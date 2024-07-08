Recent Headlines
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
INHERENT Presents 2023 Fall Winter Collection - New York Fashion Week 2023
Colorado based men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories brand with purpose, INHERENT, reveals its Fall Winter 2023 collection at exclusive invite only runway show during New York Fashion Week. - February 11, 2023 - Inherent Clothier
INHERENT, Presented their Fall/Winter Collection at DFW - Denver Fashion Week: Fall 2022
Colorado Springs based men’s fashion and lifestyle brand, INHERENT, was again at Denver Fashion Week to show their Fall/Winter Collection and advocate men’s mental wellbeing. - November 16, 2022 - Inherent Clothier
Tailor Boutiques Company Are Providing a "Tailor Near Me" Service for Men and Women
Tailor boutiques are now offering doorstep tailoring services to make life easier for their customers. This means that customers can now get their clothes altered without having to leave home. The company has also created a new "Tailor Near Me" app like a website, which will allow... - June 02, 2022 - Tailor Boutiques
Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service
Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with... - January 14, 2021 - Ozza Konveksi
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system in the production/manufacture of imprinted products including heat-transfer graphic logos. - October 31, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock
FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic. - September 04, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety
FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night - August 21, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Original Stitch, in Partnership with Apple Corps Ltd., is Excited to Announce the Launch of the Beatles Custom Collection
The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production. Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” etc. Fans can vote now through May 31 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Enter to win! - May 07, 2020 - Original, Inc.
BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge
BreatheSafe manufactures cotton masks with Filti filter for companies and factories. They have also partnered with American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge to raise funds for healthcare workers on the front lines. - May 01, 2020 - BreatheSafe PPE Systems
Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals
Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.
Savile Row Comes to Bloomsbury, London
Henry Herbert Tailors based in Bloomsbury, central London have invested heavily in new tailors and resources to compete with the world famous Savile Row. - January 12, 2020 - Henry Herbert Tailors
Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020. Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis
Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020. Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets,... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to London and Dublin for custom fittings on January 14 to 24. The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California
Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019
Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings
Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California
Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019
Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings
Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse
In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic
Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner
For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic
Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22
Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab
AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp
Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY
Seattle Thread Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary
Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company
The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter
The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.
Seattle Thread Company Celebrates Third Anniversary
Seattle Thread Company, LLC marks three years of steady growth as an entirely new business. - March 30, 2016 - Seattle Thread Company
Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Providence, Boston, NYC, DC, Tysons Corner May 4-13
Master fitter Kavi Mirpuri is holding several trunk shows in Providence, Boston, New York, Washington DC and Tysons Corner. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico May 10 - 19
Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns to Denver, Tucson, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe for trunk shows from May 10 until May 19 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand.
All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear
Hiras Master Tailors Bellevue & Seattle Trunk Shows, April 30 - May 3
Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns for trunk shows in Bellevue & Seattle, Washington from April 30 until May 3 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - April 22, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Canada Trunk Shows: Montreal, Toronto & More April 19 to May 16
Master fitter Sam Kirad is scheduled to visit Canada for a series of trunk shows featuring the latest fabric swatches and styles from April 19 to May 16. - April 16, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Seattle Thread Company Celebrates Second Anniversary
Seattle Thread Company, LLC is proud of two years of successful business and sets its sights on organic growth. Locally owned men’s clothing shop Seattle Thread Company celebrates its two year anniversary of business on April 4, 2015. This independent retail business is run by Konstantin... - March 31, 2015 - Seattle Thread Company
Hiras Master Tailors Texas Trunk Show, April 8-24
Catch master fitter Ramesh Hira as he returns to Texas for a series of trunk shows from April 8 to 24. Dress better and create your own style today. - March 20, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Salman Khan Wears T10Sports.com During Celebrity Cricket League
T10 Sports, a leading customized sportswear manufacturer based out of Gurgaon, Haryana in India, has dressed the CCL Team - Mumbai Heroes which was supported by Bollywood Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol and many more. T10Sports has been in the business of manufacturing world... - February 26, 2015 - t10sports.com
Consignment Comes to Camp -- Camp Clothesline the First Online Consignment Company for Summer Camp Clothes
Campers grow so fast and the life of their high priced logoed camp apparel is so short lived, it makes good sense to reuse and recycle. It's a win-win for all camp families; they make money selling their gently loved summer camp clothing and save money buying next years apparel at a huge discount - June 17, 2014 - Camp Clothesline
Liberty Art Fabrics Added to Lewis and Taylor Custom Shirt Line-Up
Lewis and Taylor Shirts are now offering Liberty and other floral prints for their on-line custom dress shirts. These fabrics are crafted into shirts using the same skills as their other luxury custom dress shirts. - September 20, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor
Custom Denim Shirts Added to Lewis and Taylor’s Offerings
Lewis and Taylor Shirts have added a range of luxury denim fabrics to their website, allowing customers to create a smart casual look with the same high levels of tailoring and the benefits of a custom fit. Lewis and Taylor offer over 470 fabric styles, with the vast majority being formal dress... - August 12, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor