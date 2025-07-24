Recent Headlines
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
Oasis Cone System Aims to Regreen Deserts Without Freshwater or Irrigation, Launches Pilot Talks in Egypt or Oman
Carbon Blue Solutions has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending technology that enables mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid deserts without irrigation. The system accesses subsurface saline water, requiring no freshwater, pumps, or pipes. Reviewed by UN-recognized hydrogeologists, the project is entering pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman following €250,000 of self-funded R&D. - May 23, 2025 - Carbon Blue Solutions Limited LLC
As Hurricane Season 2024 Kicks Off, AAA Tree Service Encourages People to Prepare by Trimming and Removing Trees from their Homestand Businesses
AAA Tree Services offers tree pruning, trimming, and removal, as well as emergency tree services for Bronx, Queens, and Nassau Counties and the surrounding areas - July 23, 2024 - AAA Tree Service
Bartlett Tree Experts Expands on the East End of Long Island with New Office in Riverhead
Bartlett Tree Experts, founded by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907 and the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence on the East End of Long Island with the opening of a new office in Riverhead. With the addition of... - November 22, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Forest Exploration Center Celebrates Community-Curated Trail Spur
New Accessible Trail Highlights StoryWalks and Community-Driven Content Under the Theme “All That Trees Provide” The Forest Exploration Center (FEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13 to celebrate the opening of a new trail on the property. Board members were joined by the... - November 16, 2023 - Forest Exploration Center
Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Tennessee with New Office in Chattanooga
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce its expansion in Tennessee with the opening of a new office in Chattanooga. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for Bartlett, as the company extends its reach to serve the... - October 27, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Tennessee with New Office in Knoxville
Bartlett Tree Experts, founded by Francis A. Bartlett in 1907 and the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence in Tennessee with the opening of a new office in Knoxville. With the addition of Bartlett’s newest office... - October 27, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Southern New England
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world's leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that David Chalker has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Southern New England. - October 11, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Northern New England
Bartlett Tree Experts is pleased to announce that Gary Nedorostek has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Northern New England. Gary, who holds a baccalaureate degree from the University of Massachusetts, joined Bartlett Tree Experts in 2001 with the... - October 10, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Central New England
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world's leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that Jack Ingram has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Central New England. - October 10, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Announces New Leadership in Virginia and Tennessee
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company, is pleased to announce that Rob Allen has been promoted to Division Manager, overseeing the Company’s operations in Virginia and Tennessee. - October 06, 2023 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™
Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders. Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers." - March 13, 2023 - Jameson, LLC
Tetra Pak Carton Recycling Initiative Begins in Vietnam Benefitting Hundreds of Informal Waste Pickers
Often deemed hard to recycle, beverage cartons are the focus of a new initiative run by Circular Action, a BVRio group company, in partnership with Tetra Pak and Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam). The pilot project will not only provide a recycling solution, but will also... - August 30, 2022 - BVRio
Bartlett Tree Experts Adds Veteran Arborist Bob Andreucci to Hilton Head Office
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree care company, has bolstered its scientific tree and shrub care services in the area with the addition of veteran Arborist Representative Bob Andreucci to Bartlett’s Hilton Head Island office. A graduate of the State University... - August 04, 2022 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Wilmington
Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree care company, has expanded its service area in Wilmington with Bartlett Arborist Representative Everett Jones now dedicated specifically to the region. - June 18, 2022 - Bartlett Tree Experts
Well-Equipped & Task-Oriented AAA Tree Service is All Set to Ensure Safety During Stormy Season
Using the Latest Technology, the Company Offers Tree Removal, Tree Trimming, Tree Pruning and a Range of Related Services - April 07, 2022 - AAA Tree Service
Minted Space™ Awarded “Top Scorer” Award by the National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council
The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing. - October 18, 2021 - Minted Space LLC
Fall is the Perfect Time to Plant New Trees and Lay New Sod with AAA Tree Service
AAA Tree Service also offers a full range of professional tree and landscaping services. Fall is the best time of the year to plant new trees or lay new sod. AAA Tree Service, with locations throughout the New York City area, offers professional tree planting and sod services with a team of experts in gardens and landscaping. - October 12, 2021 - AAA Tree Service
Locus Agricultural Solutions Named Finalist for Syngenta Innovation Challenge at World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2021
Agtech B Corp(TM) recognized for its revolutionary bio-based soil technologies that provide unparalleled environmental, agronomic and economic benefits. - September 29, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Leading Agricultural Research Universities Show Substantial Reductions in Nitrous Oxide Emissions with Rhizolizer® Duo Soil Probiotic Technology
Locus AG releases results showing N2O emission reductions in multiple greenhouse and field studies conducted by South Dakota State and Texas A&M Universities. - July 10, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus AG Launches Second Line of Carbon-Accelerating Soil Probiotic Technologies with Added Phosphorus Benefits
New Pantego™ microbial soil amendment gives farmers the upper hand in crop performance and environmental impact across wider temperature ranges. - June 15, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Technology Advancements Drive Top Agriculture Executives to Take New Leadership Positions at Locus AG
Agtech startup’s successful soil probiotic technologies and carbon platform are attracting key industry talent. - April 17, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
ALERT FM Receives First Radio-Broadcast ShakeAlert(R) License to Deliver Messages to California, Oregon, and Washington
ALERT FM works when cell, power and internet are not available. - April 16, 2021 - Global Security Systems, LLC
New Agricultural Carbon Initiative Pairs Buyers with American Farmers to Accelerate Fight Against Climate Change
Bluesource Enters Agricultural Carbon Market with Partnership That Provides Unmatched Financial Incentives for the Industry - February 03, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
New Agricultural Carbon Alliance Brings Immediate Revenue-Accelerating Opportunities to Growers
Bluesource joins Locus Agricultural Solutions’ next generation carbon program offering high-quality credits, acceleration technology and access to new markets. - January 18, 2021 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Red Herring Selects Locus Agricultural Solutions as a Top 100 North America Winner
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has been selected as a winner for one of the technology industry’s most prestigious prizes: Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award. The B Corp™-certified, one of only six agtech companies on the list, was chosen for its award-winning solutions that successfully address climate change, farm profitability and food security. - November 21, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus AG Named a New 50 to Watch by Cleantech Group for Farming Solutions That Combat the Climate Crisis
Agtech B Corp™ Locus Agricultural Solutions has been named a top startup in Cleantech Group’s New 50 to Watch List for developing climate solutions that accelerate carbon farming efforts. - October 30, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus AG’s CarbonNOW™ Project Represents USA as National Winner in the Energy Globe Awards
The agricultural project will compete for global winner as one of the world’s most ambitious and innovative projects to fight climate change. - August 18, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus Agricultural Solutions® Becomes Newest Innovator Member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) as its newest innovator member. The startup will join over 200 forward-thinking companies in engaging with leaders around the world to build tools and... - July 09, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus AG Continues Building Executive Bench by Hiring VP of Environmental Platforms
As part of its B Corp mission to help advance the climate-smart agriculture trend, Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) has hired Shane Head as its new Vice President of Environmental Platforms. Mr. Head will oversee crop and international expansion of the CarbonNOW program that delivers agronomic and ecosystem benefits. - May 23, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus AG Wins NREL’s Industry Growth Forum 2020 Outstanding Venture Award
Locus AG was one of the three top-scoring companies at this year’s IGF and recognized for its soil “probiotic” technology that addresses food security and climate change. The judges were impressed with the company’s business model and the impact that its agtech solution can make on sustainable farming. Locus AG was one of 40 cleantech startups that pitched innovative technologies and disruptive business solutions to a panel of investor and industry expert judges. - May 15, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Fast Company Names Locus AG’s CarbonNOW Program a World Changing Ideas 2020 Finalist in the Food Category
Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas awards honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet. Locus AG's CarbonNOW program is an innovative idea that is already helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security by monetizing carbon farming and driving adoption of its global award-winning, non-GMO, microbial technology that boosts crop yields and nutrients. - May 01, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus Agricultural Solutions Honors Earth Day by Donating Climate-Smart Technology to Help Farmers Offset Economic Losses from COVID-19
Locus AG is calling for nominations of farmers that are making a positive impact on their communities and the environment during the coronavirus pandemic. Individuals that are chosen as Earth Day 2020 Hero Farmers will receive free healthy soil treatments that can boost yields and revenue, and reduce their operating costs and carbon footprints. - April 22, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus Agricultural Solutions Brings on New CEO to Drive Climate-Smart Farming Initiatives
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG), an agtech B Corp™ dedicated to leading the climate-smart agriculture trend, has hired Grant Aldridge as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Agribusiness veteran, Aldridge will lead company growth and accelerate industry adoption of carbon farming practices. - April 02, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Leading California University Finds 78 Percent Reduction in Livestock Methane Emissions with Direct-Fed Microbials from Locus Fermentation Solutions
These highly effective, inexpensive and stable microbes can have a major impact on reducing methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is rising and threatens the chance to avoid catastrophic climate change. Locus Fermentation Solutions identified the organisms and is six months away from commercializing and scaling a patented, scalable direct-fed microbial solution that can be easily added to livestock feed. - March 26, 2020 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product
Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln
St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc
Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification
Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
Mississippi Forestry Commission Says No to Using Fire for Food Plot Preparation
Food plot preparation: fire is not the answer. - September 15, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission
Mississippi Forestry Commission Prepares Public for Fall Wildfire Season
Fire is one of the most destructive forces on the planet. Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in forests and other wildlands. - September 06, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission
AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season
Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 2nd Time, Chloeta Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 606 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 734 Percent. - August 18, 2019 - Chloeta
Locus Agricultural Solutions CEO to Present Revolutionary Soil "Probiotics" at the 2019 Ag Innovation Showcase
Expert Dr. Paul Zorner chosen to highlight treatment impact on maximizing crop productivity and carbon sequestration. - August 18, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
New Unmatched Carbon Sequestration Data Highlights Immediate Solution to Climate Change from Locus AG
Substantial increases in soil carbon across five key crops verify impact of Locus Agricultural Solutions' microbiome-enhancing treatments. - August 09, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time
Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Mississippi Forestry Commission Names New Director of Information and Outreach
Effective May 16, Jason Scott has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) as the new Director of Information and Outreach. “Jason’s 10 years of experience in public relations make him a strong addition to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s communication... - May 23, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission
AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way
The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Mississippi Arbor Day Tree Giveaways and Sales 2019
Arbor Day in Mississippi is Friday, February 8, 2019. The following week is Tree Planting Week, designated by Governor Phil Bryant's Arbor Day/ Tree Planting Week Proclamation. As a public resource, the Mississippi Forestry Commission reached out to their natural resource partners to compile a... - January 26, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission
Long Island Tree Removal Company, AAA Tree Service Provides Tips on Removing Dangerous Trees and Branches
Trees represent life, peace, growth and nature. A tree is our most important contact with nature. They have been known to provide humans with the necessities for survival, including water, shade and oxygen. As much as trees have a special way of beautifying the environment, they can be equally dangerous when diseased or damaged. - January 11, 2019 - AAA Tree Service
Russell Bozeman Named Mississippi's 13th State Forester
The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Russell Bozeman to serve as Mississippi’s 13th State Forester, effective December 15, 2018. - December 16, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission