PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Sunscore Web App Launched for Easy Assessment of Solar Number Score of Rooftops Sunscore launched its web app for assessing the feasibility of rooftop solar plants with the click of a button. - April 18, 2019 - Sunscore

Conti Solar Selected to Provide EPC Services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures Conti Solar managed EPC services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures’ 10.7 MW, Old Bridge Brightfield Solar Park located in Keyport, NJ. - March 28, 2019 - Conti Solar

Indian Start-Up Aims to Revolutionize Solar Accessibility Savera has launched its website, Sunscore.in aimed at boosting solar adoption in India. - March 25, 2019 - Sunscore

Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Conti Solar to Attend 2019 Solar Power Florida Conference Solar Power Florida brings together the Florida solar and storage markets. - March 07, 2019 - Conti Solar

Conti Solar Presents on Solar Power World Podcast Eric Millard, CCO of Conti Solar Headlines for Contractors Podcast Series - March 05, 2019 - Conti Solar

Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform. The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT

Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019 Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050 Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer

Conti Solar Wins Award for Outstanding Safety Record Leading EPC has long history of injury-free worksites. - January 24, 2019 - Conti Solar

Conti Solar, National EPC Services Firm, Closes 2018 with 650 MW of Solar Projects Completed or Underway Conti Solar, a full service EPC contractor, has decades of industry expertise and the financial resources necessary for building large-scale solar projects nationally. - December 20, 2018 - Conti Solar

Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse

Conti Solar Donates $40k Worth of Goods to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Conti’s Fresno staff also participated in Habitat’s "Acts of Kindness" Project. - December 05, 2018 - Conti Solar

Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power

Conti Solar Provides Turnkey EPC Services for 2018 Solar Project of the Year Winner, Cuyahoga County Landfill Solar Plant Solar Builder Magazine Awards Largest Landfill Solar Project In Ohio - Project of the Year. - November 08, 2018 - Conti Solar

Locbit Awarded Two Bids from Allied States Cooperative – HVAC & Energy Saving Solutions for Government & Non-Profit Sectors Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative (www.alliedstatescooperative.com). Locbit was awarded... - November 07, 2018 - LOCBIT

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Granted Patent for Noncarbonate Electrolytes for Silicon Anodes Wildcat’s successful US Dept. of Energy project yields granted patent for a noncarbonate electrolyte that outperforms fluoroethylene carbonate based solutions on silicon anodes. - November 06, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Sunnect Lighting and NSA Announce Energy Efficiency Leadership with LED Lighting Initiative Across the U.S. National Storage Affiliates Trust is converting its entire portfolio of self storage facilities to energy-efficient LED lighting. - October 30, 2018 - Sunnect Lighting

LOCBIT and Lankford & Associates, Inc. Partner to Create Block D in Makers Quarter a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Commercial Building Today, LOCBIT Inc.(www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with Lankford & Associates, Inc. (www.lankfordandassociates.com) and the newly constructed office... - October 18, 2018 - LOCBIT

LOCBIT and CRI Lighting Partnership Streamline Energy Efficiency by Integrating IoT Platform with Lighting Solutions & Consultation LOCBIT Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with CRI Lighting Sales, Inc. (http://crilighting.com/). The LOCBIT IoT platform is a device and protocol... - October 05, 2018 - LOCBIT

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Conti Solar Constructing the Largest Solar Project in Rhode Island Full Service EPC, Conti Solar Is Building the Largest Solar Installation in Rhode Island for Leading Northeastern Solar Project Developer, Southern Sky Renewable Energy. - September 27, 2018 - Conti Solar

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Expands Electrolyte Additive Technologies Available for License New additives enable increased lithium-ion cycle life, coulombic efficiency and thermal stability. - September 11, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Introducing Tydrolyte, a Better Performing, Less Toxic, Drop-In Replacement for Sulfuric Acid in Lead Batteries Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC

2018 EnergySec Security Award Recipients Announced EnergySec honored two individuals at the 14th Annual Security and Compliance Summit held at the Disneyland Resort Hotel: Stephen Brown as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Leader of the Year 2018 and Monta Elkins as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Professional of the Year 2018. - August 31, 2018 - EnergySec

Highview Power a Finalist for Utility-Scale Storage Project of the Year Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power

Energy Industry Leader Javier Cavada Named CEO and President of Highview Power Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies