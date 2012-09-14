PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Sufferfest Beer Company Expands Its Purpose-Brewed Lineup with a Variety Pack Including New Flavor Head Start Stout Sufferfest Beer Company, known as the pioneer of the functional beer category introduces their first stout, Head Start and a Variety Pack, including Repeat, FKT (Fastest Known Time) and Head Start. Rich in flavor but light in calories (135), Sufferfest’s Head Start has been long requested by the... - September 06, 2019 - Sufferfest

Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Saturday, September 7th from Noon-10pm at their tasting room in Ballard. The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual harvest festival celebrating the 15th day of the 8th month of the... - August 29, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale: Ecliptic Brewing’s New Summer Seasonal Summer is nearly here, and Ecliptic Brewing is ready to help quench customers’ thirst with its new seasonal series beer: Tucana Tangerine Sour Ale, which is available late May through mid-August. Pale and wheat malts help create a crisp, tart beer, while Cascade hops complement the citrus notes... - May 02, 2019 - Ecliptic Brewing

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Anniversary Lucky Envelope Brewing is celebrating its Anniversary on Saturday, April 27th with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, & some new branded merchandise. “This year’s Anniversary celebration has cultural significance,” says co-founder Raymond Kwan. “The number four in... - April 19, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Bevv - Direct-to-Consumer Beer Marketplace and E-commerce Solution for Breweries Bevv is an online e-commerce solution and marketplace that connects buyers with breweries and cideries all combined into one solution. - February 06, 2019 - Bevv Inc

Collaborations Beers with Georgetown Brewing to Headline Chinese New Year Celebration at Lucky Envelope Brewing Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Pig on Friday, February 1st and Saturday, February 2nd with two collaboration beers brewed with Georgetown Brewing, giveaways, and specialty merchandise. “Every year we try to make our Chinese New... - January 17, 2019 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Sixpoint Brewery to Partner with Artisanal Brewing Ventures Partnership with ABV will bring new production capabilities, an innovation center and taproom to Brooklyn, accelerating Sixpoint’s ability to innovate and increasing access to their acclaimed beers. - November 08, 2018 - Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Kansas City Breweries Acquires LOUD AND PROUD® Sports Beverage Trademark For the Fan in All of Us! - September 06, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Co. Wins World’s Best Wood Aged Beer at World Beer Awards The Rhode Island Brewstillery’s Barrel Aged Uprising Stout Ale prevailed over 12 other country winners. - September 06, 2018 - Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits Company

Colorado Startup Launches New Business in Support of Craft Distillery Industry Distilling Craft, a distillery consultancy agency, officially launches new website and podcast aimed at supporting new and existing craft distillery owners. - August 27, 2018 - BoozeWerks

Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again) Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery

Ithaca Beer Releases "Brew York" Pale Ale The Ithaca Beer Co. announces the release of “Brew York” Pale Ale, the first New York State brewery to commit to high volume, long-term use of New York-grown ingredients – forecasting upwards of 1,500 barrels (1 barrel equals 31 U.S. gallons) this year. Brew York will be available year-round... - May 02, 2018 - Ithaca Beer Company

Kansas City Breweries Company, LLC Announces Stock Offering Providing High Growth Value Brands for Consumers, Retailers and Beverage Markets - April 24, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

2nd Annual Sacramento Beer Week Rocks! Join Big Sexy Brewing for their 2nd Annual Beer Week Rocks! event. - April 14, 2018 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Modernizing and Revolutionizing Mead, Salt Point Meadery is on Kickstarter to Gain Backers for Canning Mead The Salt Point Meadery Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the project in canning mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage produced by the meadery. - March 01, 2018 - Salt Point Meadery LLC

NoCoast Beer Co. Lands Gold and Bronze Medals in 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards NoCoast Beer Co. is leaving its mark in the craft beer world. Just over a year after opening its doors, NoCoast is competing against some of the top breweries in the world...and winning medals. NoCoast entered its Trend Bucker Dry Stout, Low Brow Brown Ale and Hooper’s Rye Barrel Aged Porter in... - February 15, 2018 - NoCoast Beer Co.

Buddha’s Hand Citron IPA & Lychee Sour to Headline Chinese New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Year of the Earth Dog on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th with five specialty beer releases. - February 07, 2018 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Columbia Distributing Acquires General Distributing, Inc. Columbia Distributing today announced it will purchase all stock of General Distributors, Inc. (GDI), based in Oregon City, Oregon. The nearly 100-year-old GDI represents a portfolio of more than 100 international, national and local beer, energy and water suppliers. The transaction is expected to close... - January 31, 2018 - Columbia Distributing

Kansas City Breweries Company Announces Major Brewery and Beverage Manufacturing Hub Creating high growth value propositions for beverage, grocery and convenience store markets. - November 16, 2017 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC

Big Sexy Brewing Creates a Beer with the Sacramento SPCA to Raise Money Big Sexy Brewing Company of Sacramento teamed up with Sacramento's SPCA to help raise money for the organization. - October 17, 2017 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with Specialty Beer Releases Lucky Envelope Brewing whose founders are of Chinese descent will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, a harvest festival celebrated in Asia, with a small batch lotus seed paste beer release inspired by mooncakes on Saturday, September 30th at their tasting room in Ballard. Traditionally the holiday is... - September 21, 2017 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Hopsy Arrives in New York City After San Francisco and San Diego, the fresh craft beer delivery service expands to New York. - September 14, 2017 - Hopsy

Church Brew Works Oktoberfest Celebration Come join The Church Brew Works for their 21st annual (Sept. 14th – Oct. 7th) Oktoberfest Celebration. Brewer Dan Yarnall has 60 kegs of Oktoberfest to tap for the occasion. Order it in a Jumbo Mug and quaff it Munich Style at Church Brew Works' outdoor hop garden where the 20-foot tall hop plants are in full blossom. - September 13, 2017 - The Church Brew Works

Flying Boat Brewing Co. Takes Flight: Grand Opening Celebration to be Held Aug. 19 St. Petersburg, Florida: Flying Boat Brewing Co., St. Petersburg’s newest craft brewery, is hosting its grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 19, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Friends of Strays. - August 18, 2017 - Flying Boat Brewing Company

Critically Needed Houston Startup Velour Imports Listed in Tech.co Competition, Your Vote Critical to Reach Semifinals & to Equalize Access to $300 Billion Beer Market The secret to equalize access to $300 billion beer market lies within the opportunity to expand a craft brewer’s distribution network abroad. - July 10, 2017 - Velour Imports

World’s Best Breweries Battled It Out at the 11th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition: Moonlight Meadery Wins Two Medals Moonlight Meadery wins Gold and Silver medals at International Beer Competition. - May 06, 2017 - Moonlight Meadery

Hopsy San Diego Launches Today After having successfully delivered to more than 10,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area, the one-year old beer delivery startup adds San Diego breweries to its lineup. - May 04, 2017 - Hopsy

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 2nd Anniversary & Seattle Beer Week Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary on Saturday, May 6th with a new anniversary IPA and three bottle releases. To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Lucky Envelope will be releasing a limited quantity of their Mijiaya Historic Chinese beer named after the 5,000 year-old Mijiaya archaeological site in Shaanxi (Northern China) on Saturday, May 13th. - April 26, 2017 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Brew Bus Brewing Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of The Terminal Brew Bus Brewing in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa is celebrating the one year anniversary of its brick and mortar brewery and tasting room by throwing a massive bottle release and anniversary party, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Fans of locally brewed beer and brewery tours... - April 21, 2017 - Brew Bus Brewing

Fish Tale Ales Releases New Organic Products in Cans Fish Tale Ales is expanding their portfolio of organic beers by providing a package that reflects Fish Brewing's commitment to sustainability and adding two new styles. Organic Porter and Organic Red Ale join their already established organic offering, India Pale Ale. All three products will be available... - April 17, 2017 - Fish Brewing Company

Budzar Industries Announces the Addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers Budzar Industries announces the addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers to their line of process fluid heat transfer systems. The term natural refrigerants refers to chemicals that occur in nature’s biochemical processes. The major benefit of natural refrigerants is that they do not deplete the... - April 13, 2017 - Budzar Industries

Beer Week Rocks! Sacramento California Sacramento Beer Week is an annual celebration of the local craft beer culture. Big Sexy Brewing Company will be presenting Beer Week Rocks! on Saturday March 4th 2017. Beer Week Rocks! will feature local hand crafted beers, a free concert and food trucks! - February 22, 2017 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Hopsy Expands Its Beer Delivery Service Across California After having successfully delivered to more than 10,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area, the one-year old beer delivery service becomes available across California. - February 17, 2017 - Hopsy

Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates Chinese New Year with Two Specialty Beer Releases Lucky Envelope Brewing, whose founders are of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 28th with two specialty beer releases. “This is our second year celebrating Chinese New Year here in the tasting room and we are excited to release two unique beers with cultural... - January 12, 2017 - Lucky Envelope Brewing

Fish Brewing Co Announces Third Location in Tacoma WA Fish Brewing Company has announced today that it will open a new Pub & Eatery on the Grand Plaza at The Shops at Point Ruston in Tacoma, WA. Craft beer fans can expect the same commitment to quality and relentless innovation the company has embodied since 1992. President Sal Leone notes, “It’s... - December 27, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company

New Holland Brewing Announces Beer Distribution in Pacific Northwest Through Columbia Distributing Holland, Michigan-based craft brewery and artisan distiller, New Holland Brewing, has announced plans to distribute their beer to Oregon and Washington through a new partnership with Columbia Distributing beginning in December. These new territories are part of the brewery’s growing 34-state distribution network. Beer will be available in the Pacific Northwest at restaurants, pubs and retail locations. - November 23, 2016 - Columbia Distributing

New Brewery Gunwhale Ales Announces Its Team and Grand Opening The company reveals the opening of its taproom and the involvement of local Chef Justin Miller of Pizzeria Ortica. - November 10, 2016 - Gunwhale Ales

Gunbarrel Brewing Company Coming to Boulder, Colorado in 2017 Boulder couple inks lease on 20,000 square foot brewery facility in Gunbarrel. - October 23, 2016 - Gunbarrel Brewing Company

Downtown Joe’s Brewery & Restaurant to Host Live Napa Blues Music Cajun Festival Downtown Joe’s Brewery & Restaurant is hosting a live Blues Music Cajun Festival on July 26th at 6:00 PM. Downtown Joe’s Brewery & Restaurant is located right in Downtown Napa at 902 Main St, Napa, CA 94559. Space is limited, pre-order tickets by calling (707) 258-2337. Live crawfish,... - July 30, 2016 - Downtown Joe's

Feast of Saint Arnold Raises $106,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital Saint Arnold Brewing Co. today announced the 2016 Feast of Saint Arnold raised a total of $106,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Center. The funds will support research into IBD, a group of autoimmune disorders including Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis, which together affect approximately 1.6 million Americans. - July 29, 2016 - Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Hops Farm Expands to New Location for Micro Brewery in British Columbia Since opening its first Hops Farming location in Chilliwack, British Columbia., early 2016, Fraser Valley Hop Farms Inc., has been an advocate for locally produced craft beer, offering thousands of unique beers and local jobs for those living in the Province. - July 09, 2016 - Fraser Valley Hop Farms Inc

Enjoy Nightly Entertainment and a Range of Craft Beer Options at Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant in Napa Napa, CA-based restaurant, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant is now inviting patrons to review their upcoming schedule of events for summer 2016. The restaurant is renowned for their tantalizing menu options and refreshing craft beer, and now guests can look forward to live music events and... - June 22, 2016 - Downtown Joe's

Hopsy Secures Seed Funding from Ironfire Ventures; Adds Jason Wang, Founder of Caviar, to Its Board Hopsy, the fast-growing online marketplace and home delivery service for local craft beer, today announced that it closed a seed-funding round. The financing was led by VC firm Ironfire Ventures and includes investors from the Berkeley Angel Network. Jason Wang, Founder of Caviar and Venture Partner at Ironfire, has joined Hopsy’s board. - June 18, 2016 - Hopsy

Join the Karaoke Fun at Leading Napa Outdoor Dining Venue Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant This Summer Napa, CA-based Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant is now offering Napa residents an unmatched outdoor dining experience this summer season. Restaurant guests can now become a part of the entertainment on Wednesdays throughout the summer by joining the team, along with George from Karaoke with... - June 17, 2016 - Downtown Joe's

Hopsy Partners with ThinFilm to Bring Connectivity to Craft Beer Growlers Hopsy, the recently launched online marketplace for local craft beer, today announced a partnership with Thin Film Electronics, a global leader in printed electronics and smart systems, to integrate their NFC technology into its growlers. The wireless NFC tags will enable microbreweries to engage with beer lovers and communicate directly with their customers. - May 20, 2016 - Hopsy

Spire Mountain Ciders Releases Crisp & Dry Apple Cider In the tradition of quality and excellence, American’s oldest cidery Spire Mountain Cider, is pleased to announce the release of their latest product, Crisp & Dry Apple Cider. “The hard cider industry has seen incredible growth over the past several years, and drinkers are embracing... - May 05, 2016 - Fish Brewing Company