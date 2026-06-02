Recent Headlines
BladesDirect.net Expands Outdoor Living Product Line with Tru-Scapes® Premium Landscape Lighting Solutions
BladesDirect.net, a leading online supplier of professional construction, hardscape, and contractor equipment, is proud to announce the addition of Tru-Scapes® Outdoor Lighting Products to its growing catalog of premium outdoor living and hardscape solutions. The expansion allows contractors,... - June 02, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
BladesDirect.net Expands Product Offering to Include EverFlow Epoxy Solutions
BladesDirect.net has expanded its product lineup by adding EverFlow Epoxy solutions. The addition introduces epoxy materials used for structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface protection, complementing the company’s existing range of cutting and surface preparation tools. This move reflects a broader effort to support construction professionals with materials that enhance durability and performance across various project applications. - April 20, 2026 - BladesDirect.net
New Black Friday Specials At Bladesdirect.net
BladesDirect.net has announced the release of its 2025 Black Friday specials, reporting notable price adjustments across several categories of construction equipment and materials. The seasonal update includes reduced pricing on Wacker Neuson and Bartell compactors, Husqvarna saws, and a range of... - November 30, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Announces That They Will Distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, Expanding Outdoor Product Offerings Nationwide
Blades Direct, a supplier of construction tools and equipment, announces that it will now distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, the innovator behind flush-fitting skimmer covers and landscape lids. Through this distribution channel, Blades Direct (https://bladesdirect.net/) will now offer HIDE’s... - June 29, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews and Bladesdirect.net now offers Perma-Edge
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of diamond blade", saws, and saw blades as well as all tools for masonry and hardscaping, is pleased to announce that they now offer Perma-Edge. - January 09, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct is Excited to Announce the Hiring of Benjamin Casura
Blades Direct is excited to announce the hiring of Benjamin Casura. Ben Casura has been appointed as the new National Sales Manager at Blades Direct. - January 08, 2025 - BladesDirect.net
BladesDirect.net Reviews and Blades Direct Reviews Announces Initial Indications Q4 Sales Up Driving by Strong Construction Economy and Tax Write Off Orders
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and "saw blades" is excited to see initial indications Q4 sales up driving by strong construction economy and tax write off orders. Contractors are taking... - December 07, 2023 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announce That They Are Going to HNA Hardscape North America in Kentucky
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and "saw blades" announce that they are going to HNA Hardscape North America in Kentucky. - September 14, 2023 - BladesDirect.net
FEIN Joins AMPShare - Powered by Bosch Battery Alliance
FEIN announces it is a founding member of the North American AMPShare battery platform and outlines which tools will convert to the new battery system. - May 17, 2023 - FEIN Power Tools
BladesDirect.net Reviews and Blades Direct Reviews Announces, the Famous Saw Deal
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and "saw blades" announces the Famous Saw Deal. - February 02, 2023 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews Makes Key Hire John Herrera Director of Operations
Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and saw blades makes key hire, John Herrera, Director of Operations. - December 09, 2022 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct LLC "Bladesdirect Reviews" Announces Black Friday Deals
Blades Direct LLC "bladesdirect reviews" (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades is excited to announce black Friday deals. Blades Direct is running the largest promotions of the year, customers will see significant discounts and will be able to... - November 23, 2022 - BladesDirect.net
Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. - October 31, 2022 - Hydrajaws Limited
Blades Direct Reviews Partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment
Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment. - March 06, 2022 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews Partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment
Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, partners with Husqvarna Construction Equipment. Husqvarna, one of the oldest and most trusted names in the construction tools and equipment industries trust blades direct to... - November 24, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
BladesDirect.net Reviews and Blades Direct Reviews Announces, the Famous Saw Deal is Back
Blades Direct “blades direct reviews,” BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of “diamond blades,” saws and “saw blades” is excited to offer any customer that purchases a box of “diamond blades” a saw with their order. - September 24, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces New Updated Website Release
Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce their new updated website release. - September 22, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
"Blades Direct Reviews" Blades Direct "Shocker" Blades Continues to Gain More Popularity Throughout Concrete Industry.
Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, continues to gain more popularity throughout concrete industry. According to the manufacturer, the Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x... - June 12, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
"Blades Direct Reviews" Blades Direct 2nd Qtr Sales Numbers Up Over 90% Year to Date
Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces 2nd QTR Sales numbers up over 90% year to date. Shoxx blades continue to be the top selling product line for Blades Direct in North America. The exclusive blade... - June 12, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
Samedia Diamond Blades Are Announced by BladesDirect.net Reviews as #1 Selling Brand for 2020
Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces "Samedia Diamond Blades" as the #1 selling brand for 2020. - February 18, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces They've Become the Largest Distributor of "Samedia Diamond Blades"
Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces they Become the Largest Distributor of "Samedia Diamond Blades." - February 13, 2021 - BladesDirect.net
Makita Trusts Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net as the Newest Distributor
Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Makita Trusts Blades Direct & Bladesdirect.net as the newest distributor. - July 15, 2020 - BladesDirect.net
"Blades Direct Reviews" and "Bladesdirect.net Reviews" Announces New Product Line, ROC Abrasives
Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce new product line, ROC Abrasives. - March 01, 2020 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces Joe Wagner as New COO
Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce Joe Wagner as new COO. - February 23, 2020 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces New Updated Website Release for Spring 2020
Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce new updated website release for Spring 2020. - January 30, 2020 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" BladesDirect.net Announces New Shocker, Rx13, and Shoxx Diamond Blade
Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 21, 2019 - BladesDirect.net
"BladesDirect.net Reviews" and "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Diamond Blade Sales on Amazon and eBay
Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades, saws, and saw blades, is excited to announce Diamond Blade sales on Amazon and Ebay starting in the winter of 2019 for the 2020 season. - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct, "Blades Direct Reviews," Announces Launch of YouTube Channel
Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces launch of YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bladesdirect - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Record Breaking Shoxx Diamond Blade Sales in 2019
Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales in 2019 for Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 14, 2019 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct “Blades Direct Reviews” Announces Record Breaking SHOXX Diamond Blade Sales
Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales – led by “SHOXX” brand diamond Blades, Manufactured by “Samedia,” a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools... - December 14, 2018 - BladesDirect.net
B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared
B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy
The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Going Green with Infrared
Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing
B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands
B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Blades Direct Partners with Samedia, a Leading German Diamond Tool Manufacturer
Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an a one of a kind relationship with Samedia, a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools and construction products. Blades... - March 23, 2017 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials
Blades Direct, LLC, a leading online distributor of diamond blades and other tools for the construction and contracting industries, is pleased to announce its largest Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials to-date. These promotions, which are currently running from now until 11:59 pm on Monday... - November 25, 2016 - BladesDirect.net
B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back
B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Blades Direct Offers a Sneak Peak of Its Newest Diamond Blade, "The Shocker"
Blades Direct, LLC, a leading distributor of diamond blades and other related items for the construction and contracting industries, is pleased to offer a “sneak peak” of its newest diamond blade, “The Shocker.” Utilizing state-of-the-art Shoxx® Technology, The Shocker... - October 25, 2016 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Announces Promotion on Exclusive "Shocker" Blade
Blades Direct, LLC a leading online distributor of diamond blades, tools and products for the construction and contracting industries, has announced a new promotion for its exclusive diamond blade, The Shocker. On qualifying orders, Blades Direct customers will be eligible for promotional items... - September 20, 2016 - BladesDirect.net
Blades Direct Announces Exclusive Diamond Blade: The Shocker
Blades Direct, LLC a leading online distributor of diamond blades, tools and products for the construction and contracting industries has announced the addition of the Shocker, an exclusive diamond blade to the company. The Shocker implements Shoxx® Technology, which uses the same bonding... - August 11, 2016 - BladesDirect.net
B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board
B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available
The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Introduces a High Speed Dryer for Spray Outs
Waterborne dried in 90 Seconds. - December 18, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range
A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.
Water Innovations Showcased at World Water Day Event in Washington
The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Water Partnership celebrated World Water Day by displaying twenty-eight American developed water technologies, designed to address global water challenges in developing countries. These technologies were part of the “USTech H2.0” event held on... - April 25, 2014 - Lifewater Drilling Technology
Tim Kim of TrustyMAX Tools Releases Podcast on Why the GO-2 Socket Makes a Great Holiday Gift
Principal of Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Explains the Features of the Unique, Revolutionary Adjustable Socket. - December 08, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools
TrustyMAX Tools Partners with Sales Representative Joe Pate
Father-Son Tool Company Partner with Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Efforts for the GO-2 Socket. - November 13, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools
Tim Kim of TrustyMAX Tools Provides Tips for Operating a Family-Owned Business in New Podcast
Principal of Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Discusses Benefits and Challenges of Working with Family Members. - August 24, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools
Father-Son Tool Company TrustyMAX Tools Introduces the GO-2 Socket in New Podcast
Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Discusses Unique Versatility of the GO-2 Socket. - June 05, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools