Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Names New Executive Director Westside community activist and housing rights advocate Athena Williams appointed to lead Oak Park Regional Housing Center. - October 02, 2019 - Oak Park Regional Housing Center

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Relocates to Central Illinois Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, has accepted a position with Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences (CINHS). He practices at both CINHS in Bloomington,... - May 04, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

PONTE HEALTH Moves Forward on the Development of Second Vertical Medical City, in the Loop Downtown Chicago Vertical Medical City a new High Rise Development Project, is coming to the Loop Downtown Chicago. The Facility works to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Members 50 and Over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC, is working to break ground no later than in April or May 2020. - July 16, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Datarecovery.com, Inc. Announces Cutting All Ties with the NRA Datarecovery.com, Inc. announced today that it is ending its discount program and business with the National Rifle Association and its members. - February 24, 2018 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

“Don’t Gag Me” Report Issued by Sorry Works Confidentiality clauses in med-mal settlements focus of study by national patient safety group. - December 11, 2017 - Sorry Works! Inc.

Just Launched Save "the Girls" Touch Screen Cell Phone Purse Company Touch Screen Cell Purse developed to help women get their cell phone out of "their girls" and into a stylish purse where they can have full phone access. Texting, calling, viewing social media are all available through the secrete back side of the purse featuring a clear material which allows full phone use. Stylish designs have been developed allowing the purse to function as both a purse and cell phone holder. - October 10, 2017 - Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses

From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United States... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

RoboKind Announces JettLingo, Part of Its New Robots4STEM Initiative JettLingo gives K-12 students an easy and exciting way to learn to code through visual programming and robotics. - March 09, 2017 - RoboKind

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Biegert’s Jewelry Into Exclusive, Nationwide Network Collinsville, Illinois Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - January 19, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

Stange Law Firm, PC Launches New Webpage Design Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce they have launched a new website design at http://www.stangelawfirm.com - October 03, 2016 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Joint Active Systems, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Empi Advance ROM Joint Active Systems, Inc. (JAS®) announces that it has acquired the Empi® Advance® ROM line of dynamic braces from Empi, Inc., a subsidiary of DJO Global, Inc. Joint Active Systems intends to reintroduce the Empi Advance ROM line of dynamic braces and have them available by July, 2016. JAS... - May 05, 2016 - JAS

Moran Transportation Corporation Buys 10 New Natural Gas Trucks Moran Transportation Corporation announced today that it has purchased an additional 10 natural gas straight trucks for use throughout their LTL network. The new alternative fuel trucks further expand Moran’s green initiatives and provide Moran with lower cost of energy and a reduction on their... - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Moran Transportation Corporation Invests in Electric Spotter - Reduces Carbon Foot Print Company officials say that the new electric truck will have an immediate and substantial effect on reducing their carbon foot print. The new unit is expected to reduce their daily energy consumption for this spotting unit by more than 80%. - March 04, 2016 - Moran Transportation Corporation

Libby E. Scheiern, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Libby E. Scheiern, Ph.D. of Elsah, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Libby E. Scheiern, Ph.D. Dr. Scheiern has 35 years’ experience... - February 19, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Franklin & Vaughn, LLC and Croxford & Company, PC Combine Forces Metro-East/St. Louis area public accounting firms Franklin & Vaughn, LLC and Croxford & Company, PC are pleased to announce their combination effective October 1, 2015. All activities of the combined firm now operate as Franklin & Vaughn, LLC. - January 12, 2016 - KTLLC Communications

Peter J. Bond Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Peter J. Bond of Quincy, Illinois was recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. About Peter J. Bond Mr. Bond has over 10 years experience in the transportation field. - January 07, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bernie Sanders to Participate in Healthcare Justice March Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a staunch advocate for true universal healthcare, won't miss the Healthcare Justice March though he can't be there in person. - July 28, 2015 - Healthcare Justice March

Green Party Presidential Candidate to Speak at Healthcare Justice March Dr. Jill Stein will be among the speakers at the HJM rally on Aug. 1 on the National Mall. - July 24, 2015 - Healthcare Justice March

Healthcare Justice March Applauds King v Burwell Ruling Though the Healthcare Justice March applauds this decision, the Affordable Care Act is still costly and unjust for millions of people, according to organizers of the March. Tax credit subsidies help lower premiums but deductibles, co-pays, and co-insurance are still prohibitively high. - June 26, 2015 - Healthcare Justice March

NationofChange Partners with Healthcare Justice March Announcement of NationofChange becoming first partner in Healthcare Justice March. - March 03, 2015 - Healthcare Justice March

Local Stage IV Colon Cancer Survivor, Sue Susz, Featured in “Gonna BEAT This Thing” Video to Inspire Those Living with Terminal Cancer YES! Beat Liver Tumors Launches “Gonna BEAT This Thing” awareness campaign to create awareness and show that it is possible to say yes to hope and to live in spite of an advanced cancer diagnosis. - January 12, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

MilitaryAtv.com to Provide Support for Shot Show 2014 MilitaryAtv.com to provide range support vehicles for the 2014 SHOT Show® Industry Days at the Range™. - December 30, 2013 - MilitaryAtv.com

DataRecovery.com Announces Support for Bitcoins Datarecovery.com, Inc. announces support for Bitcoin as a payment method. - November 27, 2013 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

First Annual Korbel-A-Thon to Benefit The APL Springfield residents, Mark and Patty Bott are hosting a huge event Sunday, Dec. 8th at Boondocks in Springfield, IL. Mark and Patty have been long-time supporters of the Springfield APL. Their family dog "Korbel" just passed away and they wanted to have a special event in her name and raise some money for the APL... thus...the First Annual Korbel-A-Thon. - November 26, 2013 - Operation Kidsafe

Operation Kidsafe Announces One Million Children Protected Celebration Event in Springfield, IL Oct 20, 2012 Parents can attend this event and at No Charge get a lifetime record of their child's digital fingerprints and a form that is ready to hand to law enforcement in an emergency. Parents will also get valuable safety tips. Operation Kidsafe uses the latest equipment like the FBI and Secret Service. - October 05, 2012 - Operation Kidsafe

DICKEY-john Corporation to be Featured on American Farmer This special edition segment will focus on precision farming and moisture testing technologies. - March 22, 2011 - DMG Productions, LLC

Datarecovery.com Releases Data Recovery Software for Mac File Systems Datarecovery.com today announced the release of a new Apple/Mac OS version of its popular data recovery software solution, SaveMyFiles. - March 16, 2011 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

topseos.com Ranks Best Reputation Management Companies for February 2011 The Top 10 Reputation Management Companies for February 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - February 02, 2011 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks Top 10 Web Design Companies for February 2011 The Top 10 Web Design Companies for February 2011 has been ranked by topseos.com, the independent authority on search vendors. - February 02, 2011 - topseos.com

Rabbit Healthcare Systems Has Been Selected by Central Illinois Hematology Oncology Center "CIHOC chose Rabbit because it offers the single best offering for our practice needs. We like Rabbit's one database solution that will produce the improved efficiencies and productivity we seek to help improve patient care. Our goal is to be on the cutting edge of technology and position ourselves for growth. The opportunity to work closely with a vendor that will adapt to our practice pattern was very compelling." - Edem Agamah, MD, CIHOC, Springfield, IL. - August 07, 2010 - Rabbit Healthcare Systems

The Great Springfield Buying / Selling Event Big Time Comics from the St louis metro area in conjunction with Missouri Comics.com from Springfield Missouri will be hosting this event in Springfield Illinois.Top buyers will be present to appraise and buy old comic books, coins, records, magazines, mego and other collectible toys and action figures Sellers will have for sale ancient roman and greek coins, U.S. coins and thousands of old comic books. This is the first of many events to come in the future. - July 09, 2010 - BIG TIME COMICS

Free Advertising Offered to Tourism & Visitor / Convention Bureaus in the Gulf Region Affected by the Horizon Oil Spill Winemaking social network forum WinePress.US is offering free advertising for a limited time to all visitor convention and tourism bureaus affected by the oil spill in the Gulf. - June 29, 2010 - WinePress.US

Treasure Hunters Roadshow is the Largest Touring Roadshow in the Country Treasure Hunters Roadshow hosts more than 2000 events each year uncovering treasures large and small. - April 28, 2010 - Treasure Hunters Roadshow

Practice Velocity® Urgent Care EMR Adds Client in Forty-Eighth State With the addition of Urgent Care Plus in Helena, Montana, Practice Velocity® now serves the software needs of clinics in forty-eight states. Over 600 urgent care centers use Practice Velocity software for patient registration, insurance verification, electronic medical records (EMR), coding, electronic billing and back office management. - January 28, 2010 - Practice Velocity