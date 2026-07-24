Recent Headlines
Within Dairy Product Manufacturing
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
Frios Gourmet Pops Expands Into Two New East Coast Markets
Frios Gourmet Pops, a rapidly growing frozen treat franchise, is thrilled to announce its expansion into two new East Coast markets with the opening of its first location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and another in North East Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. - December 20, 2023 - Frios Gourmet Pops
Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona
Tempe, AZ-based BoobieJuice.com launches to provide freeze dried breast milk services across the United States and internationally. - April 04, 2023 - BoobieJuice
Locally Recognized Cranberry Junction Ice Cream Store Restores Hope to Caregivers with Its Philanthropic Efforts Through It's Cones for Caregivers Program
Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, under the leadership of Mohammad Mahmoud, in Hackensack, New Jersey, once again brings holiday delight to caregivers, essential workers and local providers through Cranberry Junction’s Cones for Caregivers Program with expansion set for this 2023 year. Mr. - January 03, 2023 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
99 Innovations to Launch Robotic Soft Serve Vending Concept "99 Spoons"
99 Innovations LLC plans to operate, re-sell and license its exclusive robotic soft serve vending technology directly to business owners, food-service companies and established vending industry operators. - September 01, 2022 - 99 Innovations LLC
Hanan Products Company Introduces New Fall Pre-Whipped Icing Flavor: Pumpkin Spice
Around this time of year consumers are anticipating the long-awaited return of fall seasonal items. Some popular food and beverage brands have just announced release dates for their pumpkin spice flavored items. The demand for pumpkin spice increases every year and it seems to happen earlier and... - August 10, 2022 - Hanan Products Company
CMMS Data Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), MVP Plant, Won the Bronze Award for Plant Engineering’s 2021 Product of the Year
MVP Plant, CMMS Data Group’s cutting-edge Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), won the Bronze award for Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year thanks to newly implemented cloud features that increase productivity and efficiency for maintenance and reliability... - June 23, 2022 - CMMS Data Group
Nature's Organic Ice Cream Has Introduced 4 New Artisanal Flavors for Summer
Nature’s Organic Ice Cream has launched 4 new delicious artisanal ice cream flavors considering the summer season. These are the much awaited flavors that Nature’s is launching this summer. Like all other Nature’s flavors, the team created these with freshly baked, seasonal and organic ingredients. - August 05, 2021 - Nature’s Organic Ice Cream
Cloud & Joy Wins Best Dairy Dessert at the World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021
Cloud & Joy's low calorie healthy lifestyle ice cream dessert won Best Frozen Dairy Dessert in FoodBev Media's annual dairy product accolades. Judges looked at 222 products in 20 categories from 25 countries. - June 26, 2021 - Cloud & Joy LLC
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Cheesefest in June
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest event on June 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be known as “the one where you get out of your car!” Guests will be able to park and walk around the grounds,... - May 12, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream in Hackensack Teams Up with Local Girl Scout Troop 6200 to Fight Childhood Hunger in New Jersey
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, a locally recognized ice cream shop comes to the aid of the NNJ Girl Scout Troop 6200. Troop 6200 needed a place to sell their cookies for the season and Mr. Mahmoud opened his location, his heart, and wallet to make the girl's dream come true to raise money to help with child hunger. Proceeds of their cookie sales along with Mr. Mahmoud’s matching donation will go towards the local Feeding America. - March 21, 2021 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Cheesy Dog Treats on Amazon
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is officially announcing the launch of their brand-new line of dog treats on Amazon, Dog-O’s. The seventh-generation, woman-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville produces these treats from high-quality, all-natural ingredients – 100% dried wheels of their own cheese. - February 06, 2021 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Fall Fest
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event on October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their grounds. This free event will operate similarly to Cheesefest, which occurred in June. - October 01, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Nature’s Organic Ice Cream Announces Launch of New eCommerce Website to Help More People Enjoy the Taste of All Organic
Nature’s Organic Ice Cream Announces Launch of New eCommerce Website. - September 14, 2020 - Nature’s Organic Ice Cream
CSN Organizational Announcement
CSN Executive Director, David Tucci retirement announcement, including successor. - June 03, 2020 - Consolidated Sales Network
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Cheesefest Event
Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Cheesefest as a drive-thru event on June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. This free event will be a celebration of the creamery’s 10th anniversary and kick off June as National Dairy... - May 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
G2 Names MVP Plant a Spring 2020 Momentum Leader
CMMS Data Group is proud to announce that G2 has, once again, named MVP Plant™ as one of the best CMMS solutions on the market today in its Spring 2020 Grid® Reports. This honor reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing its end users with the best CMMS software,... - May 07, 2020 - CMMS Data Group
