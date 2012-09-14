PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Discovery Benefits, PeopleGuru Team Up to Save Clients Time Newly formed partnership produces integrations that benefit mutual clients and consultants. - June 14, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

Tips for a Winning Customer Variability Strategy Newly released white paper outlines how to design an effective customer service model. - June 11, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier for... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

Discovery Benefits Receives Global Award for Excellence in Business Transformation Third-party employee benefits administrator honored for its innovative solutions - December 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water

Discovery Benefits Releases COBRA and Direct Bill Mobile App Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released a mobile app designed specifically for COBRA and Direct Bill members. The COBRA Mobile App by Discovery... - October 03, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Named One of Best Places to Work in Insurance for Ninth Straight Year Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading pre-tax benefits and COBRA administrator, was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the ninth consecutive year. The list, published by Business Insurance, recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces... - September 26, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Enhances Client Platform Experience Discovery Benefits, a technology innovator and third-party administrator of employee benefits, recently released an enhanced, more intuitive user experience through LEAP™ by Discovery Benefits to make it easier for clients and consultants to navigate the platform. The modernized design improves... - September 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Releases Enhanced Benefits Mobile App Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released updates to its Benefits Mobile App to make it easier for participants to get more out of their pre-tax... - August 22, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Recognized by Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year Discovery Benefits earned a spot on Inc. 5000’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for a sixth consecutive year. The company’s ranking of 3,281st places it in the top five companies in North Dakota. “I’m extremely proud that we were recognized... - August 15, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC

Discovery Benefits Launches Discovery Answers™ Knowledgebase New tool expands participant support and education options. - July 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Discovery Benefits Ranks Number One in HSA Account Growth Third-party benefits administrator saw a 49.42% jump in HSA accounts administered in 2017. - February 28, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Executive Committee Hires Jorgenson Consulting to Assist in Search for New EDC President The Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC Executive Committee recently hired Jorgenson Consulting to help lead the search for a new EDC President. The Executive Committee also named a search committee made up of board members, investors and community leaders. - January 25, 2018 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Marella B. Mangum Chakua Honored as a VIP Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marella B. Mangum Chakua of West Fargo, North Dakota has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of inventions. About Marella B. Mangum Chakua Mrs. Mangum Chakua is a Certified... - July 12, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

CENTURY 21 Red River Realty Recognized as the Great North Regions Fastest Growing Brokerage CENTURY 21 Red River Realty, was named the fastest growing independent Century 21® brokerage in the Great North region. The 26-agent brokerage was rated #1 for fastest growing sales production/office growth on the latest Century 21 top 10 brokerages in growth awards. "Dedication, knowledge,... - May 07, 2017 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Marella B. Mangum Chakua Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marella B. Mangum Chakua of West Fargo, North Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of inventions. About Marella B. Mangum Chakua Mrs. Mangum Chakua is... - September 07, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Diet Doc Announces Nutritionally Designed, Doctor Supervised Diet Plans for Successful, Comfortable and Fast Weight Loss Diet Doc has combined the most modern medical understanding and nutritional science with their prescription hormone treatments to safely and quickly offer safe, comfortable and fast weight loss for people of all ages and genders. - June 16, 2016 - Diet Doc

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Susan M. Overbo Susan M. Overbo, of Harwood, North Dakota, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Transportation. - March 11, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

GBS Named “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Tenth Consecutive Year Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS), a Third Party Administrator (TPA) of benefits for self-funded health plans, today announced that GBS has again been designated “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Company. AM Best Company is a reputable and well-established rating agency with... - February 04, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

New Novel Probes Illegal Stem Cell Research What if all the restrictions on stem cell research drove it in to unscrupulous and unethical hands? What if their resources and capacity for evil were virtually unlimited? "Stem of Evil: The Bogotá Experiments," the debut novel of author Jac Cochran, is a thriller that answers those questions. - May 25, 2014 - Auchans House

Free Poker Network Awards $10,000 Heartland Poker Tour "Dream Package" Travis Schumaker wins freeroll held at Stratosphere Poker Room in conjunction with Heartland Poker Tour. - November 22, 2013 - Free Poker Network, Inc.

TheGreenPlayroom.com Launches Ashley Gutknecht announces the launch of TheGreenPlayroom.com which offers sustainable, eco-friendly and non-toxic children's furniture, room decor, and toys for children's playrooms. - March 01, 2012 - The Green Playroom

Luminart Corp. Launches 1st of Many Radio and T.V. Interviews to Share in Depth Information and Updates About the Company's Progress in North Dakota Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley gives exclusive interview on the Big Biz radio talk show. - February 21, 2012 - Luminart

Bird Bright UV Paints Developed to Save Birds from Oil Field Pits and Windtowers Reel Wings Decoy Company, a leader in UV technology has developed a UV (ultra violet) paint to detract birds from oil pits and windtowers. Bird Bright UV paint is designed to "glow" in the UV spectrum in a wavelength that will flare the birds to a more attractive area. - February 01, 2012 - Reel Wings Decoy Co. Inc

360 Education Solutions Announces the "Most Innovative Teachers" An annual writing contest among teachers, organized by 360 Education Solutions, had an unusual twist in 2011. The winning writers don't actually win anything...the teacher they anonymously nominated gets the prize, a new iPad2. - December 08, 2011 - 360 Education Solutions

Encryptomatic LLC Providing 1,000 Non-Profit Organizations with Free Email Encryption Software Encryptomatic LLC is providing a free 10-user license of PDF Postman valued at $399 to up to 1,000 U.S. IRS 501(C)(3) qualified non-profit organizations. To claim a free license, the organizations should complete the online purchase process for a 10-user license, and choose the “Pay by Check” option. Then, fax a copy of their IRS determination letter. - September 03, 2011 - Encryptomatic LLC

Pst Viewer Pro Email Content Management Tool v4.5 is Released Encryptomatic LLC has announced the release of Pst Viewer Pro 4.5. Pst Viewer Pro is the premier Windows software tool for accessing email content stored in Outlook .pst files. In addition, Pst Viewer Pro can also display .MSG, .EML and .OST files. - April 09, 2011 - Encryptomatic LLC

Release of BBS.GreatPlains Framework & Integration for Microsoft Dynamics GP Manufacturing and Fixed Assets BBS.GreatPlains Framework and Integration v9.5 is now available for the Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP system. Integrate with the Dynamics GP Mfg and Fixed Assets. Also available for integration are GL, AP, AR, IV, HR, SOP, POP, MC, Bill of Materials, Cash Mgmt, Certification Mgr, Field Service, Employees, Vendors, Customers, Salespeople, Sales Territory, and a dozens of supporting tables. - June 03, 2010 - Bridge Builder Software, Inc.

MessageExport 1.5 Enhances the Email Export Capabilities of Microsoft(R) Outlook(R) Encryptomatic® LLC announced the release of MessageExport™ for Microsoft® Outlook®, version 1.5. MessageExport expands the ability of Outlook to export email messages and file attachments in a variety of formats, with a wide range of options for naming, copying and handling the messages. - April 27, 2010 - Encryptomatic LLC

MessageExport Add-in Lets Users Export Email from Microsoft® Outlook® 2003/2007 to PDF, Other formats MessageExport™, an add-in for Microsoft Outlook 2003 and 2007 that improves Outlook’s email export and conversion capabilities. With MessageExport, users can select any number of messages in Outlook and then convert them to other formats, including .msg, .eml, .mht, .html, .pdf, .jpg., .tif, .gif. New Sharepoint integration allows users to export email to a Sharepoint library. - November 14, 2008 - Encryptomatic LLC

MessageLock email Encryption and Zip Compression for Outlook Delivers Sender-to-Receiver Protection of email Messages and Reduces Size of File Attachments Encryptomatic LLC today announced the general availability of version 1.8 of MessageLock™ email encryption, the easy to use email security solution add-in for Microsoft Outlook. MessageLock provides 1-click sender-to-receiver protection of email messages and attached email documents. “People... - August 28, 2008 - Encryptomatic LLC

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Free Poker Network to Send 21 Players to the 2008 World Series of Poker The largest amateur poker league in the country ups the ante with record-breaking contest. Players qualify by playing in free games held at bars across the country. - November 29, 2007 - Free Poker Network, Inc.

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com