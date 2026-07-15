New York: Jamestown News
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
PandaGuarantee Launches Low-Cost Rent Guarantor Service
Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, PandaGuarantee offers guarantor surety bonds, protecting property owners against tenant default, and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval and more housing options. - March 31, 2026 - PandaGuarantee
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
BTC Miner Cloud Mining Platform Uses Green Energy & High Security, Allowing Users to Invest Safely
The compliant cloud mining platform, BTC Miner, provides a passive investment method that does not require transactions, and automatically generates daily returns. Users can participate through their mobile phones, and register to receive $500 experience money. - August 04, 2025 - BTCMiner
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Paul Gurgol’s New Book, "Zero Helps Turn a Negative Into a Positive," is the Newest Book in the Zero the Hero! Series Focusing on Player Mindsets
Recent release “Zero Helps Turn a Negative into a Positive” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Gurgol is about how Zero and friends come together to cheer up a friend after a sports related injury. - August 21, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Jennie E. MacDonald’s Newly Released “Who’s Under My Bed?” is a Whimsical Journey Through Childhood Imagination
“Who’s Under My Bed?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennie E. MacDonald is a charming tale that explores the power of imagination and overcoming childhood fears. Through delightful storytelling and enchanting illustrations, MacDonald takes readers on a heartwarming adventure filled with courage, curiosity, and the joy of discovery. - May 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sagittarius: High Speed in Space
Amphenol Military High Speed (AMHS) is announcing the official launch of Sagittarius: a new branch of Centaur, the high-density, high-speed cable and connector system. Named after the centaur star constellation Sagittarius, this new space-grade product line brings the same reliability, high... - April 25, 2024 - Amphenol Military High Speed
Author Amy Shannon Releases Her First Historical Nonfiction Book: "Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits"
Ballston Spa, resident author Amy Shannon announces the release of her first historical nonfiction book, Ball’s Town: A community of history, friends, neighbors, and lingering spirits. - March 21, 2024 - Amy Shannon
Tierra C. L. Oliver’s Newly Released “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” is a Three-Week Challenge to Discovering One’s Next Steps
“Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tierra C. L. Oliver is a collection of affirmations, providing uplifting guidance for fatherless youth on their journey towards self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth. - March 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lewis G. Proper’s Newly Released “Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” is a Collection of Personal Stories That Share an Intimate Journey of Spiritual Growth
“Spiritual Lessons from Life Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lewis G. Proper is a tapestry of inspiration, encouraging readers to find profound meaning and spiritual enlightenment within their own life experiences. - February 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Marolyn Caldwell’s New Book, "The Diamond: Book 2 of Battle of Wills Series," is the Compelling Continuation of This Adventure-Filled Series
Recent release “The Diamond: Book 2 of Battle of Wills Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marolyn Caldwell is a thrilling novel that follows Lorie, Jeff, and their devious friends as they go full tilt at the Blackheart Compact. - February 06, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Thomas Lucas’s New Book, "Raging Mice," is a Compelling and Impactful Novel That Follows the Story of a Young Man Fighting During the Vietnam War
Recent release “Raging Mice” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Lucas is a reflective and intriguing fictional story about the life of a young man who is fighting for the United States in Vietnam. - January 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP for Cloud Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements. - August 17, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Partnership Between Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile
Smiles First Corporation and Operation Smile are pleased to announce their partnership to help the world smile a little more. Smiles First Corporation is a leading healthcare company that provides consistent services in the practice community, dental supplies, and an educational platform and is... - May 11, 2023 - Smiles First Corporation
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Gerald W. - May 05, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Epic Fantasy Middle Grade Book "Raven, Romda and Ravai: Malketh and the Undead" by Dave Maruszewski, Continues the Saga
Dave Maruszewski continues his Raven, Romda and Ravai Middle Grade (MG) series with Malketh and the Undead. Malketh and the Undead is the second book of the series where the trio set off on journeys of epic fantasy. The series overall strives to entertain youth who may not like to read or have a... - March 28, 2023 - Dave Maruszewski
Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers
Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual, outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. - November 01, 2022 - Wholeview Wellness
FPC Partners with Mission 22, a Non-Profit Organization That Provides Support to Veterans and Their Families
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced a charitable partnership with Mission 22, a non-profit organization committed to supporting U.S. veterans by offering mental health and suicide prevention services. In... - September 15, 2022 - FPC National
Clubhouse International Partners with Leading Corporations to Support Recovery-Focused Mental Health Services
Clubhouse International announces the launch of their new Corporate Partners program, an opportunity for corporations to participate in the effort to expand the Clubhouse Model as part of the global strategy to grow recovery-focused mental health services around the world. Corporate Partners... - April 14, 2022 - Clubhouse International
Virtual Expansion Proves No Limits for This Top Marketing Firm
New Age Marketing Virtual Expansion Proves No Limits for This Top Marketing Firm. CEO Jared Poniatowski speaks on growth opportunity in a recession. - October 30, 2020 - New Age Marketing Inc.
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Varicose Vein Doctors Revolutionizes Vein Treatment in New York with Expert Specialists and State-of-the-Art Technology
Varicose Veins Doctors is a Manhattan-based healthcare clinic that specializes in treating spider and varicose veins. The clinic's certified vein doctors and specialists provide a range of effective treatment plans and prioritize patient care. They utilize state-of-the-art equipment to ensure patients receive quality treatment while feeling minimal pain. - February 27, 2020 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification. - January 02, 2020 - SperryCo, LLC
Varicose Veins Doctors in New York Offer Advanced Treatments for Spider Veins on the Face
Varicose Veins Doctors is a trusted vein treatment clinic in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has made a name for itself by offering exceptional patient care and a selection of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - October 18, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
name.space Offers Famous Names and Trademark Holders a One-Stop Shop for Low-Cost Brand Protection and Anti-Cybersquatting in Its gTLDs
name.space has released simple instructions that will enable Internet users and rights owners to register and begin using name.space's new generic Top Level Domains now, without having to wait for action by ICANN. Following these instructions, users can begin to take advantage of name.space's technology to protect famous names and trademark holders against brand dilution, fraud, and cybersquatting by domain name registrations within its exclusive portfolio of generic Top-Level Domains. - April 02, 2012 - Name.Space, Inc.
Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
eBook.com Launches Price Assault on the Major Retailers - 'Nine Dragons' at $5
eBook Happy Hour is designed to bring to you unprecedented eBook prices for a selected one hour period every week starting with Michael Connelly’s brand new ‘Nine Dragons’ on sale for just $5. - October 27, 2009 - DNAML Pty Ltd
One-Piece Nordic Walking Poles Prove Safer and More Durable During In-Service Programs at Hospitals, Physical Therapy Locations and Fitness Centers Throughout the USA
Perfect length Nordic Ski Walking poles help us to automatically walk with a super straight back - better walking posture is biomechanically a good thing. This improved walking posture when combined with the unique 4-Wheel-Drive type action of walking with poles radically reduces the stress to the shins, knees, hips and back. Nordic Walking is low impact and yet provides a highly effective workout - burning more calories and working more muscle groups than regular walking. - August 19, 2008 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com
DirectBuy Sponsored the First Kevin Everett Golf Classic Weekend
It’s good! DirectBuy of Buffalo Sponsored the Inaugural Kevin Everett Golf Classic Weekend. - July 10, 2008 - DirectBuy
Nordic Walking Coming to Scandinavian Folk Festival (No Skis and No Snow Required)
Free Nordic Walking classes and lectures will be a part of the 7th Annual Scandinavian Folk Festival in Jamestown, New York. - July 09, 2008 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com
Free Nordic Walking Clinics Coming to Lutheran Outpatient Rehab in Jamestown, New York, on Wednesday, June 11th
Nordic walking is no longer just for professional skiers deprived of snow. No snow and no skis required. Walking with poles burns up to 40% more calories than regular walking. Nordic walking poles not only improve balance and stability, these special poles help to radically reduce the shins to the shins, knees, hips and back. - June 07, 2008 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Internet Talk Show Host and Author Resumes Tour
Popular talk show host and author Rayna Gangi re-launches her book and speaking tour with a whirlwind start this week. “Forget the Cures, Find the Cause,” was released late last fall and was quickly listed as one of Amazon.com’s “movers and shakers,” but Gangi was... - June 20, 2007 - Earthwalk-USA