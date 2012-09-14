PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Find, Craft, and Tell Powerful Stories Via New Book by Minnesota Author Minnesota author Laura S. Packer releases her first book. “From Audience to Zeal: The ABCs of Finding, Crafting, and Telling a Great Story,” is an in-depth resource for public speakers, business owners, and storytellers in a variety of settings. For more information or to order, please visit the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com. - April 01, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC

National MALS Foundation Established to Provide Hope and Support for Those Suffering with Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome is a rare disease that causes chronic abdominal pain in both children and adults. MALS can have significant consequences to the overall well-being of patients; moreover, it can impair a patient's quality of life. The National MALS foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose vision is to see a future in which MALS patients receive a timely diagnosis and comprehensive supportive medical care. - February 27, 2019 - National Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome Foundation

Lite Run Wins Best Overall in Rehabilitation Technology Competition Lite Run announced that it has won the Rehab Tech Innovation Competition held by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) at its 2018 Progress in Rehabilitation conference. A panel of distinguished research scientists and clinicians voted Lite Run’s innovative gait training system as “Best Overall Rehabilitation Technology.” - October 06, 2018 - Lite Run Inc.

Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u

Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC

The American Pizza Team Wins Top Honors at the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy Held April 9-11 World Champion Pizza Maker Randy Hueffmeier of Randy's Pizza and Randy’s Gluten Free was out done by daughter and pizza aficionado Sarah Hueffmeier. Sarah, the youngest American (quite possible the youngest person in the world) to ever compete at the World Pizza Championships, did incredible. Not... - April 12, 2018 - Randy's Pizza

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

RxFunction Welcomes New Director -- Robert P. Rinek of Piper Jaffray Joins RxFunction’s Board of Directors “This is a very exciting opportunity. There is a great clinical need out there that RxFunction is uniquely positioned to address,” said Robert P. Rinek, board member of RxFunction. - September 19, 2017 - RxFunction.com

Julee’s Jewelry Joins the Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network St Peter, Minnesota-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - May 26, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

Star Tribune Names Rejuv Medical a 2016 Top Workplace Rejuv Medical has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 26. Produced by the same team that compiles the 25-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in... - February 07, 2017 - Rejuv Medical

Emerging Author, Suse Wilcox, Publishes New Book Through Joie Press LLC Entitled "Bullies, Coasters, Hermits, and Heroes" with a Message for "Tweens" "Bullies, Coasters, Hermits and Heroes" by Suse Wilcox, presents a rare set of insights that parents and tweens can use as openers to meaningful, thought-provoking dialogue. - January 18, 2017 - Susan Wilcox

5 Things Your Child Should Take to School Everyday What are the things your child should bring to school every day to ensure success? With school starting, it’s time to help your child learn to get organized, and it’s vital to help your son or daughter be ready to focus and learn. The five items are: something in which to hold pencils, lunch,... - September 04, 2016 - Organized for Success

Michael R. Sultze Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Michael R. Sultze of Winona, Minnesota, has recently been honored as a Top 10 member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Services. - June 23, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Minnesota Vikings Installing UBU Sports Synthetic Turf System at U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings to become fifth NFL team to utilize scientifically advanced UBU Sports synthetic turf system as its stadium playing surface. - May 09, 2016 - UBU Sports

3097 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was a 16-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. Over 300 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, with 81 of them completing the full 16-week period, losing a total of 3097 pounds, and achieving substantial improvements in their health metrics as a result. - May 05, 2016 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

Minneapolis Boutique Tile Shop Introduces, "Savvy Saver Tile" for Kitchen and Bathroom Projects Fantasia Tile & Stone, is thrilled to re-introduce Savvy Saver Tile to designers and homeowners. Every tile in the collection is priced under $15 per square foot. The collection includes glass mosaic tile, natural marble and limestone, porcelain and ceramic tile. In 2015, Fantasia Tile & Stone... - January 30, 2016 - Fantasia Tile & Stone

Safari Tree Explores Michigan's Largest Oak Tree The Bebb Oak is Michigan's largest oak tree. - November 07, 2015 - Safari Tree

Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms Offering Christmas Tree Delivery Services Nationwide Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms has announced their Christmas Trees delivery all over United States and Canada. The company has collaborated with local farmers to provide natural Christmas Trees to customers. The trees are delivered to the customer within 3 to 7 days of order placement. - August 07, 2015 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms

3106 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was an 18-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. 165 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, and a total of 3106 pounds were lost over the course of 18 weeks. The... - May 20, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

150+ Minnesotans Embark on an 18-Week Weight Loss Battle in the Slim Down Challenge On January 12, 2015, 150+ Minnesotans will be in the throes of a very public 18-week journey, competing against each other to lose the highest percentage of body weight. The one male and one female who achieves the largest percentage of weight loss by the end of the journey on May 11, 2015 will win either... - January 08, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

Aspect Properties Announces the Promotion of Gina Curtis to Vice President of Operations Gina Curtis will assume the role of Vice President of Operations. - October 07, 2014 - Aspect Properties

TwinXL.com's New 20-Piece Dorm Bundle Provides Big Options & Big Savings for College Students TwinXL.com, the leader in high quality college dorm size bedding is now offering a 20 piece cost savings bundle set for all your dorm room essentials. - July 19, 2014 - TwinXL.com

Jeffrey D. Littrell Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jeffrey D. Littrell of Chatfield, Minnesota has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture. About Jeffrey D. Littrell Mr. Littrell has over 30 years’ experience in the agriculture field. - April 25, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Industry Veterans Team Up to Bring Retail Brands, Designers & Retailers "How To Courses" on How to Use the Internet to Market Their Businesses Industry veterans Bill Napier from Napier Marketing Group and Kraig Mathias from Mathias Media have teamed up to show retailers how to market their business "online" using proven marketing techniques and tools to increase leads and do more business. "We decided to team up and bring these... - April 14, 2014 - Napier Marketing Group, Inc.

Tonna Mechanical Launches New Brand Identity & Website The culmination of a project that began last year, Tonna’s new brand identity represents the company’s continued commitment to innovation, value and service. - March 14, 2014 - Tonna Mechanical

Free Analysis for Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power and Otter Tail Power Solar Rebate Program If you're an Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power or Otter Tail Power customer you have a limited opportunity to benefit from a new Minnesota Solar rebate. Receive a no cost-no obligation solar/cost analysis. Jan 1, 2014 through Feb 28, 2014, you can apply for a new solar rebate program. Find out if it makes economic cents for your home/business. This service is provided by "The Centsible Energy Hour, MN's "makes cents" call in Energy talk show. Saturday 3-4 pm on AM 1280 WWTC. www.Centsiblemedia.com. - January 02, 2014 - Centsible Media

Titus Contracting LLC Hires New Construction Manager Martin Wood brings over 15 years of construction experience to Titus Contracting. - March 20, 2013 - Titus Contracting

Mary Kathryn Schoneck-Rachuy, BSN, PHN Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mary Kathryn Schoneck-Rachuy, BSN, PHN of Saint Paul, Minnesota has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Mary Kathryn Schoneck-Rachuy, BSN, PHN Ms. Schoneck-Rachuy has over 25 years... - October 25, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

ALPCO’s Mouse Sclerostin ELISA to be Featured at ASBMR A collaboration between ALPCO Diagnostics and the Mayo Clinic has yielded a poster that will be presented at this year’s ASBMR meeting in Minneapolis, MN. - October 04, 2012 - ALPCO

The Deley Group Opens Office in Maple Grove, Minnesota The Deley Group, the leading distributor of American Income Life's Products and Services has opened a 2nd Office. The Organization is currently hiring for entry level managers. - August 20, 2012 - The Deley Group

Enterologics, Inc. (OTCBB: ELGO.OB) Unveils Novel Business Strategy to Develop Live Biotherapeutics for Gastrointestinal Diseases Enterologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, is dedicated to the development of live biotherapeutic products for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, that it believes are poorly addressed by current therapies. Key examples include pouchitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative... - April 15, 2011 - enterologics, inc

TempWorks Promotes Rich Petersen Amid Boom in Staffing Software and Payroll Funding Sales If there is still a recession going on, you wouldn't know it looking at the results of newly promoted Regional VP, Rich Peteresen, of TempWorks Software. - February 21, 2011 - TempWorks Software

Cartoon Character Goes Coffee Cartoon character, Bean Buddy, opens first coffee shop in Blaine, MN. Already known for it's iPhone games, iPad games, pilot cartoon and national distributed merchandise, born and raised Minnesotan select home state for first coffee shop, which is to be a family run company. - December 11, 2010 - Bean Buddy LLC

Freeland Systems Sues Kardia Health Systems Freeland Systems, LLC has filed claims in a lawsuit in Federal district court in Minnesota against Kardia Health Systems of Minneapolis, Minnesota. - October 22, 2009 - Freeland Systems

‘Little House on the Prairie: the Musical’ Volunteers on a Habitat for Humanity Project in the Twin Cities Actress Melissa Gilbert and the cast and crew of 'Little House on the Prairie: The Musical' partner with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to spruce up St. Paul home. - October 15, 2009 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

One Man Against a 30 Inch Pizza at Randys Premier Pizza One Man Against a 30 Inch Pizza at Randys Premier Pizza - July 30, 2009 - Randy's Pizza

Randys Pizza Challenge Two of The Top Ten Competitive Eaters in The World Strolled into Randy’s Premier Pizza on Saturday Night To Take the Randys Pizza Challenge. - July 17, 2009 - Randy's Pizza

Somali Justice Advocacy Center Cautions Use of Force for Sake of the Safety of the Captain Richard Phillips, and Concerns Involvement of Terrorist Group in the Piracy Somali Justice Advocacy Center is now gravely concerned about new development of US ship and movement of US warships in the regions and terrorist involvement in the piracy. - April 10, 2009 - somali justice advocacy center

DARTECH, Inc. Releases DART Pro MT New Audio Tool for Eliminating Noise in Recordings Now Available - March 24, 2009 - DARTECH, Inc

Centerfield's Stimulus Package a HomeRun for IBM System i Customers Stimulus pricing will allow performance enthusiasts to get great prices for a limited time. - February 10, 2009 - Centerfield Technology

Christina International High School Awarded National Accreditation Christina International High School, a totally online school, achieves Full Accreditation Status as an outstanding academic institution by the National Private School Accreditation Alliance (NPSAA). NPSAA is a nationally recognized accrediting body representing private schools across the United States. - October 11, 2008 - Christina International High School

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Mortgage Lender Bucks Industry Collapse by Selling Innovative New Loan The Metzler Group at Mortgages Unlimited bucks mortgage industry collapse by selling new Home Ownership Accelerator® Loan. Introduced in the US in 2005, innovative all-in-one home loan combines personal checking with mortgage to help borrowers save thousands in interest payments. - April 02, 2008 - Mortgages Unlimited Inc, Metzler Group

Vinpower Digital Announces the World's First 6X Speed Blu-Ray Manual Tower Standalone Duplicator Teaming with LG, the SharkBlu series offers the fastest Blu-ray duplication speed on the market. - February 20, 2008 - Vinpower Digital Inc

Centerfield Announces Service for DB2 Web Query for IBM System i New service brings tool to iSeries customers with less effort. - February 06, 2008 - Centerfield Technology