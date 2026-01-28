Illinois: Springfield News
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Pat Barker’s New Book, "A Day Out of School," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Activities a Child Could do on Their Day Off from School
Fulton Books author Pat Barker, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “A Day Out of School”: a delightful story that offers all sorts of activities and games that children could use to fill up their days. “The book was written to... - August 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
Marketing For Wellness Partners with Biohacker’s World 2025 as Community Engagement Partner
Marketing For Wellness is the official Community Engagement Partner for Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025, happening July 26–27 at the Sofitel Chicago. This premier wellness tech event unites leaders in longevity, biohacking, and human optimization. Attendees will experience live demos, cutting-edge tools, and talks from top innovators in health. Learn more at biohackers.world. - July 17, 2025 - Marketing for Wellness
Kenneth W. Hummell’s New Book, “A Little Off: A Collection of Short Stories,” is a Fascinating Assortment of Tales Inspired by Both Fact and Fiction
Fulton Books author Kenneth W. Hummell, who served for two years in Vietnam and has a lifelong passion for writing and telling stories, has completed his most recent book, “A Little Off: A Collection of Short Stories”: an engaging anthology of short stories that will captivate readers... - July 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Karen Mathews’s Newly Released “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner” is a Raw Account of Spiritual Warfare and the Transformative Power of God’s Grace
“In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Mathews is a powerful personal story that reveals her battles with spiritual forces, her unwavering faith, and the ultimate triumph of God’s protection and love. - June 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Olivia McCurdy Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications
Olivia McCurdy of Springfield, Illinois, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications. - June 12, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Author Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s New Book, "When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear," Offers Tools to Help Readers Navigate the Confusing Landscape of Their Spirituality & Faith
Recent release “When Your Faith Choices Are Unclear: Responding to God's Call” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Clara J. Ushman is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers on their own individual journeys with faith. Inspired by her own split-faith upbringing, Dr. Ushman invites readers to reflect while trying to gain a better understanding of what they truly believe in. - May 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest
Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list had a median growth rate of 86 percent. - April 02, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems. - March 12, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Joint Venture Announced for $895 Million Woodlawn Central Mega-Project
Woodlawn Central, an $895M transformative development in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, announces a joint venture with Phillip Beckham III and Juan Saldana of P3 Markets for Phase One. Bowa Construction, led by Nosa Ehimwenman, joins as construction manager and community partner. The project, spearheaded by ACOG Ventures, prioritizes equitable growth, featuring a state-of-the-art hotel, restored Metra Head House, and 140 mixed-income housing units. Groundbreaking begins this year. - February 26, 2025 - Woodlawn Central
Elliott Aviation Promotes Bill Forbes to Senior VP of Avionics
Elliott Aviation is proud to announce the promotion of Bill Forbes to Senior Vice President of Avionics. Over the past seven years, Bill has played a key role in the growth and success of the Avionics division, driving collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. Under his leadership, the Avionics... - February 17, 2025 - Elliott Aviation
David Streets’s New Book, "Watered by the Dew," is a Compelling Historical Account That Pieces Together the Life and Times of the Author’s Ancestor Drusilla Streets
Fulton Books author David Streets, an environmental scientist who specializes in the study of air pollution and holds advanced degrees in physics, has completed his most recent book, “Watered by the Dew”: a fascinating and enlightening read that transports readers back in time as they... - January 31, 2025 - Fulton Books
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven Announce Strategic Merger
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven have merged to develop sales training programs that incorporate music education. The collaboration leverages music’s role in fostering skills like empathy, communication, and teamwork to support professional development in sales. - January 13, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Author Evangelist Nadine Wright’s New Book, “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships,” Explores How the Author’s Life Changed After Forming a Relationship with God
Recent release “From Vanity to Victory in Relationships” from Page Publishing author Evangelist Nadine Wright is a powerful testament to the ways in which the author’s life has been impacted and improved by her connection with the Lord. Through sharing her story, Nadine aims to encourage her readers to forge their own relationship with the Lord through reading the Word of God. - January 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Winston A. Richter’s Newly Released “The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” is an Inspirational Exploration of God’s Grace
“The Dimensions of Grace, From A To Z” from Christian Faith Publishing author Winston A. Richter is a heartfelt and insightful exploration of the multifaceted nature of God’s grace, illustrated through biblical stories and personal reflections on spiritual transformation and divine mercy. - November 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Social Media Ad Shutdown Threatens Jobs and Sales at Save the Girls
Social Media Ad Account Shutdown Threatens Hundreds of Thousands in Sales and 50% Layoff at Local Business: Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Faces Crisis Over Account Error - September 24, 2024 - Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Launches New Podcast: “Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters”
Stories of Inspiration from the World of Woodwind - September 19, 2024 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Thomas L. Dobbins’s Newly Released "God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Transformation
“God’s Grace Got a Hold on Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas L. Dobbins is a compelling memoir detailing personal testimonies of God's grace and mercy, exploring themes of redemption, faith, and personal transformation. - September 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dr. Clara J. Ushman’s New Book, "The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education," is a Deep Dive of the Current and Future State of Christian-Based Schooling
Recent release “The Choice to Exceed Our Christian Education” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Clara J. Ushman delves into the rich tapestry of Christian education, examining its origins, transformations, challenges, and future prospects, inviting readers to contemplate the past, present, and future of Christian educational practices and their enduring significance. - August 21, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
ProLux Announces Sponsorship of Rising Boxing Star Brady Ochoa
ProLux sponsors rising boxer Brady Ochoa, supporting his training and competitions. "His dedication aligns with our values," said co-founder Cameron DeLoach. Next fight: July 13 in Manzanillo. - July 05, 2024 - ProLux Energy
Roberta Menis’s New Book, "The Spider Orchid," Explores the Transformative Power of Passion and the Enduring Quest for Fulfillment in the Face of Life's Challenges
Fulton Books author Roberta Menis, a writer with a passion for world cultures and the arts, has completed her most recent book, “The Spider Orchid”: a gripping and enthralling story that follows a kamikaze pilot who returns from the afterlife back to Japan in order to fulfill his aching... - June 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
National Van Lines Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Compensation & Benefits
National Van Lines proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner, as recognized by Energage. This prestigious award highlights our dedication to creating an outstanding workplace environment that places a premium on employee satisfaction and... - April 30, 2024 - National Van Lines
Duckling Rescue at Lewis Memorial Christian Village: a Community of Christian Horizons
Lewis Memorial Christian Village Associates Rescue Baby Ducks from Storm Sewer. - April 27, 2024 - Christian Horizons
Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s Newly Released "Spiritual Prescriptions" is a Powerful Reminder of the Power of Prayer
“Spiritual Prescriptions: Healing for Any Form of Sickness—Exodus 15:26” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi is an engaging discussion of key scripture and prayer practices related to overall health and well-being. - April 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill to Open New Franchise Location in Decatur, IL
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, world famous for its "All the games. All the time." concept, today announced the coming soon of a new franchise location in Decatur, IL. The new franchise location is the 15th in the sports bar chain which has been operating since 1990 and has locations in 4 states including MO, IL, NC and AR. - January 11, 2023 - Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Maryland Heights
Chevy Dude Sets an Example of Generosity by Gifting a Car to a Struggling Single Mom
Mike Davenport, a famous YouTuber, gifted a car to a struggling single mom with the help of Jacobs Well, a Southern Indiana nonprofit organization. - December 28, 2022 - Mikes Car Store
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for Auscultation Innovator eMurmur
MobilDrTech, Inc. is proud to announce its selection by eMurmur as a US Distributor for their latest commercially available digital stethoscope platform, eMurmur. The product is available immediately from MobilDrTech for medical providers, telemedicine equipment and service providers, hospitals, health systems and third-party payers. Marketed versions include Basic, Pro, Telehealth and Enterprise levels and pricing schedules. - November 18, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line
Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. - August 10, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
KH Properties LLC Finalizes Renovation of 351-Unit Bethalto, IL Apartment Community
KH Properties LLC is celebrating the completion of its most recent multi-family community. After purchasing the neglected property in 2018, KH Properties has directed the multimillion-dollar project toward restoring and revitalizing this community. Joining KH Properties’ other apartment communities in Collinsville, Wood River, and Granite City, Metro Apartments at Bethalto is the most significant Illinois investment KH Properties has made in the last three years. - February 05, 2021 - KH Properties
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
KH Properties Announces Completion of Metro Apartments at Wood River
www.khproperties.com - KH Properties, a multifamily development and management company, is pleased to announce the completion of its newest apartment community, Metro Apartments at Wood River. This 224 unit property was severely neglected and has undergone significant remodeling with all new... - September 12, 2020 - KH Properties
Manimas Contends States Can Block Elector Votes for Impeached Trump
Shows how any state can pass a law that forbids presidential electors to vote for Donald Trump because he has been impeached, based on Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, #19-465, July 6, 2020. The Supreme Court voted 9-0 that state legislatures have absolute control over who their presidential electors can vote for and cannot vote for. - August 26, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate is proud to receive awards for client service, marketing and results. With 2021 marking broker Jerry Grodesky's 30 years in Real Estate, he continues to offer the best knowledge and experience in the industry. - June 12, 2020 - Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators
With schools facing prolonged closures, educators are struggling to provide adequate online instruction, IDEA Illinois & eLuma have partnered and will provide a series of training webinars to ensure that special education administrators, teachers and clinicians can optimize the remote learning experience. - April 06, 2020 - eLuma Online Therapy
AlignLife Chiropractic Care Continues to be an Essential Healthcare Resource Amidst the COVID-19 Global Pandemic
AlignLife Chiropractic Clinics Nationwide Remain Open - March 31, 2020 - AlignLife - Chiropractic & Natural Health Center
The CEC & eLuma Partner to Present Critical Webinar for Special Educators
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, many special educators are scrambling to find solutions to take care of their students with exceptionalities. The CEC & eLuma Online Therapy are partnering to present a webinar entitled, "Teaching Special Education Online During COVID-19" to give them vital resources and support to enable them to meet their most critical objectives. - March 17, 2020 - eLuma Online Therapy
Marie Rennison Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marie Rennison of Carbondale, Illinois has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automotive repair. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to... - March 11, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Vanseal Corporation Completes AS9100D Certification
Vanseal Corporation announces the successful completion of AS9100D certification. - February 07, 2020 - Vanseal Corporation
Cassie Pigg is Changing the Conversation Around Maternal Mental Health
"Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" is busting onto the scene and shaking up the way moms talk about their emotions after giving birth. This book aims to normalize postpartum depression in new mothers. - February 03, 2020 - Mom Stuff, LLC
Mom Stuff, LLC Paperback "Mommy's Got a Tramp Stamp" is Now Available
The book about surviving the struggles of postpartum depression and anxiety and finding yourself along the way. - January 10, 2020 - Mom Stuff, LLC