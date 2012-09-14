PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

PartsBadger Connects People with the Local Economy PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, found its home late 2018 in Cedarburg, WI, a city population of around 11.5k, with the purchase of a 15,000 sq ft facility on Commerce Court. A look at Cedarburg from the Chamber of Commerce website, “Located just 20 miles north of Milwaukee and... - December 18, 2019 - PartsBadger

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Challenge Europe Offer Five Types of Socket Screws Production supply specialists Challenge Europe are pleased to offer five types of socket screws from stock to support the engineering/assembly industries. - December 06, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Third-Generation Family Member Becomes President of Laboratory Testing Inc. After 25 years as president of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Michael J. McVaugh is retiring from the position and turning over the title to his son, Brandon McVaugh. Mike will remain CEO of the family-run business that was started by his father, Robert (Bob) W. McVaugh, Sr. Mike McVaugh began working... - December 05, 2019 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Challenge Europe Offer Fastener Sourcing and Supply Chain Service to Engineers Challenge Europe is delighted to offer a fastener sourcing and supply chain service and advice on specification of fasteners to manufacturing design and production engineers. - December 04, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New DIRAK Slam Latch from FDB Panel Fittings for Sliding Doors and Panels FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New DIRAK Flush Mounted Stainless Steel Compression Latch from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets the need for a flush latch with compression/anti-vibration characteristics often found in rail transport, HVAC and furniture applications. The 7-086 and 7-087 provide discrete closure with visual indicator. - October 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FDB Panel Fittings Announce New PINET Aluminium Barrel Bolts Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, 1-3 October at the NEC, Stand No. E03 Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New PINET Aluminium Profile Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new PINET 30mm aluminium profile hinges available from FDB Panel Fittings are for use as pairs or together with a matching friction, detent or spring hinge to modify door opening characteristics. They are suitable for enclosures, cabinets and cupboards from factory floor to domestic furniture. - September 06, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New FinAlu® Lightweight Range of PINET Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new FinAlu® range of PINET hinges launched by FDB Panel Fittings provide light and tough service in applications such as medical equipment, electronic enclosures, food equipment and vehicle cabinets. - August 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Unique Ergostyle® Design – A Market Responsive Approach Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Spec All EPDM Integral Gasket and Spine from EMKA A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

The Elesa RE Series of Castors and Wheels Offer a Broad Range of Types and Materials for Industrial Purposes Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Levelling Feet Match Industrial Applications and Aggressive Environments Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Soft-Close and Lift-Off Doors with PINET Dampening Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings These new PINET dampening hinges from FDB Panel Fittings have soft-close and lift-off facilities which enable easy equipment installation and access in workshop, office or domestic environments. - July 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA eCam Updates Mechanical Locks to Electronic Security Systems EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks. The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Action Can from Challenge Europe for Manufacturers and Installers As specialists in the world of industrial threaded fasteners, the team at Challenge Europe are pleased to announce stocking of the Action Can range of industrial aerosols. Explains M.D. Kevin Moorcroft, “We deal every day with manufacturers, installers and service engineers who are in constant... - July 24, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

New Elesa ZCR and ZCL Modular Gear Racks and Spur Gears Elesa ZCR and ZCL rack and spur gear transmission elements are ideal for applications where, in addition to mechanical resistance, even quiet operations are required, with no need for lubrication maintenance. Over the last few decades, the evolution in engineering plastics and technopolymers has led... - July 19, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

EMKA Accessories – “Everything But the Enclosure” When it comes to enclosure component hardware, EMKA can supply protective escutcheon, panel mounting brackets, cable shunting rings, cable grommets, drawing pockets and inspection windows to make life so much simpler for specialist panel builders. - July 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

PINET Soft-Close Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Prevent “Slam-Shut” FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to launch the new PINET dampening hinges in aluminium which offer a 115° soft-close in three configurations. - July 02, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Cover Stay and Door Stop Solution to Wind and Gravity Problems EMKA offers a program of cover stays and door stops in a variety of configurations including manually operated locking or self-operating as the panel is opened/closed. - June 30, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Challenge Europe Address Urgent Need for "O" Rings Challenge Europe enhance stock levels of sealing “O” rings to meet urgent demand. - June 28, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

