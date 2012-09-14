PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

Broker Agent Advisor Honors Achivement Local Real Estate Professional Brings Home National Honor - August 01, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Guillermo Teran LLC Sells Its Latest Custom Bike, BMW Cafe Racer Guillermo Teran LLC is glad to see how customizing motorcycles is making a come back. - May 30, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Guillermo Teran LLC - Latest Custom Bike Build The only thing better than a manufacturer coming up with a really beautiful motorcycle is having a custom builder create something totally unique. - April 25, 2018 - Guillermo Teran LLC

Texas OCC is Coming to Help Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers

Brake Free Technologies Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Smart Helmet Attachment Brake Free is an ultra bright smart LED brake light that instantly improves a motorcycle's visibility. It mounts on the back of the helmet you already own and its sensors works automatically to let others know whenever you slow down--braking, engine braking, or downshifting. No need for a wired installation or connected apps. Brake Free is simply a smarter way to be seen. - April 06, 2017 - Brake Free Technologies

Momentum Electric Launches VIT-S, the Most Powerful Legal Electric Bike Momentum Electric, a London-based electric bicycle company known for affordable high quality e-bikes, has just launched the most powerful legal electric bike, VIT-S, on crowdfunding campaign site Kickstarter. The bike is the most powerful electric bike with a maximum power of 700W and 95Nm of torque and meets EU and US rated power requirements of 250W and 350W. It has a range of up to 160km on a single charge. - December 04, 2016 - Momentum Electric Limited

Moots Introduces the Routt RSL Top-level gravel race bike available to order now. - November 16, 2016 - Moots

Tattoo's Not Required: 3 Day Motorcycle Building Boot Camps are Back High Compression Garage & Co. has opened a new division, Motorsports Academy, geared towards motorcycle enthusiasts, and seasoned builders. - September 28, 2016 - High Compression Garage & Co.

Moots Opens New Dealer: The Bikery in St. Petersburg, Florida Grand Opening Weekend Features Food, Drink, Contests and a Chance to Win a Moots Vamoots CR - July 24, 2016 - Moots

Launch of WOOM 4 Carbonara 20" Full Carbon, Disc Brake Bike - 11-Speed WOOM BIKES USA is celebrating their two year anniversary in the US (us.woombikes.com) with the launch of their limited edition super light full carbon 20” disc brake bike. The 20” WOOM 4 Carbonara Anniversary Edition sports a full carbon fiber frame, fork, and rims and Shimano XTR Di2 11-speed... - April 29, 2016 - WOOM BIKES USA

Law Tigers - America's Motorcycle Lawyers - Celebrate 15 Years Law Tigers, America's Motorcycle Lawyers, will be celebrating its 15th Anniversary in Phoenix, Arizona during the AMA Pro Flat Track "Law Tigers Arizona Mile" on Sat May 14th, 2016. This is the first time in 30 years that the AMA Pro Flat Track will be returning to the Phoenix area and Law Tigers is excited to present the AMA Flat Track Race in conjunction with the celebration of the Law Tigers 15th Anniversary celebration. - March 21, 2016 - Law Tigers

Biker Pros Gets the Goods on Securecaps; Harley-Davidson Rules the Road Oddly enough, more than a few otherwise savvy motorcycle owners overlook the need to defend a direct pipeline to the engine, which is obviously the heart of the ride. Regardless of the danger of casual attacks, the dipstick openings on uncountable Harleys nonetheless remain free and easy for all. A bit of walk-by vandalism could result in an expensive towing call in the middle of nowhere and possibly a very expensive engine repair. - March 18, 2016 - Secure Cap

UNiQ Cycle Sounds Introduces the Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System The Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System offers 400 watts of universal mounted audio on any motorcycle - January 26, 2016 - UNiQ Cycle Sounds

Law Tigers Official Attorney Sponsor of Laughlin River Run 2016 The Law Tigers, a national association of motorcycle injury lawyers, is proud to be the Official Attorney Sponsor of the Laughlin River Run. The Laughlin River Run is the largest motorcycle event on the west coast and will take place in Laughlin, Nevada April 27th through April 30th, 2016. - December 25, 2015 - Law Tigers

Byxee in Competition in Assiteca Crowd Startup Showcase Byxee is protagonist of the contest among innovative startups promoted by the Italian platform of equity crowdfunding Assiteca Crowd. You can vote up to 20 December. - December 13, 2015 - Byxee

Radiantz LED Lighting's New and Improved Web Site Radiantz has improved the Radiantz.com web site. - November 20, 2015 - Radiantz LED Lighting

Byxee on Display at Rimini Beach Mini Maker Faire 2015 The Byxee start-up will show to the public the first smart active safety device for two wheels, at Rimini Beach Mini Maker Faire (14 to 15 November). - November 11, 2015 - Byxee

Byxee on Display at Maker Faire Rome 2015 The Byxee start-up will present to the public the first smart active safety device for two wheels, at Maker Faire Rome (16 to 18 October), the European edition of the most important innovation show in the world. - October 07, 2015 - Byxee

Activation Mobile Completes Series AA Financing; Launching New Mobile App "Cyclemate" Activation, the leading mobile platform for brand enthusiasts, completed its Series AA financing by a group of private investors. This funding round coincides with the launch of CycleMate, the Company’s inaugural product that connects the motorcycle industry and its customers on mobile. According... - July 08, 2015 - Activation Mobile

VEETRON Launches VOMO, the Ultimate Last Mile Electric Vehicle VOMO is a high-powered 20mph foldable electric scooter offered at a special early order price. - June 18, 2015 - VEETRON

Byxee: The New Smart Device for Cycling On May 2015, the start-up Byxee will be ready to launch the first smart device for the active safety designed for cycling. Thanks to its intelligent algorithm Byxee identifies potholes and other possible road hazards and warns the cyclist in advance. - April 29, 2015 - Byxee

LEAOS E-Bike Wins the 2015 International Red Dot Product Design Award A distinguished jury comprising 38 experts chose the elegant LEAOS E-bike as the winner in its category for the world's most important design prize. - March 31, 2015 - LEAOS

First Serial Solar Electric Bike Worldwide The first self-sufficient Series E-bike with fully integrated solar panels for charging. - March 09, 2015 - LEAOS

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics

PMD-MXT Series 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator for Industrial Applications 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator by The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC. - October 10, 2014 - Harold G Schaveitz Industries

Worlds First - Park A Bike™ Debuts Improved Varsity® Bike Dock Bicycle parking has never looked or functioned better! The ASLA Award Winning Varsity® Bike Dock by Park A Bike has just evolved and never has a rack screamed 'Ride' like the new and very much improved 2015 Varsity® Bike Dock (DV215). The Varsity® Smart Guards™ will now be injection... - July 12, 2014 - Park A Bike

World of Powersports (dba MilitaryAtv.com) Recognized as Lockheed-Martin 2013 Small Business of the Year World of Powersports, Inc of Decatur, Illinois (dba MilitaryAtv.com) was recognized as Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control's 2013 Small Business of the Year. The award narrative states the award was for providing 'best value' pricing on contracts, along with offering additional services, including... - May 09, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

Jessi Prinner Wins 2014 USA Cycling Collegiate National Individual Time Trial on a Stradalli Phantom II Reigning USA Cycling Collegiate National Time Trial Champion Jessi Prinner has retained her Individual Time Trial title after a convincing win on a Stradalli Phantom II bicycle. - May 07, 2014 - Stradalli Cycle

RPAMS to Debut Two All New Innovative Vehicle Systems During SOFIC RP Advanced Mobile Systems (RPAMS) and World of Powersports, Inc will be exhibiting at SOFIC 2014 in Tampa from 20-22 May, 2014. Included in the exhibit will be two innovative vehicle systems developed by RPAMS along with end to end sustainment and training solutions from World of Powersports. - May 04, 2014 - MilitaryAtv.com

MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014 MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com

Fashion Designer Unveils Haute Bicycle Bag Collection on Kickstarter Denim Designer Turned Bike Accessories Designer Creates Vintage Styled Bike Bags - November 02, 2013 - Carmichael and Co. Garments

