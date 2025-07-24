Locus AG was one of the three top-scoring companies at this year’s IGF and recognized for its soil “probiotic” technology that addresses food security and climate change. The judges were impressed with the company’s business model and the impact that its agtech solution can make on sustainable farming. Locus AG was one of 40 cleantech startups that pitched innovative technologies and disruptive business solutions to a panel of investor and industry expert judges. - May 15, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions