Recent Headlines
Lightning Motors Corporation Unveils 600+ HP “Strength in Lightness” Bonneville Program
Lightning Motors Corporation returns to the Bonneville Salt Flats with a next-generation (beyond 218) electric land-speed platform targeting 600+ HP. Built on the “Strength in Lightness” philosophy, it combines niobium-alloyed chassis technology, the EDGE Modular Powertrain Platform and lightweight structural engineering to maximize performance while minimizing mass. The program serves as both a record attempt and a technology demonstrator for future high-performance electric propulsion systems. - July 02, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motors Corporation Shatters the EV "Black Box" Model with Real-Time Cell Telemetry and Announces Phase 2 Remote Diagnostic Roadmap
Lightning Motors Corporation announces the end of the EV "Black Box" with the launch of near real-time, cell-level telemetry via the Lightning EDGE platform. By providing forensic-level transparency of its 90-series high-voltage battery stack, Lightning is establishing a new industry standard for reliability. This launch serves as the foundation for Phase 2: Remote Diagnostics, a key pillar in Lightning’s global asset-light licensing strategy for OEMs. - May 08, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Nine Years on, Still Incredible: Lightning Motorcycles Defies EV Obsolescence
From first-ride exhilaration to outperforming premium ICE motorcycles, customer feedback validates Lightning’s enduring performance as its next-generation Beyond-218 platform enters testing. - January 03, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycle’s Next-Gen Prototype Hits 174 MPH on Its Lowest Performance Setting
Early Test Results from "Beyond LS-218" Campaign Confirm Breakthrough Electric Performance, with a Goal of 250+ MPH Within Reach Following the success of their “Beyond LS-218” campaign, Lightning Motorcycle has completed the first round of testing for their next-generation... - September 19, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycles Customer Calls Ride “Far More Relaxing” Than New Automatic BMWs
Lightning Motorcycles, a pioneer in high-performance electric motorcycles, is spotlighting powerful new customer feedback that redefines the premium riding experience. In an unsolicited testimonial, a rider who recently test-drove one of BMW’s latest automatic, clutch-less motorcycles... - September 01, 2025 - Lightning Motorcycle
TOZZBIKE Announced Its New Surfer Culture Inspired Electric Kick-Bike Pipegun Sixteen
Following the success of Pipegun #1 electric kick-bike, TOZZ bike announced its second electric kick-bike Pipegun Sixteen with the same soul in different body. Life-style focused micro mobility brand TOZZBIKE announced their new surfer culture inspired electric kick-bike model Pipegun Sixteen, the second generation of the Pipegun family, following the success of Pipegun #1. - October 30, 2024 - TOZZ Bike
The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System
The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting. - September 18, 2024 - The Dandy Horse
TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original. - December 06, 2023 - TOZZ Bike
Ride On E-Bikes Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Dunedin, Florida
Ride On E-Bikes, a leading provider of high-quality electric bicycles, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new location at 1714 County Road 1 Unit 3 in Dunedin, Florida. This expansion aims to offer residents and visitors of Dunedin a wide selection of electric bikes and accessories to... - November 22, 2023 - Ride On E-Bikes
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Revolution Brands International Acquires Micro-Mobility Manufacturer MEKA Inc.
MEKA Inc. is a SF-based micro-mobility firm founded in 2021 by Sophia Tung and Wing Chuen Lam. Recently, Revolution Brands International acquired MEKA to accelerate its micro-mobility lineup by merging MEKA's tech and Revolution Brands' distribution capabilities. - May 15, 2023 - SimplyEV
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS) and FRM Bike Technology Sign Partnership Agreement for U.S. Bicycle Market
Optimized Cycling Solutions (OCS), a specialist in bespoke bicycles, and FRM Bike Technology, builder of hand made bicycles in Italy, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership for the United States market. By using modern technology, combined with old world craftsmanship, the two companies offer a highly interactive and collaborative process with riders to create a one of a kind bicycle built just for them. - April 26, 2023 - Optimized Cycling Solutions
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
New Adjustable Motorcycle Windshield Systems from MadStad Engineering
Announcing an array of new motorcycle wind protection systems / adjustable windshield systems for several late model motorcycle models. - June 02, 2022 - MadStad Engineering
TOZZ x Kıvılcım Music Collabs for the New Pop-Up Store and Experience Center
TOZZ Bike, Istanbul-based offbeat e-mobility and lifestyle products and services start-up, announced their collaboration with Kıvılcım Music, Istanbul based custom-built instruments shop, for Pipegun #1’s new pop-up store and experience center. TOZZ expands their sales network with the... - April 22, 2022 - TOZZ Bike
Baere Bikes, a US-Based Electric Cargo Bike Company, Opens for Business in Seattle
Baere Bikes offers an affordable range of electric cargo bikes aimed at reducing family gas bills. - April 04, 2022 - Baere Bikes
The Powersport Academy Announces a Free Course for Powersport Dealers
The free course titled “Getting Started with Service” sets the stage for service students new to online training, and possibly new to this type of professional development. - March 30, 2022 - Powersport Academy
Avial’s Commuter e-Bike is Built Like an Aeroplane
A wide range of rear hub motors with power from 250 to 1000W and a universal mount for removable batteries with the capacity from 14 to 24.5Ah allows you to customize this Commuter e-Bike, that is equipped with a resilient, lightweight and durable frame both for day-to-day trips to work and for riding to the countryside on the weekend. - June 26, 2021 - AviAl Bikes
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com Revs Up with Free Ride Maps
FloridaMotorcycleRider.Com is a new website for resident riders and visitors to the Sunshine State. Loaded with information about the rules of the road and an emphasis on the healthy aspects of motorcycle riding. Free backroad ride maps also. - February 05, 2020 - Florida Motorcycle Rider
Made in India Electric Motorcycle Launch
One Electric today announced the launch of their Electric Motorcycle called KRIDN. KRIDN means "To Play" in Sanskrit Language. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90Kmph and range of 100+ Km per Charge. It is designed as a comfortable city commuter motorcycle. - January 29, 2020 - One Electric
Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships
Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports
City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018
Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle
Broker Agent Advisor Honors Achivement
Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Honor - August 01, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Combat Motors LLC
Guillermo Teran LLC Sells Its Latest Custom Bike, BMW Cafe Racer
Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Guillermo Teran LLC - Latest Custom Bike Build
The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC
Texas OCC is Coming to Help
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
Brake Free Technologies Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Smart Helmet Attachment
Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility. It mounts on the back of the helmet you already own and its sensors works automatically to let others know whenever you slow down--braking, engine braking, or downshifting. No need for a wired installation or connected apps. Brake Free is simply a smarter way to be seen. - April 06, 2017 - Brake Free Technologies
Momentum Electric Launches VIT-S, the Most Powerful Legal Electric Bike
Momentum Electric, a London-based electric bicycle company known for affordable high quality e-bikes, has just launched the most powerful legal electric bike, VIT-S, on crowdfunding campaign site Kickstarter. The bike is the most powerful electric bike with a maximum power of 700W and 95Nm of torque and meets EU and US rated power requirements of 250W and 350W. It has a range of up to 160km on a single charge. - December 04, 2016 - Momentum Electric Limited
Moots Introduces the Routt RSL
Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots
Tattoo's Not Required: 3 Day Motorcycle Building Boot Camps are Back
High Compression Garage & Co. has opened a new division, Motorsports Academy, geared towards motorcycle enthusiasts, and seasoned builders. - September 28, 2016 - High Compression Garage & Co.
Pimp Your Bike with Biketones! Horntones Releases First and Only MP3 Bicycle Horn.
Horntones releases first and only MP3 bicycle horn. - September 14, 2016 - Horntones
Moots Opens New Dealer: The Bikery in St. Petersburg, Florida
Grand Opening Weekend Features Food, Drink, Contests and a Chance to Win a Moots Vamoots CR - July 24, 2016 - Moots
Launch of WOOM 4 Carbonara 20" Full Carbon, Disc Brake Bike - 11-Speed
WOOM BIKES USA is celebrating their two year anniversary in the US (us.woombikes.com) with the launch of their limited edition super light full carbon 20” disc brake bike. The 20” WOOM 4 Carbonara Anniversary Edition sports a full carbon fiber frame, fork, and rims and Shimano XTR Di2... - April 29, 2016 - WOOM BIKES USA
Law Tigers - America's Motorcycle Lawyers - Celebrate 15 Years
Law Tigers, America's Motorcycle Lawyers, will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary in Phoenix, Arizona during the AMA Pro Flat Track "Law Tigers Arizona Mile" on Sat May 14th, 2016. This is the first time in 30 years that the AMA Pro Flat Track will be returning to the Phoenix area and Law Tigers is excited to present the AMA Flat Track Race in conjunction with the celebration of the Law Tigers 15th Anniversary celebration. - March 21, 2016 - Law Tigers
Biker Pros Gets the Goods on Securecaps; Harley-Davidson Rules the Road
Oddly enough, more than a few otherwise savvy motorcycle owners overlook the need to defend a direct pipeline to the engine, which is obviously the heart of the ride. Regardless of the danger of casual attacks, the dipstick openings on uncountable Harleys nonetheless remain free and easy for all. A bit of walk-by vandalism could result in an expensive towing call in the middle of nowhere and possibly a very expensive engine repair. - March 18, 2016 - Secure Cap
UNiQ Cycle Sounds Introduces the Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System
The Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System offers 400 watts of universal mounted audio on any motorcycle - January 26, 2016 - UNiQ Cycle Sounds
Law Tigers Official Attorney Sponsor of Laughlin River Run 2016
The Law Tigers, a national association of motorcycle injury lawyers, is proud to be the Official Attorney Sponsor of the Laughlin River Run. The Laughlin River Run is the largest motorcycle event on the west coast and will take place in Laughlin, Nevada April 27th through April 30th, 2016. - December 25, 2015 - Law Tigers
Byxee in Competition in Assiteca Crowd Startup Showcase
Byxee is protagonist of the contest among innovative startups promoted by the Italian platform of equity crowdfunding Assiteca Crowd. You can vote up to 20 December. - December 13, 2015 - Byxee
Radiantz LED Lighting's New and Improved Web Site
Radiantz has improved the Radiantz.com web site. - November 20, 2015 - Radiantz LED Lighting
Byxee on Display at Rimini Beach Mini Maker Faire 2015
The Byxee start-up will show to the public the first smart active safety device for two wheels, at Rimini Beach Mini Maker Faire (14 to 15 November). - November 11, 2015 - Byxee
Byxee on Display at Maker Faire Rome 2015
The Byxee start-up will present to the public the first smart active safety device for two wheels, at Maker Faire Rome (16 to 18 October), the European edition of the most important innovation show in the world. - October 07, 2015 - Byxee
Activation Mobile Completes Series AA Financing; Launching New Mobile App "Cyclemate"
Activation, the leading mobile platform for brand enthusiasts, completed its Series AA financing by a group of private investors. This funding round coincides with the launch of CycleMate, the Company’s inaugural product that connects the motorcycle industry and its customers on mobile. - July 08, 2015 - Activation Mobile
VEETRON Launches VOMO, the Ultimate Last Mile Electric Vehicle
VOMO is a high-powered 20mph foldable electric scooter offered at a special early order price. - June 18, 2015 - VEETRON
Byxee: The New Smart Device for Cycling
On May 2015, the start-up Byxee will be ready to launch the first smart device for the active safety designed for cycling. Thanks to its intelligent algorithm Byxee identifies potholes and other possible road hazards and warns the cyclist in advance. - April 29, 2015 - Byxee