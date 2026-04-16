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Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day. To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an... - April 16, 2026 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Lucky Envelope Brewing Hosts My Name Story Exhibit by Judy Lee
Lucky Envelope Brewing is proud to host My Name Story, a moving portrait-video exhibit by artist Judy Lee, at their Ballard taproom in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. The exhibit opens on Friday, May 16 at 6pm and will be on display... - May 08, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates a Decade in the Craft Beer Industry
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating 10 years in the beer industry. The brewery will kick- off their anniversary celebrations on Saturday, May 3 with red envelope giveaways and four exciting new beer releases. “We’re so excited to be celebrating our 10th Anniversary next month! The... - April 21, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Snake with Week Long Festivities
Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, is excited to celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with a week-long series of Lunar New Year events from February 1 to February 7. Lunar New Year, the biggest holiday in Chinese culture, is a tradition... - January 24, 2025 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
ABS Commercial Names Eric Johnson of Wild Heaven Beer as Winner of Summer of Stills Giveaway, Continuing Industry Giveback Tradition
ABS Commercial has named Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer, as the winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. Johnson will receive a 50L copper still and 20 threaded sixtels to support Wild Heaven's expansion into distilled spirits. The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing Giveback Campaign, which provides brewers and distillers with tools and equipment to enhance their operations. - October 17, 2024 - ABS Commercial
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope Brewing’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 14 from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. Mid- Autumn festival is one of the most celebrated holidays in Chinese culture. Traditionally, the... - September 05, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Kicks-Off AANHPI Heritage Month with 9th Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating their 9th anniversary on Saturday, May 4 with red envelopes and three new beers. The brewery is releasing a version of their Lychee Sour that now includes lemonade along with the brand-new Frost Rice Lager. Additionally, Lucky Envelope will release their... - May 02, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Dragon with Week Long Festivities
Lucky Envelope Brewing, a Chinese-American owned brewery in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, will be celebrating the Year of the Wood Dragon with a week-long series of events beginning on February 10th and wrapping up on February 17. The Lunar New Year celebration is considered the biggest... - February 01, 2024 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th from Noon-10PM at their tasting room in Ballard. Next to Lunar New Year, Mid- Autumn festival is the second most... - September 16, 2023 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Ghostface Brewing Sees Business Growth with Ohanafy
Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that is helping Ghostface Brewing increase efficiency, decrease costs, and save time. - April 19, 2023 - Ohanafy
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Week Long Festivities
Ballard’s Chinese American-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing is welcoming in the Year of the Water Rabbit with special events beginning Saturday, January 21 and ending Saturday, January 28. This year’s highlights include a Makers & Bakers pop-up, Lunar New Year for the Dogs, a new... - January 14, 2023 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Smuttynose Brewing to Host First Full Strum Music Festival Featuring Country Stars Jordan Davis and LOCASH
Outdoor Country Music Festival Featuring Popular Artists Coming to Seacoast NH Next Month. - September 08, 2022 - Smuttynose
Swig Partners Launches Connecting Wineries to Import and Distribution Partners
On a mission to streamline and improve the process for alcoholic beverage producers trying to open or expand distribution in the United States, SWIG Partners leverages their decades of relationships and experience to form successful and long-lasting partnerships. - February 18, 2022 - SWIG Partners
Smuttynose Introduces the Kind Series with a New Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA
Smuttynose Releases Two New Year-Round Beers as an Extension to their Flagship Finestkind IPA. - February 18, 2022 - Smuttynose
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Chinese New Year with Exciting New Collaborations, Festivities
Ballard’s Chinese American-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing welcoming in the Year of the Water Tiger with special events Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th. Among the highlights are five beer releases, themed merchandise, food trucks, and giveaways. One of the most important part of... - January 20, 2022 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar Launches Now
Hard Seltzer Box Co. launched its first ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, featuring 24 craft hard seltzer brands from 24 craft brewers across the USA. The Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar is a seltzer variety pack, a countdown calendar and a party sampler gift box all in one; giving... - November 08, 2021 - Hard Seltzer Box Co.
Off Main Brewing Launches First Boutique Brewery in Texas
Off Main Brewing reimagines the craft brewery scene by launching mobile taproom with customizable menu for north Texas events, creating unique and memorable experiences. - October 01, 2021 - Off Main Brewing
Wine Industry Experts Discuss Sustainability in Viticulture, Advocate Towards Science-Based Approaches to Deliver Resilience and Enhance Quality
Sustainable Wine Ltd. has confirmed its line-up of speakers and sessions for its free virtual conference, Sustainability in the Vineyard, June 22, 2021. The conference will focus on how sustainable viticulture is defined and how it’s best put into practice for people, planet and economic... - May 07, 2021 - Sustainable Wine Ltd.
Lakewood, Ohio’s Newest Craft Brewery, Immigrant Son Brewery, Joins the Brewstubs Platform
BrewStubs® has continued its expansion into Ohio, with the signing Immigrant Son Brewery to their platform. With an anticipated opening by early summer of 2021, Immigrant Son Brewery, located in Lakewood, OH, is their second brewery in the state of Ohio on BrewStubs. Andrew Revy, Brewery... - February 14, 2021 - BrewStubs, Inc.
BrewStubs(R) Partners with ETK Productions to Add a New Level of Benefits for Clients
BrewStubs is pleased to share that it has entered into a marketing and distribution partnership agreement with ETK Productions. “Our respective offerings combine to provide greater choice for our clients,” said Brad Wells, Co-Founder of ETK Productions. Based in Virginia Beach, ETK... - February 07, 2021 - BrewStubs, Inc.
Reaver Beach Brewing Company Announces Grand Opening
Reaver Beach Brewing Company will open a new location in Norfolk Virginia. - February 05, 2021 - Reaver Beach Brewing Co.
Design Firm Supports Distillers Who Made Sanitizer
Distillers and brewers who made hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic can apply to receive a $12,000 branding package. - December 24, 2020 - Square Thunder!
The Viking Alchemist to Host Mead and Mischief, for the Fifth Year in a Row, on October 31, in Smyrna, GA
The Viking Alchemist Meadery will be hosting its annual Halloween event in Smyrna, this year, as the meadery expands the celebration to include other local, small businesses. Since moving to Smyrna, the meadery has had the opportunity to collaborate with local restaurants, food trucks and coffee... - October 22, 2020 - The Viking Alchemist Meadery
Siren Rock Announces Vertical Construction Phase of Rockwall, Texas New Brewing Facility
The 13k sq. ft. production brewery, taproom, kitchen and event space is the third new-build construction in DFW in the last decade. - October 07, 2020 - Siren Rock Brewing Company
Cork Quality Council Supports the Wine Community
The Cork Quality Council supports the United Sommeliers Foundation by donating $30,000 to provide financial relief to sommeliers, bartenders, tasting room personnel, and other members of the wine community. - May 11, 2020 - Cork Quality Council
The Dudes' Brewing Co. to Expand Into Hollywood and Anaheim
The Dudes' Brewing Company to open massive brewery/restaurant on Hollywood Blvd and Downtown Anaheim. The Dudes' will be closing two current locations in Huntington Beach and Thousand Oaks effective immediately to streamline operations. - March 03, 2020 - The Dudes' Brewing Co.
Kansas City Breweries Now Seeking National Support on Fundopolis
Producing High Growth Value Brands for Retailers & Beverage Markets - January 29, 2020 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
EZBREW, Inc. Raises Seed Round Investment and Expands Board
EZBREW, Inc. raised an undisclosed amount of capital in a seed round of investment this month and added serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, David Gardner to its board. CEO and founder, Andrew Baker, announced the latest cash infusion and iteration of his vision to empower restaurants and... - January 18, 2020 - EZBREW Inc.
Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival
Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company
Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal
Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary
Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Bevv - Direct-to-Consumer Beer Marketplace and E-commerce Solution for Breweries
Bevv is an online e-commerce solution and marketplace that connects buyers with breweries and cideries all combined into one solution. - February 06, 2019 - Bevv Inc
Collaborations Beers with Georgetown Brewing to Headline Chinese New Year Celebration at Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Pig on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd with two collaboration beers brewed with Georgetown Brewing, giveaways, and specialty merchandise. “Every year we try to make our Chinese... - January 17, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Sixpoint Brewery to Partner with Artisanal Brewing Ventures
Partnership with ABV will bring new production capabilities, an innovation center and taproom to Brooklyn, accelerating Sixpoint’s ability to innovate and increasing access to their acclaimed beers. - November 08, 2018 - Artisanal Brewing Ventures
Kansas City Breweries Acquires LOUD AND PROUD® Sports Beverage Trademark
For the Fan in All of Us! - September 06, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. Wins World’s Best Wood Aged Beer at World Beer Awards
The Rhode Island Brewstillery’s Barrel Aged Uprising Stout Ale prevailed over 12 other country winners. - September 06, 2018 - Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Company
Colorado Startup Launches New Business in Support of Craft Distillery Industry
Distilling Craft, a distillery consultancy agency, officially launches new website and podcast aimed at supporting new and existing craft distillery owners. - August 27, 2018 - BoozeWerks
Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again)
Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery
Ithaca Beer Releases "Brew York" Pale Ale
The Ithaca Beer Co. announces the release of “Brew York” Pale Ale, the first New York State brewery to commit to high volume, long-term use of New York-grown ingredients – forecasting upwards of 1,500 barrels (1 barrel equals 31 U.S. gallons) this year. Brew York will be available... - May 02, 2018 - Ithaca Beer Company
Kansas City Breweries Company, LLC Announces Stock Offering
Providing High Growth Value Brands for Consumers, Retailers and Beverage Markets - April 24, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
2nd Annual Sacramento Beer Week Rocks!
Join Big Sexy Brewing for their 2nd Annual Beer Week Rocks! event. - April 14, 2018 - Big Sexy Brewing Company
Modernizing and Revolutionizing Mead, Salt Point Meadery is on Kickstarter to Gain Backers for Canning Mead
The Salt Point Meadery Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the project in canning mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage produced by the meadery. - March 01, 2018 - Salt Point Meadery LLC
NoCoast Beer Co. Lands Gold and Bronze Medals in 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards
NoCoast Beer Co. is leaving its mark in the craft beer world. Just over a year after opening its doors, NoCoast is competing against some of the top breweries in the world...and winning medals. NoCoast entered its Trend Bucker Dry Stout, Low Brow Brown Ale and Hooper’s Rye Barrel Aged Porter... - February 15, 2018 - NoCoast Beer Co.
Buddha’s Hand Citron IPA & Lychee Sour to Headline Chinese New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing
Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Dog on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th with five specialty beer releases. - February 07, 2018 - Lucky Envelope Brewing
Columbia Distributing Acquires General Distributing, Inc.
Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase all stock of General Distributors, Inc. (GDI), based in Oregon City, Oregon. The nearly 100-year-old GDI represents a portfolio of more than 100 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The transaction is expected to... - January 31, 2018 - Columbia Distributing
Twinpanzee 4 Chimpanzees! Twinpanzee Brewing Co & Kristi Odom Photography to Host “Primates 4 Primates” Fundraiser for Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection Feb 11, 2018
Twinpanzee Brewing Co and Kristi Odom Photography to Host “Primates 4 Primates” Fundraiser for Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue & Protection: Fundraiser Party Sunday, February 11, 2018 3pm-6pm - January 03, 2018 - Twinpanzee Brewing Company
Kansas City Breweries Company Announces Major Brewery and Beverage Manufacturing Hub
Creating high growth value propositions for beverage, grocery and convenience store markets. - November 16, 2017 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
Big Sexy Brewing Creates a Beer with the Sacramento SPCA to Raise Money
Big Sexy Brewing Company of Sacramento teamed up with Sacramento's SPCA to help raise money for the organization. - October 17, 2017 - Big Sexy Brewing Company