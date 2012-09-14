PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Mississippi Forestry Commission Says No to Using Fire for Food Plot Preparation Food plot preparation: fire is not the answer. - September 15, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Mississippi Forestry Commission Prepares Public for Fall Wildfire Season Fire is one of the most destructive forces on the planet. Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in forests and other wildlands. - September 06, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Locus Agricultural Solutions CEO to Present Revolutionary Soil "Probiotics" at the 2019 Ag Innovation Showcase Expert Dr. Paul Zorner chosen to highlight treatment impact on maximizing crop productivity and carbon sequestration. - August 18, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 2nd Time, Chloeta Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 606 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 734 Percent. - August 18, 2019 - Chloeta

New Unmatched Carbon Sequestration Data Highlights Immediate Solution to Climate Change from Locus AG Substantial increases in soil carbon across five key crops verify impact of Locus Agricultural Solutions' microbiome-enhancing treatments. - August 09, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Mississippi Forestry Commission Names New Director of Information and Outreach Effective May 16, Jason Scott has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) as the new Director of Information and Outreach. “Jason’s 10 years of experience in public relations make him a strong addition to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s communication efforts,”... - May 23, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Mississippi Arbor Day Tree Giveaways and Sales 2019 Arbor Day in Mississippi is Friday, February 8, 2019. The following week is Tree Planting Week, designated by Governor Phil Bryant's Arbor Day/ Tree Planting Week Proclamation. As a public resource, the Mississippi Forestry Commission reached out to their natural resource partners to compile a statewide... - January 26, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Long Island Tree Removal Company, AAA Tree Service Provides Tips on Removing Dangerous Trees and Branches Trees represent life, peace, growth and nature. A tree is our most important contact with nature. They have been known to provide humans with the necessities for survival, including water, shade and oxygen. As much as trees have a special way of beautifying the environment, they can be equally dangerous when diseased or damaged. - January 11, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Russell Bozeman Named Mississippi's 13th State Forester The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Russell Bozeman to serve as Mississippi’s 13th State Forester, effective December 15, 2018. - December 16, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line: Fall Wildfire Prevention and Awareness Wildfires occur year-round in Mississippi. The Mississippi Forestry Commission responded to and suppressed 2,318 wildfires that burned 33,574 acres in Fiscal Year 2017. As dry cold fronts begin to move through Mississippi this fall, it is important to be aware of the potential for increased wildfire... - October 14, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Accepting Applications from Cities for Popcorn Tree Control Statewide In September 2017, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) completed the first step of the Help Stop the Pop program, asking the public to report sightings of Chinese tallow (popcorn) trees. At this time, the MFC is taking applications from municipalities statewide to assist with popcorn tree control, the second step of our Help Stop the Pop program. To apply, visit: www.mfc.ms.gov/popcorn-tree-control-program - September 28, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Southern Pine Beetle Activity Map: Privately Owned Forestland The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) completes Forest Health flights twice annually to monitor forest health issues, such as the southern pine beetle. The interactive map includes data from the most recent flights as well as data provided by the U.S. Forest Service. Verification of this data from... - May 26, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Deploys Wildland Firefighters to Texas and Oklahoma This weekend, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) deployed two bulldozer strike teams to Texas, and one Wildland Firefighting Task Force Leader to Oklahoma. - April 18, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Announces New Wildfire Reporting Phone Number The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has a new wildfire reporting phone number for the public to call in Mississippi: 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473). Previously, numbers were broken down by geographic areas of the state. The new wildfire reporting number will allow the public to quickly report... - April 11, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line PSA Wins Silver ADDY Award: MS Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Prevention Month Campaign Recognized The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) public service announcement video, Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line, won a silver ADDY at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Jackson awards in the category of Public Service Television Commercial. The award-winning public service announcement was produced by the Jackson-based video production and advertising firm Mad Genius and received grant funding from the U.S. Forest Service. - April 01, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Deploys Wildland Firefighters to Texas The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is deploying one Wildland Firefighting strike team with two bulldozers to Texas, where they will assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts. Five MFC Wildland Firefighters traveled overnight arriving in Merkel, Texas on Tuesday, March... - March 21, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Deploys Wildland Firefighters to Oklahoma The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is deploying a bulldozer strike team and two division supervisors to Oklahoma to assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts. Eight MFC Wildland Firefighters traveled overnight to Shawnee, Oklahoma the morning of Friday, March 16, 2018. “We... - March 17, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line: Tori Bowie, Olympic Gold Medalist, World’s Fastest Woman, Featured in Wildfire Prevention PSA Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line: Tori Bowie, Olympic Gold Medalist, World’s Fastest Woman, featured in the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) public service announcement video, view here: http://bit.ly/StopWildfiresStartingLine. Produced by the Jackson-based video production and advertising firm Mad Genius, the series received grant funding made available by the U.S. Forest Service. - February 18, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Leadership Native Oklahoma (LNO) Class of 2018 Enrollment The American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma (AICCO) has announced their third annual Leadership Native Oklahoma (LNO) class for 2018. LNO is a unique leadership opportunity for business and governmental leaders in Indian Country to broaden their network and sharpen their understanding of self-governance and self-determination. - February 02, 2018 - Chloeta

Ecological Restoration Enhances Water Quality in Chesapeake Bay - Ecotone's Stream Restoration Techniques Improve Habitat & Reduce Restoration Costs in Baltimore County Ecotone, Inc. has restored 2,160 linear feet of stream in the northeastern part of Baltimore County, Maryland. The project was funded by Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. By applying Ecotone’s unique “less is more” approach of stream restoration they completed the project at half the cost of traditional engineering approaches, minimized the project’s carbon footprint, and increased the stream's sustainability. - January 05, 2018 - Ecotone, Inc.

Mississippi Forestry Commission Employee Serves on Hurricane Harvey Incident Management Team MS Forestry Commission Employee Serves on Hurricane Harvey Incident Management Team. On Monday, August 28, 2017, Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) employee Bill Kitchings (MFC Outreach Officer, Region 2) deployed to Texas as a member of the 2017 Southern Area Blue Team, a National Type-1 All-Hazard Incident Management Team. The Incident Management Team will assist state and federal partners with Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. - August 31, 2017 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Ecotone Named in The Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies - Ecotone Included in Honor List as #15 Among Top Environmental Services Companies Inc. Magazine has ranked ecological restoration firm, Ecotone as #1834 in the 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies. Ecotone was also included in the Inc. 5000 Honors list as #15 amongst Top Environmental Services companies in the nation and as #24 amongst Top... - August 17, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

MS Forestry Commission Releases Southern Pine Beetle Activity Map: Privately Owned Forestland 242 suspected southern pine beetle spots were identified on privately owned forestland during those flights. The southern pine beetle outbreak has been fueled by two summers of drought followed by two winters of unusually high temperatures. The southern pine beetle is said to be the most destructive forest insect in the South. - August 13, 2017 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Ben Meadows Awards 2017 Natural Resources Scholarships Annual scholarships recognize academic performance and leadership skills of two standout students enrolled in accredited natural resource fields. - August 12, 2017 - Ben Meadows

Chloeta Introduces Innovative Wildfire Loss Prevention Strategies for Insurers Wildfires cause approximately $2.2 billion in losses annually to the insurance industry. Chloeta is employing proven strategies to limit the number of claims experienced by property casualty underwriters. These wildfire loss prevention and risk mitigation services are available nationally to insurers. - August 02, 2017 - Chloeta

Wiland Associates and Chloeta to Combine Operations for Maximum Reach Wiland Associates, an all-hazards training and consulting firm out of Selah, Washington is teaming up with Chloeta, a government contracting and incident management firm based in Oklahoma City, OK. Combining operations will give the new company, Wiland Chloeta, the opportunity to reach more clients and provide clients with even higher-quality instruction. - July 13, 2017 - Chloeta

11 Non-Profits Collaborate to Raise Funds in Anne Arundel County; Ecotone Donates to Support the GreenGive Initiative Ecological Restoration company, Ecotone donates to support the 11 water-focused, environmental non-profits from the Anne Arundel County that are part of the GreenGive initiative. - June 13, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Center for Watershed Protection Honors Ecotone, Inc for Innovation and Leadership - Maryland’s Fast-Growing Ecological Restoration Company Receives Industry Recognition The Center for Watershed Protection has recognized Scott McGill of Maryland based ecological restoration company, Ecotone, Inc with its 2017 Innovation and Leadership in Watershed Protection and Restoration award for partnering with designers, researchers and local governments to advance science-based approaches to stormwater and watershed management projects. - May 03, 2017 - Ecotone, Inc.

Forestry Commission Educates Public on Outdoor Fire Safety - Wildfire Prevention Month (March) March is Wildfire Prevention Month in Mississippi as stated by Governor Phil Bryant’s proclamation. Historically, March has one of the highest wildfire occurrence rates of the year due to the weather transition from winter to spring, dry vegetation, and windy conditions. Since January 1, 2017,... - March 04, 2017 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Burn Bans Remain in 76 Out of 82 Counties: Drought Conditions Persist In Mississippi, 76 out of 82 counties remain under burn bans. The Governor's partial state level ban and all individual county bans remain in effect through the weekend. The dry cold front coming in today will make conditions favorable for an increase in the frequency and severity of ‪wildfire activity. ‬‬‬‬‬To see a complete list of burn bans in Mississippi, visit: www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans - November 06, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Wildfire-Related Fatality Reported in Montgomery County One wildfire-related fatality has been reported in Montgomery County, Miss. The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) would like to express their deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic incident. This incident brings to light the importance of adhering to all burn bans statewide. In Mississippi, 69 out of 82 counties remain under burn bans. The Governor's partial state level burn ban, which offers no exemptions, and all individual county burn bans remain in effect through the weekend - November 05, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Governor Bryant Issues Partial State Level Burn Ban in Mississippi At the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Governor Phil Bryant has issued a partial state level burn ban. The partial state level burn ban is effective immediately for the following fifty-two (52) counties, and has no exemptions. Visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans for an up-to-date list. - October 14, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Forestry Commission Warns of Increased Fall Wildfire Risk As the weather transitions from summer to fall, dry vegetation and lower humidity have the potential to increase wildfire activity statewide. Since June 1, 2016 the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has responded to and suppressed 259 ‪wildfires that burned 2,363 acres in the state of Mississippi. - October 01, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Forestry Commission Introduces New EAB Preparedness Resource The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) and Plan-It Geo recently launched a new online tool for communities across the state to prepare and plan for potential Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) management. To access the EAB Preparedness Cost Calculator tool, visit: https://pg-cloud.com/Mississippi/ The Emerald... - September 23, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Forestry Commission Announces Prescribed Burning Short Course The fall session of the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Prescribed Burning Short Course will be held October 4-6, 2016 in Hattiesburg. The Prescribed Burning Short Course is open to the public and designed for anyone wishing to become a Certified Prescribed Burn Manager in Mississippi. Upon completion... - September 18, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MFC Urges Fire Safety July 4th Weekend The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) would like to remind everyone celebrating Independence Day this weekend to exercise caution using outdoor grills, campfires, and fireworks. Charlie Morgan, State Forester, emphasized the far-reaching consequences of wildfire: “Wildfires can start with just a spark, and spread quickly to endanger forestland, personal property, and lives.” - July 01, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Planting Trees for Our Children The MFC partners with Treecycler to help extend the reach of reforestation activities on school trust lands. Treecycler allows users to donate money toward tree-planting projects by redeeming codes found on product packaging, in the mail, or online. The codes can be redeemed for the MFC’s project, “Planting Trees for Our Children” by visiting: http://bit.ly/TreecyclerMFC - April 29, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Passes Resolution Celebrating American Tree Farm System's 75th Anniversary American Tree Farm System 75th Anniversary Resolution - April 09, 2016 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Free Webinar Launches EcoBlu Analyst2.0 Environmental Big Data Tool Trout Headwaters, Inc. just announced that they are offering a free webinar September 22, 2015 to officially launch EcoBlu Analyst2.0 , the cloud-based Big Data efficiency tool designed for environmental professionals. Register at: https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/8079635121560461314 The EcoBlu Analyst... - September 12, 2015 - Trout Headwaters, Inc.

Ace Tree Service LLC Launches New Website for the Seattle Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Washington. - February 28, 2015 - Ace Tree Service LLC

Ecora Engineering & Resource Group - Prince George Office Grand Opening On Friday, October 3rd, 2014 from 1-5pm Ecora Engineering and Resource Group is hosting an open house event to celebrate the grand opening of their Prince George office and for an exclusive look at their growing business. - September 17, 2014 - Ecora Engineering & Resource Group

New Web Development and Design Firm to Focus Solely on Timber Industry TimberLogix, a website development company has launched, providing technology services exclusively for the timber industry. - September 06, 2014 - TimberLogix

ABC Tree Removal Opens Its Doors, Offering Excellent Tree Removal Services Providing Residential and Commercial Tree Removal Services at prices you can afford. Services Include Stump Grinding & Removal, Tree Pruning & more. - July 05, 2014 - ABC Tree Removal