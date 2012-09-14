PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Nicole E. Vick Honored as a VIP Member for 2018 by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Nicole E. Vick of Avon, Illinois has been honored as a VIP Member for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their... - May 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

IndieGo Publishing Announces the Release of Understanding Autistic Behaviors: Improving Health, Independence, and Well-Being, by Theresa Regan PhD "Understanding Autistic Behaviors: Improving Health, Independence, and Well-Being" by Theresa Regan, PhD, published by IndieGo Publishing, is a workbook-style resource for families and professionals. Written as a follow-up to her first book, "Understanding Autism in Adults and Aging Adults," this book offers practical solutions to behavioral challenges with the goal of achieving successful outcomes for ASD individuals, their families, and their caregivers. - April 05, 2018 - INDIEGO Publishing

Newly Opened - Untamed Chef Restaurant The Untamed Chef is a new twist on dining where the chef teaches unique cooking concepts and brings her own untamed flair. A Homemade meal is prepared right in front of guests introducing creative ingredients to help them expand their cooking skills. The full freshly cooked meal is served at the end of the class. All classes are BYOB. - February 26, 2018 - Untamed Chef

Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Theresa Shirley Seeking Damages for Multiple Myeloma Allegedly Caused by Benzene Exposure On June 16, 2017, Duane Shirley filed a complaint which alleges that his wife, Theresa Shirley, contracted multiple myeloma and eventually died because of benzene she was exposed to while she grew up and went to school near the Wood River Refinery in Roxana, Illinois and the old Amoco Refinery in Wood... - July 10, 2017 - The Dysart Law Firm

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Appreciate. Celebrate. Participate. Stephanie's Discount Depot Hosts Family Event This Weekend for Teen Challenge of Peoria. This Sat & Sun, Oct 29th & 30th, 10 am-6 pm, Stephanie's Discount Depot is spearheading an awareness and fundraising effort for Teen Challenge of Peoria shining a spotlight on an organization that fills a most-dire need in the community...drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. Stephanie's is incorporating this effort into a Customer Appreciation weekend event with free food & entertainment and truckload sale of new merchandise, with extra discount throughout the weekend. - October 25, 2016 - Stephanie's Discount Depot

ShareBuilders Merges with Efficio Solutions Merger of Efficio, Media Sales CRM and Yield Solutions Provider Expands ShareBuilders Yield Offering for Media Broadcasters - January 20, 2016 - Efficio Solutions, Inc.

New Collapsible Packaging Product is a Game Changer FCA's Collapsible Utility Box (C.U.B.) is an innovative, yet economical collapsible packaging product that saves customers significant money on freight, storage, set up and take down, and packaging costs. It requires no tools, clips, fasteners or hardware to assemble and is much more economical than other collapsible packaging products on the market. - December 17, 2013 - FCA, LLC

One World School Announces New Partnership with INTEL and Global Grid for Learning (EduTone) The One World School LLC of East Moline, IL is thrilled to announce a new partnership with INTEL and Global Grid for Learning (EduTone), beginning October 10, 2013. INTEL has chosen the One World School to be one of its content providers of online courses for their new Education Portal, opening to Latin... - November 08, 2013 - One World School

Kahuna Payment Solutions Releases Real-Time Credit Decision Tool for No Credit Needed Consumers Kahuna Payment Solutions releases a revolutionary instant credit decision tool to provide retailers across the United States access to instant approvals for their credit-restricted consumers. - April 25, 2013 - Kahuna Payment Solutions

Guy K. Gerard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Guy K. Gerard of Moline, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food services. About Guy K. Gerard Mr. Gerard has over 20 years experience in the food service field. He is the Food Service... - September 21, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre Celebrates 35 Years, Peoria’s Original Farmers Market Reopens This Saturday Features the Largest Selection of Farm Fresh, Organic and No-Spray Produce in Central Illinois - Select Farmers Now Accepting Major Credit Cards - June 02, 2012 - Metro Centre

iRunTrains for iPad is a 3D Train Simulator for All Onomaly Software today announces iRunTrains 1.4.1, a 3D, hobby train simulator for the iPad. Fun to play and pleasant to just watch, this app is fun for all ages. Drive your trains, control speed, direction and braking with the touch train selector, with throttle and brake controls. Select from many dynamic views that "chase" and track the trains. Choose from 4 different vantage points on train engines or cabooses. With this train set on iOS, you can even take a virtual ride on steam trains. - August 20, 2011 - Onomaly LLC

United Facilities, Inc., A Third Party Logistics Company, Receives a Top Award from Fortune 100 Food Corporation for Continuous Improvement Continuous Improvement is utilized by a top logistics company to save customer over $2 Million. United Facilities utilizes key aspects of continuous improvement to streamline their warehouse and distribution services to become more efficient and cost effective. - October 13, 2010 - United Facilities, Inc.

Metro Centre Teams with Local Entrepreneurs to Get Peorians in the LOOP LOOP® Cycling Studio is the latest example of the iconic shopping center building local businesses from scratch - August 31, 2010 - Metro Centre

Metro Centre Announces Summer Events Schedule Loaded with Fun Free Outdoor Movie Series “Movies Under the Stars” Returns with More Family Films; Peoria Farmers Market Features Fresh New Local Producers - May 18, 2010 - Metro Centre

Metro Centre Launches "Passport to Metro" Holiday Promotion Dream Prizes Include a 4-Night Luxury Vacation for Two at the Secrets Maroma Beach Resort, Courtesy of Alexander Travel - December 01, 2009 - Metro Centre

Metro Centre Doesn't Just Welcome New Tenants, It Helps Create Them Peoria's Popular Shopping Center Offers Unique Partnership Program to Help New Business Dreams Become Reality. - September 30, 2009 - Metro Centre

Metro Centre Announces Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” Movies Under the Stars: Disney's Bedtime Stories staring Adam Sandler (PG). Join them as they kick-off their new, free outdoor movie series. (near Alexander Travel)* Free popcorn and soft drinks sponsored by Hecht-Stout Insurance.** Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show on their huge screen. Family activities will take place before the movie. *Weather permitting **While supplies last. - September 24, 2009 - Metro Centre

Popular Electronics Inc., Retailer & Wholesaler of GSM Unlocked Cell Phones, Multi-Region DVD Players & Travel Voltage Converters/Transformers Launches Redesigned Website Popular Electronics Inc. is a retailer and wholesaler of GSM unlocked cell phones, multi-region DVD players, travel voltage converters/transformers and 220 volts Electronics/Appliances since 1998. Popular Electronics has redesigned its website to help customers with their questions and needs for the newest GSM unlocked cell phones. This website provides accurate specifications and prices. - August 10, 2009 - Popular Electronics Inc

Success in Recession Through Moore Motivation Daniel Moore is the founder and president of Moore Motivation. With the release of his new book "The 10 Affirmations of Motivation," he has taken the speaking industry by storm. - March 18, 2009 - Moore Motivation

It's a Paw-Ty in a Box Lisa Pallardy, President of BarkTalk (www.BarkTalk.com) introduces the “Paw-ty In A Box” – all the supplies you'll need to throw an unforgettable, tail-wagging party for your dog, including invitations, thank you cards, pawprint balloons, pawprint party hats, and all natural dog cake... - February 27, 2009 - BarkTalk.com

Handi-Treads New Stair Nosings Provide Safe Footing and Reduce Slips & Falls Handi-Ramp has expanded their Handi-Treads™ non-slip product line to include a non-skid stair nosing. The popularity of these non slip treads is driven by three factors: 1) They are very easy to install, 2) They work on virtually any surface including stairs, ramps, decks, walkways and bridges, and 3) They are much more effective and lower in cost than traditional non skid tape and non-slip paint products. - February 24, 2009 - Handi-Products, Inc.

A+ Children’s Academy Hosts Seminar A+ Children’s Academy is proud to be hosting a seminar on early childhood development presented by owner Michelle Didesch January 24th at their new facility at 6431 North Big Hollow Road in Peoria. The seminar is sponsored by the Heart of Illinois Association for the Education of Young Children. - January 05, 2009 - A+ Children's Academy

Tradetec Skyline Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation Chicago area trade show exhibit and display dealer also ranks among top ten in specialized marketing firms - October 17, 2008 - Tradetec Skyline Chicago

Shield Security Systems Announces Illinois Registration Franchises Now Available Shield Security Systems expands their franchise program into Illinois. - October 02, 2008 - SHIELD Security Systems

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Pain Patients Should Not be Punished for Opioid Medication Abuse or Addiction According to a special report from Pain-Topics.org, practitioners prescribing opioids for pain should be prepared to deal with patients’ problems in using the medicines. Patients should not be discharged from treatment if opioid abuse or addiction occurs. - January 20, 2008 - Pain Treatment Topics

From the Jungles of Southeast Asia to the Deserts of Southwest Asia, PTSD Holds No Boundaries American author and Vietnam veteran Robert Adams releases his decade long writing, Tripwire, as a self-help guide to his fellow vets, other sufferers of PTSD, and to the thousands returning from the Iraq War who may be facing their own battle in the months and years ahead. - January 01, 2008 - Robert Adams

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Forcelogix’ President and CEO Patrick Stakenas Featured in Illinois I.T Technology Association (ITA) weekly news letter on Sales Performance Management and Sales Coaching Patrick Stakenas, President and CEO of ForceLogix, (developers of Sales Force Optimizer, the leading application that automates sales performance management and sales coaching) is featured monthly in ITA Newsletter on Sales Performance Management and Sales Coaching. Sales performance management has... - October 11, 2007 - ForceLogix

Local Chiropractor Helps Soldiers Overseas Through “Operation DVD” An Illinois chiropractor is reaching out to soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, by giving them something to watch. Dr. Robert Scranton, owner of Community Chiropractic Center, has been collecting DVD’s and sending them to troops in the war zone. Dr. Scranton says he found out about it through a... - August 22, 2007 - Dr. Robert Scranton, D.C.

Small Business Research Board Auto / Vehicle Dealer Industry Study: General Economy, Taxes, Health Care Costs Greatest Concerns of Automobile, Vehicle Dealers Report indicates fewer than 30% of auto and other vehicle dealers are considering expansion during the next 12 to 24 months. Owners to concentrate on adding locations and improving staff training and upgrading systems says report issued in conjunction with International Profit Associates. - July 20, 2007 - Small Business Research Board

Can Summer Reading Really Lead to Brilliant Futures? Children become better readers and better students when reading; and kids enjoy reading even more when it is about topics of interest to them. Magazine Yellow Pages, LLC is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network. - June 30, 2007 - Magazine Yellow Pages

Village of Tremont, Illinois to Undergo Strategic Vision and Action Planning Process Thanks to a combined effort of many organizations, the citizens and stakeholders of Tremont, Illinois will undergo a process to establish a vision and action plan for the future. Community consulting company Winning Communities, Inc. will facilitate the process and develop the strategic plan. - February 02, 2007 - AimFire Marketing

Real Food for Real College Students Outskirts Press, Inc. is pleased to bring you The Real College Cookbook by G. P. McDonald. Unlike many of the so-called “starving student” cookbooks on the market, this book highlights realistic food and beverage recipes that any college student can successfully survive on—the kind... - January 25, 2007 - Outskirts Press, Inc.