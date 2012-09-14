PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019 Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please visit... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019 Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book online:... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22 Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab

AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company

The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates Third Anniversary Seattle Thread Company, LLC marks three years of steady growth as an entirely new business. - March 30, 2016 - Seattle Thread Company

Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico May 10 - 19 Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns to Denver, Tucson, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe for trunk shows from May 10 until May 19 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors

Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Providence, Boston, NYC, DC, Tysons Corner May 4-13 Master fitter Kavi Mirpuri is holding several trunk shows in Providence, Boston, New York, Washington DC and Tysons Corner. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors

All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand. All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear

Hiras Master Tailors Bellevue & Seattle Trunk Shows, April 30 - May 3 Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns for trunk shows in Bellevue & Seattle, Washington from April 30 until May 3 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - April 22, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors

Hiras Master Tailors Canada Trunk Shows: Montreal, Toronto & More April 19 to May 16 Master fitter Sam Kirad is scheduled to visit Canada for a series of trunk shows featuring the latest fabric swatches and styles from April 19 to May 16. - April 16, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates Second Anniversary Seattle Thread Company, LLC is proud of two years of successful business and sets its sights on organic growth. Locally owned men’s clothing shop Seattle Thread Company celebrates its two year anniversary of business on April 4, 2015. This independent retail business is run by Konstantin Gorshkov,... - March 31, 2015 - Seattle Thread Company

Hiras Master Tailors Texas Trunk Show, April 8-24 Catch master fitter Ramesh Hira as he returns to Texas for a series of trunk shows from April 8 to 24. Dress better and create your own style today. - March 20, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors

Salman Khan Wears T10Sports.com During Celebrity Cricket League T10 Sports, a leading customized sportswear manufacturer based out of Gurgaon, Haryana in India, has dressed the CCL Team - Mumbai Heroes which was supported by Bollywood Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol and many more. T10Sports has been in the business of manufacturing world class... - February 26, 2015 - t10sports.com

Consignment Comes to Camp -- Camp Clothesline the First Online Consignment Company for Summer Camp Clothes Campers grow so fast and the life of their high priced logoed camp apparel is so short lived, it makes good sense to reuse and recycle. It's a win-win for all camp families; they make money selling their gently loved summer camp clothing and save money buying next years apparel at a huge discount - June 17, 2014 - Camp Clothesline

Liberty Art Fabrics Added to Lewis and Taylor Custom Shirt Line-Up Lewis and Taylor Shirts are now offering Liberty and other floral prints for their on-line custom dress shirts. These fabrics are crafted into shirts using the same skills as their other luxury custom dress shirts. - September 20, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

Custom Denim Shirts Added to Lewis and Taylor’s Offerings Lewis and Taylor Shirts have added a range of luxury denim fabrics to their website, allowing customers to create a smart casual look with the same high levels of tailoring and the benefits of a custom fit. Lewis and Taylor offer over 470 fabric styles, with the vast majority being formal dress shirts,... - August 12, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

Custom Made "Taster" Trial Shirt Now in 2-Ply Super Fine 100 Cotton Lewis and Taylor are now offering an industry leading trial shirt in super fine 100 cotton to allow their new customers to feel the benefit of fantastic fabric as well as a great tailoring. - July 07, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

New Production Space for Alan David Custom Alan David Custom, custom suit maker in New York City, shares details on a new factory opened recently in Long Island, City, N.Y., which now produces all their handmade suits. - April 04, 2013 - Alan David Custom

7th Psych Clothing Introduces a New Eco Fashion T-Shirt Line 7TH Psych Clothing Blinds Edgy, Alternative, Street Fashion with Earth Friendly Fabrics. - March 30, 2013 - 7th Psych Clothing

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend in Downtown Kirkland Seattle Thread Company, a new men's business casual clothing store, is celebrating its grand opening in downtown Kirkland with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the evening of Thursday, April 4th and also with a Grand Opening Weekend on April 6th and 7th. - March 28, 2013 - Seattle Thread Company

Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile

L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House

SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile

Sassy Scrubs Outfits the Superhero of Science, Dr. H2O Sassy Scrubs, a USA based medical uniform and nursing scrub manufacturer, teamed up with Dr. H20 from Kansas City for a fun project by providing him with a custom made lab coat fit for a superhero. - August 30, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Custom Clothing Giant BandanaFever.com Innovates Shopping Using Subscription Business Model BandanaFever.com, known for customizing everything from sneakers to dish towels, now offers a subscription-based shopping experience for the entire family. People can shop online for necessities such as socks, pantyhose, diapers, and pet food, and enjoy fast free shipping, top brand names, auto-shipping monthly, and selections to fit everybody's needs. - August 15, 2012 - Bandana Fever Fashions

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Line of Mystical Batik Medical and Nursing Scrubs Due to customer demand, Sassy Scrubs is increasing the number of batik fabrics that are available for their customers to use when building their own custom scrubs. The beauty of batik fabrics and the rich history of how they are made, make batik fabrics a large draw for medical staff that are looking to add a touch of class to their uniform wardrobe. - August 02, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Demokratee Opens Doors, Brings Crowdfunding to T-Shirts New Website Allows T-Shirt Designers to Market, Fund, and Produce T-Shirt Design Concepts - July 18, 2012 - Demokratee LLC

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Launch of a New Web Site Design Sassy Scrubs, a leading online medical scrubs retailer and US based uniform Manufacturer, announces the launch of their new website design. The new website design, which features a streamline presentation and clear calls to action, has resulted in high praises from their customers. - July 01, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Releases Their New, Colorful Sweetheart Color Rave Scrub Top Sassy Scrubs gets a face lift with the addition of their new Sweetheart Color Rave scrub top. The company’s custom scrubs move from standard unisex sizing to an updated, more fitted ladies uniform. - June 22, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Teams with Ripley’s Aquarium to Make a New Dinosaurs Exhibit a Smashing Success Sassy Scrubs and Ripley’s Aquarium team up to bring you a one-of-a kind experience at the new Dinosaurs – When Giants Ruled exhibit. Sassy Scrubs provided the paleontological lab coats, and Ripley’s provided the dinosaurs. - May 13, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Reveals Their Expansion Into Adaptive Clothing With advancements in medicine and surgical technologies and the rise in America’s elderly population, the need for adaptive clothing has steadily grown. This has resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their product line to include custom made adaptive scrubs. - April 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Joins with FCC Teen Group to Host Fashion Show Supporting Chinese Orphans Sassy Scrubs announces their participation in the Year of the Dragon Fashion Show, being held at the School of the Arts in Rochester, NY, and hosted by the FCC-Rochester Teen Group. Other designers featured are Vera Wang, Suzy Chin Maggy Boutique, Joseph Altuzarra, Kathrine Kwei, Red Thread Designs of Toronto, and Kim’s Fashions in Boston. - April 07, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Clearance Outlet to Feature Plus Size Scrubs Today, Sassy Scrubs announced an expansion in the number of plus size medical uniforms in their Clearance Scrubs Outlet. The United States based manufacturer and e-commerce Company now offers medical professionals a wide assortment of hard-to-find scrub-wear in plus sizes up to 6XL. - March 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Top 5 Reason for Expanding Their Company’s Social Media Initiatives In today’s highly competitive online retail market, many companies find social media marketing a double-edged sword. Today, Sassy Scrubs announced the release of its new social media initiatives. - March 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announced the Release of Private Label Manufacturing Services To aid in America’s economic recovery, many US based wholesale and retail companies are on a search for Manufacturers to create products with the coveted “Made in the USA” label. Sassy Scrubs has stepped into that arena by offering Private Label Manufacturing services. - March 04, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Goes Public with Their Expansion of Fleece Scrub Products The popularity of fleece soared in the 90’s. Today’s varieties of fleece are finding new roads in to medical and nursing apparel due to its non-absorbent and stain shedding properties. The popularity of fleece resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their fleece scrub line. - February 26, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of Maternity Scrubs to Their Popular Clearance Outlet United States based manufacturer and e-commerce company Sassy Scrubs announced the addition of Maternity Scrubs to their already popular Clearance Scrubs Outlet service, offering medical professionals a chance to purchase maternity scrub-wear at a cost-conscious price. - February 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs