Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect
Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.”
The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively.
Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory.
Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Leoco Financial LLC was founded in 2012 by Sam Puleo as a boutique energy consulting firm. The company currently manages 500+ utility accounts and over $5 million in annual energy expenditure. - May 07, 2019 - Puleo Energy
Sunscore launched its web app for assessing the feasibility of rooftop solar plants with the click of a button. - April 18, 2019 - Sunscore
Conti Solar managed EPC services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures’ 10.7 MW, Old Bridge Brightfield Solar Park located in Keyport, NJ. - March 28, 2019 - Conti Solar
Savera has launched its website, Sunscore.in aimed at boosting solar adoption in India. - March 25, 2019 - Sunscore
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Solar Power Florida brings together the Florida solar and storage markets. - March 07, 2019 - Conti Solar
Eric Millard, CCO of Conti Solar Headlines for Contractors Podcast Series - March 05, 2019 - Conti Solar
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform.
The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer
Leading EPC has long history of injury-free worksites. - January 24, 2019 - Conti Solar
Conti Solar, a full service EPC contractor, has decades of industry expertise and the financial resources necessary for building large-scale solar projects nationally. - December 20, 2018 - Conti Solar
Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Conti’s Fresno staff also participated in Habitat’s "Acts of Kindness" Project. - December 05, 2018 - Conti Solar
Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power
Solar Builder Magazine Awards Largest Landfill Solar Project In Ohio - Project of the Year. - November 08, 2018 - Conti Solar
Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform helps create operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with ESC Region 19 Allied States Cooperative (www.alliedstatescooperative.com). Locbit was awarded... - November 07, 2018 - LOCBIT
Wildcat’s successful US Dept. of Energy project yields granted patent for a noncarbonate electrolyte that outperforms fluoroethylene carbonate based solutions on silicon anodes. - November 06, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
National Storage Affiliates Trust is converting its entire portfolio of self storage facilities to energy-efficient LED lighting. - October 30, 2018 - Sunnect Lighting
Today, LOCBIT Inc.(www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with Lankford & Associates, Inc. (www.lankfordandassociates.com) and the newly constructed office... - October 18, 2018 - LOCBIT
LOCBIT Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, today announced a partnership with CRI Lighting Sales, Inc. (http://crilighting.com/).
The LOCBIT IoT platform is a device and protocol... - October 05, 2018 - LOCBIT
Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Full Service EPC, Conti Solar Is Building the Largest Solar Installation in Rhode Island for Leading Northeastern Solar Project Developer, Southern Sky Renewable Energy. - September 27, 2018 - Conti Solar
New additives enable increased lithium-ion cycle life, coulombic efficiency and thermal stability. - September 11, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Performance needs of hybrid electric vehicles and other modern applications are requiring the lead battery to evolve. Tydrolyte is a new electrolyte that offers critical performance improvements and is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries. It can be adopted into the manufacturing process without additional capital costs. - September 01, 2018 - Tydrolyte LLC
EnergySec honored two individuals at the 14th Annual Security and Compliance Summit held at the Disneyland Resort Hotel: Stephen Brown as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Leader of the Year 2018 and Monta Elkins as EnergySec’s Cybersecurity Professional of the Year 2018. - August 31, 2018 - EnergySec
Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power
Wildcat and TIES will leverage battery materials R&D synergies to accelerate cell performance improvements. - July 12, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power
The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Wildcat is adding experimental capacity and moving to a new and larger facility in San Diego. - May 01, 2018 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies