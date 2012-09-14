PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" BladesDirect.net Announces New Shocker, Rx13, and Shoxx Diamond Blade Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 21, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct, "Blades Direct Reviews," Announces Launch of YouTube Channel Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces launch of YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bladesdirect - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

"BladesDirect.net Reviews" and "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Diamond Blade Sales on Amazon and eBay Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades, saws, and saw blades, is excited to announce Diamond Blade sales on Amazon and Ebay starting in the winter of 2019 for the 2020 season. - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Record Breaking Shoxx Diamond Blade Sales in 2019 Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales in 2019 for Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 14, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct “Blades Direct Reviews” Announces Record Breaking SHOXX Diamond Blade Sales Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales – led by “SHOXX” brand diamond Blades, Manufactured by “Samedia,” a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools and... - December 14, 2018 - BladesDirect.net

B-TEC Systems Reduce Utility Bills with Infrared B-TEC Systems explain how short wave infrared can save thousands on fuel bills. - September 07, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Systems Makes Drying Test Cards...Easy The ST-01 from B-TEC Systems dries paint in as little as 90 seconds. - May 12, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Going Green with Infrared Infrared paint curing and how it also has a Green side. - January 21, 2018 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Systems Appoints BC Marketing B-TEC Systems appoints BC Marketing, regarded as one of the best sales & marketing agencies in the USA. - September 05, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Systems Tests All Major Automotive Paint Brands B-TEC Systems are completing tests of all the major paint brands to confirm urethane curing times. The brands being tested include Axalta, BASF, Sikkens, Sherwin Williams and PPG. - July 07, 2017 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Blades Direct Partners with Samedia, a Leading German Diamond Tool Manufacturer Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an a one of a kind relationship with Samedia, a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools and construction products. Blades Direct... - March 23, 2017 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials Blades Direct, LLC, a leading online distributor of diamond blades and other tools for the construction and contracting industries, is pleased to announce its largest Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials to-date. These promotions, which are currently running from now until 11:59 pm on Monday night,... - November 25, 2016 - BladesDirect.net

B-TEC Systems Evaluates Infrared Pay-Back B-TEC Systems reveals big time & energy savings by using their automotive short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment. - November 10, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Blades Direct Offers a Sneak Peak of Its Newest Diamond Blade, "The Shocker" Blades Direct, LLC, a leading distributor of diamond blades and other related items for the construction and contracting industries, is pleased to offer a “sneak peak” of its newest diamond blade, “The Shocker.” Utilizing state-of-the-art Shoxx® Technology, The Shocker has... - October 25, 2016 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct Announces Promotion on Exclusive "Shocker" Blade Blades Direct, LLC a leading online distributor of diamond blades, tools and products for the construction and contracting industries, has announced a new promotion for its exclusive diamond blade, The Shocker. On qualifying orders, Blades Direct customers will be eligible for promotional items such... - September 20, 2016 - BladesDirect.net

Blades Direct Announces Exclusive Diamond Blade: The Shocker Blades Direct, LLC a leading online distributor of diamond blades, tools and products for the construction and contracting industries has announced the addition of the Shocker, an exclusive diamond blade to the company. The Shocker implements Shoxx® Technology, which uses the same bonding technique... - August 11, 2016 - BladesDirect.net

B-TEC Systems Welcomes White & Peters on Board B-TEC Systems announce White & Peters as new BC distributor. - May 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

"The Infrared Handbook" Now Available The Infrared Handbook covers everything you need to know about infrared equipment and its applications in the automotive refinish industry. - March 14, 2016 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Introduces a High Speed Dryer for Spray Outs Waterborne dried in 90 Seconds. - December 18, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

B-TEC Systems Introduces Its New Infrared Curing Equipment Range A new range of short wave infrared paint curing / drying equipment is being introduced in the USA. Its main use is for the fast drying of automotive refinish coatings. - October 16, 2015 - B-TEC Systems Inc.

Water Innovations Showcased at World Water Day Event in Washington The U.S. Department of State and U.S. Water Partnership celebrated World Water Day by displaying twenty-eight American developed water technologies, designed to address global water challenges in developing countries. These technologies were part of the “USTech H2.0” event held on Friday,... - April 25, 2014 - Lifewater Drilling Technology

Tim Kim of TrustyMAX Tools Releases Podcast on Why the GO-2 Socket Makes a Great Holiday Gift Principal of Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Explains the Features of the Unique, Revolutionary Adjustable Socket. - December 08, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools

TrustyMAX Tools Partners with Sales Representative Joe Pate Father-Son Tool Company Partner with Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Efforts for the GO-2 Socket. - November 13, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools

Tim Kim of TrustyMAX Tools Provides Tips for Operating a Family-Owned Business in New Podcast Principal of Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Discusses Benefits and Challenges of Working with Family Members. - August 24, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools

Father-Son Tool Company TrustyMAX Tools Introduces the GO-2 Socket in New Podcast Tool Manufacturing Company and Distributor Discusses Unique Versatility of the GO-2 Socket. - June 05, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools

Father-Son Tool Company Launches New Comprehensive Website in Preparation for Father’s Day GO-2 Socket Manufacturing Company and Distributor Announces Redesigned Website - May 16, 2013 - TrustyMAX Tools

BladesDirect.net Enters Exclusive Agreement with Manufacturer New partnership will diversify product line for online distributor of tools for the construction and contracting industries. - May 01, 2012 - BladesDirect.net

SunZi Products Inc. Releases the Chameleon™ 18V Lithium-Ion Multi-Tool System for the Home, Lawn and Garden SunZi Products Inc. located just outside Chicago, IL is preparing a nationwide launch of the Chameleon™. The Chameleon™ is the first Lithium-Ion Multi-tool System in the Lawn and Garden arena. The customer feedback has been great and the price has just been reduced for the rest of the Outdoor Season. - April 27, 2012 - SunZi Products Inc

Bailey Tools & Supply, Inc. Purchases the Assets of Indianapolis Distributor Capitol Contractors Supply Bailey Tools & Supply, Inc. has purchased the assets of Indianapolis distributor Capitol Drilling & Contractors Supply. - October 16, 2009 - Bailey Tools