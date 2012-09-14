PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional services... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and reliability... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a Premier... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Būf Creamery Wins Gold Medal Third Year in a Row at the 2018 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award-winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has been awarded the Gold ribbon for the third year in a row by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 35th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event included nearly 2000 different... - September 30, 2018 - Buf Creamery

Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe

Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder, liquid... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

MVP Plant Named Finalist for Plant Engineering’s 2017 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as a Maintenance Software Category Finalist. - November 10, 2017 - CMMS Data Group

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice-Cream "Blasts" Into Parkland, FL Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt is the leading patented, custom-made liquid nitrogen ice cream company in the world since 2005. As seen on Shark Tank, the company is the pioneer and industry leader in the use of Nitrogen to custom create your favorite frozen desserts including Ice-Cream, Yogurt and Italian Ices. - October 08, 2017 - Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice-Cream, Parkland, FL

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Būf Creamery Wins Awards at the 2017 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has just been awarded ribbons by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 34th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Denver, Colorado. The event included 2024 different cheeses, 40 expert judges and 1400 attendees. Būf... - August 14, 2017 - Buf Creamery

Announcing the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop Chestnut Labs, an accredited contract laboratory and provider of food safety solutions, has announced it will host the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop October 3-4, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo. The workshop is designed for pet food industry professionals with food safety responsibilities, including managers... - July 15, 2017 - Chestnut Labs

The Future of CMMS is Here… CMMS Data Group Releases MVP Plant, the Next Generation Mobility-Driven with an Intuitive, Multi-Language Interface - June 26, 2017 - CMMS Data Group

Predicting the Next U.S. President with Gelato Can gelato predict the next President of the United States? This gelato shop thinks so. Can the next president be predicted by gelato sales? This gelato business thinks so. Iorio’s Gelato (www.ioriosgelato.com) has created two election-themed gelato flavors, “Cookies and Clinton”... - October 12, 2016 - Iorio's Gelato

Grand Opening of Flavors Creamery, Home of the Best Gelato Cookie Sandwiches in Los Angeles Flavors Creamery is pleased to announce the grand opening of it's Gelateria, Flavors Creamery, in downtown Glendale, California. Flavors Creamery offers a large selection of gourmet Italian gelato, sorbet and home made cookie sandwiches. The gelato and sorbet are hand made fresh in Los Angeles with natural... - August 22, 2016 - Flavors Creamery

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Processing Plant Sold to Local Redeveloper Historic Facility Will Remain Intact Under New Ownership - August 13, 2016 - Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc.

Rita's first Ontario Franchise Awarded in GTA Rita’s Italian Ice, the United States’ largest Italian Ice concept with over 625 outlets, will now have locations opening in the Greater Toronto Area this Summer. Rita’s - the well known, award-winning and beloved frozen treat Brand has teamed up with Terrence Thomas and Ray Skeete... - July 08, 2016 - Rita's Italian Ice Canada

Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management

Celebrate Spring’s Arrival with Free Italian Ice at Rita's Inside Joey’s Urban Calgary Free Italian Ice and Custard’s triumphant return on March 20. - March 18, 2016 - Rita's Italian Ice Canada

Velvet Ice Cream's Ye Olde Mill Opens April 11; Mill Guests to Predict Presidential Election by Sundae Poll Velvet Ice Cream's Ye Olde Mill tour, historic site and ice cream factory opens April 11; Mill guests to predict presidential election by Sundae Poll. - March 12, 2016 - Velvet Ice Cream

Iorio’s Gelato Invites East Lansing to Celebrate Grand Opening on Tuesday November 10 Gelateria expands from Lansing, to Ann Arbor, & now to East Lansing, bringing authentic, artisan gelato & Zingerman’s coffee, opening Tuesday, November 10. - November 05, 2015 - Iorio's Gelato

CIOReview Selects CMMS Data Group for 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015. CMMS Data Group makes it to CIOReview’s top EAM Solution Providers list for its expertise in delivering software and services, providing time- and money-saving solutions to maintenance and facilities professionals. - October 17, 2015 - CMMS Data Group

Yumilicious to Launch Lychee Boba Tea & Sampling Event Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Lychee Boba Tea to its premium boba tea line this May at participating lounges in Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Plano, Las Colinas, Arlington, and Austin, Texas. To celebrate, Yumilicious will offer a $2 off coupon for any boba tea beginning... - May 15, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

Yumilicious Features Chamoy-Inspired Frozen Yogurt for Cinco De Mayo Dallas-based franchise, Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt, will launch Chamoyada frozen yogurt at all its Dallas-Fort Worth lounges for the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday. “We’re incredibly excited to introduce Chamoyada frozen yogurt. It’s our version of the traditional Mexican Chamoy sauce,... - May 03, 2015 - Yumilicious Frozen Yogurt

KC’s KickAss Beer Cheese Announces Spreading Demand Beer cheese is a cultural phenomenon in Kentucky, and now one company looks to bring the taste to anyone from the east coast to the west coast and everyone in between. - October 01, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

New Florida-Based Company KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese Releases Line of Healthy Beer Cheese Products A new Florida-based company, KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese, has released a fresh new line of beer cheeses that come in three different flavors– Original, Hot and Buffalo White. - September 25, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is on the Move Blue Coop is officially closing and the Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop will be occupying that space early October 2014. - September 04, 2014 - Sweet Grass Dairy

Ecostocker Launches Global Trading Platform for the Food Industry Ecostocker provides an e-commerce platform for food companies to sell and buy ingredients, products and new or used equipment. The key values for this business are open, transparent and ethical trading with the principle of promoting recycling and waste reduction. In Newbury, Berkshire today Mike Bagshaw... - October 05, 2013 - Ecostocker

CMMS Data Group Becomes a Microsoft Partner CMMS Data Group is proud to announce that it was recently recognized by Microsoft as a Silver Application Development Partner. For the commitment to creating and delivering innovative customer solutions and services based on Microsoft technologies, Microsoft proudly recognized CMMS Data Group's dedication... - March 30, 2013 - CMMS Data Group

Popular Frozen Dessert Treat, Orange County Slush Now Carried by Albertsons Throughout Southern California So Cal’s most popular Italian Ice brand now available at 136 Albertsons locations from Los Angeles to San Diego. - March 11, 2013 - Orange County Slush

CMMS, Purchasing, Reliability, Inventory and Work Audits Now Available from CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is excited to announce the latest service to help maintenance and facilities departments achieve success in a facility. - November 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Reliability Cornerstones - Eliminate the Firefighting! Webinar Announcement Tired of firefighting? Learn how to make firefighting a thing of the past during a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, November 14th at 1:00 p.m. CST. - November 10, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group to Exhibit at LatinCan 2012 CMMS Data Group to be among 55+ exhibitors at LatinCan 2012 conference. - October 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

MP2 Training Classes in Chicago and San Diego Announced for 4th Quarter 2012 Learn how to unleash the power of MP2 CMMS software saving your plant / facility time and money. - September 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Webinar Announcement: the Importance of Tracking Work in Facilities and Manufacturing Plants Learn how to increase reliability and save time and money by tracking work. - September 07, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Learn About PLC / CMMS Integration CMMS Data Group announced today that the Company will host an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, August 22nd. During this webinar, participants will gain an understanding of PLC / CMMS integration. - August 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Tasti D-Lite Named 2012 Military Friendly Franchise by G.I. Jobs Magazine Frozen dessert company offers incentives for military veterans. - June 07, 2012 - Tasti D-Lite

Introducing JimAmosBlog.com Tasti D-Lite franchise leader and IFA hall of famer Jim Amos shares his wisdom. - May 16, 2012 - Tasti D-Lite