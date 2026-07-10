Minnesota: Duluth-Superior News
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Fleet Star Truck and Trailer Announces a Significant Opportunity for the Nation to Own a 9.15 Acres of Land Through a Charitable Sweepstakes in Ham Lake Minnesota
Fleet Star is a Minnesota transportation and logistics company, has launched a charitable sweepstakes offering 9.15 acres of commercial land in Ham Lake, MN. Hosted on BetterWorld.org. Participants can enter through voluntary donations, though no purchase is required. The entry deadline is February 28, 2026, and the winner will be announced March 2, 2026. The aim is to provide a longterm opportunity for individual or business purposes. - January 03, 2026 - Fleet Star Truck and Trailer
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
GryphonHR Launches Strategic Integration with Workday
GryphonHR, a leading HR compliance SaaS company, specializing in electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify, is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-directional, real-time integration with Workday, Inc., a global leader in talent acquisition and workforce management. Through this integration, Workday... - September 09, 2025 - GryphonHR
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Brenden Haukos’s New Book, "Pit FC," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around an Unsanctioned Fighting Event Where Fights Confront Their Deepest Fears and Desires
Recent release “Pit FC” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Brenden Haukos is a riveting novel that centers around a dangerous fighting event streaming anonymously online that takes place in an arena known only as the Pit, where fights are forced to face their deepest fears and desires as they fight for the championship. - June 09, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Federal Judge Acknowledges "Serious” Allegations and "Grave” Issues in UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Alleged Fraud Class Action
In a closely watched national class action involving allegations of UnitedHealthcare's predatory practices and Medicare Advantage fraud, U.S. District Judge Almadani wrote: "This Court does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations in the Complaint or the grave issues in addressing... - April 11, 2025 - GJLaw
Patrick D. Quance’s Newly Released "The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)" is a Gripping Tale of Moral Conflict and Unexpected Alliances During World War II
“The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick D. Quance is a historical novel that explores the complex interplay of ideology, faith, and personal struggle in the midst of war. - March 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package
For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Driip IV Expands Into a Brand-New Space in Wayzata, MN; Offering Innovative IV Nutrient Therapy and Healing Services
Driip IV has moved to a beautiful space in Wayzata where they continue to offer cutting-edge services like IV nutrient therapy and other innovative treatments with a functional medicine approach. - September 02, 2024 - Driip
Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services to Minnesota Market
The locally owned and operated roofing company expands to shingle repair and replacements. - August 10, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Author David Clark’s New Book, "The Lonely Dreamer," is a Captivating Series of Short Stories That Weaves Together Tales of Humor, Introspection, and Human Resilience
Recent release “The Lonely Dreamer” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Clark is a captivating collection of short stories and free verse, spanning themes from whimsical office antics to poignant reflections on aging and personal growth to offer readers a diverse and engaging exploration of the human experience. - August 06, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Severe Thunderstorms Ravages Minnesota Homes: Vertex Metal Roofing Stands Ready for Lifetime Guaranteed Metal Roof Replacement
In the wake of a devastating severe storm that struck Northwestern Minnesota and Northeastern Wisconsin on June 12, 2024; many residents are grappling with widespread property damage, particularly to their roofs. Many homeowners are now faced with the task of repairing or replacing their damaged roofs. Vertex Metal Roofing emerges as a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking resilient, long-lasting solutions to their roofing replacement needs. - June 15, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Grand Marais Art Colony’s Studio 21 Announces the Opening of Sarah Seidelman Exhibition
The Grand Marais Art Colony is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Studio 21, a dynamic new space dedicated to fostering creativity and showcasing exceptional art. Studio 21 will feature an exhibition by emerging local artist, Sarah Seidelmann. Event Details: - Exhibition Title:... - May 24, 2024 - Sarah Seidelmann LLC
M4 Engineering Inc. Announces the Opening of Midwest Technical Center
M4 Engineering Inc., a leading Engineering firm in conceptual design, analysis, and prototype development is happy to announce that it has opened an office in Shakopee, MN. This office aims to leverage M4’s extensive experience in Aerospace and advanced materials and assist commercial companies, startups, and government agencies in driving innovation and pushing technology envelopes. - February 29, 2024 - M4 Engineering
Anita Mallick’s Newly Released "Easy and Healthy Indian Cooking" is an Enjoyable Resource for Anyone Wishing to Learn a New Cuisine
“Easy and Healthy Indian Cooking” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Mallick is an exciting cookbook that brings readers an easy-to-follow guide to learning how to make and enjoy savory dishes from India. - January 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rebecca A. Noeldner’s Newly Released "The Shnickeldink and Stankdu" is a Delightful Tale of Unexpected Friendship and the Importance of Healthy Choices
“The Shnickeldink and Stankdu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca A. Noeldner is a fun narrative that encourages the concepts of making good food choices and getting plenty of exercise as a mischievous creature takes a lounge-happy house pet on a journey of discovery. - January 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
The Retreat Announces the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute to Focus on Addiction and Recovery Research, Advocacy
The Retreat is announcing The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute at The Retreat. Created to honor the legacy of longtime friend Curtis Carlson Nelson, it will focus on research and advocacy into substance abuse and recovery. The first project will study outcomes for Twelve Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models. The research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Recovery Research Institute. - February 02, 2023 - The Retreat
HUNGHRI, Minnesota-Based Nonprofit Unifying the Heartland Through Music, Food, and the Arts to Create a World Free of Hunger
HUNGHRI was founded in 2022 and stands for Heartland Unified Now Global Hunger Relief Initiative. By using the power of the great unifiers — music, food, and the arts — HUNGHRI is bringing the heartland together with the purpose of creating a world free of hunger. Their events, social entrepreneurship, and programs enable people to support a hunger-free world in their everyday lives to raise both funds and awareness towards zero hunger. - November 29, 2022 - HUNGHRI
Minneapolis' Only 24 Hour Restaurant Relocates and Expands to Include a Drag Venue, Craft Cocktail Lounge and 2 Outdoor Patios
The Nicollet Diner has transformed the once iconic Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse downtown Minneapolis into their modern take on the classic 24 hour diner, a new drag venue and a craft cocktail lounge in Nicollet Mall. The grand opening of the new drag venue, Roxy's Cabaret is Saturday, October 1 with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM in the craft cocktail lounge, On the RoX and a drag show in the Cabaret at 7PM with limited availability for press. - September 27, 2022 - The Nicollet Diner
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Bird Dog Hospitality Acquires AmericInn Hotel in Park Rapids, MN
The Name Remains, but Improvements, Expanded Job Opportunities Come With New Ownership. - August 29, 2022 - Bird Dog Hospitality
CESO Finance Taps Ropia Consulting to Bolster Federal Compliance Service Offering for School Districts
CESO Finance entered into an exclusive partnership with Ropia Consulting, led by finance industry veteran Adrienne Mutzenberger, CPA. This strategic partnership enables CESO Finance to assist K-12 school districts in federal compliance as it relates to the administration of federal funds. - August 06, 2022 - CESO
Dashe & Thomson Appoints Rose Benedicks as New CEO
Dashe & Thomson announced today that Rose Benedicks has been appointed CEO of the company, effective July 17. An experienced business leader, Benedicks succeeds former CEO Connell Smith, as he retires. Benedicks comes to us from LEO Learning, part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG) where she... - July 25, 2022 - Dashe & Thomson
Points North Recognized at 2022 ADP Marketplace Summit for Best Vertical Solution
Points North’s compliance software solution, Certified Payroll Reporting®, received the Best Vertical Solution Recognition at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit, today, in Orlando, Florida. The Best Vertical Solution Award is presented annually and designated for the ADP Marketplace... - May 13, 2022 - Points North
MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come. - March 31, 2022 - MGK
Wisconsin Professor Dr. Dan Lawrence Publishes New Digital Writing Guidebook with Broadview Press
A professor at the University of Wisconsin - Superior has published a new book about the ethical and effective use of social media. - March 01, 2022 - Dr. Dan Lawrence
Holy Spirit Activation in Kingdom Culture School of Ministry with Kristen D'Arpa
Get equipped, activated, and launched into ministry. Be a part of an international community. Join Kristen D'Arpa for the next online Kingdom Culture School of Ministry, starting January 27, 2022. Students learn to Deeply Connect to Jesus, Be at Rest in Their Identity, Confidently Minister in... - January 11, 2022 - Kristen D'Arpa
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
Cross-Cultural Training Program Badges2Bridges to Provide Training on Race, Racism & Anti-Black Racism to Police Officers
New cross-cultural training program for law enforcement to provide training on race and racism to police officers - June 05, 2020 - Mosaic Cross-Cultural Solutions
Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One
Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers
Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace
Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Find, Craft, and Tell Powerful Stories Via New Book by Minnesota Author
Minnesota author Laura S. Packer releases her first book. “From Audience to Zeal: The ABCs of Finding, Crafting, and Telling a Great Story,” is an in-depth resource for public speakers, business owners, and storytellers in a variety of settings. For more information or to order, please visit the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com. - April 01, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC
Give Pets the SuperLife - Introducing New Wildology™ Super Premium Pet Food from Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc.
Introducing new Wildology™ super premium pet food the only pet food with SuperLife Pro™, a blend of patent-pending probiotics and superfoods. - December 28, 2018 - Mid-States Distribution Company
Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services
Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u
Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul
One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC
Sandy Hennum Honored as Lifetime Roundtable and Top 10 Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Sandy Hennum, of Bemidji, Minnesota, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable and a 2018 Top 10 Member in Nonprofit. - May 02, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
Vasaloppet USA Prepares Two Race Courses for 2018, New Race Names Announced
Due to inconsistent snow conditions over the past few years, Vasaloppet USA is preparing two alternative race courses, depending on the 2018 snowfall. The five races have been given new names to align with the two race course alternatives. - October 22, 2017 - Vasaloppet USA
Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You.
Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca
Star Tribune Names Rejuv Medical a 2016 Top Workplace
Rejuv Medical has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 26. Produced by the same team that compiles the 25-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies... - February 07, 2017 - Rejuv Medical
First Professional Head Lice Removal Center Opens in Duluth
The Lice Lounge Hair Care Center opens second location to serve Twin Ports area. - February 07, 2017 - The Lice Lounge
3097 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced
The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was a 16-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. Over 300 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, with 81 of them completing the full 16-week period, losing a total of 3097 pounds, and achieving substantial improvements in their health metrics as a result. - May 05, 2016 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Judy C. Magness Recognized as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Judy C. Magness of Bemidji, Minnesota has been recognized as a Top Executive for two consecutive years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Judy C. Magness Ms. Magness has over 23 years experience as a... - December 01, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
150+ Minnesotans Embark on an 18-Week Weight Loss Battle in the Slim Down Challenge
On January 12, 2015, 150+ Minnesotans will be in the throes of a very public 18-week journey, competing against each other to lose the highest percentage of body weight. The one male and one female who achieves the largest percentage of weight loss by the end of the journey on May 11, 2015 will win... - January 08, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating