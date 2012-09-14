|
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Halloween Industry Icon and new author Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the West Coast Haunters Convention, May 10-12 in Portland, OR. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Scry Façade Design. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Halloween Industry Icon Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the Ohio Halloween & Haunters Convention, May 17-19. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Opening a Halloween Event. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining
Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green
Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB
Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green
The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB
The NCA-4020, a rackmount network appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2100 (codenamed Skylake-DE) CPU, features 8/12/16-core computing performance, 10x GbE RJ45 (8 Port PoE+), 4x 10G SFP, DPDK and Intel® QAT for improved network performance; it is also a verified Intel® Selection Solution for uCPE. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
LEC-3340, a 3U rackmount industrial edge consolidation server, is powered by Intel® Xeon® E3-1505L V6, Core™ i3-7100E, or Core™ i5-7442EQ (formerly Kaby Lake-H) processor, to offer outstanding performance. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner’s LEC-6041, being the successor of LEC-6021, is designed to protect the communication in both IT and OT domains. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations initiate and sustain major performance improvements using enterprise analytics, today announced a partnership with OneCloud (www.onecloud.io), the leader in performance... - October 19, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.
Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations initiate and sustain major performance improvements using enterprise analytics, today announced a partnership with Snowflake (www.snowflake.net), the only data warehouse... - October 16, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.
Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB
BDG Architects, a full-service architecture and design firm with 24 years of experience throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This location is centrally located at 201 South Tryon Street in the heart of the city’s downtown... - September 13, 2018 - BDG Architects LLP
Tom Blakeley, a Manager & Architect at Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), was elected to chair the board of directors for the OAUG Oracle EPM/Hyperion Special Interest Group (SIG), an affiliated group of the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG). The purpose of the OAUG... - August 29, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.
Gsource Technologies is an active advertising member of Florida Surveying and Mapping Society. They are participating in the 63rd annual conference of FSMS to reach out to surveyors and help them understand how they can increase the efficiency of workout put & CAD production. - August 16, 2018 - Gsource Technologies LLC
New startup aims to modernize how architects design buildings with a data-first approach that enables time-saving automations and design insights. - July 12, 2018 - Modumate
GWB Architect, P.C. founder George Bella, AIA has been awarded the Henry Hobson Richardson Award for contribution to the quality of public architecture in the NY community.
This marks the first time a Long Island NY architect has received the Henry Hobson Richardson Award, which recognizes AIA members... - May 17, 2018 - GWB Architect
The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's innovative, hands-on approach to Residential, Commercial and Workplace architecture, construction management and interior design in the Greater NYC area. - March 03, 2018 - GWB Architect
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has proudly announced today that it is opening a new office in South Carolina. The new design studio of the company will be opened in Hilton Head, South Carolina and it will meet the increasing demands of the clients from the East Coast. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has been... - August 16, 2017 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
WaterSprout Inc., a SF Bay Area design/build firm specializing in rainwater & greywater systems, launches packaged systems to Southern California market with WaterLab, its product division. Launching WaterLab products to a wider audience allows this innovative technology to create a more powerful impact as part of a water-wise future. - August 11, 2017 - WaterSprout
Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC has been named one of the top 25 Best Places to Work in Illinois with 100-499 employees. - May 26, 2017 - Sevan Multi-Site Solutions
Derek Smith, Vice President, and Brian Fritts, Operations Manager, have been tapped to lead a new Education Division at RA-LIN and Associates which will leverage the firm’s deep experience in the secondary school and higher education facility construction market throughout the Southeast. - May 12, 2017 - RA-LIN and Associates, Inc.
NCA-1020 is a compact desktop appliance empowered by Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010 (codenamed Braswell) for deployment at edge environment, branch offices, and retail surroundings. - April 16, 2017 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Glasgow Construction, LLC a business specializing in Construction Division 10 specialties, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – PA, DE, sNJ, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business... - March 08, 2017 - Glasgow Construction, LLC
DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products, including... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC
Hwy 108 Workforce Housing Soution to Lake Charles Economic Development - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC
Kirby Lunger, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), is joining the board of directors for the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data Special Interest Group (SIG), an affiliated group of the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG, www.oaug.org). - February 17, 2017 - Performance Architects, Inc.
Global eTraining (GeT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawna Snukst as Chief Executive Officer.
Shawna transitions into this role from the position of Vice President of Operations with Global eTraining. In this capacity her team has doubled course offerings in the Architecture, Engineering... - February 09, 2017 - Global eTraining
Imagine standing on a lakefront, in rushing northerly winds, in the middle of the night, in the middle of winter. Artist Cath Gates comments, “If you don’t know what to do, a nightlight might be the answer.” Cath Gates proposed a diptych, a two-part composition: a bright red lantern and an enclosed space. Cath Gates is an artist living in Los Angeles. She applies design theory to marketing the e-commerce business at cathgates.com. - January 24, 2017 - Catherine Gates, Artist
To help enterprises and infrastructure owners build up their cyber defense in harsh environments, Lanner introduces NCI-200, a fanless x86 desktop network appliance designed with Intel Atom C2308/C2508, Intel QuickAssist crypto acceleration, rich I/Os and wide operating temperature support to function as industrial UTM, Firewall, VPN and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) applications in ICS (Industrial Control System) and SCADA. - January 12, 2017 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
HTCA-6600 is designed in 6U, with six CPU blades and a combination of six Ethernet NI/switch blade slots. While sharing the same CPU and memory configurations as HTCA-6200, two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets for each blade as stated above, HTCA-6600 comes with six front-cabling, swappable Ethernet NI/switch blades. - December 29, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Built for rolling stock settings, LVR-8300 has gone through extensive vibration and shock testing. It has been approved by EN50155 standard as a fanless rackmount rolling stock computer. - December 15, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Local home design and building company awarded 100 Best Fleets Honorable Mention - December 02, 2016 - BuildSense
Nominated by their peers, the award winners represent excellence in sustainability, leadership and innovation. - November 18, 2016 - BuildSense
The LEC-7388S is a 4K-ready digital signage IPC, powered by the Intel Haswell processors and the Intel HD Graphic 4600 GPU. - October 27, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Lanner and Versa Networks have tested and validated an integrated solution that combines Lanner’s compact virtual CPE equipment FW-7525 and Versa Networks’ highly-flexible NFV-based SD-WAN and SD-Security software. - October 07, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
The FW-7551 is a desktop network appliance utilizing the cutting edge capabilities of the Intel Rangeley platform. - September 10, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
NCA-1210 comes in compact desktop form factor, ideal for branch office and retail environment. As a wireless security router for such environment, NCA-1210 is built in a x86 open architecture for flexibility to run various software. - August 26, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
For the third year in a row, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Sevan earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. Read entire review at: http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/sevan-multi-site-solutions-llc
“Sevan... - July 28, 2016 - Sevan Multi-Site Solutions
NCA-1011 comes in compact fanless desktop form factor, ideal for branch office and retail environment. - July 14, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.
Global eTraining (GeT) announces the rollout of their Autodesk 2017 course library. Over 30 new and updated titles are being released in June alone, with leading titles in software such as AutoCAD, Inventor, Civil 3D and Revit already in circulation and being utilized by organizations around the world. - June 22, 2016 - Global eTraining
PVG Global has delivered a high spec A60 fire rated modular complex to Hornbeck Offshore for use as temporary accommodations on its vessels. - June 10, 2016 - PVG Global, LLC
Interior Joiner Package Award Extension to PVG Global. - June 08, 2016 - PVG Global, LLC