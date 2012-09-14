PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

Fishman & Associates Hires Jim Currie as Senior Project Manager Fishman & Associates of Venice Florida has announced the hiring of a new Senior Project Manager, Jim Currie, who bring nearly 30 years of experience in the foodservice and residential construction industries with him. - June 14, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Supports New Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility Located in North Port, Florida Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the successful development of the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training Home in North Port, Florida. The company assisted the Braves organization with food and beverage service equipment design, specifications, coordination of Health Department approval,... - June 06, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Fishman & Associates Hires Mary Silverstein as Vice President Finance Mary Silverstein, with over 30 years of experience, has recently been hired by Fishman and Associates as Vice President of Finance. - May 22, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Portland Convention, May 10-12 Halloween Industry Icon and new author Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the West Coast Haunters Convention, May 10-12 in Portland, OR. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Scry Façade Design. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)

Frightmaster Leonard Pickel to Speak at Mansfield Convention, May 17-19 Halloween Industry Icon Leonard Pickel will be sharing his expertise at the Ohio Halloween & Haunters Convention, May 17-19. Speaking on various topics including Effective Fright Concepts and Opening a Halloween Event. - May 01, 2019 - Hauntrepreneurs(R)

Global eTraining Releases ISO 19650 Global BIM Standards Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining

Build It Green Launches Nation’s First Residential Pay-for-Performance Energy Retrofit Program Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green

Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB

New Program Delivers No-Cost Energy and Healthy Home Upgrades to Low-Income Families in Belle Haven Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green

Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB

Lanner NCA-4020: Next-Gen vCPE/uCPE Solution for Accelerated SD-WAN Deployment The NCA-4020, a rackmount network appliance powered by Intel® Xeon® D-2100 (codenamed Skylake-DE) CPU, features 8/12/16-core computing performance, 10x GbE RJ45 (8 Port PoE+), 4x 10G SFP, DPDK and Intel® QAT for improved network performance; it is also a verified Intel® Selection Solution for uCPE. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Introduces VM-Ready Edge Consolidation Server LEC-3340 to Echo Industry 4.0 LEC-3340, a 3U rackmount industrial edge consolidation server, is powered by Intel® Xeon® E3-1505L V6, Core™ i3-7100E, or Core™ i5-7442EQ (formerly Kaby Lake-H) processor, to offer outstanding performance. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Presents LEC-6041 the Next Generation Industrial Cyber Security Platform Lanner’s LEC-6041, being the successor of LEC-6021, is designed to protect the communication in both IT and OT domains. - November 01, 2018 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Performance Architects and OneCloud Announce Cloud Enterprise Performance Management Integration Partnership Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations initiate and sustain major performance improvements using enterprise analytics, today announced a partnership with OneCloud (www.onecloud.io), the leader in performance... - October 19, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.

Performance Architects and Snowflake Announce Cloud Data Warehouse Partnership Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations initiate and sustain major performance improvements using enterprise analytics, today announced a partnership with Snowflake (www.snowflake.net), the only data warehouse... - October 16, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.

"My Street" Program by Strelka KB Gets ISOCARP Grand Award 2018 Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB

BDG Architects Announces the Opening of a New Office in Charlotte, NC BDG Architects, a full-service architecture and design firm with 24 years of experience throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This location is centrally located at 201 South Tryon Street in the heart of the city’s downtown... - September 13, 2018 - BDG Architects LLP

Performance Architects’ Tom Blakeley Elected Chair of the Board of Directors for the OAUG Oracle EPM/Hyperion SIG Tom Blakeley, a Manager & Architect at Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), was elected to chair the board of directors for the OAUG Oracle EPM/Hyperion Special Interest Group (SIG), an affiliated group of the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG). The purpose of the OAUG... - August 29, 2018 - Performance Architects, Inc.

Gsource Technologies Participating in 63rd Annual FSMS Conference Gsource Technologies is an active advertising member of Florida Surveying and Mapping Society. They are participating in the 63rd annual conference of FSMS to reach out to surveyors and help them understand how they can increase the efficiency of workout put & CAD production. - August 16, 2018 - Gsource Technologies LLC

Modumate Raises $1.5M Seed Funding to Automate Drafting for Architects New startup aims to modernize how architects design buildings with a data-first approach that enables time-saving automations and design insights. - July 12, 2018 - Modumate

George Bella, AIA, of GWB Architect, P.C. Honored as the First Long Island Recipient of the Prestigious American Institute of Architects NY Henry Hobson Richardson Award GWB Architect, P.C. founder George Bella, AIA has been awarded the Henry Hobson Richardson Award for contribution to the quality of public architecture in the NY community. This marks the first time a Long Island NY architect has received the Henry Hobson Richardson Award, which recognizes AIA members... - May 17, 2018 - GWB Architect

GWB Architect Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company's innovative, hands-on approach to Residential, Commercial and Workplace architecture, construction management and interior design in the Greater NYC area. - March 03, 2018 - GWB Architect

Myles Nelson McKenzie Design Opens an East Coast Studio in Hilton Head, South Carolina Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has proudly announced today that it is opening a new office in South Carolina. The new design studio of the company will be opened in Hilton Head, South Carolina and it will meet the increasing demands of the clients from the East Coast. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design has been... - August 16, 2017 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

WaterSprout Launches Quality Greywater Systems with New Product Division WaterSprout Inc., a SF Bay Area design/build firm specializing in rainwater & greywater systems, launches packaged systems to Southern California market with WaterLab, its product division. Launching WaterLab products to a wider audience allows this innovative technology to create a more powerful impact as part of a water-wise future. - August 11, 2017 - WaterSprout

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Named One of Top 25 Best Places to Work in Illinois 2017 Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC has been named one of the top 25 Best Places to Work in Illinois with 100-499 employees. - May 26, 2017 - Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

RA-LIN Forms Education Division to Leverage Company Experience Derek Smith, Vice President, and Brian Fritts, Operations Manager, have been tapped to lead a new Education Division at RA-LIN and Associates which will leverage the firm’s deep experience in the secondary school and higher education facility construction market throughout the Southeast. - May 12, 2017 - RA-LIN and Associates, Inc.

Lanner Introduces Its New Ultra-compact Multi-Service Gateway NCA-1020 NCA-1020 is a compact desktop appliance empowered by Intel® Celeron® Processor N3010 (codenamed Braswell) for deployment at edge environment, branch offices, and retail surroundings. - April 16, 2017 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Glasgow Construction, LLC Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Glasgow Construction, LLC a business specializing in Construction Division 10 specialties, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – PA, DE, sNJ, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business... - March 08, 2017 - Glasgow Construction, LLC

DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. Appoints PVG Global Exclusive Americas Distributor Agent DaeShin EI & DaeJin Sat Co. Ltd. (DSEI) is pleased to announce the signed agreement with PVG Global, LLC of Broussard, LA as its exclusive agent for the offshore and marine product sales in the Americas continents. The executed agreement covers the broad range of marine accommodation products, including... - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC

PVG Global Applying for Zoning Exception on LA. 108 Hwy 108 Workforce Housing Soution to Lake Charles Economic Development - February 20, 2017 - PVG Global, LLC

Performance Architects’ Kirby Lunger Joins the Board of Directors for the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data SIG Kirby Lunger, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Performance Architects, Inc. (www.performancearchitects.com), is joining the board of directors for the OAUG Oracle Business Intelligence & Big Data Special Interest Group (SIG), an affiliated group of the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG, www.oaug.org). - February 17, 2017 - Performance Architects, Inc.

Global eTraining Announces Appointment of Shawna Snukst as Chief Executive Officer Global eTraining (GeT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawna Snukst as Chief Executive Officer. Shawna transitions into this role from the position of Vice President of Operations with Global eTraining. In this capacity her team has doubled course offerings in the Architecture, Engineering... - February 09, 2017 - Global eTraining

Artist Proposes Lantern Imagine standing on a lakefront, in rushing northerly winds, in the middle of the night, in the middle of winter. Artist Cath Gates comments, “If you don’t know what to do, a nightlight might be the answer.” Cath Gates proposed a diptych, a two-part composition: a bright red lantern and an enclosed space. Cath Gates is an artist living in Los Angeles. She applies design theory to marketing the e-commerce business at cathgates.com. - January 24, 2017 - Catherine Gates, Artist

Lanner Introduces Industrial-Grade Desktop Network Appliance NCI-200 with Wide Operating Temperature To help enterprises and infrastructure owners build up their cyber defense in harsh environments, Lanner introduces NCI-200, a fanless x86 desktop network appliance designed with Intel Atom C2308/C2508, Intel QuickAssist crypto acceleration, rich I/Os and wide operating temperature support to function as industrial UTM, Firewall, VPN and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) applications in ICS (Industrial Control System) and SCADA. - January 12, 2017 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Launches Carrier-Grade HTCA-6000 Series to Expand Its NFVi-Ready Product Lineup HTCA-6600 is designed in 6U, with six CPU blades and a combination of six Ethernet NI/switch blade slots. While sharing the same CPU and memory configurations as HTCA-6200, two Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets for each blade as stated above, HTCA-6600 comes with six front-cabling, swappable Ethernet NI/switch blades. - December 29, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Enabling Metro/Train Monitoring and Control with Rugged Railway Communication Platform Built for rolling stock settings, LVR-8300 has gone through extensive vibration and shock testing. It has been approved by EN50155 standard as a fanless rackmount rolling stock computer. - December 15, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

BuildSense Earns North American Green Fleet Award Local home design and building company awarded 100 Best Fleets Honorable Mention - December 02, 2016 - BuildSense

BuildSense Earns USGBC North Carolina Sustainable Business Award Nominated by their peers, the award winners represent excellence in sustainability, leadership and innovation. - November 18, 2016 - BuildSense

Lanner Partners with Rapid Signage to Offer Well-Rounded Digital Signage Solutions The LEC-7388S is a 4K-ready digital signage IPC, powered by the Intel Haswell processors and the Intel HD Graphic 4600 GPU. - October 27, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Electronics Partners with Versa Networks to Enhance SD-WAN and vCPE Solutions at Customer Sites Lanner and Versa Networks have tested and validated an integrated solution that combines Lanner’s compact virtual CPE equipment FW-7525 and Versa Networks’ highly-flexible NFV-based SD-WAN and SD-Security software. - October 07, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner, NTT Lagopus Exchange SDN Switch Compatibility Co-Certifications The FW-7551 is a desktop network appliance utilizing the cutting edge capabilities of the Intel Rangeley platform. - September 10, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Lanner Adds NCA-1210 Into Its Expanding Compact Network Appliance Lineup NCA-1210 comes in compact desktop form factor, ideal for branch office and retail environment. As a wireless security router for such environment, NCA-1210 is built in a x86 open architecture for flexibility to run various software. - August 26, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Sevan Named Great Place to Work for Third Year in a Row For the third year in a row, Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, LLC has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Sevan earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. Read entire review at: http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/sevan-multi-site-solutions-llc “Sevan... - July 28, 2016 - Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Lanner Adds NCA-1011 to Expand Its vCPE, Edge Security Product Lineup NCA-1011 comes in compact fanless desktop form factor, ideal for branch office and retail environment. - July 14, 2016 - Lanner Electronics Inc.

Global eTraining 2017 Course Release Announcement Global eTraining (GeT) announces the rollout of their Autodesk 2017 course library. Over 30 new and updated titles are being released in June alone, with leading titles in software such as AutoCAD, Inventor, Civil 3D and Revit already in circulation and being utilized by organizations around the world. - June 22, 2016 - Global eTraining

PVG Delivers High Spec Modules PVG Global has delivered a high spec A60 fire rated modular complex to Hornbeck Offshore for use as temporary accommodations on its vessels. - June 10, 2016 - PVG Global, LLC