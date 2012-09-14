PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diligence International Group Understands Mexico With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico. From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC

Solutions Risque Joins Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud International Fraud Awareness Week kicks off Nov. 12, 2019 worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Solutions Risque Investigations

Federal Prison Camps - Everything You Need to Know The MPM Group, Inc. has developed a comprehensive "soup-to-nuts" tour of various Federal Prison Camps, which can be found at FederalPrisonCamps.com. The "tour" includes more than 250 pages of informative text, downloadable PDF files and finally, this "tour" is supported by exclusive digital photographs that accurately show the interior and exterior of various Federal Prison Camps - an exclusive "insider's view" that has previously been unavailable to the general public. - October 02, 2019 - Federal Prison Camps

ELPS Private Detective Agency is Now Providing NJ SORA Training in Pennsylvania, Because There is No Formalized Security Officer Training in Pennsylvania ELPS PDA will bring formalized New Jersey Security Officer Training to you in Pennsylvania. ELPS is pleased to announce that, Jeff Stein, president of ELPS Private Detective Agency has successfully completed the State of New Jersey, Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of State Police, Security Officer Instructor Certification: Security Officer Registration Act (SORA). - April 23, 2019 - ELPS Private Detective Agency

Psychic Medium Troy Griffin and the North American Psychic Investigation Investigates the 2014 Cold Case Murder of Antonia Marie Yager Yager, the widow of a retired Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, stepped into the Wilshire Country Club dressed in a pink suit with black trim. Yager, 86, a retired nurse and philanthropist, was celebrating some good news after a recent health scare. She laughed with friends. That night, Dec. 21, 2014 was the last time friends saw her alive. - October 05, 2018 - TLGriffin LLC dba Psychic Medium Troy

Cridine Fights the Criminal Injustice System Resurance is a membership based resource to combat the criminal injustice system nationwide. - July 03, 2018 - Cridine

Copcast - USA App Gives Investigators a New Tool to Record Evidence Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single purpose... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA

National Prison and Sentencing Consultants Announces That the 2018 Federal Sentencing Commission to Vote on 2018 Amendments NPSC announces that the 2018 Guidelines are about to be approved on January 19, 2018. These changes if approved will offer substantial benefit to many of its clients and federal defendants. - January 17, 2018 - National Prison and Sentencing Consultants

Healthcare and Investigative Experts Join Forces to Meet Critical Academic-Clinical Facility Need to Help Protect Vulnerable Populations Two companies, integrating two platforms to ensure one critical outcome - that care rendered in a clinical site is in the best interest of all parties - the student, the patient/client, and the clinical site. - January 03, 2018 - Commercial Investigations LLC

Lead Costa Rica Private Investigation Firm WillSpy Expands WillSpy’s services in Costa Rica are now available to all of Central America, Africa and St. Maarten. - August 21, 2017 - Costa Rica Private Investigator - WillSpy

STOPP Investigations' President Earns International Certification Gary James Bennett, MBA, CFIP, P.I. - President of STOPP Investigations & Security has earned international certification as a CFIP -Certified Forensic Investigation Professional. - June 30, 2017 - STOPP Investigations & Security

Mike Keenan Joins TAL Global as Managing Director, Retail Loss Prevention TAL Global Corporation, an international security consulting and risk management firm, is proud to announce that Mr. Mike Keenan has joined its ranks as Managing Director of the Retail Loss Prevention (LP) division. A former Foreign Counter-Intelligence Specialist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation... - June 16, 2017 - TAL Global

AAA Credit Screening Services Now Provides Nanny Screening Nanny screening can provide parents with peace of mind when they need to leave their children in the care of a stranger. AAA Credit Screening services can provide criminal background checks and driving records. - May 04, 2017 - AAA Credit Screening Services

Global Investigative Services, Inc. Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Global Investigative Services, Inc. has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program (BSAAP) and will now... - April 21, 2017 - Global Investigative Services, Inc.

INsig2 Lawtech Europe Congress 2016 Generates Valuable Insights from Its Cyber Security Track INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on electronic evidence, digital forensics, and cyber security, is pleased to publish valuable insights from its 2016 distinguished expert speakers. - December 29, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress 2016 Generates Valuable Insights from Its Electronic Evidence Track INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on electronic evidence, digital forensics, and cyber security, is pleased to publish valuable insights from its 2016 distinguished expert speakers. - December 07, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

Solutions Risque Investigations Earns Certified Fraud Examiners Credential The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) is pleased to announce that Solutions Risque, a Montreal-based investigation firm has earned its Certified Fraud Examiners credentials. - December 06, 2016 - Solutions Risque Investigations

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Announces Day 2 Keynote Speaker Karl Hennessee for Its 2016 Event INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and cybersecurity, is pleased to have Karl Hennessee as its Day 2 Keynote Speaker for its 2016 event. His expertise in International Litigation and Investigations make him a perfect fit for the Congress. - October 19, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

AAA Credit Screening Services Launches New Website at hrbackground.com. AAA Credit Screening Services launches a new website enabling customers to navigate and place orders with ease. - August 23, 2016 - AAA Credit Screening Services

Secret Eyes Everywhere Awards Customer Service Difference Makers In a time where everybody and their mom takes to the web to vent their frustrations, it’s good to know there are some people who still care. - June 16, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere

Secret Eyes Everywhere Launches a Way to Report Bad Customers If you have ever witnessed customers behaving badly in the past and wished there was something you could have done about it; Secret Eyes Everywhere has answered your prayers. - May 11, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere

INsig2 Lawtech Europe Congress Announces Keynote Speaker Nicolas Petit and Early Bird End Date for Its 2016 Event INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and cybersecurity, is pleased to have Nicolas Petit as the opening day Keynote Speaker for its 2016 event. His expertise in AI and Competition Law make him the perfect fit for the Congress. - April 29, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

Secret Eyes Everywhere Finds Americans Hate This Trend Secret Eyes Everywhere, self-proclaimed customer service investigators bent on bringing great customer service back, explores how companies gain new customers and quickly lose because of this one practice. - April 01, 2016 - Secret Eyes Everywhere

STOPP Investigations & Security Offers Mobile Security Patrol Services Mobile Security Patrols are a low cost alternative to on-site security staffing. - March 25, 2016 - STOPP Investigations & Security

MYB Awarded Contract with Army Office of the Chief of Chaplains Mind Your Business is honored to announce that it has won a contract with the U.S. Army Office of the Chief of Chaplains (OCCH), Strong Bonds Program. This means that Soldiers who participate in Strong Bonds Programs will be assured their children are being supervised by screened law-abiding, professional... - January 29, 2016 - MYB

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Announces Dates for Its 2016 Event in Brussels One of Europe’s largest and most effective events on Electronic Evidence, Digital Forensic Investigations, Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity will take place in Brussels on 7-8 November. - December 15, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

MYB Welcomes a New Director of Government Solutions: Annice Brown Mind Your Business is thrilled to announce the hiring of a new Director of Government Solutions. Annice Brown will be filling the role of director and joining MYB’s prestigious team. Brown will be responsible for the development of MYB’s services within the government sector. She will be... - December 04, 2015 - MYB

MYB Honored to Receive Blanket Purchase Agreement Designation Mind Your Business is thrilled to be a recipient of a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the Social Security Administration, under its GSA Schedule. - September 12, 2015 - MYB

MYB Awarded Two New EEO Contracts Last month, Mind Your Business Inc., (MYB), was awarded two new contracts to conduct Administrative Management Inquiries for Federal Government Agencies, and a contract to write Final Agency Decisions for a federal government agency. - September 11, 2015 - MYB

AAA Credit Screening Services Receives Second Gold Star Rating by the Better Business Bureau AAA Credit Screening Services has been awarded a Gold Star Rating for the second year in a row by the Better Business Bureau for being a leading tenant screening and background checking company in Houston, TX. The BBB has only given this award to a very few background screening companies and AAA Credit... - September 09, 2015 - AAA Credit Screening Services

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Announces E-Discovery Expert Ralph C. Losey & Legal Profession Management Expert Markus Hartung as the Keynote Speakers for Its 2015 Event INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and legal efficiencies, is pleased to have Ralph C. Losey and Markus Hartung as the Keynote Speakers for its 2015 event. Ralph’s position as lead eDiscovery attorney in the landmark case "Da Silva Moore” and his passion for artificial intelligence as well as Markus’ revealing 2014 study on the future of the legal industry will enhance delegates experience at INsig2 LTEC2015. - July 22, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

Title Sponsor INsig2 Discusses Challenges and Solutions of Cloud Forensics at INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress 1015 During INsig2 LTEC’s fourth annual event on electronic evidence, digital forensics, data analytics, and legal efficiencies, INsig2’s forensic expert Jerko Burić will discuss the issues and challenges with which forensic investigators are faced when approaching Cloud examinations. In addition, he will discuss possible solutions to overcoming setbacks that arise during these types of investigations. - June 21, 2015 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

MYB Awarded Opportunity to Perform Final Agency Decisions with DOD-OIG Mind Your Business, Inc. (MYB) has been awarded an opportunity with the Department of Defense – Office of the Inspector General, to perform Final Agency Decisions. - May 08, 2015 - MYB

Board Accredited Investigator Local Private Investigator Successfully Completes Training and Earns the Designation of "BAI" The statewide Florida Association of Private Investigators, Inc. is proud to announce that Alex Santos has completed all of the requisite training and requirements to be awarded the designation of Board Accredited Investigator. To achieve this title an investigator must hold a valid private investigator's... - March 22, 2015 - Invesprotex Investigation & Protections Services

IR Defense Corporation Answers the Call for a Low Cost, Military Grade Thermal Monocular. Introducing the World’s Most Cost Effective 640x480 Resolution Thermal Monocular IR Defense Corporation today announced the worldwide release of the IR Patrol family of thermal monoculars ( http://www.irdefense.com/irp-main.html ). The world’s best priced, 640x480, military grade monocular combines the high quality BAE thermal core with advanced electronics in a rugged, user... - December 24, 2014 - IR Defense Corporation

MYB CEO Karen Caruso Completes Goldman Sachs’ "10,000 Businesses" Program Mind Your Business CEO Karen Caruso has graduated from the “10,000 Small Businesses” course, an exclusive business-management program hosted by the Goldman Sachs Foundation. She was accepted into the program this fall, and completed the curriculum at Babson College, MA. During her time in... - December 24, 2014 - MYB

Moco Incorporated Releases Next Generation of Market-Leading MyScreeningReport.com® Tenant Screening Product Tenant screening just got easier with the release of second generation market-leading applicant initiated tenant background screening product. Improvement to content, security, compliance and convenience make this screening solution number one in the market. - November 07, 2014 - MyScreeningReport.com

Howard Eisemann Accepted by IASI Howard L. Eisemann accepted by International Society of Air Safety Investigators. - October 23, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations

Able Legal Investigations Presents Paper Concerning Permissible Purpose The Legality and Permissible Purpose of an Asset Investigation. - October 23, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations

Able Legal Investigations Receives US Justice Department Approval Howard Eisemann accepted as defense investigator by US Justice Department. - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations

Able Legal Investigations Announces New Beverly Hills Office Location Investigation Firm announces additional location. - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations

Able Legal Investigations Announces New Website New Corporate Badging - October 22, 2014 - Able Legal Investigations

Business Background Reports Now Offered by AAA Credit Screening Services Premier Background Screening Company Expands Product Line to Serve Customers - October 21, 2014 - AAA Credit Screening Services

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Opens Its Third Annual Event with a New Name and a Documentary Premiere LawTech Europe Congress enters its third year with the addition of Title Sponsor INsig2 and its new name, INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, and a documentary film premiere of "The Decade of Discovery." And it continues to maintain its crucial role in bringing industry awareness and development to the CEE region with its exciting agenda, mix of international speakers, world class sponsors and exhibitors, and key decision makers from various sectors within the industry. - October 17, 2014 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

New York State Bar Clears Bohemia Lawyer Ralph Pecorale, Represented by Robert Altchiler, Altchiler LLC Robert Altchiler, Altchiler LLC, Having Secured Dismissal of Criminal Case, Obtains Successful End to Disciplinary Action. - October 06, 2014 - Altchiler LLC

AAA Credit Screening Services Now Offers International Background Screenings AAA Credit Screening Services, a closely held company with over 17 years in the background screening business, announced that this expansion would further enable their clients’ ability to hire and retain quality employees and tenants. - September 27, 2014 - AAA Credit Screening Services

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Premieres New Documentary Film "The Decade of Discovery" at Its 2014 Event in Prague INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress in conjunction with Bloomberg BNA and 10th Mountain Films is pleased to present the Europe premiere of the new documentary film "The Decade of Discovery." Please join them on October 20 at the INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress dinner for a documentary film screening and panel discussion at the Veduta Restaurant in the Clarion Congress Hotel Prague. - September 25, 2014 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

MYB Integrates Its CRM with VIRTUS Programs for Church MYB is pleased to announce that its customer relationship management system has been integrated for use with the National Catholic Risk Retention Group’s VIRTUS programs. Many religious organizations utilize VIRTUS programs to reduce risk and protect congregants, members, volunteers and employees... - September 23, 2014 - MYB