The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing
Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement
A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.
Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
Due to ever increasing brand popularity, Casco Bay Hemp has launched their own CBD product website. - February 15, 2019 - Casco Bay Hemp
Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
The Ruck for Our Fallen is a military grade ruck event being held on Ogunquit Beach to help raise money to support the families of our fallen military and first responder heroes from Maine. - October 17, 2018 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation
Despite the legion of products developed for wound care, from dressings to negative pressure wound therapy to bioengineered skin and growth factors, the obesity- and age-driven increase in chronic slow-healing and non-healing wounds plague healthcare systems globally. Research and routine clinical practice have advanced the science to better understand and address chronic wounds, but much work remains for research and manufacturing to impact the growing caseload. - April 10, 2018 - MedMarket Diligence, LLC
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
In hands-on tests, an Intel Pentium N4200 processor-powered Chromebook saved time rendering and exporting video, merging audio tracks, and more compared to a MediaTek M8173C processor-powered Chromebook. - February 01, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world.
Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.”
Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.
This run has been going on for 10 years and has gotten way too big for one person to maintain so it will end. - August 14, 2017 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation
Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define.
Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC
AbsenceDirect Work Accommodations provides leave professionals with the tools required to ensure ADA/ADAAA compliance. - April 27, 2017 - ClaimVantage
Cathy A. Melanson of Berlin, New Hampshire has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of IT/Marketing.
About Cathy A. Melanson
Ms. Melanson is a Marketing Affiliate with Amazon/Google,... - February 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
In response to the recent news that Click Funnels has added a versatile gateway integration system into their popular marketing platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has implemented a one-on-one support program for Click Funnels users, and in particular, their high risk merchants.
The addition of... - December 28, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC
In recognition of the growing number of nutraceutical businesses using the elegant and intuitive Shopify e-commerce platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has introduced specific payment processing solutions for supplement and nutra merchants.
Recent indications have revealed that large numbers of... - December 09, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC
Blue Payment Agency has added comprehensive fraud and chargeback mitigation support for high-risk businesses to its growing list of gateway and e-commerce tools.
The company provides one-on-one support to guide and educate merchants on how to implement and benefit from low-cost, high-impact, fraud reduction... - November 29, 2016 - Blue Payment Agency Inc.
New System Meets Residential & Commercial Performance Requirements with Clean, Elegant Appearance - September 28, 2016 - DuraLife
Wallace Hardware Company, a leading supplier of lumber and building materials (LBM), has joined with DuraLife™ Decking & Railing Systems to provide hundreds of lumberyard customers with “the quick and steady supply” of DuraLife’s long-lasting and beautiful composite decking... - September 13, 2016 - DuraLife
5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to benefit families with special needs to be held on August 6, 2016. Final preparations are underway for the S’more Social, a one-day benefit event bringing together artists, authors, holistic healers and other professionals in the field of mind, body and spirit from across the state. - July 30, 2016 - The HeartGlow Center
The use of surgical sealants, glues, and hemostats has become routine, yet a considerable untouched caseload remains. Their development continues toward products with stronger bonds, tighter seals, better biocompatibility, better results in wet conditions, and other goals. MedMarket Diligence is releasing its 2016 global report on the products, technologies, companies and markets to 2022. - July 26, 2016 - MedMarket Diligence, LLC
New Pre-drilled Post Sleeves & Balusters Save Time & Remove Hassles from Cable Railing Installations - May 19, 2016 - DuraLife
Flame Grilling Products is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of grilling and smoking woods to the retail and institutional markets. Flame produces ten different varieties of grilling wood chips, chunks, oval oven planks, and traditional rectangle planks. The Georgia location will add local pecan and peach varieties to our current wild apple, black cherry, white cedar, golden alder, mountain mesquite, Downeast hickory, beechnut, red oak, sugar maple, and Atlantic olive. - April 20, 2016 - Flame Grilling Products, Inc
Acadia Music Group, Inc. presents a night of old time country music with David Scott Norton to kick off the Honky-Tonkin In #Acadia™ 2016 season.
David and his Honky-Tonkin' in #Acadia band will be playing tunes from the likes of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Johnny Horton and may even throw in... - April 16, 2016 - Acadia Music Group, Inc.
Camp Arcadia, a fourth-generation, family-operated overnight summer camp for girls in Southern Maine, is offering two weeks of “Family Camp” for Summer 2016, tailored to families and friend groups of all ages looking for an all-inclusive, healthy, rustic getaway at a reasonable price. - March 31, 2016 - Camp Arcadia, Summer Camp for Girls
First-of-its-Kind Program Blends Finish, Performance & Value to
Create Ideal Outdoor Living Experiences. - March 29, 2016 - DuraLife
Matthew LaCroix is a passionate writer who believes very strongly in the preservation of truth in society, as well as the survival of humanity. The hidden truths to our history and who we really are which hide right in plain sight, beckon for the right person to piece them together correctly. "The... - February 24, 2016 - The Illusion of Us
Tasker Payment Gateways Releases an Ecommerce Guide to Selling E-cigarettes and some of the potential regulations you may encounter. - February 13, 2016 - Tasker Payment Gateways LLC
First-of-Its-Kind Program Allows Users to Design Beautiful Outdoor Living Spaces by Selecting the Color They Want at the Performance & Price Points of Their Choice - January 14, 2016 - DuraLife
The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP
TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Recipients Represent Top 10 Percent of Businesses Listed on World's Largest Travel Site. - August 31, 2015 - Mountain Club on Loon Resort & Spa
VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, an industry leading provider of Voice, Data & Video Technology Solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Bid for Information Technology (IT) Services Contract for the for the City of Lynn School Department, Lynn, MA. VoDaVi Technologies provides IT services for Government and Educational Organizations, Municipalities, Non-Profits and Commercial Businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise. - July 29, 2015 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC
CCB, Inc. celebrated the receipt of a Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) for their office, shop and yard at 65 Bradley Drive in Westbrook, Maine on Friday, June 19th. Pam Megathlin – Bureau of Labor Standards Director and Steve Greely- Maine Workplace Safety & Health... - June 24, 2015 - CCB, Inc
Camp Arcadia, a fourth-generation, family-operated summer camp for girls in Casco, Maine, noted Earth Day 2015 in the context of their Centennial Season with a look back at how a growing awareness of the environment has shaped the Camp Arcadia experience. - April 22, 2015 - Camp Arcadia, Summer Camp for Girls
TextUps.com launches a car dealer website application that allows shoppers to send vehicles to their phone. - March 16, 2015 - TextUps.com
In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School
RMON Networks, Inc a New Hampshire based IT Service Provider, announced today it has been named to the 2014 CRN Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology solution providers who have adapted their businesses in unique ways to meet market demands for emerging technologies such as unified communications, managed services, virtualization, and cloud computing. - August 22, 2014 - RMON Networks, Inc.
The New Normal in buying and selling wholesale live lobster is emerging. Aikido Bay (www.aikidobay.com) has taken an innovative approach to a more transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers. "We often hear that sellers do not believe they are getting a good price. We also hear buyers stating... - May 21, 2014 - AIKIDO Bay, Inc.
Car Dealers nationwide are discovering an untapped lead source right on their lot; shopper’s smart phones. - April 14, 2014 - TextUps.com
Gordon stated that her team is working with a select group of dealers and have pre-negotiated deals to help save consumer’s time and money. - November 14, 2013 - Jolly John Online Auto Mall
With great excitement, the SailMaine Board of Directors announces the appointment of Falmouth resident Janet Acker as its new Executive Director, effective November 11.
Local community sailing program SailMaine has been helping sailors young and old get out on the water to enjoy educational, recreational,... - November 08, 2013 - SailMaine
Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS) and SAP have formalized their longstanding relationship. Growth within SMS has been a direct result of the efficiency and business insight brought to the marketplace during SAP implementations and enhancement by SMS consultants. SMS’ clients have benefited with great success. - November 02, 2013 - Strategic Maintenance Solutions
Thomaston Yoga Studio offering classes 5 days a week with Stephanie Shershow. - November 01, 2013 - Yoga Rosa
Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS) and IBM’s recently acquired TRIRIGA, joined forces earlier this year bolstering SMS with a new offering for their clients. IBM TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS), provides strategic facilities planning, implementation, and management while integrating these processes with other utilized enterprise systems. - September 17, 2013 - Strategic Maintenance Solutions
Boutique Vermont Inn Unveils New Look, Suites and Introductory Rates - August 14, 2013 - Mt Philo Inn/Knight and Day
Maine-based Outward Bound Professional is redefining leadership and team building. - August 02, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School