Iowa: Iowa City News
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Michael W. Temple’s Newly Released "Writing Your Bible" is an Inspiring Call to Recognize and Share Your Personal Journey of Faith as a Testimony to God’s Work
“Writing Your Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael W. Temple is a motivating and faith-driven guide that encourages believers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys and share how God has moved in their lives. - May 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Melanie Clark’s New Book, "The Crosses I've Carried," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents Both the Trials and Triumphs the Author Has Endured Throughout Her Life
Fulton Books author Melanie Clark, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked in healthcare for over twenty years and currently works as an MDS Coordinator, has completed her most recent book, “The Crosses I've Carried”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that... - May 16, 2025 - Fulton Books
David Putnam’s "Catastrophically Confused Calvinism" Offers a Dive Into the Origins of Why America is as It is Through the Lens of a French Priest Names Calvin
Fulton Books author David Putnam, who earned his doctorate from Drew University with a master’s focused in intercultural studies from Regent University, has completed his most recent book, “Catastrophically Confused Calvinism: Will America Detest to Its Own Demise?”: a compelling... - May 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Dustin A. Woods’s Newly Released "It’s Where Our Words Come From!" is a Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Biblical Truths and God’s Guidance
“It’s Where Our Words Come From!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dustin A. Woods is an inspiring work designed to deepen readers’ understanding of God’s Word and its transformative power in their lives. - February 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stewart Davis’s New Book, "Ding and His Extended Family," Follows a Dog Named Ding Who Must Protect His Family While Falling for a Coyote Named Snow
Recent release “Ding and His Extended Family” from Page Publishing author Stewart Davis is a heartfelt tale that centers around Ding, a dog whose job is to protect his extended family from the dangerous coyotes near their farm. But as Ding begins to develop feelings for one of the coyotes, Snow, another coyote grows jealous, due to Snow’s feelings towards Ding. - February 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Vicky Treimer’s New Book, "Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa," Explores the Charm, History, and Spirit of a Small Midwestern Town
Recent release “Horse Hitches, Draymen, and Icehouses: The History of Moneta, Iowa” from Covenant Books author Vicky Treimer is a poignant novel exploring the history of Moneta, Iowa, sharing historical insight and evocative memories of past generations who lived there as told through a series of heartfelt stories. - February 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Angie Wilson’s Newly Released "Sophia’s Garden" is a Heartwarming and Poignant Story of Love, Friendship, and Hope in the Face of Life’s Greatest Challenges
“Sophia’s Garden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angie Wilson offers a touching narrative that explores the journey of a young girl navigating terminal illness with grace, humor, and a unique bond with her hospice nurse. - January 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
PVpallet Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Drive Sustainable Innovation
PVpallet, a leader in reusable packaging solutions for the solar industry, is excited to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This initiative supports the company's growth and its commitment to making the solar industry more sustainable. Supporting Sustainable... - October 24, 2024 - PVpallet.com
Author Ann Zenti’s New Book, "When My Dad Died," a Touching and Heartfelt Exploration of the Delicate Journey of Grief and Healing Through the Eyes of a Young Girl
Recent release “When My Dad Died” from Page Publishing author Ann Zenti is a compelling tale that centers around a young girl grappling with the loss of her father. Throughout her journey, she experiences a range of emotions that accompany her grief, and eventually discovers the transformative power of love, family, and cherishing her memories with him. - October 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Jana Long’s New Book, "I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton Candy," Follows a Friendly Dragon Who Heads Off to the Local Farmer’s Market to Find His Favorite Treat
Fulton Books author Jana Long, a native of Iowa who worked at the College Community School District (Prairie), where she cooked for 20 years serving High School, Elementary and Early Childhood Center. Now retired, has completed her most recent book, “I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton... - September 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
WPT Global Introduces AI-Powered Poker Security System
WPT Global introduces AI-powered security tools AceGuardian and FairGame to ensure safe, fair, and secure online poker play. Discover how WPT Global is revolutionizing poker security. - August 29, 2024 - WPT Global
Author Natalie Connie’s New Book, "I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me," is a Compelling Series That Offers Hope and Healing Through Personal Narratives and Poetry
Recent release “I Thought It Would Never Happen to Me” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Natalie Connie is a stirring collection that draws from years of personal introspection and empathy to explore universal struggles through poignant narratives and poetry, aiming to inspire and guide readers towards healing and resilience. - August 20, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Emmy Award-Winning Filmmakers Present "Moved by Waters" Aug. 13 in Iowa City
Documentary focuses on diverse groups and individuals working together for the health of the Upper Mississippi Watershed. - August 03, 2024 - Fourth Wall Films
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
The University of Iowa Selects TrialX to Build SAYSTOP Study App for a Leading Research Study to Investigate Antibiotics Resistance
To study a patient-centered approach to antibiotic discontinuation upon symptom resolution in patients with acute uncomplicated pyelonephritis. - March 13, 2024 - TrialX
Author Ellen Powell’s New Book, "Teddy's Rainbow," is an Adorable Story of a Bear Who Learns to Appreciate What He Has After His Rainbow Loses Its Color
Recent release “Teddy's Rainbow” from Page Publishing author Ellen Powell is a heartwarming story that follows Teddy, a bear who wakes up one morning very upset and hopes that playing under his rainbow will make him feel better. When he arrives at his special place, Teddy is shocked to find his rainbow drained of color and must do everything he can to fix it so he can play once more. - February 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Janet Simonsen Brown’s New Book, "Marley's Amazing Magical Monday," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Discover Incredible Lands and New Friends, All While Dreaming
Fulton Books author Janet Simonsen Brown, who currently resides near Cherokee, Iowa with her family of six, has completed her most recent book, “Marley's Amazing Magical Monday”: a charming story of a young girl who embarks on a dazzling adventure and meets all sorts of new and exciting... - January 25, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
"Resurrecting Forest Grove" Premieres on Giant Screen
"Resurrecting Forest Grove" celebrates the rebirth of a 150-year-old historic schoolhouse that was doomed to collapse. The documentary premieres on the Putnam Museum Giant Screen September 23. - September 19, 2023 - Fourth Wall Films
Afromaha and WorldRemit Present Afro Fest Omaha
Afromaha and WorldRemit proudly present the third annual Afro Fest Omaha on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 2pm-10pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. This family-friendly event celebrates Omaha’s diversity, and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture, featuring... - August 18, 2021 - Afromaha
Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors
Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire
"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry
A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs
13 Iowa Community College Leaders Take National Entrepreneurship Pledge
Iowa Members of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Sign Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge. - September 12, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line
Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Dr. Thomas M. O’Dorisio, MD Appointed "Patient Preferred Endocrinologist" 2018
For his dedication and excellence in patient care, Patient Preferred Physicians and Practitioners proudly named Dr. Thomas M. O’Dorisio, a Patient Preferred Physician representing Internal Medicine and Endocrinology in the state of Iowa. Dr. O’Dorisio has over four decades of... - December 05, 2017 - Patient Preferred Physicians
HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating
An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies
Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer, Martha Bravo Earns Certification
Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer Earns Certification! Martha Bravo of Martha Bravo Photography joins prestigious group as a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP). Martha Bravo, CPP of Martha Bravo Photography in Clinton, Iowa has earned the Certified Professional Photographer (CPP)... - July 15, 2016 - Martha Bravo Photography
Controversial Iowa Actress Jean Seberg Documentary Showcased at Landlocked Film Festival August 15
She was the toast of Hollywood and the darling of Paris. But Marshalltown native and movie actress Jean Seberg’s life was anything but a fairy tale and ended in tragedy. - August 06, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films
Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA
The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC
Ground Zero for the Zombie Apocalypse is in Iowa City, Iowa
Book launch with the authors of Hade's Gambit: Book One of the Krypteia Conspiracy, Friday the 13th of July, The Haunted Bookshop, Iowa City, IA 7PM. Free to the public. Authors will discuss the literary process, the characters, and the nine years it took to finish the book. This will take place during the Iowa City Book Festival Weekend. - June 30, 2012 - Mbedzi Publishing
G&G Clothesline Has Developed a Smaller Umbrella Style Outdoor Clothesline
G&G Clothesline is manufacturing a smaller version of their longtime Sunshine Clothes Dryer, an outdoor umbrella style clothesline that has been made since 1913. This addition to the product line will fill a need for smaller households or ones that don’t have enough yard space to accommodate a large clothesline. - May 09, 2012 - G&G Industries Inc
Downsizing Seniors Immobilized by Their Stuff, Can't Make a Move
Downsizing Seniors ready to let go of weighty responsibilities of home ownership and move to the burden free and supportive environment of a retirement community are held hostage by years of accumulated belongings that must be let go of before they can make the move to the new greatly diminished living space. This emotionally charged dilemma frequently causes immobilization. "Decisive Moves, A Step By Step Guidebook..." helps seniors through this challenging later life move. - November 21, 2011 - Decisive Moves, LLC
New Advanced Pelvic Floor Video Program for Female Runners
PT Partners, the makers of the Hab It: Pelvic Floor DVD, announce the launch of a new online video program, 7 Day Advanced Core and Pelvic Floor Stabilization Program, specifically designed for active women suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction, including incontinence and bladder or uterine prolapse. This advanced pelvic floor conditioning program for post-partum female runners, triathletes and other athletes designed by a women’s physical therapist, triathlete and mom of 3. - September 09, 2011 - PT Partners, LLC
Issa Trust Foundation & Couples Resorts Announces Formation of Their Seventh Medical Initiative
Leaders with the Issa Trust Foundation (www.issatrustfoundation.com) announced today a team of paediatric health professionals led by Dr. Stacy McConkey, University of Iowa Children’s Hospital serving children in Jamaica. - July 13, 2011 - Issa Trust Foundation
Iowa Truck Services Navigates Annual Licensing Renewal
Officials at Iowa Truck Services (ITS) offer expert resources to help eliminate the challenges and hassles of license renewal by managing the process for private, for-hire and specialized motor carriers. The deadline for annual licensing renewal is rapidly approaching. Notices – such as International Registration Plans, Distance Schedules and Vehicle Schedules – must be postmarked or received by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) no later than January 31, 2011 - December 18, 2010 - Iowa Truck Services
ComFit Solutions Signs Agreement to Distribute Innovative Orbital 360 in the Midwest
The combined systems of ComFit Solutions’ WAVE whole body vibration and Orbital 360 technologies create rehabilitative and fitness programming that graduates on a continuum from a static to dynamic protocol. This will take patients from a functionally disabled and deconditioned capacity and bring them through a process that will take them back to a more effectively functioning and conditioned neuromusculoskeletal system. - February 15, 2010 - ComFit Solutions, LLC
Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice Coalition Announcement
Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice is a coalition of public, private, business and labor organizations that wholeheartedly supports renewable fuels but vehemently opposes product mandates that manipulate our free market system and increase fuel costs for Iowans. - February 04, 2010 - Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice
Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death"
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
"Depressing Times" Greeting Cards from Order of St. Nick Draw Humorous Parallels Between Recession and Great Depression
The CBS Early Show featured Depressing Times cards as one of the most prominent examples of a growing “Depression chic” trend. - May 12, 2009 - Order of St. Nick
ReviewSNAP Announces New 360 Degree Feedback Module
In a move to offer current and future clients a comprehensive performance management system, ReviewSNAP announces the launch of the new 360 Degree Feedback module, ReviewSNAP360. A division of Applied Training Systems, ReviewSNAP provides a fully automated, web-based performance review... - January 22, 2009 - ReviewSNAP
Greeting Card Company Expands “Evil Christmas Cards” Line for 2008 Holiday Season
Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick is serving up a new line of gothic Christmas cards that look at the dark side of the holiday season. The cards, available for sale on www.evilxmas.com, feature vampires, zombies, bats, undead pirates, and severed body parts galore, making them the perfect... - November 25, 2008 - Order of St. Nick
PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
International and Domestic DID Number Sales for RLECs and Wireless Operators
DIDX.net announces a new collaboration tool to achieve the new possibilities and dreams for the RLEC. Also known as DIDXchange, it brings to the RLEC, a global market of wholesale telephony companies to buy and sell phone numbers with. When an RLEC completes the DIDX interop, it achieves an instant... - April 06, 2008 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com