Lightning Nominated Race Engine of the Year Lightning made history at the 91st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this June winning against the world's best motorcycles. Lightning won first place overall and over 20 seconds faster than the closest world-class gas-powered motorcycle. With this accomplishment, Lightning was nominated by Race Engine... - October 31, 2013 - Lightning Motorcycle

Trailer Sales Unlimited Introduces Two New Motorcycle Trailer Models Trailer Sales Unlimited has introduced two new models to their lineup of motorcycle trailers, which are featured on the company’s website at 1MotorCycleTrailers.com. - August 01, 2013 - Trailer Sales Unlimited LLC

Stradalli Cycle Sees Possibility of Redemption as It Offers Consultancy Role to Levi Leipheimer Stradalli Cycle categorically condemns all and any kind of substance abuse or cheating, however it also believes in second chances. In an unprecedented move the carbon bicycle maker has offered Levi Leipheimer a job. - May 24, 2013 - Stradalli Cycle

The 2014 Stradalli R7 Has Been Launched with a New Design That Helps Eliminate Rider Fatigue Stradalli Cycle has launched its new 2014 Stradalli R7 road bike built around Stradalli’s revolutionary R7 frame with its radically thin seatstay and oversized chainstays. - May 02, 2013 - Stradalli Cycle

Start Riding with Mini Street Bikes from MegaMotorMadness.com MegaMotorMadness.com launched the latest mini street bikes for sale. Up to $200 off discounts will end March 31, 2013. - March 29, 2013 - Mega Motor Madness

Bel-Ray Clear Gear Lubricant Wins OEM Approval Outotec Recognizes Bel-Ray for Optimum Performance with Lubricant Used in Minerals and Metals Processing Equipment - December 13, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Offer of Redemption for Lance Armstrong Although it condemns any kind of substance abuse, Stradalli Cycle is thinking ahead to a time when Lance Armstrong can be redeemed. - October 21, 2012 - Stradalli Cycle

ASCTrac Inventory and Warehouse Management System Streamlines Brock's Performance’s Online Ordering and Enables Faster Shipping Brock's Performance, a leader in motorcycle performance and innovation, is proud to announce a more streamlined customer experience and upgraded product-delivery capabilities with a re-engineered website and state-of-the-art ASCTrac warehouse management system. The new and greatly improved BrocksPerformance.com... - September 20, 2012 - Brock's Performance

Setcom Releases the Liberator TwinTalk Two-Person Wireless Intercom System Latest Liberator Intercom is a Very Simple Wireless System to Use. - September 14, 2012 - Setcom Corporation

Alien Motion Introduces New Lithium-Iron Motorcycle Battery with the Lowest Dollar-to-Weight Ratio in Its Class Alien Motion's AM8 lithium-iron motorcycle battery has a class-leading dollar-to-weight ratio, making it the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. - September 09, 2012 - Star Motion LLC

Bel-Ray Company Announces Partnership with MARCO Peruana in Peru and Panama Bel-Ray Company, Inc. – the leading USA-based specialty lubricant company is pleased to announce a partnership with MARCO Peruana, a leading mining service company based in Chile, with entities in Peru and Panama, for distribution of their Mining and Marine product lines in those countries. - August 26, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Bel-Ray Executive Jennifer Liquori Named to Internationalist Magazine Top 100 List Bel-Ray Company, Inc., the leading United States-based lubrication manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Liquori, has been named to “The Internationalist Magazine Latin American 100,” a list comprised of 100 top marketing leaders who have... - August 22, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Fairingssuperstore.com Launches New Website offering Huge Range of Aftermarket Customized Motorcycle Fairings Fairingssuperstore.com, a leading supplier Motorcycle Fairings launch brand new website in order to reach out to a new generation of tech savvy bikers. - June 09, 2012 - Fairings Superstore

Setcom Releases the First Fire Wireless Headset with Direct Cell Phone Integration Latest Liberator Headset is the Equivalent of a Command Center on Your Head. - March 09, 2012 - Setcom Corporation