surveillance counter measures, bug sweeping is used to search homes, offices, and vehicles for recording devices, GPS trackers,... - July 15, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
New World Forensics Announces Juan Ruiz as CEO
New World Forensics, a premier digital forensic consulting firm, proudly announces the appointment of Juan Ruiz as the Chief Executive Officer. - June 21, 2024 - New World Forensics
Bond Rees Tackle 20 Fly Tipping Cases in 2024
With cases increasing across the UK, Bond Rees have been called on to conduct investigations into fly tipping up and down the country and have now surpassed 20 successful cases this year alone. Covert surveillance into fly tipping hotspots have been able to reveal prolific fly tippers and aid... - June 14, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Tackles Employee Non-Compete Contract Breeches
Bond Rees have launched new services allowing businesses to investigate covenant breaches in employee contracts, they revealed recently. Breaches in these clauses can result in loss of profits, damage to reputation, and the mishandling of company secrets by previous or current employees that can... - May 31, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees: Tracing Agency Launches International Asset Tracing
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading asset tracing agency, announced that they are extending their asset tracing services across the world. - April 05, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Celebrating 3000 International Traces
Bond Rees has recently announced a landmark achievement by completing over 3000 successful international traces. Bond Rees, a private investigative agency founded in the UK, now has offices all around the world and conducts traces on missing individuals in places such as the US, Canada, Australia,... - March 18, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Sees Spike in Matrimonial Investigations After Christmas
Bond Rees, one of the UK’s leading Private Investigations companies, has received a number of matrimonial investigations and surveillance cases in the weeks following Christmas. These cases include gathering evidence of affairs or gambling debt, investigating familial issues, or serving... - February 02, 2024 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Clint Davis as New Shareholder
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a forensic accounting firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah is proud to announce the promotion of Clint Davis to the position of shareholder with the firm. With over a decade of experience, Mr. Davis has deep knowledge of both litigious and non-litigious engagements. - November 02, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Amber Brower Mortensen as New Shareholder
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., is proud to announce that Amber Brower Mortensen has been elevated to a shareholder in the firm. - October 05, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
Introducing Find UK People®: the Premier People Tracing Service Unveils Its New Website
Find UK People®, the leading people tracing service in the United Kingdom, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to enhance user experience and provide even more efficient people tracing solutions to its valued clients. - September 25, 2023 - Find UK People
Clearwater Florida Bail Bondsman Discusses Spring Break Safety
49th Street Bail Bonds Raises Awareness with Spring Breakers to Avoid Jail Time and Hefty Bond Payments - April 27, 2023 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Keep Your Kids Safe in the Digital Age: Safeguarding App Use
49th Street Bail Bonds launches their newest website blog that discusses online safety for kids in the digital age. - March 06, 2023 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Retirement Announcement and Appointment of New President of Firm
Derk G. Rasmussen retired from the firm after 38 years of service in the field. In anticipation of Derk’s retirement, Daniel T. Rondeau was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the President of Sage. Mr. Rondeau is a forensic accountant with more than 22 years of experience in the industry and was one of the individuals involved in the founding of Sage. - February 24, 2023 - Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc.
49th Street Bail Bonds Urges Holiday Shoppers to Take Care While Shopping Online to Avoid Scammers
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Shares Online Scams to Be Wary of This Holiday Season. - December 23, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
Missouri Chimney Sweep Company Celebrates 40 Years in Business
HearthMasters, Inc. is celebrating forty years in business. Gene Padgitt started the company in 1982 as a one-man chimney sweeping operation, which has grown to become a chimney and fireplace restoration business with multiple employees in Independence, Missouri. - December 12, 2022 - HearthMasters Inc.
49th Street Bail Bonds Educates Consumers with Newest Online Article
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Discusses How Being Arrested Could Jeopardize a Defendant’s Right to Vote - November 12, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds
49th Street Bail Bonds Launches Newest Website Blog
Clearwater, Florida Bail Bonds Agency Discusses Medical Marijuana, DUI and Driving. - September 28, 2022 - 49th Street Bail Bonds