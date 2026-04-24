Recent Headlines
Within Electric Power Generation
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels
Rohrig named President of Foster Fuels; appointment highlighted by nearly 15 years of transformative change and innovation as Senior VP of Mission Critical division. - January 23, 2024 - Foster Fuels
Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. - June 27, 2023 - Foster Fuels
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Foster Fuels and Compass Datacenters Celebrate Half-Million Gallons of HVO Renewable Diesel Delivery
HVO renewable diesel is rapidly becoming front of mind for those contemplating options that provide additionality to data center carbon-offset planning without infrastructure change. Compass Datacenters is blazing the trail transitioning to HVO renewable diesel for mission-critical emergency generator fuel in the United States, and has hit the half-million gallon milestone with no plans of slowing their migration away from fossil fuels. - November 23, 2022 - Foster Fuels
Foster Mission Critical Marks 30th Large-Scale Emergency Response Deployment
Just over a month after activating in preparation for Hurricane Ian's landfall, Foster Fuels Mission Critical Division has successfully demobilized with the majority of team members returned home from Florida and Georgia to headquarters in Brookneal, Virginia. This deployment marks the company's... - October 29, 2022 - Foster Fuels
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM
Focus of three-day, in-person Forum is on business models, case studies, financing and technology developments for off-grid and rural electrification scenarios. - July 09, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
EV Charging Infrastructure Rollout to be Focus of Chicago Forum
Optimizing the grid for EVs and ensuring accessibility will be a key focus of the June 7-8 event in Chicago. - May 19, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America
Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago. - May 02, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities
Two-day Forum in San Diego to focus on providing real-world guidance for electric utilities in dealing with cyber security threats to critical SCADA and IT/OT networks. Particular emphasis is on key emerging technologies and strategies in response to ever-growing and evolving advanced persistent threat activities. - February 28, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Portable Electric and ChargeLab Partner to Shape the Future of EV Infrastructure and Adoption
Portable Electric and ChargeLab have partnered to provide mobile charging solutions to EV charging operators and EV drivers in North America. With this partnership, ChargeLab’s OCPP network platform will run on Portable Electric’s VOLTstack Mobile EV Chargers which will help bring forth several innovative solutions. - November 10, 2021 - Portable Electric
Perma Pure Completes Acquisition of Clayborn Labs, a Leader in Thermal Sample Gas Conditioning
Perma Pure, a Halma company and industry leader in moisture management and sample gas conditioning products, is excited to announce the acquisition of Clayborn Labs. Founded in the 1960s with a revolutionary heat tape product used in the aerospace industry, Clayborn went on to develop an... - November 05, 2021 - Perma Pure
Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?
Energy experts from Elon Musk to data center managers and engineers are searching for solutions to deal with the intense energy demands required in data processing. Industry practices are evolving rapidly from using green energy for air cooling to using multi-level energy-efficiency systems capturing wasted energy to cool liquid immersion solutions while also generating electricity. - August 19, 2021 - Langson Energy, Inc.
GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Wildcat Discovery Technologies Welcomes Dr. Peter Lamp as New Board Member
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, is proud to announce that Dr. Peter Lamp, General Manager of the Battery Cell Technology Group at BMW AG, has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Lamp... - April 06, 2021 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
MOXIE Solar Now SunPower Authorized Dealer
MOXIE today announced it will join forces with SunPower to sell all-in-one SunPower® solar panel and energy storage systems. The deal, signed by MOXIE CEO Jason Hall, leverages SunPower’s decades of technology development in renewable energy with MOXIE’s commitment to customer... - March 26, 2021 - MOXIE
GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Power Resource Group Announces the Creation of SAEF
Sustainable Asset Energy Fund Will Deploy Capital to New Renewable Energy Projects - October 15, 2020 - Power Resource Group
CS Energy Selected as 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
National energy firm is a finalist in two categories. - October 08, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Named One of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work
Ranked 7th in Medium Companies by NJBIZ. - September 25, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Receives Major Health and Safety Award
Leading solar EPC continues to promote injury-free safety culture. - September 17, 2020 - CS Energy
Puleo Energy Fights for Small Businesses Who Have Been Overcharged by Energy Suppliers
In a new campaign dubbed, "The Buck Stops Here," Puleo Energy, an electricity and natural gas brokerage company, is helping small businesses, who signed up with energy suppliers, only to see their rates double months later. - September 01, 2020 - Puleo Energy
GenTent® Safety Canopies Announces the Consolidation and Simplification of Several Products
GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the consolidation of several products and simplification of the overall product offerings for the consumer. - August 31, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
CS Energy Opens Regional Office in New York
Positions company to become largest solar EPC in the state - August 13, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Earns Highest Recognition on 2020 Top Solar Contractors List
Solar EPC Places #1 in NY & NJ and #2 in Solar + Storage - July 24, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Completes 33 MW Texas Solar Portfolio
Three utility-scale sites interconnected with two separate utilities. - July 02, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Announces Completion of the Largest Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project in Massachusetts
National EPC delivers complex solar plus storage project in just four months. - June 25, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Completes Construction of New Jersey’s Largest Solar Plant
This Project provides 28.5MW of clean, renewable energy. - May 21, 2020 - CS Energy
CS Energy Announces New Website Launch
CS Energy’s new website focuses on the company’s mission to deliver high-value projects to our customers with safety, quality, and certainty at the forefront. - May 07, 2020 - CS Energy
GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - March 27, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Climate Connect Technologies Selected to Present at the 2020 Industry Growth Forum
One of 40 cleantech startups selected globally, Climate Connect Technologies will present its Utility Energy Portfolio Management solution to potential investors and other cleantech industry stakeholders. - March 11, 2020 - Climate Connect
CS Energy Receives Safety Commendation from the United States Air Force’s McGuire Air Force Base
Company recognized for achieving rigorous safety standards. - March 03, 2020 - CS Energy
GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit
GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators. - March 02, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids
Microgrid Global Innovation Forum - N. America, March 10-11, 2020 in Chicago, to examine latest microgrid technology advances and deployments. - February 12, 2020 - Smart Grid Observer
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week