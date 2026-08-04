Maine: Portland News
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Le Marche Region Featured at the Nasdaq Tower: from Italy’s “Hidden Gem” to Global Destination Brand
An evocative promotion about Le Marche launched at New York's most important crossroad, featuring Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. A bold choice made by ATIM, aiming to reach 1.6 million impressions over six days. - August 26, 2025 - Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization (ATIM)
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat
Jeff Jay has been appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, a premier private recovery retreat in Camden, Maine. A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery. He will lead Borden Cottage’s operations, continuing its mission of providing world-class, personalized care for high-net-worth individuals in a discreet and compassionate setting. - July 30, 2025 - Borden Cottage
Junior Washe’s Newly Released "Life of Death" is a Profound Spiritual Exploration of Mankind’s Relationship with Death and the Redemptive Power of Jesus Christ
“Life of Death” from Christian Faith Publishing author Junior Washe is a deeply theological and thought-provoking work that examines the origin and defeat of death through Christ, offering readers clarity, hope, and a renewed understanding of eternal life. - July 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Equinox Guiding Service Highlights Summer Adventure Offerings and Community Partnerships in Midcoast Maine
Discover adventure in Camden this summer! Join us for Equinox Guiding Service’s grand opening, youth climbing camps, and pro training courses. Pair a day on the cliffs with a paddle from Maine Sport Outfitters or a sail aboard the Schooner Olad. July is booking fast—reserve now at equinoxguidingservice.com. - June 04, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service Celebrates Grand Opening of New Camden Location on June 7
Equinox Guiding Service is celebrating the grand opening of its new location at 20 Mechanic Street in Camden, Maine on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The event includes climbing demos, giveaways, and a raffle for a free guided trip. All are welcome to stop by, meet the guides, and learn more about climbing adventures in Camden, Acadia, and beyond. - May 14, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Author Matthew Hurley’s New Book, “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man,” is a Story Set in the Maine Woods, Full of Maine Personalities
Recent release “Moosey Brick: A Novel of Maine, Moose, and Man” from Page Publishing author Matthew Hurley introduces Mick Finnegan, who finds the perfect job in his favorite part of the world, surrounded by forest, lakes, and wildlife. - April 25, 2025 - Page Publishing
Donald Wile’s New Book, "Life on Lisbon Ridge," is a Poignant Memoir of the Struggles and Triumphs Experienced by the Author’s Family While Growing Up in Lisbon, Maine
Fulton Books author Donald Wile, who fell in love with reading at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Life on Lisbon Ridge”: a poignant and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the wonderful memoirs the author and his wife have of living in Lisbon, Maine, and... - April 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Equinox Guiding Service Offers AMGA-Certified Training to Address Safety Gaps in Climbing Gyms
As climbing gyms grow across New England, many instructors still lack formal certification. Equinox Guiding Service, led by AMGA-certified Provider Noah Kleiner, offers Climbing Wall Instructor (CWI) training to help gyms raise safety standards, improve staff confidence, and ensure consistent instruction. Now scheduling spring and summer courses for facilities looking to build a more professional and risk-aware team. - April 03, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Discover the Thrill of Ice Climbing in Camden, Maine with Equinox Guiding Service
Equinox Guiding Service is excited to announce the start of its winter ice climbing season in Camden, Maine. Running through late February or early March, the season offers climbers of all skill levels the chance to explore iconic routes such as Arizona Highways (NEI 3+) and Hollywood Waltz (NEI 4). Led by AMGA-certified guides, Equinox provides expert instruction, technical gear, and personalized experiences tailored to each climber’s abilities and goals. - January 06, 2025 - Equinox Guiding Service
Beal University Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Institution’s Maine Roots and Commitment to the Future of Education
Beal University has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the institution’s ongoing transformation and unwavering commitment to shaping the future of education. The new brand identity, including a refreshed logo and brand colors, signifies Beal University’s dedication to providing... - December 06, 2024 - Beal University
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
Marie Campbell’s Newly Released "Surprised By Grace" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir of Faith and Redemption
“Surprised By Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Campbell is a compelling collection of personal stories that illustrate the transformative power of Jesus’s love, faithfulness, and provision throughout the author’s life. - August 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Invoiv.com Launches to Revolutionize Cash Flow Management for Small and Medium Businesses
New SaaS Platform Offers SMBs Innovative Tools for AP and AR, Helping Them Get Paid Up to 5X Faster. - August 13, 2024 - Invoiv.com
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course Unveils Exciting Additions and Opens for the 2024 Season
Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course, located in Littleton, Maine, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of the 2024 season. After two years of major construction and enhancements, the course is now ready to welcome disc golf enthusiasts from the Houlton, Maine area and beyond. - June 19, 2024 - Shady Ridge Disc Golf Course
Author Roger Quinlan, Jr.’s New Book, "Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Unveils Key Insights on How to Make a Marriage Thrive
Recent release “Rookie Mistake Most Guys Make: How Some Thrive While Others Barely Survive Marriage” from Covenant Books author Roger Quinlan, Jr. is a compelling deep dive into the common missteps that men make in relationships, offering practical advice and recovery strategies for building stronger, more fulfilling relationships. - June 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Jeanine Faietta Eastman’s New Book, "Blizzard the Ice-Harvesting Horse," Follows the Adventures of a Horse Who Helps Others Harvest Ice from a Frozen Lake
Recent release “Blizzard the Ice-Harvesting Horse” from Page Publishing author Jeanine Faietta Eastman is a captivating story that centers around Blizzard, a horse who helps humans collect ice from the frozen lake in Maine during the early 1900s. Together with his friend Luke, Blizzard ensures it is safe for the ice harvesters to do their job, and aids in carrying the ice back to be stored. - April 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Eric Koslowski’s New Book, “Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?” Explores the Different Private Well Options for Readers to Achieve the Best Water Source Available
Recent release “Wellwaterology: Which One Is Yours?” from Page Publishing author Eric Koslowski is a riveting overview of how private well systems operate, providing vital information to help homeowners and other private well owners understand and maintain one of their most vital and precious assets: their drinking water. - February 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Kevin Cunningham’s New Book, "Rapture of the Sleep," Follows One Man’s Quest to Navigate Between His Multiple Lives That Straddle Both Reality and Subconscious Thoughts
Fulton Books author Kevin Cunningham, who was born and raised in an Irish Catholic family just outside of Boston in the suburb of Auburndale, has completed his most recent book, “Rapture of the Sleep”: a gripping story of one man’s journey of realization and self-awareness as he... - January 31, 2024 - Fulton Books
Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward’s Newly Released "Book of Poems" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry Inspired by Family, Faith, and God’s Creation
“Book of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward is an engaging anthology that offers readers a wide range of themes and varying writing styles as two poetic voices come together. - December 12, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Gotham Biotech's New Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase
The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to qualitatively detect the presence of Histoplasma capsulatum galactomannan antigen in human urine specimens. This kit, when used in conjunction with other diagnostic measures, can be used as an aid in the diagnosis of histoplasmosis. - September 08, 2023 - Gotham Biotech
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research
June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS. - May 03, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Gunnel Larsdotter’s New Book, "The Milky Way," a Beautiful Poem of Two Lovers Who Are Torn Apart by Death and Must Find a Way to Cross the Cosmos to be Reunited
Fulton Books author Gunnel Larsdotter, who holds a deep interest in music and who had a popular radio show centered on classical music and jazz for thirteen years, has now completed her translation of "The Milky Way," a beautiful new English translation of the beloved Swedish poem,... - December 21, 2022 - Fulton Books
Maine's Inn by the Sea Appoints David Brown Executive Chef
Inn by the Sea, Maine's premier beach destination, announces the appointment of David Brown as Executive Chef. Brown, who was Executive sous chef for two years will now step up to lead a familiar and well seasoned crew for the upscale coastal resort. The Chef plans to simplify menus and focus on seasonality and quality of ingredients for Sea Glass, the ocean view restaurant at the Inn. - November 14, 2022 - Inn by the Sea
Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year’s winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects. - September 27, 2022 - Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
Maine Lobstering Union Granted Emergency Motion in Part to Protect Lobster Fishermen, Communities
The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has won emergency relief to stop the impending closure of productive lobster waters off the coast of Maine. Injunctive relief was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine on Saturday, Oct. 16. The closure would have impacted a large area of... - October 18, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Donna Roberts and Christine Paul Open Your Real Estate Co.
Christine Karales Paul of Saco and Donna Roberts of Biddeford Maine are proud to announce the opening Your Real Estate Co. They are approaching their 11th year of business together. Donna Roberts has been in the Real Estate industry for 35 years. Christine started in mortgages in 2004, license in real estate in 2010. - October 16, 2021 - Your Real Estate Co.
Maine Lobstering Union Files Federal Lawsuit for Emergency Injunctive Relief Against National Marine Fisheries Service et. al.
The Maine Lobstering Union (MLU) has filed a civil action in the United States District Court for the District of Maine, seeking emergency relief related to the impending closure by agencies of the federal government of productive lobster grounds utilized by Maine’s lobster fishermen and women. - September 29, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Walkers Unite in Spirit to Support Children Fighting Cancer and Blood Disorders
Information on the 2021 Maine Children's Cancer Program Walk - September 09, 2021 - Maine Children's Cancer Program
Arbitrator Upholds Firing of Former Lobster 207 Chief Executive Officer, Warren Pettegrow - Awards $1.02 Million
Arbitrator has ruled in its favor in connection with claims brought by Lobster 207 against its former Chief Executive Officer, Warren Pettegrow. - August 27, 2021 - Maine Lobstering Union
Blue Shark Vodka & Atlantic Shark Institute Launch Research Project, Tag a Blue or Two
Blue Shark Vodka has partnered with The Atlantic Shark Institute to launch a shark-tagging mission this summer gathering critical data needed for blue shark conservation. Founder Mark Bloomquist will travel with Atlantic Shark Institute founder and executive director Jon Dodd and his team to tag... - June 03, 2021 - Daytoon, Inc.
Local Filmmaker Wins Big with LGBT-Themed Short Film, "Kings & Queens"
People are almost universally familiar with the term "drag queen" in a variety of contexts, but have you heard of drag kings? Kings and Queens, tells a story about one such person and is potentially a breakout film for this year, introducing the public to a lesser-exposed and certainly underappreciated cultural segment of drag. - April 05, 2021 - Thrive Productions
Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Holistic Cardiology
Dr. Lowell I. Gerber, M.D. is a physician/holistic cardiologist affiliated with Bio-Individual Health Strategies, LLC, Maine (www.bihmd.com) and La Luz Wellness Center, Galeana, Mexico (www.clinicofthelight.com) Dr. Gerber earned his undergraduate degree and Master’s degree in Physiology of... - January 13, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
iGrad’s Your Money Personality Receives 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Award from the Institute for Financial Literacy
"Your Money Personality™" - a financial behavior assessment used by Enrich and iGrad on their interactive financial wellness platforms, was recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award. - October 28, 2020 - iGrad
5th Annual Zero Energy Inventory Now Open; List Your Zero Energy Home at https://inventory.teamzero.org
Team Zero (the Net Zero Energy Coalition) is embarking on its 5th annual Zero Energy Residential Buildings Inventory in the US and Canada. The national nonprofit is asking for all those in the US and Canada involved in zero energy home design and construction to register their projects at... - June 26, 2020 - Team Zero