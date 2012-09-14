|
Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company
Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions
Minnesota author Laura S. Packer releases her first book. “From Audience to Zeal: The ABCs of Finding, Crafting, and Telling a Great Story,” is an in-depth resource for public speakers, business owners, and storytellers in a variety of settings. For more information or to order, please visit the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com. - April 01, 2019 - The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group LLC
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome is a rare disease that causes chronic abdominal pain in both children and adults. MALS can have significant consequences to the overall well-being of patients; moreover, it can impair a patient's quality of life. The National MALS foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose vision is to see a future in which MALS patients receive a timely diagnosis and comprehensive supportive medical care. - February 27, 2019 - National Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome Foundation
Introducing new Wildology™ super premium pet food the only pet food with SuperLife Pro™, a blend of patent-pending probiotics and superfoods. - December 28, 2018 - Mid-States Distribution Company
Ergonomically Designed Kidney Stone Retrieval Basket - December 05, 2018 - MED-Fibers, Inc.
Lite Run announced that it has won the Rehab Tech Innovation Competition held by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) at its 2018 Progress in Rehabilitation conference. A panel of distinguished research scientists and clinicians voted Lite Run’s innovative gait training system as “Best Overall Rehabilitation Technology.” - October 06, 2018 - Lite Run Inc.
Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u
One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC
World Champion Pizza Maker Randy Hueffmeier of Randy's Pizza and Randy’s Gluten Free was out done by daughter and pizza aficionado Sarah Hueffmeier.
Sarah, the youngest American (quite possible the youngest person in the world) to ever compete at the World Pizza Championships, did incredible.
Not... - April 12, 2018 - Randy's Pizza
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
“This is a very exciting opportunity. There is a great clinical need out there that RxFunction is uniquely positioned to address,” said Robert P. Rinek, board member of RxFunction. - September 19, 2017 - RxFunction.com
St Peter, Minnesota-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a
Lifetime™” - May 26, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Rejuv Medical has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 26.
Produced by the same team that compiles the 25-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in... - February 07, 2017 - Rejuv Medical
"Bullies, Coasters, Hermits and Heroes" by Suse Wilcox, presents a rare set of insights that parents and tweens can use as openers to meaningful, thought-provoking dialogue. - January 18, 2017 - Susan Wilcox
What are the things your child should bring to school every day to ensure success? With school starting, it’s time to help your child learn to get organized, and it’s vital to help your son or daughter be ready to focus and learn. The five items are: something in which to hold pencils, lunch,... - September 04, 2016 - Organized for Success
Michael R. Sultze of Winona, Minnesota, has recently been honored as a Top 10 member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Business Services. - June 23, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Vikings to become fifth NFL team to utilize scientifically advanced UBU Sports synthetic turf system as its stadium playing surface. - May 09, 2016 - UBU Sports
The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was a 16-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. Over 300 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, with 81 of them completing the full 16-week period, losing a total of 3097 pounds, and achieving substantial improvements in their health metrics as a result. - May 05, 2016 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Fantasia Tile & Stone, is thrilled to re-introduce Savvy Saver Tile to designers and homeowners. Every tile in the collection is priced under $15 per square foot. The collection includes glass mosaic tile, natural marble and limestone, porcelain and ceramic tile.
In 2015, Fantasia Tile & Stone... - January 30, 2016 - Fantasia Tile & Stone
The Bebb Oak is Michigan's largest oak tree. - November 07, 2015 - Safari Tree
Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms has announced their Christmas Trees delivery all over United States and Canada. The company has collaborated with local farmers to provide natural Christmas Trees to customers. The trees are delivered to the customer within 3 to 7 days of order placement. - August 07, 2015 - Hilltop Christmas Tree Farms
The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was an 18-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. 165 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, and a total of 3106 pounds were lost over the course of 18 weeks.
The... - May 20, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
On January 12, 2015, 150+ Minnesotans will be in the throes of a very public 18-week journey, competing against each other to lose the highest percentage of body weight. The one male and one female who achieves the largest percentage of weight loss by the end of the journey on May 11, 2015 will win either... - January 08, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Gina Curtis will assume the role of Vice President of Operations. - October 07, 2014 - Aspect Properties
TwinXL.com, the leader in high quality college dorm size bedding is now offering a 20 piece cost savings bundle set for all your dorm room essentials. - July 19, 2014 - TwinXL.com
Jeffrey D. Littrell of Chatfield, Minnesota has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture.
About Jeffrey D. Littrell
Mr. Littrell has over 30 years’ experience in the agriculture field. - April 25, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Industry veterans Bill Napier from Napier Marketing Group and Kraig Mathias from Mathias Media have teamed up to show retailers how to market their business "online" using proven marketing techniques and tools to increase leads and do more business.
"We decided to team up and bring these... - April 14, 2014 - Napier Marketing Group, Inc.
The culmination of a project that began last year, Tonna’s new brand identity represents the company’s continued commitment to innovation, value and service. - March 14, 2014 - Tonna Mechanical
If you're an Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power or Otter Tail Power customer you have a limited opportunity to benefit from a new Minnesota Solar rebate. Receive a no cost-no obligation solar/cost analysis. Jan 1, 2014 through Feb 28, 2014, you can apply for a new solar rebate program. Find out if it makes economic cents for your home/business. This service is provided by "The Centsible Energy Hour, MN's "makes cents" call in Energy talk show. Saturday 3-4 pm on AM 1280 WWTC. www.Centsiblemedia.com. - January 02, 2014 - Centsible Media
Martin Wood brings over 15 years of construction experience to Titus Contracting. - March 20, 2013 - Titus Contracting
Mary Kathryn Schoneck-Rachuy, BSN, PHN of Saint Paul, Minnesota has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Mary Kathryn Schoneck-Rachuy, BSN, PHN
Ms. Schoneck-Rachuy has over 25 years... - October 25, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide
A collaboration between ALPCO Diagnostics and the Mayo Clinic has yielded a poster that will be presented at this year’s ASBMR meeting in Minneapolis, MN. - October 04, 2012 - ALPCO
The Deley Group, the leading distributor of American Income Life's Products and Services has opened a 2nd Office. The Organization is currently hiring for entry level managers. - August 20, 2012 - The Deley Group
Enterologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, is dedicated to the development of live biotherapeutic products for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, that it believes are poorly addressed by current therapies. Key examples include pouchitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative... - April 15, 2011 - enterologics, inc
If there is still a recession going on, you wouldn't know it looking at the results of newly promoted Regional VP, Rich Peteresen, of TempWorks Software. - February 21, 2011 - TempWorks Software
Cartoon character, Bean Buddy, opens first coffee shop in Blaine, MN. Already known for it's iPhone games, iPad games, pilot cartoon and national distributed merchandise, born and raised Minnesotan select home state for first coffee shop, which is to be a family run company. - December 11, 2010 - Bean Buddy LLC
Freeland Systems, LLC has filed claims in a lawsuit in Federal district court in Minnesota against Kardia Health Systems of Minneapolis, Minnesota. - October 22, 2009 - Freeland Systems
Actress Melissa Gilbert and the cast and crew of 'Little House on the Prairie: The Musical' partner with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to spruce up St. Paul home. - October 15, 2009 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity
One Man Against a 30 Inch Pizza at Randys Premier Pizza - July 30, 2009 - Randy's Pizza
Two of The Top Ten Competitive Eaters in The World Strolled into Randy’s Premier Pizza on Saturday Night To Take the Randys Pizza Challenge. - July 17, 2009 - Randy's Pizza
Somali Justice Advocacy Center is now gravely concerned about new development of US ship and movement of US warships in the regions and terrorist involvement in the piracy. - April 10, 2009 - somali justice advocacy center
New Audio Tool for Eliminating Noise in Recordings Now Available - March 24, 2009 - DARTECH, Inc
Stimulus pricing will allow performance enthusiasts to get great prices for a limited time. - February 10, 2009 - Centerfield Technology
Christina International High School, a totally online school, achieves Full Accreditation Status as an outstanding academic institution by the National Private School Accreditation Alliance (NPSAA). NPSAA is a nationally recognized accrediting body representing private schools across the United States. - October 11, 2008 - Christina International High School
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
The Metzler Group at Mortgages Unlimited bucks mortgage industry collapse by selling new Home Ownership Accelerator® Loan. Introduced in the US in 2005, innovative all-in-one home loan combines personal checking with mortgage to help borrowers save thousands in interest payments. - April 02, 2008 - Mortgages Unlimited Inc, Metzler Group
Teaming with LG, the SharkBlu series offers the fastest Blu-ray duplication speed on the market. - February 20, 2008 - Vinpower Digital Inc
New service brings tool to iSeries customers with less effort. - February 06, 2008 - Centerfield Technology
New website provides valuable information to consumers looking for versatile steel buildings. - October 03, 2007 - MiracleTruss