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W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money
W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for... - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand
New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America. - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features
JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by... - March 25, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services
Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its... - September 24, 2025 - Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners Indore
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
UniquesCADD Acquired Business Excellence Awards 2025 for Best BIM Innovation
Business Excellence Awards recognized UniquesCADD for Best BIM and Data-Driven Solutions in 2025. The firm is recognized for its determination, adaption of new approaches, and driving innovative solutions. - April 26, 2025 - UniquesCADD
Bell Design Group Welcomes Three Exceptional New Team Members
Bell Design Group, an international architecture and design studio, has announced the addition of three talented professionals to its growing team: Laura Dinarés Couto, Ioanna Kalyvioti, and Nora Leon. Each brings unique expertise, creativity, and passion, further strengthening the... - January 31, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Bell Design Group Names Deborah Richmond, AIA as New Principal
Bell Design Group (belldesigngroup.com) is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah Richmond, AIA, as its newest Principal. A visionary architect with extensive experience in design excellence, team leadership, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, Deborah brings an impressive portfolio and a... - January 22, 2025 - Bell Design Group
Myles Nelson McKenzie Design Has Won a Project Design Award from BUILD Magazine
BUILD Magazine unveils the winners of this year’s Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has won project design awards from BUILD Magazine for "Most Trusted Bespoke Residential & Commercial Design Firm 2024-USA and Best Contemporary Beach Side Property Design.” - November 08, 2024 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Exciting News: Ashly Coggins Promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BIM Designs, Inc.
Ashly Coggins, a seasoned industry professional with over 19 years of construction project experience at industry giants Fluor and Turner, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BIM Designs, Inc. - March 07, 2024 - BIM Designs, Incorporated
Arellano Custom Designs Now Offers Virtual Reality (VR) Options on Home Design
Arellano Custom Designs offers new virtual reality (VR) options with their home design package; their VR options in VR Hotspots and VR Walkthroughs. - June 04, 2023 - Arellano Custom Designs
Arellano Custom Designs Offers Free In-Town Delivery for Architectural Prints
Arellano Custom Designs offers architectural printing, engineering printing, and construction plans printing. ACD will deliver prints at no cost within the City of Marble Falls. You may send your print requests to printing@acustomd.com with a PDF file and if you need b/w or color. - April 27, 2023 - Arellano Custom Designs
AAPI Architect Lira Luis Wins the RSA Fellowship Councillor Elections in US
The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) announced the results of its 2022 Fellowship Council Elections, where voting opened September 12, 2022 and there were live elections with the whole Fellowship for the Area Councillors. Lira Luis, a Filipino-American architect, has been elected as Councillor in the United States. - October 08, 2022 - Leapfrog Project
WPS Completes Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
The latest audio renovations by WPS at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium are part of a $4.1 million capital renewal investment into the 99 year-old football stadium. - September 10, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
WPS Begins Audio System Renovations at Michigan State's Spartan Stadium
WPS has begun decommissioning and demolishing the existing audio system at the famous Spartan Stadium, where a new, state-of-the-art audio system will be installed in time for Michigan State's first home game in September. - July 24, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
RSA Presents Mark Beilman Leadership Awards
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) recognized two industry experts with the Mark Beilman Leadership Award for outstanding service to the RSA. The two awards were presented for the years 2020 and 2021 as RSA members once again gathered in person for their annual Spring Meeting and to... - May 24, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
LD Parker Joins WPS | Washington Professional Systems as Project Executive
WPS | Washington Professional Systems, a nationally-recognized commercial audiovisual technology integrator, is pleased to announce the hiring of AV veteran, LD Parker, as Project Executive. "LD has built a reputation for managing some of the largest projects in the industry. We couldn't be... - May 12, 2022 - WPS | Washington Professional Systems
RSA Spring Conference Back with Style
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces a winning combination of content, destination, vendor participation and speakers at their spring conference in Lexington, Kentucky on April 20-22,2022. Almost 80 percent of the membership gathered after not meeting for over two years. The... - May 05, 2022 - Reprographic Services Association
Benchmark Home Services Inc. Receives BBB Accreditation
Benchmark Home Services Inc. is proud to announce its recent Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau of Great West + Pacific which serves Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. As a BBB Accredited Business, Benchmark Home Services Inc. is... - November 05, 2021 - Benchmark Home Services Inc.
Fishman & Associates Helps to Build First PopStroke
Fishman & Associates is part of the team that supported Stevens Construction in the completion of the first 36-hole putting facility with PopStroke in Fort Myers. - February 10, 2021 - Fishman and Associates
RSA Announces Four New Board Members and 2021 Board of Directors
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2021. Joining the Board this year are Dan Hemming of Reprodux, Dan Lienemann, Action Reprographics, Dan Soldavini,... - December 03, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
Fishman & Associates Supports Multiple Golf & Country Club Projects
Fishman & Associates is working with Peacock + Lewis based in North Palm Beach to support multiple projects requiring expert food service design. Peacock + Lewis specializes in architecture, interiors and master planning for golf and country clubs. The projects include the kitchen expansion... - November 20, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports Ocean Reef Club Expansion
Fishman & Associates is working with Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo to expand and upgrade their private club dining restaurant. The plan includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, a separate grill kitchen, a lounge bar, grill room bar, and two custom wine rooms. The support includes expanding the... - November 07, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Rachel Marchetti as Design Consultant
Rachel Marchetti has joined Fishman & Associates as a Food Service Design Consultant. Her professional background includes project management in support of the kitchen equipment and design needs of diverse clients including churches, restaurants, country clubs, and bars. Rachel worked... - November 04, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director
Fishman & Associates recently hired Brad Buettin as Purchasing Director. Brad has significant experience managing all facets of global sourcing, supplier development, and cost reductions. His work history includes supporting Hamar Mobility, CAE Healthcare, CertainTeed, SCA Packaging and... - October 07, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Helping to Build the First Two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida
Fishman & Associates is working with J. Raymond Construction to build the first two Buc-ee’s Travel Centers in Florida. The two, 50,000 square foot convenience stores broke ground earlier this year in St. John’s County and in Daytona Beach. - July 30, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
RSA Debuts New Website Design and Resources
The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) expands its commitment to serve their business clients, including their AEC customers, in getting back to business by developing a new interactive website that works to present exciting new options for their current Member companies. The highlight of... - July 23, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
New Student Servery at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg
Fishman & Associates is partnering with Sweet Sparkman Architects in Sarasota to design the new student servery at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. The water view dining will include multiple made-from-scratch and vegan stations, along with a large salad bar and a tandoori grill. The servery... - July 18, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates is Designing the Food and Beverage Areas for the New Sheraton Hotel in Bradenton
Fishman & Associates is working with Sandvick Architects, Inc. based in Cleveland and IN Development Partners based in San Francisco to design the food and beverage service areas for the Palmetto Sheraton Hotel adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The 8-story 252-room hotel will... - July 05, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Joins Team to Redesign and Expand Kitchen at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Fishman & Associates are working with GMC Architects, DeAngelis Diamond Construction, and the food service team at 800-bed Sarasota Memorial Hospital to help redesign and expand the kitchen into a state-of-the art, room service style meal delivery system for its patients. The expansion will... - June 29, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Shinheung ENG, Korean Architectural Design Company, to Launch Brand in America
Korean architectural design company, Shinheung ENG is planning to launch its own brand in America 2020. - June 22, 2020 - Shingheung ENG
RSA Assists Main Street USA Businesses Reopen in Partnership with Canon USA
RSA announces its Printer Package Program (PPP) in conjunction with Canon USA. Main Street Businesses can purchase an RSA Printer Package Bundle including Canon IPF printer, PosterArtist software and 2 rolls of starter media to create their own COVID-19 social distance and hygiene signage for their business. With complete customization capability, businesses can promote their products and services and safe customer and employee experience at the same time. Let's Get Back to Work. - June 18, 2020 - Reprographic Services Association
Fishman & Associates Supports Village on the Isle Expansion
Fishman & Associates recently worked with Willis Smith Construction in completing the food service area of the new skilled nursing facility at the Village on the Isle located on Venice Island. The accredited facility with 64 individual suites includes a main kitchen and four skilled nursing... - June 12, 2020 - Fishman and Associates
Latest Release of LinkFixer Advanced™ Streamlines Cloud Data Migrations
LinkTek Corporation, the world’s leading provider of automatic link-fixing software, announced the release of LinkFixer Advanced version 5.3. According to LinkTek, LinkFixer Advanced 5.3 focuses on speed of processing and stability. Version 5.3 overcomes the biggest barrier (reported by... - February 27, 2020 - LinkTek
Kyndall Francis & Syndicate Management to Host Private Baltimore Investment Tours
Starting in 2020 Syndicate Managements will introduce their truly unique investment approach in Baltimore City. In the past, many firms have given “group tours” and other organized group events, but starting in March (appointments being taken now) of 2020, Syndicate will take a more personalized approach for interested investors. - January 23, 2020 - Syndicate Partners
Syndicate Partners Reinvigorating Baltimore City Neighborhoods and Transforming Forgotten Communities with Economical High End Rental Projects
Kyndall Francis is leading the Washington, DC-based real estate firm Syndicate Partners who recently completed three major projects in Baltimore City. The entirely affordable rentals provide never-before-seen options for those looking for a home they can be proud to rent. - December 23, 2019 - Syndicate Partners
Vindico Celebrates 10,000 Stores by Opening Opportunity
To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1. - December 20, 2019 - Vindico
Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager
Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance
Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Mansfield Convention, May 17-19
Halloween Industry Icon Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the Ohio Halloween & Haunters Convention, May 17-19. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Opening a Halloween Event. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Portland Convention, May 10-12
Halloween Industry Icon and new author Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the West Coast Haunters Convention, May 10-12 in Portland, OR. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Scry Façade Design. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)
Global eTraining Releases ISO 19650 Global BIM Standards
Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining
Build It Green Launches Nation’s First Residential Pay-for-Performance Energy Retrofit Program
Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green
Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards
Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB
New Program Delivers No-Cost Energy and Healthy Home Upgrades to Low-Income Families in Belle Haven
Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green
Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities
The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB