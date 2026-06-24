Illinois: Peoria-Pekin News
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
As Analog Hobbies Surge in Popularity, This Illinois Cabin Retreat is Building Getaways Around Them
Kishauwau Cabins is celebrating its 40th anniversary with hobby-inspired cabin stays that encourage guests to unplug and enjoy simple, nostalgic activities. Located in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country, the retreat blends nature, comfort, and hands-on experiences for a relaxing, year-round getaway. - March 23, 2026 - Kishauwau Cabins
The First Of Its Kind: A Smart, Sarcastic Restaurant Guide to Evanston
Bestselling author and longtime Evanston resident Daniel J. Voelker is pleased to announce the release of Whine and Dine: A Sarcastic Guide to Evanston Restaurants, a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud tour through one city’s most overhyped, overpriced, and occasionally outstanding dining... - February 16, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support. - November 20, 2025 - True Solar
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
Unplugged & Rooted: Kishauwau Cabins Offers a Nostalgic Digital Detox in the Illinois Woods
Kishauwau Cabins in Tonica, Illinois, offers a peaceful, low-tech retreat just minutes from Starved Rock State Park. Family-owned for nearly 40 years, the property invites guests to unplug and reconnect through cozy, private cabins with firepits, board games, and access to nature. With activities like hiking, river rafting, and trail riding nearby, and affordable rates ideal for families and couples, Kishauwau provides a nostalgic, grounding escape from the noise of modern life. - July 17, 2025 - Kishauwau Cabins
Daniel J. Voelker’s Iconic 2009 Article That Rewrote the History of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal Supports the Decision to Lift the Ban
To acknowledge the iconic 2009 article authored by Daniel J. Voelker and Major League Baseball's recent decision to lift the ban on Shoeless Joe Jackson's admission into the Hall of Fame - May 14, 2025 - Voelker Litigation Group
Introducing Tilla: The Farm Management App for Modern Farmers
Tilla is a precision farm management app that helps farmers mark and track field hazards, tasks, and real-time conditions using satellite imagery. With features like GPS-based pinning, team collaboration, and subscription-based admin controls, Tilla streamlines farm operations for increased efficiency and safety. - April 03, 2025 - Tilla, LLC
Elliott Aviation Expands Starlink Installation Capabilities with Citation XLS+ Upgrade at Moline Facility
Elliott Aviation, a premier provider of aviation solutions, has successfully completed its latest Starlink installation—this time on a Citation XLS+ at its Moline, IL, facility. Building on its previous installation at its Atlanta (PDK) location, this marks the company’s first integration of Starlink on a Citation XLS+, further expanding its in-flight connectivity offerings across its network. - March 25, 2025 - Elliott Aviation
Mary Osborne’s Newly Released "The Princess Knight" is a Captivating Tale of Mystery, Self-Discovery, and Destiny
“The Princess Knight” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Osborne is an enchanting coming-of-age story that follows a young girl’s journey through loss, mystery, and an unexpected connection to a long-forgotten past. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Richard Jandura’s New Book, "Poems from Home: Volume 2," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Invite Readers to Explore the Intricacies of the Author’s Mind
Recent release “Poems from Home: Volume 2” from Page Publishing author Richard Jandura is a heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that explores the author’s reflection and observations of love, loss, relationships, and the human condition. With each entry, Jandura bears his soul so that readers may discover the world through a new point of view. - January 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author M. F. Gardiner’s New Book, "Tales from the Patch," Follows a Young Girl Growing Up in the Shadow of the Chicago Outfit During the Seventies and Beyond
Recent release “Tales from the Patch” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. F. Gardiner is a poignant memoir that centers around the author’s childhood in Chicago during the 1970s in the shadow of the notorious Chicago Outfit. Deeply personal and compelling, Gardiner’s series blends together humor and tragedy in this inspiring tale of resilience. - January 14, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Carol Capper’s New Book, "Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving," is an Enlightening Guide to Embracing Minimalism in Today’s World