Local Farmers Adjust Business Practices to Meet Coronavirus Needs
Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public, local farmers are crafting innovative ideas to help keep their doors open and customers’ fridges stocked with necessary nutrients like calcium, fat, and protein. As of... - March 22, 2020 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List
CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs
Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year,... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein
Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide
Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese,... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June
In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery
CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering
CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx
CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification
CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC),... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year
CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group
Būf Creamery Wins Gold Medal Third Year in a Row at the 2018 American Cheese Society Conference
Būf Creamery, an award-winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has been awarded the Gold ribbon for the third year in a row by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 35th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event included nearly 2000... - September 30, 2018 - Buf Creamery
Fall Favorites: Expert Beer & Cheese Pairings
Fall is a traditional time to explore specialty and craft beers. Josh Bernstein, beer expert and author selects his favorite beers and ales for Fall and pairs them with a selection of delectable cheeses that can be found on cheesesofeurope.com - September 27, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe
3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication
3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.
Celebrate Bastille Day by Making Mac & Fromage
Bastille Day on July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris and the freeing of political prisoners, a symbolic event in the French Revolution. It’s celebrated with parades in France and with parties all over the world. What’s the perfect party food to celebrate? - July 10, 2018 - Cheeses of Europe
Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant
Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder,... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances
Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017
Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery
MVP Plant Named Finalist for Plant Engineering’s 2017 Product of the Year
CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as a Maintenance Software Category Finalist. - November 10, 2017 - CMMS Data Group
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice-Cream "Blasts" Into Parkland, FL
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt is the leading patented, custom-made liquid nitrogen ice cream company in the world since 2005. As seen on Shark Tank, the company is the pioneer and industry leader in the use of Nitrogen to custom create your favorite frozen desserts including Ice-Cream, Yogurt and Italian Ices. - October 08, 2017 - Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice-Cream, Parkland, FL
Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition
Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery
Būf Creamery Wins Awards at the 2017 American Cheese Society Conference
Būf Creamery, an award winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has just been awarded ribbons by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 34th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Denver, Colorado. The event included 2024 different cheeses, 40 expert judges and 1400... - August 14, 2017 - Buf Creamery
Announcing the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop
Chestnut Labs, an accredited contract laboratory and provider of food safety solutions, has announced it will host the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop October 3-4, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo. The workshop is designed for pet food industry professionals with food safety responsibilities, including... - July 15, 2017 - Chestnut Labs
The Future of CMMS is Here… CMMS Data Group Releases MVP Plant, the Next Generation
Mobility-Driven with an Intuitive, Multi-Language Interface - June 26, 2017 - CMMS Data Group
Predicting the Next U.S. President with Gelato
Can gelato predict the next President of the United States? This gelato shop thinks so. Can the next president be predicted by gelato sales? This gelato business thinks so. Iorio’s Gelato (www.ioriosgelato.com) has created two election-themed gelato flavors, “Cookies and... - October 12, 2016 - Iorio's Gelato
Grand Opening of Flavors Creamery, Home of the Best Gelato Cookie Sandwiches in Los Angeles
Flavors Creamery is pleased to announce the grand opening of it's Gelateria, Flavors Creamery, in downtown Glendale, California. Flavors Creamery offers a large selection of gourmet Italian gelato, sorbet and home made cookie sandwiches. The gelato and sorbet are hand made fresh in Los Angeles with... - August 22, 2016 - Flavors Creamery
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Processing Plant Sold to Local Redeveloper
Historic Facility Will Remain Intact Under New Ownership - August 13, 2016 - Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, Inc.
Rita's first Ontario Franchise Awarded in GTA
Rita’s Italian Ice, the United States’ largest Italian Ice concept with over 625 outlets, will now have locations opening in the Greater Toronto Area this Summer. Rita’s - the well known, award-winning and beloved frozen treat Brand has teamed up with Terrence Thomas and Ray... - July 08, 2016 - Rita's Italian Ice Canada
Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program
Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management