GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators

GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators

GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico

Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco

Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer

Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer

Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.

Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources

Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources

Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.

Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas

Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas

Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC

GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage

GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies

LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology

LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology

LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.

Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor

Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.

GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.

GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery

Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery

Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels

Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels

Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels

Rohrig named President of Foster Fuels; appointment highlighted by nearly 15 years of transformative change and innovation as Senior VP of Mission Critical division. - January 23, 2024 - Foster Fuels

Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner

Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. - June 27, 2023 - Foster Fuels

GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission

GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission

Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment

GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment

GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts

GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Foster Fuels and Compass Datacenters Celebrate Half-Million Gallons of HVO Renewable Diesel Delivery

HVO renewable diesel is rapidly becoming front of mind for those contemplating options that provide additionality to data center carbon-offset planning without infrastructure change. Compass Datacenters is blazing the trail transitioning to HVO renewable diesel for mission-critical emergency generator fuel in the United States, and has hit the half-million gallon milestone with no plans of slowing their migration away from fossil fuels. - November 23, 2022 - Foster Fuels

Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment

Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment

Just over a month after activating in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall, Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has successfully demobilized with the majority of team members returned home from Florida and Georgia to headquarters in Brookneal, Virginia. This deployment marks the company's... - October 29, 2022 - Foster Fuels

GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors

The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM

Focus of three-day, in-person Forum is on business models, case studies, financing and technology developments for off-grid and rural electrification scenarios. - July 09, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer

GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace

With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition

GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies

EV Charging Infrastructure Rollout to be Focus of Chicago Forum

Optimizing the grid for EVs and ensuring accessibility will be a key focus of the June 7-8 event in Chicago. - May 19, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer

Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America

Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago. - May 02, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer

Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities

Two-day Forum in San Diego to focus on providing real-world guidance for electric utilities in dealing with cyber security threats to critical SCADA and IT/OT networks. Particular emphasis is on key emerging technologies and strategies in response to ever-growing and evolving advanced persistent threat activities. - February 28, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer

Portable Electric and ChargeLab Partner to Shape the Future of EV Infrastructure and Adoption

Portable Electric and ChargeLab have partnered to provide mobile charging solutions to EV charging operators and EV drivers in North America. With this partnership, ChargeLab’s OCPP network platform will run on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Chargers which will help bring forth several innovative solutions. - November 10, 2021 - Portable Electric

Perma Pure Completes Acquisition of Clayborn Labs, a Leader in Thermal Sample Gas Conditioning

Perma Pure, a Halma company and industry leader in moisture management and sample gas conditioning products, is excited to announce the acquisition of Clayborn Labs. Founded in the 1960s with a revolutionary heat tape product used in the aerospace industry, Clayborn went on to develop an... - November 05, 2021 - Perma Pure

Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?

Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?

Energy experts from Elon Musk to data center managers and engineers are searching for solutions to deal with the intense energy demands required in data processing. Industry practices are evolving rapidly from using green energy for air cooling to using multi-level energy-efficiency systems capturing wasted energy to cool liquid immersion solutions while also generating electricity. - August 19, 2021 - Langson Energy, Inc.

GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization

GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Welcomes Dr. Peter Lamp as New Board Member

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Welcomes Dr. Peter Lamp as New Board Member

Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, is proud to announce that Dr. Peter Lamp, General Manager of the Battery Cell Technology Group at BMW AG, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Lamp... - April 06, 2021 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

MOXIE Solar Now SunPower Authorized Dealer

MOXIE Solar Now SunPower Authorized Dealer

MOXIE today announced it will join forces with SunPower to sell all-in-one SunPower® solar panel and energy storage systems. The deal, signed by MOXIE CEO Jason Hall, leverages SunPower’s decades of technology development in renewable energy with MOXIE’s commitment to customer... - March 26, 2021 - MOXIE

GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market

GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Power Resource Group Announces the Creation of SAEF

Sustainable Asset Energy Fund Will Deploy Capital to New Renewable Energy Projects - October 15, 2020 - Power Resource Group

CS Energy Selected as 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

National energy firm is a finalist in two categories. - October 08, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work

Ranked 7th in Medium Companies by NJBIZ. - September 25, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Receives Major Health and Safety Award

Leading solar EPC continues to promote injury-free safety culture. - September 17, 2020 - CS Energy

Puleo Energy Fights for Small Businesses Who Have Been Overcharged by Energy Suppliers

Puleo Energy Fights for Small Businesses Who Have Been Overcharged by Energy Suppliers

In a new campaign dubbed, "The Buck Stops Here," Puleo Energy, an electricity and natural gas brokerage company, is helping small businesses, who signed up with energy suppliers, only to see their rates double months later. - September 01, 2020 - Puleo Energy

GenTent® Safety Canopies Announces the Consolidation and Simplification of Several Products

GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the consolidation of several products and simplification of the overall product offerings for the consumer. - August 31, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies

CS Energy Opens Regional Office in New York

Positions company to become largest solar EPC in the state - August 13, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Earns Highest Recognition on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List

Solar EPC Places #1 in NY & NJ and #2 in Solar + Storage - July 24, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Completes 33 MW Texas Solar Portfolio

Three utility-scale sites interconnected with two separate utilities. - July 02, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Announces Completion of the Largest Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Massachusetts

National EPC delivers complex solar plus storage project in just four months. - June 25, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Completes Construction of New Jersey’s Largest Solar Plant

This Project provides 28.5MW of clean, renewable energy. - May 21, 2020 - CS Energy

CS Energy Announces New Website Launch

CS Energy’s new website focuses on the company’s mission to deliver high-value projects to our customers with safety, quality, and certainty at the forefront. - May 07, 2020 - CS Energy

GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization

GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - March 27, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Climate Connect Technologies Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum

One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Climate Connect Technologies will present its Utility Energy Portfolio Management solution to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholders. - March 11, 2020 - Climate Connect

CS Energy Receives Safety Commendation from the United States Air Force’s McGuire Air Force Base

Company recognized for achieving rigorous safety standards. - March 03, 2020 - CS Energy

GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit

GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators. - March 02, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies

How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids

How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids

Microgrid Global Innovation Forum - N. America, March 10-11, 2020 in Chicago, to examine latest microgrid technology advances and deployments. - February 12, 2020 - Smart Grid Observer

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board

Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings

Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

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