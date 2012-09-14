PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Find, Craft, and Tell Powerful Stories Via New Book by Minnesota Author Minnesota author Laura S. Packer releases her first book. “From Audience to Zeal: The ABCs of Finding, Crafting, and Telling a Great Story,” is an in-depth resource for public speakers, business owners, and storytellers in a variety of settings. For more information or to order, please visit the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com. - April 01, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u

Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC

Sandy Hennum Honored as Lifetime Roundtable and Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Sandy Hennum, of Bemidji, Minnesota, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable and a 2018 Top 10 Member in Nonprofit. - May 02, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Vasaloppet USA Prepares Two Race Courses for 2018, New Race Names Announced Due to inconsistent snow conditions over the past few years, Vasaloppet USA is preparing two alternative race courses, depending on the 2018 snowfall. The five races have been given new names to align with the two race course alternatives. - October 22, 2017 - Vasaloppet USA

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Star Tribune Names Rejuv Medical a 2016 Top Workplace Rejuv Medical has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 26. Produced by the same team that compiles the 25-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in... - February 07, 2017 - Rejuv Medical

First Professional Head Lice Removal Center Opens in Duluth The Lice Lounge Hair Care Center opens second location to serve Twin Ports area. - February 07, 2017 - The Lice Lounge

3097 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was a 16-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. Over 300 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, with 81 of them completing the full 16-week period, losing a total of 3097 pounds, and achieving substantial improvements in their health metrics as a result. - May 05, 2016 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

Judy C. Magness Recognized as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Judy C. Magness of Bemidji, Minnesota has been recognized as a Top Executive for two consecutive years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Judy C. Magness Ms. Magness has over 23 years experience as a School... - December 01, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

150+ Minnesotans Embark on an 18-Week Weight Loss Battle in the Slim Down Challenge On January 12, 2015, 150+ Minnesotans will be in the throes of a very public 18-week journey, competing against each other to lose the highest percentage of body weight. The one male and one female who achieves the largest percentage of weight loss by the end of the journey on May 11, 2015 will win either... - January 08, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

CareMinders Home Care Announces New At-Home Assisted Living Care Division Which Allows Seniors to Stay Living in Their Home While Receiving Assisted Living Level of Care CareMinders At-Home Assisted Living Care Division specializes in a new in-home senior care service that combines the full range of services people receive in assisted living residences or memory care suites now delivered in client’s homes eliminating the need to move. - November 24, 2014 - CareMinders Home Care

Free Analysis for Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power and Otter Tail Power Solar Rebate Program If you're an Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power or Otter Tail Power customer you have a limited opportunity to benefit from a new Minnesota Solar rebate. Receive a no cost-no obligation solar/cost analysis. Jan 1, 2014 through Feb 28, 2014, you can apply for a new solar rebate program. Find out if it makes economic cents for your home/business. This service is provided by "The Centsible Energy Hour, MN's "makes cents" call in Energy talk show. Saturday 3-4 pm on AM 1280 WWTC. www.Centsiblemedia.com. - January 02, 2014 - Centsible Media

Historic Jail Opens Its Doors to Film Makers Before Renovations The historic Saint Louis County Jail, located in Duluth, Minn. is opening its doors to filmmakers and musicians who will be given the opportunity to use this unique structure for their film projects before it gets renovated. - May 23, 2013 - Blue Limit Development

The Deley Group Opens Office in Maple Grove, Minnesota The Deley Group, the leading distributor of American Income Life's Products and Services has opened a 2nd Office. The Organization is currently hiring for entry level managers. - August 20, 2012 - The Deley Group

2010 is a Banner Year for Brenton Hayden of Renters Warehouse, Pink Blue, Sexy Limos Minnesota native, Brenton Hayden, owner of Renters Warehouse, Pink Blue and Sexy Limos, has earned and enjoyed a what can only be called a banner year in 2010. Not only are his businesses growing in a time when others struggle, he has received great recognition. About the Businesses Renters Warehouse... - October 28, 2010 - Renters Warehouse

Staffing Software Provider Delivers Firms a Fully Synchronized Staffing Experience with Avionté v2010 The next wave of Avionté Staffing Software products and enhancements offer stronger process management and efficiency tools enabling clients to do more, in one place and in less time. - July 14, 2010 - Avionte Staffing Software

SAE Global Solutions Inc. Offers Easy Access for Website Hosting and Domain Name Registration Delivery and support for domain names registration and website hosting is easy. Enhance your site with today's hosting applications and utilities. They're all in one easy-to-access, quick-install location. - May 13, 2010 - Steve Ellstrom

Avionté Announces Launch of New Staffing Industry Blog Avionté Staffing Software uses blog to share staffing tips, opinions and best practices - May 06, 2010 - Avionte Staffing Software

Partner Up to Learn a New Language at ExchangeALangauge.com - Learn for Free and Make a Friend ExchangeALanguage.com is a social networking site to exchange languages either online or in-person. The site brings cultures together and helps improve language learning. - April 12, 2010 - Exchange A Language

SAE Global Solutions Inc is Proud to Announce Search Engine Visibility Designed to Get Your Web Site Noticed Search Engine Visibility lets users optimize their site by defining keywords, analyzing content and tracking keyword performance. Search Engine Visibility also provides a “Top 10 SEO Checklist,” which helps identify commonly made mistakes and techniques on how to make a Web site stronger. - March 19, 2010 - Steve Ellstrom

Avionté Staffing Software Continues Paperless Initiative with Global Cash Card Partnership Avionté Staffing Software integrates paycard solution allowing staffing clients to provide employees greater payroll convenience and flexibility - February 23, 2010 - Avionte Staffing Software

Avionté Staffing Software Announces New Hire Kevin Cunningham Avionté adds former Director of Account Management for AST staffing software to its implementation team. - November 10, 2009 - Avionte Staffing Software

Graco Launches New 1 Inch Air-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Family Graco's new Husky 1050 diaphragm pump features a stall-free, low pulsation air valve which provides a smooth and rapid changeover. Available in aluminum, polypropylene, conductive polypropylene, PVDF, stainless steel and hastelloy fluid sections. - October 22, 2009 - Graco Inc

Staffing Firms Expand Candidate Reach with Online Spanish Application Avionté clients are breaking down the language barriers by offering a Spanish version of the online application. - September 03, 2009 - Avionte Staffing Software

New MVCOM SDK Version 2.0, Software Component Makes It Easy to Integrate Email Content Into Their Applications, Access PST Files Without MAPI Encryptomatic® LLC today announced the general release of MVCOM™SDK version 2.0, a powerful software component for software developers who want to seamlessly integrate email content into their applications. MVCOM SDK (MVCOM) works across different email content formats including .MSG and .EML... - July 07, 2009 - Encryptomatic LLC

Graco Inc. Launches New 4500 psi Hydra-Clean Pressure Washer The Hydra-Clean 4500 psi pressure washer is designed for heavy duty cleaning of large equipment and facilities. - June 12, 2009 - Graco Inc

DARTECH, Inc. Releases DART Pro MT New Audio Tool for Eliminating Noise in Recordings Now Available - March 24, 2009 - DARTECH, Inc

MediaBeacon Announces a Major Release of Its Digital Asset Management Solution – MediaBeacon 2.5 Highly anticipated, v2.5 is the next generation of the MediaBeacon R3volution DAM product line. The powerful and feature-rich web-based digital asset management solutions from MediaBeacon support large multi-media repositories and seamlessly enable other enterprise applications with minimal integrations. - February 02, 2009 - MediaBeacon, Inc.

More Consumers Look to Online Insurance Portals for Variety of Plan and Price Options, Privacy, According to Insurance Portal Healthinsurance.org Many health consumers who no longer have access to employer-sponsored plans have traditionally looked to insurance agents for help in finding the right health plan with the best possible costs on the private market. But new resources on the Web are allowing some of these consumers to gain a competitive advantage by, in effect, becoming their own agents. - January 27, 2009 - Health Insurance Resource Center

Boundary Waters Labradors in Ely, Minnesota Has Just Published 2009 Calendars Several Calendars to Choose from: 'BWCA Labs 2009': Features photography by Margo E. Penke, breeder of the Labrador Retriever. This beautiful calendar showcases original photography of black and yellow BWCA Labs including some of their puppies. '2009 BWCA Labs': Features original photography by artist Margo E. Penke. Showcasing wonderful yellow and black adult BWCA Labs. More 2009 calendars are being published today. - December 16, 2008 - Boundary Waters Labradors

Ecycle IT, Inc. of Minneapolis Launches Free Nationwide Consumer Electronics Recycling Program, www.RecycleItAmerica.com RecycleItAmerica.com is a nationwide free to the consumer recycling program that provides postage paid labels and monetary rewards for computers, cell phones and music players. Digital cameras, camcorders, GPS units and gaming systems to be added soon. - November 20, 2008 - Ecycle IT, Inc.

Business Expert Webinars Delivers Its 100th Business eLearning Training Session Business Expert Webinars (BEW), the leading provider of business eLearning, achieved a major milestone today when they delivered their 100th for-fee webinar. “I am proud of this significant BEW accomplishment. I'm not aware of any other program that has delivered 100 for-fee webinars in this short... - October 28, 2008 - Business Expert Webinars

REOsphere Offers Foreclosure Real Estate Listings Map Search - Buyers Find Opportunities in Minnesota Minnesota Foreclosure Homes are on the rise. REOSphere offers a free foreclosure listings portal to find these highly desired foreclosures for sale. Minnesota is ranked number 27th in properties with foreclosures for sale and filings. And the numbers continue to climb. Minnesota foreclosures for sale... - September 26, 2008 - REOSphere

Aiotechnology.com Gives 7 Reasons Why Every Business Should Have a Website AIO Technology explains seven reasons every business should have a website and how having a website would help your business grow. - August 25, 2008 - AIO Technology

Avionté Announces New Integrated Dashboard for Staffing Firm Executives Avionté partners with QlikView to give staffing firms Business Intelligence insight. - August 12, 2008 - Avionte Staffing Software

Avionté Software Expands Executive Sales Team Staffing industry veteran, Matt Gallagher, has been appointed Regional Sales Vice President for Avionté staffing software. - August 05, 2008 - Avionte Staffing Software

Miracle Truss Steel Buildings Help You Save Money, Time and the Environment in an Inflated Economy Got a dream home you want to build or do you need an office space for your business? Discover the ways a steel building can enhance savings in a chaotic economy. - May 13, 2008 - MiracleTruss

Investor-Ready Program Opens Doors for Entrepreneurs Presenting to an angel investment group gives business owners the opportunity to attract investors so they can grow their business and expand their markets. - May 10, 2008 - Northern Ontario Enterprise Gateway

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

MediaBeacon Announces a Major Release of Its Digital Asset Management Solution and MediaBeacon M3taforms MediaBeacon, Inc., today announced the official release of v2.0 of its MediaBeacon R3volution Enterprise DAM Suite and MediaBeacon M3taforms - standalone remote data submission and validation tool. MediaBeacon DAM solutions are web-based and designed for managing any type of media and documents in high... - March 28, 2008 - MediaBeacon, Inc.

Ecumen Expands Its Senior Housing Development Team by Welcoming Julie Murray Ecumen, which is one of the country's largest non-profit senior housing, aging services and senior housing development companies, has named Julie Murray as a director of real estate development services. She joins Ecumen from Dallas-based Greystone Communities, a developer of continuing care retirement communities. - March 14, 2008 - Ecumen

My Video Assistant Has Developed the Most Unique Multi-Media Application Software on the Internet for Web Marketers New Application for Multi Media Software and Video for the Internet just released by MVA. Most of the Video world has known about Green Screen technology for year's; nothing new. However MVA has taken it to the next level. By using Adobe's New Flex Software and combing our own, MVA has developed the... - September 12, 2007 - MVA

Small Business Mavericks Founder Steps Up Media Presence Caroline Melberg publishes six times during first six months of company's existence; offers street-savvy advice to small business owners; big marketing on a small budget. - June 28, 2007 - Melberg Marketing