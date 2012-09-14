PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs

13 Iowa Community College Leaders Take National Entrepreneurship Pledge Iowa Members of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Sign Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge. - September 12, 2018 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Amrita Aromatherapy Receives Inc. Magazine Award for Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Company in the State of Iowa & Launches Organic Retail Line Inc. Magazine has ranked Amrita Aromatherapy® as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the U.S. and #17 for the "Fastest Growing Private Company" in the state of Iowa. For over 28 years, Amrita® has been focused on direct sales with body workers, doctors, therapists,... - May 15, 2018 - Amrita Aromatherapy

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Dr. Thomas M. O’Dorisio, MD Appointed "Patient Preferred Endocrinologist" 2018 For his dedication and excellence in patient care, Patient Preferred Physicians and Practitioners proudly named Dr. Thomas M. O’Dorisio, a Patient Preferred Physician representing Internal Medicine and Endocrinology in the state of Iowa. Dr. O’Dorisio has over four decades of experience... - December 05, 2017 - Patient Preferred Physicians

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer, Martha Bravo Earns Certification Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer Earns Certification! Martha Bravo of Martha Bravo Photography joins prestigious group as a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP). Martha Bravo, CPP of Martha Bravo Photography in Clinton, Iowa has earned the Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) designation... - July 15, 2016 - Martha Bravo Photography

Controversial Iowa Actress Jean Seberg Documentary Showcased at Landlocked Film Festival August 15 She was the toast of Hollywood and the darling of Paris. But Marshalltown native and movie actress Jean Seberg’s life was anything but a fairy tale and ended in tragedy. - August 06, 2015 - Fourth Wall Films

Innovative Flood Barrier Demonstration in Davenport, IA The City of Davenport and the International Erosion Control Association are hosting an outdoor demonstration of a newer flood protection barrier called Big Bags USA. - April 30, 2014 - DRIPS, LLC

Ground Zero for the Zombie Apocalypse is in Iowa City, Iowa Book launch with the authors of Hade's Gambit: Book One of the Krypteia Conspiracy, Friday the 13th of July, The Haunted Bookshop, Iowa City, IA 7PM. Free to the public. Authors will discuss the literary process, the characters, and the nine years it took to finish the book. This will take place during the Iowa City Book Festival Weekend. - June 30, 2012 - Mbedzi Publishing

G&G Clothesline Has Developed a Smaller Umbrella Style Outdoor Clothesline G&G Clothesline is manufacturing a smaller version of their longtime Sunshine Clothes Dryer, an outdoor umbrella style clothesline that has been made since 1913. This addition to the product line will fill a need for smaller households or ones that don’t have enough yard space to accommodate a large clothesline. - May 09, 2012 - G&G Industries Inc

Downsizing Seniors Immobilized by Their Stuff, Can't Make a Move Downsizing Seniors ready to let go of weighty responsibilities of home ownership and move to the burden free and supportive environment of a retirement community are held hostage by years of accumulated belongings that must be let go of before they can make the move to the new greatly diminished living space. This emotionally charged dilemma frequently causes immobilization. "Decisive Moves, A Step By Step Guidebook..." helps seniors through this challenging later life move. - November 21, 2011 - Decisive Moves, LLC

New Advanced Pelvic Floor Video Program for Female Runners PT Partners, the makers of the Hab It: Pelvic Floor DVD, announce the launch of a new online video program, 7 Day Advanced Core and Pelvic Floor Stabilization Program, specifically designed for active women suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction, including incontinence and bladder or uterine prolapse. This advanced pelvic floor conditioning program for post-partum female runners, triathletes and other athletes designed by a women’s physical therapist, triathlete and mom of 3. - September 09, 2011 - PT Partners, LLC

Issa Trust Foundation & Couples Resorts Announces Formation of Their Seventh Medical Initiative Leaders with the Issa Trust Foundation (www.issatrustfoundation.com) announced today a team of paediatric health professionals led by Dr. Stacy McConkey, University of Iowa Children’s Hospital serving children in Jamaica. - July 13, 2011 - Issa Trust Foundation

Iowa Truck Services Navigates Annual Licensing Renewal Officials at Iowa Truck Services (ITS) offer expert resources to help eliminate the challenges and hassles of license renewal by managing the process for private, for-hire and specialized motor carriers. The deadline for annual licensing renewal is rapidly approaching. Notices – such as International Registration Plans, Distance Schedules and Vehicle Schedules – must be postmarked or received by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) no later than January 31, 2011 - December 18, 2010 - Iowa Truck Services

ComFit Solutions Signs Agreement to Distribute Innovative Orbital 360 in the Midwest The combined systems of ComFit Solutions’ WAVE whole body vibration and Orbital 360 technologies create rehabilitative and fitness programming that graduates on a continuum from a static to dynamic protocol. This will take patients from a functionally disabled and deconditioned capacity and bring them through a process that will take them back to a more effectively functioning and conditioned neuromusculoskeletal system. - February 15, 2010 - ComFit Solutions, LLC

Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice Coalition Announcement Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice is a coalition of public, private, business and labor organizations that wholeheartedly supports renewable fuels but vehemently opposes product mandates that manipulate our free market system and increase fuel costs for Iowans. - February 04, 2010 - Iowans for Consumer Fuel Choice

"Depressing Times" Greeting Cards from Order of St. Nick Draw Humorous Parallels Between Recession and Great Depression The CBS Early Show featured Depressing Times cards as one of the most prominent examples of a growing “Depression chic” trend. - May 12, 2009 - Order of St. Nick

ReviewSNAP Announces New 360 Degree Feedback Module In a move to offer current and future clients a comprehensive performance management system, ReviewSNAP announces the launch of the new 360 Degree Feedback module, ReviewSNAP360. A division of Applied Training Systems, ReviewSNAP provides a fully automated, web-based performance review solution. ReviewSNAP360... - January 22, 2009 - ReviewSNAP

Greeting Card Company Expands “Evil Christmas Cards” Line for 2008 Holiday Season Greeting card publisher Order of St. Nick is serving up a new line of gothic Christmas cards that look at the dark side of the holiday season. The cards, available for sale on www.evilxmas.com, feature vampires, zombies, bats, undead pirates, and severed body parts galore, making them the perfect greeting... - November 25, 2008 - Order of St. Nick

International and Domestic DID Number Sales for RLECs and Wireless Operators DIDX.net announces a new collaboration tool to achieve the new possibilities and dreams for the RLEC. Also known as DIDXchange, it brings to the RLEC, a global market of wholesale telephony companies to buy and sell phone numbers with. When an RLEC completes the DIDX interop, it achieves an instant interconnect... - April 06, 2008 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

