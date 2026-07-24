Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest event on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds,... - May 12, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery