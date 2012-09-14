PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Silent No More: Evangelical Pastor Speaks Out One year ago, on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2018, Rev. Stan Moody, then pastor at Columbia Street Baptist Church (CSBC) in Bangor, ME, stepped into the pulpit wearing a hoodie with the Jewish Star of David. One year later, his book, “I’ve Met the Enemy: Journey of an All-American Sinner”... - November 07, 2019 - North Wind Publishing

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Casco Bay Hemp Launches CBD Retail Product Line Due to ever increasing brand popularity, Casco Bay Hemp has launched their own CBD product website. - February 15, 2019 - Casco Bay Hemp

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

The Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation: Ruck for Our Fallen Takes Over Ogunquit Beach The Ruck for Our Fallen is a military grade ruck event being held on Ogunquit Beach to help raise money to support the families of our fallen military and first responder heroes from Maine. - October 17, 2018 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

Billions in Global Wound Product Sales, Yet Chronic Wounds Remain a Chronic Problem, Based on New Research from MedMarket Diligence Despite the legion of products developed for wound care, from dressings to negative pressure wound therapy to bioengineered skin and growth factors, the obesity- and age-driven increase in chronic slow-healing and non-healing wounds plague healthcare systems globally. Research and routine clinical practice have advanced the science to better understand and address chronic wounds, but much work remains for research and manufacturing to impact the growing caseload. - April 10, 2018 - MedMarket Diligence, LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

An Intel Pentium N4200 Processor-Powered Chromebook Could Save Time on Creative Tasks, Principled Technologies Study Finds In hands-on tests, an Intel Pentium N4200 processor-powered Chromebook saved time rendering and exporting video, merging audio tracks, and more compared to a MediaTek M8173C processor-powered Chromebook. - February 01, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Concepts & Engineering Solidifies Foot Hold in Central U.S. Advanced Concepts & Engineering, or ACE, a company that offers automated solutions to the aggregate industry, continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the geotechnical world. Joel Costonis, ACE’s Founder and President, has earned himself the nick name “the problem solver.” Solving... - October 23, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation to Hold the Final Run for Our Fallen Heroes This run has been going on for 10 years and has gotten way too big for one person to maintain so it will end. - August 14, 2017 - Maine Fallen Heroes Foundation

Joel Costonis, President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC Calls It Like It is: "Total Automation, Total Integration Protocol. An Inevitable Reality" Through the progress of industry, evolution and technical progress, there are those that follow, those that lead, and then a smaller group; those that define. Joel Costonis is the President & Founder of Advanced Concepts & Engineering, LLC. [or ACE]. ACE is a company that was founded to overcome... - July 26, 2017 - Advanced Concepts Engineering, LLC

ClaimVantage Exhibits AbsenceDirect Work Accommodations at the 2017 DMEC FMLA/ADA Employer Compliance Conference AbsenceDirect Work Accommodations provides leave professionals with the tools required to ensure ADA/ADAAA compliance. - April 27, 2017 - ClaimVantage

Cathy A. Melanson Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Cathy A. Melanson of Berlin, New Hampshire has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of IT/Marketing. About Cathy A. Melanson Ms. Melanson is a Marketing Affiliate with Amazon/Google,... - February 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

E-Commerce 4 Announces High Risk Merchant Account Support Program for Click Funnels Users In response to the recent news that Click Funnels has added a versatile gateway integration system into their popular marketing platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has implemented a one-on-one support program for Click Funnels users, and in particular, their high risk merchants. The addition of... - December 28, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC

E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers Introduces Innovative Options in Payment Processing for Supplement Merchants Using Shopify Shopping Carts In recognition of the growing number of nutraceutical businesses using the elegant and intuitive Shopify e-commerce platform, E-Commerce 4 Internet Marketers has introduced specific payment processing solutions for supplement and nutra merchants. Recent indications have revealed that large numbers of... - December 09, 2016 - E-Commerce 4 LLC

Blue Payment Agency Announces Comprehensive Fraud and Chargeback Mitigation Support to High-Risk E-Commerce Merchants Blue Payment Agency has added comprehensive fraud and chargeback mitigation support for high-risk businesses to its growing list of gateway and e-commerce tools. The company provides one-on-one support to guide and educate merchants on how to implement and benefit from low-cost, high-impact, fraud reduction... - November 29, 2016 - Blue Payment Agency Inc.

DuraLife™ Unveils Rockport™ Extruded PVC Railing System New System Meets Residential & Commercial Performance Requirements with Clean, Elegant Appearance - September 28, 2016 - DuraLife

Wallace Hardware Named Wholesale Distributor by DuraLife™ Decking and Railing Wallace Hardware Company, a leading supplier of lumber and building materials (LBM), has joined with DuraLife™ Decking & Railing Systems to provide hundreds of lumberyard customers with “the quick and steady supply” of DuraLife’s long-lasting and beautiful composite decking... - September 13, 2016 - DuraLife

Peace, Love & S’mores: 5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to Benefit Families with Special Needs to be Held on August 6, 2016 5th Annual S’more Social and Holistic Fair to benefit families with special needs to be held on August 6, 2016. Final preparations are underway for the S’more Social, a one-day benefit event bringing together artists, authors, holistic healers and other professionals in the field of mind, body and spirit from across the state. - July 30, 2016 - The HeartGlow Center

Surgical Sealants, Glues, and Hemostats to Grow to $9.3 Billion by 2022, According to MedMarket Diligence Report The use of surgical sealants, glues, and hemostats has become routine, yet a considerable untouched caseload remains. Their development continues toward products with stronger bonds, tighter seals, better biocompatibility, better results in wet conditions, and other goals. MedMarket Diligence is releasing its 2016 global report on the products, technologies, companies and markets to 2022. - July 26, 2016 - MedMarket Diligence, LLC

DuraLife™ Introduces New Railways® Cable-Ready Railing Component System New Pre-drilled Post Sleeves & Balusters Save Time & Remove Hassles from Cable Railing Installations - May 19, 2016 - DuraLife

Flame Grilling Products in Maine Finalizes Plans to Open a Satellite Production and Distribution Center in Georgia Flame Grilling Products is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of grilling and smoking woods to the retail and institutional markets. Flame produces ten different varieties of grilling wood chips, chunks, oval oven planks, and traditional rectangle planks. The Georgia location will add local pecan and peach varieties to our current wild apple, black cherry, white cedar, golden alder, mountain mesquite, Downeast hickory, beechnut, red oak, sugar maple, and Atlantic olive. - April 20, 2016 - Flame Grilling Products, Inc

Honky-Tonkin in #Acadia™ 2016 with David Scott Norton Acadia Music Group, Inc. presents a night of old time country music with David Scott Norton to kick off the Honky-Tonkin In #Acadia™ 2016 season. David and his Honky-Tonkin' in #Acadia band will be playing tunes from the likes of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Johnny Horton and may even throw in... - April 16, 2016 - Acadia Music Group, Inc.

Summer Sleepaway Camp Isn’t Just for Kids Camp Arcadia, a fourth-generation, family-operated overnight summer camp for girls in Southern Maine, is offering two weeks of “Family Camp” for Summer 2016, tailored to families and friend groups of all ages looking for an all-inclusive, healthy, rustic getaway at a reasonable price. - March 31, 2016 - Camp Arcadia, Summer Camp for Girls

The Illusion of Us: The Suppression and Evolution of Human Consciousness Matthew LaCroix is a passionate writer who believes very strongly in the preservation of truth in society, as well as the survival of humanity. The hidden truths to our history and who we really are which hide right in plain sight, beckon for the right person to piece them together correctly. "The... - February 24, 2016 - The Illusion of Us

New Electronic Cigarette eCommerce Guide Outlines Some Differences in Regulations Between States - and the Importance of Staying Informed Tasker Payment Gateways Releases an Ecommerce Guide to Selling E-cigarettes and some of the potential regulations you may encounter. - February 13, 2016 - Tasker Payment Gateways LLC

Your Choice Program™ from DuraLife™ Blends Finish, Performance & Value to Create Beautiful, Custom Decks First-of-Its-Kind Program Allows Users to Design Beautiful Outdoor Living Spaces by Selecting the Color They Want at the Performance & Price Points of Their Choice - January 14, 2016 - DuraLife

Maine’s Oldest Ski Area Races to Fight Childhood Cancer The Maine Children's Cancer Program is holding its second annual ski and snowboard "moonlight challenge" race at Shawnee Peak. On Friday, January 22nd, race to win exciting prizes and to help raise funds to treat hundreds of local Maine children. - January 13, 2016 - MCCP

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC is Awarded Bid for Information Technology Services Contract for the City of Lynn School Department, Lynn, MA. VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, an industry leading provider of Voice, Data & Video Technology Solutions, announced that it has been awarded the Bid for Information Technology (IT) Services Contract for the for the City of Lynn School Department, Lynn, MA. VoDaVi Technologies provides IT services for Government and Educational Organizations, Municipalities, Non-Profits and Commercial Businesses ranging in size from small to enterprise. - July 29, 2015 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC

CCB, Inc. Receives Safety Award CCB, Inc. celebrated the receipt of a Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) for their office, shop and yard at 65 Bradley Drive in Westbrook, Maine on Friday, June 19th. Pam Megathlin – Bureau of Labor Standards Director and Steve Greely- Maine Workplace Safety & Health... - June 24, 2015 - CCB, Inc

Camp Arcadia Notes Earth Day: "Make the World a Better Place Because You Have Been in It" Camp Arcadia, a fourth-generation, family-operated summer camp for girls in Casco, Maine, noted Earth Day 2015 in the context of their Centennial Season with a look back at how a growing awareness of the environment has shaped the Camp Arcadia experience. - April 22, 2015 - Camp Arcadia, Summer Camp for Girls

Send-to-Phone App Becomes a Top Lead Producer for Auto Dealerships TextUps.com launches a car dealer website application that allows shoppers to send vehicles to their phone. - March 16, 2015 - TextUps.com

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School Announces $50,000 Matching Challenge Grant in Honor of Their 50th Anniversary In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

RMON Networks, Inc. Recognized in CRN Next-Gen 250 RMON Networks, Inc a New Hampshire based IT Service Provider, announced today it has been named to the 2014 CRN Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology solution providers who have adapted their businesses in unique ways to meet market demands for emerging technologies such as unified communications, managed services, virtualization, and cloud computing. - August 22, 2014 - RMON Networks, Inc.

Live Lobster Auctions in Real Time Now Possible with AIKIDO Bay The New Normal in buying and selling wholesale live lobster is emerging. Aikido Bay (www.aikidobay.com) has taken an innovative approach to a more transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers. "We often hear that sellers do not believe they are getting a good price. We also hear buyers stating... - May 21, 2014 - AIKIDO Bay, Inc.

Auto Dealers Generate Text Message Leads with Coded Hang-Tags from TextUps.com Car Dealers nationwide are discovering an untapped lead source right on their lot; shopper’s smart phones. - April 14, 2014 - TextUps.com

Jolly John Online Auto Mall is Back to Help You Save Money Gordon stated that her team is working with a select group of dealers and have pre-negotiated deals to help save consumer’s time and money. - November 14, 2013 - Jolly John Online Auto Mall

SailMaine Names New Executive Director With great excitement, the SailMaine Board of Directors announces the appointment of Falmouth resident Janet Acker as its new Executive Director, effective November 11. Local community sailing program SailMaine has been helping sailors young and old get out on the water to enjoy educational, recreational,... - November 08, 2013 - SailMaine

Strategic Maintenance Solutions Bolstered by SAP Partnership Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS) and SAP have formalized their longstanding relationship. Growth within SMS has been a direct result of the efficiency and business insight brought to the marketplace during SAP implementations and enhancement by SMS consultants. SMS’ clients have benefited with great success. - November 02, 2013 - Strategic Maintenance Solutions

Thomaston Yoga Studio Presents Yoga Rosa Thomaston Yoga Studio offering classes 5 days a week with Stephanie Shershow. - November 01, 2013 - Yoga Rosa

Strategic Maintenance Solutions Adds Certification to Offer IBM TRIRIGA, the Best of Integrated Workplace Management Strategic Maintenance Solutions (SMS) and IBM’s recently acquired TRIRIGA, joined forces earlier this year bolstering SMS with a new offering for their clients. IBM TRIRIGA, an integrated workplace management system (IWMS), provides strategic facilities planning, implementation, and management while integrating these processes with other utilized enterprise systems. - September 17, 2013 - Strategic Maintenance Solutions

Mt. Philo Inn Opens to Weekend Visitors Boutique Vermont Inn Unveils New Look, Suites and Introductory Rates - August 14, 2013 - Mt Philo Inn/Knight and Day