New from FDB Panel Fittings – Sprung and Un-Sprung Concealed PINET Hinges These new PINET 7 axis multi-link hinges from FDB Panel Fittings offer concealed and sprung door opening for overlay and nested doors. - June 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

ELECOLOR® Machine Tool Components from Elesa UK Offers Corporate Compatibility for Machine Tools and Other OEM Machinery Top Automazioni in Italy have chosen a selection of Elesa standard components with yellow inserts to represent its corporate colour, as well as to improve the aesthetics of its range of machines. - June 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Challenge Europe Offer Thread Locking Devices, Ex-Stock Challenge Europe are pleased to offer ex-stock thread locking solutions for general industrial assembly purposes. One of the most common and simplest solution to problems of vibration loosening of threaded fasteners is by use of a conventional locking nut or half nut. Use of a full nut provides an easy... - June 08, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

New from EMKA – Sealed Quarter-Turn Option for Floor and Ground Latches in Railway Situations The EMKA range of stainless steel quarter-turn catches now includes their new Program 1000 System incorporating a sealed cover. - June 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New PINET Concealed Parallelogram Hinges Available from FDB Panel Fittings This new range of PINET concealed internally mounting parallelogram hinges was launched recently by sales partner FDB Panel Fittings for the specialist panel building and related industries. For example, payment terminals, vending machines, timetable boards, special vehicles, gaming machines and of course... - June 01, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Save Aquaflame Time and Money – and Ease Production Issues Elesa UK supply EPR-PF handles to Aquaflame Systems for their gas generating units, saving time, money and easing production issues. - May 31, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

How to Choose a Screw Drive – a Brief Guide from Challenge Europe Kevin Moorcroft, M.D. at Challenge Europe, explains some features of different screw drive types. Anyone regularly using simple slotted drive screws – with a traditional straight bladed screwdriver, will be aware of its shortcomings – with a power driver then even more so. The old-style... - May 26, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

EMKA Offers Extra Stock of General Hardware for Doors Everywhere EMKA is delighted to announce that their extensive stock of general door hardware is expected to help their customers maintain a continuous supply of components for the production of specialist enclosures/cabinets and vehicles at all times – saving time and worry over possible delays. The EMKA... - May 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Protect Your Quarter-Turn Locks with the New Spring-Loaded Flap Lid from FDB Panel Fittings Enclosure hardware specialist FDB have introduced a very neat spring-loaded flap lid which greatly aids protection of quarter-turn locks. - May 17, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Specialist Screws in Various Materials and Finishes Available from Challenge Europe Industry screw specialists Challenge Europe recently announced the breadth of screw materials and finishes they work with on behalf of their industrial/manufacturing customers. The rational for using various materials or treatments/coatings is usually either technical or cost based. This can vary from... - May 12, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

Elesa Roller Tracks Make Moving the Load Easy The Elesa ELEROLL package of rollers and ball transfer modules is designed to greatly simplify installation and use of this type of widely used conveyor system. The modular ELEROLL roller conveyors allow easy and quick joining of units to create loading and unloading areas in the construction of machines,... - May 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

EMKA at “Made in the Midlands Exhibition,” 20th June 2019, RICOH Arena, Coventry EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd, both based in the Coventry-Birmingham area, are looking forward to promoting their UK manufactured products at the RICOH Arena, Coventry on 20th June 2019 as part of the “Made in the Midlands Exhibition.” EMKA Profiles Ltd specialise in the manufacture... - May 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Innovative New DIRAK Hinge Launched by FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK hinge Pr01 now launched by FDB Panel Fittings marks an innovative approach to the time-saving installation of IP65/67 hinging for specialist enclosures. DIRAK believe that to meet the requirements of industrial applications, panel hinges must be sturdy, robust and durable. Additionally,... - May 03, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Challenge Europe Take Aim at Theft, Vandalism and Equipment Tampering with Hafren Fasteners The need to safeguard against theft, vandalism and tampering is an essential part of many design specifications and Hafren security fasteners from Challenge Europe are used in a vast range of security applications in projects and manufacturing all over the world. - April 28, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd