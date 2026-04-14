North Dakota: Fargo-Moorhead News
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
Author Dean Wixo’s New Book, “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY,” Recounts the Author’s Struggles and Trials He Managed to Overcome in Life
Recent release “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dean Wixo is a poignant and eye-opening memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his experiences in struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and dyslexia as a child, and how his experiences in overcoming adversity came to shape the man he is today. - August 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Minka Fishman Leeser’s New Book, "Liquid Synchronicity," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Series of Poetry That Touches on a Variety of Topics Concerning Life
Fulton Books author Minka Fishman Leeser, who began writing poetry at the age of sixty-five, has completed her most recent book, “Liquid Synchronicity”: a moving collection of free verse poems that reflect upon all aspects of life and the human condition, as observed by the... - July 01, 2025 - Fulton Books
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
North Dakota's Indoor Football League Team Announces Name Change and Future
North Dakota's sole professional indoor football team, formerly known as the Bismarck Bucks, has rebranded as the Dakota Bucks. This name change reflects their commitment to encompassing fans from across the entire state and fostering unity among football enthusiasts. The Dakota Bucks continue their involvement in the IFL and will host a game in Fargo in 2024. - January 29, 2024 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Announces Premiere of “Open Range” Show Offers New Insights on ND Topics
"Open Range" is a dynamic TV program focusing on a wide range of topics that impact North Dakota. Tune in for insightful discussions, diverse perspectives, and a celebration of the state's culture and heritage. Join them on BEK TV for an engaging journey through North Dakota's heart and soul. - January 19, 2024 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Unmasks the Heartland’s Darkest Secrets in New Show; "Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" Debuts January 21
"Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories" is a gripping true crime television show based on the popular podcast, "Midwest Murder." Hosted by Dawn and Jonah, it explores chilling real-life crime cases from the seemingly peaceful Midwest, captivating viewers with their unique storytelling and commitment to uncovering the region's hidden mysteries. - January 19, 2024 - BEK.TV
Introducing BEK Buzz: a One-Stop Destination for BEK TV Content and More
BEK TV's BEK Buzz is a digital hub with diverse content, exclusive insights, and sports coverage. - December 15, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Welcomes "The Ramsey Show" to Weekday Lineup Becomes Only TV Network to Pick Up Daily Program
BEK TV proudly announces the addition of "The Ramsey Show" featuring financial guru Dave Ramsey to its weekday lineup. Premiering on December 4, 2023, at 7:00 am, this groundbreaking program will air daily on BEK TV, making it the first television network to do so. Ramsey's invaluable financial advice has helped millions and will now benefit North Dakota viewers. Don't miss this opportunity to gain control of your finances and life. - December 01, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK Attends Conference to Explore Future Surveillance & Advances in Solutions for Customers
Two BEK employees recently attended the Axis Connect and Converge Conference (ACCC) in Kansas City, MO. Axis Communications is BEK’s supplier of surveillance and security cameras. Eric Sauter, BEK Business Development and Sales Manager, and Corey Silvernagel, BEK System Support Engineer, say... - November 17, 2023 - BEK.TV
Bismarck Bucks to Host IFL Game in Fargo as Team Gears Up for Return in 2025
Bismarck Bucks and Scheels Arena will host the "Fargo-IFL Gridiron Classic" in Spring 2024, as the Bucks, on hiatus in 2024, are preparing for a return in 2025 with talks about new ownership and venue partnerships. - November 08, 2023 - BEK.TV
Region 3 ND High School Volleyball Tournament to be Broadcast on BEK TV
BEK TV is set to cover the Region 3 North Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament, including opening rounds, semifinals, and the 3rd place and championship games. They are known for local content, extensive sports coverage, and unscripted news programming. Watch via cable, satellite, or online at bek.tv. - November 04, 2023 - BEK.TV
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 30, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider
BEK Communications Cooperative announces its victory in the "Best of the Best in Barnes County" contest, hosted by the Valley City Times Record. They've been recognized as the "Best Internet/Cable Company" for their commitment to enhancing connectivity and community engagement in the digital age. - October 27, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation & Community Focus
BEK Communications Cooperative, a leading television and digital technology company, was honored with the "2023 Premier Technology Business Award" by the Technology Council of North Dakota. Additionally, BEK's President of Cybernet Security, John Nagel, received the Chairman's Award for Excellence. - October 25, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Announce U.S. Tour to Help Farmers Regain Control
Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, the hosts of BEK TV's widely acclaimed "Across the Pond" talk show, are excited to reveal their upcoming tour across the United States. Named the "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour," this journey aims to foster connections with Americans and facilitate open and honest conversations about the issues that matter most to them. - October 20, 2023 - BEK.TV
Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, LLC, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware. - October 13, 2023 - Mid-America Aerotech
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Program Balances Faith and Freedom
"The Culture Crossroads with Andrew Southwick" delves into topical issues intersecting beliefs, freedoms, and current happenings through a conservative, faith-centered lens. With his pastoral and authorial background, host Southwick steers discussions towards truth, covering politics, pop culture, and everyday narratives, enriching dialogues with diverse guest insights. - October 06, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Chosen Best of Best for Third Consecutive Year, Outshining Major Networks
BEK TV secured its third "Best Local TV Station" title in Bismarck Tribune's contest, underlining its dedication to relevant content. Through two investigative series, it explored local and national concerns. As a member-owned cooperative, BEK TV's unique approach offers unfiltered, community-centric content, setting it apart from corporate-driven local channels. - September 29, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Launches Free Live and on Demand Streaming App
BEK TV, a leading name in live sports and news broadcasting, is announcing the launch of its innovative streaming app, BEK TV+. Designed to cater to viewer’s needs, the app allows users to view BEK TV sports and news broadcasts, both live and on demand, at no cost. Recognized for its... - September 02, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Kicks Off High School Football Season
BEK TV, the leading broadcaster of high school athletics in North Dakota since 2006, is excited to begin coverage of the high school football season. - August 25, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Announces Live Coverage of Green Bay Packers Pre-Season Games
BEK TV will provide live coverage of all three Green Bay Packers pre-season football games through the Packers TV Network for the third consecutive year, catering to the vast Packer fan base in North Dakota. As Green Bay ushers in a new quarterback era, the 2023-2024 pre-season games are anticipated to be pivotal for the team. Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV, expressed excitement in bringing the Packers directly to fans' living rooms. - August 17, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV’s Dakota Cowboy Picked Up by Global Rodeo Group
Dakota Cowboy, the hit show from BEK TV, is expanding its audience reach by streaming on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's (PRCA) Pro Rodeo YouTube channel. Fans can now enjoy action-packed episodes exploring the world of North Dakota rodeo, featuring exclusive content and interviews with renowned rodeo athletes on a premier platform for rodeo enthusiasts. - August 08, 2023 - BEK.TV
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Banking Industry Veteran, Gerard “Jerry” Colaluca, Joins MB Schoen & Associates as Chief Bank Strategist
MB Schoen & Associates, Inc., (“MBSA”) a leading institutional insurance consultancy, is pleased to announce that Gerard “Jerry” Colaluca, a well-respected, 35-year banking industry veteran, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Chief Bank Strategist. Jerry will... - February 09, 2022 - MB Schoen & Associates, Inc.
Assuring New Opportunities in Fargo
As another year begins, people begin to set new goals and dreams for themselves. Individuals focus on their health, family, hobbies, and finances. Questions of their current career and where it may take them to swirl the mind as visions of the future take over their blank vision boards. Before moving forward people tend to need one thing before being comfortable with change, assurance. - February 06, 2022 - Assurance Management Group
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested by the Roman Catholic Church as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. - January 31, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Discovery Benefits, PeopleGuru Team Up to Save Clients Time
Newly formed partnership produces integrations that benefit mutual clients and consultants. - June 14, 2019 - Discovery Benefits
Tips for a Winning Customer Variability Strategy
Newly released white paper outlines how to design an effective customer service model. - June 11, 2019 - Discovery Benefits
AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty
Discovery Benefits Receives Global Award for Excellence in Business Transformation
Third-party employee benefits administrator honored for its innovative solutions - December 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry
ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water
An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - January 15, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting an evening with Temple Grandin January 15, 2019. - November 16, 2018 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Discovery Benefits Releases COBRA and Direct Bill Mobile App
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released a mobile app designed specifically for COBRA and Direct Bill members. The COBRA Mobile App by... - October 03, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Named One of Best Places to Work in Insurance for Ninth Straight Year
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading pre-tax benefits and COBRA administrator, was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the ninth consecutive year. The list, published by Business Insurance, recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing... - September 26, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Enhances Client Platform Experience
Discovery Benefits, a technology innovator and third-party administrator of employee benefits, recently released an enhanced, more intuitive user experience through LEAP™ by Discovery Benefits to make it easier for clients and consultants to navigate the platform. The modernized design... - September 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Releases Enhanced Benefits Mobile App
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released updates to its Benefits Mobile App to make it easier for participants to get more out of their... - August 22, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Recognized by Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year
Discovery Benefits earned a spot on Inc. 5000’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for a sixth consecutive year. The company’s ranking of 3,281st places it in the top five companies in North Dakota. “I’m extremely proud that we were... - August 15, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul
One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC
Discovery Benefits Launches Discovery Answers™ Knowledgebase
New tool expands participant support and education options. - July 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Recognized by WEX Health as 2017 Partner of the Year
Award presented at last week’s 2018 Partner Conference. - May 07, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Discovery Benefits Ranks Number One in HSA Account Growth
Third-party benefits administrator saw a 49.42% jump in HSA accounts administered in 2017. - February 28, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits Commuter Product Expands to Include 14 More Lyft Line Locations
Participants Can Use Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits Dollars in Additional Cities. - February 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Executive Committee Hires Jorgenson Consulting to Assist in Search for New EDC President
The Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC Executive Committee recently hired Jorgenson Consulting to help lead the search for a new EDC President. The Executive Committee also named a search committee made up of board members, investors and community leaders. - January 25, 2018 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.