Minnesota: Rochester News
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
Author Teferi Fufa’s New Book, "Giggle, Jabane, Giggle," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Avoid Getting Punished by Her Parents for Giggling in School
Recent release “Giggle, Jabane, Giggle” from Covenant Books author Teferi Fufa is a captivating story that centers around Jabane, a young ten-year-old girl who is constantly getting in trouble for giggling in class. When her teacher demands to meet with her parents, Jabane and her friends come up with an interesting ploy to avoid involving her mother. - July 09, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Annie E. Turner’s New Book “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition” is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Fight for Justice in the Workplace
Recent release “My Growth Being in Christ's BUSINESS: 2nd Edition” from Page Publishing author Annie E. Turner is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon the struggles she has endured with her faith, and how she managed to fight back against the state of Mississippi's largest employer for discrimination, injustice, and retaliation. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
Dj Madigan’s Newly Released "Big Doctrine For Little People" is an Engaging Introduction to Fundamental Christian Teachings for Young Readers
“Big Doctrine For Little People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dj Madigan is a thoughtfully crafted children’s book that presents essential Christian doctrines in a visually engaging and accessible way. Designed to introduce young minds to deep theological concepts, this book encourages early engagement with foundational biblical truths. - May 29, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
John Gloege’s Newly Released "Teens, Put on the Armor of God" is an Engaging and Faith-Driven Guide to Navigating Life’s Challenges with Biblical Wisdom
“Teens, Put on the Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Gloege is an inspiring resource that encourages teenagers to strengthen their faith, develop life skills, and embrace God’s guidance in their daily lives. - May 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Kara Pederson’s New Book, "Mood'le Doodles," is an Interactive Workbook to Help Readers Manage Their Emotions Through Self-Reflection and Art Therapy
Recent release “Mood'le Doodles: Doodle Your Day: A Journey to Mindful Mood Mastery Managing Emotions through Self-Reflection and Creative Expression” from Covenant Books author Kara Pederson is a unique workbook that merges the therapeutic benefits of art with practical tools for managing one’s mood throughout the day. - April 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Sandy McCheyne McIntire’s New Book, “The Moon Maiden,” Follows Two Strangers Who Find Their Lives Intertwined Through a Twist of Fate, Lies, and Murder
Fulton Books author Sandy McCheyne McIntire, an active tour guide with the Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as a freelance journalist, has completed her most recent book, “The Moon Maiden”: a thrilling novel that centers around Jacob and Chrystiana, two... - March 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package
For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting
John Koltes’s Newly Released "Instruments of the Band" is a Delightful Exploration of Musical Diversity for All Ages
“Instruments of the Band” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Koltes is a charming and informative journey through the world of musical instruments, perfect for musicians and enthusiasts of all ages. - February 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Gary Homstad’s New Book, "Images," is a Compilation of the Author’s Impactful and Moving Sojourns Out West with a Camera and Journal
Recent release “Images” from Covenant Books author Gary Homstad is a beautiful celebration of being in God’s great outdoor creations, as the author documents his experience with his insightful camera. - February 20, 2025 - Covenant Books
Patty Dahlke’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Second Chances
“The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Dahlke is a delightful children’s story inspired by real-life events that highlights the joy of rescue and the bond between animals and their humans. - February 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Dave Anderson’s New Book, “The Adventures of HAW,” is a Compelling Tale That Follows Three Middle School Friends Who Investigate Odd Occurrences All Over Their Town
Fulton Books author Dave Anderson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent twenty-four years working in country radio before working for the US Postal Service, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of HAW”: a captivating mystery novel that centers around three... - January 22, 2025 - Fulton Books
Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth’s Newly Released "Four Keys of the Kingdom" is an Insightful Guide to Deepening Faith and Living a Purpose-Driven Kingdom Life
“Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth is an inspiring exploration of key principles designed to help believers deepen their relationship with God and embrace their divine purpose. - January 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
J. Andrew Mosley’s Newly Released "The Premise" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Foundational American Ideals
“The Premise” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Andrew Mosley is an insightful examination of the foundational principles of the Declaration of Independence, questioning how these ideals are realized in everyday life and exploring their implications on American society. - October 16, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Laura Kramer’s Newly Released “The Secretly Incredible MAC Attack” is a Whimsical Adventure of Boundless Energy
“The Secretly Incredible MAC Attack” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Kramer is a delightful tale that follows the adventures of a trio of energetic children as they discover the joy of using their boundless energy for creativity and fun. With heartwarming themes of family, imagination, and empowerment, this book is sure to inspire and entertain readers of all ages. - October 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Chally Rice’s Newly Released "Dragonfly’s Adventures" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale
“Dragonfly’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chally Rice is a delightful and meaningful story for young readers, emphasizing Christian values, moral integrity, and the importance of respecting others. - September 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Driip IV Expands Into a Brand-New Space in Wayzata, MN; Offering Innovative IV Nutrient Therapy and Healing Services
Driip IV has moved to a beautiful space in Wayzata where they continue to offer cutting-edge services like IV nutrient therapy and other innovative treatments with a functional medicine approach. - September 02, 2024 - Driip
Jennifer McCormick’s New Book “Lucky Finds Happiness” is a Charming Story That Follows a Curious Dog Who Searches for Happiness in His Life with the Help of Other Animals
Fulton Books author Jennifer McCormick, who taught elementary school for twenty-five years and holds a master’s degree in elementary education, has completed her most recent book, “Lucky Finds Happiness”: an enchanting and heartwarming tale that centers around one dog’s... - August 21, 2024 - Fulton Books
Danielle M. Ludwig’s Newly Released "Light the Way" is an Inspirational Journey of Self-Discovery and Faith
“Light the Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle M. Ludwig is a poignant exploration of the challenges and triumphs faced by young individuals as they navigate life's complexities. Through compelling storytelling and relatable characters, Ludwig illuminates the power of faith and inner strength to overcome adversity and shine brightly in the darkness. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Innovation in Healthcare: Medical Websites Vie for Coveted Best Medical Website WebAward
The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best medical websites in the world as part of their 28th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 90 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites. - March 13, 2024 - Web Marketing Association
M4 Engineering Inc. Announces the Opening of Midwest Technical Center
M4 Engineering Inc., a leading Engineering firm in conceptual design, analysis, and prototype development is happy to announce that it has opened an office in Shakopee, MN. This office aims to leverage M4’s extensive experience in Aerospace and advanced materials and assist commercial companies, startups, and government agencies in driving innovation and pushing technology envelopes. - February 29, 2024 - M4 Engineering
Doris Guggisberg’s Newly Released "Detours" is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith, Love, and Unexpected Blessings in a Modern Christian Romance
“Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doris Guggisberg invites readers into a world where God's plan unfolds in unexpected ways as shocking twists of fate bring together a cast of affable characters on a collision course with redemption. - February 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Misty Dearing’s Newly Released "Finding My Joy" is a Powerful Story of Healing and Overcoming Significant Abuse
“Finding My Joy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misty Dearing is an empowering message of compassion and encouragement for anyone who has faced the lasting effects of sexual abuse personally, or through aiding a loved one in their healing journey. - February 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
The Retreat Announces the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute to Focus on Addiction and Recovery Research, Advocacy
The Retreat is announcing The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute at The Retreat. Created to honor the legacy of longtime friend Curtis Carlson Nelson, it will focus on research and advocacy into substance abuse and recovery. The first project will study outcomes for Twelve Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models. The research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Recovery Research Institute. - February 02, 2023 - The Retreat
Blue Yeti Services Announces Financing Options for Heating Services in St. Louis Park, MN
To provide the best possible service and keep up with the competition, Blue Yeti Services is now offering financing options for all cooling and heating services in St. Louis Park, MN. This means that no matter what your budget may be, you can afford to have a warm home this winter. - January 17, 2023 - Blue Yeti Services
HUNGHRI, Minnesota-Based Nonprofit Unifying the Heartland Through Music, Food, and the Arts to Create a World Free of Hunger
HUNGHRI was founded in 2022 and stands for Heartland Unified Now Global Hunger Relief Initiative. By using the power of the great unifiers — music, food, and the arts — HUNGHRI is bringing the heartland together with the purpose of creating a world free of hunger. Their events, social entrepreneurship, and programs enable people to support a hunger-free world in their everyday lives to raise both funds and awareness towards zero hunger. - November 29, 2022 - HUNGHRI
Thaddeus Medical Customizable Cold-Chain iQ-Ler Now Available for Pre-Order
Cold Chain system is designed for storage, transportation and dispensary of temperature-sensitive medical therapeutics to eliminate all spoilage in cold-chain logistics and improve patient outcomes - November 03, 2022 - Thaddeus Medical
Minneapolis' Only 24 Hour Restaurant Relocates and Expands to Include a Drag Venue, Craft Cocktail Lounge and 2 Outdoor Patios
The Nicollet Diner has transformed the once iconic Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse downtown Minneapolis into their modern take on the classic 24 hour diner, a new drag venue and a craft cocktail lounge in Nicollet Mall. The grand opening of the new drag venue, Roxy's Cabaret is Saturday, October 1 with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM in the craft cocktail lounge, On the RoX and a drag show in the Cabaret at 7PM with limited availability for press. - September 27, 2022 - The Nicollet Diner
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
CESO Finance Taps Ropia Consulting to Bolster Federal Compliance Service Offering for School Districts
CESO Finance entered into an exclusive partnership with Ropia Consulting, led by finance industry veteran Adrienne Mutzenberger, CPA. This strategic partnership enables CESO Finance to assist K-12 school districts in federal compliance as it relates to the administration of federal funds. - August 06, 2022 - CESO
LindFast Acquires Star Stainless Screw Co.
LindFast Solutions Group (LSG), a leading master distributor of specialty fasteners in North America, today announced the completion of its purchase of Star Stainless Screw Company (Star). Jefferies Group LLC acted as Star’s exclusive financial advisor. Together, LSG and Star will be even... - August 05, 2022 - Lindfast Solutions Group
Bald Man Brewing to Release the Suburbs "Love is the Law Pub Ale" on 8/20 to Bring Everyone Together Over a Beer in the Name of Love and Rock & Roll
The Bald Man Brewing is very excited to announce a branded beer called 'The Suburb's Love is the Law Pub Ale"' which will be introduced at Bald Man Brewing 6th Birthday Concert Event concert in Eagan on 8/20. - August 04, 2022 - Bald Man Brewing
Dashe & Thomson Appoints Rose Benedicks as New CEO
Dashe & Thomson announced today that Rose Benedicks has been appointed CEO of the company, effective July 17. An experienced business leader, Benedicks succeeds former CEO Connell Smith, as he retires. Benedicks comes to us from LEO Learning, part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG) where she... - July 25, 2022 - Dashe & Thomson
Alternative Liquidity Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP is offering to purchase shares in ISX Financial EU PLC. Shareholders can obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form online. - July 19, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Systemwide Media Assists with Sale of Exhibitor Media Group
Systemwide Media, today, announced the sale of Exhibitor Media Group of Rochester, MN to Mark Johnson, Chairman and CEO of The STAR Groupe, Minneapolis, MN. Exhibitor Media Group publishes EXHIBITOR Magazine, produces EXHIBITORLIVE, the national conference and exhibition for trade show and... - July 01, 2022 - Systemwide Media
MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come. - March 31, 2022 - MGK
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Forecross Corporation
Alternative Liquidity Index announces offer to purchase 5.94% of outstanding shares in Forecross Corporation. The offer price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - February 25, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
DSB Rock Island Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award for Service Excellence
Diamond award winners have won the Best of Accounting award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. - February 04, 2022 - DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in alpha-En Corporation
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 Shares of alpha-En Corporation at a premium to the most recent trading price. - January 28, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Holy Spirit Activation in Kingdom Culture School of Ministry with Kristen D'Arpa
Get equipped, activated, and launched into ministry. Be a part of an international community. Join Kristen D'Arpa for the next online Kingdom Culture School of Ministry, starting January 27, 2022. Students learn to Deeply Connect to Jesus, Be at Rest in Their Identity, Confidently Minister in... - January 11, 2022 - Kristen D'Arpa
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
Cross-Cultural Training Program Badges2Bridges to Provide Training on Race, Racism & Anti-Black Racism to Police Officers
New cross-cultural training program for law enforcement to provide training on race and racism to police officers - June 05, 2020 - Mosaic Cross-Cultural Solutions
Virtual Sleep Wellness Company Lofta Steps Up During Coronavirus Crisis
San Diego-based sleep wellness company Lofta, Inc. heightens its commitment to sleep health for those who need it most in a time of crisis. - April 04, 2020 - Lofta