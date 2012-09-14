PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SOURCE OIL® Forwards Freshness Quality Standard for DHA Algae Oil Source-Omega today forwards their freshness standard is a promise of quality, suggesting a low Total Oxidation score translates into stable, fresh tasting oil. Their unblended algae omea-3 oil was perfected 6 years ago as a water extracted, winterized, single ingredient oil. It was branded SOURCE OIL®... - October 29, 2018 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Files Novel FDA Structure-Function Claim for DHA Accretion in Mitochondrial Cardiolipin Source-Omega (www.source-omega.com) today asserts the newest DHA omega-3 structure-function claim filed with the FDA to demonstrate how their exclusive product, SOURCE OIL® - Water Extracted Chromista Oil - best supports mitochondrial health and maintenance. SOURCE OIL is the first and only 50% DHA... - May 14, 2018 - Source-Omega

Chromista Algae Oil Recognized Best CBD Oil Emulsifier Source-Omega today discloses astounding commercial R&D results with pure Chromista water extracted algae oil. With first and only claims such as the first water extracted algae oil, the first single ingredient 100% algae oil (Schizochytrium sp.), the first 50% DHA oil standard, Source-Omega scientists... - March 15, 2018 - Source-Omega

Expert Evaluates Omega-3 DHA to EPA Ratio Controversy Using Algae Oil Models Source-Omega Chief Scientific Officer and algae omega-3 expert, Dr. Scott Doughman, PhD, today answered frequently asked questions about the so-called DHA to EPA ratio controversy. Using past and present algae oil models, the case is presented in the form of a discussion, based on actual questions from... - March 23, 2017 - Source-Omega

Does Chromista Oil DHA Protect Against Fatal Heart Disease? Source-Omega today reiterated its active structure function claims in lipoprotein health and heart health and again asserted ‘DHA Saves Lives’ (1). Their claims statements are supported by the recent National Institutes of Health (NIH) article from June 12, 2016 (www.nih.gov) in Research... - July 25, 2016 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Grows as DHA Private Labeler of Registered Ingredient SOURCE OIL® from Chromista Source-Omega announces many new 3rd party DHA omega-3 supplement private labels approved to launch in the first half of 2016. Several of the new DHA products seek to benefit prenatal, pregnant and nursing markets in the USA, China and Singapore. SOURCE OIL® is a water extracted DHA algae oil from... - March 14, 2016 - Source-Omega

Bellucci Challenges Olive Oil Industry with Trace-to-Source Technology in New App for Consumers Released on Apple iOS and Android this week, the free Bellucci App traces Bellucci Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) to its origin in rural Italy and teaches users how to taste for freshness and flavors distinct to authentic EVOO. It supports users in developing the tasting skills needed to identity flavors... - November 12, 2015 - Bellucci Premium

The Polyarc™ Reactor Wins Gulf Coast Conference’s 2015 New Product Showcase Award for Best New Product ARC’s Polyarc™ reactor was recognized as the Best New Product for its novel design and universal application to scientists using gas chromatography (GC) with flame ionization detectors (FID). - October 29, 2015 - Activated Research Company

Water Extracted Algae Oil Claims Healthy Splash Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) claims SOURCE OIL™ brands the first and only true water extracted algae oil. They state water extraction also makes SOURCE OIL the first and only naturally high DHA omega-3 oil. Their premium brand gives record DHA levels at 57 percent of all fatty acids,... - September 11, 2015 - Source-Omega

Bellucci 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Launches Its "Get Fresh with An Italian" Campaign When Bellucci launches its "Get Fresh with An Italian" campaign this week, home chefs will have unprecedented transparency and access to information about the extra virgin olive oil they purchase. The campaign hinges on the company's state-of-the-art traceability system and aims to build consumer... - September 05, 2015 - Bellucci Premium

Source-Omega Lowers Bulk Algae Oil DHA Price 33 Percent Achieving higher quality and lower costs, Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) today lowered the US bulk oil price on premium 50 percent DHA algae oil by a third to stimulate their open source supply model with capacity access to 250,000 Kg per year. The company launched their bulk oil product... - August 13, 2015 - Source-Omega

DR DHA Says OMEDHA is a Balanced Prenatal Omega-3 Solution Source-Omega announces the launch of OMEDHA™, a professional prenatal DHA brand for sales in the USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and China. “OMEDHA is balanced for safe and important care during a period when the public health is served by helping pregnant and nursing mothers, particularly... - June 29, 2015 - Source-Omega

Peak Long-Chain Omega-3s May Double Anti-Cancer Benefits People can reduce risk of colorectal cancers, suggests a new study that considered vegetarian diets. The results designate secondary protections may additional come from long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. This combined approach, a vegetarian diet along with omega-3s might be one of the best diet-based protections,... - March 16, 2015 - Source-Omega

Does Algal DHA Support at-Risk Pregnancies? Source-Omega (http://www.source-omega.com) reported today a 2014 omega-3 conference speaker presented preliminary data from the KUDOS Study (Kansas University DHA Outcome Study) that supports their own conservative public health positions on DHA intake by pregnant mothers. The company’s Chief Scientist... - July 16, 2014 - Source-Omega

Algae Oil DHA Supplier Sponsors Satellite Omega-3 Health Symposium 2014 DHA omega-3 algae oil development and supply company, Source-Omega, announced today sponsorship of the May 22, 2014 omega-3 symposium in Toronto Canada. The company seeks to express support for omega-3 fatty acid best practices in public health and clinical nutrition. The event features premier speakers... - May 21, 2014 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Spins Out Dr DHA Concept Over New Book Source-Omega announced today it is releasing the rights to its founder’s personal book, they say to foreshadow the company’s world premier omega-3 product developments set for launch this year. The company projects bulk algae oil omega-3 sales growth and private label contract sales are... - March 06, 2014 - Source-Omega

Whole Harvest Foods, LLC Applauds FDA’s Proposed Trans Fat Ban Nation's First Producer of Naturally Processed Commercial Cooking Oils Supports Ban on Hydrogenated Oils - January 24, 2014 - Whole Harvest

SOURCE-OMEGA Features First International Algae Product Standards (IAPS) Certified Supplement SOURCE-OMEGA, the leader in DHA algal oil breakthroughs since 2008, today announced the first ever product certified by International Algae Product Standards (IAPS). The company recently manufactured mini-softgels with 350 mg DHA. The IAPS logo will be used on capsule product labels. IAPS was developed... - December 04, 2013 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Powers New Omega-3 Mini Softgel with Medical DHA for Transversal Applications United States premium algae oil omega-3 manufacturer Source-Omega today launches its POWER OMEGA™ medical DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) bulk food supplement, made with oil derived without using solvent variants during extraction. The new filled capsule formulation is priced for international markets,... - September 10, 2013 - Source-Omega

Purest Algal DHA Ingredient Clears FDA Examination for US Food and Supplement Markets Source-Omega today disclosed that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sampled and cleared their new algal DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) oil. The FDA samples products making its own admissibility determinations to ensure safety, efficacy and quality of products. Less than 1 percent of products are sampled... - August 12, 2013 - Source-Omega

Lipoprotein Structure Function Claims Supported in New Omega-3 DHA Review by Source-Omega Supplements of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) derived from algae directly support liver-function, says a new literature review published by the International Journal of Diabetes in Developing Countries. The review was published online June 21st 2013. The internationally based authors looked at the growing... - June 25, 2013 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Challenges All Algae Omega-3 Suppliers to Release Full Algae DHA Contaminant Profiles Source-Omega today released for public review their full nutritional and contaminant profile for SOURCE OIL™, the newest DHA algae oil supply to market. (http://www.source-omega.com/files/uploads/0B7704C3-F707-4E56-8672-302645CD7EC9.pdf) SOURCE OIL is used in their PURE ONE® DHAlicious™... - December 20, 2012 - Source-Omega

New Omega-3 Structure Function Claim for DHA-Rich Algae Oil Source-Omega today forwarded new structure function claims for dietary omega-3 intake from a single algae oil. Both omega-3 docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are present in their oil. As a supplier, the company has defined DHA-rich algae oil uses in very low density lipoprotein... - October 11, 2012 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Claims JAMA Meta-Study Unethical; Calls for Ban of the Word Omega-3 on Drug Labels Source-Omega says the Food and Drug Administration may need to ban the use of the word omega-3 on all drug labels and descriptions. That is, if omega-3 is only a food word. This is at issue because the company says the September 12th JAMA study also misleads those benefiting from current practices. Source-Omega’s... - September 20, 2012 - Source-Omega

PURE ONE® DHAlicious™ Puts Innovation First: Launches New Omega-3 Chromista Oil Product Source-Omega announces the launch of PURE ONE® DHAlicious™, a new liquid omega-3 supplement. PURE ONE® DHAlicious™ commercializes SOURCE OIL™ (Chromista oil), the company’s water extracted DHA Chromista oil. The new product's ingredient processing does not involve any... - September 11, 2012 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Algae Oil Supplier Earns BBB Accreditation This week, Source-Omega announced its recent accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Eastern North Carolina. As the first algae oil company with BBB Accreditation and as a BBB Accredited Business, Source-Omega is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. “We are proud... - June 26, 2012 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Gives Omega-3 Guidance in Times of Change Source-Omega today announced their offerings for companies seeking security, freedom and a 5 year supply agreement in algae oil for price and quality improvements in times of change. "Why fear when I am here," Says Dr Scott Doughman, PhD, owner of Source-Omega, a supplier of DHA supplements... - May 20, 2012 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Critical of IOM Alleged Handling of Historical Omega-3 Data The Source-Omega company today raised criticism that “The Institute of Medicine has now allegedly been wrong three times with respect to the 41 years history of data on marine long-chain omega-3 fatty acid knowledge and associated claims made based on fundamental misinterpretations of the data... - April 28, 2012 - Source-Omega

PURE ONE Omega-3 Formulated with Non-Hexane Extracted Algae Oil DHA Source-Omega today announced their PURE ONE Omega-3 supplement is now made using only non-hexane extracted ingredients including the algae oil and the sunflower lecithin. PURE ONE's flagship debut features their finished premium bulk formulation of SOURCE OIL™, the only water extracted non-hexane... - April 25, 2012 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Taps Large Oil Supply Offers First Self-Affirmed GRAS Schizochytrium Oil Generic API In a March 6 interview with Cambridge students in the Masters in Bioscience Enterprise Program, the University of Cambridge, Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology, Source-Omega Founder and CEO Dr Scott Doughman revealed challenges and opportunities he sees in the algae oil omega-3 industry. “The... - March 08, 2012 - Source-Omega

STE Oil Emerges as Top Leader in White Mineral Oil Industry Once again, STE Oil Company Inc. has proven its mettle as a leader in the white mineral oil industry with its top quality mineral oil products and wide range of quantity options. Clients from different industries and businesses have cited the company's top quality products as the primary factor that... - November 24, 2011 - STE Oil

Source-Omega Advocates Algae Oil for Diabetics in India, China and the USA in New Publication Source-Omega, a finished products manufacturer and educational marketing company, announced today their new peer-reviewed publication titled "A Substitute for Fish Oil: Qualifying Algae Oil Omega-3s as a Medical Food," written by Dr Scott D. Doughman, PhD, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer. - November 14, 2011 - Source-Omega

Pure One™ Sponsors Halal Omega-3 Campaign Source-Omega announced today it has teamed up with online Halal consumer organization Behalal.org. As sponsor of the behalal.org good health mission, Pure One™ omega-3 microalgae oil will be featured on the organization’s website. Source-Omega has developed a broad pan-cultural campaign,... - July 11, 2011 - Source-Omega

Pure One™ Validates Microalgae DHA Plus EPA Formula in Vegetarian Algae-Softgel Capsules The validation of about one percent EPA in DHA-S™ algae oil is solved by Pure One™ using proprietary technology, generating new standard curve and confidence for low level EPA analysis. - April 28, 2011 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega’s Pure One™ Announces Three Year Anniversary to Coincide with Earth Day Source-Omega’s Pure One™ was launched Earth Day April 22nd 2008, three years ago, using Martek’s DHA-S™ oil. Developed from microalgae oil, Pure One™ helps the heart using EPA and the brain by boosting DHA intake, users can also lower triglycerides naturally. There has... - April 20, 2011 - Source-Omega

Pure One™ by Source-Omega Labels Pan-Cultural Omega-3 Oil as Kosher-Vegan Complementary Medicine for Diabetics Pure One™ is certified and registered for multi-cultural and multinational distribution, validated for complementary clinical use in a Diabetic, available for private labeling. - April 15, 2011 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Joins GOED Committee and Features Pure One DHA + EPA Algae Oil Source-Omega and its Pure One™ branded products are featured on the website of the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED). The company manufactures and markets Pure One™, the first and only US made Optimized Omega-3 DHA + EPA algae oil supplement formulation sold as a finished... - February 02, 2011 - Source-Omega

DHA is for Lowering Triglycerides Naturally: Source-Omega Praises EFSA Judgment An internal Source-Omega report suggests at 3 months, high triglyceride reductions with DHA are temporally correlated with omega-3 essentiality, or saturation levels of omega-3s in red blood cell (RBC) membranes, also called the omega-3 index. - November 27, 2010 - Source-Omega

NC Company Partnering with South Africa Company to Offer Medical Food Product Internationally Source-Omega licenses Solal Technologies of Johannesburg, South Africa, to offer novel Vegetarian Omega-3 (SM) product with DHA and EPA from sustainable algae oil source. - November 23, 2010 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Reviews DHA Retroconversion Metabolic Dosing Using Algae Oil Omega-3s as a Fish Oil Substitute "What all the human omega-3 red blood cell data independently points out is that DHA is always 3 to 8 fold more abundant than EPA in human blood and tissues, even after prolonged intake of high doses of omega-3s predominantly as EPA," says company scientist. - November 10, 2010 - Source-Omega

European Algae Oil Omega-3 Access Increases with Source-Omega’s Products and Services Source-Omega's Pure One™ brand moves towards private label offering and licensing in a growing market with green economic outlook. Estimated at $400M, the total European omega-3 market is now doubling every 10 years. - July 22, 2010 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega’s Pure One Untouched by Seawater Pollution, Not Now, Not Ever For years, the lack of fish odor or reflux taste has led many people to microalgae oil instead of fish oil as a source for omega-3s. Another feature of microalgae oil is now more important than ever — it is not touched by any ocean, now or ever. - July 07, 2010 - Source-Omega

Cibaria Soap Supply Offers Up a Squeaky-Clean Summer Contest Cibaria Soap Supply, an online and offline retailer of Soap Making Oils such as Base Oils, Carrier Oils, and Fixed oils is giving its customers, colleagues, and friends a chance to win a variety amazing prizes this summer. Cibaria Soap Supply is holding its biggest contest yet - with the chance to win... - June 24, 2010 - Cibaria Soap Supply

Pure One™ Omega-3 Registered with the Vegan Society Pure One™ DHA supplement manufacturer today announced a license from the Vegan Society for trademark use in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The Vegan logo adds to Pure One’s quality offering for vegetarian consumers and vegan retailers, in addition to the benefits of being sourced and Made in the USA and recognized good for pregnant-nursing mothers and infants. - May 17, 2010 - Source-Omega

Pure One™ DHA Maker Brings a Heart to Algae Oil, Calls on India’s Distributors to Learn More About New Vegetarian Source of Omega-3s The export of algae oil omega-3s is a contribution that the United States of America can make to the world. “It is not the algae oil for fuel ideas being spun around, it is the 100's of millions of dollars annual world market for algae oil foods and nutraceuticals, something distributors in India should know more about,” says Dr. Scott Doughman, founder of Source-Omega in the US. - March 31, 2010 - Source-Omega

Pure One™ Algae Oil Champion Endorsement: Source-Omega Teams-Up with the Iron-Doc™ The Iron-Doc™ is a “well oiled machine” and Pure One™ algae oil omega-3s may have something to do with that. The Iron-Doc™ is training for competitions held around the world. Pure One™ producer Source-Omega sponsors the Iron-Doc™ to help give him a pure, sustainable advantage. - March 29, 2010 - Source-Omega

Source-Omega Files for Patent Protections in the US for Algae Oil “Metabolic Ratio” and Uses for Serving Diabetes Source-Omega company founder Scott Doughman, Ph.D., announced this week filing of their first non-provisional US patent application titled "Product and Use of Omega-3s Matching Human Tissue Ratios for Treatment of Inflammatory and Other Conditions." - March 26, 2010 - Source-Omega

Verde Biofuel Building One-of-a-Kind Mobile "Seed to Fuel" Biodiesel Processor North Carolina's traditional tobacco farms are switching to other crops, so the state’s Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, has initiated a program to educate farmers on the ins-and-outs of biodiesel manufacturing, anticipating producers will be growing more oilseeds in the future. Southeastern Community College will be using a mobile biodiesel processor built by Jerome, Arizona-based Verde Biofuel for this program. - December 12, 2009 - Verde Biofuel