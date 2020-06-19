The export of algae oil omega-3s is a contribution that the United States of America can make to the world. “It is not the algae oil for fuel ideas being spun around, it is the 100's of millions of dollars annual world market for algae oil foods and nutraceuticals, something distributors in India should know more about,” says Dr. Scott Doughman, founder of Source-Omega in the US. - March 31, 2010 - Source-Omega