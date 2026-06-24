Movies Under the Stars: Disney's Bedtime Stories staring Adam Sandler (PG). Join them as they kick-off their new, free outdoor movie series. (near Alexander Travel)* Free popcorn and soft drinks sponsored by Hecht-Stout Insurance.** Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show on their huge screen. Family activities will take place before the movie. *Weather permitting **While supplies last. - September 24, 2009 - Metro Centre