Recent release “Are there alternative ways to have more with less? Surviving and Thriving,” from Page Publishing author Carol Capper, is a helpful tool in today’s tough economic state. With the price of essentials skyrocketing, Capper shows readers how to cut back without sacrificing quality of living. - March 02, 2023 - Page Publishing
Bayan Islamic Graduate School Announces New Doctor of Ministry Program in Islamic Leadership
First Accredited DMin Program in North America for Muslim Leaders. - September 15, 2022 - Bayan
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
The Broadway Lounge Presents "Phenomenal Phil" Raso in “BELIEVE!”; a Night of Comedy Magic & Mind Reading
“Phenomenal Phil” Raso, a skilled Magician & Mind Reader, announces a rare Peoria Show at the Broadway Lounge in Peoria, IL on November 20 at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only performance begins at 7:30 p.m. "Phenomenal Phil" normally performs for corporate audiences. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see him in person. - November 05, 2021 - "Phenomenal Phil" Raso, Mind Reader
Top 5 Home Based Businesses to Set Up in 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk Leads the Way for New Business Start Ups
Businesses, reeling under the pressures of pandemic lockdown, have laid-off workers to save their own future. While the situation looks bleak for now, businesses are hopeful of bouncing back with a vengeance once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. - June 07, 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
SportsTraq GPS Auto Steering & Line Marking for Athletic Fields
Traqnology announces North American distribution of its iPad driven GPS Autosteering & Line Marking product, SportsTraq. SportsTraq is the first system of its kind developed for the Athletic Field market with scalability and high productivity in its design. SportsTraq is backed by North... - September 09, 2020 - Traqnology North America
Credit Union 1 Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
Credit Union 1 launches the Enrich financial wellness platform to its credit union members, offering them a hyper-personalized interactive educational experience. - August 20, 2020 - iGrad
MobilDrTech Releases Updated White Paper on Telemedicine Stethoscopes
MobilDrTech, Inc. releases updated white paper comparing telemedicine stethoscopes. The July, 2020 update identifies and compares design, features and cost for the most frequently used real-time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - July 14, 2020 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
AlignLife Chiropractic Care Continues to be an Essential Healthcare Resource Amidst the COVID-19 Global Pandemic
AlignLife Chiropractic Clinics Nationwide Remain Open - March 31, 2020 - AlignLife - Chiropractic & Natural Health Center
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products
No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Nicole E. Vick Honored as a VIP Member for 2018 by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Nicole E. Vick of Avon, Illinois has been honored as a VIP Member for 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach... - May 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
IndieGo Publishing Announces the Release of Understanding Autistic Behaviors: Improving Health, Independence, and Well-Being, by Theresa Regan PhD
"Understanding Autistic Behaviors: Improving Health, Independence, and Well-Being" by Theresa Regan, PhD, published by IndieGo Publishing, is a workbook-style resource for families and professionals. Written as a follow-up to her first book, "Understanding Autism in Adults and Aging Adults," this book offers practical solutions to behavioral challenges with the goal of achieving successful outcomes for ASD individuals, their families, and their caregivers. - April 05, 2018 - INDIEGO Publishing
Newly Opened - Untamed Chef Restaurant
The Untamed Chef is a new twist on dining where the chef teaches unique cooking concepts and brings her own untamed flair. A Homemade meal is prepared right in front of guests introducing creative ingredients to help them expand their cooking skills. The full freshly cooked meal is served at the end of the class. All classes are BYOB. - February 26, 2018 - Untamed Chef
Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Theresa Shirley Seeking Damages for Multiple Myeloma Allegedly Caused by Benzene Exposure
On June 16, 2017, Duane Shirley filed a complaint which alleges that his wife, Theresa Shirley, contracted multiple myeloma and eventually died because of benzene she was exposed to while she grew up and went to school near the Wood River Refinery in Roxana, Illinois and the old Amoco Refinery in... - July 10, 2017 - The Dysart Law Firm
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Appreciate. Celebrate. Participate. Stephanie's Discount Depot Hosts Family Event This Weekend for Teen Challenge of Peoria.
This Sat & Sun, Oct 29th & 30th, 10 am-6 pm, Stephanie's Discount Depot is spearheading an awareness and fundraising effort for Teen Challenge of Peoria shining a spotlight on an organization that fills a most-dire need in the community...drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. Stephanie's is incorporating this effort into a Customer Appreciation weekend event with free food & entertainment and truckload sale of new merchandise, with extra discount throughout the weekend. - October 25, 2016 - Stephanie's Discount Depot
ShareBuilders Merges with Efficio Solutions
Merger of Efficio, Media Sales CRM and Yield Solutions Provider Expands ShareBuilders Yield Offering for Media Broadcasters - January 20, 2016 - Efficio Solutions, Inc.
New Collapsible Packaging Product is a Game Changer
FCA's Collapsible Utility Box (C.U.B.) is an innovative, yet economical collapsible packaging product that saves customers significant money on freight, storage, set up and take down, and packaging costs. It requires no tools, clips, fasteners or hardware to assemble and is much more economical than other collapsible packaging products on the market. - December 17, 2013 - FCA, LLC
One World School Announces New Partnership with INTEL and Global Grid for Learning (EduTone)
The One World School LLC of East Moline, IL is thrilled to announce a new partnership with INTEL and Global Grid for Learning (EduTone), beginning October 10, 2013. INTEL has chosen the One World School to be one of its content providers of online courses for their new Education Portal, opening to... - November 08, 2013 - One World School
Kahuna Payment Solutions Releases Real-Time Credit Decision Tool for No Credit Needed Consumers
Kahuna Payment Solutions releases a revolutionary instant credit decision tool to provide retailers across the United States access to instant approvals for their credit-restricted consumers. - April 25, 2013 - Kahuna Payment Solutions
Guy K. Gerard Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Guy K. Gerard of Moline, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food services. About Guy K. Gerard Mr. Gerard has over 20 years experience in the food service field. He is the Food... - September 21, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide
Peoria Farmers Market at Metro Centre Celebrates 35 Years, Peoria’s Original Farmers Market Reopens This Saturday
Features the Largest Selection of Farm Fresh, Organic and No-Spray Produce in Central Illinois - Select Farmers Now Accepting Major Credit Cards - June 02, 2012 - Metro Centre
iRunTrains for iPad is a 3D Train Simulator for All
Onomaly Software today announces iRunTrains 1.4.1, a 3D, hobby train simulator for the iPad. Fun to play and pleasant to just watch, this app is fun for all ages. Drive your trains, control speed, direction and braking with the touch train selector, with throttle and brake controls. Select from many dynamic views that "chase" and track the trains. Choose from 4 different vantage points on train engines or cabooses. With this train set on iOS, you can even take a virtual ride on steam trains. - August 20, 2011 - Onomaly LLC
United Facilities, Inc., A Third Party Logistics Company, Receives a Top Award from Fortune 100 Food Corporation for Continuous Improvement
Continuous Improvement is utilized by a top logistics company to save customer over $2 Million. United Facilities utilizes key aspects of continuous improvement to streamline their warehouse and distribution services to become more efficient and cost effective. - October 13, 2010 - United Facilities, Inc.
Metro Centre Teams with Local Entrepreneurs to Get Peorians in the LOOP
LOOP® Cycling Studio is the latest example of the iconic shopping center building local businesses from scratch - August 31, 2010 - Metro Centre
Metro Centre Announces Summer Events Schedule Loaded with Fun
Free Outdoor Movie Series “Movies Under the Stars” Returns with More Family Films; Peoria Farmers Market Features Fresh New Local Producers - May 18, 2010 - Metro Centre
Metro Centre Launches "Passport to Metro" Holiday Promotion
Dream Prizes Include a 4-Night Luxury Vacation for Two at the Secrets Maroma Beach Resort, Courtesy of Alexander Travel - December 01, 2009 - Metro Centre
Metro Centre Doesn't Just Welcome New Tenants, It Helps Create Them
Peoria's Popular Shopping Center Offers Unique Partnership Program to Help New Business Dreams Become Reality. - September 30, 2009 - Metro Centre
Metro Centre Announces Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars”
Movies Under the Stars: Disney's Bedtime Stories staring Adam Sandler (PG). Join them as they kick-off their new, free outdoor movie series. (near Alexander Travel)* Free popcorn and soft drinks sponsored by Hecht-Stout Insurance.** Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch the show on their huge screen. Family activities will take place before the movie. *Weather permitting **While supplies last. - September 24, 2009 - Metro Centre