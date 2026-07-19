Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB